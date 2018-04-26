Nigel Farage talks Alfie Evans and Britain's medical system

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," April 26, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Good evening from Washington. I am Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle." What a line-up we have for you tonight, including a squirming James Comey on the Fox News hot seat.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS HOST: You can see the disparity here how the people look at the Clinton case handled and how the Trump case is handled.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I don't see the disparity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: No, they're all handled the same. Rep. Jim Jordan will join to us dissect where Bret Baier tripped Comey up. Meanwhile, the president tells Fox that Comey is guilty of crimes as we learn new and potentially damaging details about his infamous memos. Plus, Frank Luntz will be here, and he'll examine the pros and cons of the president acting as his own press secretary. We'll also expose the Americans aiding and abetting a mass invasion illegal immigrants looking to exploit our laws and this is happening tonight. And Nigel Farage is here in the middle of the night in Britain, but he's getting up for us to examine this nightmare scenario. The sacrifice of a small child on the altar of socialized medicine.

But first, the new counter culture, that the focus of tonight's ANGLE. Entertainment elites are in total freak-out mode. Why? One of their megastars, Kanye West, announced that he's thinking for himself.

It kind of felt like a cultural earthquake over the weekend when West tweeted that he liked the way a conservative black activist thought. He followed it up with a string of pro-Trump tweets that has the internet exploding. He declared his love for Trump and extoled the dragon energy they share. What is that? He refused to let the mob shake his love for the president. Now look, this isn't about celebrating one superstar's endorsement of Donald Trump. What I'm going to be talking about is shining a light on the most intolerant crowd out there. You know, the people that claim that they have a monopoly on tolerance and inclusion? Think about this.

Other than academia, there's few industries that America, the American left dominates like it does entertainment. For Kanye's sin of speaking his mind, musical icons like Nicki Minaj and Drake and Rihanna unfollowed him on social media. What a punishment. The reaction from elsewhere on the left was just as pronounced.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Different celebrities desperate for attention in finding ways whether it's positive or negative to get it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Now his wife is tweeting back at people basically saying don't be too hard on my husband. Don't necessarily make it seem like he's going through some sort of mental break down, which we know he's had mental health problems.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But I don't know even what happened here. I think Kanye West just realized he's too rich to not be Republican. I don't even know what is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have the right to independent thoughts and I independently think that Kanye has lost his mind.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Is Stephen still in character? I forget. Look, our original thought will not be tolerated by this crowd, and anyone who breaks from the board mindset must be shunned or bullied back into the fold. Kanye shared a text exchange with R&B superstar, John Legend. Love his music. But this text exchange today illustrates the point I'm making. Legend writes, "I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. So many people who love you feel betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause especially for people of color. Don't let this be part of your legacy."

Kanye west wasn't impressed. He responded, I love you, John, but bringing up my fans and my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought. He's right. I can't believe I'm saying that on my show, Kanye West is right. He's right about this. Anyone that dares to question the ideological orthodoxy of the left, particularly a black artist, must be brought back into line.

Now, let's talk turkey here. Whether Kanye West is brilliantly punking the elites or whether he's sincerely expressing a belief and the president is immaterial. Kanye West I think has cracked open the door of the glaring hypocrisy of the left. They claim to defend minority rights until a minority disagrees with them. They claim to be for diversity until a truly diverse viewpoint is heard. What west might have unwittingly done is made it a little easier for others to stand up against this herd mentality. He did receive some support for his independence. Chance, The Rapper, hardly a conservative voice, tweeted this, "Black people don't have to be Democrats." Can't believe it. So scandalous. Now I don't think that Kanye West is the new MLK. All right? I have vivid memories of him at some televised fund raiser in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KANYE WEST: George Bush doesn't care about black people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That wasn't nice. I can remember when he rudely rushed the stage to try to take a music award from Taylor Swift. That also wasn't night. Fifteen years ago, yes, I can hardly believe it, I wrote a book called "Shut Up and Sing," which was in part a critique of the political activism of these people like the Dixie Chicks, Barbara Streisand, and Jackson Brown, and the list went on and on. The upshot is, we pay them to entertain. We don't want to be captive to their political pondering. Someone who for some un-godly reason does get paid to pontificate on politics, her name is Miss Ana Navarro tweeted at me. She said, "Has Mr. Ingraham told Kanye to shut up and sing yet or does that only apply to anti-Trump black celebrities?" I'll make it clear to you, Ana, it applies to anyone pedaling political nonsense while lacking the credentials or experience to do so, Ana. I'm not about to cheer on Kanye West because he said something nice about Trump, no.

The political musings of uninformed celebrities is not interesting to me at all. What is interesting, the over the top reaction to a big star saying something truly counter cultural today. That's of great interest to me. Watching the left attack, him for daring to break ranks with them even in the vaguest of terms talking about love and loving people that is truly revealing. What Kanye West says or does in the days ahead is less important than the conversation he started. And who would have thought that a bad boy like Kim Kardashian's husband could be the catalyst for an honest discussion about the cooers conformity of thought that the celebrity culture has imposed on all of us? That's "The Angle."

