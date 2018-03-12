VP Pence on sanctuary laws, immigration reform and Joy Behar

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," March 12, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Thanks, Tucker. Great show.

Welcome to 'Hannity.'

We have major breaking news. No evidence, none, of Trump-Russia collusion. And that is the major finding from the House Intelligence Committee. That is with the Republican ending this phase of the Russia investigation.

This now confirms everything we have been telling you. Yet, the media, the Democrats, have been flat-out lying for over a year. And they have created a Russia collusion conspiracy theory, all in an effort to delegitimize and smear President Trump.

Now, Republicans on the Intel Committee are also finding that President Obama did nothing to counter Russian election interference and he was warned for years and that Vladimir Putin did not have a preference for then candidate Trump.

Now, also tonight, and this is a massive development, Sara Carter reporting, sources confirming right here to the show, the House Intel Committee has evidence showing that former Obama director of national intelligence, James Clapper, allegedly leaked information to CNN about then President-elect Trump and President Barack Obama being briefed about the fake news dossier.

So, what did Obama know? When did he know it? And also tonight, President Trump unloads on the liberal media and Democrats and his political rivals at a raucous rally in Pennsylvania. And tonight, in a 'Hannity' exclusive, the vice president, Mike Pence, he will react to the massive FISA abuse scandal.

And also, tonight, we have a package bomb killing a teenager and wounding two women in Austin, Texas. We'll update you throughout the hour on the very scary story and that is all a part of tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. Major developments. This is a big night tonight in the Russia investigation.

The big breaking news, the House Intel Committee has now ended what has been a 14-month investigation into this phase of the Russian probe. And it's now starting to release details of what it has uncovered. This is the only in this particular case on collusion. We still have FISA abuse, Uranium One, the unmasking scandal and, of course, the Clinton bought and paid for dossier. This is not included tonight.

Here are the takeaways from the House Intel Committee. There is zero evidence -- let me repeat. None. No evidence showing collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. By the way, I hope Robert Mueller and his merry band of the Democratic partisans and donors and witch hunters are all watching tonight. Their investigation should be shut down immediately.

The Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he needs to be investigated. We will explain that. He is rushing to Mueller's defense, saying that the special counsel is, quote, 'not an unguided missile.' And

Rosenstein is trying to cover himself because tonight's information proves that Mueller is in and has been in a giant witch hunt.

Also tonight, the media, the Democrats, this is what you've got to take away from this. This has been going on for nearly 18 months. And they have been lying to you. They have perpetuated one of the biggest hoaxes in American history. We'll have more in a minute.

But here are the other key findings from the GOP members on the House Intel Committee. There is a pattern of Russian attacks against America's key allies in Europe. Russian hackers used social media in 2015, 2016, as we have been telling you, to sow political discord within the United States. President Obama was warned in 2014 and he did nothing to stop Vladimir Putin and Russia, even though he was warned specifically that this was happening.

And the committee agrees with the intelligence community's overall assessment on Russian interference but they find that Vladimir Putin did not have a preference for candidate Donald Trump.

Congressional Republicans are also making very clear -- and this part is important -- the only part of the investigation that is closed regarding Russia collusion. That's it. They will still be probing what is unresolved issues involving the unmasking scandal, FISA abuses, and, of course, the Clinton phony bought and paid for a Russian dossier.

And also tonight, and this is also, a major development, Sara Carter, she'll join us reporting and other sources confirming to this show an explosive revelation about the former Obama director of national intelligence, James Clapper. Clapper allegedly leaked to fake news CNN information that then President-elect Donald Trump and then President Barack Obama were briefed about a part in the phony dossier. The claims, of course, that Russians have compromising information on, well, then President-elect Trump.

And sources are also telling Sara Carter tonight that Clapper was in contact with CNN's Jake Tapper at roughly the same time that CNN published a report about President-elect Trump and President Obama being briefed about the dossier. If you remember, this created a huge, massive fire storm and it helped to lay the groundwork for the media's never ending hysteria, breathless, Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory that they have been pushing ever since.

And sources are also telling us tonight, Clapper was either CNN's original source or the confirming source about the report on the dossier.

What's even more pathetic and more sleazy is that after allegedly leaking information ton CNN, well, Clapper then put out a statement back in January of 2017. It reads in part: 'This evening, I had the opportunity to speak with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss recent media reports about our briefing last Friday. I expressed my profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press. And we both agree they are extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security.'

Clapper was lying through his teeth. He was one of the leakers. And since then, by the way, the t former director of national intelligence has been doing everything and anything possible to prop up this phony Clinton bought and paid for dossier. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER DNI: With respect to the dossier itself, the key thing is, it doesn't matter who paid for it. It's what the dossier said and the extent to which it's corroborated or not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We reached out to James Clapper for a statement, he works for fake news CNN, on Sara's report, and a spokesperson declined to comment. But he did not that the story appears to be about leaking information that was not classified or sensitive.

