Senator Lindsey Graham on Trump's foreign policy pushes

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," May 12, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Hello and welcome to a very special "Justice" from Israel. I am Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight and thanks to all of you for once again making "Justice" number one last Saturday night.

Tonight, I join you from Jerusalem where history will be made in less than 48 hours when the new US Embassy opens, but it is also a volatile time of unprecedented clashes between Israel and Iran.

We have a stellar guest lineup here in Jerusalem, US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Ron DeSantis, Pastor John Hagee and many others to here to discuss the new embassy, the latest conflict here on the ground and of course, President Trump's bold foreign policy move over the last week. But first, my opening statement.

We do join you tonight during a truly historic moment in Israel's history, one that is cause for great celebration. This week, not only has President Donald Trump chosen to withdraw from the disastrous Obama Iran nuclear deal, but we are here on the eve of the momentous opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem, a move that recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. A move greatly appreciated by the people of Israel as evidenced on street corners everywhere we went.

President Trump's pullout from the Iran deal, although suspected became a virtual certainty when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proved through Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad that Iran had been lying to the world when it was continuing uranium enrichment and nuclear development.

Iranian documents uncovered by that same intel agency are proof positive that Iran lied. Gee, what a shock.

On the day of the withdrawal from the Iran deal, bomb shelters opened up in the Golan Heights and the Israeli army was on high alert as Israel braced for imminent attack. As we proceeded from Haifa to the Golan Heights, there were no sirens, school buses and taxis continued to run, but that night in Tiberius, we heard the unequivocal sound of rockets and at breakfast, we found out that indeed, there was an Iranian rocket offensive towards Israel from inside Syria.

Israel responded with strategic precision, targeting munitions, storage warehouses, logistics, headquarters and intel systems of Iran within its proxy Syria. Israel does what Israel needs to do.

And today, Iranians are marching against the United States, protesting President Trump's decision to withdraw from their nuclear deal. Maybe they ought to consider protesting that the $150 billion Obama gave them in cash was not used to benefit them, but instead it was used to support both its nuclear development, as well as its military budget, which has grown by almost 40%.

Now, Obama's Iran deal, make no mistake, destroyed 70 years of bipartisan US foreign policy in the Middle East. His delusional deal abandoned Israel and Egypt, the largest Arab country and alienated the Sunni Muslims, the moderate Arab states guaranteeing that they would face a nuclear Iran.

Iran, of course, a leading state-sponsor of terror, exports dangerous missiles and supports terrorist proxies and militias like Hezbollah, Hamas and the Taliban. The idea that it seeks a successful nuclear energy program is absurd to even anyone with half a brain.

And as Obama turned his back on the slaughter of Christians, and ignored his own red line in the Syria sand, he allowed Russia, through this vacuum to become a dominant regional player in the Middle East.

Donald Trump's withdrawal from that deal was the United States standing shoulder to shoulder with our ally, Israel against the rest of the world. It sent a huge signal to Iran and Shia Muslims that we stood with the more moderate Sunnis, and although Great Britain and France had joined the United States earlier in taking out Syrian weapons facility, they chose to stand with Iran against Israel and the United States.

But Trump has reassured the world that his word is worth more than any former US presidents like Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama, who all promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem, but didn't deliver.

His word is worth more than any treaty, and stronger than any UN resolution. He promised, and he delivered.

Trump not only sent a message to Iran, but to Russia as well that the US back as a dominant regional player after the Obama years. He recognizes a reality that everyone else in the West willingly blinds themselves to and that is that Jerusalem is the one and only capital of Israel.

By Trump putting this in for (inaudible) and what has been history for the last 3000 years, and that is that Jerusalem has been the capital of one people's country or one kingdom, that people is the Jews, and that country is and was Israel.

The empires that tried to destroy Israel and its capital, Jerusalem are long gone. Yet the Jews still speak the same language and practice the same religion, which is the foundation of our Judeo-Christian nation.

Donald Trump sent Iranians who are the descendants of Persia a message to reflect on their own history, and that it was the King of Persia, who thousand years before Mohammad was born that said Jerusalem was the capital of the Jewish people's country.

There will be no Ottoman empires or Shia nations that will destroy Jerusalem any longer. Donald Trump recognize history. He, like King Cyrus before him fulfilled the biblical prophecy of the gods worshiped by Jews, Christians and yes, Muslims, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state, and that the Jewish people finally deserve a righteous, free, and sovereign Israel. That's my open.

