Laura Ingraham: Starbucks in black and white

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," April 18, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle." We have an incredible, jam-packed hour for you. Everything from the left's war on the law to the supernatural, yes, we are talking exorcism. The people of California are rebelling against eight the sanctuary state there. President Trump calls it a revolution, and we've got a candidate for governor helping lead the charge. Plus, the "Angle" digs up the truth on whether the catch and release policy by border patrol agents is really over. Meanwhile, Jim Comey's whiny tour of leftist media outlets makes him sound like a mean girl who was dumped by the president.

And you will see where rare footage, yes, of an actual exorcism. Raymond Arroyo has a must-see interview with Exorcist Director about his chilly new documentary on the Vatican's legendary exorcists. Also, the William Friedkin about his chilling new documentary on the Vatican's legendary exorcist. Also, the president fields questions ranging from talks with North Korea, to whether he will fire the special counsel. Mike Huckabee will give us his usual insightful analysis.

But first, Starbucks and black and white. That is the focus of tonight's "Angle." Never has a request to use the bathroom caused so much havoc. Last week, two black men were awaiting a meeting at a Starbucks in Philly. They asked to use the bathroom, but they were told no. Because it was reserved for customers, and they had bought nothing. So, they returned to their seats and because they had purchased nothing, they were then asked to leave. Well, they didn't, and the manager called 911.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

STARBUCKS MANAGER: Hi, I have two gentlemen at my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave. I'm at the Starbucks at 1801 Spruce.

9-1-1 OPERATOR: All right, police will be out as out as soon as possible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The two men were arrested but not before it was all captured on a phone and then it went viral. Soon a Starbucks boycott campaign raged across social media. Activists rushed to the offending Starbucks star and hashtags such as #starbuckswhileblack started trending buying time. Within a day, Starbucks had apologized. Two days after the incident, the manager who called 911 was no longer with the company and its founder, Howard Schultz, described her this way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HOWARD SCHULTZ FOUNDER OF STARBUCKS: I think you have to say, and looking at the tape, that she demonstrated her own level of unconscious bias. Looking at the tape, you ask yourself whether or not that in fact was racial profiling. There is no doubt in my mind, the reason they were called was because they were African-Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: There's a lot we still don't know. Here are some questions. Was there a pattern of racial bias in this Philadelphia Starbucks? Were other African-Americans treated unfairly there? And did this particularly employee display a practice of racism in the past or what you just enforcing company policy by denying the bathroom to noncustomers and trying to stop them loitering? That's not good for business.

The call to the cops seems like overkill, but again, we don't know the full story. As a Starbucks faced these demonstrations all over the country, there was a rush to judgment on the company quickly jumped on it and a lot of people went overboard. Rather than just apologizing and disciplining and out of line employee, Starbucks announces that it was closing 8,000 stores for one day in May, and on that day, they will force 170,000 of its employees to undergo racial bias training.

According to The Washington Post, the sessions will include training in something you might not know of, but it's called unconscious bias, where apparently you are unaware of your inherent bias, you displayed no overt racism, but you are biased nonetheless. The training will be guided by, wait for it, former Attorney General Eric Holder, the NAACP, and anti-defamation legal officials. What could

possibly go wrong? Holder, of course, has his own history in discussing race.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: In things racial, we have always been, and we continue to be, into many ways, essentially a nation of cowards.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was how he introduced himself to the Justice Department when he became attorney general, by the way. This is the man who will conduct a training on race relations of 175,000 employees. This is where we are. One employee in Philadelphia calls the cops on a pair of black men and employees across the nation are kind of assumed to be latent racists. Starbucks is one of the most liberal companies in the world. You think Ben and Jerry's, here on the level of left wing, Starbucks is up here.

Look, they support Planned Parenthood. They've hired refugees with the protests against President Trump's policies. They forced baristas to address race relations with customers a few years back. They were made to scrawl that #racedtogether on coffee cups? But if the coffee chain thought it was going to inoculate itself against liberal ire by being left-leaning, they were wrong. There is progressives, supposedly inclusive identity just made them an easy target for protesters. By the way, a comedian, I did not know this. I thought it was for real earlier today. A comedian who will join us later, he decided to see just how far liberal guilt would go in Starbucks. So, he found his way into a Starbucks and he demanded reparations.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRYAN SHARPE, COMEDIAN PROVOCATEUR: I heard you all was racist so I came to get my own free coffee. Yes, I heard you guys don't black people so I want to get my Starbucks reparations.

FEMALE STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE: Is that a real thing?

BRYAN SHARPE, COMEDIAN PROVOCATEUR: It's a real thing.