So, Clapper is not outright denying it, which tells you pretty much everything you need to know. We have, for over a year, been out here, almost an island unto ourselves, as we have been uncovering the scandal and telling you, as shocking as what is being exposed, is only the tip of the iceberg. The House Intelligence Committee, 14 months, is still conducting very important investigations. They have nothing to do with Donald Trump. But they do have to do with unmasking at an unprecedented level, unprecedented use of the FISA law, and FISA abuses, and, of course, the Clinton bought and paid for fake news dossier.

This is only the beginning. You've been lied to for well over a year. Back to the other key findings from the Republicans on the House Intel Committee. They proved what we have been telling you for over a year that the media and the Democrats have lied to you. There is no Trump-Russia collusion.

Take a look at this disgraceful coverage as a means of remembering what

we've been saying.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: A dizzying 24 hours in the Russian investigation no longer just inching toward the president. This morning, it is more like careening.

CARL BERNSTEIN, JOURNALIST: I think this is a potentially more dangerous situation than Watergate, and we're at a very dangerous moment. And that's because we are looking at the possibility that the president of the United States and those around him during an election campaign colluded with a hostile foreign power to undermine the basis of our democracy.

DAN RATHER, JOURNALIST: Donald Trump is afraid a political hurricane is out there at sea for him. We'll call it hurricane Vladimir, if you will, the whole Russia thing.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: This is evidence of willingness to commit collusion.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC: There is outright treason. I mean, there is no question that what he is doing is giving aid and comfort to the enemy.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC: Tom Friedman said the election hacking is at the caliber of a Pearl Harbor or a 9/11. Do agree with that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I completely agree with that.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC: Donald Trump now sits at the threshold of impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The only one who had anything to do with Russia that tried to propagate false Russian information was Hillary. Her bought and paid for Russian dossier. Anyone with half a brain could see that there was no collusion.

Tonight, the media in this country should be apologizing to you, the American people, for spreading outside outright lies, misinformation, propaganda for over a year.

Democrats are in the same vote as the media. They look like complete and total and utter fools tonight. And leading the way, of course, is the ranking Democrat on the House Intel Committee, and that would be 'congressman I want to work at fake news conspiracy TV MSNBC,' Adam Schiff.

Take a look at this painful and this pathetic evolution on so-called Trump-Russia collusion that we now know never happened and doesn't exist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC: What do you got hard?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D—CALIFORNIA: Well, Chris -- yes, Chris, I unfortunately I can't go into the evidence that's being presented in the committee.

MATTHEWS: Do you have something hard that you can't reveal?

SCHIFF: I can't reveal that, Chris.

Of course, there is one thing to say there's evidence. There is another thing to say we can prove this or prove it beyond a reasonable doubt or there is enough evidence to bring to a grand jury for purposes of a criminal indictment.

I don't think we can say anything definitively at this point. We are still at the very early stages of the investigation.

MEGHAN MCCAIN, HOST: Last March, you said you had more than circumstantial evidence of treasonous collusion with Russia. What specifically were you referring to and please be specific because of its true, I do believe Americans have the right to know a year later what that is.

(APPLAUSE)

SCHIFF: Well, I certainly -- I certainly said that there is ample evidence of collusion. I've never used the word treason, only Steve Bannon has used that word. But if you look at the facts that are already in the public domain, they are pretty damning

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's it? Oh, the evidence on the pubic -- you have no evidence. And Schiff knew the entire time there was no collusion. Yet, he went on TV, some 250 times since the inauguration and lied his face off. Congressman Schiff is the epitome of a left-leaning partisan hack.

And then, of course, there's President Obama, like we have been telling you, House Republicans are finding out, well, he did nothing to stop Russian election interference. Congressman Devin Nunes, he started warning then President Obama about Russian and election interference in 2014. Obama ignored every single warning sign.

Here's a headline from Nunes, an op-ed that he wrote in 'The Washington Times,' and he writes, you know, 'The Bear Out There.' OK, that means Russia. The House Intel chair goes on to detail the direct threat that was posed by Putin and the Russians. This is 2014!

And what's worse is that while all this Russian interference was beginning to happen and was happening, Obama just before the election tried to shame then candidate Donald Trump, telling him to stop whining about an election possibly being rigged, because that could never happen. Remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: There is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even -- you could even rig America's elections, in part because they are so decentralized, and the numbers of votes involved. There's no evidence that has happened in the past or that there are instances in which that will happen this time.

