Trump to skip White House Correspondents' Dinner again

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle along with Juan Williams, Pete Hegseth, Lisa Boothe, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

It's been the burning question. Will President Trump attend the White House correspondence dinner at the end of the month? Now, as you know, he didn't go last year because of his feud with the press. And now, we have a (INAUDIBLE).

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I did the grid iron dinner a few weeks ago and that was really terrific. We had a lot of fun and it was good. But, I kind of feel that the press is so bad, it's so fake--

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah.

Trump: -- it's so made up. I mean, sources say, and they have no sources, they're like novelists. I called them novelist. They make up the sources. Now, some cases there're sources, but then they won't do it correctly either. But, in many cases, they literally makeup sources. You know, nine sources within the White House. There are no nine sources. So, I just think that I want to get it straighten out with the press before I do. It's probably pretty unlikely. I won't do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUILFOYLE: Well, the White House said today, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will go in Mr. Trump's place. Now, did the president make the right move considering how the press treats him? Here are just a few of the latest examples.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, Alex, instead of Trump makes bizarre false claims, can you say Trump lies and then just put parenthesis, again, close parenthesis, about illegal voting?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I mean he's a dismissive of truth as he is of ethics. It is a device that works up to a point. And I am sad to say that it also can lead to the diminishment of democracy if not it's death.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Here is the lubricant of Trumpism, small, petty, cruel, mean spirited fear, and that's what we saw today.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Fear is the lubricant of dictators.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: We know he likes dictators. A whole lot.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUILFOYLE: I mean, those are just the few. You could put a whole hour of this and we would just never even get enough of it, right? I mean, come on. And then, there's Juan for an hour. What do you think of this, good or bad decision?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hear is the lubricant is just stuck in my brain.

(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: I think it's a good decision. I've sure most of us has been to these dinners. I've been to two or three. It is fake. It's faker than the scenery in Sound of Music. You know, they'll always say, well, it's a good cause and you should go. But it's really pathetic. It's a pathetic event. There're two groups, right? There's the press and there's the celebrities that the press invites, OK. And the celebrities wander around the auditorium like cool kids at an ugly farm, which it is. And the press indulges the celebrities while climbing over each other for selfies. It's really embarrassing and sad to see like grown men and women acting really stupid because -- oh, my God, that person is in that sit-com. The other thing is, which I love about this, on a personal note, is that the dinner is Saturday night. And if Donald Trump isn't going, then I'm hoping my show, the Greg Gutfeld Show, Saturday at 10, is not covering it live, because it is the most tedious waste of time I could imagine. We could counter-program. Do something more fun. Maybe have Donald Trump on.

PETE HEGSETH, CO-HOST: I think you're right. I agree with you a hundred percent. There's absolutely no reason the president should go to this at all. Sycophants serving sycophants. They hate him so much, yet they want him so much.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah, it's true.

HEGSETH: They're like -- they run against him every single day, but they want to bask in his glow so that they could mock him. Look who they're giving words to. So, Trevor Noah is hosting it. CNN is getting an award for fantastic journalism. NBC is getting an award for fantastic journalism. And the New York Times -- the failing New York Times, Maggie Hagerman, getting an award for fantastic journalism. Why in the world would she--

(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I think it's a writer from the Daily Show.

HEGSETH: Oh, Michael Wolf and Michelle Wolf is correspondent from the show

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

HEGSETH: Sure equally fair.

GUILFOYLE: Equally fair and entertaining.

LISA BOOTHE, CO-HOST: It's also the embodiment of everything President Trump campaigned against. It's the media elites. This is the swamp. And so, I love the juxtaposition of what he did last year during the night of the dinner when he held that rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. And I hope he does the same thing. Goes to Wisconsin, goes to Ohio, and stand there as he did last year, looking at those people and saying you're the forgotten men and women. I am with you. While all of those people that we hate, that I'm campaigning against, part of the swamp, there are back in D.C., you know, schmucking it up, right?

GUILFOYLE: Right.

BOOTHE: And so, I think it's really smart. And I think he should hit the campaign trail, do the exact same thing he did last year.

GUILFOYLE: That's interesting because you wonder, Juan, what else could he do that would delight you and enthrall you since he's not going to be attending this?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Oh, well, he could step down--

GUILFOYLE: That's not going to happen.

WILLIAMS: Right. I'm so--

GUILFOYLE: You'd cry, honestly, visa board.

WILLIAMS: Really? What would we do because -- what would we do for ratings? He's just a rating--

GUTFELD: Oh, we've got Hillary.

WILLIAMS: What?

GUTFELD: We have Hillary.

WILLIAMS: Hillary, that's right. That's a good point. But I must say, you guys seem to take a one sided view of this. I think it was Donald Trump who said the press is the enemy of the American people. And I think--

GUTFELD: Fake news, he said that.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: No, no. Trump said fake news that was on the tweet.

