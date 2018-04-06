Gorka: Instead of learning from 2016, the press doubled down

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," April 6, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to the special edition of "Hannity."

Now, tonight for the hour we're going to highlight just how clueless liberal elitist really are about American values. Now, they look down on, they openly mock, they despise anyone who does not blindly follow their rigid radical leftist ideology, and we're going to show you the latest examples of extreme hatred. That's all coming up in the program tonight.

But, first, the self-righteous sanctimonious social justice warrior late- night host Jimmy Kimmel is launching a new attack directed at yours truly. Poor little Jimmy, he can't stomach the fact that we dared to call him out for smearing the first lady Melania Trump when he was mocking her accent as she was reading to little children.

All right. So, tonight, right here on the show, we're laying down the gauntlet. We're going to fight fire with fire. We will show you video proof of Kimmel's creepy, perverted, misogynistic and even racist past. And that is tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: Let me say this at the start of the show tonight. I am going after Jimmy Kimmel. Tonight, we're going to pound him with his own words.

And I'm going to tell you something. This is not something I prefer to do on the show. I don't take joy in this, but I have just had it with the utter hypocrisy. The unrelenting attacks against not only a sitting president but his wife and his daughter and his 11-year-old son, the first lady of the United States, really? This never ends. It needs to end.

This is not about politics. This isn't Republican, Democrat, conservative, liberal. It's way bigger than Sean Hannity or Jimmy Kimmel.

What we have is Jimmy Kimmel attacking an innocent woman in this case, Melania Trump, for reading a book to children. This has to end.

So, tonight, we're throwing down the gauntlet on this show, because I'm not going to sit here and look at smears against innocent people who are just trying to serve their country and teach children and make the world a better place.

And to be clear, I'm not in the business of silencing Kimmel. I don't want Jimmy Kimmel boycotted. I don't like his show, but if you want to watch it, go watch it and, Jimmy, if you half the man you pretend to be, all you really have to do is apologize to the first lady.

So, here's where we're at tonight. Now, the self-anointed beacon of all things right, all things decent, all things humane in this world, Jimmy Kimmel is now taking shots at me. Now, the reason that doesn't come as a surprise because Kimmel is upset because we called out his hypocrisy because he was viciously mocking Melania Trump's accent while she was reading to a bunch of kids.

Now, keep in mind, English is not her first, second, third, fourth language. It's her fifth language. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I want to really thank the first lady, Melania, who has done an incredible job. She worked so hard on this event and so I want to thank you.

JIMMY KIMMEL, LATE NIGHT TV HOST: Not a chance she did one thing to help set that up. No, she didn't dye eggs. She didn't fill that. Only thing she'd been working on is an escape tunnel.

No White House Easter egg would be complete without story time from our first lady.

MELANIA TRUMP, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: Never stop exploring, because lives would be boring. Be clever and curious, just like a cat, ask lots of questions about this and that.

(LAUGHTER)

KIMMEL: About this and that. You realize what this means you could be first lady of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Pathetic and petty and it needs to stop.

Now, imagine if a conservative said any of this. Liberals, they'd be foaming at the mouth, feigning their moral outrage. Now, like most bullies, Jimmy Kimmel is thin-skinned. Make one joke about the guy and he loses his mind for five minutes on his show and he has been freaking out all day.

So, in response to all that, in this disgusting display, well, I called Jimmy Kimmel a despicable disgrace. And, of course, that set the holier- than-thou Hollywood elitist off. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: I opened my computer and find out I'm at war with Sean Hannity and Fox News.

For eight years, while Obama was president, he was unable to get an erection. For eight years, not one erection.

Now that Trump is president, here's the twist -- Sean Hannity is unable to have anything but in erection, OK? He's having an erection since November of 2016, and it's driving him mad. He's lost his mind.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: No, my mind is right here.

A couple of things, number one, Jimmy Kimmel, you're really creepy and perverted. And the video evidence that we're going to show you in just a few minutes will explain a lot about Jimmy Kimmel.

Secondly, and this is important, Kimmel is just stealing a page from the fake news media and lying about what I said about Roy Moore. All Jimmy had to do is a little research and he would find out that I was the one that repeatedly pressed Roy Moore over and over again for an hour on my radio show about multiple allegations against him and I forced Roy Moore to respond, and, by the way, his response didn't help him.

So, Jimmy, you want to attack me, you go right ahead. But facts actually matter.