And so, I'd advise Mr. Trump to stop whining and go try to make his case to get votes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: No serious person could ever believe that -- oh, I don't Hillary lost and you needed a big excuse. Then we'll believe it.

Democrats should be ashamed of themselves tonight. All of this new information is revealing what they really, really are all about, total frauds, partisan hacks. They don't care what they put the country through for, what, 18 months now? Democrats have the opportunity. Obama had the opportunity to stop Russia.

And then after the candidate lost, oh, it couldn't happen, but it did happen because then it was about delegitimizing and smearing President Trump to divert attention away from what really happened even though Obama said it could never happen. The truth is now finally all coming out. And this is only the start. I told you this was the year of the boomerang.

There's a lot that still needs to be investigated. We will stay on it. It will be investigated.

We do know the Obama administration -- we know they were unmasking members of the Trump campaign at an unprecedented level. And, of course, Trump campaign associates. And then, of course, as the Clinton bought and paid for dossier, that's -- we still need to get to the truth on that.

Hillary Clinton didn't care about paying for our false information, Russian government lies, to influence an election. The FBI took that completely unverified dossier, they have a legal and an ethical and protocol obligation to do it themselves. They lied to a FISA judge, they never verified, they never corroborated, they never told the judge Clinton paid for it, you know, to get a warrant to spy on the member of the opposition party campaign during an election year.

And remember the Grassley-Graham memo, the dossier that made up the bulk of the FISA application. And the former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifying, no dossier, there wouldn't have even been a FISA application. They never verified. They never checked. They didn't care.

This is the biggest abuse of power scandal in the history of this country. It is the biggest corruption scandal and it's only beginning. Sit tight, be patient. I know for a fact more information is coming.

Now, also breaking tonight, in a HANNITY exclusive, the Vice President Mike Pence, he is reacting to several major breaking news stories. Here's what the vice president had to say about combating Russian election interference. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The Russians wanted to sow discord in the last election. Get your general thoughts on how to counter that, especially in the day and age where everything is digital, everything is on computers, and, you know, somebody can be sitting in an office anywhere in the world and be trying to interrupt what's going on in this country?

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, what's clear now is that Russian individuals and elements, may be other countries, sought to -- in your words -- sow discord in this election, and particularly using the Internet to do it. It's one of the reasons why a variety of agencies in our administration are taking dramatic steps to see to it that that does not happen again. And we'll continue to support efforts to hold those individuals to the fullest account of the law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, I also asked vice president about the growing FISA abuse scandal and here's what he said on that issue.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Andrew McCabe, former deputy FBI director, said no dossier, no application for a FISA warrant. So, it played a big role. They didn't tell the court that, in fact, Hillary Clinton's campaign paid for it. And then they tried to corroborate it, but it was the same source adding a Yahoo News article. So, it was deceptive towards the court.

So, the whole issue of FISA abuse is now front and center. Does that sound to you like FISA abuse do you? Does that sound like FISA abuse?

PENCE: Well, we'll know when all the facts are out. And the American people have a right to know. Whatever the mechanism is for that, I think it's important that if there were actions taken that were inconsistent with the FISA courts or other respects relevant to the law, that they need to be addressed and they need to be fully vetted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, we're going to have a lot more of our exclusive interview, the vice president, that's coming up later tonight.

But, first, President Trump also this week, he eviscerated, absolutely eviscerated, and rightly so, the lying liberal mainstream media at a massive rally this weekend in Pennsylvania. The media -- well, they have been trying to utterly destroy this president. But just like always, he is refusing to back down. Instead, he's firing back.

This is vintage Donald Trump, a big media take down. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Washington, D.C., we've got a lot of evil there, but we're getting it out step-by-step. A lot of evil. A lot of bad people. A lot of bad people, a lot of fake media. Look at them. A lot of fake media.

It's 1999, I am on 'MEET THE PRESS,' a show now headed by sleepy eyes Chuck Todd, he's a sleeping son of a bitch, I'll tell you.

A certain anchor on CNN, fake as hell, CNN. And their ratings are lousy, by the way, and compared to Fox, their ratings.

NBC is perhaps worse than CNN. I have to tell you. And MSNBC's horrible! Everyone there is laughing. Everybody is having a great time, I'm joking about being president for life -- a couple went back, Donald Trump, with his dictatorial attitude, now wants to be president for life. You know, he's great. Fake news!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Fake news, lying news, propaganda news, misinformation news, it's all true.

Now, of course, the media, they are apoplectic after being called out for their extreme bias. They started trashing President Trump.

Now, there is a reason why you the American people do not trust the fake news media. You should not. They have an agenda. The agenda is clear, it's obvious, it's transparent, and the president is not going to let them get away with it any longer.

