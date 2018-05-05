Did Giuliani help or hurt the case against Trump?

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," May 5, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRIAN KILMEADE, ANCHOR, FOX NEWS: Hi. Welcome to "Watters' World." I'm Brian Kilmeade. I am lucky enough to be filling in for Jesse tonight. The President adding Rudy Giuliani to his legal team, I don't know if you heard, and they saw a lot of him this week, and here's why.

The bombastic former Mayor came out swinging big time, saying, that special prosecutor Robert Mueller's probe is really a trap. And Rudy is not a sucker who will fall for it, either is the president.

It all comes after questions Mueller wants to ask Trump, you know, those questions he wanted to ask the president, well, they were leaked to the New York Times this week, we still don't know why.

And we've learned, he's considering the possibility is Mueller, of a Presidential subpoena.

Here is the president yesterday.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would love to. Nobody wants to me to speak more than me. In fact, against my lawyers because most lawyers say, never speak on anything.

I would love to speak because we have done nothing wrong. There was no collusion with the Russians. There was nothing. There was no obstruction. I have to find that we're going to be treated fairly because everybody sees it now and it is a pure witch hunt.

KILMEADE: Wow. And stunning comments from a Federal judge. Get this, this happened Friday. He openly questioned the Mueller probe.

During a hearing for Paul Manafort, Judge T.S. Ellis said this, he scolded team Mueller portraying them as liars, saying they are not really interested in Manafort's potential bank fraud and everything else, but really into ousting President Trump. Here to help us break this down and the significance of that statement in court is former Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, also he writes for the National Review with his very penetrating columns, Andrew McCarthy. Andrew, welcome back. What is your reaction to that Judge's comment - those Judge's comments on Friday?

ANDREW MCCARTHY, FORMER ASSISTANT US ATTORNEY FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK: Well, I'm relieved, Brian, that finally someone is able, who has the authority and status to push back at the Special Counsel investigation, someone is finally pushing back at what has been the flaw of this investigation from the beginning which is that it's an unguided missile.

What's supposed to happen in this country is you have a crime and then you assign a prosecutor. What happened here was they assigned a prosecutor and then gave him basically limitless authority to go find a crime. And that's really not supposed to happen in this country.

So, for the first time, we've had someone who the Special Counsel has to take notice of, the judge presiding over a case who is saying, "What on earth does this have to do with collusion with Russia?" And he was not very satisfied obviously with the answers he got from the Special Counsel.

KILMEADE: I mean, is the goal to take down Paul Manafort, a man who was in Eastern Europe for the last 20 years, who came back for a few weeks to help out President Trump, and then the President said, "Okay, you're not really working out. You're not my type of guy. You're out." Now, he's look at an 18-count indictment and this is what a lot of people have been saying all along.

Now, what I also thought was significant is the judge said, "Can you show me the scope of your mandate, please?" They handled it to him redacted. How dare they hand a US District Judge a redacted agreement about what you can and can't do. That doesn't make any sense, does it?

MCCARTHY: Well, what they are saying, Brian, is what's in the document is classified information, or at least some of it is. And if it's not classified, it's highly sensitive. Their position is, they gave the judge what they think is relevant to the Manafort investigation because you know, look, just because you're a federal judge doesn't mean you get to stick your nose into anything you want to stick your nose in.

However, I think the judge quite rightly said that he would be the judge in this instance of what he was - what is relevant for him to look and what it is not because they are saying that that document is what cabins their investigation, and he is entitled to know that.

KILMEADE: Yes, I would think so, plus, it's good to see somebody outside a news channel say what many people like you have speculated, that you spent in the legal profession, there is something wrong here, and I brought this up with you earlier this week on radio, and that is they hired another prosecutor - another prosecutor, and this guy also gave to Hillary Clinton.

So, Mueller has to know that that is one of the hits on him. You are a Republican perhaps, but look who you are hiring, and he adds another. Should he be adding another prosecutor at this point?

MCCARTHY: Well, first of all, I think it's ridiculously overstaffed to begin with to have 18 lawyers. I think you and I discussed earlier this week, that you know, I ran a big terrorism case back in the mid '90s with three prosecutors, you know, it was pretty big deal at the time.

So, why you would need 18 prosecutors, I don't know. But I do think that Special Counsel Mueller has disserved himself by the tenure he has had with respect to the people who he has brought aboard.

And I know people say, you know, look, they are not allowed to inquire when you are hiring government people about what their political attitudes are. These are not people who applied for a job with Mueller. These are people he went out and recruited.

KILMEADE: I know.

MCCARTHY: A case like this that's freighted with politics, you have to be aware of whether you are retaining people who are not only opposed to the president, some of them seem like they are quite hostile to the president.