FEMALE STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE: I saw that on my Twitter last night.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: She gives him a coffee. I think they should have just asked for the entire espresso machine or at least a veggie wrappachino, "whatever you want, take it." The question all of this begs is the following, how just as it to subject all Starbucks employees to the high paid indoctrination of the racism industry because of the actions of one employee. And will this actually strengthen race relations, or could it actually deepen divisions between the races. If we are not careful, and if we don't refuse to get all of the facts, and if we don't refuse to be bullied by activists, who jumped to the worst motive, worst conclusions about people right off the bat, well, we may just end up doing the opposite of what we actually want to do. We may end up poisoning the well further in this country and we may be encouraging more mob takedowns of well-intentioned people or organizations or people who just make mistakes. And that's the "Angle."

Joining me now for reaction come from Houston, Horace Cooper, co-chair of Project 21, and here with me in studio is Jamila Bey, a radio talk show host. It's great to have both of you on the show. This is wild. They did this on radio this morning, I got people all over the country burning up the line. A lot of people go to Starbucks, and a lot of people love Starbucks. A lot of people see signs and establishments that say, "restrooms are for customers only." I wonder if that sign itself is no longer going to be valid if that sign can never be enforced, Jamila.

JAMILA BEY, HOST OF TALK SHOW: The sign absolutely can be enforced. If you are not making a purchase or you don't plan to make a purchase, you shouldn't be in a seat, taking up space from patrons. The issue with this particular Starbucks is not that the gentlemen who were not just random black dudes sitting there, these are businessmen. These are real estate investors--

INGRAHAM: No one should be discriminated against. It doesn't matter if they are businessmen--

BEY: It doesn't matter. In this case, however, when we hear that Holly, the manager, who is no longer there, was afraid because before some vagrant had chased her around when she asked the person to leave. But she can't tell the difference in a pair of gentlemen discussing their business while they are waiting for their third business partner to come in--

INGRAHAM: I have a question? Why didn't they buy a 2 buck cup of coffee if they are these high-powered businessmen?

BEY: Etiquette dictates that you wait for your buddy. The first thing, they are going, OK, fine. They offered to call their friend. They offered to cooperate. It's overkill.

INGRAHAM: We don't really know a much about this Holly, if that's her name. We don't really know much about her, do we? We know she is no longer there.

BEY: The online investigators, whomever they may be pulled up some tweets with her expressing not liking people who speak Spanish in her store and--

INGRAHAM: You hear that a lot. A lot of people when you go to Spain, they don't like when you don't speak Spanish. Let's talk to you, Horace. It seems like, look, this could have been handled better. I don't think it was handled well. My problem is, why does this mean, the entire chain has to shut down for one day? Like Howard Schultz can do whatever he wants, but there are a lot of people making a lot of money off of inherent racial bias training and other such racism training sessions. It's a big business.

HORACE COOPER, CO-CHAIR OF PROJECT 21: Racial separatists are doing everything they can to exploit anything that they find. This is an example of the emperor's new clothes. We don't have to have real, conscious misbehavior. We have unconscious bias. We have implicit bias. I want to make some news tonight. Our organization this week is going to be contacting the EEOC and the Department of Justice and we are going to ask them to see to it that any employer that is going to punish, penalize, or in any way interfere with the right of their employee to operate without detecting whether or not they have some unconscious bias, will be found in violation of Title VII. This absolutely must not be allowed to occur, and it is not just a little over step. This is dangerous. That is why we have civil rights laws to stop this kind of behavior.

INGRAHAM: Jamila?

BEY: Shockingly, I think Horace makes a really great point. Here's the thing. Starbucks is a virtue signaling. They are a company that is designed to make as much money for their company and their shareholders and--

INGRAHAM: They will lose $16 million.

BEY: --they will have a lot of people say, oh, look at this wonderful company addressing implicit bias or whatever. No, Starbucks take a hint from me and other wiser folks. You want to put an end to this and make sure that everybody is treated equally? Put all of your managers on notice. If we send a mystery shopper and, a white dude dressed however and we send a black dude just exactly how the white dude is, and we find that you denied one guy the bathroom key or you gave one guy a free mocha latte or whatever they are called, and you didn't give it to the other guy, if you are in violation of Starbucks policies, we will fix that. Shutting the stores down is going to get to Starbucks a lot of business. Well, aren't they great, they are trying to do something for American equality and race relations --

INGRAHAM: I'm not willing to throw people under the bus for somebody that we don't know the full context of. Remember the Michael Brown stuff in Ferguson, we had the whole city -- not the whole city -- but blocks burned down. African-American business owners had their stores destroyed. Then we find

out, wait a second, this isn't exactly how it was described. It wasn't hands up don't shoot. It was a horrible, tragic, sad situation come up with a cop ended up being cleared. People jump to conclusions, and they are jumping to conclusions without knowing the context, they started -- they made the problem worse. That is what I'm worried about here. People are afraid to say anything.

