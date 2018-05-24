North Korea analyst: Trump responded to being disrespected

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 24 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Thank you very much, Bret. Breaking tonight, a new report just moments ago says North Korea, according to state media is saying that President Trump's decision to scrap the summit is not in line with the world's wishes and that they are willing to resolve the issues. That is the latest after the summit was scuttled and North Korea blamed in part, comments made during our interview with the vice president on Monday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When Kim Jong Un through the South Koreans reached out and said that he would suspend his nuclear testing, suspend his ballistic testing, and be willing to achieve complete denuclearization through talks in exchange for a meeting with President Trump, this president readily said, yes. They asked for the meeting and we continue to be open to it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: I'm Martha MacCallum, and this is 'The Story.' It is clear that a sequence of events and breakdowns in the discussions over the recent days including that comment which led the North Korean to make disparaging remarks about the vice president, led to a decision agreed to by all the top members of the administration and ultimately decided by the president and expressed in this strongly word of letter today.

"Dear Mr. Chairman," it began, it went on to say, "We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that is totally irrelevant." The president then cites "the tremendous anger and open hostility of North Korea's recent statement as cause for the cancellation. North Korea also claims that it was put off by this comment."

PENCE: As the president made clear, you know, this will only end like the Libya model ended if Kim Jong Un doesn't make a deal.

MACCALLUM: Some people said that is a threat.

PENCE: Well, I think it's more of a fact. President Trump made it clear. The United States of America under his leadership is not going to tolerate the regime in North Korea possessing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that threatened the United States and our allies.

MACCALLUM: So now all of that lines up with prior statements from the president, from the secretary of state, from John Bolton. And now, here is Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary and author of the upcoming book, The Briefing. Sean, good to have you with us tonight.

You said a couple of days ago, I think this is going to happen. So given the breaking news this evening, do you still stand by that?

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, first of all, I'm a little concerned about the interview now with you, because apparently, this is -- this is what's going to help determine the outcome. But I think that look, the president is a master negotiator. He is the author of the art of the deal. I don't know that we've seen the end of the summit on June 12th, but I think he's made it very clear there unless Kim Jong Un, makes the appropriate concessions before the United States sits down face-to-face with him. There will be no meeting, and I think that's entirely appropriate.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

SPICER: The president recognizes that 90 percent of what Kim Jong Un wants is this face-to-face meeting. He wants to be seen as a legitimate world leader and the president won't give it to him unless he makes the appropriate concessions and nuclearizes the Korean Peninsula.

MACCALLUM: But you know, clearly there were assurances given when you see the photographs with Mike Pompeo and Kim Jong Un, right? And then, you also look at the -- you know, friendly hop skipping over the curb at the Blue House in North Korea with the South Korean and North Korean leader.

I mean, it's pretty clear to the world that Kim Jong Un wanted to move in the direction of the summit, but me president keeps referring back to the possibility that the second meeting with President Xi in China is when things sort to start to fall apart, and we're learning that the communication really start to break down several days ago. Your thoughts.

SPICER: Well, I think you're right, in the sense that you had three hostages released to United States in an act of good faith, you had an attempt to show the western media, the dismantling of a nuclear site. Those were clearly done to show that president -- or excuse me, the Chairman Kim was taking the right steps, but I think that he overestimated President Trump's desire to have this meeting.

And President Trump was pretty clear that until he saw additional concrete steps and concessions that showed that North Korea was truly going to denuclearize the Peninsula, he wasn't going to run on this meeting. And that's the important part.

The United States and President Trump, by the way, has made this clear since the beginning where he has said -- you know, if we get a deal, great, if we don't, we won't, and we might still -- you know, that there still an opportunity. President Trump, kept all the cards on the table, he's made it very clear that there are conditions that are going to have to be met before he grants on this meeting, and I think, he's played them perfectly.

MACCALLUM: Yeah. I mean, in with regard to our interview, what Vice President Pence, said to me in that interview, lined up as I said with things that President Trump has said, prior to that, that they wanted complete denuclearization.

The president, one point said that -- you know, they didn't want the Libya model which is complete denuclearization. But I think, he was referring to what happened later to Muammar Gaddafi, and that they were giving essentially security to Kim Jong Un that, that is in how he would end up.

