Diamond and Silk react to Trump's Pennsylvania speech

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Zero tolerance, and he's not playing games. These guys don't play games. You know, we have a different type of people. They don't play games. They said, "How are you doing with drugs?" No problem. I said, "What do you mean no problem?" That's entertainment, you know, a lot of.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: I'm Jesse Watters. We are listening to President Trump speak in Pennsylvania. Let's continue to see what he has to say.

TRUMP: A lot of things are happening, so what do you mean no problem? We have a zero-tolerance policy. What does that mean? That means, if we catch a drug dealer -- death penalty. That's it. And they don't have a problem. Now, remember this, if somebody goes and shoots somebody or kills somebody, they go away for life and they can even get the death penalty, right? One person. They shoot one person, they can get the death penalty. They shoot one person, kill some person, knife one person, the person dies, they get maybe the death penalty or maybe life in prison, no parole, right? Okay?

A drug dealer will kill 2,000, 3,000, 5,000 people during the course of his or her life. Thousands of people are killed or their lives are destroyed. Their families are destroyed. So, you can kill thousands of people and go to jail for 30 days. They catch a drug dealer, they don't even put him in jail. Think of it. You kill one person, you get the death penalty in many states or you get life imprisonment. Think of it. You kill 5,000 people with drugs because you're smuggling them in and you're making a lot of money and people are dying, and they don't even put you in jail. They don't do anything. But you might get 30 days, 60 days, 90 days. You might get a year, but you are not going to get -- and then you wonder why we have a problem.

That's why we have a problem, folks. And I don't think we should play games. Now, I never did polling on that. I don't know if that's popular. I don't know if that's unpopular. Probably, you will have some people that say, "Oh, that's not nice." But these people are killing our kids and they are killing our families. And we have to do something.

We can't just keep setting up blue ribbon committees with your wife and your wife and your husband and they meet and they have a meal, and they talk, talk, talk, talk. Two hours later, then they write a report that says -- look, that's what I've got in Washington. I get all of these blue- ribbon committees. Everybody wants to be in blue-ribbon -- and we have the opioid problem, and for that, we have to go after the drug companies. We have too. We have no choice. We have to go after the drug companies. We have no choice.

So, so I think it's a discussion we have to start thinking about, don't you agree? I don't know if you're ready. I don't know if this country is ready for it, but I think, Rick, I think it's a discussion that we have to start thinking about.

So, in Oakland you have a mayor, and she -- and she told people that were going to be captured in a big raid that there was going to be a raid. You can't do it. You can't do it folks. We have got to get smart.

My administration believes our cities should be safe havens for American people, not for American criminals, okay? Not for American criminals.

We are going after violent criminals and we are going after vicious gang members. These people are so tough, but you know, we had our ICE agents out in Long Island. Can you imagine, I grew up like around in Queens in New York, which is sort of, but I knew Long Island is sort of like on the way, right?

And places that I know so well are loaded up with MS-13 where your daughter walks home. And they don't use guns. You know, we saw the guns, the NRA happens to be very good people by the way, they want to do the right thing, but they don't use guns.

They don't use guns. They like to use knives and other things because it's much more painful, it's much slower, it's much -- these are animals. And we send these guys out and we liberate those towns. We liberate them. Hillary wouldn't have liberated those towns. We liberate towns and the people are cheering. It's like a war. It's like, if you got liberated as a country.

Can you imagine, this is taking place in our country? It's crazy. So, we are doing a great, great job. We are loving it. We are making tremendous progress.

Today, I'm calling on Congress to stop funding sanctuary cities, so we can save American lives.

The funding bill should not give precious and massive taxpayer grants to cities aiding and abetting criminals. That's what they do.

Look at the stories. Kate and so many, look at stories how horrible they are. I'm also calling on Congress to finally end chain migration and cancel the very dangerous visa lottery.

Now, there are probably again the Democrats who want to obstruct. So, we are probably going to have to wait until after the election. We'll get Rick in there and we will get some other people in there and we'll be able to get it passed because these guys don't want to do anything. They don't want to do anything.

You know, they criticize because we have vacancies in certain administrative offices. We have 270 people that we cannot get the Democrats to approve to come in and work in our administration. They are out there.

We have the Ambassador from Germany and I take heat, these guys are always saying, "Well, you don't have an Ambassador." Because the Democrats won't approve them. They obstruct. They delay. They do everything they can and that's all they are good at. They have no ideas. They have no ideas.

