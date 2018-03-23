Omnibus spending bill: A score for the swamp?

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," March 23, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Good evening from Washington. I'm Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham." We have a fantastic Friday lineup tonight. All live. Lots of breaking news including just a few moments ago the president issues an order banning most transgender troops from serving in the military. We're going to explain why the president is taking this stand coming up.

Also, a new study claiming that the border patrol agents don't really want a wall. What? Well, you can understand once we tell how is behind this report.

Plus, the profanity laced interview from one of the organizers of tomorrow's gun control march. You won't believe that.

And Roseanne floors Jimmy Kimmel with a stinging rebuke over Trump on Kimmel's own show and Rosie O'Donnell has painted herself into a corner that will be fun on a Friday follies.

But, first, we begin with the monstrosity that is the omnibus bill now signed into law score one big one for the swamp. President Trump said he was very disappointed with the bloated $1.3 trillion spending package.

He even threatened this morning, getting our hopes up that he was going to veto it because it failed to fund the border wall. It did nothing to address DACA. Still, in the end, he signed the bill.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I say to Congress I will never sign another bill like this again. I'm not going to do it again nobody read it. It's only hours old. Some people don't know $1.3 trillion. It's the second largest ever.

INGRAHAM: So, why did no one read it? Well, I realize it's 2,232 pages long, that's all, but that's all the more reason to read the thing or do normal course budgeting bill by bill and you can actually digest it one department at a time.

But Trump says he signed the omnibus because of the desperate need to fund the military and then he had no choice because of a looming government shutdown. Let's face it. It pains me to say this, the president did have a choice.

He could have called Congress back to town and made them pass a continuing resolution until his priorities were funded and we explain this mess to the American people. I tried in vain to warn him many times this week.

INGRAHAM: An omnibus spending bill is this is what you have to know, a legislative scam. It's a business as usual spendorama at a time when voters expected just the opposite from a president who campaigned against the corruptocrats in D.C. As I see it right now tonight, the wall is never going to happen.

Because, as we dug into this and really looked into this, this bill doesn't fund the wall at all. We can do better. We must do better or Republicans do not deserve to be in the majority.

INGRAHAM: Well, voters elected Republicans to both houses of Congress and gave them the presidency to shrink government spending, and to shake up the system. Not expand government and give in to the system. This is like Christmas for Democrats.

I mean, domestic spending goes through the roof. Chuck Schumer is like a cat who ate the canary. He gets his pet rail project. Planned Parenthood, totally funded. Meanwhile, Trump gets a traction of what he wanted, and zero and I mean zero funding for that big beautiful concrete border wall.

On my radio show this morning, in three hours, not a single caller and I wasn't trying to weed out callers or make it all cute here but not one wanted the president to sign this legislation.

UNIDENTIFIED CALLER: Get that pen and veto that bill because it's a pork laden bill.

UNIDENTIFIED CALLER: America is a family. It is in debt. That means saying no to some fun stuff, some good stuff, even some popular stuff so that we can actually have a chance for survival.

UNIDENTIFIED CALLER: President Trump, we are with you. The American people are with you, but you need to be with us. Fight for us, President Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED CALLER: This bill should be vetoed. I have voted for Donald Trump. I was a strong supporter of Trump to stop this sort of thing and it just needs to be -- he has got to take a stopped now and stop this.

UNIDENTIFIED CALLER: This Trump doesn't veto this bill, he is going to have to write a new book entitled the art of the steal.

INGRAHAM: Is this the president's first serious breach with the base? Well, let's ask the only member of Congress with a PhD in economics, Republican from the great Commonwealth of Virginia, Dave Brat and Eric Beach is the co-chair of the pro-Trump Great America PAC, and Mustafa Tameez is a Democratic strategist. Great to have you all late at night on a Friday really important stuff.

Let's start with you, Congressman Brat. It broke my heart and I mean, you could ask like my staff. I was really down today. I mean, I felt personally really depressed. I was in a funk because of what happened. I mean, he got our hopes up that he was going to veto it this morning.

The military guys are like you got to fund the military. You are going to kill the military off. He ends up signing it and he said he wouldn't do it again. Tell us how this went down.

