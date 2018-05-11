Cooking with Friends: Laura Ingle's Rock and Roll Chili

LAURA INGLE’S ROCK AND ROLL CHILI

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 lb. pork sausage

1 onion, chopped

2 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. chili powder

½ tbsp. cayenne pepper

1½ tbsp. ground cumin

1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

4 c. water

1 lb. kidney beans

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced

Instructions:

In a large saute pan, brown the beef and sausage with onions. Once browned, drain and put in crockpot.

Add spices, tomatoes, tomatoe sauce, water, beans, and peppers to crockpot. Cook on high for 7½ hours, stirring every 2 hours. Add corn during the last hour of cooking and salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve with your favorite garnish – sour cream, cilantro, or shredded cheese. For an extra kick, Laura recommends topping with a dollop of French onion dip.