For some answers, we're joined by Niger Innis, national spokesman for the Congress of Racial Equality, and Democratic strategist, Joel Payne. All right, Joel, have at it. You heard my point of view on this. Kanye has gotten hit from -- I'm not a big fan of Kanye West, but he's getting hit by everybody out there.

JOEL PAYNE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, Laura, this isn't really news to me, right? You have one rich famous millionaire supporting another rich famous millionaire. Neither of them understands the problems that regular Americans face. It's not surprising to me that Kanye West would be down with Donald Trump. I don't think that should be a shock to anybody. What about you? What do you think?

NIGER INNIS, NATIONAL SPOKESMAN FOR THE CONGRESS OF RACIAL EQUALITY: What I think is amazing is that you are talking about rich millionaires. You guys with the Democrat left wing group have many more millionaire hypocrites that have been blessed by being in this capitalist country where you have free will to make money and somehow promote this socialism that actually makes people look like you and me like -- I don't blame Kanye for being a brave celebrity within Hollywood where he pays a penalty for that. By the way, not just him. Steve Harvey who paid a penalty for visiting Donald Trump. Martin Luther King's son blamed for visiting the president.

PAYNE: Both within six months regretted that because --

INNIS: Because of the vicious --

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: OK. Let's talk about --

INNIS: -- because of the intellectual tyranny of you guys.

INGRAHAM: Let's talk about what Donald Trump has done for African-Americans in a moment. Kanye west tweeted out Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. Kind of a substantive point. What has changed under Donald Trump?

Black homeownership under Obama was 46.1 percent in 2009. In 2017, it's 42.7 percent, it's gone up a bit. Median household income for blacks, median household income for blacks under Obama in 2008, 37,809, and then it went up to $37,211. Yes, ended up going down in 2011. So, Barack Obama didn't exactly deliver the big results. These are --

PAYNE: These are all Barack Obama's numbers. You guys know this. This is Barack Obama's economy still. I know the address of Chicago, just--

INGRAHAM: The point -- the point --

PAYNE: I know people you can --

INGRAHAM: Guys, the point of that particular graphic is median household income. That's how much money you bring home. That's really important. It wasn't just -- it was in part under Bush, too.

PAYNE: Barack Obama did the hard work that Donald Trump is reaping the benefits of.

INGRAHAM: Food stamp participation went up 4.4 percent under Obama among African-Americans --

PAYNE: And Ben Carson yesterday announced that --

INGRAHAM: We're making a substantive point and look, I want to be fair here because I want Joel to get his point out. But I think to say just reflectively, Donald Trump is bad for black people. The economy is soaring. Jobs, manufacturing is coming back. That's good for all people. When you say about the millionaires, I get what you're saying. He's out of touch. But he wasn't out of touch with the working-class people. That's why they rejected the globalist Republicans and it's odd, that went with this millionaire and said you're given a raw deal by this system that's not performed. He went after Republicans and Democrats and he got those people to vote for him. I don't think that's a fair criticism of Trump. Those working-class people, that was gold for Trump. They really came out for him.

INNIS: The reason that Trump did so well in Michigan and Pennsylvania came within a couple points of winning Minnesota is because of the grass roots --

INGRAHAM: But Niger, he got 9 percent I guess of African-Americans. That's a little more than Romney, but Republicans need to do better.

INNIS: He got 13 percent of the black male vote. I fear -- I feel sorry for my brother, Joel, because he's afraid. We break into this monopoly that Democrats have had for over 40 years, the Democratic Party -- Joel, let me tell you something. It's not just -- god bless Kanye West. I am a fan. OK? I love what he's doing. It's not just happening on the airwaves. Today I just came from a conference called impact standing for multicultural action conference. Five hundred blacks, Latinos, Asians, conservatives all supporting Donald Trump and the Republican Party. There's something -- there's a cultural revolution --

INGRAHAM: I didn't know about this conference.

(CROSSTALK)

PAYNE: You're absolutely right. Black women continue to be at the tip of the --

INNIS: That's good. That's good.

PAYNE: Am I right about that? Are you disagreeing?

INNIS: God forbid. I wouldn't disagree with you.

INGRAHAM: I'm all for the women. I'm all for the African-American women. We're going to get more here.

INNIS: Diamond is doing something about it.

INGRAHAM: This is what Donald Trump said today on "Fox and Friends" about Kanye. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES (vis telephone): Kanye looks and sees black under employment at the lowest it's been in the history of our country. He sees that stuff and he's smart. He says Trump is doing a better job than the Democrats did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I think -- that's what Kanye actually believes. Seriously, how has life for African-Americans over the last 14 months not -- how is it deteriorated under Donald Trump?

PAYNE: I appreciate Donald Trump not breaking the glass on the way in for the last 14 months that Barack Obama built. Barack Obama built a strong house and a strong foundation that Donald Trump is reaping the benefits of. So, I appreciate that in 14 months he has not broken it. There's plenty of time to break it.

