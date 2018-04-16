Gutfeld on the Comey interview

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: You say you're in that private jet basically alone. What did you do?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I drank red wine from a paper coffee cup and just looked out at the lights of the country I love so much as we flew home.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's it, the pinnacle of your professional career, it's over.

COMEY: Yep.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

You can smell the affection pouring out of the TV. A little guy who worked for a Clinton interviewing a guy whose family was also pro-Hillary.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COMEY: My wife and girls marched in the Women's March the day after President Trump's inauguration. At least, my four daughters, probably all five of my kids wanted Hillary Clinton to be the first woman president. I know my amazing spouse did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

A little too late for that, Jim. Professing your family's love for Hillary is like a tornado praising a trailer park it just destroyed. It's over. The damage is done. Hillary is not having you over for lemon squares. She's as sick of you as we are.

Now, the media treats its interview as a big deal. But it doesn't feel that way to me and maybe, not to you. It comes down to this: If you hate Trump, then this interview is simply something to validate that emotion. It's an emotional stance from an emotional man making emotional judgments. An interview like this full of attacks on Trump feels really good to Comey, but doesn't do any good? I doubt it. It's junk food for the soul. For if you already know who the president is and have long separated his present deeds from the moral pronouncements of his past behavior or his crude remarks, the interview means zip. And maybe, just maybe, you've already decided that despite the president's flaws you'll support the office and the guy as he crushes ISIS, makes progress with North Korea and helps unleash an economy. Who knows, such support may help the country.

So, feeling that way means you'll be less impressed with Comey, unlike the breathless media hanging on every word. True the media gobbled up every one of his gripes. Not me. It was just a bunch of wine in a disposable cup.