Tell me what you think on my Facebook, Twitter and Instagram #judgejeanine.

Joining me now with reaction to my opening statement and of course to the historic embassy opening here in Jerusalem is US Ambassador to Israel, Ambassador David Friedman. All right, Ambassador, is there anything I said in my open that was not correct or that you didn't agree with?

DAVID FRIEDMAN, US AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL: Judge Jeanine, you hit the nail on the head. I am in violent agreement with everything that you said. In particular, I appreciate your connecting the decision on Iran with the President's decision to move the embassy.

Because in both cases, they are really driven by a similar approach to foreign policy by the President and to commitment to the truth, the facts rather than hopeless fantasies, to courage and to again placing the United States in the central role in the world with regard to foreign policy especially with regard to malign activity that threatens the entire world.

PIRRO: Well, then tell me, why is it that other US presidents, from Clinton to Bush to Obama, why did they say they were going to do it and then not do it?

FRIEDMAN: I think they harbored again this fantasy that somehow the line activity would somehow end with a handshake and some extension of friendship. Obama's view was that we will welcome Iran back into the community of nations and will somehow reform and we saw how they reformed. They reformed all the way through Yemen, they now control part of that. They have reformed in Iraq, and in Syria and Lebanon and they're are now, the primary risk to the stability of the entire Middle East region.

PIRRO: And some say that the decision though by the US is something that will work against the peace process. Why do they say that?

FRIEDMAN: There is no basis to think it will work against the peace process, what the president did was - he said to the Palestinians, "You do not have a veto on a historical fact. You don't have a veto on depriving our country from keeping a promise," which by the way, it's not just the Presidents promise, he kept it, but this is a law since 1995 that was overwhelmingly passed by both Houses of Congress.

He said, "This is an American interest and we're going to do it and we're not going to be held hostage by a rogue regime telling us what we can and can't do." And that's an important message in the peace process. People need to understand they cannot play these cards that have no basis in fact or reality.

PIRRO: What do you expect to see on Monday when the embassy opens?

FRIEDMAN: We're going to see a beautiful ceremony. I'm so excited about it. We are going to have an inspirational moving ceremony. I spoke to the president this morning, he was so excited about it. He'll be there on video, but we'll have great soaring rhetoric from some great speakers. The prime minister of Israel will speak, Jared Kushner will speak, the president of Israel will speak, and you're going to see, I think America really at its best in showing its great friendship to Israel.

PIRRO: And you know, as you were speaking, they were showing on screen all of the signs that are going up in Jerusalem and saying that this is the US embassy in English, Arabic and Hebrew. And to so many people, and I'll talk about this later in Street Justice, it has created a great deal of pride for the Israelis.

FRIEDMAN: Yes, the state of Israel is in love with President Trump. They have such admiration and gratitude towards him and to the entire United States and it's wonderful to see.

PIRRO: And how do you think - one last question, how do you think that the Palestinians are going to react to this?

FRIEDMAN: The Palestinians are not reacting well, but, they will change. They will change over time because they will understand that the United States continues to extend its hand in piece and people need to focus on what's important - quality-of-life, more infrastructure, more security, more education, better hospitals.

The United States is there to help the Palestinians and I think we'll reach that point. There had been bumps in the road for 50 years, no one has managed to solve this rubik's cube in 50 years, I think we are going to make progress.

PIRRO: And that's our David Friedman, it is a delight to be here in Israel with you and I will be there at the opening of the embassy, thrilled as well.

FRIEDMAN: Well, we of course, we welcome you. Thank you so much. Really appreciate it. Thank you.

PIRRO: All right, and up next, I talk to two former ambassadors about the increasing turmoil here in the Middle East. What it means for Israel and what it means for the US. Plus, a can't-miss interview with Senator Lindsey Graham who is leading the Congressional delegation for the embassy opening. Stay with us.

Later, by the way, I head to the streets of Jerusalem to talk to the locals about the historic embassy move, how they feel about President Trump. More on "Justice" in a moment.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

PIRRO: How do you feel about the embassy opening in Jerusalem?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Very excited.

PIRRO: And that do you think of the president actually doing it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think he's a man of his word and we're very proud of him and we're very proud of this moment in history.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: After the promises of many administrations and presidents, then they never did it. They campaigned, they promised, they never did it. Next week, we will finally open the American embassy in Jerusalem.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Promises made and promises kept. That is what President Trump does and we will be here to witness the embassy opening on Monday.