BEY: I don't think it's the issue people being afraid to say anything. Michael Brown, that's a situation that I think can have its own hour. We are talking about coffee and Starbucks. Either you treat people the same or you don't.

INGRAHAM: I like your idea, Horace?

COOPER: Laura, we don't have evidence of what actually happened. It could have been an accident. It could have been a misunderstanding. It could even have been intentional. But before we can get any of that information, people have rushed to condemn one of the most liberal, left-leaning corporations in the country. They were so for President Obama twice. They did everything they could and yet we are supposed to believe that without any information, let's just assume evil racism is at work. This is dangerous. It's a poison and it is dividing our country. I absolutely think that we overreacted in my situation and we ought to have waited.

INGRAHAM: I think, depending on the facts, she could have an unbelievable defamation claim against Howard Schultz, but I'm sure he's paid up on all this up, huge defamation possibility. Again, I don't know the facts. It could have a huge defamation case. Thank you both.

In the "Angle," I told you about someone who wanted to see just how far Starbucks liberal guilt would go, his video has gone completely viral. So, we asked the comedian provocateur, Bryan Sharpe, to join us this evening and there he is. Hey, Brian, how are you?

BRYAN SHARPE, COMEDIAN PROVOCATEUR: Hey, Laura, how are you?

INGRAHAM: You totally fooled me because I played this on my radio show this morning. My producers and I were screaming, we were like, if I didn't know better, it sounds like -- you sound like Chris Rock. It is so funny.

That poor girl and Starbucks is ready to turn over the keys to the shop to you, she was so worried. But tell me why you did what you did by asking for reparations going to that Starbucks and saying, I want my free coffee for what you did basically in Philly. She said, I will give you the coffee. Why did you do this?

SHARPE: I am sick and tired of liberals using black people and making us look like victims, making us look soft with their liberal dogma. It is disgusting. The other thing I hate about liberals is, if you are a black man as I am, in America, they will not hand you a microphone unless you follow the liberal narrative. And I said, you know what, I bet if I go into Starbucks and I follow a liberal narrative, I'll make the news. And while law, here I am.

INGRAHAM: Performance art. When you talked to her, when you went in there, and you had that on the cell phone, the young woman says, well I think I saw that on Twitter. She actually thought they were something on Twitter, that anytime a black person came into Starbucks, she had to hand them a coffee.

We are wondering why did you just go for the coffee, why didn't you go for the entire, you know, blender to make those fancy smoothie drinks. You just went for the regular coffee. You should have upped the ante there.

SHARPE: She went for the Venti, I got a large, she gave milk. I should have asked for almond milk. She gave me caramel.

INGRAHAM: Are you getting grief for this, from friends, liberals, saying how dare you do this? This is a serious issue and now you are making light of it, how dare you?

SHARPE: Like as I said in my book, you are going to get enemies and you have to learn how to use them. I have a chapter in my book that talks about how to use enemies. I know how to use them. So, I embrace the hate. I embrace it. It gets balanced out with love. All of the people that hate, they are just brainwashed by liberals. They were afraid to think for themselves.

INGRAHAM: We have a longer clip. People who somehow missed the top of the show. I want to play the longer clip if we can. Can we play the original clip again one more time? I'm sorry, it is screamingly funny. Let's watch. OK, just one second. Anyway, you go into the Starbucks, did you pick the Starbucks for a reason? Any random Starbucks?

SHARPE: I happened to just be there. The idea was already in my mind. I just happen to be there. I was with my family. You saw my son and the video. I was like, oh, my God, Starbucks.

INGRAHAM: You did this at the top of your head?

SHARPE: Off the top of my head.

INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh. I thought you planned it out. Here we go.

(VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We thought this was planned out, scripted. Great stuff, Bryan. Thank you so much.

We may, by the way, be hearing the first rumblings of a political

earthquake in California. Up next, the growing number of fed up citizens there fighting back against the sanctuary state.

Later, you know how scary the film "Exorcist" was? The man behind it joins us with this new documentary that will show us the real thing. Don't miss it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: President Trump sees the tide shifting dramatically against California Governor Jerry Brown. His state sanctuary law and Brown's refusal to use National Guard troops to stem illegal immigration.

Trump tweeted today, "There is a revolution going on in California. So many sanctuary areas. Want out of this ridiculous crime infested breeding contest." Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the border, but the people of the state are not happy. Want security and safety now."

The president may have the numbers to close prove it. Nearly 20 jurisdictions in California have announced their opposition to the state sanctuary law. Let's debate these developments in the golden state with Republican candidate for Governor John Cox and the Border Angels founder, Enrique Maroney. It's great to see both of you.