KILMEADE: You know, the president of course, late this week came out and said, Rudy Giuliani, he is the perfect person, but maybe, we're going to work with him to make sure he gets the facts straight - meaning the case in the Southern District of New York regarding around Michael Cohen, but I want to get this, and do weigh in this. Here is what everyone is saying about whether or not the president should sit down Robert Mueller, and even if it means a subpoena if he doesn't. Let's watch.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If I were the president's lawyer, I would probably tell him not to sit down with the Special Counsel.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Whether or not the president ought to submit to an interview to Bob Mueller and FBI agents, and my argument is never, never, never in caps should he do that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He, of course, should not testify unless he absolutely has to.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

KILMEADE: You know, Nixon wasn't asked to. Clinton avoided the subpoena, but Robert Mueller already indicated to Rudy Giuliani, I am going to hit you with a subpoena if you don't do this willingly. So, what do you do, Andrew?

MCCARTHY: Well, I think you assert executive privilege. I would point out that while Mueller hasn't seem to find collusion with Russia, he has seem to make a small cottage industry of making false statements cases against people who voluntarily agree to be interviewed by the FBI.

So, I'd be very wary about going in there, but I really don't think, Brian, that Mueller should be allowed to ask the president for an interview until he can satisfy a test that establishes that he has got a serious crime that Trump is somehow complicit in it and that Trump is the repository of information that he can't get from the any other source.

If you can't meet that simple test, you should not, as a prosecutor get to have a conversation with the president of the United States. We don't allow the president to be subpoenaed because something thinks it would be interesting.

KILMEADE: You ask Rosenstein that and he should decide that, but he's anything but predictable. Andrew McCarthy, your opinions and insight are invaluable because you don't have a horse in this race. You're calling balls and strikes. Thanks so much.

MCCARTHY: Thanks, Brian.

KILMEADE: All right, another huge story coming this week, and it's coming up beginning on Tuesday. Finding a new CIA Director. With all the corruption that has been uncovered on the FBI side with the Russian probe and other things, isn't it time to take politics out of our intel agencies? And isn't that what President Trump is trying to do?

So, why is anyone opposing a lifelong participant in the CIA? In the agency itself? I am talking about Gina Haspel. She should be equally applauded on the left and the right.

Joining us now to discuss it this is Dr. Jim Mitchell. He is one of the people behind the Enhanced Interrogation Program that played such a valuable role - a significant role in keeping us safe and stopping follow- up attacks, in my opinion.

So, Gina Haspel, many people are questioning, Dr. Mitchell, always good to see you, on whether or not her role in black sites rendition and enhanced interrogation should be something that expels her from getting this job. What do you think?

JAMES MITCHELL, AUTHOR, "ENHANCED INTERROGATION": I think she should have an opportunity to explain her role. I don't think that people should presume that she did one thing or the other. I am not in a position to be able to talk specifically about her role was, but she should have to answer hard questions, if that's the case, but I'm confident that if she is given a fair hearing, that she'll be able to answer them in a way that puts people at ease.

What I can say because I know her is that, you know, she adheres strictly to the rule of law. She is in no way likely to become some sort of a rogue director, that does some of the things we have seen other agencies like the FBI did recently

KILMEADE: So, when you talk about these things, she has got - tactically, she decides how she wants to answer. She could, say, "Yes, everything I did was okay by justice. I did what I had to do by law to keep America safe. And now, you don't want to do that, and I won't do that."

So, should she say that or just, "I had nothing to do with rendition. I had nothing to do with enhanced interrogation. I had nothing to do with black sites." Which one would you do?

MITCHELL: I think she should be as open and honest as she can be given the current level of secrecy about what she did or she didn't do. You know, there is nothing to be ashamed of about that program. It was established at the highest levels of government. It was judged legal by the Justice Department. It was approved by the President of the United States and the National Security Council. It was briefed to both Houses of Congress, some of whom said, "Is that all you are going do?" And it was adhered to legally and lawfully, so I don't think there's anything to be ashamed of whatever her role was, which I'll leave to them to explain.

KILMEADE: All right, the CIA released a memo. They want her. They said that they have absolved her from any inappropriate behavior regarding the videotape that was destroyed that showed, I believe Khalid Sheikh Mohammed being water-boarded or whatever else was there. So, they have absolved her of that.

Senator Burris says, they have provided all the - he's a Republican - they have provided all the documents necessary. He says, the documents they are asking for don't exist.

