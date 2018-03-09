Scaramucci reacts to new signs of bias behind Trump dossier

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," March 9, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SANDRA SMITH, HOST: Great show, Bret, thank you. We pick up the story from here. New signs of bias surface in the anti-Trump dossier. House Republicans are expanding their search for answers. Setting their sights on two former Obama administration officials, including a former staffer for Vice President Biden whose husband has a direct line to Fusion GPS -- the firm at the source of the unverified document. Anthony Scaramucci, Former White House Communications Director, is here and he will join us in moments. But first, let's go to Chief Intelligence Correspondent Catherine Herridge who broke this story. Catherine?

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT: Sandra, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, wants answers by March 19th. And this lets makes clear: subpoenas are on the table. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News that Shayla Murray who worked for Vice President Joe Biden as deputy chief of staff and communications director and went on to a senior adviser to President Obama was sent a questionnaire today asking when Murray first learned the dossier was funded by the DNC and Clinton campaign, and what if any official action she took.

Murray, who used to work as a reporter is married to Neil King Jr. who works at Fusion GPS alongside Glenn Simpson. Glenn Simpson has testified recently on Capitol Hill about the dossier. Fusion was hired by the DNC and Clinton campaign for the project back in the spring of 2016. Committee investigators question whether there may be similarities to the case of former senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, where he was demoted for failing to disclose his contacts with the former British spy who worked with Ohr's wife, Nellie Ohr -- there on the right -- to compile the research that went into the dossier.

A former national security adviser to Vice President Biden, Collin Call, was also sent a questionnaire. Call, there on the far right, next to former national security adviser Susan Rice said he hadn't received the house panel questions but would come back to Fox News if he had any comment. Multiple attempts to reach Murray were unsuccessful, Sandra.

SMITH: Catherine Herridge, thank you.

HERRIDGE: You're welcome.

SMITH: -- for breaking that story all day for us. Joining me now on set for more on this, Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director and founder of Sky Bridge Capital. Anthony, thanks for being here. I feel like I haven't heard from you lately.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR AND FOUNDER OF SKY BRIDGE CAPITAL: Yes.

SMITH: How have you been doing?

SCARAMUCCI: I'm feeling great.

SMITH: Good.

SCARAMUCCI: I miss you. Hopefully, you get me back on the couch for "Outnumbered."

SMITH: That would be good. You know, you go through the details of Catherine Herridge's report and you learned that there's more bias behind this anti-Trump dossier. What does all of this tell you?

SCARAMUCCI: Well, I mean, it's interesting that it's being uncovered now, but now the risk to the nation is that people are going to perceive that all of these agencies right down to the ground are weaponized as political instruments. And so, what the president said that the rank and file he has an enormous amount of respect for, the rank and file agents, rank and file people that are doing the hard work of the government he has a lot of respect for.

But the tippy top, it does seem like they've been tainted and they use their positions as a form of weaponization as related to a political campaign. So, that's going to be something that has to be cleaned out and has to be addressed. Sandra, in my opinion in a bipartisan way, it has to never happen again to either side of the equation.

SMITH: Devin Nunes says he wants to know two key questions, really. Did you know that Democrats paid for this dossier? And who did you tell? Do you think he's going to get answers from these questionnaires?

SCARAMUCCI: Well, they're going to stonewall him but there's a tsunami of information now that's going to make it impossible for them to do that. Also, when you look at the Democratic response, their memo had a lot of holes in it. And so, it would be way better served right now if both sides got together and said OK, well, if this happened, we're going to take corrective measures to make sure that this never happens again on a going forward basis. It's very important for the American people and I'm sure the president feels this way to respect these agencies, to respect the rank and file people in the agencies and to end the weaponization. So, hopefully, they'll do that.

SMITH: I've got to throw the name Sam Nunberg out there. A grand jury appearance capping a really wild week.

SCARAMUCCI: Yes.

SMITH: And as you mentioned to me, he dropped your name in some of those wild interviews. What's your relationship with him?

SCARAMUCCI: Listen, my heart goes out to Sam. He's obviously troubled by a number of different things. You know, I don't know him super well. I guess he wants to bring my name up into the thing. I don't want to sort of engage with him. He's explained to people that he wants to go back into rehab after the grand jury thing ended. I think the original interviews at the early part of the week showed a combination of some kind of substance and some kind of stress that were boiled together in like a cocktail related to him. So, I wish him well. My heart goes out to him. And I want him to get the help that he needs.

SMITH: He originally said that he was going to ignore that subpoena, and then today, grand jury, six hours of questions.