I just want to point out there's -- you know, we're getting some brand new information as we speak here Sean. A little bit more lightning shed on the recent statement tonight. Leader Kim Jong Un had focused every effort on his meeting with President Trump, and they say that President Trump's decision today did not match with the world's desire.

So, it clearly appears that they're trying to re-open this door. And before I get your comment on that, I just want to play this because that -- you know, the media had a field day today with the letter that came out, and the response -- you know, basically suggesting that this had all blown up in the president's face, and here's what they said.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, D—CALIF., HOUSE INTELLIGENCE SELECT COMMITTEE: The president, now was rehearsing this end-zone dance, and we weren't even at 50 yard line yet.

SEN. BOB MENENDEZ, D—N.J., SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: It's amazing to me that the administration is somehow shocked that the North Koreans are acting as North Korea act.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D—CALIF., HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: He must be having a giggle fit right there now in North Korea. The copy of the president's letter chumming this is kind of like a Valentine to Kim Jong-un, really, really?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Really. What do you think, Sean?

SPICER: Well, really, I don't think we've seen the end to this. I think President Trump understands how to negotiate better than anybody in terms of because of his business background. I don't think that we've seen the end of this.

He did exactly what no one thought he would do, he told from the beginning if I can make this deal work, great. If not, I'll walk away. He's already shown he can walk away. Now Chairman Kim has to come back to the table, and I think we're going to see additional concessions.

My guess is that, that there's a lot of chapters to be written in this book because President Trump has shown that he can walk away from a bad deal. Chairman Kim, understands it until he gets this meeting, he continues to be seen as a third-rate dictator. He needs to be seen as an incredible leader, and President Trump isn't going to do anything to grant him that until he exhibits a -- you know, real concessions ahead of time.

So, I know that director Pompeo, John Bolton and President Trump, know exactly what they're doing, and I think that some of these Democrats that are coming out are getting way too out in front of a story that hasn't seen the end yet.

MACCALLUM: But what about you didn't mention Vice President Pence in that group. Do you think he stepped out of line at all in that interview?

SPICER: No, and I apologized with all due respect to the vice president, that was -- that's my fault. But I think that they -- that's a great team that they're all part of, they know what they're doing. This is a long game, and I think that they all understand the stakes that are at hand and that they're not going to grant North Korea a meeting. A face-to-face meeting that they gives the legitimacy until that they make the concessions necessary real concrete things. President Trump isn't done with this.

MACCALLUM: Sean Spicer, thank you. Good to see you, though. Thanks, Sean.

SPICER: Thanks, Martha.

MACCALLUM: So President Trump's announcement of the North Korea summit cancellation which came this morning via this letter. It came just hours after North Korea claimed to have destroyed their nuclear site.

But is there more to the mountain that sunk at this nuclear site? Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Greg Palcot, live in Seoul South Korea with more on this story that's a really important element of understanding all of this. Greg.

GREG PALKOT, FOX NEWS SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Martha. Yes, completely overshadowed by that cancellation of the upcoming summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un, which should have been the banner story for Thursday, that is the destruction, the dismantling by North Korea of the one nuclear test site that we know about in the northeastern part of the country.

They had brought a small group of foreign journalists to observe this. They blew up three tunnels, portals, structure. Apparently, the folks down on the ground said it was very loud and very strong.

North Korea claimed at the time that this was a goodwill gesture, a transparent measure by the regime to promote peace and stability in the region. The hitches, Martha, they didn't invite any international experts or analysts observers to confirm their claims when asked about whether they might do it in the future they said. Well, maybe but they wouldn't commit. They even admitted that the main tunnel that they blew up which has seen five different nuclear tests couldn't be used anymore in the future. So, what was the point?

And then, a few hours later, Martha, the word came out via the reporters that were on the scene of the cancellation by President Trump of that summit and apparently the officials, the North Korean regime officials were a little bit shocked.

I got to tell you from our experience in North Korea and we have been there several times in the past, the regime is very good at stage managing things, not too good at ad-libbing things. Because for example, one time we were supposed to be watching a missile launch that went right, and then, it went wrong. And the officials there were a little bit lost as to how to handle it.

