Judge Jeanine: You Republicans have screwed up royally

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Breaking tonight, marchers take to the streets in cities across the country in support of gun control.

Hello and welcome to "Justice." Live from our nation's capital, I'm Jeanine Pirro. Thanks for being with us and thanks to all of you for once again making "Justice" the most of watched show on all of cable news last weekend.

And we have another packed show for you tonight. Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley on today's marches; Ann Coulter, former Trump campaign adviser, David Bossie, media reporter, and Joe Concha and more, but first my Opening Statement.

The Omnibus Bill that Republicans gave President Trump yesterday is a total betrayal of him and those who elected him. It was as though they left him without arms to swim in a sea of sharks risking our health and safety.

Now, I told you a long time ago that the establishment was anti-Trump. Remember how panicked they were when it looked like he would actually win the nomination, the Party elders petrified because he was beholden to no one and in spite of their back slapping and glad handling, they just proved that they still are.

Once he was elected, the establishment's mission was to make sure that did not succeed. Candidate Donald Trump ran on a promise to build a border wall. And in 2017, January, Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to build that wall with $15 billion.

The bill they presented had only $1.6 billion. Short more than $13 billion, and they specifically precluded the use of that money for the wall prototypes the President looked at in California.

This betrayal should be no surprise. Ryan and McConnell never cared about his succeeding. Two months after he was elected, Ryan failed to deliver votes on the healthcare bill. The one that he had seven years to work on. The one that Ryan hid under lock and key in the basement of Congress, the one they pulled because of the embarrassment of not having enough votes to pass it when they had the House, the Senate and the Oval.

So, why did the President sign this bill?

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They looked at it as a veto. I looked very seriously at the veto. I was thinking about doing the veto, but because of the incredible gains that we have been able to make for the military, that overwrote any of our thinking.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: The first order of government is the protection of its citizens. This bill included $700 billion to shore up the military, so destroyed, devalued and diminished by Barack Obama.

As Obama took the Army down to World War II levels, North Korea was launching ICBMS with nuclear war tips threatening Guam, Hawaii and all Americans.

Meanwhile, Iran spinning centrifuges allegedly for nuclear medicine while at the same time, threatening the extermination of both Israel and America. And Russia in possession of 20 percent of our uranium thanks to bubba and his wife, continuing to build their nuclear arsenal.

So, faced with this triad, the President chose to put our defense in the strongest position to protect us and to protect our service members. Our arsenal will now include the stealth F-35 bombers that literally are invisible to the enemy.

You know, any leader's success is based upon the ability to take action and get results. It's what Trump does. It's what he did with deregulation. It's what he did by removing the individual mandate in the tax reform bill. It's what he just did with bump stocks. These guys funded the sanctuary cities, the ones that protect illegal criminals, risking the life and safety of American citizens like Kate Steinle.

Sanctuary cities where federal and local law enforcement are pitted against each other and they funded Planned Parenthood that performs more than 300,000 abortions a year at a cost of $500 million a year.

Congress prefers rogue cities where illegal criminals are protected and Americans at risk. Congress prefers no border wall, so illegals can cross bringing poisonous drugs that take the lives of over 1,000 Americans a week. That's what I said, 1,000 Americans a week, and while we pay for border walls for those in Tunisia and Libya, Americans will suffer a plague of drug overdoses from illegal drugs that come into this country from Mexico.

Ninety percent of the heroin use in this country comes through the southern border and although we are only 5 percent of the world's population, we use 80 percent of the its opioids with a potency 50 percent that of heroin and 100 percent that of morphine, the one the establishment is not willing to build a wall to stop. The one that the Congress is killing more than 1,000 of us a week by not building the wall.

Opioids and illegal drugs coming from Mexico.

Folks, these are double-talking two-faced politicians who care only about themselves, lobbyists, their contributions and the next election. So, here we are, Democrats crowing that they funded sanctuary cities, Planned Parenthood and $1.6 billion for a see-through wall while they kept out DACA, which the President was willing to give them so that Democrats could use it against him in the upcoming election.

Folks, I want to be real coyer. This is not on President Trump. This is on the leadership of the Republican Party, the very people this President should be able to count on.

