Hannity: The 'deep state' should be very worried

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Thanks, Tucker.

And this is a Fox News alert. Austin on edge again this hour.

We start with breaking news tonight. By the way, my monologue will be coming up later in the show.

Austin, Texas, on high alert yet again after police are responding to what is now a sixth explosion that has left one person injured again.

Now, this explosion comes after authorities earlier this evening confirmed that two package bombs today at FedEx facilities in Austin and near San Antonio are linked to four other attacks that have taken place this month and these attacks have prompted a massive federal and state manhunt to find who authorities are describing as a serial bomber.

Joining us on the ground in Austin, Texas, tonight Fox News correspondent at large, our friend Geraldo.

Geraldo, literally this just happening minutes ago.

All right. Apparently, we're going to get back to Geraldo. By the way, that is a live shot in Austin, Texas.

By the way what we learned earlier today is two packages located at two separate FedEx facilities in Austin, San Antonio -- yes, in fact, they were connected to the four previous package explosions that occurred that we have been following. And we go now to Geraldo Rivera.

As you can see he's on the scene -- Geraldo.

Sean, I got you. It has happened again just as the authorities thought they were closing in on the Austin serial bomber with the possibility of having surveillance video from the FedEx and, you know, having the package that did not explode, all leading toward they thought, maybe they could identify a perpetrator could possibly identify a perpetrator. Then, suddenly, at about 8:00 New York time, this happened, another explosion. We think it's a Goodwill.

Imagine how diabolical you can be to send a bomb in a package to a Goodwill. It's exploded. At least one person we know of has been injured, Sean.

It is -- you know, this the Texas capitol has been absolutely in a panic since the second day of march when the first of this series of explosion happened. Now, despite the best efforts of hundreds, indeed thousands of federal, state and local authorities, the bomber has managed to perpetrate yet another -- yet another attack.

But, Sean, can you imagine doing it at a Goodwill, how dirty, low can you get. They thought they were closing in on him and he does this to us, Sean.

HANNITY: It is unbelievable. I see all the action going on there behind you, this has been brazen in as much as it is one town, it is one city. What our law enforcement gleaning from that, Geraldo? Because you know, obviously, everyone would be afraid if in fact it was moving outside thearea, but the people of Austin are terrified for obvious and good reason.

HANNITY: They absolutely are. There are total neighborhoods in this town, the Texas capital. Again, I remind folks outside of the Lone Star State, the Texas capital, there are neighborhoods that are on lockdown. People afraid -- remember one of those blasts was a tripwire. In other words, the bomber put a line across that two random guys triggered, that was one of the earlier blasts.

Now, this one at a Goodwill -- I mean, my goodness you can understand why there is panic here in Austin. Austin, the capital, very different politically speaking than the rest of Texas. Austin, for example, is a sanctuary city, maybe the guys got a beef about that.

It's a -- it's -- we -- they styled themselves as let's stay weird, cool town. They -- obviously, the main campus of the University of Texas is here. Back in the `60s, you remember Whitman, the Texas Tower, first of the of the mass murderers. So, they're no stranger to these kinds of tragedies, but it's been half a century. Now, you get this here in Austin.

They had the South by Southwest festival here, Sean, just concluding now. Maybe it had something to do with that. All we know is that for goodness sake here he is again despite the best efforts of the United States government, the government of the state of Texas and the city of Austin and all the ATF agents, all the FBI agents.

He has struck again by leaving a package. Can you imagine? I just can't get past that, Sean, leaving a package at a Goodwill where, you know --

RIVERA: We'll be picking it up in it --

HANNITY: Let me bring our --

RIVERA: So, you can't get any lower than that.

HANNITY: Let me bring our audience up to speed as you look at these pictures. A new explosion in Austin, Texas, if you're just joining us and you're just following us and emergency teams responding to this new report inside the Texas capital, at a Goodwill Store, in the southern part of the city. Austin police urging residents, please avoid the area.

Here's what we know about the timeline as it relates to the serial bomber. The first explosion, March 2nd, killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House after a device exploded on the front porch of his Austin home. Then the blast was investigated initially, suspicious death and then later, of course, they determined this was in fact a homicide.

Ten days later, similar incident reported 12 miles from where the first incident happened, 17-year-old identified Draylen Mason. He was killed. His mother was injured after package exploded inside of their home. And then hours after that second explosion, while then police reported yet a third blast confirming that at least one elderly woman was injured.

Then the night just going back a number of nights ago, March 18th, well then a fourth explosion triggered by what we thought and this was difference in terms of the way that the bomb was put together, they expect triggered by a tripwire. And two men in their 20s suffering non-life-threatening but severe injuries in that blast and then we have, of course, what has happened here tonight.

Geraldo, we're going to get back to you in just a few moments. Trace Gallagher is standing by from the west coast in our newsroom out there with the latest.

And what do we know at this hour, Trace Gallagher?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, I just want to pick up and kind of piggyback on the reporting that Geraldo was doing. The Goodwill that he's talking about is in the southwest part of Austin and we're now being told by the local media there that apparently the victim was looking in the donation bin of Goodwill when he found that package and it did explode. We've got local police, FBI and ATF are now on scene.

We're told the victim is a thirty-something year-old male who suffered potentially serious but not life-threatening injuries. And now, the 'Austin Statesman' is also reporting that authorities may have found a

second unexploded bomb at the very same Goodwill.Now, if that proves accurate, that would be the fourth bomb found today and the second one to explode. The first explosion as you mentioned happened earlier at a FedEx center in Schertz, Texas, outside of San Antonio, and we have now confirmed that another bomb was found at a FedEx store in Sunset Valley, which is an Austin suburb.

Now, GOP Texas Congressman Mike McCaul says the surveillance video from that Sunset Valley FedEx store may show the suspect and that is critical because this bomber is on a rapid clip, consider that Unabomber Ted Kaczynski was behind 16 bombs over 18 years, Texas has now seen seven bombs in 18 days, and the rate of attack is starting to accelerate.