SCARAMUCCI: I'm glad he did it, because as we know, you know, as an attorney, if you ignore a subpoena like that you can end up serving three to seven years in prison, and no one wants to see that happen to Sam.

SMITH: What was this relationship that you saw inside the White House with him or outside the White House, I should say. He's worked for the president in some capacity going back to 2011.

SCARAMUCCI: He did. But he was let go from the campaign after I got to the campaign. We have a couple of friends in common. I've seen him at my restaurant. Again, I like Sam, I don't really mind the stuff he is saying about me. My attitude on Sam is people that have issues like Sam, get the help that you need, and then once you go through that step program, you'll start apologizing to people like me for saying the nonsense that he's saying -- but I'm cool with it.

SMITH: I got to ask you about Stormy Daniels, the adult film story with the allegations against this president from a decade ago. She sued the president. We find that out at the beginning of the week. Filed a lawsuit. But now, Fox News has confirmed that President Trump's attorney, his Personal Attorney Michael Cohen used the Trump organization, not campaign, Trump organization e-mail in the correspondence with Stormy Daniels' lawyers with that non-disclosure agreement, and that money that was allegedly paid before the election.

SCARAMUCCI: Yes. So, listen, I mean, unfortunately, I'm not as up to speed on the case as some of the other people are super close to it. But here's -- I would say the same thing and I'm good friends with Michael Cohen. I think he's a very loyal guy and I'm sure he's done enormous service to the president and his family over the last 10 years.

Best thing to do in a situation like this is to try to get out there and explain exactly what happened. Because, what we know about situations like this, once you lance the boil and you just address it head on, it sort of ends in the news cycle. If you continue the process of skirting the issue, you know, we know a lot of tough investigative journalists will keep bringing it up and there'll be smoke everywhere. So, my advice to Michael is let's just get out there, explain what happened. And then, obviously, it will go away.

SMITH: Two big departures from this White House in the last two weeks, Hope Hicks being one of them, communications director -- a role you know very, very well; and Gary Cohn, the president's chief economic adviser as a business guy. And I'm sure you have some guesses who might fill their shoes.

SCARAMUCCI: I'm not exactly sure. But I think the president said it better than all of us. He's got a very deep talent pool that he can draw from. He's absolutely right. Everybody wants to work in the west wing, wants to be a part of that excitement.

SMITH: Is that the case? Because you don't see that in the mainstream media.

SCARAMUCCI: I'll share. Well, that's not --

SMITH: You read about chaos.

SCARAMUCCI: That's not in the mainstream media, but you know, everyone who really knows the president knows he's a very gregarious likeable guy. But I'll share something, but I'll get in trouble for it, but I don't mind sharing it. I'm in the oval office with the president and he says, to me, you know, you didn't support me in the beginning because I wasn't ready to run.

But you like action, you know, you like being part of the action. I said, yes, I do, but I've never seen action like this. And he laughed out loud, he said, yes, you'll never find action like this. But I think there's a lot of people in the community around the president that really enjoy the president's company.

SMITH: So, he sees that as a plus to his style of --

SCARAMUCCI: Yes. I mean, let me tell you something. I mean, here's the thing, and I said this, I only had one press conference of -- I was only in the White House for two Fridays. But the first Friday was a little bit more memorable than the second Friday. But what I said from the press podium, I really meant, I want the American people to see president the way I see him or the way his family sees him, which is very different from the way the mainstream media reports about him.

And just look at what happened with the North Korean situation. Perfect Donald J. Trump, art of the deal technique in negotiation. He brought a very tough backbone to the situation. And I think he's going to get the resolution that the world needs and the world wants to the surprise of many in the mainstream media.

SMITH: I've only got a few seconds left, but you want another role back in the White House?

SCARAMUCCI: I don't see any probability of that happening.

SMITH: Would you take one if it was offered?

SCARAMUCCI: Listen, I'm on a great pathway as it relates to my personal life right now, and I sort of want to stay on that. I don't think you say no to the president of the United States; anybody that's a patriot wouldn't say no. But I don't see that -- I have that at less than minus 50 percent.

SMITH: Politics in your future?

SCARAMUCCI: Only if you run as my running mate.

SMITH: OK. Well, that's on the table.

SCARAMUCCI: You announce right here on the show you're running at my running mate, I'll take a shot at it. You pick the state that we have to run in, because it's going to be tough to run in New York.

SMITH: It is really good to see you, Anthony Scaramucci.

SCARAMUCCI: Good to see you too, Sandra.