In truth, the President is surrounded by inept, incompetent warriors and this bill is a reflection of just that total betrayal by the Senate and House leadership. How dare these Republicans play politics with our lives and the lives of our children with all of this namby-pamby nonsense about their security border.

The president and the people who voted for him have been betrayed by Speaker Paul Ryan and Leader Mitch McConnell. And the people in Kentucky and Wisconsin need to make sure these guys are defeated in the next election so this President can carry on the agenda that we elected him to do. That's my open. Tell me what you think on my Facebook page and Twitter. And at Instagram #judgejeanine.

All right, here with reactions to the rallies across the country today, as well as all of the other developing stories this week, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

All right, good evening, Hogan. We saw a lot of young kids out there today marching and protesting. They want gun control. What does the President think of all of this and what is this administration going to do?

HOGAN GIDLEY, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: Well, first of all, it's a school safety march, is what we were told, right, not a gun control march.

PIRRO: But -- well, I guess, it's called March for our Lives.

GIDLEY: Right, absolutely. I saw some of the signage out there. I looked on Twitter. I was around some of the protesters. I saw their signs. Clearly a gun control march, not a school safety march.

That being said, the president obviously respects the First Amendment, but he also respects the second. One of the things that the significant victories actually in this Omnibus package were two pieces of legislation, the Fix NICS piece of legislation, also the Stop School Violence Act, both of those were funded under this bill.

As you know, and you've chronicled extremely well in your show, with the Parkland shooting, a systematic failure at the local mistake and the federal levels of government, these two pieces of legislation and the Omnibus worked to shore up some of the problems because there is no conversation, no communication between the local level and the federal level as it relates to background checks.

This close these loopholes and hopefully will prevent people from getting a firearm who don't need to have a firearm again.

PIRRO: Okay, now the president as I just said in my opening slide a $1.3 trillion spending bill after threatening to veto it and he was very clear. He said, "I will never sign a bill like this again." He even threatened to veto it. He didn't want to sign it, so why did he?

GIDLEY: Well, he signed it because it fulfills one of the campaign promises he made while on the campaign trail, which is you know is to rebuild the military.

You articulated it beautifully in the open, which is Barack Obama dismantled what we had as far as protection in this country. The number one job of the federal government is to protect the American people.

They won't rebuild -- we weren't building new equipment under Barack Obama, they were rebuilding and fixing old broken-down equipment. This bill goes to rebuild our military. It actually gives the largest pay raise to our troops who well deserve that for the first time in about 10 years.

There are some significant victories here and the wall, as you mentioned. It wasn't everything we wanted, but there are political realities that exist in this town. We have to have 60 votes to pass a funding bill in the Senate. The Republicans don't have that.

The president looked at it and said, "I want to rebuild the military." The Democrats said, "Fine, you rebuild the military. We're going to hold the military hostage. Every dollar you tell me you want for the military, we insist on basically a dollar for dollar exchange for our pet projects here at home."

The president didn't want to do it, but the president did it because rebuilding the military and protecting this nation is his first and foremost job.

PIRRO: And you know, for the viewers out there who are saying to themselves, "Well, you know, she just said we have the House and the Senate and the Oval," the truth is, the rules, you know, you need to have 60 and you know, we don't have a line by line veto as the President indicated yesterday because the Supreme Court has said, it's unconstitutional and we would need a constitutional amendment.

GIDLEY: Absolutely, that's absolutely right and that's the political reality I alluded to earlier. You can't just come in and govern by fiat. You have to get things accomplished and the problem is, when you have Democrats in the Senate who used to be for border control, they used to be for security. They used to be for the military, they used to be for tax cuts and jobs, used to be for manufacturing and for whatever reason, they've turned away from that.

Look, you talked about the wall earlier. I just talked about it now. The fact of the matter is, this problem with immigration has gotten worse since the Democrats used to be for it. The only thing that has changed the last 10 years with immigration and border security is the problem is worse and Donald Trump is in the White House, which tells me it's purely political for them.

They didn't want DACA at all. You saw what the President.

PIRRO: Right, it's amazing.