I mean, you talked about this, Sean, in the first explosion March 2nd, a package bomb killed a 39-year-old man. The second, ten days later, on March 12th, another package bomb that killed a 17-year-old boy, and then there were five bombs in eight days. The explosive devices themselves have been different. Geraldo talked about that tripwire, but investigators believe the bombings are linked, though the motive remains unclear and a certain pattern has yet to be determined.

But if we showed you a map, the first two bombs went off in east Austin. The next explosion happened in northeast Austin, and now, you have two explosions in southwest Austin, which pretty means the city has been surrounded, the first four victims were black and Hispanic, leading police to initially consider this a hate crime, but the next two victims were white and we still do not yet know the ethnicity of the latest victim.

You talk about the residents being on edge. In 24 hours, Austin police got 420 suspicious package calls. They've gotten more than 200 in the past week. Nineteen days in, still no message from the bomber, but now we find that a goodwill store in the southeast part of --

HANNITY: All right. Trace --

GALLAGHER: -- Austin, Texas, may have more than one maybe two explosive devices there, Sean.

HANNITY: Trace, stay right there. We go back to Geraldo who has more news that is developing with this new explosion in Austin -- Geraldo.

RIVERA: Breaking, breaking, breaking, breaking news, Sean. Breaking news, as the helicopters are overhead, the Austin Police Department have just tweeted out, quote: there was no package explosion in the 900 block of -- the 9800 block of Brodie Lane. Items inside the package were not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. I repeat, an incendiary device.

At this time, they have no reason to believe that this incident, the incendiary device is related to the previous package bombs.

So, I am very -- you know, I don't understand, could this be a second -- a second attacker --

RIVERA: -- with an incendiary device.

HANNITY: How do we interpret what an incendiary device is? What does that mean?

RIVERA: Well, I would imagine like a flare or, you know, something like a firework, some kind of, you know, more flame than bang, an explosion is an incendiary device in a closed container that explodes because there's no place for the energy to go. An incendiary device is more -- we're efforting -- more specifics on exactly what the incendiary device consisted of. Hopefully, the Austin police department will give us some guidance.

But clearly, there was some kind of, you know, maybe the person was burned rather than blown, you know, injured in terms of the explosion.

HANNITY: Well --

RIVERA: But I'm just quoting from the -- from the police. It's an incendiary device, not a package explosion, Sean.

HANNITY: OK. Geraldo, stay right there. We'll get back to you.

But to remind our audience here, the entire city of Austin is on edge earlier today. Two packages located at two separate FedEx facilities in and around Austin and San Antonio, literally connected -- that they have connected earlier today to these previous bombings. So, we definitely have a serial bomber on the loose here.

We'll go back to our video here and just take a look. You can see the entire city of Austin on edge tonight.

Joining us now, NRA TV contributor, former Secret Service agent, Dan Bongino, former FBI special agent Manny Gomez, Fox News national security strategist, Sebastian Gorka, former D.C. detective, police detective, Ted Williams.

I'll start with you, Dan Bongino.

I had the opportunity, a guy that literally worked, Terry Turchie is his name, former deputy assistant director, counterterrorism division, FBI. He for 18 years tracked down the serial bomber known as the Unabomber and literally, he was able to get the information. It came from the public.

And by getting out his manifesto, that resulted in the guy's own brother, the Unabomber's own brother giving him up which again 18 years is a certainly a long time, it shows how important the public is in this equation, Dan Bongino.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: Yes, Sean, the public's going to be very important. But we have a couple advantages now we didn't have in 1996 when the Unabomber got caught as well. DNA technology is gone revolutionary since then. We had it back then, but it's advanced, along with the library of samples as well to compare them to.

Number two, ubiquitous cameras. Cameras were not everywhere in 1996 or in the “90s. Of course, they were around, but they weren't like they were now or now whether it's cell phone cameras are inside surveillance cameras.

Working against us though, Sean, on the downside, I'm not sure this is one person. I mean, this seems to be to be a very complicated scheme and I don't know how many bombs are still out there and are in the mail system based on what we've seen today.

HANNITY: By the way, I'm just looking up, Dan Bongino, because Geraldo is reporting an incendiary device, it's still a bomb to start a fire when you look it up and that's just -- you know, anyone can just go Google and see it.

By the way, Dan, the president has spoken out. He's talking about the bombings in Austin are terrible, local, state, federal enforcement of working hand-in-hand. Here is what the president said speaking on this earlier today.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The bombings in Austin are terrible. Local, state and federal are working hand in hand to get the bottom of it. This is obviously a very, very sick individual or maybe individuals. These are sick people, and we will get to the bottom of it. We will be very strong. We have all sorts of federal agencies over there right. We're searching. What's going on in Austin, a great place, tremendous place, is absolutely disgraceful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Manny Gomez, let me ask you, this is -- this is a very tough job for the FBI, but we have a couple of things that have happened. Today with this tripwire, that makes a difference what bomb experts have told me in this FBI deputy assistant director of counterterrorism to the FBI who spent 18 years on the Unabomber case, what he told me is every single bomber, serial bomber, has their own fingerprint and you usually through forensics are able and capable of determining if in fact it is from them. Is that possible an incendiary device could end up being him?

MANNY GOMEZ, FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT: Well, the incendiary device that we just discovered a couple of minutes ago actually could be a copycat, but obviously it was the done for nefarious reasons. What would an incendiary device be doing at a Goodwill Store --

HANNITY: And it could makes no sense, right?

GOMEZ: Absolutely not. Could it be a copycat that doesn't have the =sophistication of our serial bomber but it's trying to get in the game if you will? Possibly. Could it be the serial bomber trying to try different

methods? Possibly.

The good news is that we have a device that hasn't been detonated.

HANNITY: Well, we have two. One of the devices also from earlier today didn't go off, right?

GOMEZ: Correct. So, we have these devices that they're going to take to the ATF lab in Virginia, totally trace, totally take apart, see how they work and like you said, they have a signature.

