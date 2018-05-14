White House blames Gaza violence on Hamas

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 14, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

We begin with a Fox News alert, first lady Melania Trump in the hospital after undergoing a benign kidney procedure. The first lady's spokesperson saying she's doing OK, but will remain hospitalized for the rest of the week. The news breaking just a short time ago, so we bring in chief White House correspondent John Roberts who has more details. John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS: Dana, good afternoon to you. We learned about a little more than an hour ago that the first lady traveled up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this morning to undergo what's called an embolization procedure for a benign kidney condition. She said, or at least her spokeswoman said that the procedure went well, that the first lady is feeling fine, but that she would likely have to remain in the hospital for the remainder of the week. One of the reasons is when you undergo this sort of surgery, you want to stay quiet for a little while to make sure that the surgery takes in the way that it should. Also want to make sure that there's no bleeding or anything like that. So, she'll likely remain there through Thursday, maybe even Friday.

While we have not been told what the precise condition is, embolization therapy in the kidney is typically used to treat a tumor. Sometimes it's used to treat cancerous tumors to try to shrink them down so that it's much easier to remove than surgically when you do go into do surgery. In this case, we know that the first lady's condition is said to be benign. That might speak to a different type of problem in a kidney called an angiomyolipoma. This is a tumor that's made up of epithelia vascular cells, that's the material that's made of -- bigger artery is made out of. It's also muscle cells and fat cells. Kind of all together in a little sack if you will.

Now, it's a benign condition. In effect, we don't know that the first lady has that. But, again, typically, embolization therapy used to treat these angiomyolipomas. While they're benign, they can grow, and if they do grow to a certain point they can begin to damage the kidneys. There's also a risk of bleeding. So, what doctors do is they thread a catheter up through the femoral artery, which is the main artery in your leg down by the groin, then they go up through the abdominal aorta and they turn either left or right depending on which kidney they're going to. And then deposit, for lack of more of specificity, little, tiny, tiny balls of -- a plastic type of material which then blocks up an artery, reduces the blood flow to the particular structure in the kidney that they're looking to get rid of, and that's structure, eventually, shrinks and go away.

So, you know, it's a complex procedure but it's fairly routine. It's kind of like cardiac catheterization where they go in your heart and they'll open up an artery and put in a stamp. In this case, what they're to do, Dana, is block an artery, so whatever is in her kidney shrinks and goes away.

PERINO: John, thanks for getting out there. I know you had to run to the camera, but also we're lucky that you -- I think we're going to be a medical student, which is probably why you can pronounce all those words very well. Thank you so much for that report.

ROBERTS: All right. You bet, thanks.

PERINO: Now to our other top story, a huge foreign policy week for the Trump administration. The historic opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem is met with violent protests along Israel's border with Gaza. Dozens of Palestinians are dead, and thousands more reportedly injured. The Trump administration is also moving forward to try to denuclearize North Korea. Earlier in Jerusalem, the president addressed the crowd with a video message praising our country's friends and ally, Israel.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Israel is a sovereign nation with the right, like every other sovereign nation, to determine its own capital. Yet, for many years, we fail to acknowledge the obvious, the plain reality that Israel's capital is Jerusalem. The United States remains fully committed to facilitating a lasting peace agreement, and we continue to support the status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites, including at the Temple Mount, also known as Haram al-Sharif.

PERINO: The White House says responsibility for the violence, quote, rests squarely with Hamas. During the press briefing today, Raj Shah was pressed on this. Check out this surprising exchange with NBC's Peter Alexander.

RAJ SHAH, WHITE HOUSE PRINCIPAL DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: We believe that Hamas is responsible for what's going on.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: So, is their responsibility beyond that on the Israeli authority. Kill at will.

SHAH: What I'm saying is that we believe that Hamas is an organization is engaged in cynical actions (INAUDIBLE) steps.

PERINO: All right, Jesse, let me start with you on whatever part you want, either the significance of the day, or the -- some in the media's take on it in terms of the protests.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: kind of an asinine innuendo that they're just murdering innocent civilians because they want to. I thought it was pretty insulting. And he's better than that because he's a pretty decent reporter, so I don't have much to say about that. But, I think what's making Trump so successful is how he became successful as a businessman, and he's translating it into how he's been a politician. He's a man of his word and he's a man of action. And that's why he's racking up all these tangible victories. You know, I think in 1995, the congress passed this Relocation Act for Jerusalem, and it took three presidents who did nothing. And stood by now, Ivanka and Jared are in there today for the opening, and this coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the state of Israel.