INNIS: Let me tell you one bit of glass that Donald Trump was trying to before the Democrat establishment in Chicago prevented him from breaking in and that is the crime wave, the war zone, the killing field of black and brown people in Chicago. Barack Obama's hometown where he did nothing for eight years. The fact is, in one year 2016, there were more blacks killed in Chicago than Iraq and Afghanistan combined.

PAYNE: Barack Obama is the reason why there's violence in Chicago. How many guns -- where are --

INNIS: Are you saying that -- are you saying that Barack Obama who started off being a community organizer, started off being a community organizer still keeps in touch with people with cool celebrities like Jay-z that he could --

(CROSSTALK)

INNIS: -- Rahm Emanuel and he continue do anything about the crime --

INGRAHAM: It's being governed by Democrats. This Jason Johnson said that the president is out of touch. Can we play it, guys? I know we're running late. I want to get these guys to react.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JASON JOHNSON, POLITICS EDITOR, "THE ROOT": When the president starts bragging about all the things he's done for black folks, Kanye West doesn't represent black people. This man has been lost for years. The fact that the president is out of touch that he thinks talking about a lost rapper that married into a reality tv family is reflective of how black people think shows this president that he has no idea what it takes to make America great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Niger?

INNIS: Wow. I know who my lord of blackness is, who determines who's black and who's not black.

INGRAHAM: He's not an authentic black because he married into the Kardashian family. What is he getting at there?

INNIS: Interesting. I think that actually Kanye brought more to that relationship than the Kardashians. It was a mutually re-assuring relationship.

PAYNE: What Jason was saying is exactly what I said at the beginning. This is one wealthy millionaire supporting another. A wealthy millionaire who made his life easier and lives of 97 percent of the Americans --

INGRAHAM: Rihanna is a millionaire.

PAYNE: You cannot disprove that --

INNIS: And Jay-z and the entire entertainment --

PAYNE: They actually have perspective and understand the agenda does not support --

INGRAHAM: I think Donald Trump wants more people to be millionaires. He's not like Mitt Romney who is kind of apologizing for being rich. What he is trying to do is he's trying to bring more wealth and opportunity back to this country by redoing these trade deals, by bringing manufacturing back, by encouraging people and entrepreneurs --

PAYNE: By kicking out immigrants and breaking up families.

INGRAHAM: Actually, I will say --

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: If you think the way to help the African-American community is to flood places like Chicago with thousands and thousands of indigent laborers, I guess, we're on --

PAYNE: As long as they're not --

INNIS: And they're there illegally.

INGRAHAM: That doesn't help African-Americans get jobs.

PAYNE: Not that they're from bleep hole countries.

INGRAHAM: I don't care what country you're from. If you're here illegally and you come here, and you are taking jobs from working class Americans, whether they are white, Latino or black, it's not helping --

PAYNE: This is the ultimate whose side you're on. Donald Trump and Kanye versus the rest of us. The 97 percent of us that live in the real world.

INNIS: I think the wonderful sisters are going to follow --

INGRAHAM: I think Kanye has opened -- people can come out of the closet as conservatives. They're always in the closet as conservatives, maybe a few more will come out then --

INNIS: Revolution. Joel is nervous.

INGRAHAM: We're bringing Joel. Joel is too cool not to be with us. I love Joel. OK. Great segment. Jim Comey made a number of eyebrow raising -- I can't raise my eyebrow -- I'm trying to do that -- raising assertions in his Fox News interview tonight like the one about the infamous Russian dossier.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: My understanding was the activity was begun that Steele was hired to look into, first funded by Republicans then picked up -- the important thing picked up by Democrats opposed to Donald Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, wrong. We're going to set the record straight next with top experts on the subject including Congressman Jim Jordan and Byron York. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: The feud between President Trump and Jim Comey is turning into a ballistic tit for tat on the airwaves. Comey defended himself by going on the attack on CNN last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think there's any credence to the president's claim that you broke the law when you released your memos?

COMEY: I don't. In fact, I think he's making stuff up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: President Trump returned fire in a phone interview on "Fox and Friends" this morning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES (via telephone): Look, Comey is a leaker and a liar. He leaked classified information in order to get a special counsel. He's guilty of crimes. If we had a Justice Department that was doing their job --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: In his Fox News interview with Bret Baier tonight, Comey responded to Trump's accusations.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COMEY: He's just wrong. Facts really do matter, which is why I'm on the show to answer your questions. That memo was unclassified then. It's still unclassified. It's in my back. The FBI cleared that book before it could be published. It's a false statement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Let's separate fact from fiction with our expert panel, Congressman Jim Jordan, a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the Oversight Committee, Fox News contributor, Byron York, Washington Examiner's Richard Goodstein, a former adviser to President Clinton. All right. Congressman Jordan, a lot to unpack. We are going to get through it all. I want to play part of this interview tonight where Brett asked about the Clinton investigation and the comparison. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You can see the disparity where people look at how the Clinton case and how the Trump case is handled.