And by that signature, they're going to learn how sophisticated the this device and how could this person learn how to make this device, what it was it taught in ordinance school in the military? Was it taught in one force --

HANNITY: Listen, years ago, I read the anarchist cookbook. We did -- we put that on the air. Anything you want to learn is literally on the Internet today, which has scared the living daylights out of anybody.

GOMEZ: Absolutely.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, let me go to you. This is domestic terrorism we're talking about. I know we talked a lot about Islamic terrorism but terrorism is terrorism and this particular serial bomber is now terrorizing the state of Texas and more specifically the city of Boston and now the city of San Antonio is literally hanging on the edge as well.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Right, Sean, the bad news -- you've mentioned already, this is not difficult to do -- improvised explosive devices. The information has been out there from at least the sixties, with the rise of al Qaeda and ISIS they made it even easier. If you look at the pressure cooker bomb recipe used in Boston that came from jihadists posting that manual online.

But here, the good news is yes, usually a bomber has one device. They stick to it like the Unabomber. They get it right, whether it's a pipe bomb, whether it's a ammonium and nitrate fertilizer, and they use that again and again and again. In this case, there's variety. There's a level of sophistication.

I talked to an FBI counterterrorism division agent just now and they said that there is an unusual level of variety. If these are all linked, especially if the incentive device, the non-detonating incendiary device

meant to cause a fire as opposed to shrapnel, if that's linked, that's a scale of knowledge we haven't seen before and that will lead us to potentially identify the kind of individual behind it or individuals, the skill sets they have that narrows it down.

But at the end of the day, Trace was absolutely right, an unusually high operational tempo. We very rarely see this outside of insurgencies. We very rarely see multiple attacks in just the space of a few weeks. So, everybody's going to be working overtime in Austin, you know that, Sean.

HANNITY: Yes, thank you, Sebastian. Stay right there.

With us as well, joining us now, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is with

us.

Mr. Attorney General, thank you for being with us.

I have so many friends down in Texas, even in the Austin area, our prayers, go out to you all. This is becoming a very precarious situation for everybody. You got four confirmed today, an incendiary device tonight at a Goodwill shop doesn't make a lot of sense to anybody. Your thoughts, sir?

KEN PAXTON, TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, first of all, thanks for having me on. Yes, it's very difficult. This is totally unexpected in Austin. This is not the way our community operates, and I think people are in shock that we're having to deal with this in our state and in the city of Austin.

So, we certainly appreciate the prayers and the support of the rest of the country.

HANNITY: Where are we in the investigation as far as there are any details you can give people, what about the idea that every serial bomber has his own signature or her own signature?

PAXTON: Well, first of all, I had the opportunity to meet with President Trump today and thank him for the 500 federal law enforcement officers that are out there helping us support, including 400 FBI agents, 100 ATF officers. We obviously have our own state police. My office involved, and there's a lot of people looking for this guy.

And I'm telling you, we're going to find this guy soon, and the fact that he has changed things up has made it a little more difficult as your previous guest was talking about. It's pretty typical for them to have a signature, but in this case, he's changed things up and made it more difficult for us to figure out who he is.

HANNITY: Ted Williams, let me go to you. Your years as a detective, where are you tonight especially in light of the two confirmed bombs that they had and how valuable is the one that did not explode today?

TED WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, that bomb that did not explode today is very valuable because there if they did explode it, there was a controlled explosion so they can use that to gain evidence. I don't believe that maybe the one that just exploded that -- the incinerated device is probably a part of this. This very well could be a copycat.

The guy who's put out these other five bombings, he is trying to kill people. The incendiary devices absolutely just the distraction here. So, you've got a murderer out there and he's playing a cat and mouse game with law enforcement. He's trying to show them that he is smarter than them, so he can put out a trip -- a bomb with a trip wire on one occasion and other occasions, he can drop a package out perhaps that a FedEx or at somebody's home.

But I can tell you, as our Dan Bongino said earlier, we've got more sophistication these days, we will catch this guy. I can unequivocally tell you that he's not the invisible man. If he's out there, there's some camera that will catch this guy, I can unequivocally tell you that.

HANNITY: Well said, Ted.

And let me go to Geraldo.

Geraldo, that was a point you were making. You're on the ground. You're right down the block from the -- from what we're witnessing here. You mentioned the fact there are cameras everywhere, Geraldo. It makes it a lot harder in this day and age.

RIVERA: I totally believe, Sean, that until this incident tonight, they were tightening the noose around the Austin serial bomber. There is, you know, according to Mike McCaul of the House Homeland Security Committee and other local officials, they not only have surveillance video that could possibly identify the person, but they also have confirmed that all of the incidents until this one tonight, we're linked, same perpetrator or perpetrators.

Now, this -- identify yourself please, ma'am, and tell us where you live and I understand you've been touched by this twice now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, my name is Sandy Orange (ph). I live just right here chaotic panic catty-corner from the Goodwill that was hit today. I also work about five minutes away off in the Kinney Falls parkway where the FedEx location is.

RIVERA: My goodness, that's two strikes. How do you -- how do you feel in terms of, you know, it's so random -- there anyone could be victimized by this person.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is so random. We were at my daughter's school at a cheer meeting tonight when they announced the bombing and let us leave. You know, just -- it's hitting way too close to home and to work and to everyday life for everybody.

RIVERA: How has it affected your everyday life?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Until today, it really hasn't. I just pray that they would catch him, but now it's just -- I mean, I just feel like it could be anybody, the person, you know, sitting next to you in a restaurant. I mean, I don't -- you don't know it's so close.

RIVERA: School violence in the news so much lately, now, this. How are you and your school mates responding?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's just scary to know, like things like this are happening. And after one thing leading to another, so many things are going on, so just reacting to it, we don't even know like -- you don't know if you're safe walking to school. I list so close to school that I'm able to walk home, I'm able to walk to school in the mornings, but it's like I have to watch my every move to see what's happening.

RIVERA: And how old are you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Fifteen.

RIVERA: Fifteen years old. So sad that you have all this harsh reality in your life.

What do you tell your children?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I tell her that, you know, you just need to be super careful and vigilant and keep an eye out for everything around you, just don't ever, you know, assume that everything is OK.

