8-Year-Old Travels the U.S. to Hug Police Officers in All 50 States

A heartwarming story of 8-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana who is making a difference by going from state to state with a simple mission-- hug a police officer. This week she visited the Great Lake states, including Ohio where she visited Cincinnati -- and today she hits her 30th state with officers from Hammond, Indiana.