GIDLEY: You couldn't believe what the President offered them on the table. Three times what Obama wanted.

PIRRO: Right.

GIDLEY: And they still didn't want it. It shows they wanted -- it's a political football. They are playing politics with people's lives. It's grotesque.

PIRRO: All right, Hogan Gidley, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

And joining me now, live from New York, conservative columnist and author, the one and only, Ann Coulter. How are you, Ann?

ANN COULTER, CONSERVATIVE COLUMNIST AND AUTHOR: I am deeply depressed. And you?

PIRRO: I am certainly concerned. But let's talk about why you are depressed.

COULTER: Well, listening to your opening statement, I was thinking to myself, "Oh, I wish I could believe that. I wish I could believe there is still hope."

I just -- I can't see any way to sugar coat what a disaster this is. I mean, there are 24 Republicans in the Senate who voted against the Omnibus Spending Bill, and about half of them did it for the right reason like Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue and Ron Johnson, and a few others.

So, you know, maybe we can run them for President. But there was only one guy who said at every speech at every rally for two years that he would build the wall and has now signed a bill to prohibit the building of the wall.

You know, you say that he did it and he claimed he did it, although, I know what the "Wall Street Journal" said he did it because he wanted to go to Mar-a-Lago.

PIRRO: Oh, that's baloney. That is full baloney.

(CROSSTALK)

COULTER: That's your corporate newspaper.

PIRRO: That's not my corporate at anything. This guy is the hardest working guy who has ever been in that White House. He doesn't sleep and he works day and night, but you know.

COULTER: It didn't pay off here.

PIRRO: You know why? The Republicans didn't care enough.

COULTER: No, but we knew that. We knew that from Trump's campaign. We knew they were swine. We thought he was perhaps not the world's greatest negotiator, but a negotiator. And we got nothing, nothing, nothing.

Chuck Schumer's flack is tweeting out. We are getting tired of winning. And this business about how he did it to protect national defense and how important it is, there is no more crucial attack on our national defense than the fact that we don't have a wall.

More people are dying as you were saying in your opening statement, more people are dying every year from heroin and fentanyl overdoses than died each year -- than died in the entire course of the Vietnam War.

And that is 100 percent because we do not have a wall at our border. I mean, if I thought there were any hope, there are things Trump can do. Somebody has got to you know, brush up on the constitution. He's the commander-in-chief. It's his job to protect our borders.

PIRRO: What can he do? How can he do it? Now, given what he has got, how can he do what? And by the way, you can't make light of North Korea with the whakkadoo over there, rocket man. You know, you can't, no and Iran who is committed to destroying us.

COULTER: North Korea, look for Trump to be saying and if China won't deal with North Korea, we will. It's on the order of the premiere of China saying and if America won't deal with Mexico, we will.

North Korea is China's problem. Mexico is our problem.

PIRRO: Except North Korea is threatening to kill us, not China.

COULTER: Oh, they're not going to do that. That's crazy.

PIRRO: When you are with a basketball player, with Dennis Rodman, you went on some private talks, talk to me.

COULTER: No, but I have seen the missiles. They go like that, poof.

PIRRO: What can the president do? What can the president do as commander- in-chief?

COULTER: On the day after his inauguration, it's his authority under the constitution that cannot be taken away from him by any legislature, by any court -- I am quite confident, the Supreme Court would uphold this, to defend our borders.

I mean, he has -- the last war that had a declaration of war from Congress in it was World War II and we engage in a lot of military actions around the world.

I think it can be done right on our border as part of the defense. Have the (inaudible) do it.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: But what if he gets the money? Where does he get money to build the wall that you say he can build as a national defense? Where does he take the money from?

COULTER: The same place Reagan took the money to invade Grenada. The same place he took the money to bomb Syria. He has the money to spend on national defense and this is a much bigger problem of national defense. This our people being attacked with chemical warfare, not allegedly you know, Syrians.

PIRRO: And what about DACA? Real fast, I know immigration is a big issue for you. I mean, even the Democrats didn't want DACA and he's willing to give it away. What that's about?