RIVERA: Well, let me ask you, what do you do now when a FedEx truck arrives at your house or UPS or some other delivery?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have packages that I've ordered and I'm scared to death for them to come because I I'm going to be scared. I wished I hadn't ordered the things that I've ordered because I know they're on their way and it's, you know --

RIVERA: What will you do in that box is on your front step?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know, they've told us to call 911 and make sure that it's -- it is what it's supposed to be before we open it. So, that's what I'm going to do.

RIVERA: So, Sean, you see how -- this is -- I noticed that it with Dr. Gorka, you've mentioned terrorism and domestic terrorism. To me, the definition of terror is when the crime has no motive other than to frighten people, other than to unsettle society, other than to attack civilization. This is terrorism.

It might not be Muslims. I don't know who's behind it. It might not be some militia or whatever it is, I don't know --

HANNITY: It's terror. Evil is evil.

RIVERA: Whoever is planting these, they are terrorists. They are evil terrorists, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. We're going to have more on this Austin serial bomber. We'll follow this news. This news all throughout the hour.

All right. We're going to start now with our breaking news opening monologue first.

HANNITY: All right. In other news tonight, the president is slamming Hillary Clinton after she viciously attacked white female voters who pulled the lever for President Trump. Remember this. Take a look.

TRUMP: Her last statement about women, they have to get approval from their husbands, their sons and their male bosses to vote for Trump. That was not a good statement. Not good.

You notice how fast the Democrats have run from the statements now? They are disavowing those statements like I've never heard before. She's wrong. People that were her biggest supporters are now saying, what is she doing? Why doesn't she just go home?

But that was not a good statement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Very pathetic. Of course, Hillary Clinton can't stop talking and complaining about her stunning election defeat, blaming everybody. And she is once again attacking President Trump.

Here's what she said in a recent interview. Pathetic. She needs to get over it.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He has undermined the office and used it to enrich himself and his family, disregarded laws, ethical standards. He's crossed into a territory of behavior and actions that are unpredictable, that are erratic, that are undermining the -stability of the global order.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Pretty outrageous. Really, Hillary, you want to talk about enriching yourself? Did you forget about the $145 million and that poured into your family foundation, Bill doubling his speaking fees in Russia as it relates -- oh and given the speech from Vladimir Putin and the Uranium One scandal.

I have some free advice for Hillary Clinton, you may want to stop talking. There's a lot of news coming in your direction.

All right. Also breaking tonight, huge news to tell you about Mr. Deep State himself, James Comey, and other corrupt government officials. They should be very worried tonight. 'Politico' is reporting the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, he is now getting ready to issue a subpoena for documents that the DOJ inspector general has about the corrupt FBI Clinton email investigation, 1.2 million documents.

This is significant because the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, well he's been doing everything within his power to not let the public -- not let Devin Nunes and the House Intel Committee, and the Judiciary Committee have access to this information. The DOJ has been stone congressional oversight every single step of the way.

Why is that? Why doesn't Rod Rosenstein -- why doesn't the Department of Justice want you the American people, congressmen, it's their job to do oversight, to see all of the documents related to how poorly the Clinton email investigation was, and what corruption may be underlying all of this?

It is because we've already known that the fix was in, that that investigation was rigged. We know James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe, and other people, senior FBI officials -- remember, they were writing Hillary's exoneration months before they interviewed her and 17 other witnesses. I don't know any investigation that has handled that way.

So, is there a smoking gun? Is there evidence they don't want you to see? I would assume the answer is yes.

Remember, Rod Rosenstein is the guy he was begging Paul Ryan to stop Devin Nunes in Congress and the Intel Committee from getting the documents that showed severe FISA abuses, and, of course, the Clinton bought and paid for dossier. It's Paul Ryan, he did not give in to Rosenstein, otherwise if he did, there would be no Nunes memo. There would not be a Grassley-Graham memo, and we would not know anything about the Clinton bought and paid for dossier that was used to lie to the FISA court.

Remember, the DOJ, the FBI, they lied to that FISA judge -- well, actually four judges to get the warrant and then, of course, the extensions to spy on Trump associate Carter Page and subsequently the entire Trump campaign.

And Rosenstein, he's rotten to the core because he's tied in to all of this. He is doing the bidding of deep state actors. Rosenstein actually signed one or more of those FISA applications in case of the renewal. And in other words, the bulk of them were made up of the dossier.

What does Rosenstein have to hide here? Why is he protecting all of his friends? Why does he have all of these conflicts of interest and how can he be the guy that appoints Mueller and involved in the investigation when he himself engaged in potential wrongdoing? Think about that.

Why does the Attorney General Jeff Sessions, he had to recuse himself. Rod Rosenstein, OK, he renewed the FISA application, he knew Hillary bought and paid for it, he knew the judges were being lied to, but then he gets to a point his BFF Robert Mueller to be the special counsel?

All of this is why we need a second special counsel. These people cannot investigate themselves.

And as for those Clinton email records, the DOJ inspector general, Michael Horowitz, remember, we're waiting on his report. He has gathered 1.2 million documents, some of which are all related to this corrupt email investigation and probe. And, by the way, guess how many of the 1.2 million documents Congress has been able to see? Only 3,000.

That is a quarter of 1 percent. Well, you call that stonewalling 101. That is the deep state desperately protecting the deep state.

But unfortunately, there are some members of Congress who believe in their role in oversight. There are a few journalists who actually care about truth and justice and equal application and equal application under the law and the Constitution.

People willing to put themselves out there and follow the truth, the facts, the evidence.

Also brand new tonight. House Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, they are joining the chorus that is now finally calling for what we have been calling for, the appointment of a second special counsel. The facts, the evidence of wrongdoing and law breaking are incontrovertible and overwhelming.

Here's what Congressman McCarthy is saying. Let's take a look.

KEVIN MCCARTHY, R—CALIF.: So we know that McCabe has lied by the independent inspector general found it and now he's saying about Comey, Comey may have lied as well.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: He lied.