Now, last night, Jimmy also tweeted a vulgar, obscene mock photo of me that was so creepy and perverted even by Jimmy's standards that he had to take it down.

Here's the thing about this sanctimonious bully -- he doesn't just go after people like me who highlight his hypocrisy, I'm fine with that. He routinely bashes non-stop all Republicans, even the first lady, really, of the United States of America. I don't care that you're a liberal, Jimmy. I know that -- well, you kissed Obama's ass and so on and so forth, that's fine.

Keep in mind. This is a guy who preaches from his high horse night after night after night about just how righteous and just he really is.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: Even though, hey, maybe we will talk about Donald Trump much tonight and then he opened his mouth and all manner of stupid came out. I feel like I can say this with reasonable certainty. The president is completely unhinged. The wheels are off the wagon and hurtling towards the moon right now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, you don't mind if Republicans turn off your show, they're not watching anymore.

KIMMEL: I don't say don't mind. I mean, I love for everyone -- I want everyone with a television to watch the show. But if they're so turned off by my opinion on health care and gun violence, then -- I don't know, I probably won't want to have a conversation with them anyway.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good riddance?

KIMMEL: Well, not good riddance, but riddance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Pretty laughable because your Jimmy is constantly trying to be everybody's moral arbiter. Now, you're on video Jimmy doing it non-stop, it's so easily accessible. This is too easy, so quit pretending.

And really good riddance or riddance to conservatives watching your show, are you that hateful, that arrogant to just dismiss half the country? Here's an idea, why don't you focus on trying to be funny instead of pushing liberal talking points that you get from Chuck Schumer?

And now for Kimmel's creepy past. We didn't need a team of a hundred staffers and writers like Jimmy has to scour the Internet for us. Well, Kimmel actually makes it too easy. All you have to do is a quick Google search and you find all kinds of videos that I'm sure a lot of people will think Jimmy Kimmel is kind of creepy and perverted.

Now, before we show them to you, now, we get the Jimmy Kimmel was trying to be a comedian. He's in last place in late-night. But for him to sit there night after night after night, lecture America about what is right, what is wrong about America, having done the things that he's done -- yes, that's the height of hypocrisy.

And as we'll show you, Kimmel is a pretty sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo which is why I now call him Harvey Weinstein Jr.

For example, here's Disney's Jimmy Kimmel asking random women on the street to guess what's in his pants and to touch it and put their mouth on it. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: This game show is called guess what's in my pants. Now, I've stopped something in my pants and you're allowed to feel around on the outside of the pants, you had seconds to then guess what is in my pants. Are you ready? Go. You should use two hands, two hands.

You're going to make a fine wife. All right.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right there?

KIMMEL: Yes. (INAUDIBLE)

How old are you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Eighteen.

KIMMEL: OK, are you sure of that? Because Uncle Jimmy doesn't need to do time.

Maybe it would be easier if you put your mouth on. You've got a nice technique there. You could get in the Olympics with this let me tell you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Is that really the example he wants to set for how to treat women? Wasn't he the guy at the Oscars that was lecturing everybody, the Academy Awards, to listen to everybody's speech on the Me Too movement?

Now, this is the type of thing, it's a recurring theme for Jimmy Kimmel. Now, here he is interviewing women with an object in his pants. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: Sex-wise, does size matter?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I think it matters. I think a lot of this is visual.

KIMMEL: What do you mean?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because (INAUDIBLE)

(SCREAMING)

KIMMEL: It doesn't make a difference.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Big guy --

KIMMEL: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And his unit is relatively small.

KIMMEL: Right, right.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And it sort of gives you this inadequacy.

KIMMEL: Right.

What do you think of this right here? What do you say that? I'm talking about here, you can hold on to this, so that you pull that --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Harvey Weinstein Jr.

You know, those two examples I guess if they're not enough for perverted Kimmel, he was also chasing women around Hollywood asking them if they'd have sex with him.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: Hello. Welcome to Hollywood. Would you like to have sex with me?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

KIMMEL: Would you like to have sex with me?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Of course, not.

KIMMEL: Would you like to have sex? No? Please? I'm begging you. I think you'd enjoy it. Wouldn't be delightful if we had sex? Hi. Want to have sex?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

KIMMEL: Would you like to have some sex with me?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

KIMMEL: Doing well today?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

KIMMEL: Would you like to have sex? Yes, would you like to have sex?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

KIMMEL: All right then, thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Those Disney-ABC Jimmy Kimmel, you're proud of this as you look at it. You still think it's funny. Maybe in some of these instances, you may want to apologize in light of the Me Too movement that you've been pushing.