My next guest has spent years in the trenches of global diplomacy, fighting for Israel from Tel Aviv, Israel's foreign ambassador to the UN, Dan Gillerman joins me now. Good evening, Ambassador.

DAN GILLERMAN, ISRAEL'S FOREIGN AMBASSADOR TO THE UN: Good evening, Judge. It's good to be with you, although you are in Jerusalem and I am in Tel Aviv, but we will make up for it tomorrow.

PIRRO: I'm sure we'll see each other at the opening of the embassy, Ambassador. You know, as I read in the introduction to you, there has been a lot of years of global diplomacy that's preceded this time. What you think brings us to the point in time where we can actually get this done?

GILLERMAN: Well, I think what President Trump has delivered is not just keeping a promise, which is quite unusual, but delivering leadership. We live in a world where there is very little leadership. There's very little leadership in Europe or elsewhere, and President Trump has delivered that leadership over and over again.

He has done it by deciding to move the embassy to Jerusalem, by pulling out of the horrible, cynical deal with Iran, by next month's meeting the leader of North Korea - when you look at all of these achievements in a very relatively short period of time, I think he is not just keeping promises, but making history.

PIRRO: Well, let me ask you this, you were Israel's ambassador to the United Nation. Now, the United Nations will not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The question that I have right now is, is the United Nations even relevant anymore?

GILLERMAN: I think the United Nations is relevant only because it is the Parliament of the world and the only place when 193 countries gather and discuss the fate of the world, but as far as actually making a difference, I don't think the United Nations is making a difference, and as far as Israel is concerned, the United Nations is unfortunately a citadel of hypocrisy, and not just double standards, but triple standards.

It is the standard for democracies, and standards for totalitarianism, and a special standard for Israel to which it devotes a lot of time in a very, very hostile way, and therefore, I think it cannot be an honest broker, and far as the world is concerned especially in our region, it is probably also very irrelevant at the moment.

PIRRO: Well, you know, when you say that, when you say it is the citadel of hypocrisy, you know, there is a part of me that believes in that regard it should be irrelevant, but we fund - the United States funds almost a quarter of the United Nations' budget. Should we be doing that?

GILLERMAN: I think you should because I do believe that there is a place and there is a necessity for a Parliament of the nations, and the United Nations at the moment may not be doing the right thing, but I think that there are ways of changing it, and when I was there, I found it as a very important ground for multilateral and bilateral talks with the countries that don't recognize Israel and are even perceived as hostile to Israel.

There is a huge discrepancy between what the ambassadors of those countries tell you in private and what they say in public, but I think we can make inroads. We have had a lot of achievements at the UN, and I believe that you know, the United States should give it a chance, but at the same time, lead the world in the direction it sees fit as it is doing at the moment.

PIRRO: All right, Ambassador Gillerman, thanks so much for joining us on this historic weekend in Israel.

And joining me now here in Israel is the former Deputy Foreign Minister of Israel, and former Ambassador to the US, Danny Ayalon. Good evening, Ambassador.

DANNY AYALON, FORMER DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER OF ISRAEL: Good evening, great to have you here.

PIRRO: Third one in a row.

AYALON: Yes, great to have you hear in our capital, Jerusalem.

PIRRO: Yes, and it is great to be here. It's such a historic time. You know, your experience in the foreign ministry, and over the time that you were working, I mean, you saw the hypocrisy that Ambassador Gillerman talked about, but even more than that, the history that precedes not just the president withdrawing from the Iran deal, but more significantly, the identification and recognition by the United States that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

AYALON: I think this is momentous. I think this is a watershed. I think this is historic resolution and historic decision that will change the course of history. I think it was very courageous. He is the first President after so many who have promised and really did not make good on their promises.

And I think this is also a beacon for the rest of the world, the decent countries in the world will follow suit and we know that already some are coming in.

PIRRO: You know, I said in my opening statement that with the Obama administration, there was a vacuum created, and that Russia was able to establish itself as a regional player in the Middle East.

Now, with our withdrawal, we reestablish ourselves, I believe as a dominant player in the Middle East, and yet, Iran through its proxy Syria took on itself as a result of this historic shelling of Israel, can we expect more of this?

AYALON: We may. I can tell you, analyzing Iran and their conduct for the last three or four decades, you know, since the Ayatollahs took over, they are not confronting head on. They use proxies, so they will fight until the last Hezbollah man, until the last Syria man, until the last Hamas and Islamic Jihad men.