We will see now, Martha how they're going to handle this curveball from the White House on Thursday. It is Friday morning, you at the top of your show were relaying the comments coming from the state media KCNA. They seem he's coming back and saying they really want to do it. So, I think as you said, as Sean said, we haven't seen the end of this by any stretch.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

PALKOT: It's an interesting country to deal with, Martha --

MACCALLUM: And it is. Greg, thank you very much. Here now with more, Michael Malice, a North Korea analyst and author of Dear Reader. Michael, good to have you with us tonight.

MICHAEL MALICE, AUTHOR, "DEAR READER": Thank you, Martha.

MACCALLUM: What do you make of this whole thing?

MALICE: Well, the talks have been breaking down for a few days now as you mentioned earlier. The U.S. send an advanced team to Singapore, and it turned out that the North Korean counterparts were simply refusing to take their calls and to respond them. So this is not President Trump, flying off the handle as he's being portrayed by people on the left. This is him responding to being blatantly disrespected and not having any communications.

At a certain point, you have to negotiate, and this is classic negotiation. You punish bad behavior, you reward good behavior. And if they're not going to be returning our calls at a certain point, he has to draw the line.

MACCALLUM: All right. So, I mean, what potentially would they agree to? You've got the Libya model on one hand which is a complete denuclearization, which obviously, rankles them.

MALICE: Right.

MACCALLUM: That idea. Then, you've got the Iran deal model, right?

MALICE: Right.

MACCALLUM: Where you see sort of an overtime, and some agreements but not an agreement to get rid of everything. What are we going to get here with anything?

MALICE: Well, the more the term Libya model is used those scarier, it's going to be for them because if you look what happens to Gaddafi and how he personally was murdered in the most horrific way. This is something that's a great concern to the Kim family has been for decades.

Kim Jong-il used to show this execution of Romanian dictator Ceausescu, to all the party cadres daily the video and says this is what will happen to you if the government falls down. So, they're acutely aware of what happens when these totalitarian dictatorships collapse.

And the difference between Iran and Libya is there's a partner country here, China. So, there's no China visa to Iran, but there certainly, is a China visa to North Korea. And we have to be concerned with what China wants and what China would allow.

MACCALLUM: Do you -- do you agree with the president who has a couple of times now said that, that second meeting that Kim Jong Un went to have with President Xi, something happened there. Is that why those channels shut down?

MALICE: It's China, certainly has a very strong part to play in all this and we don't know what's going on here. And frankly, I don't think we should know what's going on here, because so much of this is about allowing Kim Jong Un to say face if only to force him to do the right thing.

MACCALLUM: Wouldn't China want the denuclearization of North Korea?

MALICE: Yes, but they also wouldn't want to escalate to a total liberalization of North Korea and possible societal collapse. We're giving them 25 million refugees crossing the river who don't speak Chinese and don't know how to use a computer.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

MALICE: That's the nightmare scenario for China.

MACCALLUM: All right. What about -- really quick. What about the mountain that collapsed several months ago? Is what they blew up today, was it even usable?

MALICE: Probably not --

MACCALLUM: Yes, probably not.

MALICE: And then, there are reports being that this radiation coming out from all this other stuff. And you know, if they're -- they do not let just like Rahm Emanuel said, they don't let a good crisis go to waste. So, if something's going to be -- you know, destroyed, they might as well say, "Hey, we're doing this because we're the good guys out of the magnet nummy of our hearts."

MACCALLUM: Interesting as always, Michael. Thank you very much.

MALICE: Thank you so much.

MACCALLUM: Good to see you tonight. So, still ahead, a prominent Chicago Inn says his city is a war zone. And he wants the president to send in the troops.

Plus two big meetings at the White House about what President Trump says was a spy in his campaign that sparked a Trump-Comey Twitter battle tonight that is still going on. Constitutional law attorney Jonathan Turley, up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: So today in response to President Trump's outcry over a possible spy inside his campaign, the FBI and the Justice Department agreed to hold two high-level briefings telling a bipartisan group of lawmakers what they knew about that confidential informant that engaged with some members of the Trump Campaign. Chief national correspondent Ed Henry live outside the White House with more of the story. Hi Ed!

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Martha, good to see you. Democrats aggressively pushing the narrative tonight that there was nothing new here in their words, no evidence that the FBI placed an informant or spy inside the Trump camp. But when they phrase it that way, that leaves the door wide open to one or more informants conducting surveillance of the Trump camp even if they weren't inside.

