Gorka: Pompeo will go down fighting to clean the Swamp

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Hey, Tucker. Great show as always.

And welcome to 'Hannity.'

Yes, the polls are closed in the Pennsylvania's 18th district special election. We'll have updates throughout the hour and also what it means.

Now, we also have major developments, breaking news tonight. President Trump scoring another big win. After visiting California and viewing border wall prototypes, and, of course, that means he is one step closer to fulfilling his campaign promise and, yes, building that wall.

And also tonight, President Trump blasting the governor of California and the liberal mayor of Oakland for protecting criminal illegal immigrants who are posing a serious threat to you the American people.

We have all of that plus several stunning new revelations about the Clinton bought and paid for a dossier tonight. According to a brand-new book out today, Barack Obama's 2012 campaign, they actually hired Fusion GPS. That's the firm that produced the phony Russian dossier. They were doing oppo research on Mitt Romney and they funneled through the same law firm.

We have all the details.

And former senior Obama State Department official, Victoria Nuland, started the process for the FBI to talk to former British spy Christopher Steele, and Steele, what actually doubted its most salacious details on claims in his dossier about Donald Trump were even true.

And tonight, we'll expose the anatomy of the Russia lie and how Democrats and the media created one of the biggest hoaxes in American history.

They've been caught red-handed after the House Intel Committee concluded there is no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. All of that information.

Also, Rex Tillerson is out of the secretary of state. Mike Pompeo from the CIA is in and the Democrats, interesting, they are threatening to block the first woman nominated to be the CIA director. Why? Because of her history of being tough on terrorists. Ed Henry has a full report.

And that's all in tonight breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. President Trump's key campaign promise, build that wall, takes a major step forward today. The president toured border wall prototypes during a visit to San Diego, California.

Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If you don't have a wall system, you're going to have -- we're not going to have a country. There is a lot of problems in Mexico. They have a lot of problems over there and they have the cartels and the cartels, we are fighting the cartels, and we are fighting them hard. Nobody ever fought them like we fought them.

We are looking very much at the wall with some see-through capability on the other side, and then solid concrete on top, or steel and concrete on top. The round piece that you see up here, or you see more clearly back there, the larger it is, the better it is because it's very hard to get over the top. It's really deterrent from getting over the top.

Who would think? Who would think? But getting over the top is easy. These are like professional mountain climbers, they are incredible climbers. They can't climb some of these walls. Some of them, they can. Those are the wells we're not using.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Those are the ones we're not using. All right. Good idea.

The president also stressed the need for much tighter border security during a speech at a naval base in San Diego. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Dangerous criminal and terrorist organizations relentlessly seek to exploit our immigration system. I've just come from a trip to the border, where I met with our wonderful border agents, border patrol and the ICE agents, unbelievable people, and reviewed prototypes of a new physical wall that will protect our border and protect our country.

But that wall will stop so much. We looked at the different prototypes, and it was fascinating. And we have two or three that really work. We had people trying to scale -- we've done them everywhere. You know I'm a builder. What I do best is built, OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And the president is blasting the liberal bastion of California and their Governor Jerry Brown and, of course, a very liberal mayor of Oakland for championing sanctuary policies that literally put criminal illegal immigrants before American citizens and their safety.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think Governor Brown's done a very poor job running California. They have the highest taxes in the United States. The place is totally out of control. You have sanctuary cities where you have criminals are living in the sanctuary cities and on the mayor of Oakland goes out and notifies when ICE is going in to pick them up and many of them were criminals, with criminal records and very dangerous people, and you would say dangerous people. And I think the governor is doing a terrible job running the state of California.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So, the state of California is literally putting American lives in danger. Why? Because they won't follow the law, cooperate with federal immigration officials, and they are trying to do their job, arrest illegal immigrant criminals and remove them from the country.

This is a national security issues. Democrats -- sadly, they are putting politics and subjecting Americans to unnecessary dangers. If one American is a victim of a crime committed by people that have no business being in this country, that we know committed other crimes, then Democrats in California -- well, they will have to own that.

And what's so despicable about all of this is that Democrats continue to lie and misrepresent the facts when it comes to illegal immigrant crime.

Here are just a couple of statistics that the left in this country don't want you to know about. According to the Migration Policy Institute, look at that, about 820,000 of 11 million illegal immigrants in America are convicted criminals. The U.S. Sentencing Commission has also found illegal immigrants account for 13 percent of non-immigration related federal sentencing during the fiscal year 2016. That's despite the fact that these illegal immigrants, they only make up 3.5 percent of the population.

It is a stunning number and that number only relates to federal sentences. It is much higher when you include convictions by state and local authorities. It is beyond shameful that the left, Democrats, Jerry Brown, this Oakland mayor, they ignore the irrefutable data that is out there and they continue to protect criminal illegal immigrants. Liberals have also no clue about what actually happens at the border.