COMEY: I don't see disparity though.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM JORDAN, R—OHIO: There is a disparity. The American people see it. The president is not wrong. He's not making things up. He's not making up the fact that they called Sheryl Mills and said, hey, Sheryl, what time can we come over, and you hand over the e-mails you want us to have --

INGRAHAM: Sheryl Mills was --

REP. JIM JORDAN, R—OHIO: Clinton's lawyer and her chief of staff and the subject of the investigation when the Clinton investigation started. Compare that to the idea that the president's personal lawyer gets his door kicked in and the attorney general of the United States I don't even think was consulted. It was run outside of the umbrella of the Russian investigation, the Mueller special counsel investigation. You don't talk to the highest officer in the land when you are kicking in the president's lawyer's door? Of course, the president should be upset by that kind of treatment and more importantly, the American people are upset.

INGRAHAM: Byron, there was a moment where they discussed who funded the dossier. You've been writing about this. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: When did you learn that the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign had funded Christopher Steele's work?

COMEY: I still don't know that for a fact.

BAIER: What do you mean?

COMEY: I've only seen it in the media. I never knew exactly which Democrats had funded. I knew it was funded first by Republicans --

BAIER: That's not true.

COMEY: I'm sorry?

BAIER: That's not true. The dossier was funded by the Republicans?

COMEY: My understanding was his work started, funded by -- as opposed to research funded by Republicans.

BAIER: Do you want to know who it was funded by?

COMEY: I wanted to know what I knew, which is it was funded by people politically opposed to Donald Trump. Which particular opponents wasn't that important to me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BYRON YORK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: This was a stunning moment. He showed apparent ignorance of the basic facts of the dossier, which is one of the most important documents in the whole Trump --

INGRAHAM: Why? It was the main basis for the application to spy on Carter Page.

YORK: And that's also what Comey and the other intel chiefs briefed President-elect Trump on, on January 6th, 2017 starting the whole fight between Trump and Comey. It's a hugely important document. He seemed to repeat a left wing talking point that it began with Republicans. We know -- anybody has followed knows that the Fusion GPS Research into Trump's business life began with Republicans. They quit that. Then the Steele dossier was funded, all of it, by Democrats.

INGRAHAM: Isn't that shocking? You've sold 600,000 books, which is amazing. You wrote a book about this. You're on Bret Baier's show. It's what I read in the media, but the Republicans started it. I mean, you were FBI director. You used this document. Richard, I'm sorry, but that did strike me as quite a stunner.

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: If I can, Congress made reference to Sheryl Mills, Hillary Clinton's lawyer. Donald Trump who said on Air Force One, call my lawyer, Michael Cohen. Famously said during the campaign, if you take the Fifth, it's because your guilty. That's what mob people do. Mills never took the Fifth nobody in the Clinton orbit took the Fifth other than the one guy --

INGRAHAM: You shouldn't have to take the Fifth. They gave her immunity.

GOODSTEIN: They could have given anybody they wanted --

INGRAHAM: Why did they give her immunity?

GOODSTEIN: The fact of the matter is, the suggestion there's somehow a comparison between the two. Carter Page is one of five foreign policy advisers that Donald Trump named and the FBI -- he was a foreign agent. Excuse me. That is nothing like what we're talking about. Donald Trump went into the oval office and gave Russians secrets about the Israelis being embedded and ways in which the Islamic terrorists --

INGRAHAM: We're talking about the former FBI director that is on this network tonight that made comments that were -- a run of the middle pundit on any cable network would know the answers to, which I found unbelievable. I want to play another sound bite. This is on the FISA application itself. Byron, you've wrote about this. Congressman, you've been dissecting this. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Call the dossier unverified, salacious. Why did you use that to the FISA court to ask for surveillance for Carter Page? You led with it, a bulk of the FISA application deals with that dossier. Why?

COMEY: That's not my recollection, Bret. I don't know that the FISA application has been released. My recollection was it was part of a broader mosaic of facts that were laid before the FISA judge to obtain a

FISA warrant.

BAIER: There was a lot more than the dossier in the FISA application?

COMEY: My recollection there was a significant amount of additional material about Page and why there was probable cause that he was an agent of a foreign power.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Is that true?

REP. JIM JORDAN, R—OHIO: No. When you lead with it, that's your primary evidence --

INGRAHAM: Have you seen the entire FISA application?

REP. JIM JORDAN, R—OHIO: We have not.

INGRAHAM: Why?

REP. JIM JORDAN, R—OHIO: They won't let us. I asked Christopher Wray under oath, will you

show it to us. They won't show us.

INGRAHAM: Wow.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R—OHIO: They didn't tell the court two things. They didn't tell the court who paid for it. They didn't tell the court that the author of the document, Christopher Steele, had his relationship with the FBI terminated. They didn't tell the court that. When we go to the court, we have to tell them the whole truth. They didn't to that.