When they start confronting us directly, you see the results. They're getting beaten and beaten hard.

So, I believe that at this point, they are not much to the idea in terms of intelligence, in terms of our capabilities from air and other ways, and they would use more proxies, but I think, the way to handle Iran is isolation.

And I think more and more of them getting isolated in the region. You know, all the Sunni countries are against them because they know Iran is converting them.

PIRRO: Yes, you know, history - you have to learn from history. I mean, look at the '67 war. The '67 war, the Israelis did not start it and yet they, you know, they started to control and then take over. They have annexed the land that they have taken as part of Israel. Now, they should learn from that I would say.

AYALON: I would hope so, and especially you know, with Iran, Iran has no business in Syria. The only reason they are there is because they want to create a territorial bridge from Iran all the way to the Mediterranean. They already are in Iraq, you know, they took over Iraq with the Shiite regime. They have Lebanon and the Hezbollah, in between - the link in between is Syria. That's why they are there in order to attack us. We are not going to let it happen. We are going to just - to let them come in and threaten our population.

So, this is why - and we did not provoke it. They were stupid enough to provoke it with a drone and with other shelling and this is the result right now.

PIRRO: All right, Ambassador Ayalon, thank you so much for being with us.

AYALON: My pleasure.

PIRRO: And coming up, everyone, Congressman Ron DeSantis joins me here in Jerusalem to talk about the new embassy opening, plus Israel and faith, I sit down with the Founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel.

Plus, Senator Lindsey Graham, next.

ROBERT GRAY, CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I am Robert Gray.

ISIS now claiming responsibility for the Paris stabbing attack, saying the suspect was one of its soldiers. French authorities are opening a terrorism investigation into the incident. Police say the suspect stabbed several people in Central Paris, killing one and injuring at least four others.

Officer then shot and killed the attacker. A French prosecutor says, witnesses report the suspected shouted "Allahu Akhbar," god is great in Arabic.

President Trump now declaring a major disaster in Hawaii after that volcanic explosion sending lava and dangerous gases spewing into neighborhoods. The declaration allows Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected.

The volcano erupted more than one week ago, 2, 000 people have been evacuated.

I am Robert Gray, now back to "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

PIRRO: Such a historic week with the US embassy poise to open in Jerusalem, and President Trump confirming his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un for June 12 in Singapore.

Here with reaction to the summit and the US embassy set to open here in Jerusalem is Senator Lindsey Graham who is leading the Congressional delegation. Senator, thanks for being here. I'm not going to ask you what a great thing this is because I know that you are a big supporter of the creation of the embassy in Jerusalem. My question to you is what signal does this send to Iran and after that, Russia, after that, North Korea?

LINDSEY OLIN GRAHAM, US SENATOR, SOUTH CAROLINA, REPUBLICAN: When it comes to the United States and Israel, we are rejecting the Obama model of tepid support. This mean, you've got Israel's back. If you've got a problem with Jerusalem being the capital of Israel, take it up with God. He did this.

So, what President Trump did by saying Jerusalem is the capital of the one and only Jewish state, he's telling Iran, "We have Israel's back." He's telling North Korea that, "I'm going to be different than every other president before me. When I say I am going to do something, I mean it. I said I was going to move the capital - the embassy to Jerusalem, I am going to do it. I said I was going to withdraw from the Iranian deal because it sucked and he did, and rocket man, I want you to be successful, but if you we don't have an agreement, you keep threatening our country, then you're going to be next."

PIRRO: Well, that pretty much sums it up. Let me ask you this, you know, I was saying that Obama created the vacuum. When he just literally withdrew from the Middle East and you know...

GRAHAM: He picked sides. He picked Iran's side.

PIRRO: He picked Iran's side.

GRAHAM: He didn't withdraw.

PIRRO: He did the Iran deal, the whole thing.

GRAHAM: Which is awful.

PIRRO: He allowed Russia to become a regional player. Russia, right now is now being confronted with the United States reestablishing itself as...

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: It's all about Syria, so Obama had our side on the ropes and let them go, had Iraq in the good place, withdrew all of our troops, ISIS emerged, Hezbollah and Iran came to help Assad and Russia came in to help Assad and Syria, now Israel is getting threats from Syria because Iran is all over Syria, but the big threat is in Lebanon.

There's a 160,000 rockets in the hands of Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran in South Lebanon...

