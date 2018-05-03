Cooking with Friends: Guy Benson's Mustard-Encrusted Salmon and Marie Harf's Kentucky Mule

GUY’S MUSTARD-ENCRUSTED SALMON

Ingredients:

2 salmon filets

Mayo

Country Dijon mustard

Grated parmesan cheese

Fresh spinach

Minced garlic

Grape tomatoes

Fresh mozzarella cheese balls

Olive oil

Sea salt & pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 380°F.

Mix the mayo & mustard into a sauce, coat salmon fillets with mixture, then dust with parmesan. Bake salmon for 21 minutes

Meanwhile, wilt spinach in a sautee pan with a little garlic and olive oil. Drain.

Serve salmon over bed of drained spinach.

Lightly dress tomatoes and mozzarella with olive oil, salt & pepper and serve on the side.



MARIE’S KENTUCKY MULE

Ingredients:

Lime

3 sprigs of mint

2 oz. bourbon

Chilled ginger beer

Crushed ice

Instructions:

Fill a Moscow mule mug with a piece of lime and the leaves of two sprigs of mint. Muddle.

Add ice. Add bourbon, then fill with ginger beer.

Garnish with mint.