In 2007, I said journalism is dead. It has been for years and tonight, we have even more proof. Look at this, at a recent column for 'The Guardian', former "New York Times" executive editor Jill Abramson makes this creepy admission that further exposes her liberal bias.

The head of 'The New York Times' writing, quote: It's easy to look at what's happening in D.C. and despair. That's why I carry a little plastic

Obama doll in my purse. I pull them out every now and then to remind myself that the United States had a progressive African-American president until very recently. Some people find this strange. You think? You have to take comfort where you can find it and Donald Trump's America.

Really? An Obama comfort all? We got to get one of those over to Chris Matthews ASAP. He can get a lot of thrills up his leg.

First, joining us now to react to our top story, House Intel Committee member, Utah Congressman Chris Stewart, former House Oversight Committee chair, Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz.

Congressman Stewart, I look at these revelations, it's spectacularly stunning. Fourteen months and no evidence of collusion, no evidence of -- collusion, coordination, conspiracy between a Trump campaign and the Russians. None, zero, zip, sir.

REP. CHRIS STEWART, R-UTAH, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: Well, you know, it's been a long time, as you said. It's been 15 months. We've interviewed something like 73 witnesses, look at something like 310,000 documents.

But, you know, this can't surprise anyone. I mean, it really just can't. How long have you been saying that? How long have I and others been saying it?

For heaven sakes, Dianne Feinstein said this. James Clapper said this.

And I challenge Mr. Schiff, who seems to think that there's some secret evidence that he can't reveal. Two things on that. One, does anyone in the world believe that there was evidence of collusion, that it would not have been leaked under the circumstances that we've seen? Of course, it would. You would already know about it.

And the second thing, this is such an important point, Sean. We've been accusing people of conspiracy and treason, and at the end of the day, these people are innocent. Aren't these others who oppose what the Republicans have said -- are they willing to come forward and just say, you know what, maybe we got this wrong. It's not fair to these individuals to keep this cloud over them when it -- they're just isn't evidence to support that.

HANNITY: Well said.

And, Congressman Chaffetz, I'll read again. No evidence of collusion, coordination, conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians. And then it goes on, how anti-Trump research made its way from Russian sources to the Clinton campaign, that would be the dossier, and problematic contacts between senior intelligence community officials and the media. In other words, they lied, they leaked, and they provided misinformation to the American media that ran with all of it.

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Adam Schiff has proved that he is a political hack at the highest levels. He's an embarrassment to the United States Congress. He's an embarrassment to the Intelligence Committee. It's just shameful what he has done.

The second part is, the only thing that, you know, that we actually have evidence of is that Hillary Clinton tried to rig the election against Bernie Sanders, and then she goes out and spends millions and millions of dollars working with the Russians to develop this fake dossier that makes its way and it's treated a as it's the gospel. And it was not. And it was abuse along the way.

HANNITY: And, Congressman, the irony, even in the last two weeks, all of a sudden, Adam Schiff changed his tune. He knows he's been lying for over 14 months. You know, how are we to deal with people that are willing to drag the country through the mud to advance their lie and their narrative?

STEWART: Well, I think there's a couple points on this one. One is at the end of the day, the American people aren't stupid and they can look at the evidence or the lack of evidence and they can draw their own conclusion. And then, when they hear others say, no, no, you know, just trust me, trust me, there's evidence we just can't share it with you, I think they begin to be suspicious about obviously, at the minimum, and they begin to I think reflect back on those individuals who do that.

And once again, Sean, I think, look, in your monologue, there was so much to talk about, oh my heavens, we could spend hours on that. But the important point now is this. What if the FBI, what did the DOJ do? Were they acting ethically? Were they acting illegally and others along that line? As you said, this investigation has some very important points to pursue, and I think we owe that to the American people, to not just end here, but in a practical way, in a non-dramatic way, and in a nonpartisan right, continue with this other line of questioning to tell them that as well.

HANNITY: I've got to run. We are going to break down this week on my show the anatomy of a 14, 18-month lie.

Thank you both. You've been amazing.

We have so more. No evidence of Trump Russia collusion. We'll have more on the breaking new information.

Also, a dangerous situation in Austin, Texas, involving three separate bomb attacks. Sara Carter on her brand-new report about James Clapper. A lot coming up, straight ahead. And Gregg Jarrett.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: This is a FOX News alert. Our top story tonight, the Republicans on the House Intel Committee have wrapped up the investigated phase of their Russian probe. And tonight, they released their conclusion. None, zero, zip, no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Joining us now, Fox News contributor Sara Carter, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Let's start with you on the number one -- we have known it. But the media kept pushing it. You noticed when Schiff, the last two times he was interviewed, oh, no, no, the evidence is already out there. No, it's not been out there. They've never -- Dianne Feinstein, Joe Manchin, even Maxine Waters said, there's smoke, no fire.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Right.