I mean, I look forward -- I really do, I look forward to 2020 because I want to see how far left the person is going to be that we are going to run against. I look forward to it. I look forward to it. I really do. I really do.

So, together with your help, your voice, your vote, we can achieve more than anybody. I mean, again, I really believe. And I'm not saying this as braggadocios because I tell you, if we didn't, but the tax bill when we got the individual mandate, but we also got ANWR. Most people don't know -- that's one of the biggest fields in the world. We got it approved. They have been trying to approve it for 40 years. That was a part of the tax bill.

That alone would have been a massive thing to approve. We've got ANWR in Alaska, one of the biggest fields in the world that will start working.

And other things, so as long as we are proud of who we are and what we are fighting for, there is nothing beyond our reach. Nothing. We need Republicans put in office. We need Senate, and I think we are going to do pretty well with the Senate. You know, the numbers are looking pretty good. Did you see the numbers from about two months ago? And you see the numbers now? It's like from a different world because people are seeing what we are doing.

They are seeing what we are doing.

We stand on the shoulders of patriots who poured out their sweat and blood and tears and we are going to do things that nobody has been able to do. You know, it's very funny. Every time I go out to speak, we have these massive crowds and you know how many people, thousands were turned away.

We let thousands in.

But thousands were turned away, and I read one woman in the Wall Street Journal today. Nice woman, I like her actually, Peggy Noonan and she wrote an article about me. And you know, I went to the Wharton School of Finance -- nice students, they very smart. You know, high-living school. Great -- the best business school, I think. It's one of the hardest schools that even in my day, I mean, I went to the Wharton School, I did great, and then you get to read how -- like, "Is Trump a good speaker?"

She's talking about -- "He uses a language that." You know how easy, I remember I used say how easy it is to be a presidential, but you know, I'll be out of here right now. But, you'd be so bored because I could stand up, right?

I'm very presidential. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here tonight. Rick Saccone will be a great, great Congressman. He will help me have much. He's a fine man and Yong is a wonderful wife. I just want to tell you on behalf of the United States of America that we appreciate your service. We appreciate your service.

And to all of the military out there, we respect you very much. Thank you. Thank you. And then you go, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America. Thank you very much.

See, that's easy. That's much easier than doing what I have to do, because-- but this is much more effective. Don't forget, this got us elected. If I came like a stiff, you guys wouldn't be here tonight.

So, I'm reading Peggy Noonan, and she's a nice woman. I like her. She doesn't like me much, but -- and she is writing like I'm some kind of a Neanderthal. And I'm saying, you know, I am really smart. You know, it's funny they always talk -- they always talk about how they are telling us, they said we couldn't get elected. I say we, because you guys came from areas some of you had never voted before, but you love the country. You never voted before, but you love the country.

A great congressman from Tennessee, they vote early. And the voting got started and he was at a speech I was make Pennsylvania, believe it or not, but he was there because one of his friends, and it was Lou, but one of his friends was there. So, I didn't know him. And they had early voting in Tennessee. And he said, "You know, Mr. President." and at that time, I wasn't president, but he called that because he saw what was happening.

He said, "In Tennessee, the early voting started and I have been doing this stuff for 32 years and I have never seen anything like it in my life. Those people are coming out of the hills, they're coming out of the valleys. They are coming out of everything that you can come out of. It's the most of amazing thing, and these are people that love the country, but they never voted because they never saw anybody they wanted to vote for. And now, they've got Trump, Trump, Trump-Pence. They have got all the stuff. So, I have never seen anything like it."

And then they ask, is he a good speaker? I don't know. Look, I don't know if I am good speaker, but you know what? Every time I have a 25,000-seat stadium, we fill it up. So, something has -- it has to be right. Maybe it's just pure ideas, I don't know. It's heart. Oh, I love that guy. He said it's heart.

We all have a heart. But this man, great guy, great congressman actually, he said, "All these years, I have never seen anything like it." He said, "And I can only tell you, I love the State of Tennessee, but I can only tell you that the rest of the country is like Tennessee. You are going to win this damn election and it's going to be easy." And we got 306 to 223. Remember, they said 270, you cannot -- remember the famous 270? He cannot win the election because he cannot get above 270. We needed 270.

In fact, they couldn't get me to 269, so we had 269. They said, he cannot win. He cannot get -- remember, to 270. And we didn't, we got to 306. We got the vote.