So, of course, you're going to have a little clash, and you're going to have some blowups at the border and that's to be expected because Jerusalem, I believe, is the third most holy city for Islam. And, that will blow over and you'll get the peace process back on track. I think Jared is doing a pretty nice job. You're going to have the Kushner Accords. And hopefully, we can get that done. Maybe another Nobel Peace Prize that Juan can be envious of. And, I think the president, when he does these things, it's because he doesn't care about offending the status quo. I mean, if you look what happened with him defeating the caliphate, or them -- NATO countries ponying up their fair share, or tearing up NAFTA or renegotiating NAFTA. These kinds of things, he doesn't really care about the blow back.

And he also does the obvious. I mean, Jerusalem is obviously the capital of Israel. And it's obvious we need a border with Mexico. It's obvious China is stealing jobs. It's obvious that North Korea needs to be dealt with, and now he's doing that through the maximum campaign of pressure, diplomatically, militarily, even through twitter. He's brought them to the table. They're going to end the Korean War. They're now, I think, totally imploding their underground nuclear testing facility. They're sealing off all the entrances, that's a huge step. Releasing the hostages is a huge step. So now, you have this summit in Singapore, and it looks positive. We're going to go in there with clear and open eyes. I think The Five should maybe go to Singapore and broadcast it since it's so historic. And we could all make the trip.

PERINO: Do you want to talk about Venezuela while we're at it?

PERINO: He's pretty much at every place.

WATTERS: Well, the southern hemisphere, Dana.

PERINO: I would take issue with other presidents did nothing. I do think that this president was able to say, the conventional wisdom that there's going to be the mass protests and the violence that we saw of today, but that is not the parade of horrible that people anticipated, Kimberly. And, it is possible that the peace process could get back on track. There is a better path for the Palestinians if they wanted. But, I think the other thing that's changed is also you have now other countries like Saudi telling the Palestinians you need to get on board with what's going happen here. If you want a two-state solution, step aboard.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Absolutely, I think you make a very important point. When you look at this moment in American and Israeli history in terms of how it affects that area of the world, it's been completely fraught with problems for so long. And I think this was a really powerful move forward in the right direction. President Trump has the moral and political courage to be able to do this with the promise that he made to the people and he fulfilled it. I think that's important as well to be a person of your work, even as you relates to diplomatic relations with other country. If you say you're going to do something and you make a promise, you honor it.

I'm very happy that there wasn't a tremendous amount of violence that people were worried about, that things would happen if this were to occur. I think it's definitely a step in the right direction in terms of the relationship, not only with Israel, but the United States, with the Saudis being on board. And now, let's get the Palestinians to the table as well. Why not try? This is a first step in the right direction to be able to do that.

PERINO: Juan, I mean, there was some violence. We do have about 51 people have died. And they say thousands injured in addition, so maybe we'll find out more in the coming days.

GUILFOYLE: But due to Hamas.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: No, they were shot and killed by Israelis.

PERINO: But were the Israelis defending themselves?

WILLIAMS: No, they weren't.

PERINO: I do think Hamas does try to make sure that the media is covering it in that way.

WILLIAMS: Boy, you guys are so one-sided. I'm surprised you don't fall off the earth. Because it seems to me.

PERINO: Because we're not flat.

WILLIAMS: Because it seems to me, it's so clear, that we're in a situation where Israel is on the other side, literally, of a fence. But these people, you have 35,000 people, so it's much bigger than any Hamas, and you try to link it to a terrorist group. This is an expression of people who feel that they are being run over and run out of land and property that was once theirs, and that there's no longer hope for a two-state solution. Netanyahu has made it very clear. And, President Trump, it looks like by making this highly provocative move doesn't care that the United States has a role here, potentially, as a -- you know, we love Israel, but we were going to be the force that negotiated some kind of peace. That brought, finally, some peace to the Middle East. Instead, we have, obviously, Israel firing at Iran. In Syria, Syria up in flames now. We have unsettled situation here between Israel and the Palestinians. So, what have we done? We're no longer seeking peace. Netanyahu, apparently, can do anything he wants. The Palestinians feel greatly aggrieved, and Hamas now has more martyrs, and you have extremism fueled at this moment. I'm like incredulous -- you see this as good?

PERINO: Well, I do think.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I can respond.

PERINO: OK. I do have a good point. I'm just going to say that it isn't Israel interest as well to try to calm the violence. It's in their interest to make sure that the Palestinians -- that there's some sort of two-state solution, so that they could live side-by-side in peace. And President Trump also said that he believes that the status quo was access to the holy sites in Jerusalem should remain. So, I don't think it's as bad as Juan was saying.