Republicans led by House Intel Chair Devin Nunez telling me tonight they can't discuss classified information but before the meetings, in a phone interview, he told me and he lashed out at Justice Department officials saying they are "weak and pathetic" in his words for sitting on this for so long. He believes that's why they've lost trust. The President clearly trying to take advantage of that today again slamming former Obama era officials James Clapper, James Comey in the run-up to these two big meetings for denying there were surveillance. Clapper charging the President is twisting his words when the President tweeted today "Clapper has now admitted that they were spying in my campaign. Large dollars paid to the spy far beyond normal. Starting to look like one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. Spygate, a terrible thing!"

Democrats not happy about that or the fact that the White House had two top officials stopped by these meetings, Chief of Staff John Kelly, White House Lawyer Emmet Flood who helped defend Bill Clinton during impeachment is now helping on the Russia probe. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intel panel declared they had no business being there in the middle of the Special Counsel probe, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the two officials did not stay for the meetings, instead drop by to "make brief remarks before the meeting started to relay the president's desire for as much openness as possible under the law." And that's what Republicans say they want, openness. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RON JOHNSON, R—WISCONSIN, CHAIRMAN, HOMELAND SECURITY COMMITTEE: There are serious that need to be answered and from my standpoint the top priority of this investigation is to reveal to the public exactly what happened so we can restore confidence in both the FBI and Department of Justice.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D—CALIF., HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: Nothing we heard today has changed our view that there is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intelligence agency placed a spy in the Trump campaign or otherwise failed to follow appropriate procedures and protocols.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Meanwhile today, Trey Gowdy and Bob Goodlatte, two powerful House Republicans say next month they're bringing in three FBI officials for testimony about their handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, put that together with this Justice Department Inspector General that we're still waiting on and there is still a lot bubbling tonight, Martha.

MACCALLUM: That could be explosive when that comes out. It's 400 pages long so we'll be reading. Ed, thank you very much.

HENRY: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So here now Jonathan Turley, a Constitutional Law Attorney and George Washington University Law Professor. Jonathan, welcome, always good to see you tonight. So what do you make of this meeting? Does it concern you that the Chief of Staff John Kelly and the President's new lawyer Emmet Flood did make a brief appearance at the meeting?

JONATHAN TURLEY, LAW PROFESSOR, GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY: I'm not concerned about Kelly's appearance. I think it was a mistake to have Flood there. In fact, I think it's it was one of those sorts of you know ten aired mistakes that we've seen before. There was no reason to have him there. He didn't accomplish anything that I can see but he undermined the credibility of the meeting. And once again, you're sort of looking for that adult supervision to look at these types of decisions and saying wait why would we want his counsel there and change this into a meeting that is connected to his personal case? I mean, that's what's so really alarming is that these types of mistakes are still occurring. I think Kelly's presence there was not problematic.

MACCALLUM: All right, so in terms of the substance of the meeting and whether or not there was an informant and there's been a lot of you know Twitter back and forth about whether it's supposed to be called an informant. James Comey said it's supposed to be called a confidential human source. But in any event, it's somebody who was talking to some of these lower-level people in the campaign and trying to fish out whether or not they were talking to anybody in Russia about these emails, right?

TURLEY: Right. And a lot of this rhetorical spin is transparent in itself. You know, it's the same thing as what people said -- when the president said that he felt that his campaign had been wiretapped. Everyone said, well, a wiretap is an actual tap on a wire as opposed to them was obvious meeting of people of his generation which is that wiretap refers a surveillance. And this is much of the same thing. There's a serious issue here of whether an informant was used targeting the campaign of the opposing party. There's also a very serious question if this individual asked as has been reported to either become an advisor or put -- or possibly join the administration. That would be alarming if he was an asset for the FBI and sought to become an active part of the campaign of the administration. We don't know. But the President is right.

MACCALLUM: It's a great point that you make there. So there are you know, stories out there that he said he wanted to be an ambassador, and it really raises a lot of questions that I think we're going to continue to see. A quick thought on a slightly different topic. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have now received full security clearances. It was a big hub of about the fact that they didn't have them. Now they have them. What does that tell you if anything about how much scrutiny they would be under -- continue to continue to be under if at all?