But remember Pennsylvania? Remember Pennsylvania? That was really terrible. So, you know, I have never done this before. You know, I did -- I ran for president. I never did it before. Somebody said, "You know, I have been running for the Senate like six times." He said, "You ran for president. You won." What happened is Pennsylvania -- remember that night? So, we were one point away, we were at 99 percent of the vote was tabulated, right? Remember that? Ninety-nine -- and if I lost 10 points, we would have won. There was no way you could lose because we were winning by thousands and thousands of votes.

And one point doesn't have all of those thousands of votes. They wouldn't call Pennsylvania. They refused to call it. Remember? And I wanted to win. I wanted to win with Pennsylvania. It was so befitting because they had spent 10 times more in the State of Pennsylvania than I did -- 10 times more.

And I'm waiting for Pennsylvania. I'm saying, "Come on, Pennsylvania, go." One point and I win, and I have thousands more votes than I need. In other words, if every single person of the remainder voted against me, we win easily. They wouldn't call it.

And then what happened? Wisconsin came in. We won with Wisconsin, which hadn't been won in decades, and then we won with Michigan and then finally, they were devastated. You see, they were crying. Crying. She is crying. "Oh, my god."

Oh, my god. I remember jaunting with the board, I do this every once with the board. The red board is all red. It's like red. Man, that board was red. Meaning, Republican. And John King, he can't believe it. He goes, "I think he just won the State of Florida." Yes, Donald Trump won the State of Florida.

Then they go. He had to run -- you know, the Electoral College is much harder than the popular vote because popular vote, you go to three or four states. Electoral College, you have to go to like 19 -- I was all over the place. I went to Maine four times because I needed one vote.

They had one vote that was going to be 269 to 270, but one vote was going to be very important, so I went to Maine like four times. That's a lot because -- a lot of people said, "Why are you doing it?" First of all, I like the people of Maine, but I needed one.

But happened was an incredible -- it was an incredible evening. One of the greatest nights in the history of television in terms of numbers of people watching and we have done a job. So, here is what is going to happen. Let me give you the bad news.

The bad news is, they want to take it away from us. They want to take it away. They are doing everything they can to take it away. And that starts with the election coming up in a few months and we have to win it.

We have to get out and we have to win it. Normally, I would not come except it's Pennsylvania, I said, I love it anyway. I love the people. I mean, I went to school -- I went to Wharton. I went to school here. I love Pennsylvania.

I mean, look, how can I not love it, right?

Somebody else would show up here and then honestly, Rick, what would it be? Fifty or sixty people in front, right? First of all, you wouldn't have this. You'd have a little place, but I love the state, but I really feel strongly about Rick Saccone, and I know him.

I feel strongly about him. He is an incredible guy. Number one -- and I don't know that this is important, but to me it is. He's a very fine human being. He's a good person. He's really a good person.

Rick, come up here. He's a really good person.

So, he's a good person. I don't know if that means -- does that mean anything? He's a very -- he's a very competent person. He's a very hard worker. He knows things that many people don't know. He understands North Korea maybe better than anybody.

I spoke to him about North Korea. He was there for a long time, and I spoke to him about North Korea and I'm telling you, I learned things that all of these great geniuses, all of these great experts on North Korea did not tell me.

This is a very extraordinary guy. We need him. We need Republicans. We need the votes. Otherwise, they're going to take away your taxes, your tax cuts. They're going to take away your Second Amendment rights.

They are going to take away -- you know, in the military, a big, big military place, we just got approved $700 billion. We have to rebuild our military. $700 billion. Far more than the other party. They will take that away, too. Our military was really depleted.

But I just want to -- I want you to know, I came tonight because this guy is special and beyond the vote, it's very important. Remember this, the other opponent, his opponent is not voting for us. He can say all he wants. There is no way he is voting for us, ever. Ever.

And could be nice to me and he is, but there is no way he's ever voting for me. Rick is going to vote for us all the time, all the time.

So, I want to ask rick to say a few words, and again, it's an honor to be with you. Go out on Tuesday and vote like crazy. You have got to get out there. The world is watching. I hate to put this pressure on you, Rick, the world is watching because I won this district like by 22 points. That's a lot, that's why I'm here.

Look at all those red hats, Rick. Look. Look at all of those hats. That's a lot of hats.

