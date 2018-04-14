Kellyanne Conway on Syria strike, Trump vs. Comey

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," April 14, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Breaking tonight, the smoke settles in Syria as President Trump proclaims results of the coordinated military strike couldn't be better.

Hello and welcome to "Justice." I'm Jeanine Pirro. Thanks for being with us tonight and thanks for making us number one last week.

Kellyanne Conway joins me live in a moment with reaction to the United States military action in Syria. Also we are going to talk about James Comey's new book.

But first, my "Opening Statement." Now, why would you believe a guy with a history replete with lies, dishonesty and contradictions?

We'll find out Tuesday when disgraced former FBI Director James Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, lies and leadership" hits the stands.

Truth, lies and leadership? Really? Talk about an oxymoron, Jim. You're the ultimate liar. You lied multiple occasions to multiple people including Congress under oath and that's a crime. Truth? You refused to follow the law causing both Republicans and Democrats to call for your head. And leadership? You violated the rules of your own agency by leaking classified information to a friend to leak to the New York Times. You went along with Loretta Lynch's false narrative that Hillary's case was a matter, not an investigation.

And folks, get ready for a knife fight between Jim Comey and Loretta Lynch on both that as well as that tarmac charade. Jim, you've repeatedly proven your inability to run the FBI in a non-political way.

You stayed silent as the New York Times retracted the story that Hillary Clinton's FBI review was a security referral, and not criminal referral. As if the FBI is a security company installing locks in peep holes.

You say the President is unethical while you turned a well-respected agency into a haven of organized criminal conspirators at the top echelon. Your book, Jim, isn't about leadership, it's about butt kissing.

Like when you were struck by the way Barack Obama could see and evaluate a variety of angles and complicated issues, his insight and ability to connect with an audience. Yeah, right, Jim. Barrack's really bright, like when he bragged about traveling to all 57 states. The guy is running for President and he thinks there are 57 states?

And the person you most of admired in government, James Clapper, another outrageous liar who swore under oath before Congress that the NSA doesn't surveil Americans, then in an obvious display of lying, shifts his eyes and his body and says, "Well, not wittingly."

Jim, your book is as petty, unprofessional and illegitimate as a Stormy Daniels resume will. Now, you actually talk about the size of the president's hands, whether he used tanning goggles in a tanning booth and whether his hair is real.

FBI agents, Jim, behind your back called you Cardinal Comey, but, Jim, you are not holier than thou, you are nothing more than a political operative orchestrating your own effort to make yourself the center of America's moral compass.

Beginning with your two-step, the one that you and your friend Bob Mueller, then FBI Director who at your request brought in the FBI agents to make sure the Secret Service didn't block your dramatic entrance in John Ashcroft's hospital bedside claiming that you were willing to resign if the Attorney General didn't follow your suggestion.

But enough about you, let's read the book's excerpts that you claim the President sitting at his desk in the Oval Office was a king sitting on a throne. A king because there was a block of wood between you and the president, and, Jim, did you ever appear before a judge?

Jim, you say the president was concerned when you presented him with your fake dossier alleging the president had prostitutes peeing on him in Moscow, and then you tear Melania down.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: How could you wife think there is a 1% chance you were with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow? I am applauding her being, but there is literally zero chance that my wife would think that was true?

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: I am happy for you, Jim that your wife, Patrice would never think that of you, but then again, Jim, Patrice was never actually presented with a fake dossier by the Director of the FBI who parenthetically knew what wasn't true and the president didn't just bring it up in conversation. You're the one who went to talk to the President to inform him of what you knew at the time it was not verified.

The whole thing was a charade and when you were asked by Stephanopoulos...

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: But did he have the right to know that?

COMEY: That it had been financed by his political opponents? I don't know the answer to that.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: You don't know the answer. And of course, just to hit the president a little more and again, a great headline, you say this.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

COMEY: But I don't know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It's possible, but I don't know.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Jim, it's possible, and it's possible Martians were in that room peeing on the prostitutes, too. Maybe we should start a new investigation, are Martians colluding with the prostitutes to make the president look bad.