MCCARTHY: So I don't think this is the end of it. But that is why we need a second special counsel. I give Chairman Gowdy and Goodlatte a lot of credit and all of those members. They sent that letter to Jeff Sessions. He's looking at it.

But we need the ability because an inspector general does not have subpoena power outside of the direction. So we need somebody to look at this and not from the inside because you can't trust what's happening right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well-said Kevin McCarthy. And Congressman Scalise he is out with a statement that reads in part, 'The credibility of the Mueller investigation will be in doubt unless we get to the bottom of the many serious questions regarding the FBI's handling of their investigation of the Trump campaign as well as their investigation or lack thereof into Hillary Clinton's negligent transmission of classified material over her unauthorized email server. That's why I agree with many others. That's why we need the appointment of an additional special counsel who unlike Mueller has the authority to look into potential abuses of the FISA system. That allowed the Democrat funded Steele dossier.'

I thought foreigners weren't supposed to impact our election with Russian lies. But, anyway, 'to serve the basis for the initial FBI investigation.'

Congressman Scalise, Congressman McCarthy, Graham, of course, and Grassley, and Tillis and Cornyn, they're all saying what we've been saying. This goes along with every single thing we've been trying to report to you. This is why this is needed, a second special counsel.

Robert Mueller interestingly, he's best friends with James Comey. And he's buddies with Rod Rosenstein. He cannot be expected to honestly investigate scandals that his friends are directly involved in. Comey is at the very center as it relates to the Clinton email fix. Rigging the investigation.

And Comey said the Clinton dossier was salacious and verified. He said that in January 2017 to then president-elect Donald Trump at Trump tower. But months before in October, 2016, he was using that same dossier, the one he said in January of 2017 is unverified and salacious to get the warrant to spy on Trump associate Carter Page and hence, the Trump campaign.

And then Rod Rosenstein, like Comey, he signed off on one or more of these FISA renewal applications. It is one massive huge deep state conflict of interest after another. They're protecting themselves. They're trying to preserve their own power.

We cannot allow this to happen if we want law and order to reign in this country. If we want to be a constitutional republic we got to investigate the investigators. We've got to literally drain the swamp and the sewer.

And that brings us to our special investigation. Who is Robert Mueller? Everybody says he's the greatest guy in the whole wide world. Just trust us. Members of Congress, the mainstream media, they've been trying to convince you the special counsel he is beyond reproach. Sort of like climate change. Nobody disagrees with us. No scientist does. That's not true either.

Mueller is the utmost man of integrity. Well, we've been doing some digging. And we found some things you need to know about. And tonight we're going to tell you who Robert Mueller really is.

There's a brand new report from investigative reporter Sara Carter. Robert Mueller's career has been anything but impeccable. One of the worst stains on his record comes from his time in Boston where he served as assistant U.S. attorney and acting U.S. attorney in the 80s.

During this time, notorious Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger. He was actively engaged by the FBI as an informant. The relationship between Bulger and the bureau was wrought with nothing but corruption and criminal collusion. This might explain why he's best friend with Andrew Weissmann.

Bulger's FBI handler, a guy by the name of John Connelly actively covered up for many of the horrific crimes that were committed by Bulger and his associates, including one instance where four men were wrongfully framed and convicted and imprisoned for decades all for a murder turns out they did not convict.

It sounds like Andrew Weissmann's record. The men were exonerated. A judge awarded $101 million in damages, but not before two of the men actually died in prison. Robert Mueller was the U.S. attorney in charge while these men were rotting in prison while certain agents in the FBI under Mueller covered up the truth.

Let's see. Andrew Weissmann was held, was excoriated by two judges for withholding exculpatory evidence. What adid Robert Mueller know about all of this? When did he know about all of this? Now these are questions and issues I'm sure you have not heard from your friends in the liberal media.

Some members in Congress, the media they are praising Mueller, the pillar of modesty, the pillar of virtue. They have never investigated him. They're actually just lying. It's their talking point.

All the information we're telling you about is right there, right in front of the liberal mainstream media in their faces. But they purposely ignore it because of their destroy Trump agenda that goes above all else.

And the reason why is because they want Mueller to carry out this witch hunt even if there's no evidence of collusion. And now that we know about Robert Mueller and his past, his current moves now make a lot of sense. Mueller didn't point -- appoint in this particular case, what did he appoint? A merry band of huge Democratic donors. He didn't do it by accident.

And appointing Andrew Weissmann to be, quote, 'his Pit Bull,' that's according to the New York Times. That wasn't a mistake either. Weissmann is the type of prosecutor that Mueller wants to try and bring down Trump with.

Weissmann has withheld exculpatory evidence in multiple cases. He put the accounting firm Arthur Anderson out of business. Tens of thousands of people lost their jobs. That obstruction of justice case was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

How often do we hear about nine-zero unanimous rulings? That's what happened. Weissmann also rob four Merrill Lynch executives of their liberty. He sent them to jail for a year. That conviction was overturned by the fifth circuit court of appeals.

And if you're surprised by any of this, you should not be. Robert Mueller has an agenda. He's carrying out a witch hunt. This is par for the course.

All right. Here with more on this before we get back to the Austin serial bomber, we have Sara Carter and civil rights attorney, criminal defense attorney David Schoen, Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka stays with us.

All right, Sarah, you did the deep dive on this. I'm actually annoyed at myself that I didn't do it myself sooner. But the information that you put together shows exactly why Robert Mueller picked all Democratic donors and Andrew Weissmann who was one of the most atrocious and corrupt records of any lawyer that I've ever heard. Let's go in to what you found.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: Well, this is exactly the reason why we see there's every reason for President Trump's attorneys to fight back on this and President Trump as well. Because if we have found out and what we have found out is the foundation of the special counsel is built on

unsubstantiated evidence from a dossier, from a foreign agent, you know, Christopher Steele, paid for by the DNC and Hillary Clinton, we have to ask ourselves, what is this special counsel for?

