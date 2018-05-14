Gutfeld on Bloomberg's lame commencement speech

During a commencement speech in Texas, Saturday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said America is facing an epidemic of dishonesty that's worse than terror:

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: The greatest threat to American democracy isn't communism, or jihadism, or any other external force, or foreign power. It is our own willingness to tolerate dishonesty in service of party and in pursuit of power.

So, Bloomy thinks words from Trump are deadlier than deeds from a terrorist -- which leads one to ask when Bloomberg was mayor of New York City, what do you think his number one concern was: fibs or terror? Do you think he woke up every morning and thought, my God, I hope someone is not lying on their tax returns? No, instead he was focused on terrorism. The No. 1 threat to New York City and America was and still is terrorism. Not whether Trump exaggerates about Mexico paying for the wall.

Point is, for Bloomy to express his own gripes like climate change, or smoking, or gun control, first he had to keep the city safe so he could have the luxury of griping. So now, in a speech, when he reorders our concerns just to jab Donald Trump, he's committing the very sin he derives: He's falsifying facts. For the only way one can complain about partisanship being worse than communism or jihadism is to diminish the piles of bodies caused by both.

But all of this could be due to one truth. Right now, Trump may make history with the Koreas and Bloomy, he's whining about fake news at a college. That's got to hurt.