WILLIAMS: Enemy of the American people.

GUTFELD: Yeah, fake news is enemy of the people.

WILLIAMS: Right. But then, it seems to me like, you know, some of these bites that we've played at the top of the show, people are complaining about something very legitimate, which is that he said, oh, these immigrant women are getting raped, right? He said there were so many illegal votes -- you know, fraudulent votes in California that has swung -- I mean, like, what is going on? He has no evidence of this. Then the press points it out, and you guys say there goes the press again.

BOOTHE: But it's not just Donald Trump. It's also CBS's John Dickerson, says the media is done a good enough job of ruining the reputation. They're the ones who illegitimize themselves. You look at all these stories that had been so egregiously wrong, whether it's the ABC's Brian Ross, whether its stories with CNN that's just getting blatant -- civil facts like a time line incorrect. So, they're the ones that have damaged their only reputation. So, don't you think that the media bears some culpability here?

WILLIAMS: Sure. We've always -- people make mistakes. We make mistakes. But, I mean, that's true of every presidency. To my mind, and I've must say, I think I've been to almost, you know, every one of them since 1980. And the only one the president missed was Ronald Reagan after he was shot. I mean, so, there's a reason. I mean, you put it down as, like, -- or whatever you said. But, you know, in reality, it's an opportunity for people who often are in direct conflict, the kind of press versus powerful people, for a second place, slow down. That's why -- guess who went to the grid iron dinner just a few weeks ago that was even more exclusive elite, it was Donald Trump. Now, that wasn't televised. This is televised. This is more open. Actually, this is far more Democratic than the grid iron dinner.

(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Well, all I know, I can go by own experience being there. And it is a sweaty, pathetic, huddle of wannabe celebrities up against celebrities. And the idea of sitting at home watching a dinner when you could be watching something real, like "The Greg Gutfeld Show," or Jesse's show, or Judge Jeanine.

GUILFOYLE: Interesting.

GUTFELD: I'm trying to plug. It's Saturday night, everybody.

GUILFOYLE: Exactly. And there's Fox & Friends, Monday.

GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.

HEGSETH: It's a huddle of self-importance people that believe they're saving the republic from Donald Trump. If you watch the way this dinner went through eight years of Barack Obama, he may have attended it, but he was attending a chorus of clapping seals who were propagating his administration for eight years. So, to think that Donald Trump is going anywhere near a fair hearing and not just be smeared I think is fantasy talk. And he's -- I think he's a see something, say something president. You talk about all of the different aspects, technically every aspect he identifies things like lawlessness on our southern border and says we can't have it. We've got to do something about it. And the press picks it apart no matter what.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. But, Pete, you bring up a great point because if you look at this from, like, a larger scale, gets some elevation on it, they're very unfair to the president. The press will not give the credit for the absolute facts of what he has done in terms of his accomplishments, his national security, and the economy. What he's trying to do with immigration. How he deregulated and got rid of some of the problems that are syphoning the economy back. They don't want to admit any of it. They don't want to give him credit for any of the things that he's done. So, that what has caused this relationship to be the way it is.

WILLIAMS: You mean Ann Coulter? Oh, because I think -- I think Ann Coulter is not the far left. Oh, and the press, I think she's attacking him from the right. And I think that when people say, hey, you didn't deliver on the wall or, you, Mr. President, or Republican, don't we believe in free-trade? And we see the stock market exercising volatility and say, hey, Mr. President, why you're starting -- oh. Oh, says Larry Kudlow, we're not having a trade war. The next morning, more penalties on China, and more trade war, and more--

(CROSSTALK)



HEGSETH: There's an evening of the scales--

(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Nothing has happened. They're just talking about it. Can we just say what the obvious thing is here? He's not going because he's smart. You don't go to a place where people are just going to insult you for two hours or three hours.

GUILFOYLE: Cheap shots.

WILLIAMS: Oh, but, no, your point earlier, what I was thinking, they would kiss his butt.

GUTFELD: Really?

(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: Really, because he's the president.

GUTFELD: Really?

WILLIAMS: He's the president. Look, they always honor the office, the president. And that's why you say, they want him to come because--

(CROSSTALK)

HEGSETH: CNN is getting an award at this dinner for broadcast category for their coverage of Russia.

WILLIAMS: Right.

HEGSETH: Have you watched CNN and their coverage of Russia? It's the most one sided slanted assault on this president that I have ever seen.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no.

GUILFOYLE: Where there was no collusion that they created. So, they get the award for manufacturing fake news--

(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: You know the New York Times had an editorial this morning. The New York Times had an editorial this morning, says, you know, we've got to see the larger things. He encourages people in other countries to go after their press. This is not good for democracy.