COULTER: I don't think he should have been willing. I mean, I think the opening gambit should be "We'll talk about DACA when we have the wall." But we have now decided, since now we have no funding for a wall and no funding for sanctuary cities, and he's only supposed to paint fences down by the San Diego borders. I mean, it's unbelievable, they wouldn't even give him money for new border patrol agents.

They wouldn't even give him money for detention facilities, but all of this can be done under his powers as Commander-in-Chief if he cared and if he wanted to do it. Unfortunately, I think the fact that he signed this Omnibus Bill is the last straw and this just says, he never wanted to do it.

PIRRO: Okay, disagree, but Ann Coulter, (inaudible) getting your perspective.

All right, and Sarah Carter stops by "Justice" for tonight's panel, that's ahead, and next, former Donald Trump Deputy campaign manager, David Bossie standing by with his take on the spending bill and much more as "Justice" rolls on.

PIRRO: President Trump signing a $1.3 trillion Omnibus Spending Bill despite threatening to veto that same legislation. His message to Congress, "I will never sign another bill like this again."

Joining me now with reaction to that and much more, former Trump campaign -- deputy campaign manager, David Bossie.

All right, David, let me know, what is your take on the President signing this huge spending bill?

DAVID BOSSIE, FORMER TRUMP DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER: It's a fundamental failure of leadership in Congress. What they sent this President is tantamount to the opposite of what this Republican President got elected on, what the majority in the House and Senate got elected on, and it is unbelievable they put him in this situation.

And quite honestly, there is a little bit of bad effort by the staff at the White House as well, I think.

PIRRO: Ah, now that's very interesting. Now, I want to talk about that, but you now, we've got 2,232 pages.

The geniuses passed this bill, and no one, the President said had time to read it. Now, what's interesting is, it would give you less than one minute per page to read it from the time it came out.

BOSSIE: It's so outrageous.

PIRRO: Okay, speaking of that, if no one really had much of a chance to read it, the people who serve him in the White House, his staff could have said to him, "You know, the $1.6 billion for the wall, you can't do any of the prototypes. You have to do a drone."

BOSSIE: Look, it's Section 230 of this bill talks about the wall, and it's secondary fencing. Secondary fencing.

PIRRO: What does that mean?

BOSSIE: Which is chain link fence. This is not a wall. This is no money for the President's initiative to build a wall, to secure America, to stop the drugs, to stop the bad guys from getting into this country.

This is the opposite of what he ran on and this is Republican leadership in the Congress did him a disservice by forcing him to sign this really bad bill.

PIRRO: But you know, this president continues to keep moving in spite of this. What leverage does he have? I mean, we've seen him do things like you know, the tariffs and deregulation and all of the other stuff he's done, but McConnell and Ryan, they actually lied when they said "We're going to get that wall and we are going to get $15 billion." Why did they buckle?

BOSSIE: Well, first of all, the process here was broken in Congress. Only four people, really, the leaders in the House and Senate, there are two leaders, a Democrat and a Republican is who wrote this bill and their staffs. No one else had a process. The senators and the Congress had no amendments, no debate. This was all just done behind. This is what we ran against.

PIRRO: And he can't stop that because he doesn't run Congress.

BOSSIE: No, he doesn't run Congress. This is a failure in the leadership in the House themselves.

PIRRO: Well, you know what, I hope that my viewers in Kentucky and Wisconsin and everywhere else start to understand that this kind of nonsense is going to continue. It's almost like they are in the same party-- the Republicans and Democrats.

BOSSIE: The swamp won on this one. That's the problem. This President is so dedicated to fixing these problems, to doing what is right, for our defense -- for our national defense, to build our depleted military up and give them the proper training and armament and planes and ships that they need.

But Barack Obama broke our military. It takes money to fix it. What this is, is to give the Democrats unfettered spending in return for that and it is outrageous.

PIRRO: And a win for the next election. Very quickly, what frustrates me is that it's McCabe and -- it's McConnell and it's Ryan who in the White House talks to them so we can go back to the President and say, "Mr. President you can't read 2,232 pages." No.

BOSSIE: Right, it's somebody's responsibility to tell the President what is in it.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Called to task. You agree?

BOSSIE: I do.