TURLEY: Well, I mean first of all with Jared Kushner, he did have to update his SF-86 and his reporting papers repeatedly. And those mistakes cause these types of delays. Presumably, they have worked out these concerns but I don't see how Kushner can handle his portfolio without having that type of clearance.

MACCALLUM: All right, one last question. Real quick. Rudy Giuliani is saying that President Trump may do the interview and that you know, potentially Mueller has said that he might subpoena the President. Your thoughts on that.

TURLEY: Mueller can subpoena the president. And I've said before in your show, they got a look at what their endgame is. I think he could prevail in that but it would prolong this past the midterm elections, deeply into his presidency. So he's got to balance this and he also has to think of this as a president not just as an individual of the cost that will bring to bear upon his office if this goes into the next and higher stage of conflict.

MACCALLUM: Jonathan Turley, thank you. Always good to see you, sir.

TURLEY: Thanks, Martha.

MACCALLUM: So coming up tonight, the American Bishop who wowed the world and kind of woke up the Royals at the big wedding joins me with his behind the scenes story. Plus, the urgent plea to President Trump to call in the troops to save Chicago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: What the hell is going on in Chicago? What the hell is happening there?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: President Trump long outspoken about the levels of violent crime in Chicago. In 2017, he even threatened to send in the feds if the situation did not improve. Now a powerful editorial by a Chicago professor begs the president to do exactly that. Jason Hill of DePaul University describes a thirteen-year-old babysitter "having to negotiate with extortionist gangbangers who extract her half her earnings from under the pretense of protecting her life and her virginity. Hill also describes the pain of a student who tells him he has to drop out of college and join a gang because that is the only way he won't get harassed or killed." We will hear from Professor Hill in just a moment. But first, as we head into Memorial Day, the streets of Chicago are once again heating up. Trace Gallagher has the story.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Martha, this past April was the fourth coldest on record in Chicago and by the end of April, the 2018 murder rate in Chicago was down 22 percent from the same four months in 2017. City leaders said that was proof of additional police officers and new crime-fighting technology are working. Except during the first seven days of May as the weather warmed up, 84 people were shot in Chicago including a four-year-old girl sitting on a porch with her parents and a 15-year-old boy on a school bus. Of the 84 shot, nine died. In his opinion piece, Professor Jason Hill says, he avoids using homicide statistics because "by the time you read this they will have changed suffice it to say they are horrible." And the professor is spot on because while Chicago talks about a declining murder rate in 2017, it's hard to ignore that 2016 with Chicago's deadliest year in more than two decades.

Which is why Jason Hill is asking President Trump to send in federal troops to counter the growing gangs writing, quote, "the potency of your presidency is ridiculed when thugs and barbaric criminals taken upon themselves to establish lawless fiefdoms, usurping the law in order which this republic was built."

In December the president himself made this analogy. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: There are those that say that Afghanistan is safer than Chicago. OK? What is going on?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: And while the president has yet to send the military he and Attorney General Jeff Sessions did sent in 20 ATF agents to help tackle the explosion of crimes. One of the agents was shot in the face in a south side Chicago neighborhood though he did survive.

In his editorial, Professor Hill goes on to say, quote, "Our city is under siege, it is bleeding to death by thousands of tiny scratches. In this age of nihilism the American dream is being executed day by day by the genocidal warfare from black and brown bodies by other black and brown bodies." He end by saying all lives matter and that the president is in a position to save them. Martha.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST, FOX NEWS: Trace, thank you very much. Here now, Jason Hill, professor of philosophy at DePaul University in Chicago and the author of the upcoming book "We Have Overcome: An Immigrant Letter to the American People."

Professor Hill, great to have you with us this evening. Thank you so much. I know this is an issue that is so near and dear to your heart. And you really want the president to send in the feds. How would that work?

JASON HILL, PROFESSOR, DEPAUL UNIVERSITY: Well, I think that has been suspended several times or it can be suspended. I think that the president could send in the National Guard. I think the navy or the marines could be sent in.

I think in 1957 President Eisenhower sent in the National Guard to protect school integration. In 1992, President George G.W. Bush did it to protect the city of Los Angeles on the heels of the verdict of the Rodney King riot.

And in 2006, I think President George Bush did it to send troops to the Mexican border. So I think the president has several options at his disposal that he could work closely with local government here in Chicago.