MITCHELL: Well, I am not sure what documents they are asking for. If they are asking for those tapes, I think it's been clearly established that those tapes were destroyed, and they were destroyed lawfully otherwise, Jose Rodriguez who destroyed those tapes, he's been really clear about that. He authorized the destruction of those tapes on his authority, and it was his decision alone. He ordered the person who was there to get rid of those.

The only role that Gina had in that whole thing was as his chief of staff, he directed her to put together the cable telling them to do that, but it was done under his authority and released under his signature.

KILMEADE: So, I mean just to take a look at who Gina Haspel is, career intelligence officer, Deputy Director since February 2017, overseas experienced, multiple assignments as a Station Chief and will be the first woman to lead the CIA, how valuable, finally, Dr. Mitchell is it - no political appointee.

This is somebody appointed by a politician, but is not a politician. The agency would revel in having somebody from the agency leading them, wouldn't they?

MITCHELL: Well, the best and the brightest minds in the intelligence community said she is one of the most qualified individual to ever be nominated for a position like that, and she has been described as the first person - the first woman in 70 years who has worked herself up through the ranks, seven overseas assignments; with her assignment as Deputy Director of the CIA, four senior level positions. She is apolitical and her focus will be on getting the CIA to do what it is that the CIA is supposed to do, not build a bureaucracy in Washington, but focus on intelligence and espionage. And I think we need that. America will be safer for having her.

KILMEADE: You think - I know. Dr. Mitchell, thanks for what you've done. Thanks so much for your time.

MITCHELL: Thank you, sir.

KILMEADE: All right, Rand Paul stands in the way and perhaps John McCain, will give a thumbs up or a thumbs down. They will need every vote because Mike Pompeo got under 60 to be secretary of state, and he should have gotten about 80.

Meanwhile, President Trump trying to break through this week's media side shows and tout his true accomplishments, tweeting this. "There was no collusion. It is a hoax and there was no obstruction of justice. That is a setup and trap. What there is, is a negotiation going on with North Korea over nuclear war, negotiations going on with China over trade deficits, negotiations on NAFTA and much, much more. Witch hunt. Exclamation point.

Well, those negotiations with North Korea may win him a Nobel Peace prize in 2019, eighteen congressmen and women officially nominating him this week.

And of course, Obama received the peace prize in 2009 as president of the United States, his vision of a world - vision of a world without nuclear weapons got him that. He may have had a vision, but Trump seems to be executing a plan.

Trump's tough talk though, bringing North Korea and South Korea together in a historic meeting last week, and Kim Jong-un may soon release its three American hostages; with all that winning, "Watters' World" hit the streets to see what the average person thinks about what we should do on North Korea

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JESSE WATTERS, HOST, "WATTERS WORLD": What should we do about Kim Jong Un?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The dictator of North Korea?

WATTERS: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know. It's a complicated question.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would give him a decent haircut. He also needs to like lose the white shirt without a tie, well done, Jesse.

WATTERS: How would you deal with Kim Jong-un.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wouldn't deal with him to be honest...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't need my father. I am strong.

WATTERS: What should we do about Kim Jong-un.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We should take kind people like yourself, sir and like myself and everyone and just give him a hug.

WATTERS: If we hug the dictator, he's going to kill us though.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you guys buy me a flight to North Korea, I will be the first one happy to give him a hug.

WATTERS: How do you think the President is handling the North Korean crisis?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (Inaudible).

WATTERS: Do you think Trump is doing a good job of taking care of North Korea?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is he taking care of it?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Trump promised us he was going take care of us. America first. Let's just take care of things here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't know he's crazy, I have no idea what he's doing.

WATTERS; So, you are wearing that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I know.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How should Trump deal with Kim Jong-un? Carefully.

WATTERS: Are you careful with your hair?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It just grows out of my head like this, man. All natural.

WATTERS: Why is there a North and South Korea to begin with?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why was there an East and West Germany? I don't know.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why is there a Southern and Northern California?

WATTERS: Well, there is north and south.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I mean, there is north and there is south.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because they have like - they disagree on things, like they are divided because of like different intentions. Like, it's been like a whole like - they've been like divided for a really, really long time.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These lines are things that separate us. Less lines, more hugs, more love.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Happy. Happy. Ha-ha-ha.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can I give you a hug?

WATTERS: Yes.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

KILMEADE: All right, that was great. I am more worried about New York City than ever before, but up next on this show, the Trump-Kanye revolution coming to a screen near you in a country that you might be in right now.