And when you ridicule the president asking you whether he looked like a guy who needed hookers, your answer?

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

COMEY: Sir, I am not saying that we credit this. I am not saying we believe it.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

PIRRO: But Jim, you don't credit it, you don't believe it? Jim, you're a liar. This is the dossier that you presented to a FISA court judge and you admit you told the president you couldn't credit it.

When you said you couldn't believe it and yet, you seek a warrant from a judge based on this fake dossier. Were you lying before the judge or were you lying in the book?

And while we are at it, Jim, your explanation for announcing Hillary's renewed investigation, you claim it was because you told Congress that if new information were to come to light, you would tell them. Jim, you could have told them without a televised press conference. You could have called two men into a room with you and told them.

And Jim, like politics didn't enter any of your decisions? And yet, you have the chutzpah to claim that none of your decisions were based on politics, but from your own book you say, quote, "When I thought she was going to win, "meaning, Hillary, "... I didn't want a tainted president."

But you know what, Jim? Neither claim is true. Everyone in law enforcement knows that you reopened the Hillary Clinton case because the NYPD and the New York FBI field office were going to out you for protecting her, yet again by not reopening the case.

Anyway, the ultimate proof that you didn't want to indict her is not only the exoneration memo you wrote six weeks and 17 witnesses before she was interviewed, but knowing that she had classified information on your e- mails which you swore under oath was true, now they are asking her this question, "Hillary, did you have classified information on your e-mails?" If she said yes, that's a crime. If she said no, she lied and that's a crime.

And by the way, we will talk for a minute about your career at the FBI. How many cases did you screw up? The Boston bombers, the Fort Hood massacre, the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, the San Bernardino massacre, the attacks of 9/11 -- you were involved in all of them.

Come on, Jim, your self-serving statements about a crying Chuck Schumer thanking you for your Hillary decision and you on the verge of tears after Obama told you how great you are.

Come on. Your self-absorbed memoir is all about you. You are a pompous, egotistical, patronizing, condescending holier than thou political operative trying to redeem your reputation and cashing in on lies, which is the opposite of truth and leadership.

Your book is about a higher loyalty to none other than you yourself.

And that's my open.

And here with reaction to all of the breaking news this weekend as well as my opening statement, counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway. Good evening, Kellyanne.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: Good evening.

PIRRO: What about what is happening? I'm going to go right to Syria now since that is the news of the hour and is the president confident what he has done along with the UK and France sufficient to send a message that he wanted to send?

CONWAY: Indeed. In fact, this president led an effort along with France and the UK to join together and issue precise, overwhelming and effective strikes on Syria. This is after they concluded that in fact, Syria had used chlorine and sarin gas against its own innocent people, and that Assad is culpable, Jeanine and this is also about Russia.

Russia has had four years to get these chemical warfare out of Syria and failed to do that, tried to embarrass the United States and the UK and France today at the UN Security Council by having a condemnation vote only mustered three votes, Russia, China and Bolivia. That failed.

And the president took action here that was not impulsive and was very decisive. He was very deliberative over Syria's dazed conferring with his security team and making sure that they had first confirmed what they thought had happened had happened.

Assad doesn't seem interested in international cooperation and monitoring. And as the president and our commander-in-chief said last night in his remarks to the world, that you know a country by the company it keeps and the US was standing with the UK and France and striking Syria which is being propped by Russia and Iran and the world should take notice.

PIRRO: You know, what's interesting, Kellyanne, as I recall all the times that Barack Obama had talked about his international coalition and all the people who were with the United States and we were at the helm, and none of this happened.

And now that this has happened for the second time, do you think that this will stop? I mean, was this an operation that would put more of this chemical weaponry to rest or destroy most of it?