GUTFELD: Well, I just want to step back and diagnose the problem, is exactly what this is, which is we begin on one side and we end on another side. This is a prison. This entire issue is a prison of two sides. Either Israel has a right to exist or Palestinians are victims of violence. There's no other side. And the intensity of media coverage on this issue is the exact opposite of the level of understanding and interest of the public. The public is not as interested in this issue as the media makes it out to be. This is why we don't have any Middle East experts. We have more middle earth experts than Middle East experts.

And so, you know that when this is going to happen, they're going to create programming potential with retaliation. You know that if you send up these balloons filled with bombs, you're going to get it on camera, people are going to die and that's what happens. The question is, does this display of violence and the suffering that occurs have any effect in the land were four decades of violence has been happening anyway. Clashes erupt after -- this embassy clashes erupt every single day. Every single day. We are jaded and confused about this area. And so, I resisted this idea that this is a two-sided thing. The next solution in the peace process has to admit that the current way of dealing with this is going nowhere. It's going nowhere. There's like -- there's always -- as long as there's always going to be violence, there's always going to be violence. There's got to be another way.

PERINO: Well, at least now the question of Jerusalem is now off the table.

GUILFOYLE: And, Dana, just really quick, not to minimize the violence or loss of lives, what happened today. The prediction was this would be catastrophic and widespread and create an incredible amount of tumult that already, like, geopolitically strife area, but I'm saying -- I think, ultimately, a positive step towards peace.

PERINO: OK. Stormy Daniels' lawyer has been relentless in his pursuit to take down President Trump, and now his actions are being praised as, quote, saving democracy.

WATTERS: It comes as no surprise that Michael Avenatti is on a mission to take down President Trump. He said so in more than 100 cable TV interviews on CNN and MSNBC since March 7th. But it is Stormy Daniels' attorney actually fighting to save our democracy? That's what Avenatti's former Georgetown law professor claims.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Let me take a moment to brag on my former student. This dude right here, I think of him as in a Justice League with Robert Mueller to save our democracy. What Michael is doing is showing how the money came in. What Robert Mueller is interested in is where it went, how it flowed out of this LLC, and whether the big kahuna, Mr. Trump, had any portion of that.

WATTERS: Well, I think Lincoln was the one that saved the democracy, Greg. Not this porn star lawyer.

GUTFELD: Yeah, this is working out for him really well. He's getting like, what, $200 million in free TV coverage from CNN and MSNBC, basically doing a Trump version of stealing media. The problem is his goal, unlike Trump, is not to be president or a leader or help the country. It's to ride this media rollercoaster to fame. That's what he wants. And the more it works out for him, the worse it is for the cohesion of a country, because for him to succeed you have to cleaved the country, you have to unseat a president, which is going to upset 70 million people. But, underneath this all, when I look at him, I don't think it really matters to him what happens. You see him palling around with people. He's having a good time. Underneath it all, he doesn't give a damn if he wins or loses. It's just that he's going to get an hour on headline news and a new tanning bed.

WATTERS: Do you thinks he needs a tanning bed?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Now he's fading. I call him the golden grifter. He's going to be in the Justice League.

WATTERS: All right. Dana, what does it say about the Democratic Party that they're putting all their eggs in the Avenatti basket?

PERINO: Well, if they look at their polling -- the polling, President Trump's numbers are going up, and the Republican chances for winning some of these races in the midterms are definitely improving, especially even on the enthusiasm number which had not been the case just a couple of months ago. I don't understand how any of the recent stuff that Avenatti is putting out, like about the Catari meeting, for example, how that helps Stormy Daniels case. It doesn't make sense to me. I go back to the question I always ask, which is I don't understand what the legal outcome of success would look like to Avenatti. It doesn't actually make sense. Also, when they try to compare him to Bob Mueller, I mean, Bob Mueller -- like this guy is a flea on the textbook of law 101.

GUTFELD: I like when you say textbook. I thought you would go somewhere else.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Flea on anyway.

WATTERS: Kimberly.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Moving on.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Avenatti is threatening a lot of lawsuits against people that are doing actual factual reporting on him.

GUILFOYLE: Sure, sure.

WATTERS: I mean, this is public information. He owes a million in taxes. His company owes 5 million in unpaid taxes. He destroyed this company he bought. Lawsuits flying everywhere. But now, he wants to sue everybody that says -- what's been reported publicly.

GUILFOYLE: Right. Well, so he's a transactional person. This has become so much not about Stormy Daniels. Let's be honest, she's the conduit, the vehicle by which he is seeking his own personal fame and fortune. And he's doing his level best to make as many television appearances possible and really fueled the fire for this whole thing. He's like the afternoon barbecue that never ends. He keeps stoking the coals. He's like, well, it's not done yet. Let's roast some marshmallows.