I've been down there. We've shown you. I've been at least a dozen times from the Rio Grande, the San Diego on horseback, on all-terrain vehicles, boats, look at me riding a horse. I nearly fell off.

We've been all over on boats and everything. I've seen the arrests of gang members. I've seen the drug tunnels. I've seen a drug warehouses and everything in between. In 2014, I sat on them as border briefing about border security with then-Texas Governor Rick Perry. During a seven-year period, illegal immigrants committed 642,000 crimes against Texans alone.

This is a serious problem. When are we going to put the safety of the American people first? Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Criminal aliens have been responsible for about 642,000 offenses, criminal offenses. You look up there in the top left, sexual assault, there's close to 8,000 victims.

HANNITY: Six hundred and forty-two thousand crimes since --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In 2008.

HANNITY: In Texas alone?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

RICK PERRY, FORMER TEXAS GOVERNOR: Over 200,000 individuals with a criminal history, they committed over 642,000 crimes.

PERRY: That's the cost of not securing the border.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's the truth about illegal immigrant crime in this country.

The number on it, they don't lie, but the left does lie. That's a sad. We actually sent a producer to talk to protesters that were gathered outside of the area where president Trump was viewing fees border wall prototypes today.

Listen to what these protesters say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CHANTING)

REPORTER: Do we have an immigration problem in the United States?

UNIDENTIFED FEMALE: No. The world -- human beings have wanted the world since forever, since they crawled out of the swamp.

(CHANTING)

UNIDENTIFED MALE: I immigrated 40 some years ago from one of those (EXPLETIVE DELETED) countries of Trump's. I'm a very proud American. I'm here exercising my right to disagree with them.

UNIDENTIFED FEMALE: I remember when you could just walk across back and forth to Tijuana and San Diego. And I think things were better then.

(CHANTING)

UNIDENTIFED MALE: I think Donald Trump is the most dangerous thing to happen to our country, I hate to say it, since World War II, and Hitler.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Really? Really?

Here's another piece of key information the left desperately wants to keep secret from you, the American people. We like to tell you the truth. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, President Trump $18 billion border wall, it would actually pay for itself by reducing illegal immigrant crime. That means drugs coming across the border, reducing the number of federal benefits going to illegal immigrants that don't respect our sovereignty, don't respect our laws.

Also tonight, we have new bombshell information about that Clinton bought and paid for dossier. There is a new book called 'Russian Roulette.' It's written by liberal journalists, Michael Isikoff and David Corn, it's meant to smear President Trump. But instead, it is confirming very key pieces of information that we've been telling you all about.

'The Daily Caller,' they obtained a copy of this book. They were reporting that Barack Obama's 2012 campaign -- now, this is fascinating -- they actually paid Fusion GPS $3 million for oppo research on Mitt Romney.

The Obama campaign, they were able to hide it -- get this -- by funneling payments to Fusion GPS through that law firm Perkins Coie, that's the same one that Hillary used.

We reached out to both president Obama and his campaign. They never got back to us.

This is the exact same thing that Hillary Clinton did, except she and the DNC, well, they didn't pay 3 million. They paid over $12 million for a dossier that used Russian government sources and lies and misinformation and propaganda. And 'The Daily Caller' is also reporting on another key piece of information from a book. Former British by Christopher Steele openly doubted his own dossier to his friends, and especially one of the biggest pieces of fake news from a dossier, he had no clue if it was true. It was kind of 50/50 if it's true.

And, of course, I'm talking about the completely ridiculous, still never verified, fabricated story about Donald Trump and hookers at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow urinating in the bed. So, Steele didn't think it was true but he included it anyway, and Hillary bought it. And then she gave it to the FBI.

The FBI didn't do their job. They never verified it, they never corroborated it, which is not only protocol but that is what the FISA law tells them to do. And then the FBI used it to secure a FISA warrant, that same thing Christopher Steele didn't even believe in, to spy on an opposition party candidate in an election year.

And then, of course, they never told the FISA judge that the Clinton campaign and the DNC pay for these unverified, salacious lies, and nobody had any clue if it was true. Wow.

And 'The Daily Caller' is also highlighting how the book reveals a key source behind this Ritz-Carlton claim. Well, it turns out that it's a foreign businessman named Sergei Millian. The thing is, Sergei is telling 'The Daily Caller' that the dossier is, quote, garbage news.

Well, that wasn't hard to figure out. Why didn't the FBI do it?

And finally, 'The Washington times' reporting on yet another major revelation. Senior Obama State Department official Victoria Nuland actually gave the original approval for an FBI agent to meet with Christopher Steele about the fake news dossier. And that means the Obama administration was directly involved.