MACCALLUM: What about Rahm Emanuel, the mayor is up for reelection in the fall, Gary McCarthy who used to be the chief of police there is running against him. And I know that the police have been testing against the current mayor. Is he part of the problem or part of the solution?

HILL: I think he's part of the problem. I think we're under the mayoral governance of an impotent governor -- I'm sorry -- mayor who is doing absolutely nothing who is complacent and I think that sort of complacency is symptomatic of what is going on.

I think that we have police who are unable to systematically and systematically fight this kind of gang warfare. This is unspeakable that in a city we have so many and where gangs are ruling turfs, it is uncivilized, it is unspeakable that and not just in Chicago, in Baltimore, in St. Louis, in Detroit--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Professor, you know, I'm almost out of time but I got to ask you, when you look at the NFL issue and kneeling and, you know, police brutality concerns and all of that, do you -- are you trying to wake up people to what perhaps is a more pressing issue for African-Americans in this country?

HILL: Well, there's a systematic absence of law and order that's running amok in this country, a kind of thuggish reality that's running amok in this country and the rule of law has got to take form, and Americans have got to wake up and realize that a respect for the rule of law has to be foremost and in the defense of our great republic.

This is the greatest nation on the face of the earth and I'm a great patriot and defender of this country and we need to start having a conversation that I think the far left is not willing to have and I think that the rule of law and--

MACCALLUM: Understood.

HILL: -- law and order have got to take precedence.

MACCALLUM: Professor, I commend you on this editorial and I hope you'll come back and talk to us more.

HILL: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: Thank you very much.

So coming up next, it was the royal event of the year. Harry married Meghan, you saw it last weekend, 29 million people watched it at Windsor, but it was an American bishop who actually stole the spotlight. Bishop Michael Curry joins me next on why he is now turning his focus towards the White House.

Plus, the Saudis made global headlines saying women would still -- soon be allowed to drive, so why are women rights activists being arrested? Ayaan Hirsi Ali joins me next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: Breaking news. There are some very interesting developments with Kim Jong Un. This is what he is now saying, quote, "We express our willingness to sit down face-to-face with the United States and resolve issues any time and in any format. Our commitment to doing our best for the sake of peace and stability for the world and the Korean peninsula remain unchanged. We are open minded in giving time and opportunity to the U.S."

But listen to this part very closely. "I want to conclude that President Trump's stance on the North-U.S. summit, North Korea-U.S. summit does not meet the world's desire for peace and stability both in the world and on the Korean peninsula."

He goes on to say, "The tremendous anger and open hostility that President Trump mentioned - in the letter, he means this morning - is just a backlash in response to a unilateral denuclearization being pushed ahead of the planned North Korean-U.S. summit."

So, you know, to sum that up, Kim Jong Un is saying he want to talk, he's open to talks but it is very clear from this statement that the unilateral denuclearization is not where they want to go. And he also says that that's not what the world wants.

So perhaps he's looking for a deal like Iran got where there is a partial denuclearization and a monitoring process. Whether or not that will bring the United States and President Trump back to the table remains to be seen but as soon as we get more on that we will certainly bring it to you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL CURRY, BISHOP, EPISCOPAL CHURCH: There's power in love, there's power in love to help and heal when nothing else can. There's power in love to lift up and liberate when nothing else will.

Now the power of love is demonstrated by the fact that we're all here. Two young people fell in love and we all showed up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: That was the American bishop who stole the show at last weekend's royal wedding. Social media interest during the event peaked during his sermon with folks sending a reported 40,000 tweet a minute. His message of love resonating with the global audience and seeming to catch the stiff upper-lipped Brits little bit off guard.

Earlier this evening I spoke to Michael Curry, the first African-American to serve as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

MACCALLUM: What do you make of that? You know, the fact that this was so watched across the pond, as we say, the United States and in Great Britain. Twenty nine million people watched your message. What was it that you really wanted to say when you had all of that attention?

CURRY: You know, in all honesty I really did want to say and emphasize that what Jesus of Nazareth was teaching us when he taught to us to love God and to love our neighbor and said it all depends on love of God and love of neighbor. That really is the key.