Jimmy also thought it was a good taste to ask people on the street, he could see their underwear. I'm not making this up. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: What do people wear on their most private of parts? Sure, we have seen the catalogs and seen the supermodels and g strings but what do real people wear under there?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have flat on.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is my underwear.

KIMMEL: That's real nice. Oh, look at that? Let's get you out of those pants, honey, what do you say?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What exactly do you have to see?

KIMMEL: Whatever have you got to show us we will have a look at? There will be no zooming in.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you crazy?

KIMMEL: It will go by so fast, nobody will even notice.

Asking the question may I see your underwear and getting a big yes on both sides. I'm Jimmy Kimmel, and good night, everyone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. So, Harvey Jr.

Well, it doesn't stop there. Pay close attention to what he's asking a soon-to-be bride on her bachelorette party. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: Do you love him very much? Do you want to bear his children?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to bear his children.

KIMMEL: Have you given a mantel? Oh my god.

Gentle thrusting action.

(SCREAMING)

KIMMEL: Right, right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, he obviously has a fixation on that in that department. Now, this obscene behavior it doesn't just stop only for women. Watch what he did to a statue at Snoop Dogg's house. I wasn't invited.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: And who is this lovely lady?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's Miss Daisy, driving Miss Daisy.

KIMMEL: Quite a collection of hors d'oeuvres here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Driving Ms. Daisy.

KIMMEL: That's right. She's just the right height, too.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Apparently, nobody's safe from Kimmel's perverted wrath. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: Sorry, ladies. I got a flight to catch.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALES: Oh.

KIMMEL: I'm going to miss those broads. Hi. I'm cable television's Jimmy Kimmel. I love the juggies as much as you do, but I'm a busy guy and I can't always take them along until now.

Introducing port-a-juggy. Portable jug for the guy on the go. Port-a- juggy could easily fits into the overhead compartment.

See you in Miami.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK.

KIMMEL: Port-a-juggies. Just like a real juggy, only smaller.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, Kimmel also co-opted children and his show has encouraged them to say bad words. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: But in the interests of science, we send a camera out onto Hollywood Boulevard today we asked a bunch of kids to list all the bad words they know.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now, do you know any naughty words?

UNIDENTIFIED KID: (INAUDIBLE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. Tell me some naughty words.

UNIDENTIFIED KID: No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No?

UNIDENTIFIED KID: I know ass. I know bitch.

UNIDENTIFIED KID: (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

UNIDENTIFIED KID: Dumb, and (EXPLETIVE DELETE)

UNIDENTIFIED KID: (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And we've saved some of the most disturbing examples for last. It's Jimmy Kimmel in blackface, mocking NBA legend Karl Malone. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: Hello, everybody, out there TV town. This is Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz here to tell you about Karl Malone home state, Louisiana. Sometime at night, Karl Malone up in the sky and say, what the hell going on up there? Do UFO live on another planet, phoning home like E.T.?

Karl Malone read all TV about white people getting deducted by alien. Now, Karl Malone never seen on flying saucer his self, but if you do, that's going to be a spooky time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Jamie was on Twitter all day defending all of this, apparently doesn't regret doing any of this. Not embarrassed by any of this.

So, let me say one other thing -- Jimmy is not the only hypocrite in Hollywood. The place has been ground zero for sexual abuse and its treatment for women for decades and probably still is for all we know.

Here's what's so disturbing is that everyone in Hollywood, whether they admit it or not, they know about the infamous casting couch. They all knew what was going on and they did nothing to stop it for years.

And instead, Hollywood embrace pedophiles -- remember director Roman Polanski? Remember, he was accused of raping a 13-year-old back in 1977, after he gave the 13-year-old champagne and Quaaludes. At the time, Polanski was 43 years old. Now, he was eventually charged with six felony counts but he fled to Europe before he was actually sentenced and put in jail where he belongs.

Now, you would think after all that, Hollywood be completely in the position of disowned, renounce Polanski. Not only did it not happen, here's what did happen, in 2003, Polanski won an Oscar for best director.

Now, the celebrity-filled audience at the Oscars, they erupted in applause even though Polanski couldn't attend because he's avoiding authorities here in the United States. Watch Hollywood's reaction to the pedophile rapist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Roman Polanski for "The Pianist".