KANYE WEST, AMERICAN RAPPER: I just love trump. That's my boy. Like, you know, it's like so many rappers, you look at a video of Snoop Dogg loving Trump, but then he gets into office, and they don't him like - Trump is one of raps favorite people.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Kanye West must have some power because you probably saw, I doubled my African-American poll numbers. We went from 11 to 22 in one week. Thank you, Kanye.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

KILMEADE: Kanye West-Donald Trump revolution continues. West professing his love for President Trump as you just heard on TMZ, hitting President Obama for failing Chicago and saying this about slavery.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

WEST: You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. Like he was there for 400 years and this is all we are. You know, like, it's like, we are mentally in prison. I like the word prison because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. So, prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being in one race, that we're the human race.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

KILMEADE: So, it set the internet on fire this week, but it won't be the last we'll hear from Kanye. Get this, the President reportedly agreeing to host a White House summit on race with him and other athletes, as well as some artists and maybe some others in between.

Joining us right now, Fox news political analyst Gianno Caldwell and political commentator extraordinaire Wendy Osefo. What a week it's been for race, a bit of a surprise that Kanye West is leading it. Wendy, for you, what do you get out of this dialogue, and would you like to see it continue at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?

WENDY OSEFO, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Well, I think that that the dialogue that Kanye West is perpetuating is very, very dangerous. And we have to underscore that.

For him to stay here and say slavery was a choice is one that just negates all of history and all of the evidence of history. Slavery was not a choice, and if he's talking about mental slavery, then there are individuals if you look at history like Nat Turner, like Harriet Tubman who rebelled against slavery. So, he has no foundational basis for this argument.

Furthermore, if we are going to have a summit about race at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, that will be a great thing. but for the life of me, I do not understand why every time we come to issues affecting black and brown people, we bring together athletes, we bring together artists. Why is it that we do not bring together scholars who are known in this field, whether it's Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Dr. Greg Carr, Dr. Imani Perry, Dr. Marc Lamont Hill. They are individuals who have studied race, who have studied politics.

We are not minstrel shows and we should not be represented by individuals who are not versed in this space.

KILMEADE: Great point, and if it's athletes and artists, it's a virtual waste of time. Gianno, first off, your reaction to the reaction to Kanye's comments.

GIANNO CALDWELL, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Well, of course, I agree with Wendy, slavery was not a choice. And I can also speak to the individuals who did make choices to free themselves, we are talking about the 250 rebellions that took place including Nat Turner, including Harriet Tubman, who led - freed over a thousand slaves, and those that freed themselves from many plantations across the country, so I get that.

What I can say in terms of this imprisonment that Kanye talked about in terms of mentally, there are a lot of people who are mentally imprisoned. We live in a blaming generation right now where people are quick to blame history as to why they are not succeeding. And I think that's problematic on many levels.

I think, at the end of the day, we do live in a country where we can create our own opportunities to do well, now, that doesn't excuse any systems of institutional racism that seems to hold us back, I get that, but that's not going to prevent people like D. Wendy Osefo from succeeding, who is an immigrant, who works as a professor at one of the leading institutions, who sits on Fox News Channel, on air, the number one cable news channel in the country almost every night or myself who was born into poverty, whose mom was addicted to crack cocaine.

But yet, and still, here I am having this conversation with you two, very distinguished individuals. So, I think that at the end of the day, that we take this into our own hands, and that's again, no one can stop you but yourself.

KILMEADE: Wendy, I think, Gianno, you put a strong argument using both your backgrounds is, "Hey, we're not saying that the playing field was equal. We're not saying that we are proud of what happened 150 years ago, but having said that, this is the playing field and let's be successful. Don't use it as an excuse. How can you say that, Wendy, and not be racially insensitive?

OSEFO: Well, you can say that by also knowing the policies that make us feel that there are hurdles, that even though we are 150 years removed from slavery, there are still issues that plague people in communities, communities of color and communities that have low socioeconomic backgrounds.

I quote the great, Dr. Martin Luther King that says, "We have the notion in our country that individuals will pull themselves up from their boot straps, but these individual do not have any boots."

So, we have to make sure that we are looking at things in context, and not saying, everyone should rise to the playing field, but we have policies that make us feel certain people are not able to, and that's really important.

KILMEADE: All right, excellent, so let me - first off, what do you think Gianno, for a feud -- should this be televised?

CALDWELL: I think elements of it should be televised. I've reached out to Pastor Gerald Scott, I actually had a conversation with him a couple of days ago, talking about the summit and my involvement with it personally. This is something that I have been calling for, for a long time.

Wendy and I had said on television when we talked about Charlottesville and had that very emotional segment, where we called for a summit on race. I think this is something that is needed to be done a very long time ago, but now, there's voices that are coming to the table.

And Wendy had a good point, you need to bring all voices to the table, whether we agree or not because at this point, we spend a lot of time talking past each other versus talking with each other, and although people don't like the President, and some rightfully so, they may not like what he says or does and we get that, but at this particular point in our country, we really need to have a serious conversation on race and how can we move together and work together, and I think that's why the Kanye West dynamic is so powerful.