We also reached out to Nuland for comment. Her spokesperson -- well, got back to us but never directly addressed our questions. Instead, he just directed us to old interviews that she had done on the topic. Gee, thanks very much.

This new revelation is a very key piece of information. Why? Because it started the entire process of spying on a Trump campaign associate and then ultimately the Trump campaign. So, how is it possible -- think about this -- in the United States of America, the FBI never corroborated this phony dossier with Russian lies, it violated its own protocols, the FISA law itself? This is a massive abuse of power.

By the way, the full scope of this is now only slowly being revealed. And it's only because a few of us are working hard to get you the truth. There is even more explosive information that, you know, is going to come out in time. So, I say to everybody out there, tick tock, stay with us.

All right. Finally tonight, ranking Democratic member on the House Intel Committee, liberal Adam Schiff, well, we know he's proven to be a liar, you know, for over a year now, he's been orchestrating nothing short of a propaganda, misinformation campaign against President Trump to delegitimize him and hopefully even take him out of office. By the way, Vladimir Putin would be proud of all the work Schiff is doing.

Remember, the Russians' main goal -- what do we learn? -- was to sow political discord. And guess what? That is exactly what Congressman Schiff has been doing in this country nonstop, even though he is now known the entire time, no evidence, no proof whatsoever of Russia-Trump collusion.

Take a look at Congressman Schiff. This is the evolution over time on this issue. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC: What do you got hard?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D—CALIFORNIA: Well, Chris -- yes, Chris, I unfortunately I can't go into the evidence that's being presented in the committee.

MATTHEWS: Do you have something hard that you can't reveal?

SCHIFF: I can't reveal that, Chris.

Of course, there is one thing to say there's evidence. There is another thing to say we can prove this or prove it beyond a reasonable doubt or there is enough evidence to bring to a grand jury for purposes of a criminal indictment.

I don't think we can say anything definitively at this point. We are still at the very early stages of the investigation.

MEGHAN MCCAIN, HOST: Last March, you said you had more than circumstantial evidence of treasonous collusion with Russia. What specifically were you referring to and please be specific because if its true, I do believe Americans have the right to know a year later what that is.

(APPLAUSE)

SCHIFF: Well, I certainly -- I certainly said that there is ample evidence of collusion. I've never used the word treason, only Steve Bannon has used that word. But if you look at the facts that are already in the public domain, they are pretty damning

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: OK, that means he has no proof. Great job, Meghan McCain. And Congressman Schiff has proven to be a national embarrassment, deliberately, maliciously misleading the American people. And he's also, of course, selectively been leaking like a faucet to try and damage and discredit witnesses that appear before the House Intel Committee.

Immediately after Republicans reach their findings, Schiff races over to conspiracy TV MSNBC where he wants a job desperately to spin a new narrative because the old narrative didn't work. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHIFF: It became apparent from early on, for almost a year ago, that midnight run to the White House, that the Republicans on the committee view their job as protecting the president, not investigating what took place. Essentially, it's the intelligence committee majority saying, we just rather not know if it's going to be bad news. And I think that that is a betrayal of the promise that was made that we would follow the facts wherever they lead.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Fourteen months you have investigating this over at the Intel Committee. What are you and all your Democratic colleagues, potted plants? What have you been doing? And if you have the evidence, bring it forward, bring it right here on the show. We'll show it to the audience.

Anyway, after that appearance on conspiracy TV, Schiff is continuing to play politics with zero evidence that he can put forward. Again, is this good for the country?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHIFF: Last night, the majority on the Intelligence Committee made the decision to prematurely shut down the Russia investigation. The only authorized investigation in the House of Representatives into what the Russians did in the last election, what the U.S. government response was, and the issue of any coordination of collusion with the Trump campaign.

That was a terrible disservice to the country and the American people and represented a reneging on a commitment that was made at the outset of the investigation to follow the facts wherever they lead.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Fourteen months, no evidence, and he wants to keep going.

Schiff is just an example of everything that is wrong in our modern-day political system. He has no business being in Congress. Everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. He has zero credibility.

For example, just today, Democrats on the House Intel Committee announced that they're going to continue the Russia investigation on their own. And they're going to try and counter the findings from Republicans. Oh, you think you would have known in 14 months.

Here with reaction, our top story tonight, FOX News correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera, NRA TV contributor and former Secret Service agent, Dan Bongino.

You know, Geraldo, I watch this every day. Schiff is now saying, oh, they ended the investigation early. We have a Senate investigation. We have a special counsel investigation. We have the House Intel Investigation. We have people on their own -- and nobody has brought even a scintilla of evidence about collusion.