So, you have to look at what his own personal motivations when they showed up there at a press, out of court appearance that they didn't need to be at. There's nothing calendar as it related to them, but they showed up, they stormed to the mic, and then went forward talking about this. Again, further promulgating his own personal appearances and desire to, you know, improve his financial situation. So now, what he wants to do is kind of bully people. Saying if you report the truth about me, then I'm going to sue you. I mean, it's pretty obvious and transparent what's happening here. So, he may have the tan of the Justice League, but I beg to differ as to his inclusion.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Yeah, he's on TV more than Kilmeade.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That's a lot. Are you suspicious of him at all or no?

WILLIAMS: Yeah. I mean, I don't understand some of his stuff -- I did understand that the president wouldn't admit that he had made the payment, and he said that -- the president and his lawyers were defaming his client, Stormy Daniels. And then, of course, we now know that, in fact, he was telling the truth. That, in fact, Trump had paid money through Michael Cohen for Stormy Daniels. So, that all came out, and then all the questions about -- was this a violation of federal election law, the money being funneled through an LLC. So, all that comes out, and it wouldn't have come out without Avenatti.

But, to your point, I think that there is a legitimate question about -- well, this seems to be going way beyond Stormy Daniels, right? And so, then you start to say, well, is is the case that he's like Trump? You know, Trump says he's a great counter puncher. And that this guy feels like he's taking punches and people going after him trying to undercut his credibility, his authentic caring about -- not only his clients, but about the fact that their lies being told, and they're told all the time in public. And here he is saying, you know what, I'm the avenger. I'm going to come. I'm going to clean up Gotham. I don't know. I don't know. You guys say it's about getting Trump out. I don't know. I think it might be about getting Trump to tell the truth.

GUTFELD: I have to say, when I watch this theater unfold, she's being used, bottomline. I sense when I look at her she isn't happy about it. I think she knows the history of what happens when somebody is manipulated for another person's career. You end up becoming thrown aside. And I have a feeling she's just a conduit, as Kimberly said, for his fame. And he's no avenger. He just an opportunist.

PERINO: Well, in the past week, in the last several days, when he has made media appearances, he barely mentioned Stormy Daniels.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

GUTFELD: Yeah, yeah.

WATTERS: And he'll probably get thrown aside like most of these people do after they get there 15 minutes. Our dishonest politicians a greater threat than terrorism? Michael Bloomberg thinks so, up next.

GUTFELD: During a commencement speech in Texas, Saturday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said America is facing an epidemic of dishonesty that's worse than terror:

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: The greatest threat to American democracy isn't communism, or jihadism, or any other external force, or foreign power. It is our own willingness to tolerate dishonesty in service of party and in pursuit of power.

GUTFELD: My mic fell off.

So, Bloomy thinks words from Trump are deadlier than deeds from a terrorist -- which leads one to ask when Bloomberg was mayor of New York City, what do you think his number one concern was: fibs or terror? Do you think he woke up every morning and thought, my God, I hope someone is not lying on their tax returns? No, instead he was focused on terrorism. The No. 1 threat to New York City and America was and still is terrorism. Not whether Trump exaggerates about Mexico paying for the wall.

Point is, for Bloomy to express his own gripes like climate change, or smoking, or gun control, first he had to keep the city safe so he could have the luxury of griping. So now, in a speech, when he reorders our concerns just to jab Donald Trump, he's committing the very sin he derives: He's falsifying facts. For the only way one can complain about partisanship being worse than communism or jihadism is to diminish the piles of bodies caused by both.

But all of this could be due to one truth. Right now, Trump may make history with the Koreas and Bloomy, he's whining about fake news at a college. That's got to hurt.

So, Jesse, do you think this was some kind of hyperbole you do in a speech? He can't really mean that this is worse than terror or communism.

WATTERS: No, I mean, a lie didn't fly into a building and killed 3,000 people. But I am available if you're talking about to do commencement if anybody is interested. I think I look good in a tassel.

GUTFELD: I know it's a nice outfit.

WATTERS: It was. I like the yellow.

GUTFELD: They look like the waiter at the medieval restaurants. What does it call? Medieval Times?

WATTERS: Medieval Times.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Have you been there recently?

GUTFELD: I eat there every night.

WATTERS: Atkins friendly.

WATTERS: I love the line about, how do you know when a politician is lying, his lips are moving. I think all politicians lie. I would rather have a politician lie, though, about -- I would rather have a politician lie about sex or about a crowd size than about not being able to keep your health care or a terrorism attack. There's white lies and then there's whoppers. And that's fine.

This was clearly a shot at Trump and the people in the press that don't hold him accountable. But I think the fake news puts out maybe the same amount of jokes as President Trump does, if not more. I mean, I have the fake news media words right here, Juan, and I'm happy to recite them. That's fine.