CONWAY: well, I spoke with Ambassador Nikki Haley today and she confirmed for me that the strikes did go right to a major hub of the chemical weapons. Certainly, others say Syria is still capable of using them, but it is important that the international community see what happened here and what the response was.

And really, getting Assad to understand that this country and our allies at the very least, in the UK, and France will not sit idly by and look the other way and pretend that there's no interest for this country and other countries when he is gassing his own people.

PIRRO: Okay.

CONWAY: But there is confidence that they struck at the hub and took out major, major sources. There is no telling what Assad will do next. I think that was prologue here. He did it exactly -- almost exactly year ago to the day, and this president took action then also. He's been leading on this issue for over a year now and will continue to do so.

I really want to commend everybody to his public remarks too, Jeanine. They are really worth a read for everyone from last night.

PIRRO: All right, I want to ask you now the question about Comey and the book that is coming out on Tuesday, the whole concept of the book and I've read parts of it, it seems like a petty like a couple of girls in kindergarten, where he is like, he did this and he did that and he did this and there is no big reveal in this book, is there?

CONWAY: There is no big reveal at all. And if anything binds a very politically charged sometimes, overly partisan Washington, DC on both sides of the aisle, it's the agreement that Jim Comey doesn't have much credibility.

I mean, former Governor of Vermont and presidential aspirant himself, Howard Dean had said of Comey that if he quote, "Destroyed the credibility of the FBI forever and went on the side of Putin." Tim Kaine who ran on her ticket all so-called him out -- Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, all of these Democrats -- Harry Reid said, of course he should resign and he was the leader in the Senate at the time.

So, there are very few things that bind Washington together.

The other thing about the book is not only does it not reveal anything, by it seems like Jim Comey wants his legacy to be this book, and the money that will flow through in these interviews, but his legacy will be somebody who lied under oath to Congress. He actually destroyed Huma Abedin, too.

Remember, he lied to Congress. He said, there were hundreds of thousands of e-mails on that laptop computer and it turns out there were two or three that were classified and the FBI had...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: But you know, Kellyanne...

CONWAY: His testimony almost immediately.

PIRRO: I wish that we had someone who could make him accountable for lies before Congress, but I want to thank you, Kellyanne for being with us tonight.

CONWAY: Thank you, Jeanine.

PIRRO: All right, and joining me now with more on the airstrikes in Syria, Retired General Anthony Tata, author of the upcoming book, "Reaper: Ghost Target" and retired Lieutenant Coronel and Fox News military analyst, David Hunt.

All right, Colonel Hunt, I'm going to go to you first. What are these airstrikes. What is the message that these airstrikes, you know, not just by the United States but joined by France and the UK. What message do they send not just to Syria, but to Russia and Iran?

DAVID HUNT, MILITARY ANALYST, FOX NEWS: In context, Judge, we did this last year about the same time to an air base. The problem is between that strike and this one, there is probably about 12 chemical attacks that Assad has done on the regime. The message we attempted to send is, "Don't do this."

The problem is, it's not effective because it doesn't get at the Russian involvement in Iran, which we are unwilling to do. So, although is a very capable strike, it was well-timed, very precise, well-done by the military, which is the best in the world. The message in my opinion was limited and it does not attempt -- it won't stop Assad from using his chemical weapons.

PIRRO: All right, I am going to go to you, General Tata, what about North Korea? I asked about Russia and Iran, what impact does this have on North Korea if any?

ANTHONY TATA, RETIRED GENERAL: Not that North Korea isn't watching all of this. This is a president that's very resolute that is actually synchronizing all the elements of national powers. We have talked about on your show before, diplomatic information, military, economic, and he has done that in North Korea through diplomacy, military flexible deterrent options, economic -- all the branches and information warfare. His tweets are information warfare, now you turn and you apply that to what's happened here in Syria, you know, he has worked the diplomatic piece, he got a coalition -- France and Great Britain.

And really, they are the only two NATO countries who are interested in fighting in the rest or part of the cocktail circuit, so you know, they have got the real fighters there in NATO.