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Standing ovations, and it gets worse. Hollywood support from Polanski didn't end there. In 2009, after Polanski was arrested in Switzerland in connection with his 1977 case, over 100 celebrities signed a petition demanding his release.

So, Jimmy, I guess you're in good company. Just like the rest of your buddies out there in liberal Hollywood, you're just obnoxious, sanctimonious and you bully the first lady of the United States, or like I'd like to say, you're just an ass clown. Game on, Jimmy. Keep going.

Here with reaction, the host of "Justice", Judge Jeanine Pirro, and from The Hill, Joe Concha.

You know, Judge, I don't care on the comedy side of things this is cross the line and I'm laying down this gauntlet tonight because I'm a little tired of picking on innocent women reading to children and picking on kids that other people have done here, and the sanctimony that comes out of people.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, Sean, the hatred that is coming from the left is actually shocking. I mean, I have gotten the hypocrisy of Hollywood for years, as have you. These people are in a den of iniquity and for them to turn around and look at our first lady, make fun of her accents is really the lowest of the low. And I applaud you for doing this.

These people are haters.

HANNITY: Let me tell you, Judge, you know me.

PIRRO: And they're not to be tolerated, and America will reject them in the next election.

HANNITY: Judge, I'm throwing down the gauntlet. This is -- I'm not going to stop. They're going to stop by the time it's done. I will not, Joe Concha, it's not going to end with me. It's going to end when he apologizes to Melania Trump.

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL: He should apologize on the air, Sean. I mean, where the insult happens obviously doing in that venue. I just wonder if that would actually happen. I don't think he needs to apologize to you and you shouldn't go back --

HANNITY: I don't need an apology.

CONCHA: No, please don't, please don't, because I find this insanely entertaining that the feud between you two. Make it like the Cuban missile crisis, like have it go on for 13 days, that's fine.

But as far as the first lady's concerned, you know, Jimmy Kimmel's now in his 50s, and he's taking cheap shots at women who can't defend themselves and people say, well, of course, you can. No, no, she's not going to -- the first lady isn't going to dignify this with the response.

So, I think, in the end, he probably won't apologize because he'll see it as a capitulation to you, and therefore he's not going to do what should be the right thing here.

HANNITY: But it's not about me.

It's not -- Judge, it's not about me. It's not about liberal, conservative, Republican -- it's not. It's about, in this case, basic simple human decency. This is what this is about.

PIRRO: Decency and respect. But, look at the person you're talking about.

He will not go after Harvey Weinstein who was a sexual predator who I have no doubt will be indicted for rape.

HANNITY: He was very late to the game, yes.

PIRRO: But he's happy to go after a woman who was the first lady of the United States. If anyone went after Michelle Obama, to make fun of the way she talked, or the way she looked, the way they do in Hollywood, we would all be racists and they would be looking to assault us, which is what they're doing anyway.

These people are not what America is about. And America will reject them, Sean.

HANNITY: Yes. And you know what? It's the bully aspect of it.

I -- the judge is right, Joe, the first lady can't fight back here and take it on a woman and then the sanctimony and the lectures we get from him and the self-righteousness on top of it.

But it's not just Melania -- it's also Baron Trump. It's Ivanka Trump. It's the daughter-in-laws of the president. Keep your criticism in a box, or I think that -- for me, this is it. I'll just stay on this and I'll roll tape a Jimmy Kimmel every night for the rest of my career.

CONCHA: Right. Going after the first lady, let's put this way. She had a 17-point jump in Gallup as far as favorability from when the president took office until the end of last year. She's more popular than most politicians. Most first ladies are.

But in the end, Jimmy Kimmel should debate this with you on his show and you should have him on your show, and you guys should have it out there instead of on Twitter. That's what I would like to see.

HANNITY: I bet you would, but I have higher ratings. He has to come to New York.

PIRRO: Yes, Sean, real fast. I wonder how many of the women in that show he did were sexually harassed. Somebody ought to interview them.

HANNITY: That's a good question.

All right. When we come back, the hate for the president continues. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, she's now taking shots at the president as we continue the special edition of "Hannity."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. People on the left, Hollywood elites, they continue to show just how out of touch with reality they really are. Now, on the latest installment of David Letterman's Netflix show, Obama's buddy Jay-Z, he said that Trump has brought out the ugly side of America.