And then when you look at the past, Sean, you see what Mueller's case is, going back to the anthrax case, going back to the 80s here with Whitey Bulger. Remember, Whitey Bulger, this mob boss that you very eloquently listed out the story, disappeared for 16 years.

It wasn't until 2011 that Mueller is back, now he's the director of the FBI that they finally got Whitey Bulger. But you know what? Mueller never answered any of those questions. Those questions you asked at the end were the same questions that reporters were asking in Boston that people were asking in Boston when the FBI was basically -- all of this was swept under the rug.

It was probably one of the most historically cases of corruption in the FBI in history. And this is what's really so important about this. I know David Schoen can explain in detail what happened here. But this really haunted Boston for some time.

And it shows, you know, that Mueller is a man, I mean, right or wrong, I mean, we got to tell the story about Mueller, whether people think he is the greatest special counselor, you know, to be investigating the president or not. We're not hearing all the facts about Robert Mueller and I think it's about time we start hearing the facts about him, Andrew Weissmann and the other people they're around the special counsel.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: This is the most corrupt team I've ever seen. This is the most incestuous corrupt -- this is now beyond anything I've ever seen in my life and it's now also coming to light.

David Schoen, you have done a deep dive into who Robert Mueller is. Every single person in the liberal media -- by the way you can now see we are awaiting that news conference on the Austin serial bombings. Geraldo is on the ground, we'll get back to him in a minute.

But David Schoen, I want you to explain your deep dive. Everybody says he's beyond reproach. That Whitey Bulger case does not sound beyond reproach to me in any way, shape, matter, or form.

DAVID SCHOEN, CIVIL RIGHTS AND CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY: No, sir. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Weissmann and Mueller are what we call the number one and two on the hit parade for having supervised the single two most corrupt scandals in FBI history and it was on their watch.

Mueller in Boston with Bulger and Weissmann in the DeVecchio case in which also two men sit in prison today, Mr. Sessa and Mr. Morino having been wrongfully convicted with these kinds of tactics. There's several remarkable things here. The parallels between Mueller's conduct and Weissmann's conduct with respect to corruption, remarkable. It comes full circle when Mueller approves attorney fees for the corrupt FBI agent in Weissmann's case. Several --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: David and Sara --

SCHOEN: Yes?

HANNITY: I apologize. We're doing a deep dive into the attorney -- into the special counsel, Robert Mueller, every night this week. But we've got to get back to the serial kill -- the serial bomber that is going on in Austin, Texas. We're awaiting a news conference on the Austin bombings.

Geraldo is on the ground. We'll get back to him in a minute. Thank you, Sara. Thank you, David Schoen. Back with us now with more information is the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton. Mr. Attorney General, we're awaiting this news conference. What have you heard?

KEN PAXTON, TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL: So, I know that there's been a lot of reports about this being a copycat. This one tonight at the Goodwill. The people on the ground that I'm talking to some of my law enforcement officials are telling me that that's not accurate. That they really believe that this is the same bomber and that he's continuing to --

HANNITY: Wow.

PAXTON: Yes. It's the same bomber. But I'm telling you every time he --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: So that means eight bomb -- I'm sorry. That means -- that would mean four confirmed bombs in a day today.

PAXTON: Yes. So we're pretty convinced that it's the same bomber. That the reports about it being a copycat are not true. But remember this, every time he does one of these, it gives us more information about him and we're getting closer and closer. I think we are going to stop him soon.

HANNITY: All right. Mr. Attorney General, thank you. That information is important. Geraldo is on the ground as well. And we're going to get back to him in just a second.

Let me -- Manny, let me ask you -- I mean, when we hear that, yes, everything that we've been hearing, you know, it turns out this would be four bombs in a day. He's accelerating these attacks. What do we glean from that?

MANNY GOMEZ, FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT: Well, we glean that he wants the attention. He wants the attention. Law enforcement did a very wise move yesterday in asking the bomber himself, and the media, please come forward. Communicate with us. That would be great if he does that because they can glean from that and be able to get a profile of who this bomber is. Furthermore, the more bombs he has, the closer we're going to get to him.

HANNITY: Let me go to Sebastian Gorka. Dr. Gorka. You've been very patient. We're going to ask you about Robert Mueller. Obviously this is taking precedence. You just heard the attorney general of Texas. It looks like in fact they do believe that what was for just a short time reported as an incendiary device ends up four bombs in a day. How do you interpret that? You have studied terror your whole life.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST, FOX NEWS: Well, if this turns out to be the same bomber, it means somebody that's very unusual. They're not sticking to one recipe, they're not sticking to one device. We have explosives delivered by hand to somebody's house. We have them used through a parcel service, we have the trip wire and now potentially this incendiary device as well.

That is an incredibly rare combination of techniques for one individual one team to use. But sure, the most important thing is, the most important thing and all your viewers need to remember this, they may see this individual. Why? Terrorists scope out their targets. They surveil them. They collect intelligence.

Never go close to anybody who is suspicious. But if you see something, immediately report it to your local authorities --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: That's how we got the Unabomber after 18 years, Dr. Gorka.

GORKA: Right. That's exactly -- that's exactly how we got the Unabomber. Because somebody recognized the style of writing used in that manifesto. And they said hey, you need to check out my brother's cabin in the woods. That's how we got him.

So, always be aware. As law enforcement says, have your head on a swivel. Be aware of your surroundings. And if you see something, don't be afraid. Tell the authorities because you could be saving lives.

HANNITY: Well-said, Dr. Gorka. Let me go to Dan Bongino. What do we glean, Dan, your years in law enforcement, two things changed today. Number one, it seems to have accelerated. We have four in a day now that we're talking about based on what the attorney general of Texas just told us. Then you have a little switch. And the switch that they're using a trip wire, a different device. What do you glean from all of that?

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: Sean, I don't think this guy or guys or team of guys cares about getting caught. I think that explains a way the accelerated pace of the attack. Obviously it seems at this point that these explosive devices were prepared all in advance.

And it explains what would be like an extinction burst pattern of behavior. Get them all out there, you know you're going to get caught, you know cameras are ubiquitous, get them all out there, put them in the system. And then they just -- this is what happens.