GUTFELD: Fake news.

GUILFOYLE: All right, there you go. Stay right there for the real news because coming up next, Dana Perino joins us live from California where she just interviewed Facebook COO's Sheryl Sandberg.

GUTFELD: Boo.

GUILFOYLE: Dana asked--

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: -- all scandals engulfing the social media giant. We'll break it down next and remove Greg from the set.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WILLIAMS: Can Facebook regain the trust of tens of millions of user who had their privacy breached? Can the company prevent foreign influence on our elections? And does the government need to regulate the global social network? Dana Perino went to headquarters to get answers today. She sat down a short while ago with chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg. Now, here's Sandberg on the subject of Russian interference.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SHERYL SANDBERG, FACEBOOK CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER: We did not pay enough attention to that. And now, we are getting ahead of the problem. We're working really hard on false news. People want accurate information on Facebook, and we want them to have accurate information. So, what we're doing is we're working with third party fact checkers, everyone from the AP to the Weekly Standard. We have people in all 50 states now ahead of the election. If something is marked false, we warn people who are about to share it. We go back and warn the people who did share it. We dramatically decrease its distribution and we mark related articles so we can give the other side of the story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Now, watch this as Sandberg talks to Dana Perino about the news feed. How people get information from Facebook.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDBERG: We're definitely increasing transparency across the board. These news feed change are important. The biggest change we made in news feed was to dial up the friends and family interaction, and dial down passive content, including news across the board. Bipartisan affects everyone. There's a second change we've made which was within news to show more trusted news sources. And that change really meant that the fan news that clicked even more outrageous stuff got dialed down. And the stuff that people trusted, both conservative and liberal, got dialed up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: Dana Perino joins us live from Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Hello, Dana.

DANA PERINO, THE FIVE CO-HOST: Hi, Juan, good to hear your voice.

WILLIAMS: Nice to be with you and congratulations. Now, let me ask you very quickly. Sheryl Sandberg said, you know what is important to Facebook make people feel good. That's why people use Facebook. But how are they're going to deal? What did she say about how they will deal with the reality of bad actors who are trying to soak chaos and fear, you know, even tearing people apart by using Facebook?

PERINO: Well, it's one thing -- it's interesting to be here at headquarters where at the beginning of Facebook it was the darling of the startup, and it was really the beginning of all the great, wonderful, actual work that's being done. All the jobs that were created. And, yes, there was this idea that Mark Zuckerberg had of creating a big global community and how wonderful that would be where we are all connected. And, I think that that is going to meet up, real quickly, with reality next week when Mark Zuckerberg heads to congress on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and has to answer questions from very cynical members of congress from both Republicans and Democrats.

In my research leading up to this, I talked to lots of different people from all different sectors, like from different people in government, on Republican and Democratic sides. And what I found is that everybody is mad at Facebook, but nobody can agree on what the exact grievance is. So, he has a lot to answer for next Tuesday and Wednesday. And I think that he is a natural idealistic person, he's very optimistic, and he's going to have to figure out if that will be able to answer the question that the congressmen are going to have about how big this business is, the amount of fake news, the whole issue of Russia. There's just a lot for them to try to unpack.

WILLIAMS: Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Yes. So, Dana, you and I have talked a lot about the Me Too Movement. And I know that you've spoke with Sheryl after your interview and you asked her about that, and the lean in, and what she's been a part of, what did she say?

PERINO: Well, it's always thinking about how you -- as we've talk about and cover that story on The Five over the last six month, you know, it's really six months to a day since Harvey Weinstein's--

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: -- that all of those horrible allegations were revealed. And, recently, I think about two weeks ago, the five-year anniversary of the lean-in book was revealed, so there was more studies and information that she put forward. What's interesting to me is something that you and I have talked about, is that the studies have found that even though a lot of good came from exposing sexual harassment that now women are facing, in some places, a backlash. That the opportunities for women could be curtailed because men would be reluctant to establish relationships with them because they're afraid they will be accused of sexual harassment. And that is a very real problem. I wasn't able to ask her that on camera. You know how the director, they're constantly wrapping you. And I took it too seriously. I wish I would have been able to ask it on camera. But continue to follow that story, Kimberly, because it's something that you said immediately and I picked up on that even just six months ago.

HEGSETH: Yeah, Dana, you know, a lot of people are focus on the Russian aspect of this on Facebook and privacy issues. But a lot of conservatives are concerned that that platform is being used against them. That social justice, corporate responsibility is really code for not liking conservatives and advancing liberal causes. Are they aware of that frustration for conservatives?