And we just had a poll. We are more popular now than we were on Election Day. This guy should win easily and he's going to win easily. You've got to know him. He's an extraordinary person. Go out and vote on Tuesday for Rick Saccone.

Rick, go ahead?

RICHARD SACCONE, REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Do we love our president here in Western Pennsylvania? Yes, we do. We do. Let him hear it. Let him heart it through those cameras. They probably turned the volume down. They didn't hear you. They love you.

I just say, I felt the words. You already heard me speak earlier. I want to thank President Trump. As I said before, if President Trump is in your corner, how can you lose? He's the best man you could ask -- anyone could ask to be in your corner.

As any good businessman knows, you work on a deal and you work on a deal but comes a time to close the deal. This is the time to close the deal.

We have got two days left. Are you going to help me on Tuesday? Let's close this deal.

TRUMP: So, again, with that, we'll say good night. But again, go out, vote for Rick. He'll never ever disappoint you. He's a winner. He's never going to disappoint you. Just go out. Vote with your hearts, vote with your brains. This is an extraordinary man. I'm going to be home watching the returns, and I hope I have to make a call on Tuesday night where I speak to you and Yong and I say, "Great job, great race." The whole world, remember that, they're all watching.

We want to keep it going. We want to keep the agenda to make America great going. You've got to get him in. This a very important race. Very important.

Thank you all. God bless you. We love you all. Thank you. Thank you very much. God bless you.

WATTERS: President Trump concluding a speech at a rally in Western Pennsylvania for Republican candidate, Rick Saccone at next week's closely contested House election.

Saccone facing off against Democratic Conor Lamb in the first special election of a politically packed 2018.

Now, here is the president on sleepy eyes Chuck Todd.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: It's 1999. I'm on "Meet the Press," a show now headed by sleepy eyes Chuck Todd. He's a sleepy son of a bitch, I'll tell you.

And they showed it this morning -- 1999, and I'm talking about North Korea. You have got to take them out now. And then they have Clinton saying, "We are pleased to announce that we have made a deal with North Korea." Well, you know how that deal turned out, right?

We gave billions and billions of dollars and lots of other things and we got nothing, but they showed me young, handsome. I said, "Why couldn't I look like that today?" I should have run back then, right? I should have run back then. I would have done this earlier.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Here to react, former Trump Deputy Campaign Manager, David Bossie and former senior adviser to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Philippe Reines.

All right, so David, that was the president having fun with sleepy-eyed Chuck Todd, and talking about back in the day that he was right on dealing with North Korea. He was praising himself for having the foreknowledge to know how to get a deal done and was talking about how things are looking good on the peninsula. But he's going in there clear-eyed. He's optimistic, but also rational at the same time. What did you think about the president's speech?

DAVID BOSSIE, FORMER TRUMP DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, it's vintage Donald Trump. This is a tremendous speech. He talked about promises made during the campaign and promises kept that he is keeping for the American people right now during his administration from building the wall to our peace and security abroad, bringing peace through strength back to America. That Reagan doctrine.

Whether it's our economy, the tax cuts. He hit on all of the important issues at this great rally, this great speech tonight that he gives, but it brought me back to the campaign because he won because he was having fun. He was authentic and that's really what brought him close to the American people.

WATTERS: And Philippe, this type of Trump has to terrify you and Democrats because the man is loose, he's confident, he's entertaining. He's taking shots at the media, you know the public loves that. How do you see it?

PHILIPPE REINES, SENIOR ADVISER TO FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON: Well, I have to admit, I didn't enjoy the walk down memory lane as much as David did, but I had three things that I thought. First is, boy, does Donald Trump know how to keep an audience in the palm of his hands. It actually is remarkable to watch.

Second, I understand why that man won in 2016, and I understand -- I am not terrified, but I understand why he may very well win again in 2020, but here is the bottom line of why we are sitting here.

Donald Trump should not be in Pennsylvania right now. He should be at Mar- a-Lago. This is a district that he won by over 20 points. This is a district that has been safely Republican for a long time. It is right on the border of Ohio and Virginia, yet, this is not even his first time, this is his second time.

Mike Pence has gone in. Ivanka has gone in. The Party has had -- the Republican Party has had to throw in $10 million.

WATTERS: Listen, you know, the president has to spend time there because Joe Biden is in there, so that's just going to bring out the heavy hitters and they're going to put millions of dollars into this race, then the president is going to do whatever he can to sure up the Congressional majority. That's not a desperate play. That's just pure politics.