At the same time --

GUILFOYLE: Look at Juan. Juan's like --

WATTERS: -- I don't think Trump's a liar. I just think he's a boaster. He's from Queens, real-estate tycoon. It's the biggest, it's the best, it's the most expensive. And a lot of people consider those opinions lies. They'll fact-check his opinions. He'll say, "I'm the best looking president there ever is," and then the Pinocchio people fact-check that.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's like a car salesman saying, like, a little old lady just drove this car to church on weekends, and everybody is winking. It's what salesmen do.

All right, Juan. Should Bloomberg apologize to America for what he just did?

GUILFOYLE: Right now.

WILLIAMS: I don't know where you have to start with the apologies.

GUTFELD: Every single American. He has to start on one coast.

WILLIAMS: No, Trump. Trump should apologize.

GUILFOYLE: For what?

WILLIAMS: I mean, you know what's interesting is you said this is, like, so shocking. You would be surprised how many people in the intelligence community -- I think back to Leon Panetta; I think of John Brennan, et cetera. Right? People who say it is the biggest threat to us as a nation, this kind of divide, because it's just what the Russians want. We can't decide anything. Everything is a huge argument.

Last week I wrote a column and I said, you know, when you look at what went on in terms of the decision to pull the United States away from the Iran deal, the president with his boastfulness, however you want to describe it, I think it's persuasive to a lot of people. They say, "Oh, the Iran deal has been violated. It was a weak deal, it was a terrible deal."

And yet the fact is that the deal was never violated. The fact is that people say this was keeping Iran from having nukes. But now suddenly they say, "Well, maybe it was a bad deal. Maybe it's just a partisan fight. Maybe he doesn't like Obama. Maybe he doesn't like John Kerry." And we lose sight of the truth. We can't even get anything done.

GUTFELD: All right. So now that Juan has deflected, Kimberly --

GUILFOYLE: I don't know.

GUTFELD: -- how about a totally different topic?

GUILFOYLE: Totally different show. Totally different segment.

GUTFELD: Bloomberg is mad that he didn't run for president.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, yes.

GUTFELD: That's what it is.

GUILFOYLE: He's mad that he didn't run for president. He's mad that President Trump has honored his campaign promises and is checking off wins on the board.

Anyone who loves this country should be happy that we're moving towards these. Anyone should be happy that the economy is doing better. Anyone should be happy that there are more jobs here in America and that minorities are feeling better about what's happening in this country. There's so many accomplishments and things.

And as it relates to national security and foreign policy, he has completely, completely changed the dynamic. This is a new style of politics and engaging to create effective results. Why not? If you keep doing the same thing and you end up with the end result, why not try a different way or a different path to be able to achieve these ends?

Also, President Trump is using social media and Twitter to be able to communicate, so there is transparency there versus someone regurgitating, going through it and then putting something out. I don't think there's a downside to that, because every person can be an individual consumer and determine what you think of it versus someone telling you what to think about it.

WILLIAMS: I think there's a tremendous downside to constant lying from the man as the president, the leader of our country. And people can't trust him.

GUTFELD: OK, we're never going to solve this.

GUILFOYLE: What is constant lying?

GUTFELD: Dana, clean it up for us.

PERINO: I would say, like, I think that every commencement speech would be more successful if it made no news.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: The speech is supposed to be about the students --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- and inspiration for them to go out into the world, to celebrate the fact that they're getting through college.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: They're going to have a chance to go and make their mark on the world, and worrying about fake news is probably not the highest priority.

GUTFELD: I want to do a commencement address for an online college. Wouldn't that be great?

WATTERS: Phoenix University. Phoenix.

GUTFELD: Phoenix University would be amazing.

GUILFOYLE: You're their top choice.

GUTFELD: You know it.

All right. A New York Times columnist has a surprising warning for the mainstream media about their Donald Trump addiction. Details next.

GUILFOYLE: The first step to recovery is admitting that you have a problem. Well, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is coming clean about the media's Trump obsession that is causing the press to miss many big stories.

NICOLAS KRISTOF, NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST: I do think that we have to acknowledge that there is so much more happening in the world than Donald Trump, and we in the media are essentially all Trump all the time.

The upshot is that we risk not covering a lot of really important things at home and around the world. And we complain that President Trump is, you know, parochial, isn't paying attention to important things around the world, and we're absolutely right, but that can also be said about us.

GUILFOYLE: All right, Greg, and your favorite show.

GUTFELD: I love it. Media guy interviewing media guy over media guys. Poor Nik isn't admitting that Trump is doing good. He could never say that. So instead, he's saying there are more important things in life than Donald Trump. Because his resistance has hit a rut. He's realized that Trump has run circles around him and his cohorts, and he's, like, saying, "You know what? We should stop talking about Trump, because clearly it's not working."