PIRRO: Okay, let me go to you, Colonel Hunt. What do you think about if Assad were to use chemical weapons again, we do assume that we are going back in again, although, I understand that this attack wasn't just on the plant, but it was on the research and development. It was on the -- where they created some of these items, that it was more than it was a year ago. Do you ever foresee us standing boots on the ground?

HUNT: No, again, the context of this, we have been at war for over 17 years, and we have got Afghanistan for about 15 and Iraq and this -- that is the context.

Also, because the Russians are so prominent there, they are putting a Naval base in and the Iranian influence, we have got about 2,000 soldiers on the ground advising. I do not see us, and I'd recommend against it, get in the middle of the Syrian war, which by the way, the Syrian and Russia and Iran have won. That war is about done because of Russia and Iran's involvement.

PIRRO: Okay, and finally, General, what do you make of the left opposing the president's action in Syria?

TATA: You know, the left is obsessing over porn stars and fiction novels like Comey's book while the president is doing the hard business of foreign policy that Obama was just never interested in.

You know, the president has allowed us to defeat ISIS. He has gotten North Korea to the negotiating table. He has taken a very firm action as Nikki Haley said today. A red line means something to us and this president.

And so, this President is working hard for the American people whereas Obama and Comey and the rest of that were just trying to aggrandize their power.

PIRRO: Just like these lines in the sand. General Anthony Tata, Colonel David Hunt, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

Syria, Comey, the Mueller witch hunt as the president calls it. A lot to talk about with my next guest, former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci who joins me now in New York. Good evening, Anthony.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATOINS DIRECTOR: Great to be here.

PIRRO: Okay, now, I understand you spoke with the president this morning. Did you have occasion to speak with him about how he felt about how things went in Syria?

SCARAMUCCI: Yes, we talked briefly this morning. He was very happy with mission results from Syria. I think that he's sending the right message. It was a proportional response. He did it in conjunction with our allies and I think, listen, at the end of the day, he represents a benevolent nation and the force for good, the American military which over the last hundred years have been a peace-keeping force around the world.

And so, it was a very big moral dilemma. You can't see young kids being chemically attacked, innocent children, and so I think, he sent the right proportional message. I think he was very happy with results.

So, when I spoke to him this morning, he indicated, I said, you know, we are going to be on the judge's show. He said, well, you just let everybody know that that was an attack that was precise and it was done right.

PIRRO: Strategic.

SCARAMUCCI: And it was done in a way that would knock their capabilities down a notch. So, hopefully, we won't have to do it again.

PIRRO: Well, we'll see. We will see how much else or what else they have, if anything left of these chemical weapons, or at least the capability.

Now, let's talk about Comey's book. I don't know if you heard my open, but I don't think it's a...

SCARAMUCCI: I heard you open, I mean, people in Radio City heard your open. They're not even watching, but they heard your open. Of course, I heard your open.

PIRRO: Are you saying I have a big mouth? Is that what it is?

SCARAMUCCI: No, it's very passionate. I mean, you have a tremendous amount of energy, God bless you.

PIRRO: Here is the thing. I knew Jim Comey and a long time ago, I had a lot of respect for him. I just am amazed that the fall from grace and honesty, but what's your take? You read the book.

SCARAMUCCI: I read the book. I don't know James Comey, but what I didn't like about the book, it goes back to Shakespeare, you know, "Thou dost protest too much." You are titling the book, "Higher Loyalty," but then you are explaining with grace sanctimony and righteousness why you are better than everybody else.

And so, if you really are better than everybody else, you know, you don't have to say that, you just -- your actions will speak rather than those words.

The other thing I didn't like about the book is that he claims that he is about politics, but he was obviously making decisions during the campaign related to the politics and he is admitting to George Stephanopoulos in this interview where the excerpts are that there were calculations related to Secretary Clinton winning the election.

And so...

PIRRO: In other words, so politics did enter into his position and thinking.