YORK: Remember the House Intel found out that the dossier was the bulk of it and separately the Senate Judiciary Committee also found out that it was the bulk of it.

INGRAHAM: He also said he didn't see any bias in the Page-Strzok text when they talked about the insurance policy. They were clearly not wild about Donald Trump. Even that's been said on other networks, but he didn't see any bias.

GOODSTEIN: Well, again, there were Republicans on this network and others that were saying the same thing about Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign that Strzok was. Strzok was saying the same things --

INGRAHAM: But not investigating him.

GOODSTEIN: He was saying the same thing about Eric Holder. They were dishing dirt or trashing everybody they could. So, to suggest -- Strzok was a person that suggested that Comey do the letter that basically was the beginning of the end for Hillary Clinton. I don't think --

YORK: It wasn't bias. It was animus towards the president. Peter Strzok is the deputy head of counter intelligence. He's been demoted and reassigned for his behavior.

INGRAHAM: Byron, the Columbia law professor to whom Comey gave that -- those memos, two of the six memos and he basically instructed him to get them out there. Now we find out, which we didn't know, maybe you knew this, that he was actually a special consultant to the Justice Department?

And we now find out that he's actually now operating as Comey's attorney.

BRYON YORK, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Comey's lawyer.

INGRAHAM: Is that relevant? Or does that give him attorney-client privilege, you can't talk to him about this relationship?

YORK: It helps to understand what Comey was doing in getting these memos out. This was actually another stunning revelation not only in this interview but also in his townhall last night which is that Comey does not consider what he did leaking. He has redefined "leaking" to mean only disclosing classified information. And he believes - he has said several times that he did not leak when he gave this memo to Dan Richman for the purpose of Richman then telling the "New York Times" about it. Comey maintains that this was not a leak. He also said it couldn't have been a leak because he left the FBI and was no longer a government employee.

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: George Stephanopoulos wrote a book about conversations with Bill Clinton. Scott McClellan wrote a book about conversations with George W. Bush. Nobody suggesting that those were illegal leaks.

INGRAHAM: After they were out of office.

GOODSTEIN: Exactly. And that's precisely the case that Comey was out of office, and he was no more of a leaker than Stephanopoulos or McClellan was, or nobody R or D suggested that they were illegal leakers or liars that should go to jail.

YORK: Up until last week the Justice Department kept those Comey memos as if they were state secrets. Few members of Congress were allowed to see them. You had to have an FBI minder with them. No notes, no copies.

INGRAHAM: It's contrary to Justice Department regulations, correct?

REP. JIM JORDAN, R—OHIO: No one on Capitol Hill believes this is the only leak that Jim Comey did through Daniel Richman. My guess is there were tons of them. That's why he had this special government employee status, SGE status, had the clearance, was coming to the FBI when he wanted to come. I'm guessing he did lots of leaks.

GOODSTEIN: Bring him in. Ask him that.

JORDAN: Well, we want to.

INGRAHAM: No, there's attorney client privilege. Can't bring him in.

All right, guys, phenomenal panel. I had no doubt it would be. And by the way, we reveal the dubious an possibly unlawful connection between a San Francisco law school immigration activist and a drive to grant asylum to hundreds of illegal immigrants next.

INGRAHAM: It's outrageous enough that hundreds of illegal immigrants are preparing to cross the border from Tijuana into California this weekend and ask for political asylum. But perhaps even more outrageous is that this caravan of Central Americans has been organized, aided and abetted and coached by U.S.-based activists from this group called Pueblo sin Fronteras. Why have the media turned a blind eye to the role played by the group's project coordinator Alex Mensing, who is also a program assistant at the University of San Francisco's Immigration Clinic?

Let's get into that with a pair of immigration attorneys. Dan Stein is in Tampa and Francisco Hernandez in Fort Worth, Texas. Dan, let's start with you here. This is quite something. We have American NGOs and other NGOs working to get the publicity going for this group. They come every year about Easter time and they make their way to Mexico. Mexico usually disbands them quite effectively. And they actually started to disband them before I think the president started tweeting about it a couple weeks ago. But you have these lawyers who basically embed with the groups who are American lawyers. And they're going over, OK, this is what you say for credible fear of persecution. And then they show up on buses and then they all start reciting the same line. It seems like it's encouraging people to game the system.

DAN STEIN, IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY: Laura, it's aiding and abetting. It's organized smuggling. The media make it sound like, they think it's like a street fair, they're coming in for a festival and then they're going back to Honduras. That's not what's happening. This is actually organized smuggling. As long as the United States remains a free, capitalist, and open society, there will be millions of people around the world that would like to come here. But not everybody can come, and a sovereign nation like the U.S. has the right to control who comes into the country and who doesn't. Groups like People without Borders do not subscribe to that idea. So this effort is part of an overarching, organized effort we see across the world.