Although, I may not agree with everything he says, he has at least opened up a conversation where people, especially in the celebrity caliber aren't just shooting him down, they are saying, "Okay, we may disagree with him, but we're listening."

KILMEADE: Wendy, and finally, just who do you want to make sure is there. I want you there, Gianno, I want you there. Wendy, who do you want to bring with you?

OLEFO: I want to make sure - absolutely, myself and Gianno are going to be there. I want to bring Dr. Marc Lamont Hill to the conversation. I want to bring Dr. Greg Carr to the conversation. I want to bring Dr. Michelle Alexander to the conversation. I want to make sure that scholars about race, about policies are at the table.

KILMEADE: I think that's great and it's a great idea, as long as everyone says "I will listen and not just talk." If people will listen, and they could just face one of a series of conferences and keep politics out of it.

Thanks so much. Appreciate it.

OLEFO: Thank you.

KILMEADE: And I hope this happens. Gianno and Wendy has moved that conversation forward. Let's move ahead.

Is California closer than ever to seceding from the United States of America? Can they do that? I am going to talk to the man who's leading the effort. I want to find out why he hates America. Next.

KILMEADE: California has made protecting illegal immigrants and legalizing pot its priorities, not necessarily in line with most of America, so is it time for the Golden State to secede and become their own country.

The man who says yes is trying to put the Cal Exit Movement on the ballot for voters and he's trying to do it right away. He joins us right now. His name is Marcus Ruiz Evans and he is the President and co-founder of Yes, California.

Marcus, why do you want to leave us?

MARCUS RUIZ EVANS, PRESIDENT AND CO-FOUNDER, YES, CALIFORNIA: We lose money and our cultures are not intact. I mean, look at the war as the California Governor calls it that the Federal government has launched on California. You never had a California Governor talk like that.

And now, you have 30 lawsuits from the California government against the Federal government. Anything that Trump does, California tries to block. Now, I support that, but I also agree with what Jeff Sessions is saying. This is unsustainable. You know, you cannot have a government work this way.

On top of that, California is a donor state. We have to raise taxes on ourselves to subsidize 25 to 35 American states who are already doing better than us.

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: Right. Now, a couple of things, as you know, there are multiple counties who are siding with the Federal - in California including San Diego and parts of Orange County who are siding with the US government on the immigration policy that you guys shouldn't be in this case with sanctuary states, so not everybody is speaking like Marcus.

RUIZ EVANS: Well, that's true. There are conservatives in California. I would point out that the overwhelming majority of Californians support the policies and we're going to see that in the elections coming up.

I know there is a lot of talk about people in California are going to revolt and they are going to push back against this. It isn't going to happen. Let me peer into the future for you and say that our policies are going to stay the way that they are. Nobody is going to be rebuked and we are going to continue on the path that we are already on through the elections and then we'll be able to see who is right when that happens.

KILMEADE: Marcus, I look at the refugees, the would-be immigrants that are sitting on the fence in San Diego kind of making a mockery of our barrier. And I think something has got to change, you want all of those people to come in, open the border, let them all come in, count them all as equal, right?

RUIZ EVANS: No, we never said that. We never said that. Never said that at all.

KILMEADE: So, that's the main thing. They want to bolster the immigration laws, they want to build up that border, and reinforce the wall.

RUIZ EVANS: I think that the collective opinion is that America has had 30 years to deal with the immigration policy and it never did it. I see a lot of talk, but it's kind of like, it's a little bit, too little, too late.

People who are undocumented, 40 percent of them are visa overstays. That's from the Federal government not doing their job. The border protection is not being there doing their job...

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: All right, so real quick, we're up against it. I want to find out, what do you plan on doing - why do you think you're better off in your own country? Who is going to protect your shores? When you have fires ravaging the entire state, what are going to do when the Federal government is not going to be protect you and help put that out?

RUIZ EVANS: Certainly, well, I always encourage people to look at natural emergencies and see how much Federal assistance we've got. I recall Governor Schwarzenegger being upset with President Bush because we couldn't get enough fire support. Additionally, the Federal budget for fire suppression support has been cut, while the amount of fires in California have gone up.

So, if we look at fires and natural disasters, I encourage everybody to look at this, we are not getting what we deserve. We are not getting what we paid for. We are a donor state. We lose $30 billion to $100 billion each year, and we have to beg for fire support? I think Donald Trump recently gave us around $200 million in Federal assistance to deal with the fires. We lost $32 billion. We have to beg for $200 million when you took $32 billion? Horrible deal.