All right. Enrique, let's start with you. On this issue of the National Guard at the border, not all governors are wild about it, I'm sure. But initially, Jerry Brown said 400 troops would take part in this effort, but he made it clear that there's no wall.

I guess, they are not going to build a wall, but they are not going to enforce immigrations laws and now this whole thing has reached a fever pitch. Do you think the fact that all these counties are worried about the sanctuary laws protecting their safety? Is it that about harbinger for where this is going?

ENRIQUE MORONES, FOUNDER, BORDER ANGELS: Not at all. I'm glad David Hogg let you back on the air, by the way. I'm with the majority of Californians. We don't want to have a well. We support the sanctuary state situation.

The fact that the Republican small groups within California are opposed to the sanctuary law, that's not a surprise. The majority of Californians support the sanctuary state situation. We realize these undocumented people that are non-criminals should not be turned over to ICE.

Because they are people that have come and the only way they can, risking their lives, we don't encourage that. We know there's been a 50 percent drop in undocumented people coming --

INGRAHAM: Hey, Enrique, you might not be aware of this concept, it's called facts. Let me introduce you to that. Let me introduce you to a fact, Enrique. You shouldn't come on the show, if it's not about facts, why are you wasting our time? Are you in prison and? Are you not a man with a very well? I'm confused.

Border Angels has no free will? Enrique, Enrique, if you want to get personal, Enrique, you can get personal. You just made a statement about how the majority of Californians are not for -- are for sanctuary cities, 59 percent -- 59 percent of Californians say it's important to increase deportations of undocumented immigrants. That is UC Berkeley study.

MORONES: But you are wrong with the facts.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: How can he say -- yes, thank you, Laura. I am and one of the first counties to declare their opposition to sanctuary stage. My home county of San Diego just did it yesterday. Orange County did it, the city of Escondido, 20 jurisdictions around the state who have already acted, I think they will be more because people are sick and tired of jerry brown and Gavin Newsom's ignorance of the law.

They really believe that people want to have MS-13 living next door to them. I don't think Enrique wants gang members and drug runners to be living next door to them. We are talking about getting criminals out of California, and to Jerry Brown and Gary Gavin Newsom are favoring criminal illegal aliens over the law-abiding citizens. I think there is a revolution brewing, just like I think there's a revolution brewing in the governor's race. I will be the next governor of this state.

INGRAHAM: That's very ambitious.

MORONES: Who is this guy? I haven't heard of him?

INGRAHAM: Enrique, just want to tell you, God bless you. I mean, I really wish the best for you, but you have been so incredibly rude and nasty since almost the first second of this appearance.

MORONES: I'm honored.

INGRAHAM: I'm sure he doesn't know who you are. Who cares? It's a conversation, which is why we invited you on the show to have a conversation about a topic that is actually really important.

MORONES: High school kids -- it is important.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: The sad thing is, this is how the left operates. Enrique, thank you for that insightful contribution to the show.

JOHN COX (R), CANDIDATE FOR CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR: This is about the safety.

INGRAHAM: John, let me just -- hold on a second. I just want to -- it's very important for people watching the show tonight to understand that what just happened with the rabid pro-illegal immigration activist, and he is that, we still invited him on, because it's fun to have a spirited debate.

But what you just saw is what we talked about on Monday a week ago, which was the attempts by the left to demonize those with whom they disagree. We didn't demonize Mr. Morones. He tried to demonize both you, John, or dismiss you by saying who is this guy, and they go personal because they

are losing on the facts.

Put up the graphic with more time. Of all the counties in California that are rejecting the century policies. Enrique and the rest of the open borders crowd will waive that often say, they don't matter. I can tell you, their taxes matter.

The money that they spend to incarcerate illegal immigrants, that matters unless Enrique doesn't want that. But John, I want to close out with you, and you are a Republican running in California, the state is in real trouble, real trouble.

COX: It really is.

INGRAHAM: How can you get Democrats to vote for you? How will you do it?

COX: Democrats, as well as independence, as well as Republicans, all want to safety and security, Laura. That is the first role of government is safety and security. That is what I'm going to provide. The first thing I'm going to get rid of is the sanctuary state policy, that people want it. But they also want a state that works. I'm a businessman, I look for solutions, just like the president is doing. I think that's what the

people in California will vote for this November. They are really tired of the lousy roads, lousy schools, the incredibly bad business climate where people moving her out of the state.

The tax burden which is choking people. They want change, they want solutions, and people like Enrique just throw off slogans. They are sick and tired of the outcome, Laura. They really want solutions and that's what I'm going to be talking about in this race.