SMITH: Thanks for being here tonight. Still ahead, dozens of high level positions that President Trump wants filled are being held up by Democrats in Congress. Find out why the obstruction is putting our national security at risk. And, several new big developments today in the Parkland shooting investigation, including new police radio calls from the first officer on the scene that tells a much different story than what was first reported. Broward Deputy Sheriff Jeff bell is here with his exclusive response. Plus, Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino on the massive failures from Florida to Washington.

SMITH: Breaking tonight, moments ago, the NRA filing a federal lawsuit against the state of Florida where Governor Rick Scott just signed legislation raising the gun purchasing age to 21. The NRA says that move "violates the constitutional rights of citizens under 21". The development comes as shocking new police dispatch calls just released by the Broward sheriff's office are raising new questions about that Valentine's Day shooting. The new audio directly contradicts by claims made by Armed School Resource Officer Deputy Scott Peterson who insists he did not enter the school because he thought the shooting was taking place outside. But his calls to dispatch the day of the massacre tell a very different story.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCOTT PETERSON, ARMED SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER DEPUTY: I think we got shots fired, possible shots fired 1200 building. We also heard it over by the inside the 1200 building.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: Trace Gallagher is live in our West Coast Newsroom with more on these disturbing new tapes. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Sandra, the dispatch recordings are even more damning because not only did they show that Former Deputy Scott Peterson apparently lied about why he failed to enter the building, but he may also have slowed down the response of other deputies. You just heard the former deputy say gunfire was happening inside the 1200 building. Well, now we know there is also time stamped surveillance video that has not yet been released showing the gunman in the stairwell of that building. That video has taken 25 seconds before Deputy Peterson issued this warning to his fellow deputies. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETERSON: Do not approach the 1200 or 1300 buildings. Stay at least 500 feet away at this point.

DISPATCH: Stay away from 12 and 1300 building.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Stay away from 12 and 1300, which may explain why deputies didn't immediately rush into the school like the sheriff says they should have. And the president of the Broward Sheriff Police Union says he's baffled as to why Peterson would tell responding officers to stay back. We should also note: the new timeline says Nikolas Cruz began firing 15 seconds after he entered building 12. Meantime, after appearing before a judge, Cruz is now formally facing 17 counts of first degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder; he could be facing the death penalty. This comes as we learn Nikolas Cruz's adoptive mother contemplated signing over her parental rights after enduring his behavior problems for years.

Those who know the family says Lynda Cruz had trouble controlling both her sons. And today, Florida Governor, Rick Scott, signed Senate Bill 1726, better known as the Stoneman-Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which tightens gun control and also allows some teachers to be armed. The GOP governor has said he is against arming teachers be he also realizes during these times he needs to compromise. Finally, a Stoneman Douglas student shot five times has been put back into the Intensive Care Unit because of intestinal infection. Doctors do, however, expect him to recover. Sandra?

SMITH: Trace, tough stuff. Thank you. Here not to respond exclusively, Broward County Deputy Sheriff, Jeff Bell, he's also President of the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy's Association. Sheriff Bell, thank you for coming on with us tonight. Take us through your thoughts when you first heard this audio as we are now hearing it tonight.

JEFF BELL, BROWARD COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF AND PRESIDENT OF THE BROWARD SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY'S ASSOCIATION: Well, I'm shocked at the audio because the audio 100 percent contradicts what former Deputy Peterson said, that he did not know where the shots were coming from in the beginning, and that his lawyer even said in a press release that he thought the shots were outside. In his own words, he's describing where the gunshots are coming from inside the 1200 building.

He's calling that out multiple times. And for the life of me, I cannot understand why he would tell the responding deputies to stay at least 500 feet away. His commands at that point should've been, we need to get units in here ASAP and we need to form a team and get inside this building to stop the loss of life.

SMITH: Had he responded differently that day, we would be looking at a completely different outcome, do you think?

BELL: Well, I think if he acted differently and went into the building and tried to confront the shooter at the time when he was still on the first floor, we may not have any casualties on the second or third floor where at least a limited amount of casualties on the second or third floor. But he didn't have the proper action that day and he didn't go inside the building like he should have.

SMITH: Why do you think that is?

BELL: It could be a number of things, it could be complacency by being in the same unit for too many years or it could just the type of training. I mean, I have said it over and over again that we need to look at our self, learn from this incident, and possibly come up with new tactics. We have a training division that does wonderful things with a very limited amount of resources with $887 million budget. We don't even have our own gun range. But, in instances like this, we're obviously overmatched with fire power. Mr. Cruz had AR-15. And the first responding deputy there, they're carrying their side arms on that.