PIRRO: A hundred and sixty thousand?

GRAHAM: And they are becoming precision.

PIRRO: Where did they get them from?

GRAHAM: They got them from Iran.

PIRRO: Where did Iran get them?

GRAHAM: They're making them. They took the $150 billion we gave them and sanction...

PIRRO: They didn't give it young Iranians to get jobs?

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: Here is a general rule in life, if a guy has threatened to cut your throat, don't buy him a knife. Obama bought the Ayatollah knife for everybody in this region.

PIRRO: Why?

GRAHAM: Well, because he believed that if you just treat them nice, they'll be nice. And Donald Trump sees the evil that exists in Iran. If they will shoot their kids down, what do you think they'll do to ours? They write "Death to Israel" on the side of their rockets. They took the money, rebuilt their military. They humiliated our sailors captured on the high seas, everything Obama thought about Iran has been wrong. It is crazy to stay in this field.

Fifteen years from now, they can enrich and reprocess without limitation. Every Arab in this region is going to assume Iran is going to get a nuclear weapon, so they're going to get one (inaudible)...

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: Unless somebody does something, and that's called Donald Trump.

PIRRO: Okay, let me ask you something, last night, I was at a dinner, and there is a leader - a big Christian leader who I think donated to the Christian embassy in Israel, and he talked about the fact that the United States is definitely, you know, says what it means and means what it says. But what's wrong with the United States that all of these people are violating the laws of the United States and nobody's being prosecuted?

Basically saying the Democrats are doing whatever they want - you Americans, what's wrong with you Republicans?

GRAHAM: All I can say is if the shoe were on the other foot, that if they were investigating Trump and the FBI agent in charge liked Trump and hated Clinton, it be on the front page of every newspaper in the country.

If they got a dossier on Clinton using a foreign agent that was unverified to get a warrant against an American citizen to favor Trump, it would be front-page news. What DOJ did is corrupt.

PIRRO: So, what are we going to do?

GRAHAM: Well, we're going to have hearings and eventually go after them.

PIRRO: But you can indict.

GRAHAM: We need a special prosecutor and Jeff Sessions should appoint one. The guy from Utah is looking at it, but if there was ever a case where the Department of Justice should not investigate itself, it's here. We need a special prosecutor to look at DOJ...

PIRRO: Would you consider impeaching Rosenstein?

GRAHAM: I am not going to impeach him, I am just going to urge him to go ahead and do what the law requires.

PIRRO: And then, we just wait it out? What we do then?

GRAHAM: Well, you've got a guy from Utah who is a US Attorney who is looking at the Clinton e-mail investigation, which was a joke, looking how the dossier was misused in the FISA court, so he's a good guy.

PIRRO: All right, all right. Senator Lindsey Graham. Thanks so much.

GRAHAM: God bless your viewers.

PIRRO: And we'll see you Monday at the opening of the embassy. Congressman Ron DeSantis joins me next. And I sit down with Pastor Hagee to talk about Israel and faith. Back in a moment.

Welcome back to "Justice" from Israel. There was no way to look at this beautiful country and not reflect on one's faith. My next guest will be delivering the benediction at the embassy Jerusalem on Monday.

He is also the Founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel, Pastor John Hagee joins me now. Good evening, Pastor.

JOHN HAGEE, FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN, CHRISTIANS UNITED FOR ISRAEL: Good evening, Judge, it's a pleasure to see you.

PIRRO: Pleasure to see you in Jerusalem as well. All right, Pastor, you are the head of a 4.1 million members, which is the largest pro-Israel grassroots organization in the world. You are a Christian pastor, how did this get started?

HAGEE: It started in 1981 when I had a night doing a ritual in San Antonio. The purpose was to give an expression to the Jewish Christianity for their contributions to Christianity and to America.

It met with a lot of resistance from the Christians and suspicion from the Jewish people. Why was I doing this? Because the Jewish people are not accustomed to Christians doing acts of kindness for them.

That event began to take off across America because of our national television program, and then in 2006, when Ahmadinejad started talking about destroying Israel and death to the Jews and so forth, I said, "Israel needs a grassroots organization in the United States of America and a lobbying group in Washington, hooking those forces up together so that any time an issue comes to Washington that's detrimental to Israel and the Jewish people, we can stand up and speak up with united force."

PIRRO: And you did, in fact, you, I understand sent or had 137,000 e-mails sent to the White House on moving the embassy. You also did a fly-in with 400 members from your organization to Washington, DC from - is it every state?