And even Dave, he couldn't resist taking a shot at the president, shocking. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAY-Z, RAPPER: He's bringing out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone, and it's still here, and we still got to deal with it. We have to have the conversation. We have to have tough conversations. We have to talk about the N-word and we have to talk about why white men are so privileged in this country.

DAVE LETTERMAN, TV HOST: I completely agree. We don't need any more evidence. I mean, is he a racist? Is he not a racist? I'm telling you, you're having a debate over whether a guy is a racist, chances are that guy is a racist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, she took her own nasty swipe at the president yesterday. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY: I always sort of felt like the eight years that Barack was president, it was sort of like having the good parent at home, you know? The responsible parent, the one that told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time.

And now, perhaps, we have the other parent in the house, and we thought it'd feel fun, maybe it feels fun to some for now because we can eat candy all day and you know stay up late and not follow the rules.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What happen to they go low, we go high? Just words.

And also this week, Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, she made a very inappropriate joke at the president's expense while on the show "Ellen". Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ELLEN DEGENERES, TV HOST: If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIFORNIA: Does one of us have to come out alive?

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Here with reaction, the author of the brand new book, "How Do I Tax Thee?", The Hill contributor Kristin Tate is with us. Also with us, Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren.

Look, I don't really care what people say, Tomi. But the thing is, any conservative, if hey say one thing that is deemed inappropriate, in come the thought police, in come the politically correct team, in come the boycotts, in come the silencing efforts. So, the double standard is so obvious and transparent and you've lived this as well as I have.

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, the double standard is all the left has to operate on. That's the only standard with which they uphold. But also talking about them laughing about the death of our president, this isn't just some Hollywood liberal. This isn't just Ellen DeGeneres or Kathy Griffin laughing about this, this is an elected official who was laughing about the death of our president. Too far, yes, I think so.

HANNITY: Yes.

And, Kristin, what if -- it's always the great question, what if it was Barack Obama as president?

KRISTIN TATE, AUTHOR, "HOW DO I TAX THEE?": Right.

HANNITY: Would the late-night comedians -- would everybody? They kind of gave him a pass especially when you see the intensity and the ferociousness against this president. But not only the president, he's fair game, but his wife, his young 10, 11-year old-kid.

TATE: Yes. No, the left has a nasty seething hatred of President Trump, there's no doubt about it. But the more these attacks continue, the more that the 50 percent of Americans who turned out in droves to vote for Trump are turned off and the more mobilized they are.

With regards to Harris' comment in particular, I think she was just joking. I actually don't have a problem with a joke. I can take a joke.

The problem is the hypocrisy. If someone on the right said that, oh, their career would be over, they would be shamed by every outlet in America.

But there is a violence -- there's a culture of violence that's kind of growing on the left. I mean, we saw Kathy Griffin proudly holding up Trump's decapitated head, Madonna saying she wants to blow up the White House. Snoop Dogg's showing himself assassinating Trump music video. This has become the new norm.

HANNITY: And, Tomi, I go to you. Now, this goes back to Kimmel. I don't really care. Nobody really watches Jimmy Kimmel. I mean, he's in last place by a long shot, but that's not the point.

I don't think -- I don't remember anybody taking those kinds of shots that he did a gratuitous shot at the first lady. Go after the president. Go after his policies. Make all out jokes you want. They are all there, go right ahead.

But it seems like that's a bully. And then when you look at his background, is he hosting the Oscars, he is suppose you had to be the face of me too and lecturing America to really listen to the important speeches and then he has got 18-year-old grab -- girls grabbing his crotch, telling them to put their mouths on it.

How did, I mean, he is like a pervert. I'm watching it, I'm like, we don't need this. And no conservative would do it nor would they ever get away with it.

LAHREN: Well, they are the late night hosts. They are now the self- appointed morality leaders. But here's the catch, they don't think it applies to them. It only applies to the president.

And again, going back to comments made by Jay-Z, who is another thought leader for this generation, my generation, we have got somebody who is attacking President Trump, someone who is actually doing great things for the black community, who has got record low unemployment rates in the black community and we have got Jay-Z saying, white privilege, Trump's a racist.

Again, it's a distraction from all the great things that President Trump is doing for this country. They can't take it. That he is winning.

HANNITY: Yes.

LAHREN: So they have to call him names. That is textbook leftist.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. When we come back, President Trump announced his decision on whether he is going to attend this year's White House correspondence dinner. We'll tell you what he decided to do as we continue this special edition of Hannity.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Live from America's news headquarters, I'm Trace Gallagher.