And I hate to think that a program we used to have here in the Broward County Sheriff's Office called a "loner gun program" for over 40 years, deputies in this agency were allowed to go down to evidence and obtain a secondary firearm whether it'd be another pistol or a rifle to combat threats just like Mr. Cruz. But this administration back on October 1st, 2016, decided they didn't want to give out guns that had no evidentiary value and were going to be destroyed in the ocean.

And those weapons could've been put in the hands of the deputies that day to better confront situations like Mr. Cruz. Now, we filed a lawsuit against the sheriff's office and won that lawsuit. The problem is they're still not following the court order and we're going to soon be taking them back to court on this.

SMITH: How is morale in your force right now after all of this?

BELL: It's slowly deteriorating. There's no direction right now. There's grumblings of possible no confidence votes in the future. There's pressure being put on the union. For right now, we're going to hold off on that until we see all the facts. But the daily deputy that's on the street, they're bearing the brunt of the comments from the people out in the public. They may be mad at the sheriff. They may be mad at the sheriff's office.

But they're going to take their anger out on the first representative of the sheriff's office -- and that's going to be the road patrol deputy. So, they are the ones getting called the cowards, they're the ones going to made fun of for not going inside the school that day. And we're paying the ultimate price of the deputies, and that needs to be stopped by the administration. We need to come forward with all the information and let the public see it, and if we did wrong, we did wrong, but if we didn't, that's fine also.

SMITH: Sheriff, we thank you for coming on tonight with us. Thank you.

BELL: Thank you.

SMITH: Joining me now, Dan Bongino, Former Secret Service Agent, and Former NYPD Officer. You've been listening to all of this, Dan, your thoughts?

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT, AND FORMER NYPD OFFICER: Well, Sandra, you know, after Columbine, the entire training to active shooter response incidents was overhauled. The idea of a perimeter and a hostage negotiation scenario went out the window. The -- after Columbine, all the training methods were to respond immediately to the problem. Now, having said that, there were multiple systems out there.

They have a -- I think the alert system is one of them. There are a number of systems, some of them teach respond to the problem by yourself, some teach respond as a team and in tandem. Well, let me be clear on this, none of these systems used now in this post Columbine-era teach set up perimeter and stay 500 feet away from the building -- none, none that I know of. You know, e-mail me if you see otherwise. (INAUDIBLE) but I've never heard of anything like this. It is a puzzling, puzzling piece of audio -- that 911 call.

SMITH: And now, you know, knowing what we know because of these phone calls, Dan, you wonder if as a country, we can learn from this, how to prevent this type of flawed response should this, god forbid, happen again.

BONGINO: Yes. Sandra, law enforcement, fireman, our military personnel, these are unique jobs. I was in it for 15-plus years of my life at the federal and local level with the NYPD and secret service. And your entire career, in many of these cases, is measured by when you do in the critical seconds at a crisis, and there's simply no way to cover this up. This deputy, he had a tough job, everybody gets it, but his job that day was to stop that threat even at the cost of his own life as we've seen these officers tragically killed in the line of duty.

That's what you signed up for. And in those critical seconds, he failed. There's no other way to describe that. And you're right, I can only hope from this unspeakable tragedy that police departments around the country -- state, federal, and local -- hammer home their training over, and over, and over, and double down now on expanding their training and making sure everybody understands maximum to the problem, minimum to the perimeter. You have to stop the problem or the body count is going to add up in these things.

SMITH: Not to mention making sure the right person is there and it is a person capable and willing to carry out what they're trained to do right, Dan?

BONGINO: Well, Sandra, the dirty little secret in law enforcement and law enforcement jobs I've been a part of, and that I'm familiar with is, they've deprioritized in the name of political correctness. A lot of training and a lot of training methods because they're, you know, they're aiming to hit specific quote as it and things like that. Listen, you get people in law enforcement, you get them off the record because some of them are afraid to talk. And I can guarantee you, you know, 50-plus percent of the departments you reach out to, people will tell you what I'm telling you. We've deprioritized a lot of training and a lot of physical fitness priorities and things like that as well because of political correctness at these departments. And as we've seen you need people like you just said willing and able to respond, that has to be a priority.

SMITH: Dan Bongino, great to have you on tonight. Good to see you.

BONGINO: Thanks, Sandra.