How long do they get to lie to the country before enough is enough?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: This has been collusion illusion, Sean. Congratulations to you. You have led the charge. You have been the one that shows that the tail is wagging the donkey here, that there is no there there.

You know, the fact that the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have finally come to this conclusion, and I suspect the Senate Committee will soon follow. And hopefully, Mueller, the special counsel, will as well.

It is clear now that if there was any proof, that the president of the United States or the candidate prior to this presidency was colluding with a foreign power to rig the American election, after 14 months, for goodness sake, we would have understood and learned it.

It is clear there is no proof of collusion because there was no collusion. You have spearheaded this effort. It is a fraud to continue this narrative.

Let's give them the benefit of the doubt. Let's say that there was a real concern that this happened, that a foreign power did surveil out and rig our election. We have now discovered that that may have been true, but it was not true that the president, the candidates, the president-elect, was part of this conspiracy, Sean.

HANNITY: Dan Bongino, I -- you know, there comes a point, OK, they thought this happened. But it's interesting how this boomerang back.

And what do we find? Hillary paid for the Russian lies. Hillary paid for the unverified dossier. The FBI got her off the hook because they rig the investigation into her.

And then the FISA courts -- I mean, I think the fact that all of that is there and you don't hear about it from the media, it's beyond any comprehension I have. When they say they are supposed to be about finding truth and being fair, balanced, and subjective. I just don't see it anywhere.

DAN BONGINO, NRATV CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Sean. Let me throw another little tidbit out you that is going to scramble your eggs. You mentioned something in the opening about Victoria Nuland, who is working at the State Department, was a friend of the Clintons, who had a role in arranging this FBI-Christopher Steele relationship.

Well, who is Victoria Nuland? She was the chief of staff to a guy named Strobe Talbot. Well, who is Strobe Talbot? He was a high-ranking diplomat under the Bill Clinton administration.

Who was Strobe Talbot's his brother-in-law? Cody Shearer, who is working with Sid Blumenthal in Libya to get information to the Clintons about Libya and also, the Blumenthal operation was the second source of information in addition to Christopher Steele that made up the dossier file which lied about Donald Trump.

This is the Clinton dossier. It's been a Clinton's scam the entire time.

HANNITY: You know, I never thought it would be this bad. The article comes out, Geraldo, and, you've been in this business a long time. I'm throwing your 50th year on the air party. You have had a career that nobody can rival. I applaud you for all of it. I really do.

But when you see a former 'New York Times' -- there is the picture -- you know, Jill Abramson, and the headline is she actually keeps an Obama doll in her purse for comfort. I can't even wrap my arms around how sick and twisted and traumatized the left has been because we need to give them to a lot of people in the media.

We know -- I will buy up a whole stock of Obama dolls and send them to everyone that works at CNN fake news and conspiracy TV MS, starting with crazy, you know, liberal Joe in the morning. He needs one of these Obama dolls to make him feel better.

RIVERA: The fact of the matter is, they've wanted this story to be true. Let's say that they are honest and motivated in professional and their hands are clean. But they cannot deny that they wanted the story of the Manchurian candidate to be true.

They wanted the story of Trump being programmed by Vladimir Putin to be true. They wanted it so badly that they continued to flog every little bit and to minimize the evidence that suggested that maybe they were off track here.

HANNITY: All right. Grade reporting, both of you. We appreciate it. Geraldo, thank you, and Dan Bongino.

When we come back, Ed Henry and Sebastian Gorka, on major news at the State Department and CIA, straight ahead.

HANNITY: We have other big news out of Washington tonight. Rex Tillerson, he is out as secretary of state. President Trump now nominating current CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson and the president has picked Gina Haspel, who was a seasoned spy master with a track record of being tough on terror and terrorists to replace Pompeo.

Now, Haspel will become the first female director in CIA history if, in fact, she is confirmed. However, tonight, there is talk about Democrats may fight Haspel's historic nomination due to her past involvement running overseas black sites that were set up following the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed 3,000 Americans.

Joining us now with more, Fox News chief national correspondent, Ed Henry. By the way, Ed will be filling in for our own Shannon Bream tonight at 11:00 Eastern. Also, with us, Fox News national strategist, former deputy assistant to the president, Dr. Sebastian Gorka.

You know, Ed, the amazing thing about this, 3,000 Americans were killed here, 3,000. If you go to Gitmo, there were three people total that were waterboarded in spite all the debate we had in the country, three. One of them was Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, which because of that action, yeah, it's definitely tough, it led to the courier, and that led to bin Laden, and that led to killing bin Laden, without which he would probably still be alive today.

We can't have evil exist in this world without doing something to counter it. And if it means that terrorists caught on the battlefield are forced to answer questions, well, sadly that is what you have to do because you are dealing with evil.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: And so, Gina Haspel was at the center of that. During the Bush administration, she spent time in Turkey, Central Asia. She was running the New York office for the CIA and was a liaison to the FBI. In the Obama years, when Osama bin Laden, as you mentioned, was killed.