That would explain, I believe, the accelerated pace of the attack. I really don't believe this guy cares one bit about getting caught. The Unabomber was different. He had secluded himself in the woods and didn't want to get caught. He would have kept this going forever.

I don't think that's the case here. I think he understand this guy or guys they're going to get caught quickly and that's why they did this all in advance and got this. One question, Sean, one more thing, how many of these are still out there? How many of them are in the system? That's the question.

HANNITY: That's such a good point. We go back on the ground in Austin tonight. Our own correspondent Geraldo Rivera has been there, talking to the people on the ground. We're expecting a press conference also.

And I don't know if you heard, Geraldo, but the attorney general in fact, said what was tweeted out that you reported, that this was an incendiary device, at the Goodwill place where they found this tonight. He said he believes and law enforcement is telling the attorney general of Texas, that they believe this is in fact connected to this Austin serial bomber.

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE, FOX NEWS: That makes all the sense in the world, Sean. I was baffled by the certainty of the Austin Police Department in dismissing what just happened behind me as something that was unrelated.

It seems -- it seemed illogical even though the device -- let's assume the device may have been a different footprint, let's say, than the other three discovered just today and those that have terrorized this town since the 2nd of March.

But that makes all the sense in the world. The A.G., the top enforcement man in this state speaks with great authority. I have no doubt. I think it's one freak who -- I don't know if I agree with my brother, Dan that he wants to get caught. I think he wants to kill, he wants to maim, he want to be notorious, he wants to dominate the news cycle.

I think that more than the Unabomber, this guy reminds me of the joker in the Batman movies, Sean. He seems to me the kind of person -- I'm assuming it's a man. It seems to me the kind of person that wants to inflict maximum pain and maximum terror while getting maximum notoriety for himself.

HANNITY: Yes.

RIVERA: And now as I said at the top of this program with the surveillance cameras and the unexploded bomb and the fact that they have a geographic, if not a fix, they've got a, you know, a loose circle where they think they may be from, you know. For him to do this in a deposit bin of the Goodwill, I come back to that because it sickens me to my gut to think that somebody would go to a Goodwill and then the deposit of donations --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You're attacking people serving other people or people that probably are in deep need in their life that need help. Can you get any lower than that? You really can't, Geraldo.

RIVERA: It really, you know, Sean, you and I have been together 17 years, covering terrorism. This is -- this son of a bitch is a terrorist, I don't care, by any definition. He's trying to paralyze the capital of Texas, he's trying to send the message out to the people of the United States and the free world.

You know, we're going to cheer on law enforcement, the ATF, the FBI, the Texas Rangers. They're all -- they're all here. They're local cops. You know, they have to go through that surveillance video. They've got to be and I'm sure they are. Tireless. Hundreds of them now swarming the capitol.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: That's what -- how in this day and age, Geraldo, and I think this is the most important point that you're making with surveillance cameras that basically are everywhere, everything is surveilled in this day and age and yet, we have not been able to get him?

Going back to the timeline in this particular case. You know, it starts on what, March 8. You know, and he has been active. And he's been most active today. Because we have the two bombs earlier today at the FedEx, one in Austin, one near San Antonio, one explodes, one doesn't explode. Then you have this incident tonight at the goodwill. I would think that there's got to be some camera, someplace, somewhere that captures this guy putting these -- putting these bombs out there.

RIVERA: But he's diabolically clever, Sean. Now track -- remember, the first two, they - you know, they think that someone just placed the boxes on the porch and two innocent families brought them inside. Then he used the local delivery guy. Then he went to FedEx. Now it's the Goodwill. You know, it's almost as if anyplace that has a cardboard container is in peril in and around the capital city of the great State of Texas tonight, Sean.

HANNITY: Let me go back to the attorney general of Texas. Attorney General Paxton. Let's go back to your sources for a brief moment tonight. We were told though, this is only an incendiary device. They don't believe that this was connected to this Austin serial bomber. But in fact, your sources say you believe it is connected.

PAXTON: Yes, they say that there's nothing to indicate that this isn't the same person doing it. Now obviously we're concerned about copycats as they can happen in anything like this. But everything that they think. Look, it's all somewhat speculation, but everything that they've looked at tells them that it's exactly the same bomber.

HANNITY: It didn't make sense what - and I never heard that term before. When I looked up what incendiary device is, I'm like OK, that sounds like something that can be --

(CROSSTALK)

GOMEZ: It's a bomb.

HANNITY: It's a bomb.

GOMEZ: That's what it is. It's a bomb.

HANNITY: Yes.

GOMEZ: And it was put in a Goodwill place and the escalation of bombs indicates to me that now he's acting really reckless. He wants to dominate the media. And I wouldn't be surprise he will get caught because like you said, there's cameras that are ubiquitous, especially in the Goodwill. Especially in FedEx. How did he FedEx that? He had to have a credit card, pay, put it somewhere.

They do, they must have video on this person. But more importantly, just like they caught the Unabomber, somebody has to know something.

HANNITY: Yes.

GOMEZ: They always know something. And nobody says something. Somebody has to know --

HANNITY: Eighteen years.

GOMEZ: -- what this guys is doing.

HANNITY: I agree. And Dan, from your law enforcement experience, I think Manny is dead on here. And that is that his guy now he seems to want to be in the news. The acceleration that we have going on here. But that probably gives us more opportunities, as scary as it is for the people of Boston, to at least figure out who this might be.

BONGINO: Yes, Manny used the word here that's key, Sean, 'reckless.' You know, when we investigating presidential assassins, you always put your mind in the mind of this guy. If you're a bomber looking to stay out of jail right now, you don't engage in this accelerated pattern of attacks. You're exposing yourself.

Why is he doing that? I believe because in his triaging of goals, goal number one is chaos. And goal -- number one is to inspire terror. I don't think he wants to get caught or he's surrender. What I'm saying is, I don't think he cares. I don't think he's worried about winding up in jail at all. Whereas, some others genuinely want to stay out of jail.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Manny, you wanted to jump in?