PERINO: Certainly. I think that need that -- Facebook has a business, they say, that they try to be quite non-partisan, because they know that their business model is to reach everybody. But, it is true, especially, conservative news sites, like, sort of, the smaller brands, one's that are trying to start up and try to really get a foothold. They built their businesses based on the previous algorithms that Facebook have provided saying this is how we want to distribute information. That changed, as Sheryl Sandberg explained -- you know, they had a good reason for why they change it.

The problem is that a lot of smaller sites, liberal ones too, but mainly conservative ones, saying that their traffic has gone way down. It's costing them money. And what they're asking is that they could see a little-bit more into that algorithm, so that they could feel like they have a level playing field. I do believe that next week there will be members of congress who recommend something called an algorithm review board. It sounds kind of bureaucratic. But, I think it is a non-partisan thing that they might be willing to do that, so that people could feel like they're actually being fair to all of the users across the political spectrum.

WILLIAMS: Lisa?

BOOTHE: Hey, Dana. I think it's pretty safe to say that Mark Zuckerberg is an introvert. The consensus on the CNN interview was that it really didn't do him any favor or Facebook. Is there a chance next week that he actually does more harm to Facebook testifying before congress?

PERINO: I don't know. I think that one of the things they're been trying to do this week is put out a lot of different policy changes like how they're going to deal with political ads going forward. But he is the Facebook company. He is the founder of it. And, I think that, in some ways, idealism is quite endearing to people that they think he's quite earnest, he's authentic about what he believes, but he also has a ton of responsibility now to consumers, to society, to government, and to his shareholders, and to his company on what he really believes in. I don't know if he's ever going to try to win a popularity contest. I think he definitely feels the weight of the world on his shoulders right now, and they're prepping very hard to make sure that that testimony is as good as it can be.

WILLIAMS: Now to our social media expert, Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: I'm just transfixed by the earth that's been floating above your head for the past--

PERINO: This one--

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- that's right here.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's mesmerizing--

PERINO: This is my world now.

GUTFELD: It is your world. Lots of water there, you know, in Menlo Park. You know, I have a metaphor. I believe that Mark Zuckerberg is Dr. Frankenstein. And Facebook is the monster that has now left the building, and there's no way you're going to get this thing back. It's too big. It's out of their control. And I wonder in your interview, do they -- I don't think they have a solution for the problems of privacy. I think it's over. I think this is -- there's no going back. There's going to be no such thing as privacy anymore, because -- I mean, they have no way to prevent the hacking or what's going to happen next, I think. I don't know.

PERINO: Well, I think, actually, that's one of the questions, not just that he's going to be asked by member of congress, but, certainly, the text markets, if you look at what's happening in the last couple of weeks. People were saying, wait a second, you had 2 billion users. One of things they're announcing, Greg, and the hiring of an additional 10,000 human beings to help to try to cut down on fake news. But if you have 20,000 human beings trying to do that and two billion users, the scope and scale of this business is so huge, that now you have actual members of congress -- even Republicans one saying is this business too big? Should have been broken up. I think the other thing, Greg, though, is that policy has lagged behind technology so much that I don't know how they ever, actually, going to catch up.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: So, it could be that we all just have to agree that the horse is out of the barn and let him run and decide how to protect yourself. I don't know if anybody -- you can't expect the company to protect you. But, also, I do think there's something that's been missing here, like consumer responsibility. If you're going on and you're going to be a part of social media, you should know that, yeah, they're going to find out that you like dogs, and red wine, or Diet Coke, whatever it is.

GUTFELD: That's not what people are worried about, though. There are other things -- but you're right. I mean, you can't have a class action suit when you entered this relationship voluntarily. I mean, if you now -- you join Facebook it's like sharing your personal history with the town gossip. It's done. And I think it's too late. I don't know how you can fix it.

WILLIAMS: By the way, Dana, they said they don't sell data. I thought that was their business model?

PERINO: No, I actually asked about that so I can understand it a little- bit better. They actually don't sell it to anybody. But advertisers -- the value is that Facebook knows what we like. So, if you're an advertiser, they will make sure that that ad gets to the right person. So, there is value in your information, but they would say they're not actually selling it.

WILLIAMS: Boy, that's a tricky one. Dana, that was important journalism, thanks so much. Ahead--

PERINO: Thanks for having me guys--

WILLIAMS: Michelle Obama just made waves comparing President Trump to an irresponsible parent? Stick around for that one.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HEGSETH: Welcome to the metaphorical jungle here in the studio. The Obama's has taken plenty of swipes at President Trump since leaving the White House. Add another one to the long list. Here's the latest from former first lady, Michelle Obama.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY: I've always, sort of, felt like the eight years that Barack was president it was sort of like having the good parent at home, you know. The responsible parent. The one that told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time. And now, perhaps, we have the other parent--

(LAUGHTER)