REPRESENTATIVE DAVE BRAT, R-VIRGINIA: Well, I think you had it right. It went down and the hint to the American people is it went down in the same way it's gone down for the last 10 years in a row. So, it's like ground hog's day. Whenever you are running up to the date, you know it's going to be a disaster. That's your big hint, right?

Why can't you rationally plan to budget ahead of time? You know you need nine votes in the senate. That's the huge obstacle. We did a budget. The Senate wouldn't do a budget. The Democrats want increased spending on everything. That's a given, right?

So, the president and leadership need to go to the American people at the beginning of the cycle and say, OK, we are going to give the Democrats this, this, and this, but we are going to hold strong on this.

If you shut down, it's on the Democrats. So, we didn't go through that and then I'm on the budget committee. A month ago, when we did the budget, this was the spending bill. Back in the budget the Senate actually wrote in the budget that they will not do a budget for the year coming up in 19.

They don't even want to do a budget because they don't want to have a tough vote. So today that made news. Rush Limbaugh covered it and Sean Hannity covered it and so President Trump can go to the Senate tomorrow and we can still get it right in this year's budget.

If you don't do a budget, you don't get to do reconciliation. That's a big fancy word, but that's how we were going to get rid of Obamacare until the Senate yanked that one and they owe us. That's how we got passed through.

INGRAHAM: OK. And we will get to do this again. Could it be a chance he will never get a chance to vote on something like this again, Congressman, given what we know what happens in the U.S. Congress with spending?

BRAT: Yes, well, I hate to get pessimistic, but the base is dejected and so he needs to come out and not only say I won't do it again but take the initiative and show him what he's going to do in the next few months and force it on the Senate.

Yes, you are right. This may not happen again because the Senate said we are not going to do a budget this year. God help us if we lose the House then it really won't happen again. We are in a unique opportunity right now to hit it out of the park and do that in the next month before November.

INGRAHAM: Mustafa, I was watching Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and all these Democrats -- and I had some Democrats on this week and they were in the best mood. They were thrilled. I said, if I were you, I would be really happy, too. And I got to hand it to you, I never thought this would happen, but I have got to hand it to you. This is what Wolf Blitzer said after the president signed the legislation today. Let's watch.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: He signs this, Gloria, into law 2,200 pages, even though he says no one has read it, including himself why sign something into law that you haven't even read?

INGRAHAM: He is not given any credit. He signs it. The Democrats like it, but Wolf is right. No one has read this legislation. Rand Paul was tweeting some of it last night, but who knows if he even read the 2,000 pages. This is crazy, Mustafa, for Democrats and Republicans, this is generational stepping of the next theft of the next generation. Your thoughts.

MUSTAFA TAMEEZ, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: A trillion dollars. What I liked about the bill was the Children Health Insurance has been funded for next ten years. I think that's really important and then you also saw $250 million for democracy programs in Russia and sanctions in Russia. So, I thought that got passed and nobody saw that I thought that was probably a very good thing.

But I think Republican voters have to ask themselves why they voted for a Republican House and Republican Senate and Republican president and they are still not getting what they want. So, in this 2018 election for the midterm, they should ask themselves should they be voting for Republicans or should they be voting for libertarians or should they be sending a message to Republicans and not voting at all or voting for even Democrats? That's what the Republicans should be asking themselves.

INGRAHAM: Eric, I want to go to you on this. I hear a lot of spinning. A lot of spinning. The military needed a raise. We all love the military, but every time, we end up mortgaging our children's future, all we here is well, we need the military. Of course, we need the military.

That's not an argument. That's a false equivalency. That's what we hear every time. The Republicans rolled this president. There is no border wall. There is 33 miles of like fixing the fence and some sensors. It is a travesty that they convinced him early on that this was going to be a real border wall and it was not.

ERIC BEACH, CO-CHAIRMAN, GREAT AMERICA ALLIANCE: Well, they certainly lied to him. Also, I do think the president was very heart felt when he talked about we need to make sure our military is not depleted and that was the full reason why he agreed to this omnibus bill, and saying that, it's a trashy bill that Freedom Caucus even discuss that

I agree with Mustafa. I think the great irony here is, you know, there are four leaders, two in the Republican and two on the Democratic side who sat in the room and did 2,000-page bill and didn't tell anybody about it and Republicans actually think they can win elections.