PIRRO: Okay, David Bossie, thanks so much. And media reporter for The Hill, Joe Concha is here live. We are going to talk about this week's most outrageous statements. You can't miss that one, but next, it's that time. The Panel is on deck and ready to debate.

Radio talk show host, Chris Hahn and Fox News contributor, the great Sarah Carter about to go at it and you can judge who wins, "Justice" rolls on in a moment.

ROBERT GRAY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Live from America's News Headquarters, I am Robert Gray. The FBI trying to piece together what led a man to drive a flaming minivan full of propane tanks and gasoline containers into a California Air Base.

The 51-year-old driver died after veering through the front gate and crashing. He was a permanent legal resident who immigrated to the US from India more than 20 years ago. Police say he had no known ties to the base or terrorism.

In France, police officer, Arnaud Beltrame being remembered as a hero after trading himself for a female hostage during yesterday's supermarket siege.

His death bringing the number of people killed in the attack to four. The Moroccan-born attacker reportedly called himself a soldier of ISIS. He was killed when police stormed the market.

President Trump today condemning the attack and tweeting his support for the victims. I'm Robert Gray, now back to "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

PIRRO: Welcome back to "Justice" live from our nation's capital. Tonight, an undercover informant is blowing the lid off the real Russian collusion story involving the Uranium One scandal and you know who, the Clintons.

In an interview with The Hill William Douglas Campbell's face was obscured as he responded to Democrats attacking his credibility and described being interrogated by FBI agents.

Joining me now to discuss this and more, Fox News Contributor, Sarah Carter and radio talk show host, and former aide to Chuck Schumer, Chris Hahn.

All right, guys, are we going to listen to this sound?

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

WILLIAM DOUGLAS CAMPBELL, FBI INFORMANT: They interviewed me about the Clintons for several hours, a good part of the day. That was the indication they, as good agents, they didn't say exactly and specifically what they were doing as far as the investigation, but they were looking into the Clintons and the information that I.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: All right, now what we have got here is, this guy is the guy who was an informant for the FBI, Russians trying to access people in the United States. Found fertile ground with the Clintons who sold them the uranium and this guy was undercover and the amazing part of this, Sarah, was that the Department of Justice gagged this undercover witness, an informant for the FBI and said, if you talk, you go to jail.

Well, the gag was lifted and now he is talking and what does it sound like to you?

SARAH CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely, I mean, they gagged him. He wasn't able to say anything until the DOJ lifted the gag order and then when he came out and told his story, he wanted people to know what was going on between the Russians and the Clintons and about millions of dollars that he knew had been routed through and believed to be routed through to the Clinton Foundation of in kind favors so that the Russians could basically enter our uranium market and our energy market.

And all of a sudden, when he came forward, you have the Democrats and everyone attacking him, coming out and trying to discredit him and he's like, "No way, this going to end now, I'm going to come out and defend myself.

PIRRO: Okay, Chris, what do you say to this? The guy was a witness for the prosecution in something that is unheard of and anyone -- judge, lawyer or anyone I have ever worked with gagged by the Department of Justice?

CHRIS HAHN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: A lot of people are gagged by the Department of Justice and not allowed to talk. I think that's part of the reason why the Attorney General used to fire Andy McCabe last week. And let's be clear here, I read what this guy said.

It's a big jump for this to even be relevant at all. Look, Judge, if Hillary Clinton is somehow indicted over his deal, I will buy you a Coke and tell you, you are right. But right now, it is completely irrelevant to the national conversation.

CARTER: Okay, Chris, one minute. One minute, Chris, you know, he is currently now a witness for the FBI. There is something there. This Clinton Foundation investigation, it was never shut down.

They attempted to try to quiet it down, but the FBI is coming back now and they are saying, "Wait, we need to look at this." The Russians gave him specific information.

HAHN: Nonsense.

CARTER: No, it's not.

HAHN: Come on.

CARTER: He said.

PIRRO: Isn't that distraction? I know.

CARTER: Three decades, three decades, Chris.

PIRRO: Look, Sarah, Sarah, one minute.

HAHN: The president of the United States, unless I missed something, Sarah, unless I missed something, Sarah, he didn't win the election it's irrelevant.