The Texas National Guard is planning to deploy 250 troops to the U.S.- Mexico border within the next 72 hours. And Arizona plans to send 150 members of the state National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border next week. It's part of President Trump's efforts to protect the area until his proposed wall is built.

Also tonight, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis signed orders to deploy as many as 4,000 national guardsmen to the region. So far California has not announced plans to deploy any troops.

The security detail for embattled EPA Chief Scott Pruitt reportedly cost taxpayers millions of dollars. The Associated Press estimates that the agency spent millions for 20 member full-team security detail. That's reportedly three times the size of his predecessor's part time security detail.

This new analysis comes as Pruitt has faced intense scrutiny over his pending habits. Just last week he came under fire for paying $50 a night to stay at a condo owned by the wife of an energy lobbyist. He has also faced criticism for his first class travel habits. Some Democrats are calling for Pruitt's resignation.

A major milestone tonight for the residents in Flint, Michigan, the water has been declared safe to drink. The state also plans to stop delivering bottled waters to residents within a matter of days. But many residents are upset by the announcement saying the water is still unsafe.

About four years ago, it was discovered that the water contained high levels of lead. The state says that water has tested below so-called federal action levels for lead for nearly two years.

Finally, a Utah couple celebrating five new additions to the family. The babies born on March 21st in Arizona. The doctors say that babies Logan, Lincoln, Violet, Lilly, and Daisy are doing well, all were born 3 pounds. Jamie and Skyler Scott also have two other children.

Now back to "Hannity."

HANNITY: As we continue this special edition of "Hannity," mainstream media spinning out of control all week forcing President Trump to correct the record on Twitter writing, quote, "Do you believe that the fake news media is pushing hard on a story that I'm going to replace the Attorney General Jeff Sessions with EPA Chief Scott Pruitt who is doing a great job but is totally under siege. Do people really believe this stuff? So much of the media is dishonest and corrupt."

Now, this morning, the White House Correspondents Association announced President Trump is not going to be attending their annual dinner. But is this a shock? After all, here's a small sampling of how the media in this country has covered this president in just the past few days. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Our president is a useful idiot, refer to.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My gosh.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Refer to, by the way, on Russian state media all the time as our president. Meaning Russia's president. He is a useful idiot for Russia's aims at undermining our Democratic institutions.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have to have credibility and this White House doesn't have a lot of credibility because they've turned around on almost everything they have said in the past.

DAVID GERGEN, SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST, CNN: He is as dismissive of truth as he is of ethics. You know, we go on and on and on. And I'm sad to say that it also can lead to the diminishment of democracy if not its death.

PAUL CALLAN, LEGAL ANALYST, CNN: What I see here is the president is setting up the defense that Cohen was sort of his minister of disgruntled mistresses.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, let's not talk about North Korea. Let's not talk about China the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Let's not talk about peace in the Middle East, no, where the great economic news we've been getting for now almost a year.

Here with reaction, former Obama economic advisor, Austan Goolsbee, Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary, Ari Fleischer, and former deputy assistant to the president Fox News national security strategist, Sebastian Gorka.

Ari, you are sort of in the middle here, I know you disagree with the president at times. I know you agree with him at times. George Bush, how worked for, he was attacked in a pretty unrelenting way. I was certainly no fan of Barack Obama's. Austan knows that well. But, it's never been this bad. And you've made that observation yourself.

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The vitriol. The outright hostility, the personalization of the attacks against Donald Trump.

The thing about it, Sean, it's a similar sound to what the press did during the campaign when they underestimated Donald Trump and therefore half the country. And they haven't learned from those lessons.

I just think the press would be so much better off if they dropped the vitriol and start to understand who he is and why he does what he does. And to cover him because he is an outsider that they are so much part of the establishment it's very hard for them to break those traditions.

HANNITY: You know, I always went very hard because I disagreed, Austan with the president's policies. President Obama. I know you like him. I give you his economic statistics almost every time you're on, but I'm not going to go there.

The only time I really went after Michelle Obama is when she injected herself into the political arena. I can't believe anybody in this country especially a first lady or running for president at that time would be saying for the first time in my adult life I am proud of my country.

That's very differential than the attacks on Melania Trump reading a book to kids, English is her fifth language. And she is being attacked the way she is being attacked.