I heard practitioners talk today that the Republicans can win elections. I agree with Democrat and Mustafa and what he said in terms of this. If you want to vote Republicans into the House or the Senate vote the right kind of Republicans, the Rand Paul kind of Republicans. Because, otherwise, we're going to go down this same road with the same parlor game and that's what's undercutting the president at the highest levels.

INGRAHAM: But the president could have come out today and said, you know something? I have been pawing through this bill. On page 734, look at what it says, we actually increase funding for department we said we were going to decrease funding for. We actually have ridiculous projects that enforce other country's borders while our border will still remain porous.

He could have done that. It would have been really bold, and it would have been, I guess, you know, sensational but Congressman Brat, that's how he won the election by defying the establishment, the conventional wisdom of the media.

He looked right at them and said I'm calling you on your you know what and he could have done that today. Brought them all back to Washington and said start over because you're perpetuating a fraud on the American people. Dave, I want to get your thoughts on the transgender troop ban as well.

BRAT: You know, absolutely. You are right. It's a false choice. You can do the military and get the Goodlatte bill in, right? That's the fundamental piece on immigration which is polling higher than Obamacare for Republicans.

We failed on the premier piece that he ran on and that the American people want, wages have been flat for 30 years. And everyone from Bernie through President Trump wants to fix the mess in the swamp. And so, he could have just come back to town and said let's do two-week CR and made some major moves.

INGRAHAM: It would have been gutsy.

BRAT: That would have been gutsy. That's his strength. He has a good gut for it.

INGRAHAM: Yes, at least we get $1.7 billion a year to maintain 770,000 empty buildings, square feet of empty building office space. OK. So, this is what we -- we got that money.

I want to talk briefly about this transgender troop ban. The left is going to go crazy on this all weekend long into early next week and Congressman, Commonwealth of Virginia, big military state. This was taken after some concerted study on the issue.

The statement of the White House today is among other things the policies set forth by the secretary of defense state that transgender persons with a history of diagnosis of gender dysphoria, individuals who the policy state may require substantial medical treatment including medications and surgery are disqualified from military service except under certain limited circumstances according to the presidential memorandum.

Do you have any reason to believe that the timing of this is to placate the base, that's the cynic in me saying they are throwing this out on a Friday night because the base is up in arms or this was planned?

BRAT: Well, I mean, I think that's probably president Trump's gut and a lot of people aren't happy with playing social science at all major institutions in the country right now. The primary thesis in the military is national defense. And all these we're just distracted.

The Democrats aren't so hot on policy, so they do this identity stuff throughout every institution we have. FBI is blown apart top 10 people being either fired or stepping down or leaving. So, we have got to get back to basic business, not running trillion-dollar deficits every year as far as the eye can see.

INGRAHAM: Social engineering in the military. I throw that in the mix, we don't need to do that anymore. We have a fighting force. We need to maintain a fighting force. As far as -- as soon as they allow transgenders to go in the military January 1st the policy went in effect.

As of February 23rd, one person, one transgendered person had signed up for service. God bless the person who did this but that's the total so far. Guys, fantastic segment.

We have a lot more to get to here including a fake news alert. Border patrol agents say oh, they really don't want a wall, at least that's how the New York Times and The Washington Post reported it. We'll tell you the truth and what's going on up next.

INGRAHAM: President Trump smartly asked for $25 billion to build the border wall. Congress gave him $1.6 billion and some of it for fencing. Border patrol agents tell us that they're lived over that, but the mainstream media is saying just the opposite.

A New York Times headline yesterday declared what border agents say they want it's not a wall. The Times cited a survey put out by Senate Democrats that claimed border agents really just want more technology.

The Department of Homeland Security says Democrats got it all wrong let's get to the bottom of this with the president of the national Border Patrol Counsel Brandon Judd and Laredo, Texas representative of that council, Border Patrol Agent Hector Garza. Gentlemen, great to see both of you.