OBAMA: --in the house. And we thought it'd feel fun. Maybe it feels fun to some for now because we can eat candy all day and, you know, stay up late, and not follow the rules.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HEGSETH: I don't know. I like candy. But it's not even a veiled swipe this time. She's essentially calling her husband's successor an irresponsible parent for America. And you know who she thinks would have been a much more responsible president? The candidate who jeopardized -- candidate who jeopardized America's national security with classified information on a private server.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: The best qualified candidate in this last race was a woman. And she wasn't perfect, but she was way more perfect -- than -- than many of the alternatives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HEGSETH: Juan, I'll start with you. I don't even -- first of all, how do you define a good parent in the context of politics, which is its own difficult analogy? But does a good parent call ISIS the "J.V. team" and do nothing about them? Or does a good parent throw down and destroy them? I mean, where does this analogy end and start? Why do the Obamas feel like they're the responsible sages, whereas Donald Trump and the tough issues he's taking on, that's just handing out candy?

WILLIAMS: Let me get this straight. You have not noticed the chaos in the country? You haven't noticed, even today we were talking about the markets, the volatility? You haven't noticed that people are just, like, "Oh, my gosh. Every minute there's a tweet. Every minute there's a statement. Every minute there's an attack on this person or that person. I think that's what she's talking about.

HEGSETH: Haven't you noticed, though, that a lot of people who voted for this president want and invite that chaos from Washington? Washington has gotten cozy and comfortable and stale. The swamp is deep and sick for a reason. Maybe it's time to shake it up.

WILLIAMS: Wow. I don't know. It seems to me that he was elected as a disruptor, the grand disruptor. I think people wanted something different.

HEGSETH: That's right.

WILLIAMS: But when you look at someone like Scott Pruitt and all that's going on, hmm, that looks like the swamp to me. When you look at a tax bill that rewards the rich, the too big to fail people on Wall Street, hmmm.

But anyway, I mean, to me what was interesting about this is Mrs. Obama, you know, was going on about that she is not going to run for president. And she said that's out. She says she doesn't know about Oprah Winfrey. But you've got to want the job, and she's not sure she wants it.

I think the most controversial aspect of this interview was where she said women who did not vote for Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice.

HEGSETH: Well, we've heard that time and time again. They don't -- of course, they don't have their own voice, right? Their husbands told them who to vote for.

GUILFOYLE: It's unbelievable. Yes. Because they just try to disqualify the votes of women who supported President Trump, which couldn't be more sexist or wrong or offensive. They made their decisions based on the best candidate that they thought should lead the country.

The reason why there's this whole false narrative with the chaos and this and that is because the media, they are perpetuating it. They are the ones trying to fail (ph), because they don't want to give them credit for the accomplishments and the things that he's done. They want to just try to, in any way, delegitimize the president, try to remove him from office. Makeup phony scandals and Russia collusion where there's no basis or facts or evidence to support it whatsoever. Quite frankly, it's disgraceful.

HEGSETH: Greg, you've once been named parent of the year.

GUTFELD: That is true. In Ferret Monthly. Yes.

HEGSETH: How would you sort this out?

GUTFELD: All right. Let's focus on the metaphor. Because I applaud a clever metaphor. This was actually kind of funny, but it was wrong.

No. 1 he's not an irresponsible parent. He's the opposite. He's a precocious, rambunctious child who we love, because he's going around and he's -- like, if you are in panic, then you don't get it. Right? It's been going on for 2 years. The things that you were panicked about haven't happened. North Korea, you thought 2 months ago was going to be the apocalypse. Now there might be progress. Do you sense that maybe this is part of a system that he is actually using?

For example, when he says you just sit around and eat candy all day. That's part of the metaphor. What's the candy we're eating? What is the candy we're eating? Is it the jobs, that we're having more jobs? Is it the decimation of ISIS? That's pretty good candy. Is it progress in North Korea? That's amazing candy. Is it Gorsuch? That was good candy. Tax cuts, that's good candy. Yes, we'll take our candy. We'll take our candy.

Also, her metaphor portrays Americans as children, which is a perfect example of left-wing opinion, in the sense that government is your big daddy that's going to take care of you. And the individual is nothing. The right, conservatives, champion the individual; the left always demeans it. You can't take care of yourself. You need big daddy government to come down. The good parent.

HEGSETH: Lisa.

BOOTHE: I also think the reason why her attacks are so personal is this is personal for her. It is it wasn't just Hillary Clinton that was rejected. It was also her husband's 8 years in office.

Remember, President Trump ran a campaign about essentially eradicating the past eight years of what happened under President Obama. And then, since he took office, that's what he systematically and methodically has done, especially his regulatory agenda that was enacted under President Obama. So I think that, for Michelle Obama, there's also an element of personal disdain for the president, because basically, most of the things that President Obama done -- did, President Trump has unraveled.