So, this was someone who, yes, she was involved in the black sites, the so- called black sites, where you had enhanced interrogation techniques, critics call it torture. You're right. There's already been a debate and we can expect there will be an even bigger debate in the days ahead.

You have Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, already saying they will use these confirmation hearings to ask sharp questions about the behavior post-9/11. But, by the way, there will be Republicans like John McCain, already had with tough comments tonight, saying she was involved in torture. They are going to give her a tough ride in the confirmation.

But here's the bottom line. This is something I've talked to people in the White House about and they say they are spoiling for this fight. If Democrats and some Republicans in the Senate want to try to block President Trump from dominating the first female to run the CIA all because she was too tough on terrorists --

HANNITY: Wow.

HENRY: -- that is a fight they will have in the midterm election year.

HANNITY: Good luck taking that position. But I guarantee by the time all said and done, they will back off.

I've known Mike Pompeo, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, for a long time. I like him. I -- he has a tough job. He did a good job as the CIA director. Yes, a lot of mess to clean up. I'm not sure how far he's gotten in all that.

And the thing I like about Pompeo, you're always able to have a conversation with him and he would listen. Whether you agree or disagree.

I found him -- in the case of Rex Tillerson, I never talked to the guy wants. He seemed never to be available for the media. And he was at odds especially on the Iranian policy of the president.

I mean, President Trump never wanted to extend that Iranian deal once, but he was fighting within his own -- in this particular case, State Department.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Absolutely. I have the same opinion of Mike Pompeo, as well. Not only is he loyal to the president, not only does he believe in the 'Make America Great Again' agenda, he will go down fighting to clean the swamp.

He is done some -- very quietly, he done some amazing things in the CIA. And I can think of no better person to clean the real swamp that is foggy- bottom in the state department.

Not only does he listen to other people, my personal experience, Mike also reaches out for good counsel from people who are outside the swamp. So, Rex failed at the state department. He isolated the political appointees from the front office. He didn't return calls from our ambassadors. That it was time for him to go. And I can think of very few people who will be as great in foggy-bottom as Mike Pompeo, Sean.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: What is his reputation on Capitol Hill, Ed Henry?

ED HENRY, SENIOR NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Very strong. He was a Tea Party Republican. So, initially, he came in and was seen as more of a conservative, but reached across aisle a bit, a first in his class at WestPoint, certainly won the respect of Democrats on The Hill with his prowess on National Security, and somebody that a lot of people raise their eyebrows -- this Tea Party guy, going to be able to run the bureaucracy at the CIA?

By all accounts, we haven't heard -- maybe a single Democrat really raise questions about that. I think, the bigger question is, is he going to be too close to the President, compared to Tillerson, and be more of a yes man. That's going to be an issue for him because Tillerson, as you say, was at odds on all of these things.

HANNITY: Let me ask one.

HENRY: Will he be agreeing too much?

HANNITY: One last question for Dr. Gorka. You know, you look at the House Intel report. No evidence, 14 months in, of Trump-Russia collusion and they want to keep going and going and going. And then you got a special counsel that -- it appears nothing is related to Trump Russian collusion, that he is even investigating.

GORKA: Yes. Let's just focus on two things here. Number one, Mike Pompeo will never be a yes man. That is not a criticism we have to worry about. And secondly, they're just insane, Sean. Listen to what the news -- I did an interview earlier today, where they're talking about Rex Tillerson was fired because he said something negative about Putin yesterday. I was told by a cabinet member, Sean, in December, that the plan is to have Mike Pompeo replace Rex Tillerson at the state department. That is three months ago. That's reality.

HANNITY: Everybody is spreading the rumors.

GORKA: That's the fair news.

HANNITY: Well said. All right, guys, good to see you, by the way Ed, we'll be watching tonight.

HENRY: Right.

HANNITY: Ed Henry filling in for Shannon Bream at 11:00 Eastern, 8:00 Pacific. All right, when we come back, I have a mini monologue on people like Louis Farrakhan and Hillary Clinton, and why the Democrats say this horrific things and support horrific people. And we're awaiting the election results in Pennsylvania, that special election, in the 18th congressional district. We'll follow that, as well. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. For decades, the left, what have they've employed? Identity politics in order to divide America. And of course, we see this every elections, manipulate the elections. The race card, the gender card, rich versus poor, old versus young, men versus women, now these are all tactics, predictable tactics, that the left uses in order to claim the moral high ground. Now, of course, this despicable strategy is built on a foundation of lies.