INGRAHAM: Thank you so much, John. Love the insights. Now I want to get to another serious matter on the border. Last week, Congressman Ron Desantis made the startling claim on this show that border patrol agents are still basically practicing catch and release with illegal immigrants.

The go to the border, get their information, process them, and pretty soon release them. Let's find out what is really going on and bring in Andrew R. Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies. He came on radio today, such a great segment. You are a former immigration judge; you are not a pundit who just shows up on TV.

You know this stuff. When people hear catch and release, it makes them crazy. It makes no sense. You coming to the country, caught at the border, you would think that you could immediately say, bye, go back across the border. How tell us how that is actually not happening now today despite what President Trump and Jeff Sessions has said and pledged?

ANDREW R. ARTHUR, CENTER FOR IMMIGRATION STUDIES: Well, there are three important laws that come into effect here. One is the credible fear provision for expedited removal law. If you come to the border, you get arrested for entering illegally and you claim that you have a credible fear, you go before an asylum officer, and the fact is you have a 75 to 90 percent change of being found to have a credible fear. We just don't have the ability to detain those people, and so you're going to be released.

INGRAHAM: So we have serial detention facilities now at the border under this administration. Have detention facilities been closed down?

ARTHUR: We have the same number of beds, but the problem is that when you get massive numbers of people coming over the border, you fill up those beds very quickly and you turn them over as people are in detention.

INGRAHAM: So again, you make a claim, you come across the border, everybody is pretty well-versed in what you need to say to make a credible claim of persecution back in your home country.

ARTHUR: That's correct.

INGRAHAM: So they make that claim, woman, man, teenager, makes that claim, and then exactly what happens?

ARTHUR: And then the asylum officer interviews them, and in 75 to 90 percent of the cases they are found to have a credible claim. They're put into removal proceedings before an immigration judge, and generally thereafter they are released.

INGRAHAM: And then they go where?

ARTHUR: To the interior of the United States. And the fact is half of those people never end up filing an asylum claim in the United States.

INGRAHAM: They never file a claim and they just stay here.

ARTHUR: And they just stay here.

INGRAHAM: Do they have temporary legal status or no, they are out of legal status because they never filed a claim?

ARTHUR: They have temporary legal status until they are ordered removed, and then they don't have any, but they never show up.

INGRAHAM: How many hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered removed but never show up for their deportation?

ARTHUR: More than 900,000.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: People hearing this are going crazy. This is what President Trump said, by the way, on catch and release. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We have the worst laws. Catch and release, which we are terminating very quickly, we are doing it in pieces.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: No, it's unbelievable. Think of this. So we have a country where if they step one foot, not two feet, if one foot hits our country, we have to take those people, gently register them, and then release them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARTHUR: That's exactly the problem and, quite frankly, that is what is driving people to come to the United States even today, more than 50,000 last month.

INGRAHAM: Just last month 50,000.

ARTHUR: Just last month.

INGRAHAM: These facts that people have heard tonight on this show, they don't hear. People are not aware of how big this problem is, and Art, it is your experience as an immigration judge, you know how this rolls, and it is tragic for this country. And the president has to fix this. Thank you so much. And by the way, Jim Comey's national Emo tour rolls on. He sounds more like a better ex-girlfriend instead of the former FBI director. Details on that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's kind of not a nice question to ask, but is Jim Comey off his medication, because seriously, just look at what he's been saying on national TV while hawking his book that bashes Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: He's tweeted at me probably 50 times. I've been gone for a year. I'm like a breakup he can't get over.

I'm out there living my best life. He wakes up in the morning and tweets at me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh, why can't Donald he just get over me? Comey sounds himself more like a jilted gossipy teenager than the former FBI director. So let's try to figure out what is going on here with former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino and Richard Goodstein, a Democratic strategist, former advisor to the Bill and Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaigns. Great to have both of you want.

Let's talk to you, Richard, first. James Comey is the gift that keeps on going. I love Hillary. I want Hillary never to leave her book tour, I want that to keep going on. I want Nancy Pelosi to hold onto that gavel but not actually to use it, and I want to Jim Comey to stay out there. Your reaction to the interviews so far?

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: I have mixed feelings about

Comey. I think that he cost Hillary the election. I think the polls both before the July press conference and right before the October 20th letter, she was looking good and then basically cratered after that. And he's admitted, to his credit, he's admitted during this book tour he didn't have to do what he did. And I think he did it for the reason he's going on this book tour is so that he could basically put himself front and center, the facts, the issues, the law, the policies and the Justice Department be damned. If it made him look good --

INGRAHAM: I don't want to re-litigate 2016, but the idea that Jim Comey cost Hillary the election. Hillary cost Hillary the election. She was a disaster candidate. The only person who probably maybe couldn't have won in the election was Hillary Clinton. And then you had Donald Trump who was a phenomenal campaigner. He was a better campaigner than Hillary. She won the coasts, she won the elites, but middle America hear Hillary and they hear cats screaming. They don't want to hear Hillary. I'm sorry, but they don't like Hillary. I know you think Comey cost --

GOODSTEIN: Look at the polls. I'm just saying, those are the only external event that happened where we saw the polls --

INGRAHAM: But the polls are always wrong.