HEGSETH: The message is skip the carrots, stay up late and eat a box of candy. And then you've got a shot.

GUTFELD: You can't fault anybody for having an opinion on Donald Trump. Because Trump is now as big as the weather. You wake up every morning, and you wonder how much Trump is there going to be today? Should I wear my Trump umbrella?

So the think is, people like Michelle are going to be asked about Trump. Everybody's going to be asked about Trump. They have an opinion. And it's a clever but wrong opinion.

HEGSETH: Which she's entitled to.

GUTFELD: Everybody is. I'm never wrong.

WILLIAMS: My teeth! My teeth! I think they're falling out. The candy.

I think it's like Halloween. There's so much candy.

GUTFELD: You're right.

GUILFOYLE: OK.

HEGSETH: He's so hungry for candy and tired of winning.

WILLIAMS: I know. The winning is killing me, man.

HEGSETH: I'll dial it back for you

All right. All right. Up ahead, MMA fighter Connor McGregor arrested after a bus-smashing rampage that's all caught on tape. We'll bring it to you, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BOOTHE: One of the world's top fighters has been arrested for what he did outside of the octagon. Ultimate fighting champ Connor McGregor was led out of a Brooklyn police station in cuffs after his wild attack. Take a look at this video.

He smashed a dolly right through the window of a bus carrying rival fighters. And here's what it looked like from inside the bus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you all right, bud? Mike, are you okay?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got to get him out. Get a medic.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who are these guys?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's Connor.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) is wrong with him?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Not too shocking, but police charged Connor McGregor with three counts of assault. The president of UFC called this act the most disgusting thing that's ever happened in the history of the company.

Let's take it around the horn. Greg, I think the video speaks for itself.

GUTFELD: That's the most disgusting thing to happen in your company, you've got a great company.

Anyway, I get the anger, but attacking a bus?

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: I mean, what did that bus do to him?

GUILFOYLE: Honestly.

GUTFELD: He probably has little buses at home that he has to feed. But now he's out of work forever. I don't know.

I like Connor the way he walked out of the police station. Up. Like, everybody leaving the police station handcuffed, they're always down. They've always got a jacket. He just walks out, like he's chin up. It looks like he's done it before. But he's going to be sued. He's going to be sued.

And like I always say after I eat a plate of calamari, octagon.

BOOTHE: Gosh. Kimberly. Can you go after that?

GUILFOYLE: Every time I go after him and someone plays a clip, and I'm part of the buffoonery. Because Guilfoyle's face is on right after.

BOOTHE: Do you want to go to Pete? Pete?

GUILFOYLE: Yes. I want to go to Pete.

HEGSETH: Apparently, he's stripped of his title. Between these guys, these guys are taught to be fighters and animals in the cage. And then you wonder why sometimes it goes off the rails a little bit later on. I mean, listen, I'm not apologizing for what he did. Does it surprise me that a UFC fighter who's tough as they come might snap and go after some people? Not necessarily a wise move.

BOOTHE: Juan, is this a bad move for him, or is he just giving the fans what they want?

WILLIAMS: That's a great question. That's a good question, Lisa.

BOOTHE: Look at the industry he's in.

WILLIAMS: When I first heard about it, I thought is this a publicity stunt? Like, you know, because it's going to generate interest in the fight taking place tomorrow night. Now, he's not on the card. And I think the fact that he showed up was a surprise to some people. Unless I'm just getting fooled. And you know, Dana White knows this is all about publicity. But Dana White says that, in fact, what Conor McGregor did was a disgrace to the sport. And, you know, you've got to think it doesn't look quite gentlemanly or even like, you know, the code of conduct.

BOOTHE: They beat each other's faces in for a living?

WILLIAMS: In the ring. That's not what they do outside the ring.

BOOTHE: Kimberly, what's the legal road ahead here for him?

GUILFOYLE: I spoke with somebody that works with him legally. And so it's not -- it's not a good situation. He has -- he's facing tremendous exposure, reliability, criminality and also financially, in terms of the repercussions.

HEGSETH: Those people in the bus were injured, right?

GUTFELD: Yes, two.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, there were injuries, et cetera. So you know, in terms of, like, a rich target to go after. You know, he's done quite well for himself. And look, I agree with what you're saying. This is no surprise. This is Connor McGregor. This is literally who he is. That's why he's so savage when he's in the fights. And that's why they all fight, you know. Like, he has no problem just getting in there and getting after it.

Now, this is outrageous behavior, obviously. I don't think it's good for his brand, to be honest with you, because people now are going to be worried that he's a liability and that he's -- financially there's too much exposure with him.

WILLIAMS: Yes, more people will come to his fights.

GUILFOYLE: Well, they'll try and find him to get, you know, money.