Now, for years, prominent elected Democrats, they have palled around with one of America's biggest, most prominent racist and anti-Semite, a guy by the name of Louis Farrakhan. And there's Hillary Clinton, as she continues to play the race and gender card and is still whining and making excuses about why she lost the election.

And in the process, she is insulting women and every American who voted for Donald Trump. We'll break that down in tonight's mini monologue.

All right. So, Louis Farrakhan, he purports to be a great leader, administer of the Nation of Islam. But in reality, he is a small-minded bigoted racist, who pedals hatred, and of course, conspiracy theories to anybody that will listen to him. And sadly, this includes, eight Democratic members of Congress, and even Barack Obama was pictured at an event with Farrakhan, prior to becoming president in 2005.

Now, during the 2008 election, the Congressional Black Caucus, they made sure that no American saw that picture. That picture never saw the light of day. And that is according to the man who actually took the picture. Now, tonight, we're asking one obvious question. If these Democrats really cared as they say about combatting racism, pushing equality, why would they have ties to that vile human being? Here are just a few of his bigoted views. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LOUIS FARRAKHAN, NATION OF ISLAM LEADER: Here, the Jews don't like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler. Well, that's a good name. Hitler was a very great man.

The satanic Jews, they control everything and mostly everybody.

There were many Israelis and Zionist Jews in key roles in the 9/11 attacks.

Because you see white people deserve to die. And they know, so they think it's us coming to do it.

Caucasian means weak blooded, weak boned, stale face. That pale -- what the Indians call a pale man.

There is no human being on earth that has murdered more living things than the Caucasian. He is a murderer and a liar. But when we die and they die, then soon we're going to sit at a table and talk about retired. We want some of this earth. We're going to tear this goddamn country up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Tear the country apart. Wow, now in light of even the more bigoted remarks made by Farrakhan in January, House Republican introduce to resolution condemning him and the RNC released a memo, which calls out members of Congress that have ties to Farrakhan calling them, quote, "the hateful Farrakhan eight."

Where is the moral outrage of the left? Where are the Democrats calling for Ellison, Waters and others, to explain their ties to this bigot racist and anti-Semite? By the way, spoiler alert, you are not going to hear outrage from liberals on this topic. Why? It doesn't help them politically. That's sad.

And then, of course, you have Hillary Clinton, doing an appearance, in India over the weekend. Hillary made no mention of Farrakhan. But instead, she served up a big cup of Democratic identity politics, all while slamming those irredeemable deplorables, people who voted for Donald Trump, with a special slam for white women. Really? Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: We do not do well with white men and we don't do well with married white women. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: How insulting are those remarks? In her mind, all white women who voted for Trump only listen to men. You don't think she should apologize to those offensive remarks? Joining us now with reaction, Fox news contributor, Tomi Lahren, and Catalina Magazine publisher, Cathy Areu. Is Farrakhan a racist and anti-Semite?

CATHY AREU, CATALINA MAGAZINE PUBLISHER: Yes, absolutely.

HANNITY: What about the -- what about all these Democrats that are friends with him, take pictures with him, go to events with him?

AREU: In 2005 --

HANNITY: No, no, no.

AREU: -- I mean, he is a non-player -- he is a non-player in politics.

HANNITY: Recently. Let me correct--

AREU: So, because you take a photo with someone, who is a player in D.C.?

HANNITY: All right every -- he is -- he's been known -- known anti-Semite.

AREU: 20 years. That is old news.

HANNITY: And a known -- can I finish?

AREU: OK.

HANNITY: And a known racist.

AREU: Yes.

HANNITY: And he made these remarks last week and these guys won't say a negative word about him.

AREU: Sounds like President Trump, non-Latino, non-Muslim, I mean, this is a racist living in the White House. So, it doesn't sound very different from Farrakhan to me.

HANNITY: And what is the (inaudible) that is racist?

AREU: I'm sorry.

HANNITY: What's racist?

AREU: Oh, Mexicans are rapists and murderers.

HANNITY: OK.

AREU: That was about a year ago.

HANNITY: Stop. No, no.

AREU: That was -- more current than Farrakhan.

HANNITY: Can I just put this --

AREU: Farrakhan was 2005.

HANNITY: He never ever said, that, you know, -- if you have to lie to make a point on this program --

AREU: Lie?

HANNITY: Lie.

AREU: He didn't say that?

HANNITY: So, this President Trump, some, and you know what? I went down to Texas --

AREU: Some?

HANNITY: That is correct. He said --

AREU: Latinos are rapists and murderers?

HANNITY: -- he said some. That is correct.

AREU: Oh, that is not racist. Yes.

HANNITY: And there is a bit -- some are. Some.

AREU: OK. He is upset (ph).

HANNITY: Now many come here, because they want opportunities. But some come here and they commit crimes.