CARTER: He makes the lie.

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: It's irrelevant.

CARTER: It's irrelevant that the FBI is questioning him.

PIRRO: Chris, stop with its irrelevance, so when you're a criminal and if you run for President, you get away with it? Is that your reasoning because that's not -- it has nothing to do with crime in this country?

HAHN: Hold on a minute, an investigation does not make you a criminal unless you're in some other country. Here you are innocent, right?

(CROSSTALK)

HANH: There is some obscure investigation going on.

CARTER: Chris, Chris, look.

HANH: Look, this is a nice distraction, but it's irrelevant.

CARTER: It's really a distraction. If the Democrats are screaming mad about Russia, here is real collusion here. There was something that happened, that 20 percent of our uranium, yes, our mining rights were sold to the Russians and we know that Bill Clinton was paid $500,000.00 by Renaissance Capital.

HANH: There were nine other agencies that approved that deal. There were nine other agencies that approved that bill. Nine.

CARTER: We also know that a lot of that information did not reach the people in those agencies.

HANH: Great.

CARTER: And that's what they are investigating now. Great all you want, Chris, but there is an investigation that is going to happen.

HANH: Great. Whatever. It's got to be the day he knew anything actually.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: This guy was so important, Chris that the FBI and the United States attorney used him as a witness in a Russian case involving extortion, so don't say.

CARTER: And paid him.

HANH: Yes.

CARTER: And paid him $51,000.00 for being a witness.

PIRRO: So, I mean, you can't just say poo-poo what difference does it make? It makes a big difference. But anyway, let me keep moving on this thing.

The Republican leadership now has presented a bill to the president for $1.3 trillion. What do you say, Sarah?

CARTER: It's so frustrating. I mean, look, Americans are frustrated. They are angry. They don't want the same old same old, I think that's what they got here.

You know, the president was cornered. This is what I have been hearing. The president was kind of caught in a corner right here, he was, you know, Chris. He was.

And he was caught in a corner and.

HAHN: Come on.

CARTER: There has to be another resolution. Look, to the border wall. That was what was so important to so many people. I had spent the majority of my career down on the Mexico border, back and forth. I understand how dangerous this is.

This is a national security issue and I think the president gets that.

PIRRO: Okay, Chris, you keep saying, "yeah."

HAHN: Look, yes, because the President is supposed to lead the budget problem -- budget negotiation process.

PIRRO: He doesn't lead the Congress.

HAHN: Mick Mulvaney should have been at the table negotiating this budget and if the president doesn't fire him tomorrow, he is being ridiculous. The president should have been involved. He should have been negotiating this deal. This is the president's budget; the buck stops with him. It's his fault and if he doesn't like it, then he shouldn't have signed it.

PIRRO: You know what, Chris, don't say things that aren't true.

HAHN: Oh, he signed it.

CARTER: He didn't veto it, and you are right about that and there's a lot of anger about that right now, but this is not the President's budget.

HAHN: Yes.

CARTER: This is not the President's budget. If you look at this, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan -- there were a lot of people involved in making this happen, Chris.

HANH: Yes.

PIRRO: You know, Chris, saying the yes, and say, so what?

HANH: The most of powerful -- the president is the most powerful person in this process. I worked in Congress. I have seen this process. If this president wanted to engage, he could have gone engaged. He could have gotten his way on most of this stuff.

He may have had to compromise on some things, but he would have gotten a lot more than he got in this budget, so the only person he has to blame is himself and if he wants to start firing people tomorrow, Mick Mulvaney is probably the right guy to go.

CARTER: And maybe, and maybe he will. Maybe there will people that will be fired over this. I don't doubt it. There's a lot of anger out there, but I think, right now, now that it's already been signed, there is only one step and that is to move forward to figure out what needs to be done to rectify this.

HAHN: Right.

CARTER: Because something has to be done.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: That's border -- all right, we've run out of time, but I have got to tell you, that border wall is an absolute necessity and if the Democrats don't want it, then they can take responsibility for the drugs coming through the border.

HANH: Let Mexico pay for it like he said he would.

PIRRO: You know, this isn't a joke, Chris, but it's good to have you on. Chris Hahn and Sarah Carter.