HANNITY: And now --

JARRETT: There was never any evidence of collusion. It was always a hoax. And the FBI knew this.

But nevertheless, they tried to be really clever. They launched a counterintelligence probe which gave them more latitude and they used that as a pretext to investigate Donald Trump as a criminal and his associates. And all of these accusations, by the media and by Democrats, with their hair on fire, amounted to nothing. Carter Page giving a speech in Moscow, the Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer, bar talk with Papadopoulos --

HANNITY: Bar talk, four way hearsay. Four way!

JARRETT: All of these things are not crimes. Collusion in a political campaign is not criminal. It's not a crime to talk to a Russian. These are all normal interactions that occur if you are a U.S. senator, Jeff Sessions, or you have contacts with foreign governments during political campaigns. It was never collusion criminal.

HANNITY: I want to ask you in a minute about Rod Rosenstein.

JARRETT: Sure.

HANNITY: His message tonight really ticks me off.

But let me go to Sara Carter. This other aspect of what we are learning from the House Intel Committee, that former director of national intelligence James Clapper leaked to CNN and then he feigns outrage about leaks to Donald Trump in the news media, when he's the leaker.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it appears that there was some sort of collusion, not with Russia, but with people in the Obama administration and the media. And part of that was discovered during this 14-months-long investigation, Sean. I mean, they say there is overwhelming evidence to support the fact that Clapper did speak with CNN prior to Jake Tapper publishing the story with Jim Sciutto on CNN and going -- actually going on air with it, you know? So, this is what's interesting.

I mean, it was about the briefing that was given by senior-level Obama administration officials, including Clapper. It included John Brennan and others like Mike Rogers and James Comey about the dossier. And as soon as that became public and CNN, the rest of the media which had ignored the dossier, since the summer of 2016, because they were too afraid to publish it, because it was salacious, all of a sudden jumped on board and said oh wow! There must be something here, because CNN just reported about the briefing that was conducted within President-elect Trump and Obama and ran with it. So it was a snowball effect and it actually propagated the disinformation that the Russians has said to Steele in this dossier about President Trump.

HANNITY: Unbelievable. Let me go to you Gregg Jarrett. And I -- this is Rod Rosenstein.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEAGL ANALYTS: Right.

HANNITY: He, in my opinion, his relationships with Mueller and Comey and McCabe and others is -- must now be brought out into the daylight. The Rosenstein comes out tonight, ah, the special counsel is not an unguided missile. I don't believe there is any justification at this point for terminating the special counsel. Why? Because now they can set perjury traps? Now that there is no Russia-Trump collusion? Now that they going to say, well let's move to the finances of, oh, Jared Kushner. Like, where was that in the original mandate or investigation? Investigative creep is the biggest problem with the special counsels.

JARRETT: It was. And Rosenstein wrote it in his appointment assignment to Robert Mueller. And he also violated the special counsel law, when he selected Robert Mueller. You have to -- if you read the law very carefully, you have to have evidence of a crime. There was never any evidence of a crime. And yet, he appointed a special counsel to investigate in search of a crime. That is backwards.

HANNITY: Because of his buddy, James Comey, who you think is the most foolish man on earth to be going on a book tour.

JARRETT: Oh, absolutely.

HANNITY: I agree with you.

JARRETT: If he is asked tough questions and he answers them honestly, he could end up being prosecuted.

HANNITY: I think we already have enough information on him and violations of law. Do you agree with that?

JARRETT: Oh, I absolutely agree with that. I think he obstructed justice in the Hillary Clinton case. And then.

HANNITY: The fix was in.

JARRETT: He pulled government documents and he leaked them to the media.

HANNITY: Unbelievable.

JARRETT: That is a crime.

HANNITY: This is the biggest abuse of power and the entire media in this country and every one of those lying Adam Schiff Democrats, they have been lying. Now, I want to go back to these reports tonight, Sara Carter, if I may read from this. You know, OK, no evidence of collusion, coordination, conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians. How anti-Trump research, i.e., dossier, made its way from Russian sources to the Clinton campaign and problematic contact, which we were talking about, leaks with the intelligence community and the media. OK. The one -- the biggest problem that they discovered as far as Russia was Clinton's dossier that she paid for, but then was used as the bulk of evidence for the FISA warrant, against the Trump campaign in the lead up to the election.

CARTER: That is absolutely true, Sean, and I think, that is a crucial point that they make in this one-page draft, is the fact that the Russian, information from Russia, made its way to the Clinton campaign, made its way into this dossier, and did exactly what Vladimir Putin had hoped it would do. When you think of the disinformation campaign, it went wild, it spread across the news media. Everybody was propagating what the Russians had wanted, which to sow chaos and discord. So, in effect, it was the Clinton campaign unwittingly, possibly, spreading this, and these lies and the disinformation.