Brandon, let start with you on this. I saw this and I have known you guys for so long. I have been friends with so many on the border patrol in 1996 when I first started in the media. When I saw this, I thought this doesn't each pass the straight face test in any way, shape or form. Your reaction.

BRANDON JUDD, PRESIDENT, NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL: That Democrat stuff report is nothing more than garbage. It makes me sick knowing that the taxpayers funded a report then is nothing more than a partisan hit piece on a president whom they hate and want to see fail.

We can't allow the Democrats to lie to the American public. Senator Johnson needs to call for a hearing on this issue. It needs to go before the Senate Ethics Committee. And we have got to investigate this and get to the bottom.

Because I can tell you I just finished my shift a couple hours ago patrolling the border. I speak with hundreds of agents on a daily basis and all of those agents are telling me we need walls in strategic locations and we will prove that we need those walls.

INGRAHAM: Hector, here is what the Democrat study says. We have a full screen we will put up. Border agent and sector chiefs rarely requested a wall. Only one urgent and compelling request mentioned either a wall or fencing. Most commonly identified vulnerabilities call for tech personnel. In your experience, Hector, with everything you guys are up against, does that ring true?

HECTOR GARZA, BORDER AGENT: None at all, Laura. I work in the Laredo sector. In the Laredo sector, we do not have a single mile of border wall or physical barrier. Laredo sector is next to the Rio Grand Valley sector, which is the busiest sector in the nation for drug crossings and for people that are coming across illegally.

So, now we've called for wall in the Laredo sector because just in the sector across the border we have the dangerous drug cartel. They are very dangerous. They bring a lot of drugs into our country and also smuggle a lot of people into the United States. We definitely need a physical barrier that will save American lives.

INGRAHAM: You guys might have herd the segment we just did on this budget that just passed. There is no money for more detention beds. There is no money for that big beautiful concrete wall that we had heard about for so long.

The president wanted 1.6 billion just for the wall. There is like 640 million for a variety of things and maybe 33 miles or -- different reports. I think it's 33 miles for reinforced double fencing and some levee walls that are already there, but this is no new construction.

Brandon, I'm hearing you guys. You guys are on the front line, the cartels are coming. We have the human trafficking. People just trying to cross because they want to work here. Others we don't know what their motives are we are like well, we will have some sensors and some roads and maybe we have some more detention facilities.

JUDD: The Republicans are shooting themselves in the foot. The president ran on a campaign of domestic policies that were going to secure the American interests which and one of those was the border. The Republicans aren't doing what the constituency wants them to do and if they don't jump on board and if they don't get behind this president, if they don't secure the border, they stand to lose huge in the midterms.

INGRAHAM: I agree.

JUDD: We have got to have the Republicans get behind this president. We have got to get rid of the swamp and that includes the swamp within our own agency if we're going to expect to hold the House and the Senate in 2018.

INGRAHAM: Hector, this is what the president said today. Again, he didn't like the fact he had to sign this, but he did go ahead and sign it. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We are going to be starting work literally on Monday on not only some new wall, not enough, but we're working on that very quickly. But also fixing existing walls and existing acceptable fences. There are some areas that you have to see through. Have you to be able to see through the other side in order to see what's coming. And in many cases, it's not a pretty picture.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: My God, OK. Number one, Hector, just explain the part that we need to have see-through wall. I understand we do need to see kind of what's happening on the other side. But, I don't think there is going to be any physical wall being built because there is no money for the wall.

It's all repairing the fencing that exists and the levee walls that are already there and some of them crumbling. But, can you -- can you shed any light on that for me? Because I have got to frankly buy a vowel. I don't really understand it.

GARZA: It's very unfortunate that we can't get a border wall, a much- needed wall that we need so we can do our job. That wall is going to save American lives. It's just very unfortunate that some of these representatives are actually playing games with our jobs and with our security.

We need to stop playing politics and we need this wall. It's no secret our border patrol agents have actually reached out to president Trump through the national border patrol counsel and we told them we wanted a wall. The president has done the same thing. He has spoken to our agents directly.

The agents have told him President Trump we need a wall to secure the border. That's what we need so we can do our job and so we can save those American lives and stop those drugs from coming across.