All right, the former vice president wants to beat up the current president. It's just one of the most outrageous things that I heard this week. Joe Concha, media reporter for The Hill is standing by live to break it all down with me, next.

PIRRO: Former Vice President Joe Biden with some, let's say fighting words for President Trump.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When a guy who ended becoming our national leader said "I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it," and then said, I made a mistake -- I didn't make mistake, but they asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, I said, "No," I said, "If we were in high school, I would take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: And that's just one of the most of outrageous things I've heard this week and here to break it all down, media reporter for The Hill, Joe Concha joins us now. All right, Joes, what's your take on the former Vice President telling in a rally that he would beat the hell out of Donald Trump.

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER, THE HILL: Well, Judge, in a prior life, I actually was a sports columnist for NBC and for Fox, so I am kind of a real connoisseur of pugilism and I have got to tell you, Joe Biden fighting Donald Trump, probably not a good idea.

He is for one, five years older, all right, 76 on 71, if we were to do it now. He is three inches shorter, six feet against six three. He's giving away 25 pounds, but most of importantly, and you should know this being a New Yorker, the guy from Queens who is a street fighter probably is going to beat the guy from Delaware.

So, I have Trump in a third-round rhetorical knockout, even if this happened in high school.

PIRRO: You know what's amazing, Joe is that he actually gets in front of an audience and says that you know, he'd like to beat hell out of the president of the United States. What would have happened if someone said that about Barack Obama when he was president?

CONCHA: You know those marches that happened in Washington today? It would look like that. A couple hundred thousand people descending on whoever made that comment. So, look, I think when people try to out-Trump Trump, and I am not even talking about Democrats because Biden is trying to sound authentic and trying to sound like a real guy talking real talk.

We saw it with Rubio. We saw it with Christy. We saw it with Bush during the 2016 campaign. Joe, just be yourself and don't try to be a tough guy and Biden actually walked back those comments on a podcast a couple of days later knowing how stupid it sounded.

PIRRO: Good. All right, Samantha Bee unleashes this on Hope Hicks. Listen to this.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

SAMANTHA BEE, HOST, "FULL FRONTAL": Okay, they see your force field of blanched pretty whiteness, you will disappear escape this nightmare of presidency unscathed. You'll disappear into the nice, wealthy, anonymity in a nice town somewhere and someday, you will go to the gates of the nice white Protestant heaven where Saint Peter will laugh in your face and say, "You think you are getting go get in here? You helped burn down democracy, bitch. Get your ass downstairs."

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Unbelievable. Your take, Joe?

CONCHA: Well, look, Samantha Bee again, I'll mention the march in Washington today. She says that democracy is being burned down. I think if a couple of hundred thousand people can march in protest like they did today, democracy is alive and well. That's a textbook edition.

If you talk to White House reporters, they will tell you that this administration is more accessible than the previous one and the previous one before that. So, the whole democracy thing, Bee gets an F here, but overall, Jeanine, I mean, I grew up watching Eddie Murphy or Letterman in his early days at NBC or even Johnny Carson. I would have VCR'ed it just to completely date myself, and that kind of comedy wasn't as mean spirited.

It wasn't as petulant as it is predictable. It wasn't as angry as it is asinine and what we are seeing now is political commentary dressed up as comedy and it mostly quite frankly, for lack of a better word, sucks. I just don't find the humor in it. It's just a mean spirit.

PIRRO: What's amazing is with political comedy, you actually alienate half the country. So, I mean, I don't get it. Just be funny at something we could all laugh at.

But let's look at this one, Senator McCain goes after Trump for the Putin call. It was actually a tweet, and he says, the tweet reads, "An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to the vote in a free and fair election."

Now, before even get to you, Joe, I mean, what about Barack Obama telling Vlad when the election is over, I will have more freedom to talk to him.

CONCHA: Flexibility.

PIRRO: Yes, flexibility to talk to him, but what's your take on this?

CONCHA: Well, not just flexibility but in 2012, there is an official transcript that shows President Obama calling Vladimir Putin to congratulate him and President Bush as well in 2008. It wasn't Putin, but Medvedev who was the President at the time, called him as well.