AREU: All right.

HANNITY: Kate Steinly, for example.

AREU: OK.

HANNITY: Let's bring in Tomi Lahren. Tomi?

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I thought that the left stood on the moral high grounds. I think, that you would be the first one to condemn, language like this, but it just goes to show, that the left, the Democrats, they're not anti-bigotry, they're not anti-racism. They are just anti-Trump. And this is shown --

AREU: I did condemn it.

LAHREN: -- clearly, once again, because you can't even admit it.

AREU: I did condemn it.

LAHREN: All you do is talk about Trump.

AREU: I didn't support him. I condemned it, but I said Trump is exactly like the person that you're portraying here.

LAHREN: Will the others?

AREU: Yes.

LAHREN: Is Farrakhan is also anti-Trump?

AREU: I'm sorry.

LAHREN: You're comparing the two?

AREU: Yes. Absolutely.

LAHREN: That shows how delusional you are, Cathy, because you're comparing the two.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But Tomi, the problem is Cathy made up something that Trump said. Now many people come here from countries because they want hope and opportunity.

AREU: Right.

HANNITY: But, when I sat through that briefing that I showed earlier, Tomi, 642,000 crimes committed against Texans in the seven year period, by illegal immigrant, criminals and some of those crimes were murder.

AREU: So --

LAHREN: They will not admit that.

HANNITY: So some --

LAHREN: They will not admit the actual quote that Donald Trump said, he said, some people are coming over here and they shouldn't be here. Do you agree? If everyone will come in and cross our border and they know (ph) good people?

(CROSSTALK)

AREU: Latinos are racist and murderers.

HANNITY: No, he never said those words ever, ever.

LAHREN: He said some are good people. Some are not.

AREU: And he is enjoying his taco salad.

LAHREN: That is the truth.

AREU: Yes.

HANNITY: Why do you have to make up words he didn't say to make your point?

AREU: He is so pro-Hispanic.

HANNITY: Why can't you just say that this Democratic powers -- they should condemn Farrakhan and denounce him and stay away from him?

AREU: It's like saying that Republicans should get near David Duke. It is the same kind of context.

HANNITY: I wouldn't -- David Duke, I wouldn't go near him.

AREU: Right. Well, no one is getting near Farrakhan right now.

HANNITY: Excuse me, there are eight Congressman that won't say a negative word against him, you are missing the point.

AREU: They're not getting paid by this guy, they are not hanging out with this guy.

HANNITY: They are not getting paid.

AREU: No.

HANNITY: Oh, OK. You have to be paid by the racist and anti-Semite --

AREU: They are not hanging out with this person.

HANNITY: But you can hang out with him as long as you're paid.

AREU: No. They have nothing to do with this person.

HANNITY: OK.

AREU: Old photos. Give me a break.

HANNITY: Joe Concha, when we comeback. Thank you both. The most outrageous meltdowns in the media, in the last 24 hours.

HANNITY: All right. Welcome back to 'Hannity.' I have often said, journalism in America is dead and it's been buried since 2007. This past 24 hours of press coverage, well, once again, this proves my point. Let's start with the media's coverage of the House Intel Committee. They released a report that says, Donald Trump, no Russia collusion. Let us watch the coverage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONATHAN KARL, ABC: This has been a highly partisan investigation from the start.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: Russia tried to interfere in the election on behalf of Donald Trump. And yet they claim in this report made for talk radio, that -- that wasn't the case. Why did they lie, when everybody knows they're lying?

JOHN AVLON, CNN: Surprised? No. Outraged? Yes. For the reason that is -- this should be something from the get-go that is bigger than partisanship, but in the House Committee, it's never been.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC: If this report was written on toilet paper, I wouldn't stoop to wipe my ass with it. These people owe us more.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And earlier today, the media was quick to slam Trump's new pick ahead the CIA. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: There is controversy in her past. She was involved with the torture programs, after September 11, and then, it involves with destroying video tapes of the matter, also that might be something that could be problematic.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No question. She was involved in one of the most difficult controversial eras in the CIA.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He said this repeatedly on the campaign trail.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are right.

KATY TUR, MSNBC: That waterboarding didn't go far enough, that he would do that, and worse, Gina Haspel has a real history with enhanced interrogation in the CIA.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC: He is doing torture. Who does that benefit? It's not benefitting the voters in Eerie and by the way, it is not going to help him get elected in anywhere, in Pennsylvania.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction from 'The Hill,' media critic, analyst, Joe Concha. What's up, sir?

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL NEWSPAPER: Hi, Sean. What's happening?