REINES: This should not be a toss-up race. It shouldn't any more than it should have been with Roy Moore, and I think there's a problem here because, look, I'm not going to pretend that there is a participation crisis if Lamb loses, I know that better than anybody, but.

WATTERS: What do they call him? Conor Lamb the Sham? Listen, I think the president is going to put this guy Saccone over the top. Let's listen to some more sound and then we'll get your reactions. Let's hear it.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: Prior to the election in 2020, every one of those guys, we really endorse Donald Trump. We think he has to win. You know why? Because if I don't win the election, their ratings are going to go so far down, they are going to be out of business, every one of them. Can you imagine covering Bernie or Pocahontas? Pocahontas, how about that?

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: All right, so David, the president has a point there. He's an incredible individual to cover whether you like him or dislike him. The man is going to bring ratings. Do you actually think though that the media wants President Trump to be elected just for the ratings or do you think they hate him so much that they'd would rather have a boring candidate to cover for four years?

BOSSIE: I'm pretty sure the latter. They have proven and shown over and over again that they hate this president. The mainstream media is clear in its coverage of this president. The dishonesty in which they cover him has never been seen before.

So, I think that this president continues to attack and continues to point out to the fake news divisions that he's on to them, he knows what they are about, and he lets the American people know about it, so that when they are reading the fake news, they look at it with that clear eye.

WATTERS: Philippe, let me ask you a question politically, from a Democratic perspective. If the media covers the president 91 percent negative and the public knows that, do you think that when the president bashes the press, and that gets a great reaction, do you think the negative coverage of the president by the mainstream media hurts the Democratic Party?

REINES: Well, I can't buy in to either of the things you said. I don't know that it's 91 percent, and if it is, maybe.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Well, according to it is by the media research center, but go ahead.

REINES: And I don't -- you know, I don't know, but I would say this. I am not sure what the point of him spending 10 minutes on it. I understand the crowd loves it, but Saccone is not running against CNN, and by the way, I told David this when we were -- before we came in, I watched the entire rally on CNN, just so I could say that CNN did cover every second of it live. And contrary to what the President said.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Well, good, because they're going to get very good ratings now.

BOSSIE: Very good ratings now.

REINES: Reviews on CNN about North Korea the day after. So, I think everyone is trying to call it like they see it.

WATTERS: Yes, I don't know what CNN did after the North Korea announcement, but we all could agree as Americans that it's a very positive development, and we haven't see that type of diplomacy in quite some time.

Let's hear some more sound from the president of the United States.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: And the ratings are lousy, by the way. And compared to Fox, their ratings.

They couldn't believe it, the worst of them: CNN, MSNBC, which is worse. I think I have a new -- MSNBC third rate, and NBC which is horrible, their newscast by the way is not doing well on NBC Network. They are heading down the tubes.

But listen to this, I did the "Apprentice" on NBC for 14 seasons. I made a lot of money for them. We had a big successful show. Arnold Schwarzenegger failed when he did the "Apprentice" and he's a movie star.

Martha Stewart failed when she did the "Apprentice" and I just kept chugging along every year, it was a big hit. I mean, I did the "Apprentice" made them a lot of money, gave them good ratings when they were absolutely dying. And they do nothing but kill me. NBC is perhaps worse than CNN, I have to tell you, and MSNBC is horrible.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Okay, so more media bashing from the president, David. I mean, the hits keep on coming, what do you think?

BOSSIE: But -- and Philippe pointed it out earlier, which is, the president keeps the crowd 20,000 people, 15,000 people in the palm of his hand, and that's how he does it.

He entertains the crowd. He brings them into the conversation. He engages them through -- and using these mainstream media attacks on himself and the dishonesty every day that he sees, and he points it out. And that's the authenticity people have never seen a fighter.

This president as a candidate in 2016 was the best counter puncher that politics had ever seen, bar none. When he was he attacked, he hit you back harder, and that went for the media as well. And they were not used to taking the shots that he gave them.

WATTERS: So, that's a good point, Philippe, the president has the ability to position himself still as the incumbent, as the underdog. He's the underdog when it comes to the media, and when it comes to the establishment and much of the conventional thinking. Is there is any other candidate that you see going forward in the next few years on the Democratic side that can kind of galvanize that momentum to his or her advantage and at the same time be as entertaining and enthralling as this president can be when you see him off prompter at a rally?

