Gutfeld on Trump's foreign policy wins

As our president welcomes his French counterpart, let's not forget how the media portrays Trump's harmful foreign policy:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: Republicans really have a responsibility to talk about the imminent threat that they know because they've seen behind the scenes that this man poses to the safety and security of the United States of America.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN: I've asked Twitter spokesman, does this violate twitter's terms of service, making this kind of threat toward North Korea.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: On the world stage, this president is humiliating America, no question.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

Well, that didn't age well. So, does the president of France agree with them?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: We have a lot of work to be done together, but I'm very honored and very pleased because whatever the context could be, this relationship is stronger than the events. And on top of it, we have an excellent personal relationship, so I want to thank you for that.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

Our poor media. The sophisticated European adores our president. And why shouldn't he? He is adorable.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It's a great honor, great honor to be here. But we do have a very special relationship. In fact, I'll get that little piece of dandruff off. We have to make him perfect. He is perfect.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Oh, my god. Someone break out the therapy llamas because every single narrative the media uses to slime Trump seems to flunk the reality test. It's the difference between Trump and Obama. Obama was beloved by our media, but our global adversaries saw him as a mark. Trump is despised by the media, but effective on the world stage.

Let's review that world stage, shall we? Well, ISIS is more than handled, for now. North Korea, bold moves by Trump may create an historic thaw. Syria, he drew redlines and then he enforced them. He made that historic visit to the homes of each major religion. He embraced the new Saudi leader, a key ally. He recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. And behind it all, he's rebuilding our military, telling the world that his priorities are that. And ain't the vanishing polar bears. In short, Obama was the substitute teacher you could spin in six different directions. Trump is the scary football coach who runs detention.

Here's what he said about Iran:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: If Iran threatens us in any way, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Wow. There's a pattern here: When Trump enters the equation, an actual reset takes place. A reset that creates chaos, but it's chaos by design. As any negotiator knows, you can't play an adversary that you can't figure out. Trump's greatest asset: unpredictability, and he knows it. It's only our media who hasn't figured that out yet. They're still stuck on Trumps spelling errors.