So he's trying right there to create a path of escape from the monotony of his own emotional anger, because every time you gripe about Trump, every day, you miss out on the good things in life. It's true. There's a lot of good things going on.

PERINO: True.

GUILFOYLE: Well, you promised 3 minutes and 45 seconds of commentary. You fell short. Moving on to Dana Perino.

PERINO: I think that there's been a problem in Washington with media coverage for a long time, and it doesn't necessarily have to do with who the president is. It's that the Washington press corps focuses way too much attention on the White House itself, to the exclusion of all the different federal agencies, for example.

Imagine. You never hear anything about the Energy Department. Like, we might as well not even have one. What are they doing? Rick Perry is a great guy, but where is the press corps covering things that are happening there? Or at --

GUTFELD: Ben Carson, where is he?

PERINO: Well, you hear a little bit about Ben Carson. It's usually about personal stuff or ethical things. Not about the policies. I mean, there is stuff happening all across the government that could be a lot more -- that could be covered a lot more or that it should be a lot more transparent.

But the White House press corps knows that the best way to get on air that night is to cover something from the White House. So there is a problem there. I don't know if Nik Kristof has got the right answer, but I think that's one way to expose other things within the government. Not just from the Trump administration but all government should be answerable to the people, and it's not all just happening at the White House.

GUILFOYLE: All right, so all departments. Make some good points there.

And then Jesse, we talked about this before. That recent polls show media dedicates most of their airtime, as it relates to President Trump, 91 percent of it, you know, being negative coverage. They're sort of obsessed with putting out this, you know, really kind of negative narrative constantly about what he's doing, despite whatever the accomplishments might be.

WATTERS: Yes. They're not covering Trump. They're trying to destroy Trump.

And Greg made an excellent point. They're saying, wait, destroying Trump just makes him stronger. Let's try to deprive him of oxygen and cover what's going on in Yemen. I don't know if that's going to work. And I don't think, if we had the most boring president ever, that the American people would care about Myanmar and Yemen. That wouldn't interest any readers in this country. It's a fact no matter who's president.

So it's a distraction, but it doesn't make any sense, because no one is going to read it anyway. But listen, he's -- they're addicted to Trump, because he rates. And he's a phenomenon and, I mean, that's just the truth of the matter. Trump is the story.

GUILFOYLE: Just like Trump is the wall.

WATTERS: That's true.

GUILFOYLE: Doubles for national security. So they keep trying to Kryptonite Trump, but it's just not working.

WILLIAMS: I don't think they're trying to Kryptonite. You know, all the coverage is negative or whatever, it doesn't mean it's not true. The key here or --

WATTERS: Yes, everything he's doing is negative.

WILLIAMS: I didn't say everything.

WATTERS: Ninety-eight percent.

WILLIAMS: A lot of -- a lot of what Trump is doing. Not true. You know, anyway, but I think that it's interesting to me, because I thought you guys would all agree with Nik Kristof that, you know, "Hey, get off Trump's back and why are you guys so focused on Trump?"

But I think you're right, Jesse, I think, you know, in terms of storytelling, everybody knows the stories people follow are stories about people.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: And then secondly, maybe stories about events and finally, a story about ideas. And if you get into Myanmar or you get into things. I think he listed guns, opioids, high number of people in the country who lack health insurance, and the genocide in Myanmar. I think, yes, people say, "It's interesting, but gosh, tell me about Trump because I know Trump. I'm following it." They're following it like a soap opera with the Trump, right?

GUTFELD: And he was being dishonest. And we talk about guns constantly. The opioid thing is out there. He was talking about, "Can we talk about the concerns that interest me?"

GUILFOYLE: Yes. That was just a little bit myopic in nature.

A Miami high school creating an uproar after inviting a special guest to prom. Details next. Stay with us.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. A Florida high school facing a backlash for taking its "Welcome to the Jungle" prom theme, well, a little bit too literally. Some students, some parents and animal rights activists are outraged over this video showing a caged tiger pacing back and forth at the prom. Other exotic creatures were also brought in.

The principal has apologized but the school's marketing director, he's defending the decision, saying the animals were well-treated and handled by professionals. What do you think, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Well, I mean, look, you have these situations where they have - - I mean, I don't know. I'm not a fan of the people who have, like, tigers and people like this, like, in their pictures for social media dating websites, that type of thing. These are wild animals that you want to make sure to be careful and exercise due caution and be circumspect in terms of handling them.

You know, I guess you have a jungle theme. That's not too crazy, is it? I guess the idea of it is fine, as long as it's safe.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, you're the kind of guy that might attend a throwdown with wild animals. Right?

