Cooking with Friends: Guy Benson's Mustard-Encrusted Salmon and Marie Harf's Kentucky Mule
GUY’S MUSTARD-ENCRUSTED SALMON
Ingredients:
2 salmon filets
Mayo
Country Dijon mustard
Grated parmesan cheese
Fresh spinach
Minced garlic
Grape tomatoes
Fresh mozzarella cheese balls
Olive oil
Sea salt & pepper
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 380°F.
Mix the mayo & mustard into a sauce, coat salmon fillets with mixture, then dust with parmesan. Bake salmon for 21 minutes
Meanwhile, wilt spinach in a sautee pan with a little garlic and olive oil. Drain.
Serve salmon over bed of drained spinach.
Lightly dress tomatoes and mozzarella with olive oil, salt & pepper and serve on the side.
MARIE’S KENTUCKY MULE
Ingredients:
Lime
3 sprigs of mint
2 oz. bourbon
Chilled ginger beer
Crushed ice
Instructions:
Fill a Moscow mule mug with a piece of lime and the leaves of two sprigs of mint. Muddle.
Add ice. Add bourbon, then fill with ginger beer.
Garnish with mint.