SMITH: Up next, the fight for District 18. Why a Pennsylvania special election race has the attention of President Trump and the country. Karl Rove and Chris Stirewalt are here on that -- our Friday panel. Plus, a big update in the case of a former U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to prison for taking pictures inside a nuclear submarine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SAUCIER: Well, I'm hopeful. I'm hopeful that he'll look at this case and say, look, this sailor, you know, me, my family and I have been put through the ringer. We've been punished enough.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: That was former U.S. Navy Sailor, Christian Saucier, on the show earlier this year appealing directly to President Trump for a pardon. You may recall, he was sent to prison for taking pictures inside a nuclear submarine. Saucier pleaded guilty in May 2016 to one count of unauthorized possession and retention of national defense information and sentenced to a year in prison. Here's White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president has pardoned Christian Saucier, a Navy submariner. Mr. Saucier was 22 years old at the time of his offenses and has served out his 12-month sentence. He has been recognized by his fellow service members for his dedication, skill and patriotic spirit.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: Saucier claimed his life was ruined for doing nothing in comparison to Hillary Clinton sending and receiving highly classified information on a private e-mail server.

Developing tonight, President Trump hitting the campaign trail tomorrow, working to make sure a Pennsylvania district just outside Pittsburgh, that he won by 20 points back in 2016, does not turn blue. Polls show GOP Congressional candidate Rick Saccone is in a razor tight race with Democrat Conner Lamb in a special election this Tuesday to replace long-time Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned in the fall amid a scandal.

The president tweeting today, "I look forward to being in Pennsylvania tomorrow in support of Rick Saccone. Big crowd expected in Moon Township. Vote Rick and see you there." Joining me now Karl Rove, Former Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush and a Fox News Contributor; and Chris Stirewalt is here, Fox News Politics Editor. Karl and Chris, good to see you on this Friday evening.

CHRIST STIREWALT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL POLITICS EDITOR: Happy Friday.

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR AND FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH: Great to see you.

SMITH: So, Karl, set up the importance of Pennsylvania and this election for us.

ROVE: Well, this is a district carried by President Trump by 20 points, been represented for the better part of two decades by a Republican, and the Republicans should keep it.

The Democrats, however, have done a good job of recruiting a good candidate, a marine officer, a former prosecutor, and he's raised a lot of money. Conor Lamb has raised $3.9 million. Going into the final stage of the campaign, he had $800,000 in the bank. Rick Saccone had raised only $917,000, of which he had $294,000 left in the bank.

To even things up the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee has spent $3.5 million. The Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican National Committee and other groups have spent an additional $6.5 million, that equals roughly $10 million which is 1 bazillion, a bazillion.

(LAUGHTER)

ROVE: That's a lot, a whole bunch and huge. It's huge.

SMITH: It's huge.

ROVE: Huge.

SMITH: Chris, so what is at stake here? The president is going there for a reason. What kind of impact is he going to have?

STIREWALT: So this is a -- this is a proxy war between the Republicans and Democrats. And the test is, essentially, is Trump -- how much of a disadvantage are Republicans at given Trump's relative unpopularity around the country. This is a district where Trump should be popular, talk about steel tariffs -- where steel tariffs might be popular.

This will be -- if there's any district in America where they would be popular, this and its adjacent district should be among the most popular in the country. This district will not even exist next year. It's been redistricted out. It's going away. This is really just about pride, and this is also about gauging the temperature of the electorate. How are voters really going to respond in November? This is a good core sample of that.

SMITH: I was just going to ask Karl, is this going to set the tone for midterms?

ROVE: If Republicans lose you can bet the Democrats will attempt to make it such. If Saccone wins, which I think he's going to do so narrowly, he ought to go down and plant a big wet one right on the cheek of Donald J. Trump, because if he wins, that's why it's going to happen.

President Trump is going there tomorrow. This is a place where he, as Chris rightly points out, is popular and likely to be slightly more popular this week after the steel tariffs than before. But Saccone has been an able legislator in the Pennsylvania legislature, but Conor Lamb is like picture-perfect, central casting, and has turned out to be a terrific candidate.

SMITH: I'm trying to understand from both of you, Chris -- I'll go to you on this -- which party has the most to lose here?

STIREWALT: Well, interestingly, when you start out, it was the Republicans and big, big, bigly. But as this is going on, and this is quite curious, the perceptions here have shifted. So you start out -- it's a district that Republican should win by 10 points, 12 points, it should be kind of a layup, certainly not that you have to spend 10 -- a bazillion dollars on, certainly not that.

Now, though, if Conor Lamb, after all the hype and all the talk and all these things, if he comes up short and the Democrats have to claim a moral victory again, that -- it will be like it was in Georgia, if you remember, when Jon Ossoff was running down there.

SMITH: Yeah.

STIREWALT: If they come up short it will be -- it will be quite disappointing for a lot of Democrats who put a lot of money into this race.

SMITH: All right. So I have some homework tonight because I have to find out how many zeros are in bazillion.