HANNITY: How can it be unwit -- wait a minute. I'm not going to allow that. From my perspective, the FBI never verified it. By law, if they are going to present to a FISA court, they must verify.

CARTER: That is right.

HANNITY: By their own procedures and protocol, they are supposed to verify it. Fusion GPS never verified it. The FBI never verified it.

CARTER: You are absolutely right and they did spread that. And that was wittingly inside the United States. What I am saying is that the information that Steele was collecting, no one did their due diligence here, particularly, the FBI. And I want to go back to a statement you made with Gregg about Comey.

I was speaking to former senior FBI officials, today and one of the things that they stated over and over again, if Comey isn't investigated, then there is a problem here, because this should be a balance of justice and he leaked information. He leaked his classified memos. Nobody knows when he actually took those memos from the FBI, and he leaked them. And they went into the media. So there is another leaker. It wasn't just Clapper, it was Comey as well. And I think with his unwitting and witting use of that dossier.

HANNITY: And I bet it was the time we get to the.

JARRETT: And he said it under oath, by the way, that he never leaked anything to the media. And then, of course, we learn later by his own admission, he leaked to the media.

HANNITY: But there is so much more. They were very clear. I talked to my sources and I know Sara talked to her sources, you got to be clear here. This doesn't include unmasking. This doesn't include the dossier. This doesn't include the corrupt uranium one deal. This is, but the small, this is a small sliver. And what I'm trying to understand is, how we got to a point in this country where lies can literally run this rampant and be this corrupt at the highest level in the FBI, the Intel community and our government? And the Democrats, they spread these lies.

JARRETT: Because the Obama administration for eight years was enabling this and protecting people. I'll give you an example. James Clapper, is a known liar. He lied to congress and then he got caught.

HANNITY: What if I lied to the congress?

JARRETT: He will be held in contempt. He should have been charged with perjury, but the Obama administration protected him and now we learn today through Sara that he appears to be the leaker to see.

HANNITY: Here is the big question for America tonight. Now that we know everything. It's all coming to fruition. Will we in this country follow the rule of law or will we have a duel justice system?

JARRETT: This is why you need a second special counsel.

HANNITY: Real quick Sara, I got to break.

CARTER: OK.

HANNITY: You get the last word, go ahead.

CARTER: Oh Sean, we would have never known about this had President Trump not been elected. Think about that.

HANNITY: That is the great irony, we live in. Thank you both. You both have been an amazing and I know we have all taken heat for this and we have all been right from the get-go. And there is so much more to come. I told you this would be the year of the boomerang. Also, another major story we're following, Hillary Clinton just can't give it up. She is apparently still bitter, still making excuses while she lost the election. This time to a foreign audience in India. Listen to one of the reasons why she thinks some women voted for Donald Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: We do not do well with white men and we don't do well with married white women, and part of that is an identification with the Republican Party and a sort of an ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I wonder how much she got paid for that little old speech. Now, she also blasted the President Trump essentially called his voters racist. Really, Hillary? Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's commonly said that countries deserve the government they get. Does America deserve Donald Trump?

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

What's gone wrong?

CLINTON: I will have to say no, we did not deserve that. His whole campaign 'Make America Great Again' was looking backwards. You know, you didn't like black people getting rights. You don't women, you know, getting jobs. You don't want, you know, to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is, I'm going to solve it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Anger, bitter, sore loser, who paid for Russian government propaganda and lies and still lost. Joining us now, the host Michelle Malkin investigates, CRTV Michelle Malkin. Fox News, National Security Strategist Sebastian Gorka. Only in as much, Michelle that I want to talk about Hillary is that, the only thing we are learning tonight is in fact her campaign, how in fact, again, I'll read it directly, how anti-Trump research made its way from Russia sources to the Clinton campaign. In other words, to lie to the American people.

MICHELLE MALKIN, SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Yes, that is right. And the

treachery and the anti-American sentiment that drove Hillary Clinton and

Bill Clinton for that matter, all of these years has bubbled up, sieve and

now she is overseas trashing America and in particular, American women for

the loss that only falls on her shoulder. Thank you, Blamery. Blamery,

that is her name. That is who she is. And you know, as if we don't

already have the longest laundry list of all the people she has blamed

other than herself for her loss, for her betrayal.

HANNITY: Including Fox.

MALKIN: American principles, exactly, Fox is on that list. Sexism, racism, misogyny, really, didn't we just finish celebrating International Women's Day? Where we are supposed to respect all women. And here she is trashing half of all of America's women for being brainwashed somehow.

HANNITY: Unbelievable.