And even President Bush had a nickname for Vladimir Putin, you could go look it up right now and it was "Putiput" so every American president, going back to Bush to Obama, the Trump has been nice to the Russian president because it's Trump, it's derangement syndrome and therefore, the outrages gets pushed to eleven, it's 2018. It's just the way it goes, Jeanine.

PIRRO: Joe Concha. Thanks so much.

And actor, David A. R. White, star of "God's Not Dead," joins me live, next.

PIRRO: The third installment of the movie "God's Not Dead" is being released this Friday and I'm lucky to be part of it. Take a look.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

PIRRO: Reverend Hill goes after Elseworth, now Elseworth fires back and meanwhile, this kid Adam Richardson is caught in the crossfire.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Judge, this kid killed somebody.

PIRRO: Oh, come on, it was an accident.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: The judge and jury is going to decide that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, speaking of judge and jury, who is going to hold this reverend accountable? Okay, there is a big difference between a death in a fight. This reverend did attack this kid and now he's calling for the kid to get put away for 30 years. That's insane.

PIRRO: (Inaudible) both sides are totally fired up. Huge protest is planned for the weekend and this is teed up for disaster. That's the sign of the times, isn't it? Everybody is yelling and nobody is listening.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Joining me now from LA, Pure Flix's Entertainment co-founder, David A.R. White who is an actor in and a producer of the highly popular "God's Not Dead" movie franchise.

All right, good evening, David, it's good to have you here. You are the co-founder of the Pure Flix movies and they specialize in faith and family- themed movies, I was lucky enough as I said to be part of it, and I am thrilled. But what got you into these faith-based family-themed movies?

DAVID A.R. WHITE, FOUNDER PURE FLIX ENTERTAINMENT: Thank you, Judge and you were wonderful in the movie, by the way. You know, I just think -- obviously, we are living in kind of this dark sociopolitical divisive time where everybody is yelling as you say and no one is listening.

And what faith films do is they just offer an opportunity for people to ask these tough questions, these questions that are on everybody's minds, they are in the colleges. They are everywhere. Is God good all the time in the middle of floods and hurricanes and all the things that go on? And it allows us to open up discussions.

PIRRO: All right, what you are seeing there is some of the movie, and I must tell you, it's a very interesting movie.

A lot of issues that involve the church and state and free speech, and you know, for you, this is a time of year that you release these "God Isn't Dead" movies. This is a third installment, correct?

WHITE: It is, yes. You know, obviously, Easter is a time when families get together a lot of times, you know people are different faiths. In fact, in the movie, I play a pastor and my brother is an atheist and of course, I have to call him for help and the two of us, you know, fireworks ensued and -- but that's normal in families.

You know, it's not a cookie cutter clean thing. I think that's what makes this movie special is it is authentic and it just opens up conversations to a lot of things, a lot of issues that are at hand right now.

PIRRO: And right now, you know when there is so much division in the country, faith-based movies are important because they accomplish what?

WHITE: Well, you know, obviously, Hollywood is releasing all these movies that there are a lot of explosions, but how often do you talk about those you now, the next week?

But with the faith-based films, you talk about these things and it allows -- it opens up conversations. We have gotten so many e-mails and call s from the first several movies and it's just allowed parents to talk to kids and it just opens up issues, like is God good all the time? Or you know, how do you know if he really exists? How do you know -- you know, all of these types of things and that's what these movies do and I think that's what important about them.

PIRRO: Well, you know, in light of some of the shootings that we talk about in the news right now and the march today, I mean, I am sure a lot of young people are actually asking and echoing the question that you asked, you know, is God good? Is God good all the time? And why does evil occur?

But this movie, it starts on Good Friday all over the country, how many theaters, David?

WHITE: Close to 2,000. So, it goes wide.

PIRRO: All right, David A.R. White, thanks so much for being with us. We look forward to seeing the movie. Me too.

WHITE: Yes, thanks for having me here.

PIRRO: Take care. We'll be right back.

Thanks so much for watching tonight. I am Jeanine Pirro, advocating for truth, justice and the American way. "The Greg Gutfeld Show" is next.