BOOTHE: We'll have to see.

HEGSETH: The problem is going to be trying to keep him from fighting. No thanks.

BOOTHE: On a happier note, we're looking forward to answering some of your questions, because "Fan Mail Friday" is coming up next. Stay tuned.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: I love the Knack. "Fan Mail Friday," we answer your questions. This is a great one. Oh, man. From Trudy Morrison from -- off of Instagram. "Describe your worst date." Let's just get it over with, Pete.

HEGSETH: I had many. How do I choose?

High school girlfriend. She had a trampoline in her back yard. I thought I was going to impress her by how great I can jump, except the trampoline was next to the lake, and my third jump landed me in the lake. So I wore her father's clothes for the remainder of the date.

GUTFELD: Wow, that's a great, great date.

HEGSETH: I ended up marrying her, though. She was the first wife.

GUTFELD: Well, that's a happy ending for someone. Kimberly/

GUILFOYLE: Oh, gosh. All right. So one -- I don't want to say his name. People are going to cry. And so I won't say his name.

WILLIAMS: People are going to cry?

GUTFELD: Oh, OK. Gavin?

GUILFOYLE: No. No!

GUTFELD: All right.

GUILFOYLE: Not playing the name game. No. No, it was in high school. And it was my first -- I told this story, I think, one time. But anyway, it was a guy that showed up, and he had the weird horn. It was like a "Charlie's Angel." Looked like a Barbie car. It was, like, terrible. And it was so embarrassing. I said, "Oh, my God, I don't want to go out and get in the car." Right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: And then everyone would see us in the neighborhood. This whole craziness. And I didn't even want to -- it's really bad. He's probably going to know. He's probably watching.

Anyway, my dad made me go out with him. I didn't want to, because my dad thought he was like a good, suitably safe, i.e. geeky, nerdy choice for me.

HEGSETH: It didn't work out?

GUILFOYLE: Not beyond that date.

GUTFELD: What's your bad, worst date story?

BOOTHE: Just had, like, horrible dates. It's kind of embarrassing. In high school I played lacrosse, and I invited this guy I had a crush on to come watch me play, and I had an asthma attack on the field.

GUTFELD: Wow.

GUILFOYLE: This sounds like quite a group. It's really bad.

GUTFELD: All right. Juan.

GUILFOYLE: A bird flew in my house, and I made him chase it around and sent him home.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's great.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

HEGSETH: The guy in the car?

GUILFOYLE: Yes. I was like, "Can you come in? There's a bird that's loose."

GUTFELD: Juan, save this question. Worst date? Describe your worst date.

WILLIAMS: You know, I've been thinking about it, because I asked you what the question. But in all honestly, I can honestly say, I have good dates.

GUTFELD: Hmmm.

WILLIAMS: I mean, you know, sometimes my wife gets mad at me.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: When that happens, I don't know if that happens to anybody else. Sometimes you'll be out with your wife, and she's just mad at you.

HEGSETH: That happens.

WILLIAMS: That happens.

GUTFELD: One date threw up on me.

WILLIAMS: Threw up on you.

GUILFOYLE: I could totally see that happening.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute, wait a minute!

GUILFOYLE: A lot.

WILLIAMS: Wait, was this -- was this --

GUTFELD: She doesn't tell me what she was doing before the date started. Apparently, she had imbibed something, and she started to get a little crazy and then threw up all over my shoes.

BOOTHE: Did you ask her out again?

GUTFELD: No, thank God. Those were good shoes.

I like this. A very practical question from Susan M. "What do you get every time you go grocery shopping?" I know that answer from Kimberly. What would it be?

GUILFOYLE: Salami.

GUTFELD: Of course it would be.

GUILFOYLE: Every single time!

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: I cannot run out of salami. Also, I cannot run out of apple juice. I don't know if you know this.

GUTFELD: That's high in sugar. It's high in sugar.

GUILFOYLE: I really don't care.

GUTFELD: Do you -- when you get your salami, you get -- it's so hard to peel. Can you eat the white stuff?

GUILFOYLE: I get the -- you know, the part sliced. You slice it. And I also get the individual slices, like I get all of it. I get all of it! I love it.

GUTFELD: All right, Lisa. What is that one thing you always buy?

BOOTHE: Sparkling water.

GUTFELD: Sparkling water, hmm.

BOOTHE: I like a variety of the flavors. I like to try them out, different ones each time.

GUTFELD: I'm a big fan of the tap myself.

HEGSETH: Tap water?

GUTFELD: Just drink it right out of the faucet. Flow down my chin.

GUILFOYLE: That's why you look so good.

GUTFELD: Yes.

HEGSETH: I like the golden nectar of the gods, which is Diet Mountain Dew.