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, I don't see anything wrong with this. This looks like a great prom. I salute the marketing director. I thought it was brilliant. I mean, what a memorable event. You have a caged tiger. You have all these other imported wildlife. I mean, that's fantastic. I don't see what the controversy is. The thing was in a cage. It wasn't going to hurt anybody. It looks fun.

And now they're getting a lot of play on FOX News Channel. I know the school's Christopher Columbus High School. That also could be offensive to a lot of people. But they doubled down. It's an all boys' school named after a genocidal imperialist, and now they're bringing in tigers and people are angry. Hilarious. I think it's a win.

GUILFOYLE: And taking like --

WATTERS: I think it's a great promo. We should bring in tigers to this party.

GUILFOYLE: Jesse would be there taking a selfie.

WATTERS: Yes. Tiger selfie.

GUILFOYLE: Tiger selfie, that's what people do.

WILLIAMS: So Dana, you heard from Jesse. They have birds. They had a lemur. They had two macaws. They had a fox. What do you say?

PERINO: They could've just had dogs, and then that would've been great. I have not thought of it the way Jesse just laid it all out there. And I think that all of this stuff for all of these parties is a little bit out of control for my tastes. I like to stay home. I'm not a party animal like --

WATTERS: So you've never been to a prom, Dana?

PERINO: No, I went to the prom, but I didn't like it.

WATTERS: All right. Too bad.

WILLIAMS: Well, what do you say, Greg?

GUTFELD: I'm against jungle appropriation. I think it's offensive. But I applaud this prom, because it is a sign of a highly affluent society that we can afford excess proms.

This is -- this is like a legal form of cocaine. It's proof that you have too much money.

WATTERS: Yes, Tyson had a tiger.

GUTFELD: Tyson had a tiger.

Our kids are so much better off than my generation. All generations. Because they are starting with more. They're starting with more technology, better technology. They have more free time to do whatever they want. They have enhanced options to do anything in life because of the free time, and they have peace, which a lot of generations didn't have. So the result of peace, technology and time, tigers at a prom.

PERINO: They should stop whining.

GUTFELD: And growl more. Less whining, more growling.

WILLIAMS: So we're going to go shortly, but I had a question for the group. Anybody can answer. It's a --

GUTFELD: I won't go to the prom with you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I would love it. But let me ask, doesn't everyone have concern for the animal?

PERINO: Yes. I don't like it.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUILFOYLE: We do, but I also think they should stay in the cage.

GUTFELD: In high school, aren't we all animals?

PERINO: Like the birds, I don't really care about the birds that much.

GUTFELD: That's terrible.

PERINO: The lemur I care about. The tiger looked like it was a little stressed.

WATTERS: Stressed-out lemurs. Not that bad, Dana.

GUILFOYLE: Jesse, you were terrified of a llama. Remember that time?

WATTERS: That's true, that's true. But the llama was not behind bars.

WILLIAMS: And last week Greg had a "One More Thing" about what was it, a cat that actually was a lynx? Somebody didn't know it.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes, yes. No, but that wasn't me. That -- it was Kennedy. I guess Kennedy and I look alike. I wonder why.

WILLIAMS: That's why I wanted you to go to the prom.

GUTFELD: I guess we all look alike.

WILLIAMS: Anyway, stay with this crazy show, because "One More Thing" is up next to make you laugh, America.

PERINO: It's time now for "One More Thing" -- Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: All right. And another segment of "What's Your Name?" Social Security Administration recently released an annual list of the United States' most popular baby names. Sadly, none of us have won. I don't know. I demand a recount.

But let's start with the top 10 female names. Number 1: Emma. Number 2, Olivia. Three is Ava, Isabella, Sophia, Mia, Charlotte, Amelia, Evelyn and Abigail. To give you some good names.

Let's go to the boys. Shall we? As for the top 10 male names. No it is not Jesse, Greg.

GUTFELD: What is this?

GUILFOYLE: It's Liam, Noah, William -- see, royalty? -- James, Logan, Benjamin, Mason, Elijah, Oliver and Jacob.

WATTERS: No way. There is no way Elijah.

GUTFELD: No Harold or John?

GUILFOYLE: Right. Isn't this --

GUTFELD: Or Jim?

GUILFOYLE: Or Jennifer? Or Ronan?

GUTFELD: No Marys or Helens?

GUILFOYLE: I mean, what is going on around here?

GUTFELD: Liam. Oasis fans.

GUILFOYLE: No one from "The Five" even made the top ten.

GUTFELD: I know.

GUILFOYLE: So sad.

PERINO: That's OK, because we're unique. Let's keep it that way.