KILMEADE: Marcus Ruiz Evans, he says California pays out $100 billion more than it takes in, and he wants to form his own country, it's called Cal Exit. Marcus, I would miss you, so I hope you're not successful. Talk to you soon.

Meanwhile, Jesse may be off tonight, but he found me before he left for a must see quiz. How well did I do? How well do I know our Fox News colleagues? That story, next.

KILMEADE: All right, before Jesse went out on assignment, I entered "Watters' World" for some fun and games. Watch.

WATTERS: Here we go. Biggest Trump supporter on Fox News. Hannity or Lou Dobbs?

KILMEADE: Wow.

WATTERS: Who do you have?

KILMEADE: I will put this way, you talking about on air or off air?

WATTERS: Let's not make this more complicated than it already is.

KILMEADE: I would say Sean Hannity, better hair.

WATTERS: Better hair. You're not going to take this segment seriously.

KILMEADE: I am just saying, if I look at both men, I see very accomplished men, and they have accomplished a lot in their life and they both said that President Trump is the number one President ever.

WATTERS: They both said that?

KILMEADE: In my life...

WATTERS: Never in the history of a president...

KILMEADE: Summary of their show at the end.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST, "HANNITY": All the accomplishments of the President keeping his promise, checking off his list, ain't that perfect, nobody is perfect, but he's done a really good job...

LOU DOBBS, HOST, "LOU DOBBSTONIGHT": We'll he's pretty close to perfect, Sean. I am serious.

KILMEADE: So, I would have to say, Hannity.

WATTERS: You're going with Hannity. See, I am going to go with Dobbs.

KILMEADE: Why?

WATTERS: Because I think he gave Trump an A-plus, so far in year one.

KILMEADE: Right.

WATTERS: I mean, that's a little mush.

KILMEADE: All right, put it this way, do you think that Sean Hannity would grade less than A-plus?

WATTERS: I don't know, maybe, A-minus, right?

KILMEADE: Put it this way, we really - we should call the President.

WATTERS: Okay, we'll have him decide. Next one, this is kind of mean, so I am sorry, beforehand, who would be picked last in gym class, Griff Jenkins or Steve Doocy?

KILMEADE: That is kind of mean. This is just mean.

WATTERS: This is bad for you. This is you know...

KILMEADE: Here is a couple of things, in fairness, I'd done some - I know a lot about both men.

WATTERS: You would know.

KILMEADE: Yes.

WATTERS: What do you know, Brian?

KILMEADE: Steve peaked fifth grade wrestling...

WATTERS: He wrestled.

KILMEADE: He wrestled, but in fifth grade, they said, "You are probably not going to get better, you should drop out." So, Griff Jenkins, you have a guy who surfs. Would you know, you have good abs. You have great abs, good coordination and well, he's very pliable...

WATTERS: Let's just let the audience know you wanted me to take my jacket off before the interview?

KILMEADE: I thought it would look good. It's like a newsroom kind of work and breaking the story.

WATTERS: Now, but Griff does Iron Man competitions. He bikes, he runs, he swims, and he surfs. What does Steve do?

KILMEADE: It has to be a verb, right? An action word. Steve cooks. I am not sure that's even a complex (inaudible)...

WATTERS: Okay, you know what, this is over. So, Doocy is getting picked last. Can we agree?

KILMEADE: Thank you, yes.

WATTERS: Okay, you're going to have a hard time in the next "Fox & Friends." Biggest goody two shoes on the channel. Dana Perino or Todd Starnes?

KILMEADE: Wow.

WATTERS: This is a tough one.

KILMEADE: This is unbelievable. Very similar. They profile the same way.

WATTERS: Yes.

KILMEADE: Todd Starnes, kind of a radio guy. Here part on the side, Dana wears her hair down, so those are two things I just said.

WATTERS: Is that how we are defining this?

KILMEADE: A little bit. Because you didn't get...

WATTERS: Just warm up. Just warm up.

KILMEADE: Because Jesse, keep in mind, for the audience at home, and it's a big audience because I have seen them, you did not give me this questions ahead of time, so I am talking out loud almost like "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

WATTERS: We usually have you talk out loud.

KILMEADE: I just want you to hear me thinking out loud.

WATTERS: Okay, so listen...

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: I would say Dana Perino.

WATTERS: Perino has a bigger...

KILMEADE: Because she has no dark side.

WATTERS: That's true.

KILMEADE: I've surveilled her from a distance. No dark side in the woman.

WATTERS: But wait, Todd Starnes, I don't believe drinks, I don't believe dances. He thinks dancing is the devil. But know Perino drinks.