BOOTHE: Oh, my God.

HEGSETH: Diet Mountain Dew and limes, because you've got to have limes if you're going to have gin or the sparkling water that you provide.

GUTFELD: That is really good, Juan.

HEGSETH: Limes and Diet Mountain Dew. Automatic.

GUTFELD: Juan, how about you?

WILLIAMS: You know, I don't get to go to the supermarket much. But I must say, if I go in there, I'm a real sucker for the way they position you. Like, if I am anywhere near Cheetos or Lay's potato chips.

BOOTHE: Cheetos?

WILLIAMS: Yes. You don't like them, Lisa?

BOOTHE: No, you just kind of said it --

WILLIAMS: And then the thing is, when you're checking out there's all kinds of candy and chewing gum and The National Enquirer --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- and Cosmo. I mean, I don't think what to do.

BOOTHE: You just get it all?

WILLIAMS: Get them all, man.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

BOOTHE: That's why your wife doesn't let you go to the grocery store.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: You spend $300 in there.

WILLIAMS: I like apple pie. And so, like, you know, she says, "I'll get it for you. Don't you go."

GUTFELD: Do you know what I get every time? Arrested? Because I shoplift!

GUILFOYLE: You had that scanner one time, it was on your cart.

GUTFELD: "One More Thing." It's up next. Over here.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: OK. Because you're small, cute. All right.

GUTFELD: Make me cry.

GUILFOYLE: All right. It's time now for "One More Thing" -- Greggins.

GUTFELD: Saturday, April 7, 10 p.m. That's tomorrow night. I've got Buck Sexton. I've got Joe Machi, a hilarious comedian. Kat Timpf, Tyrus. But you know what else is happening?

Camera, take a look at this. Huh? People ask me wherever I go, "Where can I read your monologues? I love your monologues. Where do they come from? Where do they go?" Well, we put them together in a book. The book's not out yet, but you can order it right now at Amazon.com or SimonandShuster.com. Not at Barnes and Noble yet. And it's called "The Gutfeld Monologues." There you go.

GUILFOYLE: First edition?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Did you edit any of them out? Because some are a little --

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, I did. I edited some out. And there's like 50 percent new info. I actually rip my monologues apart. I pretend Juan is there reading it.

GUILFOYLE: Exactly. Juanito, go.

WILLIAMS: Well, the National Park Service announced today the cherry blossoms in Washington are at peak bloom just now. Because this is so late. It's like a month late. We've been having such cold and rainy weather, even snowy weather here in the east. It's no surprise that the fragile blossoms took their time.

But for the next 7 days the stunning beauty of the blossoms will attract tourists from all over the world. However, I want you to know, snow is predicted in the east tomorrow. Cold rain or snow. So this may be one of the shortest seasons ever. If you've never seen the blossoms, put them on your bucket list. It's really stunning.

GUILFOYLE: I should go in tomorrow. I'm emceeing an amazing event for homeless veterans.

WILLIAMS: Oh, good.

GUILFOYLE: The Gold Gala (ph).

OK. Also, take a look at this. This is cute.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CROWD NOISE)

(POLICE OFFICER DANCING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: OK. Greg tried to ruin my "One More Thing," saying that's obscene. It's not. It's called good dancing. Greg is just a jealous hater.

But that was Chattanooga Police Officer Michael Amthor (ph) at a local Easter event over the weekend. It's racked up over one million hits on social media. He's far more popular than Greg Gutfeld. All right? There you go.

GUTFELD: In front of the kids.

HEGSETH: It's always for the kids.

All right. We caught a fun moment in baseball yesterday during pregame warmups. In Minnesota, home team. Look at this, the bald eagle named Challenger apparently thought Mariners pitcher James Paxton was his handler and tried to land on him. He stayed calm, like, remarkably calm through the whole thing. Paxton took it in stride, saying, "I guess he knew I was Canadian."

GUILFOYLE: Unbelievable.

HEGSETH: And well said. Also, I'll hosting, in for Laura tonight on "he Ingraham Angle." And watch "FOX & Friends Weekend" all weekend long.

GUILFOYLE: All right. You go, Pete.

OK, Lisa.

BOOTHE: It's Autism Awareness Month. My little brother has Asperger's, so this is near and dear to my heart. I just wanted to -- there's a TSA posted a mom's Facebook post to them. And basically, this employee just made the process very seamless.

For anyone who knows anyone on the spectrum, even just things as simple as going through a security line can be very, very difficult with that sort of anxiety that it brings.

So just take some time this month to have a little empathy for someone who may be a little different.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely. God bless. I'm on the board of Culture City for autism awareness.

BOOTHE: Oh, let's talk.

GUILFOYLE: Set your DVRs. Have a great weekend. "Special Report" up next. Hey, Bret.