MALKIN: What about our free will. What about our choices? What about our desire for our families to have America that is great again?

HANNITY: Dr. -- no, you are right. Dr. Gorka, this is a massive development tonight. After 14 months, 14 and Mueller is still on the job. And Rosenstein saying, oh it doesn't matter. That is not the -- you know going on and actually going on. Well the special counsel is not an unguided missile. Oh yes, it is. And it's out of control with all their Clinton donors, Obama donors, DNC donors, no evidence of the Trump-Russia collusion. The media lied, the Democrats have lied. They -- none of them, even they have said it and people still report it. How can this happen in this country?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, CNN NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Sean, the most important thing to remember is that, this is what we knew would happen all along. You knew it, because you had that gut sense, because of all the amazing work your team has been doing. I knew it, because back last summer, the President told me in the Oval Office, they will never find anything, because there is nothing. But this is the ultimate boomerang. This is a boomerang the DNC launched, the left launched against Donald Trump and his administration --

HANNITY: Wait, Obama said it could never happen. Only, you know, you would have to be -- only stupid people, what did they say? No serious person would ever believe it. Until, of course, Hillary lost.

GORKA: But let's translate. Let's translate, what we now know. Sean, we now know, I mean, this is the ultimate information operations campaign. Vladimir Putin managed to place Russian disinformation, lies, about a Presidential candidate in to the U.S. system through Hillary Clinton, through her lawyer, through the DNC, into the justice system, so it actually landed in front of a FISA court judge. That is the enormity of what we are talking about.

HANNITY: We have 40 seconds, Michelle Malkin and the worst part of all of

this, is they knew from the beginning and the only person that gave us

Russian lies in the campaign was Hillary.

MALKIN: Hillary Clinton, that is right. And if the Clinton cash machine

that has benefited so greatly from betraying American values and for

betraying American law for that matter. You know, why isn't Hillary

Clinton and the DNC, as the conduit for this information, why aren't they

facing indictments and prosecutions? You know we heard the mantra "lock

her up" over the campaign title and now we really.

HANNITY: Heard it this weekend.

MALKIN: That is right and we need to hear it again and again and louder until it actually happens.

HANNITY: All right.

GORKA: The truth shall come out, Sean.

HANNITY: Thanks guys, this is a big night. We have a lot more on the anatomy of lies. When we come back, my exclusive one on one Mike Pence.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Big news tonight, Fox News alert, Republicans on the House Intel Committee releasing their initial findings today after the committee has now ended this part of the Russian probe. And they conclude, no evidence of Trump Russia collusion during the 2016 election. We have been lied to all this time. Earlier today, prior to the report, I sat down with the Vice President Mike Pence for an exclusive interview and I asked the Vice President about California refusing to enforce federal immigration laws, Joy Behar attacking his faith and a lot more. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

HANNITY: You have sanctuary cities and now you have a sanctuary state of California. The President expected to go to California tomorrow. Then you have a defiant Oakland mayor who is tipping off illegal, criminal illegal immigrants that ICE and border are coming their way. What should happen? The Attorney General actually went as far to say that they will use every tool that they have against the Oakland mayor. Is that a crime in your view? Is that obstruction of justice?

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENTIAL-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are a nation of laws, Sean. And all of us take the oath of office to serve at every level. Take an oath to the constitution of the United States. And for state officials to the constitution of that state. I mean to have an elective mayor in Oakland, California, saying they are not going to uphold the laws of the United States of America.

HANNITY: Worse, they are helping people who have broken the law.

PENCE: Look, the mayor's actions are disgraceful on a couple of levels. Number one, she is setting aside her oath of office to uphold the law of the land and the rule of law. And secondly, I spoke to the Attorney General about this. The majority of individuals who had been targeted by immigration and customs enforcement had a criminal record. And so for the mayor of Oakland to warn them in advance of the actions by ICE personnel, actually put those law enforcement officers at risk. This is utterly unacceptable. Look, we need to fix the broken immigration system. We need to fix the system in a way that puts American citizens and American workers first and we can do that, but the answer is not the kind of civil disobedience that we see in municipal governments and state of California that are simply saying, we going to set aside a recognition, federal law, simply because we disagree with it. That is not how the American systems works and we will continue to call on that mayor, on leaders around the country to respect the rule of law and put the safety and the security of our law enforcement personnel first.

HANNITY: You recently had an incident, the comments made by Joy Behar of 'The View' Bob Baer said, she called you privately to apologize. Could you bring us behind the scene and tell us what happened, but she didn't say it publicly. Although the original comments that she made about Christianity were made publicly.