REINES: I would say a few things. I would say first, I don't think anyone is going to be able to out Donald Trump out Donald Trump. But we are sitting here in 2018 and not in 2020, and this is not about the president's ratings.

This is about 2018 and in a few months from now, he is very much might lose the House, and I think David, I hope would agree that it's a tough slog and they cannot put every one of these races, dozens of them, millions and millions of dollars in time.

The third thing I would say is, I know, you played that clip about Chuck Todd, about what the president said and now, the president in 1999 was not a Republican. He wasn't even a Democrat. He was part of the Reform Party, and I think that gets to a big problem that the Republican Party is having is that, he is almost running against his own party as much as anything else.

When we were watching in the green room, one television was on Fox, one television on Fox Business News, and I was watching Lou Dobbs and the graphic at the bottom said, Speaker Ryan and Mitch McConnell are trying to get Donald Trump to change his position on tariffs, and.

WATTERS: Right, so, that's an interesting point. Let me ask David to respond to that because the president when he was running for president was also to a certain extent running against his own party. He did not have 100 percent support from within the own party and he had said negative things about George W. Bush, about Clinton, about Bush 41. You heard him tonight, saying negative things about Ronald Reagan on trade. Do you think that that can continue to work to his advantage politically in a sense by running against both parties in Washington?

BOSSIE: It's very unconventional, but it is part of who Donald Trump is. It's part of his background as Philippe talks about. He was not always who he is today.

But the American people, that's the authenticity of him. I go back to it. It's why -- it's one of the major reasons he won in 2016, it was for that very reason. And for him to be running against the Republican establishment on certain issues and against the Democratic Party on other issues only helps him and makes him not a politician, but a change agent in Washington who is going to get things done for the American people.

WATTERS: All right, speaking of change agent, the president broke some news about his new slogan in the next few years. Let's hear what it is.

REINES: I was hoping you'd ask that.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: Our new slogan, when we start running in -- can you believe it, two years from now, is going to be, "Keep America great exclamation point. Keep America great!

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: So, Philippe, if the economy continues to improve and wages are growing as they are and there is record jobless rate when it comes to blacks and Hispanics, do you think the president and that slogan will be effective?

REINES: Well, I think, I probably would have gone with "Keep America great always," just to keep the KAG, I am not sure, KAG sounds as great, maybe he's trying to save a character on Twitter. Look, I think he hit the nail in the head. The economy is what -- to the extent that his numbers are what they are, which I think are low, by any standard, it's the economy that's keeping them up and look, if I were David, and I was looking back at 2016, I was looking forward to 2020. I feel pretty good.

I feel pretty good about KAG or whatever you want to call it.

If I were the head of the RNC right now, I would not. Because I don't think, yes, he was authentic in saying that I am going to blow the place up. I don't think the Republican establishments thought that they would be caught in room with the grenade.

WATTERS: Yes, well.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It is a long way away until the mid-terms, David, I have got to run because we have got to pay the bills. Thank you, guys for sticking around, and you know, Philippe said a lot of positive things about President Trump tonight. We're going to keep those in the vault and play them for them again in a few months, all right? Got to go, guys. Thank you very much. We're going to be right back.

WATTERS: President Trump just concluded a speech in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Here is what he said about a possible 2020 matchup with Oprah.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: I'd love Oprah to win. I'd love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness. No, no. I know her weakness. I know her -- you know, I know very well. I was on her last show or one of the last -- I guess, the last week. She had Donald Trump and Donald Trump's family. My, my, my we have come down a long way, haven't we?

I'm now president and probably, you know, but think of it, I know her weakness. Wouldn't we love to run against Oprah? I would love it. I would love it. That would be a painful experience for her.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Joining me now with reaction, former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, Dan Bongino who is a contributor at NRA TV, and video bloggers, Diamond and Silk. All right, I'll start with the ladies. It's going to be painful for Oprah if she runs against President Trump. What do you guys think?

DIAMOND, VIDEOBLOGGER: Oh, it will be painful.

SILK, VIDEOBLOGGER: Very.

DIAMOND: He is going to chew her up and spit her it and we will help him.

SILK: Yes.

DIAMOND: She is going to get beat badly.

WATTERS: What do you think Oprah's weakness would possibly be?