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, FORMER BARACK OBAMA CHIEF ECONOMIST: Well, look, she shouldn't being attacked. You know, if you had it to do over you might not have had that one foray into going after Michelle Obama. You mostly talked about the president. Not the first lady. I agree with you.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: For the first time in my adult life?

GOOLSBEE: The family shouldn't -- shouldn't really be the subject. Now, I don't think the president ought to be attaching himself here to Scott Pruitt though. I mean, you got a case where he's got a cabinet official that seems to be abusing the power of his office for his own personal benefit.

If I were advising the president, I know he is your friend. You should be telling him to get as far as away from that as he can. Because I don't think Scott Pruitt is going to be in his job very long.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, the reason I'm laying down a gauntlet on this show tonight as hard as I am tonight, is that this is now every single day. They want to -- not just delegitimize the president, disagree with the president. There is nothing, Dr. Gorka, in the minds of people on the left that Donald Trump can do right.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST, FOX NEWS: Absolutely not. You would think they had learned their lesson on the day of the election, Sean, when the whole left-wing media, without exception, said that Hillary Clinton will be the president.

Instead of learning from just how wrong they got it, they doubled down. And we have now experienced a year and a half of persistent lying.

When they go on national television and simply lie about the administration, about what they are doing, look, Pew, the Pew polling company is not exactly an arch conservative polling company. When they say that the mainstream media has a 5 percent positive coverage of the president, after the last year and a half, you know they have got a problem.

But they refused to address it and that's why CNN is at the bottom. That's why Anderson Cooper is failing. That's why nobody laughs at, you know, Kimmel's jokes and he is not even making the great -- they are just not learning. They are doubling down. But the good news is, Sean, they are making themselves totally irrelevant.

HANNITY: Yes. Agreed. So, Ari, in the sense I think Dr. Gorka is right. But it's sort of cumulative. I mean, I kind of feel like I'm a little island here in the news media landscape. I'm not exactly in the majority in my opinions, but it's almost like nobody even wants to give this guy an opportunity.

Nobody sees three million jobs being created as a good thing or lowering taxes as a good thing or securing the border even. I just don't understand. If you were Kate Steinle's mother or father, wouldn't you think that this is an important thing to do?

FLEISCHER: Yes, there is such a break in this country now between what is the definition of news if you are a conservative and the definition of news if you are a liberal. And the liberal really does include so much of the mainstream media and especially their top editors and producers who drive so much of this.

You know, Sean, the bigger point here is I have heard reporters say so many times if the Democrats complain about what we are doing and the Republicans complain, we must be doing something right.

And I'm here to tell that you when all your customers are saying you are doing something wrong, then you are going out of business. And that's the problem with the press. They have becoming valid only to an increasingly small slice of America. And that slice reinforces what it thinks when they read these outlets and they just can't stand Donald Trump.

We all, as nation, would be so much better off if the press just told the news, reported the facts straight down the middle.

HANNITY: Good discussion tonight. We appreciate it. When we come back, Roseanne Barr, her success is sending shockwaves through the left. This comes as yet another TV show take as nasty swipe at Vice President Mike Pence and even his wife Karen as we continue on this special edition of "Hannity."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So the Roseanne reboot is taking the country by storm.

It has been a massive ratings success in the first two weeks it's been on air. And by the way, it's rattling the left. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I should have tried to understand why you voted the crazy way that you did.

ROSEANNE BARR, ACTRESS: And I should have understood that, you know, you want the government to give everybody free healthcare because you are a good-hearted person who can't do simple math.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, people parent differently than they did in your day. It turns out a lot of what you did, did not work and some of it was against the law.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

BARR: Yes, it's against the law because your generation made everything so P.C. instead of spanking them, you tell them to go over there and think about what they did wrong. You know what they're thinking? I can't believe this loser isn't spanking me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now, author and attorney, David Limbaugh, and Fox News contributor, Tammy Bruce. Good to see you both.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, guys.

HANNITY: It's incredible. You have movies, you know, look at the movie by mercy me, I can only imagine.

BRUCE: Right.

HANNITY: My movie did well. The movie pull out this weekend. Roseanne is doing well. And you still get the cookie cutter Hollywood formula.

BRUCE: Yes.

HANNITY: What do you think?

BRUCE: You know, look, I think this is a time where Americans suddenly I think perhaps because of President Trump that Americans are feeling safer to be themselves. And they realize that they're not going to be told how to be or what they're or what to expect of themselves. They are tired of being dictated to. And I think that's a freeing for the American people.