(LAUGHTER)



ROVE: A huge amount, large, large numbers.

SMITH: Got it. Can you write them on the white board so I know, Karl? I want to talk about Elizabeth Warren, because this is pretty interesting stuff. The Berkshire Eagle, this is a liberal newspaper, and it is urging the Massachusetts Democrat, Liz Warren, to take the spit test. They want to know her DNA to prove what the president consistently went after her for. And this one is from June 2016 on the campaign trail, Pocahontas. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I told this really bad senator, she's done nothing. She's done nothing. She said she's Native American. And I said Pocahontas. It's Pocahontas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH: And Karl, I should mention that this is a Massachusetts newspaper that endorsed her in 2012.

ROVE: Yeah. Look, this is a continuing problem for her because she claims that they are -- she has Cherokee -- I believe its Cherokee Indian heritage. And she claimed it when she was applying for jobs in which being a woman and a woman of diversity would give her points, academic jobs. But you know, there is no evidence of it.

Now, maybe she'll take the test and it will turn out she's 1/37th something or other. But you know, she used it when it was to her advantage and shot away from it once she got called on it. So -- and Berkshire Eagle is a respected paper. It's incubator of a lot of journalistic talent, and they have this pretty tough editor.

SMITH: They're urging her, Chris, with this -- with her actually doing the test, would it resolve the heritage dispute with Liz Warren?

STIREWALT: No. Not only would it not resolve the test, and it ends up making it worse. Elizabeth Warren has a serious 2020 problem and this is part of it, which is people perceive her -- Republicans, certainly, perceive her as this ultra-liberal, super lib, all of these stuff.

So number one, she has a problem with social justice Democrats and identity politics Democrats who deeply resent a white woman of privilege taking advantage of carve outs that are set aside for Native Americans. That is the identity problem politics are hard.

But then there's the other thing. The Democratic base is more liberal than Elizabeth Warren. And I think that she'll find herself, if she does run, as many people expect her to do, she will find herself outflanked much like Ted Cruz found himself outflanked on the Republican side. She'll get outflanked by people like Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, people who are really all the way live progressive Democrats, not her own version.

SMITH: Meanwhile, I've got to ask you both, is Biden 2020 a reality, Karl?

ROVE: Yeah, absolutely. He's going to run. You know, we may talk about his relative age and so forth and so on, but when it comes to presidential campaigns, he's the energizer bunny. He's been running since God knows when, and he's going to keep running.

SMITH: And reportedly, Chris, his target will be Republicans that are unhappy with Donald Trump.

STIREWALT: And why do you think he was in campaigning for Conor Lamb in Southwestern, Pennsylvania? Why do you think he --

SMITH: There are some signs.

STIREWALT: That's the kind of district. Those are the kind of voters, suburbanites, and also, union-friendly traditional Roosevelt coalition Democrats. Those are the people that Joe Biden can speak to. That's why he's out there. If he wins -- if Conor Lamb wins on Tuesday, Joe Biden will be smiling big.

SMITH: Oh, you think there's an appetite for him?

STIREWALT: Why not?

SMITH: All right.

STIREWALT: Democrats like him.

SMITH: Karl, you got last word.

ROVE: Yeah, one minor thing. We got to watch out because there's a rumor that people from West Virginia are going over to vote in Pennsylvania.

(LAUGHTER)

ROVE: And that seeing some of the footage and those people look -- some of them look suspiciously like Chris Stirewalt.

STIREWALT: No, no, no, no. We stay -- we stay away from Pitt fans, too many Pitt fans up there.

SMITH: It's always good to see you both. Thanks for coming on.

ROVE: Thanks. You bet.

STIREWALT: Bye.

SMITH: Have a great weekend. Still ahead, former President Obama going from the Oval Office to the small screen, his new role still ahead. And is Democratic obstruction putting our national security at risk? The shocking number of countries that do not have a U.S. ambassador because they can't even get a confirmation hearing in the Senate, the story and the debate after the break.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Many of the agencies just have so many people out there, including diplomats from -- as an example, Germany. Major countries, we have diplomats, they wait in line because the Democrats don't want to approve them because they want to obstruct.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH: President Trump slamming Senate Democrats this week for holding up confirmation hearings for nearly two dozen ambassadors. Twenty one nominations are still awaiting a vote. One of those in limbo is former U.S. spokesman to the U.N., Rick Grenell, who is nominated for ambassador to Germany.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HUGH HEWITT, AMERICAN RADIO TALK SHOW HOST, MSNBC: Thirty hours is not too much to ask to have the most powerful nonnuclear nation in the world have an ambassador. I just can't get over this. Is there a hold on him, Senator Graham?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-SOUTH CAROLINA : Yes, I think so.