INGRAHAM: Brandon, I have to read to you and you are going to love this is Senator Clair McCaskill. I know you are texting buddies. She is on the Homeland Security Committee. This report confirms what I have heard from front line border agents and CBP leaders alike that the top priorities are addressing the vulnerabilities along our border and additional personnel and better technology.

We can't let politics get in the way of our efforts to strengthen border security and protect our country." She said that also Paul Ryan has been very chipper about the idea of all these sensors and the drones and the other things necessary to enforce the border.

What I understand from Israel and what I understand from you in all the years I have known you, without that barrier, it makes your life more difficult at every turn and hector, I assume you would agree but Brandon, you first.

JUDD: Laura, we have played that game. We have thrown all kinds of technology at drones at sensors. It's interesting that the Democratic report quotes former deputy Commissioner David Aguilar. He now sits on the Board of Drone Aviation Corps Industry. Obviously you don't want a wall because if you get the wall you aren't going to be selling drones.

If people aren't crossing the border illegally no need to buy drones. We have already done that we don't need to do it again. We need to build out physical barriers that are necessary.

INGRAHAM: Think about this, Hector and Brandon, you have the sensor companies and the drone companies. Everybody is looking for a piece of the pie, right? All the money that's going to be invested, but if it's just out wall and the extra personnel and so forth, it's a lot simpler. It's a lot simpler.

Guys, God bless you for the work you do. Keep it up and the American people and I know so many of our viewers at Fox and on radio and beyond they are with you a 100 percent. Keep up the great work. And by the way --

JUDD: Thank you, Laura, I appreciate it.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely. Jimmy Kimmel is put in his place by a comic legend. Why Rosie O'Donnell is taking out her political aggressions on canvas. Friday follies, next.

INGRAHAM: It' time for Friday Follies and a little fun. Anderson Cooper is looking like the host of "The Bachelorette," and Roseanne Barr puts Jimmy Kimmel in his place. But we start with the fine art of Rosie O'Donnell. Here is Fox News contributor and bestselling author Raymond Arroyo. We need some kind of kicking feet for Friday Follies.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: A musical intro.

INGRAHAM: We need something going on here. OK, so Rosie O'Donnell has taken up painting.

ARROYO: She has. You'll remember earlier in the week I exposed Jim Carrey's political art. We even did our own. Jim Carrey put these bizarre pictures up this week of Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

INGRAHAM: Can we put that up please.

ARROYO: Let's show those. And then he offered an explanation in a documentary. There it is. This is something that a grade school child on too much rid Ritalin might create. But nonetheless here is his explanation for this I guess you call it art.

JIM CARREY, ACTOR: I think what makes someone an artist is they make models of their inner life. They make something physically come into being that is inspired by their emotions or their needs or what they feel the audience needs.

Art has to be service.

ARROYO: He is offering his service to people. It's his inner life. If this is what his inner life looks like -- it looks like he is painting on a rubber room wall in that studio.

INGRAHAM: Bruce Almighty, God help us.

ARROYO: After I saw this, and now Rosie O'Donnell has taken up painting. And as you can expect, it has the same subject -- Donald Trump.

INGRAHAM: They are obsessed.

ARROYO: Take a look at this. She started painting on her iPad with her finger, and she says she started doodling and sadness, rage, and disappointment flamed out of my finger.

INGRAHAM: I like the close up there. That's really.

ARROYO: Look at that.

INGRAHAM: Move over roscoe.

ARROYO: She said I can't help but what comes out of me, my anxiety takes over. She said I had to go to my bunker to figure out how I was going to make it.

INGRAHAM: It looks like a self-portrait if you ask me.

ARROYO: I have to tell you, I've read a lot on this over the last few days because of you and this show. Painting is a therapy they suggest to people with anxiety disorder because it helps them work their aggressions out on the canvas. That's what I think Rosie and Jim Carrey are doing.

Now here's what she's named her four great works -- "The Moron," "Lunatic Trump," "It's Over," and "Too Bad Trump." One wonders if the president were to take up painting Rosie O'Donnell what he might call his great work.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: She's a slob. Rosie is a loser.

ARROYO: Maybe that. Maybe that title will work.