KILMEADE: But you're not seeing the linkage. If you get Todd to drink, he danced, so I don't think, yes...

WATTERS: So, who are we going with, you're going with Perino is the bigger goody-two shoes?

KILMEADE: Dana Perino, without - in fairness to Todd, I know that he is better. This is a tossup. I can't decide.

WATTERS: Cushiest gig on the network? Phil Keating or Phil Keating?

KILMEADE: I would say Phil. I would say Phil Keating and I will say here is why. He has never buttoned his top button ever.

WATTERS: Never. He doesn't button his second button.

KILMEADE: Right, If you kept him indoors...

WATTERS: Yes. No one can keep him indoors.

KILMEADE: No, if you did. He would still be tan. So, right there...

WATTERS: I think you're right.

KILMEADE: He'll still have that sandy beach look.

WATTERS: That's right. Yes, we only see him on New Year's Eve and it's at the Miami Club.

KILMEADE: He has never footwear with laces, so I say Phil Keating wins this hands down.

WATTERS: We're going with Phil, okay, that was easy. Most fun person to hit the bars with? Gutfeld or Kimberly Guilfoyle?

KILMEADE: Guilfoyle.

WATTERS: Why do you say that, Brian?

KILMEADE: Because...

WATTERS: What's so funny?

KILMEADE: It's just no question, because Guilfoyle has got the the intellect, the background. She could talk...

WATTERS: You want to go to the bar with someone with an intellect.

KILMEADE: Yes. Someone who can have a wide-ranging sort of a conversation because I am - I'm just tired of talking about myself.

WATTERS: Really? I have never seen that happen.

KILMEADE: So I would take that. But I've had drinks with both of them.

WATTERS: I am going to go with Kimberly. But it's close because Gutfeld likes wine and he is a lot of fun, too.

KILMEADE: And I will say this, Gutfeld, better body. If it's that goal, you could face (inaudible)..

WATTERS: Whatever you like, it's fine with me. Hardest worker at Fox? Jesse Watters or Brian Kilmeade?

KILMEADE: Okay.

WATTERS: You seem offended. I mean, listen, just because you do two hours in the morning, and then do the three-hour radio show, and then fill in sometimes doesn't necessarily make you a hard worker.

I had to get to where I am at by slaving away on the streets for "The Factor" for many, many years. You didn't have to do that. You work in a studio. You don't win an Emmy in a studio.

KILMEADE: I did not slave away for years, but I didn't work eight hours and just get three minutes. I work six hours to give you six hours.

WATTERS: Are you insulting the "Watters' World" packages?

KILMEADE: Absolutely, and you would carry - Rob Monaco, let's tell the city - he was producing all the credits.

WATTERS: Yes, absolutely. The "Fox & Friends" producers have something to say about that.

KILMEADE: And guess what, here's something else, guess who edits his piece?

WATTERS: The producers, okay.

KILMEADE: I am going to look better and better. I probably even look as shiny as I do right now in real life.

WATTERS: You can't look better than you already look.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

KILMEADE: Wow, that was very nice of Jesse to say that. That was a lot of fun. And that was our radio show. Don't forget to listen nine to noon.

Meanwhile, coming up straight ahead, "Watters' World" bringing back one of your favorite segments, it's called "Mugshot Mania." That story is next. Take that camera.

All right, they say a picture is worth a thousand words. Never is that more true than when it comes to "Mugshot Mania." Here to help me break down some of the good, some of the bad, and some the ugliest is standup comedian himself, Jimmy Failla, Jimmy, welcome.

JIMMY FAILLA, STANDUP COMEDIAN: Hey, man, great to see you.

KILMEADE: Are you ready to look at some mugshots?

FAILLA: Let's do it man.

KILMEADE: Some people that are wanted or less than wanted.

FAILLA: Probably my relatives.

KILMEADE: Okay, fantastic. Let's talk Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Police arrested a man based on a cartoon drawing hung police arrested a man based on a cartoon drawing. Hung Nguyen was arrested for theft after stealing money from a grocery store. Can you believe that that stick figure produced a criminal?

FAILLA: Yes, I'd like to thank the cops for catching him and the kindergartner for drawing him.

KILMEADE: It's incredible.

FAILLA: I hope that kid gets a free fidget spinner out of the deal. He looks - he actually half looks like the front man in a Phil Collins cover band.

KILMEADE: Right.

FAILLA: I think he kind of looks like he might have stolen that money to get drums or something like that.

KILMEADE: Well, put it this way, a couple of things, whoever drew it, and then whoever released it? And said, okay, this will definitely lead to something, or a laugh at the very least. All right, let's move on.