All right. I've got one from Loveland, Ohio. Check this out. Doggy day care. Which you know, you've got to love doggy day care. Again, Greg, America's very wealthy, right, that we have doggy day care.

This is Go Fetch Dog Day Care and Boarding in Loveland, Ohio. And they took a selfie with these dogs. You can see that one, that black one right there in the middle right up front. And then can you see there is a Vizsla there. See it right there. All that dogs -- all the dogs in there, apparently, they really know each other very well. They get along very well, and they have a lot of fun.

GUILFOYLE: You make Vizslas very popular, by the way.

PERINO: I know.

GRAPHIC: Greg's Dog Paddle News

PERINO: Oh, Greg! Whoa! Greg.

GUTFELD: Hey, you're jumping the gun there, pal.

PERINO: What's that about?

GUTFELD: Give him his walking papers. Let's do this.

GRAPHIC: Greg's Dog Paddle News

GUTFELD: "Greg's Dog Paddle News." You know, we've been waiting for this video for months now. It cost us $60 million. One of the most extreme dog paddling videos ever. Roll it.

(SMALL DOG WEARING A LIFE VEST PADDLING IN A SWIMMING POOL)

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

PERINO: You can do it!

GUTFELD: There he goes. Unbelievable stamina. Stamina. You can see. She's just waiting.

GUILFOYLE: Is that a life vest?

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: And there he is make it to the other side. That's my favorite part.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, look, he's ready to go.

GUTFELD: Yes, he's ready to go.

PERINO: That's how you teach him.

GUILFOYLE: He looks like one of those little windup toys you put in the bathtub with you.

PERINO: I like how his tail wags as he --

GUTFELD: That's his little rudder.

WILLIAMS: That's a cute dog.

GUTFELD: It really is, Juan.

GUILFOYLE: Is that a Maltese?

PERINO: We could watch it again, or we could go to Jesse. Jesse, what is that?

WATTERS: I have alligator video. But it's not in a cage at a prom. Check this out. It's a South Carolina golf course.

(ALLIGATOR WALKING SLOWLY ACROSS A GOLF GREEN)

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

WATTERS: Prehistoric looking.

GUILFOYLE: It's huge.

WATTERS: Look at the deer, scared for their lives. Checking it out from a very safe distance.

PERINO: They're good at running, though.

WATTERS: Well, they can outrun the alligator. This is South Carolina. This is in Ocean Creek Golf Course in Fripp Islands, two "P's."

PERINO: Emily Schillinger has a house there.

WATTERS: Yes, and --

GUTFELD: Her exes know.

GUILFOYLE: Random fact. What would T-Roy do with this?

WATTERS: T-Roy would kill it and bag it and sell it for a wallet.

GUILFOYLE: Or give it to me as -- where's my president? I'm supposed to be getting a hide from him.

GUTFELD: That's about 250 wallets.

WATTERS: That's true. That's a lot of beast.

WILLIAMS: What was that animal eating to get that big?

PERINO: He's old, too.

WATTERS: A lot of golf balls.

WILLIAMS: Golf balls?

GUTFELD: Golfers.

GUILFOYLE: It's clearly not starving if you know what I mean.

PERINO: Juan, we've got some time now for your "One More Thing." Nobody needs to rush you.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUILFOYLE: He has 17 points.

WILLIAMS: So as you all know, it's graduation season when young people in black scream, dance, and throw their hats in the air, right?

Well, now, let's take the party to another level, folks. Take a look at this. That's Andrew Feustel aboard the International Space Station. This weekend via live link, Perdue's president, Mitch Daniels, an old friend, granted him an honorary doctor of science degree.

Since Feustel was thousands of miles away in outer space, it was up to fellow astronaut Scott Tingle, who's also a Purdue grad, to put the hood over his head and then, as you see, the two of them floated away. How do you beat that? Floating away after you get your degree. Holy smokes.

Feustel is on his third space mission. He's a geophysicist studying biology. This week he's going to do his eighth spacewalk. And --

GUTFELD: Talk about higher education, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Hey, hey. You beat me to it. But I just want to say, to all you graduates, from us at "The Five," congratulations. And to parents and grandparents, congratulations.

GUILFOYLE: Congratulations.

GUTFELD: And those of you who decided not to go to school, I salute you.

PERINO: Congratulations.

GUILFOYLE: Kimberly and I are available for commencement speeches.

GUTFELD: Online only. Online only.

GUILFOYLE: You're going to do online.

WILLIAMS: But you went to school?

GUTFELD: I regret every minute.

WILLIAMS: Oh, is that right?

WATTERS: Yes, look how you turned out.

GUILFOYLE: No one wants to invite us.

PERINO: Mondays are crazy. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" up next. Hey, Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Greg is such an inspiration. Hey, Dana.