INGRAHAM: They have something of an obsession. I think he needs to get a restraining order because we get it. OK, he has kind of a tan face. There's no subtlety. Art has to have some subtly to it, does it not?

ARROYO: She said she doesn't want to be part of the president's world, but he is eating her alive. It's a compulsion. Something is definitely wrong. I think she and Jim Carrey might seek --

INGRAHAM: Can we go to Roseanne Barr who I actually like. So she is reviving her sitcom, which I confess I did not watch. You were either a Roseanne fan or you weren't. And it wasn't my thing, although a friend of mine actually wrote for the show years ago.

ARROYO: It was in top 10 for 11 years.

INGRAHAM: It was a huge hit, but it wasn't my thing. So she's reviving it on ABC because everything old is new again because they are fresh out of ideas. But this actually is an interesting revival, why?

ARROYO: This is very interesting in that you have a working class family where there are political divisions. Roseanne's character supported Donald Trump. The rest of the family 20 years later, it's been 20 years since it was on the air, 20 years later they have division. Think of "All in the Family." I think this could be huge.

INGRAHAM: Huge. Nothing like it?

ARROYO: Because it's a place for people to laugh and have a conversation that they can relate to about making ends meet, working hard, and the political divisions that come with family life. Now she was on with Jimmy Kimmel. He attacked her for slipping away from her liberal roots. Watch this.

JIMMY KIMMEL, LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST: You were a very liberal, socially liberal person in general.

ROSEANNE BARR, COMEDIAN: I'm still the same. You all moved.

BARR: You all went so far -- out you lost everyone.

BARR: A lot of us, you know, no matter who we voted for, we don't want to see our president fail.

INGRAHAM: Interesting to hear people clapping in that audience.

ARROYO: There were a lot of people clapping, and she went on later to say, look --

INGRAHAM: She is kind of cool.

ARROYO: We have to support the president no matter who that is.

INGRAHAM: Tom Arnold has to be kind of conservative.

ARROYO: What you see here though is someone who I think has her finger on the pulse of the people and that working class, middle class, show the middle, "Everybody Loves Ramon," those shows were huge hits and they continue to be hits. I think Roseanne --

INGRAHAM: Hollywood has gone so far left that they have forgotten the people of the country.

ARROYO: A different --

INGRAHAM: You don't have to endorse anything, but at least represent them.

ARROYO: OK, we have to get to Anderson Cooper.

INGRAHAM: Anderson Cooper, why is he the go-to person to interview women who have had affairs?

ARROYO: Or female porn stars?

INGRAHAM: Why is he the lucky guy who gets to do these interviews.

ARROYO: He's starting to look like the host of "The Bachelorette." Look at this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's the steamiest and most drama filled unexpected ending in bachelor history.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: Did he have any nicknames for you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He would call me "Baby" or he would call me "Beautiful Karen."

COOPER: Did he ever use protection?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Anderson Cooper, whom I like.

INGRAHAM: You just got to wrap it up at this point. That is it. If that's the apex of your career.

ARROYO: An hour of this. An hour of this. It's really degrading, I think, to a guy who has interviewed world leaders. He treated her as if this was Angela Merkel or something talking about the global debt.

INGRAHAM: Angela Merkel having an affair with Trump that would be --

ARROYO: Angela Merkel for the hour. So Stormy Daniels interview coming up next, so I guess this is going to be an ongoing series for Anderson. When are we going to open up CNN's closets?

INGRAHAM: None of these other people -- CBS didn't have a problem, did they? They had no problem. I think they all better be very careful.

ARROYO: We'll do that on the next "Angle."

INGRAHAM: And one of the students organizing the anti-gun march on Washington throws a pathetic, profanity laced tantrum. Doesn't surprise me but it might you. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: The march for our lives gun control protests are set to take place nationwide tomorrow. Washington, D.C., alone is bracing for about half a million demonstrators to take the streets. You should see Union Station right near where we are broadcasting. And as we can see from the news cover of "TIME" magazine more than march, the mainstream media, it's practically coronation of the new leftist heroes, the kids who have become the public face of the movement.