GOODSTEIN: But they moved dramatically right after --

INGRAHAM: Dan, I want to play for you a soundbite. This was Jim Comey with I think it was Savannah Guthrie, or on "The View," it was on "The View," talking about Andrew McCabe and the I.G. report. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, CO-HOST OF “THE VIEW”: This is where I think the confusion comes from. Your second in command McCabe was fired for lying multiple times within the FBI. You defended his character on Twitter. That's OK, lying is OK internally?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: No, it's definitely not. In fact, the McCabe case illustrates what an organization that is committed to the truth looks like. We investigated--I ordered that investigation. We investigated to hold people accountable. Good people lie. I layout of the book, I think I'm a good person, where I have lied.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What happened to poor Mike Flynn? When they say he lied, which I'm not convinced he did lie in that interview, but nevertheless he didn't get off so easy, did he, as McCabe might.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: No. And Laura, Comey can't seem to get his story straight on anyone, on McCabe or Flynn. I'm glad you brought up Flynn. He's in a transcribed interview with Congress, Laura, I don't know if anybody is aware of this, in a transcribed interview saying that they didn't think Mike Flynn was being deceptive while the FBI arrested Mike Flynn for being deceptive, for false statements to the FBI. Comey can't seem to get his story straight. Can I address just one thing Richard said? You know I love debating Richard.

INGRAHAM: I love Richard.

BONGINO: He passionately advocates for his cause. He's probably a super wonderful guy. But he's a little crazy on this, OK. Listen, Hillary Clinton cost Hillary Clinton the election. And saying that it was the only thing that changed was the Comey thing. You know what changed? Hillary Clinton decided to put a private server in her house and not go by standard State Department rules. So, Richard, again, while I respect your passion for your cause here, that is just an absurd statement. Hillary could have avoided this entire thing by following the rules every single government employee did.

GOODSTEIN: Let me talk about what government employees are not supposed to do. Take Russians into the Oval Office, kick out the U.S. press --

INGRAHAM: What regulation is that against? Handing over state secrets, he handed over state secrets?

GOODSTEIN: Of course.

BONGINO: No, he's just making that up.

INGRAHAM: That is what Comey did. That is what Comey did.

GOODSTEIN: He gave the Russians the whereabouts, he basically let them unlock where the Israelis had embedded people --

INGRAHAM: We're getting far away from Comey. Let's talk about what Jim Comey said about the Republican Party and how the party left him. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I feel like the Republican Party left me and people like me. I used to think that at the heart of being a conservative, lower case c, was first that character matters, and second that values matter most of all. And I don't know where that is today in the Republican Party, and so I'm just not comfortable being a part of it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I think he left the Republican party when Donald Trump won. Go ahead, Dan.

BONGINO: This is insane. Keep in mind, let me just tell you about the two Jim Comey's. Jim Comey number one, in a March 2017 hearing admits on the record, by the way, this is all on YouTube for anyone to see, in front of Congress, under oath, admits that he hid the sensitive Donald Trump investigation from Congress for eight months, Laura, and avoided the quarterly briefings, quarterly, meaning every three months for Richard and some other people who may have a hard time figuring this one out, right, he hid it in the public interest because it was sensitive.

Then he also admits that he leaked information to the press that would benefit him to start a special counsel investigation on the same basically sensitive information. Jim Comey is a complete fraud. Him talking about values is a joke. This guy should open up at a comedy club in New York City and get off this book to tour. And by the way, he needs to get a lawyer asap and get off of TV.

INGRAHAM: Richard, quickly.

GOODSTEIN: Look, I agree with Dan in one sense. Comey should have disclosed to the public about what exactly it was that the Trump investigation looked like. Remember, he said I want to say what I said about Hillary, which will be illegitimate if he wins. Guess what, that is exactly the boat that Trump is in by virtue of Comey not disclosing to the public about this investigation. I'm sorry, Dan, I agree that Comey had an obligation to level with the public. He was going to level with them about Hillary, he had to level with them about Trump and he didn't.

BONGINO: But he didn't level with the public.

INGRAHAM: In conclusion, what I would like to say is, I frankly am really glad the Republican Party is not welcoming Jim Comey in right now. I think that is really good news.

BONGINO: Everybody on the panel agrees.