(CROSSTALK)

SCARAMUCCI: It did, so this combination of sanctimony and this combination of hitting the President who is the Commander-in-Chief and at the end of the day, we have to remember, we all serve at the discretion of the President, okay.

In my case, I only served him for 11 days, okay, but at the end of the day, I am very loyal to him. He is the commander-in-chief, and I sort of think it is cheap, and I think it weakens the FBI when senior leadership of the FBI is making the decision now that they have got to go out and talk about the president's hand size. They have got to go out and talk about the president in a way that is not really becoming to the FBI director.

PIRRO: You know, I have to tell you, when you talk to men and women in the FBI, and I do, they were so horrified by what is going on at the top. And it's like the 7th floor up there was on its own, it was its own, you know, operation.

SCARAMUCCI: Well, I mean, they caught a fever. They caught a fever of power. I mean, this is one of the reasons why the press is so important. We've got to hold these people accountable and they caught a fever of power.

But something else that he did in that book is because I read a lot of books, he said, he got pushed by his editors, there is no question about that, to write some unseemly things in the book.

They were probably hitting him up while he was writing it, saying, "Let's talk about the president's hand size. Let's talk about the tanning cups on his eyes, " which I am sure the president doesn't use anyway, which is all of these sort of nonsense that was put in the book in order to sensationalize the book and sell the book.

And so, what Kellyanne was saying -- what was interesting about his testimony and the fact that he is a confirmed leaker and obviously, the president said he was a liar, but I do think the book will be part of his legacy. Someone 25 or 50 years from now will look at it and say, "Okay, this was a sanctimonious treatise in an effort to explain the things that he did, which if he did the right thing in the first place, he wouldn't have to explain the things that he did."

So, again, I don't know the guy. But that's my read of the thing and it took me -- like my 26-year-old was like, "Dad, you are like speed reading this book." I said, "No, I am going to be on Judge Jeanine's show, I have got to read it like very carefully." So, I read it over the last three days.

PIRRO: Anthony Scaramucci, always good to see you. Thanks for being with us tonight.

SCARAMUCCI: Great to be here.

PIRRO: All right. And we are getting two of our favorite panelists back tonight, Dan Bongino and Chris Hahn ready to talk Syria, Comey and more. "Justice" rolls on in a moment.

PIRRO: Welcome back to "Justice." Time for my panel to battle it out. Former Secret Service agent and NRA TV, Dan Bongino, along with radio show host and former aide to Chuck Schumer, Chris Hahn. They both join me now.

All right, gentlemen, I want to start with Syria, and then I wanted to go to the Jim Comey book, but the one thing that I remember about Syria was last year when John Kerry and Susan Rice said Russia was going to keep a handle on the creation of chemical weapons and that John Kerry, I have a quote here from three years ago saying, "Russia has been constructive in helping to remove 100% of the chemical weapons from Syria. The agreement we made was a good agreement," and Obama pipes in and says, "You know, it was very important for to us work with Russia."

I guess, it didn't work out so well, did it Chris?

CHRIS HAHN, RADIO SHOW HOST: I guess not. I guess now, they see that they have got a partner in President Trump, so they kind of a little slack go. But I will say this, Judge, I do approve of this strike.

I think you have got to send a message when somebody uses chemical weapons. I think the problem I have is that many Americans are concerned about what the motivation for this is.

I am not concerned. But I think that the president needs to get that concern under control. It's something that he has to do by stop tweeting about things that are not him not being president.

It's just worry about his job right now and everything else will work itself out if he's innocent like he says he is.

PIRRO: Well, go ahead Dan.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE: Chris, listen, you know, I look forward to these debate sessions. But please tell me, please...

HAHN: I do, too.

BONGINO: Tell me you are not insinuating remotely that President Trump dropped these series of deadly bombs on a Russian client state to distract-- I hope you weren't suggesting that...

PIRRO: But along with the UK and France.

HAHN: Hold on a minute, I did not say that. I said I am not concerned about that, but I do think...