DIAMOND: I think her weakness is the fact that she is going along with discrimination inequality and no one is saying anything about it. You know, that's what I think her weakness is and that's why -- and listen, she is not for the American people. She built a school in Africa. She wasn't worried about the American people here and the children in Chicago or Baltimore. So, those are her weakness.

WATTERS: Okay, Dan, I want to get you to react to some sound about North Korea. Let's listen to the president and hear what he has to say.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: I don't know if you saw it, but we've had a problem for years with North Korea. This should have been handled, by the way, over the last 30 years, not now. That's when it should have been handled. This should have been handled and everybody will say it too, but that's okay, because that's what we do. We handle things. This doesn't happen. You know, they're saying, "Oh, well, Obama could have done that." Trust me, he couldn't have done it. He wouldn't have done it.

He would not have done it and by the way, either would Bush and neither would Clinton and they had their shot and all they did was nothing. Well, Clinton gave away billions and billions of dollars and as soon as they made the deal, the following day, they started working on making more nukes.

We have been very strong and very vigilant and now, lots of good things, I think are going to happen, but we'll see.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: All right, so Dan, the President is making the point that he came out with a lot of tough talk, fire and fury and everybody on the left and the media said this was going to cause World War III, but it didn't.

Everyone is now coming to the negotiating table. Do you think the left and the media are going to give him any credit or not?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR, NRA TV: Well, listen, shockingly, Jesse, even some people on CNN actually said if he pulls this off, he'd be a great president.

Believe me, I am no fan of CNN and it pains me to have to give them credit, but let me.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Did you have to catch that at the airport when you are waiting for your flight?

BONGINO: Yes, you know what, and I -- you can't hear anything which is great. You can only see the talking heads in the airport, but here's the thing, Donald Trump -- what got him elected, Jesse, he's a doer, okay?

He's not an explainer. He gives great speeches, don't get me wrong. I'm not knocking his ability to give a speech. Nobody motivates a crowd.

Obama was an explainer. He spoke in fine Shakespearean prose. He could -- I will tell you what, he could talk at a crowd and say anything Barack Obama, but he wasn't a doer.

Kim Jong-un knows Trump is a doer too, and I think he is legitimately afraid that Trump may be a doer when it comes to a first strike. And I think that's what motivated him to get to the table. You can't mistake -- you can't extract those two to do a (inaudible).

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And it's amazing that President Obama used to be able to speak like this for about an hour and would have nothing to show for it. It would be very difficult to get a sound bite. He would break very little news, but I mean, this president can speak for an hour and change and cover almost every single topic and set the agenda for the next few days.

Ladies, I want to get your opinion, the president said something else about the women's vote. Let's hear it.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: Women won't like Donald Trump. I said, "Have I really had that kind of a problem? I don't think so." But women won't like Donald Trump. It will be a rough night for Donald Trump because the women won't come out. We got 52 percent, right? Fifty-two, right?

And I'm running against a woman. You know, that's not that easy. A hundred and fifty-five million people are now employed that is -- it came out this morning that is the highest level of employment in the history of our country.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: So, the women's vote, very critical to the president's reelection, ladies. What does he need to do to improve that, do you think?

DIAMOND: Well, I think that he already has the women. I mean, we all love him. I mean, really and truly. And he's got amazing things when it comes to women because the women -- the unemployment rate among women are low, unlike up on the Obama, it was extremely high.

SILK: That's right.

DIAMOND: So, I think he is doing a phenomenal job with women. I think he's going to do well. I don't think he needs to do anything extra. We love that he's being himself. We are not asking him to be politically correct. What we want him to do is be correct about the border securing it.

SILK: That's it.

DIAMOND: Keep on fixing this economy where we are thriving and we are going to help him make America great again. So, he has the women.

SILK: All of them.

WATTERS: All right, well, the president did touch on the threat from MS- 13, and all of the great job the ICE agents are doing.

Dan, we've got to run because we have got to hit the brake, but I just want to thank you guys for sticking around and kicking it around on "Watters' World."

DIAMOND: Thank you for having us.

SILK: Thank you for having us.

WATTERS: Up next, some new theories on the motives behind the Las Vegas shooting. You haven't heard them before. Stay tuned.

WATTERS: It's been more than five months since Stephen Paddock opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas killing 58 people and injuring more than 700 hundred others before killing himself. And still, so many questions.

Joining me now with his theory is radio talk show host, Wayne Allyn Root. All right this is kind of a conspiracy theory segment only because, Wayne, we haven't gotten any information from the authorities.