INGRAHAM: He's a country clubber, old-line establishment, took our country down a rat hole, and I'm really glad. OK, so let's celebrate that. All right, guys, fantastic, love you both, by the way.

And the man who made "The Exorcist" movie, that smash hit new documentary is coming out, and it's going to show you the real thing, yes, a true case of demonic possession, when we come right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Do you ever feel that there might be another battle playing out just beneath the surface of the ones we can see and hear, a spiritual one? I feel that way. Oscar-winning director William Friedkin terrified the nation in the 1973 with his film "The Exorcist." Now he is exploring the real thing. FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo recently interviewed the director about his new documentary. Raymond, tell us about it.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The film is called "The Devil and Father Amorth." Now, Friedkin started as a documentarian, Laura, many years ago. He went on to do "The French Connection," of course "The Exorcist." In many ways he comes full circle in this project which examines the rite of exorcism and possession. Here's what you can expect from the film.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And 500,000 attendants see an exorcist every year. This woman is one of them. Her name is Christina. She is said to be possessed by the devil. Father Gabriele Amorth has been the exorcist for the diocese of Rome for 31 years. He has exorcised Christina eight times without success. This will be her ninth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Look, some of this is genuinely creepy, Laura, and it points to a real spiritual phenomenon. I sat down with William Friedkin to talk about the project and discussed how it came to be. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

ARROYO: Mr. Friedkin, 45-years after "The Exorcist," here you are back looking at exorcism. You said, I found this quote from an interview, I would never do anything with demonic possession or exorcism in it. So why do this? Why do this documentary now?

WILLIAM FRIEDKIN, FILMMAKER: It was an accident, Raymond. I was in a little town called Lucca in Italy getting the Puccini prize for my work in opera. I wrote to a friend of mine who is a Catholic theologian named Andrea Manda, and I asked him if he could give me a meeting with either the Pope or Father Amorth. And he emailed me back immediately saying Father Amorth is available, would be happy to meet you. So I went to meet him.

ARROYO: And Father Amorth was the lead exorcist, Rome's exorcist for years. He trained 300 exorcists.

FRIEDKIN: Yes. His title was "Exorcist for the Diocese of Rome."

ARROYO: And you had never seen a real exorcism. But you asked Father Amorth to allow you to photograph one.

FRIEDKIN: He agreed to let me witness one, and I pushed my luck and ask him if he would let me film it, not knowing what I would ever do with it. But the head of the order wrote back and said, you can film it but alone with no lights and no crew.

ARROYO: What did you see? This will when you called Christina in the documentary, what did you see there?

FRIEDKIN: Her entire personality changed. She had incredible strength that was way beyond what she really had as a rather slight woman, 46 years old. And her entire voice and nature and toned changed completely during the course of the exorcism.

ARROYO: Wow. What surprised you about it? You are credited with really giving in the popular culture a vision of what an exorcism looks like, the stakes, and this battle between good and evil. Is that what you saw in reality?

FRIEDKIN: Yes. But is the evil coming from her or directed at her? In my opinion, it was directed at her. And I'm not sure why.

ARROYO: You took that footage to neurosurgeons and psychiatrists. What did they tell you?

FRIEDKIN: The neurosurgeons said they had no idea what this was. And these were guys who had done over 5,000 brain surgeries each. And they said, while everything originates in the brain, this is not a problem of her brain. The psychiatrist, four of the leading psychiatrists in the country, including the editors of the DMS-4 and the DSM-5, the psychological manual of medicine, they now recognize exorcism. They call it dissociative identity disorder, demonic possession.

ARROYO: How did it change your understanding of that mystery of evil, or did it?

FRIEDKIN: There was no other explanation for what was going on. I always thought, there is probably some medical or psychiatric term for this. There isn't. There's a psychiatric term for it that involves possession. So if someone comes to a psychiatrist and says they are possessed, they don't say, no, you are not possessed. Here are some medication and a little therapy, you'll be fine. No, they bring in an exorcist now, which they did at Columbia University where I filmed these guys.

ARROYO: Before I let you go, I was stunned to learn, you only watch, Academy Award director, six to seven movies a year. Why?

FRIEDKIN: Because I've lost interest in what is the current zeitgeist.

ARROYO: Which is what?

FRIEDKIN: Horror films to some extent. But some of them are good. But mostly guys in spandex flying around saving the world. That doesn't interest me, Raymond.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: OK, we'll leave it there.

FRIEDKIN: Good to see you, Raymond, always a pleasure.

ARROYO: Thank you, as always. Fantastic.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

ARROYO: Laura, 200 plus exorcists are meeting at the Vatican this week. This movie opens this week on the 20th. It's available on demand April 24th. It is something to see.

INGRAHAM: What a monster talent.

ARROYO: He's a legend.