BONGINO: No, you said this is about...

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: No, no, I think that there are many Americans who might be you suspicious and the president owes it to this country to make sure they are not. And it is his own behavior that has made people suspicious. I am not suspicious. I approve of these strikes.

I think when people use chemical weapons, when Assad uses chemical weapons, we need to beat him down for it, and I approve of what the president did and I approve what our allies did, but there are significant Americans who are concerned about the motivation and that's on the president and his staff to control.

PIRRO: Dan?

BONGINO: Well, you should seek professional help if you actually believe that. Because you have got the timeline, it went all wrong, okay? The president's tweets, the gas attack, and then the information that broke about Cohen. You have got the timeline backwards in an effort to invent a wag the dog tone...

HAHN: Dan, seriously?

BONGINO: Chris, seriously, I love you buddy, but there has got to be some mental health professional close to you that could treat you for this Trump derangement syndrome. I can't believe you are suggesting that point.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: I have to -- you know what, guys, I have to add something. Chris, how could you say.

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: Dan.

PIRRO: Chris, how can you possibly say that some Americans are worried about the motivation? The guy is gassing kids and his own people. What else do you need? You've got Obama who made believe he was going to draw a line in the sand and you've got now people believing or proud of what he didn't do?

HAHN: Judge, I am not saying that I believe that. I am not saying that I believe that, but I am saying it is reasonable. It is reasonable to (inaudible)...

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: He is trying to get...

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: That there is a significant percentage of the population that questions his motivation here. And that is because of the way the president has acted all week.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Go ahead, Dan.

BONGINO: This is the same percentage of the population that believes in Russian collusion despite no evidence whatsoever. Okay, so when Chris quotes a significant percentage of the population, he's talking about his coastal liberal elite friends who eat foie gras for lunch and dine in bow ties all day.

HAHN: Yes.

BONGINO: He's not talking about -- what about the real Americans?

HAHN: Hold on, Dan. I have seen your recipes. You've got some foie gras on your website now.

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: A home in Florida. Please.

PIRRO: All right, guys, let's talk about Jim Comey's book. Now, there are no reveals in the book, Chris. I mean, it sounds like a petty little, you know, a couple of little girls and he did this and he did that -- there is nothing in there other than Jim Comey trying to make himself the moral compass of America. Are you going to buy the book?

HAHN: Yes. No, I am not going to buy the book because I am not fan of Jim Comey's as you might imagine.

I think Jim Comey has done and lot of damage in the last two years of his career and look, while I don't agree that the president -- the way the president fired him, I think that Jim Comey had a lot of hubris both during the 2016 election and then thereafter, and I think this book, he does get a little petty. I don't think we need a book where he is calling out the President for his height and the size of his hands.

I think if you want to be taken seriously, he should have written a serious book about his career and he probably should have waited, at least for another year or two until the Special Counsel wrapped up his investigation because I don't think we need to be having this conversation.

PIRRO: Dan, last words on Jim Comey.

BONGINO: Judge, hell is freezing over, because I agree with Chris on this one. Jim Comey has been a disaster. Jim Comey is on the record telling Congress that he hid the most important counterintelligence investigation in US history for eight months and he had no good reason why other than it was sensitive.

That's the whole purpose of telling Congress about it. Jim Comey has lost all credibility.

HAHN: I agree and you have got to have Congressional oversight and again, even with Syria, I think if we keep going there, the President should go to Congress and he should make them a partner in this. Whatever happens to the (inaudible).

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Dan Bongino and Chris Hahn, thanks for being on, both of you.

And what is going on in the FBI? We'll talk about all of it with former DOJ lawyer J. Christian Adams. Don't go away, we will talk about McCabe too.

The DOJ Inspector General released an explosive report regarding the firing of ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, all the whole while the Mueller probe continues on.

Here to weigh is former DOJ official, J. Christian Adams. All right, good evening, Christian, you know, I have to tell you, when I saw that IG report and there was a lot of talk about it before it actually came out, it was even more outrageous than I thought it would be. What was your take?