Jonathan Rivera arrested n Connecticut for attempting to steal a car, drove to his court appearance in another car, and there he is from two different angles. What about the wisdom here, Jimmy?

FAILLA: You know on the flip side of this, though, because, we're like, this guy is insane, but think of how his bail is going to be because the judge knows this is a guy that shows up to court.

KILMEADE: Right.

FAILLA: You know, this guy is going to find a way to get there, and I read a little bit about him. He was actually going to take an Uber, but he figured there was going to be criminal in the driver's seat either way, so he just might as well be the criminal.

KILMEADE: I've seen over a hundred of that problem.

FAILLA: Yes, there it is

KILMEADE: Yes, look out for that app, dude, at your own risk. All right, so there you go, at least you know what? He is being sincere. Next, composite image of a man wanted in the u.k. for burglary based on a description given by a witness. Look at that smile. It's not natural.

FAILLA: Yes, the police report says he was last seen standing in front of a fun house mirror. This guy is a hungry, hungry hippo legend. Someone has heard about him. That is a weird mouth. Maybe he ate one of those Carolina reaper peppers where it swells up your face.

KILMEADE: Yes.

FAILLA: I don't know what to make of that guy.

KILMEADE: You know, the thing is weird because his teeth look normal, his face looks normal, but together they don't look normal, and believe it or not, he has not been caught.

FAILLA: He hasn't been found?

KILMEADE: Can you believe that?

FAILLA: That's so weird. He's blending in with the donkeys.

KILMEADE: You know, I would see not finding somebody here, but that's a very small country, we should be able to find him.

All right, meanwhile William Lara Garcia arrested in Virginia in December for stealing a car wearing a "Trust Me" t-shirt in his mug shot. So, I mean, right there he looks guilty...

FAILLA: Oh that's a bad look, right, just the face alone, forget the t- shirt, but I do trust this guy, more than I trust Facebook, if I am being fair.

KILMEADE: I mean if you cry in your mug shot, should you have your time cut in half?

FAILLA: I want to say this, if you cry in your mug shot, you should keep that to yourself in prison. That simply does not end good.

KILMEADE: Absolutely, yes, you don't want to say, "I was just weeping, give me a second, Sarg." All right, meanwhile, Kevin Gibson, arrested in Miami Beach, April 2016 drinking in public and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. There is something weird about that shot. You know what it is, Jimmy?

FAILLA: It's that his barber wore a t-shirt that said, "Trust me." That's my guess.

KILMEADE: For one thing, I do wonder sometimes you have half a beard, but never down the middle.

FAILLA: Yes, yes, I mean, I think the moral of the story here is never go to a barber that gets paid in the bath salts. I think it's one, but yes, that's hard to blend into a police lineup. Because there is nobody else with your look, if you know what I mean? You've got to think about that one.

KILMEADE: Criminals not the smartest, that's why they are caught.

FAILLA: Although, we're still looking for that guy in the UK.

KILMEADE: Jimmy, where can we watch you?

FAILLA: My standup special - my one hour special, "State of the Union" is on Amazon Prime, right now.

KILMEADE: Right now.

FAILLA: If you tune in tonight after the show, you will double my ratings. Come on then.

KILMEADE: More importantly, do you get money?

FAILLA: Of course, royalty, we are going out, Kilmeade. You and me.

KILMEADE: All right, you got it. Jimmy, we'll click it on your face.

FAILLA: Let's do it. Thanks, man.

KILMEADE: All right, good job. Thanks so much.

FAILLA: The best.

KILMEADE: Awesome, meanwhile, up next, last call, little league style.

All right, time now for a double dose of last call, sports edition in honor of myself. Check out this young baseball player going viral this week during a very intense little league game over in California.

The coach told 3-year-old going Lennox Salcedo to run as fast as he can to his home plate and he didn't disappoint, cracking up fans as he gloriously run slow motion, at the very least, this kid has a future in acting. You will see a coach come out and try to push him through. He will not have any of it. It is fantastic.

Moving now to the golf course, where most times you hope to sink a few birdies, other times, you get attacked by one. That's what happened to this Michigan high school student, apparently, the 16-year-old named Isaac Cooling angered a foul as he strolled past the nest. Now, goose not having any of it, chase Cooling, knocked him on his back side and eventually bit him in the butt. I guess, that's the last time the student will be taking a gander at some geese.

And you thought golf was kind of boring, well, I have news for you and it's sad news, that's all we have for tonight. Jesse will be back next which, which is good news, and you can catch me hosting "Legend and Lies." That will be tomorrow at 8:00 repeated again at 11:00. Up next is "Justice with Judge Jeanine." And if I have some time, you will see a side shot and I am going to pretend to write.

END