HAGEE: Every state in the United States plus additional major cities that have concentrations of...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Why was it so important that Jerusalem - to you, as a head of a Christian organization be the center of Israel?

HAGEE: One, the capital of Jerusalem I thought and believed, and still believe recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel would accentuate the peace process, because every time the president would call participants in the Middle East to come to the peace table, they would object because they did not feel like they were given appropriate portion of the city of Jerusalem.

And as soon as Jerusalem was taken off the table, as a matter of debate when our president had the courage enough to make that declaration, the world didn't end. Armageddon didn't start like people thought it would. The sun rose in the east and set in the west and everything was beautiful. It still is beautiful and...

PIRRO: And we are here.

HAGEE: Now, we are getting ready to dedicate the embassy bang-bang, right behind each other and it's a breathtaking sequence no one could have dreamed would happen and it wouldn't have happened had not Donald Trump been the president of the United States.

PIRRO: All right, Pastor John Hagee, you are as enthusiastic as all of us here in Jerusalem tonight. Thanks so much for being with us.

HAGEE: My pleasure.

PIRRO: All right, the Trump administration standing with Israel in the recent outbreak of violence here with Iran, but the president is still hopeful, a fair deal may be possible.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: We are putting the harshest, strongest, most stringent sanctions on Iran. I hope to be able to make a deal with them, a good deal, a fair deal, a good deal for them, better for them, better for them. But we cannot allow them to have nuclear weapons. We must be able to go to a site and check that site. We have to be able to go into their military bases to see whether or not they are cheating.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Joining me now, Congressman Ron DeSantis who has been instrumental in the embassy's move to Jerusalem. Congressman, good evening. Welcome to the Fox Jerusalem bureau. We usually have you in New York, but it's good to have you here.

RONALD DION DESANTIS U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, FLORIDA, REPUBLICAN: Well, it's great to be here. Thank you for making the trip. This is wonderful.

PIRRO: Yes, are you kidding. It's my fourth trip to Israel. I love Israel, but listen, most important, I mean, the move to Jerusalem by the president, a move that none of the other presidents had the courage to make, why do you think they didn't do it?

DESANTIS: Because it's a tough decision to make.

PIRRO: Why is it so tough?

DESANTIS: Because the whole bureaucracy tells you, you can't do it, the sky is going to fall, the media says don't do it, and that's what's presidents see and so, the question is, can you see beyond the typical chatter and do what's right?

Harry Truman did that when he recognized Israel 70 years ago and Donald Trump did that by fulfilling his promise and I think it was the right thing to do obviously for our relationship with Israel. It is a fact that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people. It is indivisible.

But, I think by him doing that, that makes a difference in Tehran, in North Korea, in Russia and all of these places because you see a president leading with purpose. You see a president who is willing to make the tough decisions and buck the established conventional wisdom.

PIRRO: All right, so let's talk about June 12, Singapore, President Trump and Kim Jong-un. He looks at this, what is he thinking?

DESANTIS: Which one?

PIRRO: Kim Jong-un - the President...

DESANTIS: I think that - well, but I think that Kim Jong-un has been rattled by Donald Trump. He had it good with Obama. I mean, Obama just let him do whatever the heck he wanted to do and to this President's credit, he said, I am going to take this problem on, and he brought unprecedented pressure to bear on Kim Jong-un and we've seen that now with some of the fruits of that with the hostages being released. We didn't have to pay a ransom or anything like that.

PIRRO: It's unbelievable. You know, when I look at the Democrats who don't have the decency to give the President credit for that, and yet when Otto Warmbier came back, I mean, it was during the Trump administration. But during the Obama administration, he wasn't brought back, he was tortured.

DESANTIS: There wasn't really any efforts being made and so, Kim Jong-un realizes he's got a significant adversary, somebody who will actually do what he says as president. So, that's changed the calculation. I think the big question is, how much - I mean, does Kim Jong-un now think that because he's been trying to further their nuclear ambitions that that actually makes his grip on power less secure because Trump is going to put pressure on him, some of the other countries are going to put pressure on him?

Maybe - could he just cut a deal to keep himself in power? I'm not sure he's at that point yet. But boy, two years ago, there would've been no chance you would have had any type of concessions out of North Korea, and this president has a good chance, and I think this president knows - he knows a bad deal and he will walk away if there's a bad deal. He's not going to just grant concessions like Obama did.