PENCE: Well, Sean, my Christian faith is the most important thing in my life. I mean my wife and I spend most mornings, with a little bit of time on the bible and a little bit of time in prayer. And we are very typical Americans. I think 10 of millions of Americans cherish their faith. And so, when I heard that ABC had a program, where my Christian faith had been described as a mental illness, I thought it was important for me to speak out. Not on my own behalf. You and I know the criticism comes with public life. I thought it was important, that I defend the faith of tens millions of Americans against that kind of slander and I did so. And I give Joy Behar a lot of credit. She picked up the phone. She called me. She was very sincere. And she apologized. One of the things my faith teaches me is grace. Forgive as you have been forgiven.

HANNITY: So does mine, but I'm not as good at it as you.

PENCE: Well, but I said to Joy of course, I forgive you. That is part of my faith experience. But I did encourage her and I am still encouraging her to use the form of that program or some other public forum to apologize to tens and millions of Americans, who were equally offended by what was said.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: She makes me question the sincerity of it, because you are right, it wasn't just a shot against you. It was against a normal Christian, anybody of faith.

PENCE: Well, but for me, it was never about me.

HANNITY: Understood. You don't take it personally.

PENCE: No, I didn't take it personally. But -- I just thought, it was important in this moment that I speak out on behalf of the faith of tens of millions of Americans and my hope is that Joy and others on the airwaves will come to appreciate the meaning and, if I can say, the Joy that comes

with the faith and respect that.

HANNITY: Last question, 2018, we expected, the Democrats expected a big blue wave in Texas. That never happened. Tomorrow there is an important race going on in the Pennsylvania 18th congressional district. A lot of stake for you, for the president, for the country, if God forbids Nancy Pelosi became the speaker again?

PENCE: Well, it is the only thing at stake is everything. If you like a growing economy, if you like 3 million new jobs, if you like a President rebuilding our military, having America standing tall and the world again. Fighting for the free, fair and reciprocal trade, appointing conservatives to the court and cutting taxes, then what will happen in Pennsylvania 18th, tomorrow is about a whole lot more than the two candidates that are there on the ballot and the fall elections just the same. But the President and I, both campaigned for Rick Saccone. He would be a fantastic member of Congress. Wore the uniform of the United States for nearly two decades and has an extraordinary credentials, he was just endorsed by the 'Pittsburgh Post-Gazette' Sunday morning. But that election to me and this fall election are really more about the direction of the country. And the people of Pennsylvania have a great opportunity to send a message that they support the direction of President Trump.

HANNITY: Is it also about those crumbs that Nancy Pelosi talks about?

PENCE: Yes, it really is. I mean let us make no mistake about it. If the Democrats took over the congress in this fall's election, Nancy Pelosi would be Speaker of the House again. And we don't have to wonder what it would be like. I was in congress the last time it happened, Sean. And it is all about raising taxes and more regulations. And the Dodd-Frank bill that killed community banking and lending to small business owners. And then they forced Obamacare on the country, the disaster of that was. We know they would want to turn back all the progress the President has made and so, that is why the President was in Pennsylvania, Saturday night and that is why he and I are going to be campaigning all over the country, because making sure that we re-elect strong conservative majority on capitol hill to continue to partner with these President. That is exactly, how we are going to keep America great again.

HANNITY: Mr. Vice President, good to see you. Always great to have you. Thank you so much giving your time, we appreciate it.

PENCE: Great to see you Sean.

(END VIDEO)

HANNITY: 2018 matters, we will have a lot more as the year progresses. Our video of the day and 'Hannity' hotline next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: The video of the day, earlier during my exclusive interview with the Vice President, I asked him about North Korea. Here is what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: President Trump made it clear that the air of strategic patience is over. His marshaled unprecedented economic and diplomatic pressure on the regime in North Korea. And this breakthrough, and we hope it is a breakthrough, is a result of the strong leadership that the President provided on the world stage. What North Korea should know and what the world should know, is that, we will not relent in our maximum pressure campaign. Sanctions will remain on and we will continue bring all of that pressure to bear on North Korea until they amend the nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well said. We are going to be following that's story. Time for 'Hannity' hotline.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are so partisan, so nasty, so gruff, and so arrogant that you cannot interview somebody who is on the other side, no matter what. You always bring in stupid questions.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, Sean, love your show, but I notice one thing that is really funny, before every cut to a video clip, you kind of tilt your head and have this weird smirk on your face. You do it every single time, me and my family die laughing. Go Trump.

HANNITY: Let us turn that into a drinking game. Anyway, no matter what I do, I can't win. Whatever you want to say, sound off, 877-225-8587, that is the 'Hannity' hotline. Before we go, don't forget. The faith based film I produced is now available on DVD. It is good for the whole family. It is at Walmart, Amazon.com, and hannity.com. Follow me on Instagram @seanhannity. Here she is, let not your heart.

Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.