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: What is you're -- you know, it's so predictable. You know, that is a big deal, after 14 months that the House Intel Committee and Adam Schiff himself, who got destroyed by Megan McCain, can't say one -- give us one bit of evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

CONCHA: 58 seconds was given to that story last night on the three evening networks. And NBC, actually just ignored it altogether. And that is amazing, when you consider the MRC study that came out last week, that showed 204 minutes in January and February alone was given to Mueller and Russia and only 12 minutes to the economy and jobs.

And even a majority of that coverage was negative, which is tough thing to do, because -- so remember, 17 times less coverage towards the economy and jobs, than Mueller and Russia. And then last night, when one report from four of the investigations comes out, one network ignores it and two other networks only give it -- maybe less than 30 seconds. You can't remotely doing the analysis into that report as a results. So, you have that -- that was disappointing to see.

HANNITY: So I'm looking at this Pennsylvania race that has been going on. With all due respect to the Republican, a weak candidate, came in third to a district that is going to change. Right now, it's about 2,500 vote difference with 520 or 593 precincts reporting, very close race. No matter -- if the guy won -- if he didn't win by 20 points, it was going to be a Trump loss.

If he wins, it's going to be a Trump loss. If the other guy wins, it is going to -- and if other candidates means nothing in this particular race. Then we have the big blue wave that was going to happen in Texas, they've ignored that, because it didn't come back the way they wanted. Are we wrong to interpret or the media interpret these elections and not factor in who the candidates are and what is going on, in those particular districts?

CONCHA: I think the president, Sean, were we saw that in Alabama, with Roy Moore, who was obviously, a horrible candidate, the only one at state lied race by four points. Four years before that, and obviously there are all those allegations, against him that really, really stuck. So, but that became a referendum on President Trump.

And now, maybe we're seeing in Pennsylvania. We don't know how that race is going to turn out. I know my 'New York Times' needle, it isn't upright now, because certain votes are coming in from one county that we all depend on that. But yes, it seems to be picking and choosing what matters and what doesn't.

To this point, at least as far as Congressional races, President Trump has done pretty well on special elections. Obviously the Senate Race in Alabama, didn't go well. So yes, the narrative will shift -- determine by the results of a certain race. Did you want to talk about Gina Haspel as well because I have some thoughts on that?

HANNITY: Real quick, 20 seconds.

CONCHA: Yes. Sure. Oh, sure, well, look, this is the first female ever to be nominated for the CIA. And if this was another President, we would be talking about how the President was championing women, how he is putting with position of power, like the (inaudible) and Conway, as the first campaign manager or Sarah Sanders, as one of the few female press secretaries. We're not seeing that sort of coverage now anymore. Instead we're focusing on torture, but I agree with Ed Henry --

HANNITY: We got to go.

CONCHA: -- who said before, if we are going to focus on terrorism.

HANNITY: When we comeback.

CONCHA: This is it.

HANNITY: Thanks, Joe.

CONCHA: Right.

HANNITY: We'll going to look at that race in Pennsylvania. Very close, look at that, 49-49. We will have an update next.

HANNITY: All right. We are following this race in Pennsylvanian. Look at that, 49.9, 49.5, our own Bret Baier, Special Report. We have 563 of 593 districts reporting. Bret Baier it doesn't really get closer than that. 101907, 100979, wow, close.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS SPECIAL REPORT HOST: Yes.

HANNITY: What do you think?

BAIER: Listen, Sean, you had the libertarian in this race.

HANNITY: Yes.

BAIER: .getting double the amount of the difference between the Republican and the Democrat, right now.

HANNITY: 1,259, you are right.

BAIER: And this is a race that is just going to come down to the very last precinct here. And the big picture, big picture, is there is going to be a lot of bragging rights, who won, who didn't. But this is likely going to be a district that is redrawn and in a matter of months.

HANNITY: In just three months.

BAIER: Is going to be refought and both of these guys could end up running for Congress again and get in.

HANNITY: That is an amazing part of the story, that nobody has been -- I'm not getting after Saccone, but he was not the strongest candidate, just quickly, explain that.

BAIER: Yes, he wasn't. And the party kind of, have it rescue him from fundraising deficits.

HANNITY: Right.

BAIER: He was outraised five to one. But when President Trump came in there, he fired up a lot of the crowds. And we will see, if the red part of this congressional district can come out in the end. But, again, you are talking just hundreds of votes now, as we are ticking down to the end.

HANNITY: Yes. Very exciting. We will have -- no matter what happens here, Donald Trump wouldn't win it, unless he got 22 percent of the vote, which wasn't going to happen with this candidate. There is only so much one person can do. All right. Bret, we will be watching. Stay with the Fox News channel. We will have continuing coverage of this special election in Pennsylvania.

There -- she is going to get -- why do you get the final result and I don't.

LAURA INGRAHAM, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE HOST: Well -

HANNITY: So unfair.