We see it in Europe and we now see it in the Gaza with Israel, we see it all around the world to try to challenge western societies to prevent them from using their immigration laws to stop this systemic organized smuggling under the banner of asylum. All the people coming in have been coached. And you know what, I feel sorry for the folks coming here. A lot look like really nice, good people. But the point is if only refugees can get in then everybody wants to be called a refugee. And so they get coached in. They know that if they make a credible fear claim, if there's no detention space, they're going to be released for years before they get the asylum hearing. And luckily the Trump administration is taking steps to stop this by using a rocket docket and deploying immigration judges to extradite their removal.

INGRAHAM: Let's get Francisco in here. Francisco, Mexico has tried to help out here at various points, including by telling the folks, look, you have 30 days to leave Mexico. You have 30 days. We'll give you a transit visa and then you have to leave Mexico. So what their point is, Mexican officials have said if you want asylum, we'll give you asylum. But they have made it clear and various sources have told me that the Hondurans overwhelmingly don't want to be in Mexico. So they're not interested in going to any country except our country. Now, why is that?

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ: Except the promised land. But listen to what you guys are saying. Are we now against legal immigration? Asylum law is a legal process by which these folks can applied to come in. They either have proof or they don't. You can't coach proof. What they're trying to come in under a legal process. That is our law. They're not coming across. There's no smuggling. There's no illegal entry into the United States. They're applying to come into the United States legally. Isn't that what we wanted? And you know what, if there's 400 of them right there at the border, maybe President Trump can bring them some bricks and we can start building the wall.

INGRAHAM: I think since we've spent about $116 billion all told on illegal immigration, when you add that up, that would be how many walls, like five walls for $116 billion a year?

HERNANDEZ: But we're talking about legal immigration.

INGRAHAM: No, we're talking about people that come here illegally in the United States. Many of the people who have been interviewed have said --

HERNANDEZ: But no.

INGRAHAM: Hold on, hold on, who have disbanded from the group say we're going to get there. We're going to get there. If we don't get in as asylees, we're going to get in.

HERNANDEZ: But that's not illegal immigration. That's not illegal immigration. They're invoking the asylum laws that is the law of the land.

INGRAHAM: Francisco, are you saying you don't believe there is fraud in the asylum -- application of the asylum laws?

HERNANDEZ: Sure there is. Sure there is fraud. Sure there is.

INGRAHAM: It's rampant.

HERNANDEZ: And immigration is very good at ferreting it out. You can't coach proof. The problem here is --

INGRAHAM: What are you saying proof. Francisco, you're not putting on witnesses. You're not putting on -- you know this. You're an immigration attorney. You think these -- you think that 24-year-old mother of three is putting on witnesses and -- here's my documents. They don't have any documents. What are you talking about?

HERNANDEZ: Mrs. Ingraham --

INGRAHAM: Call me Laura. You've known me for years.

HERNANDEZ: But the U.S. agents -- the Trump administration's agents are going to determine whether these people can prove immediate fear. It's not like there's all these social programs going out. It is a hard threshold to prove. And it is a legal way of invoking the laws of the United States.

INGRAHAM: I think it's 75 to 93 percent of people who apply for asylum in this process, they ultimately get it or they ultimately get released anyway during the process --

HERNANDEZ: No, less than 10 percent.

INGRAHAM: They get released into -- Dan, do they not get released after they've applied for asylum into the United States --

STEIN: The first standard is what is call credible fear. It's a very low threshold. All you have to say is I'm afraid to go home.

HERNANDEZ: It's not a --

STEIN: They can request a hearing before an immigration judge. The problem is the cases get backlogged. They get released into society. They're here for years. I wish I had a dollar for every alien who after doing a credible fear claim doesn't show up for the immigration hearing. I wish I had a dollar for every time an alien who is ordered deported doesn't show up for their deportation, or a dollar for -- it goes on and on.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: As a separate matter -- hold on one second.

STEIN: There is a massive mess. We have a massive mess on our hands.

HERNANDEZ: If you don't like it, change the law. Then fix the law.

INGRAHAM: Francisco --

STEIN: The Trump administration is trying to change the law.

INGRAHAM: Francisco, you're absolutely right.

HERNANDEZ: Check this out --

INGRAHAM: Hold on. Francisco, I'm saying you're absolutely right. These laws do need to be changed because the way the asylum laws are written now are -- it's easily game-able, if that's even a word. It's easily gamed, and it does have to be changed because it's actually putting the migrant's lives at risk. You have these kids crossing that are being manipulated --

HERNANDEZ: You're right.

INGRAHAM: -- and they're being hurt by these gangs and recruited by gangs. This is a humanitarian nightmare that we've helped create.

HERNANDEZ: God bless you. Thank you for saying that. That is absolutely 100 percent correct.

INGRAHAM: By the way, just a fact for our audience, we're running over. This just came out today by the federal government. The federal government loses track of 20 percent of the unaccompanied children within three months of their arriving here. This is HHS testimony today. They have lost track of 7,635 unaccompanied children that they had to check over the last three months of last year. They lost track of 1,500 of those after 30 days. We don't know where that are.