But some of these students' recent actions and words are, let's face it, less than classy. Let's discuss what's really going on here with the editor-in-chief of Campus Reform Lawrence Jones and Jitu Brown, national director of the Journey for Justice Alliance. And Jitu will be out there encouraging the students. People are very stoked and very excited about what's going to happen tomorrow all across the country. So that's a good thing.

But let's play what one of the main faces of this movement, David Hogg, who I think we first had on television, this show, a month or so ago when the horrible shooting took place. He did an interview and it was posted on YouTube. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID HOGG, SCHOOL SHOOTING SURVIVOR AND GUN CONTROL ACTIVIST: They could have blood from children spattered all over their faces and they wouldn't take action. What sick -- are out there that want to continue to sell more guns, murder more children, and honestly just get reelected. What type of person are you when you want to see more -- money than children's lives? What type of -- person does that?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And it went on and on and on. I'm not sure what that accomplishes. Jitu, tell me what your reaction is to that. I mean, YouTube tried to pull it down but a lot of people had made copies of that interview and reposted it and reposted it, but YouTube pulled it down and said it violated their standards of bullying and harassment, which I found-- I don't know how it violates bullying and harassment, but nevertheless your reaction to that?

JITU BROWN, NATIONAL DIRECTOR, JOURNEY FOR JUSTICE ALLIANCE: Well, first, Laura, thank you for having me back on. And I would just say that often when people are confronted with conditions that are not being addressed, I don't blame them for their anger. I don't blame them for their frustration. I think that -- and I have been in that predicament where issues of justice were not being addressed. Common sense things were being denied to good people. And you realize, who am I dealing with? Who am I talking to.

LAWRENCE JONES, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, CAMPUS REFORM: A child. You are dealing with a child.

INGRAHAM: Jitu, I get you, but you are a grown man. You have gone through an enormous amount in your life and you have seen an enormous amount. So I think when you are a grown man you're kind like, wait, nothing is being done. We've lobbied. We voted for people. I get that. Everybody blows their temper every now and then.

BROWN: Hold on a minute. Hold on a minute. Hold on a minute before you cut me off. Let me ask this question. The communities I work in, young people are taught drills that if somebody shoots, fall down, roll towards the edge of a car. These young people are telling you now in their schoolings they have to go through drills if someone comes in shooting in their school. What we have to do is -- one of the prerequisites to public service is humility, being able to listen to people and not get partisan, not get left or right, but deal with the human condition.

JONES: Full on partisan debate. Bloomberg's group is the one that's funding this movement. They're handling all the P.R. I mean, we can talk emotions all day. But at the end of the day, we need results.

BROWN: And absolutely. What they are saying is that as adults, we have failed them. As adults, we have not made sure that our children are safe.

As adults --

INGRAHAM: I don't know about -- yes. I mean, Jitu, because we had these horrific shootings, but the idea that all schools are unsafe in the United States and all schools are going to be subjected to a shooting.

BROWN: But that's not what they're saying. But first, that's not the only shooting.

INGRAHAM: Right, of course it's not the only shooting. But we have had shootings in Chicago and we've had gun violence and we've had the deaths of great young men and great young women as you know for decades and we didn't have --

BROWN: And it is acceptable --

INGRAHAM: We didn't have student walkouts, we didn't have George Clooney fly in. We didn't have any of that.

BROWN: And as a mainstream society we have accepted that.

INGRAHAM: No we haven't. I haven't accepted it.

BROWN: Absolutely we have.

INGRAHAM: No, we don't.

BROWN: Young people raise their voices, when young people raise their voices, we want to say that they're being parroted by adults. How many of us have grown up --

JONES: Hold on.

BROWN: No, no, let me finish. How many of us have grown up --

INGRAHAM: Hold on Jitu, let --

JONES: Hold on I let you talk.

BROWN: How many of us.

INGRAHAM: Let Lawrence speak.

JONES: Hold on, let me talk. I gave you a chance. The fact of the matter is that they are being funded by a group. They are being given talking points by a group that is anti-gun. And we've talked about this from an emotional aspect, but at the end of the day these legislators don't know what to do. These congressmen don't know what to do. The university doesn't know what to do. But you can't make policy based on emotion. We reported on it at the leadership institute campus reform all day where these college students are doing the same thing. They want policies based on emotions. We need facts. It's a constitutional right to have a gun. And at the end of the day they want to get rid of the guns.

