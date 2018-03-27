Gutfeld: CNN goes full 'Springer'

There's nothing better than a good old intellectual debate:

(BEGIN CNN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL AVENATTI, ATTORNEY FOR STORMY DANIELS: There's a reason why God gave you two ears and one mouth. You're supposed to listen.

DAVID SCHWARTZ, ATTORNEY FOR MICHAEL COHEN: What about your fake lie detector test?

(CROSSTALK)

AVENATTI: You're supposed to listen.

SCHWARTZ: What about your phony lie detector test?

(CROSSTALK)

AVENATTI: He's a thug. Your friend is a thug.

SCHWARTZ: Well, thank you.

AVENATTI: He's a thug.

SCHWARTZ: That's a million dollars.

AVENATTI: No that's three million. He's a thug.

SCHWARTZ: A million dollars.

AVENATTI: Thug, thug.

AVENATTI: That's not the last picture.

SCHWARTZ: Oh, yeah, where is it?

AVENATTI: Buckle up.

SCHWARTZ: Where is it?

SCHWARTZ: To talk about some fantasy criminal indictment, you don't know what you're talking about...

(CROSSTALK)

SCHWARTZ: Look at you laughing.

JEFFREY TOOBIN, CNN LEGAL ANALYST: Can I interrupt --

(CROSSTALK)

SCHWARTZ: Did you speak to Mueller? Do you know exactly what they're doing?

TOOBIN: Let me just, sort of, cut through the testosterone that's like cascading around me here.

(END CNN VIDEO CLIP)

Please.

I know. All that brings back memories.

(BEGIN 'JERRY SPRINGER SHOW' VIDEO CLIPS)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: You ain't nothing but a lying (BLEEP)

(APPLAUSE)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: (BLEEP) (BLEEP)

(END 'JERRY SPRINGER SHOW' VIDEO CLIPS)

Yes, CNN, you've finally gone Springer. All that's missing is the hair pulling and the 300-lb bouncer. Maybe Brian Stelter can don a referee shirt.

I wonder, could this be what Anderson Cooper's saw as a career arc: to go from high class to crass? And for what? To prove Trump had consensual sex not with his wife before he became president. I think America has filed that under: so what?

As for us, you won't hear a bad word about Stormy. Unlike Hillary and her friends, we won't besmirch the women. We're going to wait until Trump has at least nine Oval Office encounters with one of his interns fresh out of college and until he's accused of sexual assault by a woman who came to him for help. In the meantime, all we have is a story about a romp a decade ago at a golf tournament.

But with Trump, everyone knew his flaws before they voted. Decades as a tabloid staple didn't hurt, as well as all those prize-winning reporters now on the Trump gossip beat. And that "Access Hollywood" tape helped. Funny, that tape existed for years, tucked away in some creepy network dude's closet until it was leaked just before an election. What are the odds of that?

And so, CNN sacrifices what's left of its reputation trying to undo an election. To think, if only people had another chance to vote for Hillary, they'd forget about the woman who ridiculed her husband's accusers.

Congrats, CNN, you've redefined hard news.