HEWITT: And who would be the author of that hold?

GRAHAM: I can't tell you, don't know. We don't have to disclose them.

HEWITT: And so, would you be willing to push for a break in that tradition on it? This is dangerous, actually.

GRAHAM: I'll go to Mitch. Your point is well-taken.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH: Here now, Guy Benson, political editor at townhall.com, and a Fox News contributor, and Adrienne Elrod, former director of strategic communications for Hillary for America. Guy, what's going on here?

GUY BENSON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, Sandra, happy Friday.

SMITH: You too.

BENSON: Well, there's a few things going on here, and I'll start with the Democrats. There is at least one Senate Democrat, and we just heard from Senator Graham. Hugh Hewitt asked the right question as usual. Who is this person keeping a hold on Rick Grenell, who would be the ambassador to Germany, who is a huge ally of the U.S., a G-7 country, the largest economy in Europe? That seat is vacant. And the answer is we don't know. It's undisclosed Senate Democrat who is putting a hold in that nomination.

Now, on the Republican side of things, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leadership, they've made a decision not to burn through the requisite 30 hours to have a debate and a vote on Grenell's nomination. I think the Democrats have done this obstruction long enough. It's time to force the Senate to do its work and make them work through the weekends, confirm these people. It's a matter of presidential prerogative.

SMITH: Now, you're asking a lot, Guy. Adrienne, I mean, what is the holdup here?

ADRIENNE ELROD, FORMER AIDE TO HILLARY CLINTON: Look, I mean, part of the concern that a lot of Democrats have, I think, frankly, some Republicans, too, is some of the sexist and racist remarks that this man has made. But look, I'll be the first to say, we need an ambassador to Germany. And it's time to get this confirm.

As Guy just mentioned, Mitch McConnell could put this on the floor tomorrow if he wanted to. The Senate could work through the weekend to confirm him and some of the other nominees who are being held up. So, I agree, look, it's time to have an ambassador to Germany.

SMITH: Guy, you're shaking your head, why?

BENSON: Yes. So, look, look, Rick Grenell is not a racist and he's not a sexist. And by the way --

ELROD: He's made plenty of comments on Twitter and in public statements that would contradict what you just said.

BENSON: I would disagree. I think that he sometimes gets testy on Twitter. I don't think it's fair to call him a sexist or racist.

SMITH: He's got broad support from Republicans, right, Guy?

BENSON: What I was going to say is this. He's got broad support from Republicans. And also, three Democrats voted for his nomination out of committee as well.

And one other point, we've had Democrats complaining that President Trump is -- sort of dealing a blow to diplomacy because he hasn't put enough ambassadors in there. We're complaining about South Korea not having an ambassador. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, today was on Twitter saying there's no ambassador to the E.U. or to Brussels.

And then, they turn around and they're blocking ambassador nominees. If you don't think he's qualified, if you don't think he's right for the job, vote no, but enough of these anonymous holds. Let's get these people confirmed. The president won. Let him install his people.

SMITH: One thing is for sure, Adrienne, as you've heard at the top of this block, this is a -- this is a frustration of the president.

ELROD: No. And look, I understand, and this is actually, again, where I'm going to agree for the most part with Guy on this. I mean, it's -- we need an ambassador to Germany. I certainly understand some of the concerns that people have. But you know, we got to get this guy confirmed. This is, to me, pretty much a no-brainer. Obviously, there's concern about some of the things he has said. But there are Democrats who are supporting him. So, again, Mitch McConnell, as majority leader can easily put this on the floor if the committee is holding up the process.

BENSON: And he should.

SMITH: Forty three percent of Trump's nominees still awaiting confirmation in the Senate. That's a big number. So we'll keep talking about this one for sure. Good to see both of you.

ELROD: And he should nominate someone -- an ambassador to South Korea, as well.

SMITH: OK. Guy, Adrienne, good to see both of you tonight. Thanks.

ELROD: Thank you.

BENSON: Thanks.

SMITH: Coming up, forget what you know about the O.J. Simpson murder trial, the never before seen interview being dubbed his lost confession. Howie Kurtz is here on that, next.

SMITH: This is a Fox News alert, President Trump, just moments ago, tweeting this about his historic meeting talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He said, quote, "The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the world. Time and place to be determined."

This is the first time today the president has spoken out about what is shaping up to be a landmark moment for the United States and the world. We'll stay on top of this and any further developments as they come in this evening.