Jesus was telling us that that's the key to life itself. And I wanted to share that message in such a way that we might actually begin to hope, that you know what, if we love God and love each other, we actually might be able to change the world for the good and come together and do that.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: So their response--

CURRY: And you know, in a strange kind of way the couple helped us to do it.

MACCALLUM: Yes, they did, and you're absolutely right. They brought a lot of people together and I thought it was such a beautiful melding of two very different cultures that have a lot of similarities.

But were there moments when you start of looked up at that crowd because as the camera was catching people around the room, there was definitely a feeling of well, we don't hear this every day in St. George's?

CURRY: Let me tell you, I'm an old pastor I've been ordained for getting close to 40 years and every congregation is just like that there are all sorts of things going on in any congregation when you preach.

On a typical Sunday morning there's a little baby on the floor playing in and the mother is worrying about the baby, and there's always stuff going on in the congregation, but I can tell you, people were listening.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

CURRY: And they were kind and gracious after the service and we were there together.

MACCALLUM: That's great. Now, you are going to be part of a service and a protest near the White House tonight. You had said that in America we're deeply concerned about the resurgence of white racism, racism, and xenophobia. What's the mission tonight, what do you hope to say and accomplish?

CURRY: Sure. Sure. And one of the things we really have wanted to emphasize it's not a protest. It's actually we're having a worship service. A recommitment to some core Christian values and a confession that we're calling reclaiming Jesus and then we're walking in what we're calling a silent candle light procession to the White House where we will deliver and give the confession to them and then we're going pray.

We're going to pray for our president and leaders and those in authority, we're going to pray for our country, we're going to pray for the poor and all those who are in need of help and we're going to pray that we can find a way to help and come together as a country.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: I think that's a good message.

CURRY: I'm really am passionate--

MACCALLUM: We do need to come together.

CURRY: It is.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I just want to ask, about president has asked to do a summit on race and he's invited Colin Kaepernick to come to the White House to bring together these ideas to discuss. Do you recommend that Colin Kaepernick go to that and is that something that you would want to be a part of?

CURRY: This is the first I've heard of it so I don't really know anything about it in any detail. But what I can tell you is that we must find ways to come together across our devise. That is the way of love.

The reality is that at that wedding last week we came together because of the love between those two people and that brought us together across national boundaries, it brought us together across political divisions and differences, it brought us together across religious differences. It brought us together even for a few moment.

What would happen if we make a commitment as a nation we are going to learn to love our neighbor as ourselves and we're going to do it for real? Then we come together across our differences and find ways, solutions to our common problems but we do it from the common values that we share. One of which is that every one of us is a child of God made in God's image.

MACCALLUM: Yes. Sure.

CURRY: Now how do we do that specifically? Better minds than I can do that.

MACCALLUM: OK. I mean, it's a beautiful, beautiful message, pastor. And I really appreciate you being with us today. Bishop, I just got to ask you, I know you just heard about it, but if the president were to reach out to you since you're so prominent now, would you say yes to that and go to the white house to discuss these issues?

CURRY: Well, I will figure that out if I'm asked.

MACCALLUM: OK. All right. We will follow that.

(CROSSTALK)

CURRY: And I will reach out to anybody's hand.

MACCALLUM: Thank you so much. We hope you'll be invited there.

CURRY: All right.

MACCALLUM: It will be interesting to see and we thank you so much for being here today, Bishop Curry. Thank you very much for your message of love.

CURRY: God bless you.

MACCALLUM: God bless you.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MACCALLUM: My thank to him. Great talking to him tonight. So, more on North Korea's response that is breaking as we speak to President Trump this evening. That's coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: Breaking as we speak, the newest reaction from Kim Jong Un this evening is a bit of a mixed message. On the one hand seeming to sort of back pedal on the issue that this is a scuttled summit.

Saying, "We express our willingness to sit down face-to-face with the United States and resolve issues any time and in any format."

However, there's also a sort of one-two punch here which goes to the issue of whether or not they would ever consider unilateral denuclearization.

Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot is live in Seoul, South Korea with some more reaction to this late breaking news tonight. Greg?

GREG PALKOT, SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: It's fascinating, Martha. When we last talked in this hour we were speculating about how nimble North Korea might be to react to the changes, the shifts from the White House regarding the cancellation of next month's summit.