Now, Hollywood is a business. You know, television is a business. And if you want -- they are finding out with "Roseanne." I think this is surprising ABC though. I think they thought that this was going to be a bone they would throw to people. This is the same network that cancelled "Last Man Standing" which made no sense at the time.

So, I think this is a wake-up call. Whether or not they are willing to throw away their business in order, you know, for their business, for their political model is another thing entirely. But this is a really good sign that Americans we know what we want. We are going -- we understand.

HANNITY: They are choosing.

BRUCE: They are choosing and about the power of our consumerism and it's showing. We want to be entertained. We also want a little less politics. And you know, the episodes coming up are going to be maybe a little less political. But this is very exciting and it's good for the American people and if you want to succeed in television, I think you better start listening to everyone who doesn't live in Malibu or Manhattan.

HANNITY: It's really well said. David Limbaugh, you live in the heartland, you know, it's funny because you watch Jimmy Kimmel and that's this is why I'm literally drawing a line in the stand. Bullying a first lady who is reading to children and he likes to consider himself the great moral arbiter of everything.

And I'm just -- I just -- I've had it with all of them. Because as a group, you see never ending attacks and never ending hypocrisy here. And on this show I will do it. I don't know many other people that are willing to take this on but I will take it on every night because it needs to be addressed.

DAVID LIMBAUGH, AUTHOR AND ATTORNEY: You know, Sean, the left has contempt for fly over countries. Their policies are divorced from the results that their policies produced. You know, for their stated goal. They claim they care about the blue collar worker, they say Trump only pretends to care about the blue collar worker when in fact he's fulfilled -- he is fulfilling his campaign promises for the blue collar workers.

And the liberals are the ones who only care about the votes. See they are just, they are in this protection mode. Obama bankrupted -- tried to bankrupt the coal industry. The left doesn't care about that. But look at the contempt they show on -- in Hollywood.

They have all these shows that denigrate Christian and traditional morality and then have you Roseanne who is not necessarily a social conservative, is a Trump supporter. And you have these ratings and Rush pointed this out. Despite the fact that in the two major markets, L.A., and New York City and the tri-state region, you had terrible ratings there but yet they had such robust ratings throughout the country. It overwhelmed them.

That's symbolic of what's going to happen in the next election. There's an up roaring, an uprising among conservative people, this normal people who reject this contempt that they have.

BRUCE: Yes, David, I couldn't agree with you more. And here is what the left is reacting to. The similarity, let's say, between a Roseanne who is likely not a social conservative, people like me, and other conservatives is that we're not conforming. We are not behaving. Right? We're not accepting their narrative.

That's the threat. Especially when women do it. Especially when also it challenges their world view that you have to look a certain way. You have to go to certain parties. You have to behave a certain way.

HANNITY: People don't remember you were the president of now.

BRUCE: I was --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Back in the day.

BRUCE: And indeed. A generation ago 20 years earlier this month I became the president of the Independent Women's Voice organization. A national conservative organization but based on policy issues. Not partisanship. And so my politics haven't changed. It's about personal freedom, dignity, being able to choose our future for ourselves and economically free.

HANNITY: Well--

BRUCE: So these are the things that Roseanne cares about. That Middle America cares about and the left is terrified because personal freedom means that liberalism will not survive.

HANNITY: Last word, David. What about the things that Kimmel has the tapes we showed at the beginning of the program? What do you make of it? Well, under the banner of, I guess this is the new Disney.

LIMBAUGH: I'm no prude but it's pretty disgusting when you consider the level of hypocrisy they claim -- the left claim to be outraged about Trump's alleged fidelity, and yet they promote this licentiousness all over their networks which is what gets -- which is what alienates most of America.

And they continue to do it because liberalism is their religion. And to answer Tammy's question I do think they place it above even the good dollar.

HANNITY: Yes.

LIMBAUGH: They want to promote their agenda so badly that they want to cram it down our throats. They're the ones hypocrites. They are the ones promoting sex. They don't care about infidelity. It's an excuse to go after Trump.

HANNITY: We got to go.

LIMBAUGH: That's all it is.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both for being with us. More of our special edition of Hannity right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. As we wrap up this special edition of "Hannity," unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. As always, thank you for being with us.

Remember, we'll always be fair and balanced. Follow us at Instagram on Twitter at Sean Hannity. We hope you have a great weekend. We will see you back on Monday. Don't forget Laura Ingraham will be back on Monday as well. Have a great weekend.

END