BONGINO: This guy or guys (Inaudible) is chaos.

GOMEZ: Now what makes this guy extra dangerous is his recklessness and he will be caught in due time. My concern is, when they zero in on where he lives, that that entire place will be booby trapped. My concern is --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: For law enforcement.

GOMEZ: For law enforcement going in.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But if he used a trip wires, now he's up to a little more sophisticated.

GOMEZ: So, not if, but when they find him, my concern is he's going to want death by cop. He's going to go out in a blaze of glory literally and figuratively but he's going to try to take as many first responders and the law enforcement --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: It is a great reminder. Because I know law enforcement they are so -- they are so committed to their jobs. Broward County was the anomaly. And that is a good admonition and a good warning to all of our friends in law enforcement. The FBI. And remember, I've always have the greatest respect for rank and file, not these guys in D.C. that have abused their power. That's a small portion. The 99.9 percent that put their lives on the line every day.

Let me, if I can, let me go back to Dr. Gorka. When you see an acceleration like, this it seems like they sense this guy is sensing they're closing in, he wants to create as much havoc, terror as possible. Do you also think that there's something about him seeking some type of notoriety?

GORKA: The most important thing when you're analyzing is not to mirror image. Don't put your thought processes on to this person. Because this person is either a psychotic, he's either a terrorist or he's somebody who doesn't think the way we do.

I think Dan is absolutely right. If this is one person, then this is a series of attacks that's been prepared for a long, long time. You can't deploy --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me interrupt you. A good friend of mine, Steve Malzberg, a friend of mine sent me this thing in the Daily News that just broke. That social media, there's a user that's claiming and it's written in the Daily News that is literally claiming that to be behind the bombings that have terrorized Austin now in recent weeks, vowing he won't stop until he becomes as prolific as the zodiac killer.

Again, I can't confirm this. It is in the New York Daily News. My intention is not to kill people. I'm doing this simply because I want to watch the world burn. Someone using the handle 'Austin bomber' posting on one of the prominent web site today. And the anonymous user making a string of disturbing messages in which he is comparing himself to the zodiac case, and that's the serial killer who never, you know, was identified or caught though he murder at least, what, five people in California going back to the 60's early 70's if memory serves me well.

GORKA: If this is the same person or if this person just continues to accelerate their attacks, here's the good news, Sean. He will make mistakes and he's going to expose himself to more vulnerabilities, whether it's on camera, whether it's just a very, very vigilant cop or security guard or just Joe public and he will be caught and he will be neutralized.

HANNITY: Let me go back to Geraldo on the ground in Austin tonight. Geraldo, that's an interesting point. You and I read the Daily News every day of our lives. What are your thoughts?

RIVERA: I don't know. The zodiac killer was never caught. You know --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: That's what the Daily News says.

RIVERA: Well, that is -- that is possible. This guy is spreading enough terror, there's no doubt about that, Sean. Both of these residents of the great State of Texas are veterans, there are lots of veterans in the area.

Tell me your name. And you work for the V.A. now and tell me why you brought that up.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My name is I'm Martina. I'm a nurse over there. I brought it up just because we have a lot of veterans in the area. And a lot of them are former Vietnam veterans. Iraq, Iran. They have gone through explosions and bombings and everything. And if their PTSD is heightened, to make sure if they have any issues or anything to make sure they come over to the mental health clinic and get some assistance from their doctors as well.

RIVERA: So you're fearful that the post-traumatic stress might kick in given the fact that you've got bombs going up right here at home.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely. Absolutely can intensify a lot of memories and bring some PTSD issues.

RIVERA: And how are you -- how do you feel about the fact that the capital of your great state is now under attack?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, this is appalling to us because we're not used to this in Texas. We've had our episodes, you know, back through history, kind of like Charles Whitman, the University of Texas tower. But to have these bombs going off, not just in Austin, which has been unfortunately frequent, but in Schertz in San Antonio and around the state.

RIVERA: It's horrifying and it's terrorizing, Sean. Back to you.

HANNITY: All right. Geraldo -- I know Geraldo will be on through Laura Ingraham's show tonight. And stay with the Fox News Channel.

Let me go back to the attorney general, the great State of Texas. Again, our thoughts and prayers go out. I love my friends in Texas. Governor, I frankly, wish I lived there with you a lot of times.

PAXTON: Come on, join us.

HANNITY: I'm sorry that you're all going through this. I want to get back to -- this is now an acceleration. I don't know if -- I look at the Daily News. I used to deliver the Daily News. I've read this newspaper my whole life. If that turns out to be a social posting, that would be a big clue for law enforcement.

PAXTON: Absolutely. And I don't know if it's accurate or not. But I do, as I said earlier, I do think we're getting close. The fact that he's continued to accelerate is only providing us more information to track him down. So I do not think this is going to go a long like the zodiac killer. We are going to find this guys and I think we're going to find him quick.

HANNITY: I hope so. Manny?

GOMEZ: If Daily News article is correct and this is our guy, it's great that he'll by dialogue because we get to know more about him. His motives, his --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Like the Son of Sam case.

GOMEZ: Like the Son of Sam case, like the Unabomber case --

HANNITY: Unabomber case, the manifesto got him.

GOMEZ: And if it's a fake person trying to be this guy --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Yes, arrest him.

GOMEZ: Well, they will obviously arrest him but maybe flush out the real guy by saying no, it's not him. It's me and these are my real reasons. So this might be good for law enforcement from the investigative point.

HANNITY: Last thoughts, Dr. Gorka.

GORKA: Look, our thoughts are with the people of Texas and our federal agents and the people of Texas will get this killer.

HANNITY: Dan Bongino, last call.

BONGINO: You know, Sean, he's going to screw up. And he's using anti-disturbance devices which are inherently unstable and he may wind up taking himself out soon if he screws this up.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, all. You guys have been amazing tonight. Sad news for the State of Texas. Our friends in Austin, you're in our prayers.

Stay with the Fox News Channel continuing coverage. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham is following all of this live next.