PIRRO: And he predicted that he would walk away. But you know, I have said, and you know, I am joking because look at Kim Jong-un, you think the guy had a lobotomy. I mean, he went from "I am going to kill you in Guam and Chicago and all over," and all of a sudden, he's like wearing western garb - there he is you know, he looks like he wants to be on the cover of "Vanity Fair," and you never know with our press, he may be.

But you know, it brought out - is it the economic sanctions or the fear that Donald Trump is going to him into his what? I think Collin Powell said was a parking lot.

DESANTIS: I think both. And I think that one of the things Mike Pompeo has said is, "Look, we are willing to help you guys out economically, if you are willing to abandon your nuclear ambitions and denuclearize the peninsula," and that would be a trade that I think would great because you get rid of the nuclear problem by providing some economic help, maybe they actually evolve away from kind of the Maoist system and Leninist system that they have had for so long.

So, that may actually give the people of North Korea some hope that they could get some things done for their best, because this whole regime for decades has all been about the ruling elite and keeping them in power all the gains are given to a select few.

PIRRO: Yes, and you know, we have seen those few who were able to get away from North Korea, you know, who were able to get out of the country. Anyway, I will see you Monday at the opening of the embassy, and you know, to all of those - and especially to you who worked so hard to get this move, we all say, thank you.

DESANTIS: Oh, no. This is a huge, historic event.

PIRRO: It is. Indeed it is. Congressman Ron DeSantis. And coming up, you been waiting for it and it's next, Street Justice in Jerusalem. You do not want to miss this one.

Welcome back to "Justice." You know, I couldn't come all the way to Israel and not talk with the wonderful people here. So, I hit the streets to ask about the new embassy and Donald Trump. Take a look at Street Justice in Jerusalem.

(VIDEO TAPE STARTS)

PIRRO: So, here I am in Jerusalem, on Mamilla Street doing Street Justice trying to find out what Israelis think of the American embassy finally opening in Jerusalem.

How do you feel about the embassy opening in Jerusalem?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Very excited.

PIRRO: And what do you think of the president actually doing it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think he's a man of his word and we're very proud of him and we're very proud of this moment in history.

PIRRO: Do you think it is going to cause more danger in Jerusalem? Is this you know, teeing it up for some kind of terrorism?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I feel safer in Israel with the Israelis protecting us than anywhere in the world.

PIRRO: What do you think about the American embassy opening in Jerusalem?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't need someone to tell me that Israel is my capital - I am sorry, Jerusalem is my capital. I know that Jerusalem is my capital, and will stay my capital. If Trump likes and wants to move the embassy to Jerusalem, he's welcome, why not.

PIRRO: So what do you think of the embassy opening up in Jerusalem?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's a great thing for us and congratulations (inaudible)...

PIRRO: So, there you have it, from Golda's Restaurant in Jerusalem.

Here we are, historic week. The embassy is going to open. How do you feel about that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is more joy in my heart now than there has been in the last 20 years. Like we went for this...

PIRRO: And Donald Trump?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, he's the one said he was going to do it and he did it. I don't agree with everything he does, but he said he was going to do it, and he did it.

PIRRO: Would you say he is a man of his word?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely. He is a man of his word, right? He said he was going to do it, he did it. Are you famous?

PIRRO: No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh okay.

PIRRO: I am infamous. What do you think of President Trump moving the embassy when everyone said that they were but they never did?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump? Is true man. He knows what he is doing.

PIRRO: What do you think of the fact that the American embassy is now going to be in Jerusalem?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it's the most incredible moment ever. God bless President Trump and Judge Jeanine.

PIRRO: How do you feel about the American embassy being opened up here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's great. I couldn't believe that Trump is holding on to his word. Every other president was just talking about it, but no one did it. (Inaudible).

PIRRO: I am?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're not. Your hair is much less (inaudible)...

PIRRO: Yes, thank you.

(VIDEO TAPE ENDS)

PIRRO: We will be right back.

Finally, tonight don't forget to friend me on Facebook and follow me on Twitter and on Instagram @judgejeanine. I'd love to read your comments and you are never have to miss "Justice" if you can't watch, just set your DVR.

Plus, get ready. My new book, "Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy," comes out in June. Buy your book now by pre- ordering on Amazon in Barnes & Noble.

Thanks for watching our special show from Jerusalem. I am Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way. Greg Gutfeld is coming up next. I'll see you next Saturday when I am back in New York City.

END

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.