INGRAHAM: He and I agree on the movies. Men in spandex and green screens, no thanks. I'll watch the old ones.

ARROYO: Stick to "The Exorcist."

INGRAHAM: Exactly. Thanks, Raymond, fantastic interview.

President Trump, by the way, tonight made some big news about peace talks with North Korea and the Mueller probe. Mike Huckabee will react next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: President Trump is wrapping up two days of meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago. And at a press conference today the president gave us a sneak peek into his negotiating style and how he will handle peace negotiations with Kim Jong-un.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I hope to have a very successful meeting. If we don't think it's going to be successful, Mark, we won't have it. We won't have it. If I think that it's a meeting that is not going to be fruitful, we are not going to go. If the meeting, when I am there, is not fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I love that, pulling a Reykjavik already. Joining us now is Mike Huckabee, so happy he's here, host of "Huckabee" on Trinity Broadcasting network. Hi, governor. How are you?

MIKE HUCKABEE, HOST OF "HUCKABEE" ON TBN: Laura. I am doing great. Great to be with you. And congratulations on the success of the show. Delighted to be here.

INGRAHAM: Fantastic. Thank you so much. Let's talk about President Trump's style here. He is down there in Mar-a-Lago. I guess they didn't come to any great conclusion about exempting Japan from tariffs, meaning Japan didn't give enough to the United States in order to be exempted from tariffs, so I love that Trump is holding firm on that. But on this issue of North Korea, this is just, this is just so classic Trump. He says he wants to be flexible but this thing isn't going the right way, he's out of there. What do you think of this?

HUCKABEE: He is a guy when he plays his cards never really give his cards away. So what he's doing is saying OK, Pompeo came. We had a great visit. Things went well. The set up is there. But he wants to make it very clear he has some expectations. Will his expectations be mapped? Probably not, not completely. But it's historic in that he is bringing North Korea closer to behaving like a real country than anyone in our lifetime has been able to do. And that really is progress. But he is just making it clear, Laura, that he's not going be played the chump like other administrations of been played.

INGRAHAM: And what is your sense on the Democrats? Blumenthal came out big time against Pompeo today. Obviously he had been confirmed as CIA director, but now in this pivotal moment for the United States, pivotal meetings with North Korea, he is running into trouble, may not have the votes to get out of committee, and might have his full confirmation in jeopardy. What does this tell you about the state of politics in the United States?

HUCKABEE: It tells you, for one thing, the Democrats have lost any perspective of the constitution. Jeanne Shaheen in fact said she wasn't going to vote for him because of his pro-life views, the fact that he was just a little too Christian, had views that were Biblical. Think about that for a minute. There is a constitutional prohibition about putting a religious test on public office, and that's exactly what she has done.

Now, if the Democrats want to play this game, then I hope they are expecting that when Republicans are in a position to confirm a Democrat president's appointee some time, they just say blanket no. This guy is pro-abortion, so we're not going to confirm it.

I will tell you this. I like Rand Paul a lot, but Rand Paul needs to vote to confirm Pompeo for a simple reason. Had Rand Paul been elected president, he would've wanted his team to be confirmed. And a president has a right to put people on the field that he wants to put unless there is something morally repugnant about them or unless they are horribly unqualified.

INGRAHAM: And Pompeo, they say he's a warmonger, he's too interventionist. Well, they are about to meet with North Korea to avoid a confrontation. He already met with Kim Jong-un. This is crazy town stuff.

Very quickly on the Mueller probe, the president tonight said basically this thing has gone on too far, I hope it's coming to an end. They say are you going to fire Rosenstein and Mueller? He said they keep saying that. Months have gone by and it hasn't happened. The left is begging him to fire Mueller. They are desperate for him to fire Mueller. They have been going on and on about this. Governor, close it out.

HUCKABEE: The only person who is really talking about firing Mueller are the Democrats, the never-Trumpers, and the Trump haters. He's never given any indication that he is going to and he's telling people he's not. He knows it would be disastrous. He's not going to do it. It's a false type of sleight-of-hand of the Democrats and it's just beginning to look pathetic.

INGRAHAM: Again, it's their way of not discussing the issues, not debating the issues that matter, and they are just proving themselves to be completely without substance. Governor Mike Huckabee, always fantastic to see you, who was populist before populism was cool. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Before we go home, I want to say a special thank you to "The Ingraham Angle," viewers. Since I have been back from vacation, yes, it was vacation, we have seen a great interest from the fans, you, versus the month before I left. Take a look at these numbers. We're up 47 percent with ages 18-years-old to 49-years-old, we're up 42 percent ages 25-years-old to 54-years-old, and up 32 percent with ages 35-years-old to 64-years-old. My goodness, that's wild. Thank you.

END

<Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>