A new confession in the O.J. Simpson murder trial is now coming to light nearly 25 years after the story first captivated the nation. O.J. gave the previously unseen interview to publisher, Judith Regan, in 2016. It will finally air this Sunday on Fox. And it's expected to shed new light on what happened back in June of 1994, when Simpson's wife and her friend were murdered.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O.J. SIMPSON, FORMER FOOTBALL PLAYER: Forget everything you think you know about that night, because I know the facts better than anyone. This is one story the whole world got wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: Here now, Howard Kurtz is host of Media Buzz. So, his lost confession, what are we -- this is fascinating.

HOWARD KURTZ, "MEDIABUZZ" HOST: Well, I've been trying to get myself worked up about it, Sandra. And I feel like, like most people, I'm sick of all things O.J. You know, there's a lot of revulsion more than a decade ago over this book and television project. In which, in creepy fashion, kind of wink, wink, Simpson apparently is going to say, you know, "If I committed the murders, here's how I would have done it."

And there was so much public pressure and there's also some revulsion here at Fox News that Fox's parent company decided not to go forward with the project. But now, 2018, he served a long prison term for burglary. I think most people are ready to move on.

SMITH: There was an exchange of words that he used that kind of alluded to him making a confession in that interview, right, Howie?

KURTZ: Yeah, absolutely. But, I mean, look, most of America, despite the results of that criminal trial believes that O.J. Simpson, former football hero is a double murderer. And so, it's a little unsettling to hear him, you know, sort of dance around it and not just come out and confess, which legally he's not going to do, he can't do.

I think, you know, it'd be interesting and fascinating to watch this with the passage of time but, you know, not certainly for the families of his former wife and Ron Goldman. So, maybe, it will shed some light, but given that it's O.J., and given that he's not really telling the whole story, I'm not so sure.

SMITH: Well, certainly, a story that captivated the nation. Meanwhile, I've got to ask you about Susan Sarandon and this Hollywood reporter piece titled, "Hollywood Rewards Actors Who Don't Ask Questions." In it, she's saying, you don't have to be smart in Hollywood. Mediocrity is rewarded time and time again, Howie?

KURTZ: Well, she would know. I've only had one big part in a film, so I can't say. And she talks about how you're hired on the basis of sexual currency. I think what she's clearly suggesting here is that if you don't play along, you know, particularly, for women, not only will you not get hired, but as we know in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein revelations, much worse could happen.

I will say though that maybe she feels like she went along too much in her movie career, and maybe -- I give her points for candor. But politically speaking, she's been very outspoken about her liberal views, and I don't think that's hurt her career one bit.

SMITH: Well, She's certainly coming down on her own industry pretty hard there, Howie.

KURTZ: Yes.

SMITH: Meanwhile, what is the deal with President Obama and this potential gig with Netflix?

KURTZ: Well, advanced talks we are told between the former president and Netflix. It makes perfect sense. Obama is a global star. He's been on a million news and entertainment shows. To do a series that's being described as, kind of, a high-minded attempt to do inspirational stories, which is very noble and I'm sure a lot of people would enjoy that, but it doesn't sound like it would have the box office appeal, say, to be on a commercial network.

What's also interesting is that it's been made clear -- New York Times had a story on this -- that Barack Obama is not going to be using this as a political platform to take on President Trump, for example. But, fascinating little line in this Time story says, "Well, this show, if it happens, is not a direct answer to Fox News or breitbart.com." As if there's only two categories, either it's an answer to Fox or it's something else. Well, you know, we'll see what Obama comes up with and whether a lot of people will click on it.

SMITH: It's hard to believe there wouldn't be a political nature to it, though.

KURTZ: I think some underlying views of the world events, and perhaps, implying what he thinks about the Trump-era, certainly, would cause people to tune in. I don't think it will be completely politics-free.

SMITH: He certainly enjoyed the spotlight. Howie, it's good to see you.

KURTZ: Same here.

SMITH: Happy weekend to you.

KURTZ: Same to you, Sandra.

SMITH: All right. We'll be right back.

SMITH: That's "The Story" for tonight. I'll see you Monday at 9 AM on "America's Newsroom," and again, on "Outnumbered" at noon. Stay tuned, Tucker's exclusive interview with Attorney General Jeff Sessions is up next. Find out what he says about the growing calls for second special counsel in the FISA abuse investigation.

I'll quote Bret Baier at the end of the last hour. That was just one week of news, a lot happening this week. We thank you for joining us. And thanks to Martha for having me the last couple of nights. Have a great one, everyone. I'm Sandra Smith in New York. Here's Tucker.

END