J. CHRISTIAN ADAMS, FORMER DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OFFICIAL: Well, it showed that you had the number two man at the FBI repeatedly lying under oath, and we will see whether justice is blind, Judge because there are people like Scooter Libby and General Mike Flynn who got in trouble for far less.

The number two man of the FBI repeatedly lying under oath to FBI agents, to the Inspector General, leaking information, coordinating a political hit job with his friend on texts, we know about.

I mean, it really opens up your eyes to how politicized things became under Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch and Barack Obama.

PIRRO: You know, Christian, we know from the texts that we have seen, you know, the drip, drip, drip of Andrew McCabe and his subordinate Strzok and then Lisa Page and it is absolutely stunning. I mean, should we believe that the FBI is a political operation?

ADAMS: Well, we know now that it was, at least during the presidential election. What's really interesting in the IG report, Judge is one thing that hasn't been reported, is it says in there that the Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General who is a very high-ranking person at the Obama Justice Department made a phone call just a few weeks before the election to McCabe telling him to shut down the Hillary Clinton Foundation criminal investigation.

That was the most of staggering thing in the report to me.

PIRRO: But, Christian, I am going to interrupt you. The principal deputy-- who is this?

ADAMS: Well, he's not named in the IG report. That's part of the mystery. I suspect somebody will figure out how it was. Bill Bayer was a principal IG around that time, maybe it was him, maybe it wasn't, but the point is, this is a top-level DOJ official, called the FBI and said shut down the Hillary Foundation investigation.

PIRRO: And this is in the IG's report? This hasn't gotten any attention. I haven't heard about this.

ADAMS: Well, it's in there. That's the thing that shocked me the most because what sort of Justice Department do we have a couple of weeks before the election that presidential political appointees are calling the number two guy at the FBI essentially saying give Hillary a pass. That's in the IG report. That's the real bombshell.

And then you have McCabe and that was the reason -- that was the reason that McCabe started leaking through his friend, Lisa Page to the Wall Street Journal because they wanted to throw the principal deputy associate under the bus. That's the terminology that Page used.

PIRRO: Yes, and the interesting thing is that the Inspector General said that he was leaking not in the public interest which is allowed in some cases, but rather for his own self-interest.

ADAMS: And...

PIRRO: Go ahead.

ADAMS: Well, that's also part of the story here. As you now know, we have James Comey, the number one guy at the FBI, you have Andrew McCabe, the number two guy at the FBI who were busy leaking stuff to either make them look good, make Hillary look better or in some cases, make Trump look crazy. And that's what we had when we had a political FBI who injected themselves into that presidential election.

PIRRO: You know, what we know, Christian so far is that James Comey lied to Congress under oath. We know that McCabe did as well. Under this Justice Department, what we know for sure is nothing is going to happen to them.

And we know that there were all kinds of efforts to stop as you just said, from the Inspector General, the objective Inspector General, the investigation of the foundation.

Now, right now what we have got to try to figure out is whether the American people can ever have faith in the FBI again and whether anyone will ever be accountable again?

ADAMS: Judge, that is the most sad part of this entire story is it tears at the fabric of equality before the law.

When Scooter Libby and General Flynn are prosecuted, when the left wages law-fare, this is what they do, they use the courts, they use the legal system to attack their enemies, to wreck their lives like they did General Flynn and Scooter Libby, which by the way, the president's pardon was spot- on because the witnesses were misled.

PIRRO: Okay, all right, Christian Adams, thanks so much for being with us.

ADAMS: Thanks, Judge.

PIRRO: All right, and they are the most of outrageous things I heard this week and they are coming up next.

Jim Comey likens the President to a mob boss and the Dems jump on the band wagon.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

TIM KAINE, US SENATOR, VIRGINIA: I thought it was interesting that Director Comey is sort of analogizing the Trump team to like mob folks that he has prosecuted.