STEIN: And Laura many of the people say they're fleeing -- they say they're fleeing gang violence. But in fact a lot of these unaccompanied minors are recruited by gang, MS-13 in this country.

INGRAHAM: We're out of time.

STEIN: So we have a direct relationship between gang violence and illegal immigration.

INGRAHAM: We agreed on something.

HERNANDEZ: I'll meet you at the border next week.

INGRAHAM: Francisco, we're going to -- and the tequila shots are on me.

(LAUGHTER)

HERNANDEZ: You're on.

INGRAHAM: I'll buy drinks for everybody.

HERNANDEZ: You're on.

INGRAHAM: So many Americans love the way the president uses Twitter to go over the heads of the media. But is there a hidden danger to being his own best spokesman? Communications guru Frank Luntz will reveal it next.

INGRAHAM: President Trump struck gold by using social media to speak directly to the people during the 2016 campaign and he continues to do that. But does the good sometimes outweigh the bad when he functions as his own communications director, spokesman, press secretary? The president hit the bullseye on a number of issues in a wide-ranging phone interview today on "FOX AND FRIENDS" this morning. But his free-wheeling style, I love it but it can leave him wide open, some say, to critics, judges, prosecutors, maybe. In the Trump era, does message discipline even matter? Let's analyze all this with political communications expert, pollster Frank Luntz. Frank, great to see you. Let's play some of these sounds bite because they're pretty fun. First we're going -- he's talking about his nominations, his nominees not getting confirmed. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Democrats are obstructionists. It's horrible what they're doing. They're not approving people. They're taking them out to the maximum 30 hours. And it's a disgrace. You have people who have given up everything. They've given up their jobs. Topline people, brilliant people, they want to come in and help us in government. And Chuck Schumer and the great take years to approve them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FRANK LUNTZ, POLLSTER: Nine year. It will take nine years. He will cease being president but the time the administration --

INGRAHAM: Smart to talk about that.

LUNTZ: Not only is it smart to talk about it, but this is the first time that he's actually addressed the Democrats. Up until now he's criticized Congress. And that hurts the Republicans even more than it hurts the Democrats. The second thing he said it's not fair. So Trump is making a play for political bipartisanship and acting in a way that you're supposed to. I want to make one point. I know you're one of the people who wakes up and you can't wait to see Donald Trump's tweets. For that segment of Trump's population, man, is he a good communicator. But there is another segment, the swing voters, the people in the center that they look at some of the language and they wonder why? Is this really effective? So he's good in some points, but in other cases he hurts himself.

INGRAHAM: Like there's people like -- we need a general counsel for the U.S. Department of Navy, thisguy Charlie Stimson, he was shot -- got out of committee last July, July, 2017, no hearing.

LUNTZ: We don't have an ambassador to Germany.

INGRAHAM: No. We just got Ric Grenell today.

LUNTZ: How long did it take?

INGRAHAM: It took him many, many months. It's a joke. But I love when he's does that. That' really smart. He talks about the phony cloud over him. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I'm fighting a battle against a horrible group of deep-seeded people, drain the swamp, that are coming up with all sorts of phony charges against me. It's a witch hunt. And they know that. And I've been able to message it. I would give myself an A-plus. Nobody has done what I've been able to do, and I did it despite the fact that I have a phony cloud over my head that doesn't exist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: A-plus. A-plus. Gets an a plus. Is that on the curve? I don't think so.

LUNTZ: My mom, if I ever even gave myself an A would have criticized me for it. In my life nothing was any better --

INGRAHAM: That's Trump though. What do you think Trump is going to give himself a B-minus? He's going to say well, maybe a regular A. That's why people like him. I get an A-plus.

LUNTZ: But if you want to generate support among those who didn't vote for you, just a little bit of humility goes a long way.

INGRAHAM: Michael Cohen, getting into the legal stuff, this worries me as a former white collar criminal defense attorney. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have many attorneys. I have attorneys -- sadly, I have so many attorneys you wouldn't believe it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, how much of your legal work was handled by Michael Cohen?

TRUMP: As a percentage of my overall legal work, a tiny, tiny little fraction. But Michael would represent me, and represent me on some things. He represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal. He represented me, and from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The left is jumping on that all day long, lower third on CNN and

MSNBC.

LUNTZ: Let's face it. Attorney is not the most popular occupation right now. And bragging that you had a ton of attorneys is not a good selling point. What I would say to the president is, when you talk about the economy, when you're talking about jobs, and you're talking about taxes, you're winning. If you're trying to defend yourself against these criticism, then you're losing. And that is why you need a staff that is engaged, and that's why you should do these interviews but only occasionally, because sometimes other spokespeople are even better on your behalf than you are.