So, the first thing I wanted to ask you about was the security guard. I mean, this makes no sense. What are you thinking about this individual?

WAYNE ALLYN ROOT, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Well, first of all, nothing makes sense, Jesse, when you realize that Parkland shooting, it was in the news day and night. We heard everything about Nikolas Cruz, his history, his background. The two terror attacks by ISIS in New York City that came right after the Vegas attack. We knew everything about it. San Bernardino-- you name the attack, whether it's terror or just an armed man.

WATTERS: So, but.

ROOT: We always know.

WATTERS: But the security guard in question, I mean, this guy is going on "Ellen." He's driving to Mexico. I mean, he was witness to the biggest mass shooting ever. What's going on?

ROOT: I don't know. No one seems to know anything about him. He was a ghost. He was never heard of before. You know, my radio show is the number one show in Vegas. I get all the MGM executives calling me off the air to give me hints.

They say they've never heard of Jesus Campos in their entire life until his name came up, which they thought was unusual. No one could believe he was allowed to leave the country within a couple of days of being shot, if he was shot and they claimed it was serious, how do you drive from Vegas to Mexico.

Now, you add in the "Ellen" appearance. This is the worst mass shooting in the history of America. The only media appearance he will ever make in his entire lifetime, as announced by Ellen is on a comedian's show and she happened to be a comedienne.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And no one has even tried to track this guy down and ask him any questions, and we are seeing information he may not have been registered as a security guard at a hotel.

The girlfriend fascinates me. I still don't get this. She is overseas. The shooter is wiring her thousands of dollars in cash, and she deletes her Facebook account before anybody even knows it was her boyfriend that did the shooting? What do you think about her?

ROOT: Yes, I even wanted to give one more point about the "Ellen" appearance by Jesus Campos, the security guard, really quickly. Ellen has a deal with MGM. She has "Ellen" slot machines at MGM casinos. They pick the comedienne they're in business with to do the only serious interview ever with the only witness in the worst mass shooting.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I know, MGM is definitely, I think defensive about the whole thing because they are looking at a lot of legal liability. But the girlfriend.

ROOT: Correct.

WATTERS: I mean, no one has even talked to her from the press, is that true?

ROOT: Yes. Marilou Danley -- lots of issues, lots of questions. Philippines. Why was she happen to be overseas at the moment he does this? The Philippines by the way happens to be a hotbed for Islamic terrorism. Just another interesting tidbit to add to the questions. She deletes her Facebook page an hour after the attack begins, when his name had not been announced to the public. How did she know to delete her Facebook page and make.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It makes absolutely no sense.

ROOT: To the police. Her fingerprints, she announces may be on the ammunition and yet, she is not a suspect. Strange, right?

WATTERS: Very strange.

ROOT: Beyond belief strange.

WATTERS: Also, strange, Wayne, where is the video? We haven't seen any video of the shooter going in and out of the hotel. I mean, there are security cameras everywhere in Vegas, on the strip, within the hotels. Why haven't we seen any video? Really quick.

ROOT: Yes, again, you know, even the Seth Rich murder, we saw a video. There is no video here. Why? In a casino, every inch is on video. There is nothing there. Jesse, this is nothing but mystery upon mystery upon mystery.

How about what I mentioned to you with the police here? The investigation was not given to homicide, it was given to the division of police that handle accidental police shootings. Unheard of.

No one could figure out what is going on.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Yes, that doesn't make any sense why you'd hand that off to that department. And also, you know, they are not even enable to give us the information that were on the hard drives that they seized or the cell phones. They said there may be child porn that they found on there.

But at the same time, they weren't able to get inside the hard drives. Listen, Wayne I don't understand anything. This makes no sense to me. I'm just waiting for more information, but again, thanks for coming on and letting us know what you think.

ROOT: Thank you, Jesse. Take care.

WATTERS: Up next, last call. Time for last call. Tonight, we've got some "Ask Watters questions." First up, Heide Noyes who asks, "Are you a good bowler?" It depends on how much I have had to drink, Heidi.

John Ferra says, "What is your favorite part of the show and why?" I mean, I like the commercials because that's how I get paid, but I am also warming up to the party bros. And Brie tweets, "What does the B stand for in Jesse B. Watters?" It stands for Bailey that's on my mom's side. You remember her, "Mom Texts." She is famous now.

Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