When Comey talked about it, it was a little bit like a mob organization that also has a ring of truth to it.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

PIRRO: It had the ring of truth. And that's just one of the most outrageous things I've heard this week. Here with more, media reporter for The Hill Joe Concha joins me now.

All right, Joe, what's your take on Tim Kaine saying that it has the mob boss, the title had a ring of truth to it.

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER, THE HILL: I think Tim Kaine, Judge has only a short-term memory because I believe that he staunchly criticized Jim Comey right before the 2016 election when he reopened that campaign.

And look, Comey's book, Judge is being treated just like Michael Wolff's where gossip was treated as gospel and that's what Tim Kaine is engaging in there and I agree with Chris Wallace. He was on this network yesterday where he said he doesn't use these kind of words very often. He was surprised at how quote "bitchy" the book was.

He also said, one could argue -- I am quoting him here, "That by getting into kind of political food fight that James Comey has done more damage to his own reputation than President Trump's."

I think Wallace hit it on the head and that's why he was actually trending on Twitter yesterday.

PIRRO: Yes, well, you know, it's the kind of thing that somehow it rings true, more true than mob boss thing. But, let's talk about something else. Now, we've got Lawrence O'Donnell and I think we've got sound on what he said this week also. Take a listen.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, HOST, "THE LAST WORD": Paul Ryan is not even close to being the worst person who has been Speaker of the House; pedophile Dennis Hastert served eight years as the Republican Speaker of the House only to be revealed in his retirement to be the criminal.

And before the Civil War, of course, we had slave-owning Speaker of the House, but they were all more effective in their job as Speaker than Paul Ryan.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Wow. We have got slave owners and pedophiles, and you know, in this effort, Lawrence O'Donnell, to trash Paul Ryan. Let's talk about that. Your take?

CONCHA: Oh, sure, well, Lawrence O'Donnell will be the same person on his show on MSNBC who will say that the President is debasing the level of discourse within this country and, then he turns around and calls Paul Ryan, and you could agree or disagree with some of the decisions that Paul Ryan made. He always conducted himself with class and compares him to a pedophile and a slave owner.

Look, Lawrence O'Donnell, in this sorts of situations, it's preplanned, it's contrived, it's supposed to be shocking in order to get his name, so called, in the paper so people like us are now talking about it. And that's what cable news has become in some quarters, because all they want to do is draw attention to themselves by saying something so shocking that we have to talk about it and therefore, the boss will say, "Good job, Lawrence. You created a buzz." And that is everything...

PIRRO: You know, what I don't...

CONCHA: It's a whole bowl of wrong, Judge, a whole bowl of wrong.

PIRRO: I don't get, Joe, what's with the slave owners thing? Weren't the Democrats the slave owners?

CONCHA: I think a lot of -- you know, George Washington was. I don't know, I mean, it's a stupid analogy and it shouldn't even remotely pertain to Paul Ryan or any modern politician.

PIRRO: Okay.

CONCHA: Exactly. I don't even even want to comment on anything that (inaudible)...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: All right, I can see that. All right, let's talk about Hillary. Hillary Clinton back in the news probably moaning for another reason as to why she didn't win for President. Let's take a listen.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: You know, after the devastating election of 2016, which you know, I am still trying to figure out, to be honest with you.

You know, maybe I don't need to say this because it's pretty obvious, we are living in challenging times. We are living through a war on truth, facts and reason. Watching as racists and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and in the White House.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

PIRRO: Joe, 10 seconds. Hit it.

CONCHA: Oh sure, we are watching a public therapy session in action. All I know is this, Hillary Clinton was paid $25,000.00 to do a speech at Rutgers. That was $7,000.00 less than the Snooki of "Jersey Shore" and "Smush Room" fame. That's all I know. No one wants to to hear if she has to say anymore...

PIRRO: All right, Joe Cocha, thanks so much for being with us tonight. And we'll be right back.

Thanks for watching. I am Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way. Greg Gutfeld is next.