INGRAHAM: Back in the 2016 election cycle you had some really interesting focus groups. This is one of them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LUNTZ: How many of you in this room love the tweeting? You think it's appropriate for the president to do that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He needs to tone down the language a little bit, but the bottom line it's his way to get the message out.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would argue that Donald Trump shouldn't tone it down. This brash brand that he has is what got him elected.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can deliver a message. Telling the people what they really want to hear and not just BS.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LUNTZ: Wow.

INGRAHAM: Has anything changed from then.

LUNTZ: Yes. Me.

INGRAHAM: You're just like Trump. You're focused on yourself.

LUNTZ: Let's see how much weight I gained.

INGRAHAM: You look great, shut up. Real quick.

LUNTZ: The -- if you are trying to appeal to your base, the tweeting is perfect because they wake up in the morning and they can't wait to read it. But if you're trying to win over the swing voters that Republicans are going to need in the fall, better to focus on policy and focus on success rather than focus on any --

INGRAHAM: And this is how your life is getting better and I'm going to keep doing. Very interesting. Frank Luntz, stay right there, because Nigel Farage will join us from London to analyze the heartbreaking story of Little Alfie Evans. What you haven't heard before we'll reveal tonight.

INGRAHAM: If a society is best judged by the quality of its mercy, Britain's socialized medical system appears to be failing that test. Twenty-three month old Alfie Evans is dying tonight from a neurological condition doctors have been unable to diagnose. He was taken off life support by court order on Monday. Yesterday an appeals court refused to let Alfie's parents take him to Italy which is offering him an alternative treatment and citizenship. Here to discuss what little Alfie's life matters and what it tells us about socialized medicine in Brexit leader Nigel Farage in London. And this is a live show and it's the middle of the night. Nigel, thank you so much for being here. I've been praying for Alfie and his family, but I have a question for you tonight. How can courts in the E.U. and in the U.K. prevent a family from removing their child from a hospital and taking him or her to another country for treatment? How is that even happening?

NIGEL FARAGE, "BREXIT" LEADER: What is happening here is the rights of the parents to do what they think are right are being taken away from them. We have a case here -- and by the way, it's not the first. We had a big one last year concerning a small boy called Charlie Gard who wanted to go to America for treatment, treatment that was not available in the U.K. In this case, for young Alfie, there is treatment available in Italy but is not absolutely here.

Now, the little boy is very sick. But any parent, any parent in the world who has got a child that is sick would move heaven and earth if somebody else could offer them a different treatment. And yet what happens here is our state-run medical system decides there is nothing else that can be done, and backed up by state courts, they make a decision that those parents are not fit to move their child somewhere else.

And when you think about this case, the Pope has intervened. The Italian president even granted the boy Italian citizenship, and still the medical profession and the courts say no, we're sorry. We're pulling the plug. The life support machine has been turned off. So this gets to the absolute heart of how much freedom does the individual have, how much decision-making process do the parents have, or now our children now owned by the state?

INGRAHAM: Nigel, it's almost like they broke Alfie's father today, because at the beginning of the day he was saying come here and see how my son is a hostage of this hospital, which is what we on this show and so many others have called him. He's like a hostage of the National Health Service. He said what we are enduring is not right. But by the end of the day, he had changed his tune and basically said everybody go back to your lives. I think the hospital kind of -- sounds like he was threatened, and he said you're not going to get anything from us unless you tone it down.

FARAGE: There was a picture yesterday of this hospital, Alder Hey Hospital in northwest of England, with 20 uniformed police officers standing outside the door of the hospital to stop little Alfie being taken out and to stop protesters from getting in. Using the police to keep the child in the hospital. Now these parents have been through every single legal process available to them. And I'm guessing now that the life support machine has been turned out, now that there is no prospect at all of the young boy going to Italy, in the end the father has accepted the inevitable. Whether he was threatened or not, I don't know.

But what I do know is when I was involved in this Charlie Gard case last year, I turned up outside the hospital, in this case Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, and I was told in no uncertain terms by the P.R. services for the hospital that when I was doing was damaging the reputation of the hospital by doing press reports outside where this little boy was dying. It's classic of the establishment closing ranks, the state being all-powerful. And frankly, what is happening today, what is happening right now is a form of state sponsored euthanasia, and I hate it.

INGRAHAM: He's now an undesirable. And we can't help him. He's because he can't be fixed. I think part of it -- we're almost out of time. I think part of it, Nigel, is the National Health Service, they don't want to risk the fact that he goes to Italy, maybe he gets treatment and he has some quality of life and that's a big embarrassment to the National Health Service. thank you for being up late for us tonight, Nigel.

FARAGE: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: We'll be praying for him and his family. And thank you so much. We'll be right back.

INGRAHAM: Before we go, a tweet about our last segment. Marc tweets, "Dear Laura, thank you for talking about Alfie Evans. An Italian state flight with doctors and medical personnel has been waiting for days in Liverpool to take Alfie to the children's hospital in Rome. God bless you all for trying to help." Peace be with you. It's heartbreaking. Remember to tweet me @IngrahamAngle. We can only pray at this point.

END