And now we're seeing it via KCNA that the state media of North Korea broadcasting and coming through with a text statement from the vice foreign minister, the vice chairman of the North Korean government.

One line particularly caught my eye, Martha, let me read it to you and your viewers, "Our commitment to do our best for the sake of peace and stability for the world and the Korean peninsula remains unchanged, and we are open minded in giving time and opportunity to the United States."

I mean, that's quite remarkable. I was just speaking to some of our analysts' contacts here in Seoul were coming up on Friday morning here and they says, I mean, this could be all part of the negotiating process.

The trick is and the hitch that most times in dealing with North Korea or other diplomatic situations like this, this diplomacy happens behind the scenes maybe with the Trump administration and the way he conducts his policy now we're seeing it out in the public. Maybe this is all part of a scheme, all part of the system to get North Korea back at the table on the terms that perhaps the United States the Trump administration wants to see.

Perhaps it is a gambit and in fact, President Trump on Thursday said they are still open, the Trump administration is still open to talking to North Korea.

Just right now, I found striking the comments from Secretary of State Pompeo on Thursday what he said that for three days his team was in Singapore waiting for the North Korean team to show up. The North Korea team did not show up. That's quite a slap in the face of the number one super power in the world.

South Korea here the government has also dealt with that in the past week or so. So, in fact, the Trump decision, the Trump administration decision to call off for now a summit might be a part of getting North Korea in line and maybe, again, just in the past hour or so, maybe we've seen North Korea following through.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

PALKOT: Back to you.

MACCALLUM: We will see. NBC News is reporting tonight that the president wanted to get out ahead and sort of be the first to cancel the summit and as we're now learning and as you point out, Greg Palkot, we know that that effort to set up the summit itself in Singapore they didn't show up to even be engaged in that which is pretty striking. As Greg pointed out and as we talked about as well.

Greg Palkot, thank you very much for being with us. Let's bring in Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor to talk about the political side of this. Chris, you know, when you read the final statement we have so far from Kim Jong Un it's kind of the footnote asterisk which counts a whole heck of a lot.

He says, by the way, "President Trump's desire doesn't meet the world's desire for peace and stability for the world and on the Korean peninsula. The tremendous anger and open hostility - that's a direct quote from President Trump's letter this morning - that Trump mentioned is just backlash in response to a unilateral denuclearization being pushed ahead of the North and U.S." Those messages were coming from Vice President Pence when I spoke with him the other night, Chris, and also from John Bolton as well. Your thoughts.

CHRIS STIREWALT, DIGITAL POLITICS EDITOR, FOX NEWS: Right. For domestic political consumption in the United States the administration was very keen not to be seen as too shocked or too accommodating with the Kim regime.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

STIREWALT: So, we're tough and it's going to be tough like remember Libya, and we're going to take a hard line and they are going to denuclearize and all of that stuff. Because in part to answer political pressure at home about Americans, left, right, center who said are we going give away the farm here.

So that talk, that tough talk then manifest itself in the response from the North Koreans who I'm sure were looking for an excuse to be offended and then you have the president of these United States who wants to get out ahead of, you can't fire me, I quit. So he's going to jump out of this before Kim can cancel them.

And that puts Kim now in the position of being able to say, hey, I wanted to talk. I don't know why he walked away. Even if they didn't show up in Singapore for the meetings, even if they were getting ready to bail out themselves because he got Trump to go first. Now Kim can say, well, I wanted to talk the whole time, it's unfortunate America doesn't want peace.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, it would be really fascinating to know exactly what Kim Jong Un and Mike Pompeo spoke about, the secretary of state, because he came back feeling like, you know, we're in really good shape with the summit. And you know, that's a story still to be told about 15 seconds left, Chris.

STIREWALT: It will be even more interesting to know what is going on between Xi Jinping in China and Kim.

MACCALLUM: Exactly.

STIREWALT: And what China -- and how China is working to him and working to us that through this process.

MACCALLUM: Exactly. Chris, thank you so much for hopping in. Good to see you tonight on this breaking news night.

STIREWALT: Yes.

MACCALLUM: Quick break here on the story and we will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: Busy night and lots more to come as we get breaking news in the North Korea story. That is our story for tonight. We'll see you back here tomorrow night at 7 o'clock. Tucker Carlson up next from D.C.