BROWN: Well, sir, sir, I will tell you right now that -- I would say this to you. That when young people in the south, children, 12, 13, 14 years old, went to jail and people said they should not do it.

INGRAHAM: How is this analogous? And that's not what anybody is saying. Nobody is saying they don't have a right to speak. What we are saying, Jitu, is we do not allow children to dictate policy of any type in this country.

JONES: I have covered young people for a living at CampusReform.org. I'm not saying young people shouldn't have a voice. I used to be a Democrat. And I was a young man as well in high school. Young people should have a voice, but they should not be parroted by adults. And furthermore they should not be dictating policy which they can't even participate in. They can't even purchase a gun right now.

BROWN: At the end of the day, young people -- at the end of the day, we live and you know, at the end of the day, we live in the most violent country in the world. There are more handgun murders in the United States than any other nation on planet earth.

INGRAHAM: And none of the things they are asking for is going to change any of that.

BROWN: And there are also more people incarcerated in this country.

INGRAHAM: We have got to go. Look, we could do an hour on this and I actually want to bring you guys back for a special that we do on this because I think we have a spiritual breakdown. We have a family breakdown. We have a breakdown of basic common sense.

BROWN: But, you know, Laura, I want to say one more thing, if I could add one more thing.

INGRAHAM: We are going to go to black in a second because we are out of time.

BROWN: Children in Chicago, they are not being parroted. Children in Philadelphia are not being parroted. They are saying that iniquity is violence.

JONES: There's kids in Chicago --

BROWN: -- schools violent. And these are children that I work with on a daily basis. So I'm not just regurgitating opinions. These are people I work with on an everyday basis.

INGRAHAM: OK, guys, we are out of time. We are going to fade to black. Sorry to cut you off, guys. I have to stop talking. I think we are fading to black. Jitu, we'll have you back. We will do an extended conversation. Fantastic discussion, but we got to go.

Up next, the perfect metaphor for Washington spending, one so vast it boggles the mind.

INGRAHAM: OK, so perhaps you've heard of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, GPGP. It's double the size of Texas. The floating mass of about 79,000 metric tons of plastic. Now, it's fishing nets and all this junk. It's one of the many massive floating islands of all this junk that is floating all around the earth, right? This one contains 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic according to the new expert estimates. They did an aerial survey. Well, 1.8 trillion, that's a number that's crazy big. It's too big for us to wrap our minds around. It does all this damage to the environment. We know that, sucking all the oxygen up, doing damage to wildlife, water supply, food supply. And 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic.

Well, going back to how we started the show tonight with a $1.3 trillion GOP spending bill, the Democrats are positively giddy over, $1.3 trillion. The figure that's so unfathomably large that many of us -- many people, not me, they throw their hands up and they just look the other way because it's just -- it's a problem. It's such a big problem, we can't deal with it. Just like these massive floating piles of garbage.

I know it seems like a weird analogy, but I'm telling you it's so big you don't want to deal with it. But I'm here tonight to tell you there is no problem too big for Americans not to fix, or at least to try to fix. That is not the attitude, this giving up attitude about any problem that we have. That's not the attitude that made us the most prosperous and most powerful nation on earth. We can fix it, we can be honest about it. We can deal with it and get all of our innovation and our ingenuity focused on it. We don't have to become a disposable society and throw everything away in the meantime. No, not our kids' future with this ridiculous budget, and not with the waste and mess that we see all over the environment. We don't have to do that anymore. It's not what made us great.

When we come back, we'll close it out. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Going back to enormity of that big floating garbage patch, this is what President Trump said today on the spending bill.

TRUMP: It became so big because we need to take care of our military and because the Democrats, who don't believe in that, added things that they wanted in order to get their votes.

INGRAHAM: It became so big, became so unwieldy, no one thought that they could stop it. Can't be the way we govern, can't be the way we spend the taxpayer dollars. Up next, Shannon Bream. Goodnight from Washington. I'll see you back here Monday.

END

