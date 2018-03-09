Mixed media reaction to news of Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," March 9, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle along with Juan Williams, Congressman Jason Chaffetz, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire, fury, and frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before.

TRUMP: And it's about time that somebody stuck up to the people of this country and for the people of other countries.

TRUMP: If anything happens to Guam, there's going to big, big trouble in North Korea.

TRUMP: Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.

GUILFOYLE: Critics knocked him for his tough talk and they claim the president's rhetoric on North Korea could lead us to war. Boy, were they as shocked as the rest of us by the breakthrough that no one saw coming, the prospect of a peaceful resolution to the nuclear standoff. Kim Jong-un is now willing to meet in person with President Trump for talks, and this is fact a stunning development. Here's more from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

REX TILLERSON, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: I think this was the most forward leaning report that we've had in terms of Kim Jong-un's, not just willingness, but his strong desire for talks. I think, really, what changed was his posture in a very dramatic way that, in all honesty, came as a bit of surprise to us as well. That he was so forward leaning in his conversations with the delegation from South Korea.

GUILFOYLE: It will take several weeks to agree on timing and location for the talks, but the president said it will happen by May. He is, of course, winning some unusual praise from critics, but there's also plenty of skepticism about upcoming sit-down. OK. Skipping you, Greg.

ERIN BURNETT, CNN ANCHOR: That would be going down as a great president, and there's no way around that.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC ANCHOR: Why has no sitting American president ever met with a leader from North Korea? Why has that never happened? In all the decades North Korea existed as a nation. Why hasn't any other president ever done this? Should I take that to mean that this might be a particularly risky or even an unwise move?

LEON PANETTA ON CNN: There's a better chance that a meeting between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump could actually be successful.

JAMES CLAPPER ON CNN: This is a breakthrough and significant opportunity for us if we play it right.

JOHN KIRBY, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: It's not just about Donald Trump. It's about Moon Jae-in.

WILL RIPLEY, CNN CORRESPONDENT: Kim Jong-un is getting something that his father and grandfather wanted. The optics of sitting down at the table as equals face-to-face with the President of the United States, in this case, Donald Trump.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Dana, so do you think that the president is getting, you know, appropriate, kind of, evaluation and consideration for the steps that he has taken that resulted in this historic outcome?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Unbalance, I think so. I think he's getting -- I would call it a net plus in terms of coverage for him on this with a little dose of skepticism, not about the president but about Kim Jong-un, and appropriately so, because in 1996 and in 2005, they tried the same thing. Not exactly face-to-face talks, but they wanted talks in exchange for something.

And in this case, it seems that depending on what Kim Jong-un actually does, they might actually get nothing for it, right? They want the talks for what? You know, they're going -- supposedly, he said he won't do any missile tests between now and whenever this meeting takes place. And we haven't heard other things from Kim Jong-un on what he would want.

Now, with that said, it is a different situation now than to 1996 or 2005 because, apparently, he does have nuclear weapons now. So he comes to the table in a much different position. But I think there's no doubt that the president's stance and his willingness to be really tough -- plus, if you look at there's always this thing that Kim Jong-un was worried that he would become Saddam Hussein. And there's a reason that Kaddafi turned over his nuclear weapons because they realize that America, like, was not going to put up with it anymore.

So, back to your question, is President Trump getting enough credit? I think so. And I think -- I think that also he can't worry about it too much because leadership is doing things that might not necessarily be popular at the time, but looking back could be very popular. For example, when he said fire and fury back in -- I don't know, was it last spring, and he was at Bedminster, and there was a huge fire fight about that in the media, like, oh, my gosh, it's so bellicose and he's going to lead us to nuclear war.

Well, actually, looking back, and even in Vanity Fair, and the New York Times, and several of those people there, Podesta -- I'm sorry, Panetta and Brennan are all looking back saying, it actually worked in getting to this point. So I think on balance he's getting enough credit --

GUILFOYLE: Yeah --

PERINO: -- And that's what the goal is. The goal shouldn't be enough selling credit. It's the outcome which is denuclearizing North Korea.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely. So the intended outcome and perhaps the eventual outcome, but nevertheless, if you look at the time frame here, Congressman, this is quite, quick turn about for President Trump coming in and being able to achieve this kind of diplomatic, you know, accord in terms of being able to sit down with him to discuss this and to do something that benefits not only the United States but, you know, the rest of the world.

JASON CHAFFETZ, CO-HOST: It reminds me of what Ronald Reagan did. He took this doctrine of peace through strength. And I think Donald Trump laid down the line real early, earned a reputation that he was willing to do what it took to protect the United States, protect Guam, and the allies that we have around the country or around the world. And I think that's paying off in great dividends. And it did happen very quickly. There're going to be a lot of gyration. And if they delay the timeline or what happen -- we need to let this play out because President Trump has put us in a position where we can actually prevail and make the world a better, safer place.

GUILFOYLE: OK, Greg?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Well, obviously, if this were Obama, they would already have demolished Mount Rushmore and they put four Obama heads right there. But I want to hit the point about the optics, they say by elevating Kim, the optics -- he's getting something for nothing. It may actually help rocket man, but that's -- why wouldn't he do it? The point is that's going to be part of the deal. He's going to be in a deal that it's going to probably help him survive.

But in order for this to succeed, we have to be super skeptical and we also have to have -- make sure that there is restitution for Otto Warmbier, right? He has to be part of this equation. And President Trump has spent a lot of time with Otto's dad, so I'm pretty sure that there's going to be-- that's going to be part of the deal. They should find out what happened to Otto? They should find the people who were responsible for that horrible, horrible treatment and they should punish them. I think that's his -- that's his big, to me, personally. I know it may seem irrational. As making sure that there're inspectors there to look at their nukes. But I think it should be part of because you can't let him get away with that.

But, obviously, the sanctions worked. And the sanctions worked because they're like -- it's like -- I would call the sanctions the Trump handshake, right? It's the handshake that doesn't let go and just gets tighter and tighter and tighter. That should be -- I'm going to coin that the Trump handshake because it can go -- it can go on forever. There's no end to these sanctions. It's going to always makes them worse.

And I think they're realizing that this isn't going the way they want to go. Also, he targeted companies, which is kind -- I think it's pretty new. I mean, you target -- you target countries, but you target their companies. That's kind of interesting, but I am -- I am skeptical, but I will also say this that like -- it's an interesting contrast between how Republicans do foreign policy and Democrats. Democrats are like the single parent, but Republicans are like both parents. You've got -- you got the carrot and the stick. The Democrats always think all they have to do is yell world peace and it will happen. No, you actually need a carrot and you need a stick. And I think Trump has been really good at welding that stick.

GUILFOYLE: OK, Juan?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I'm just puzzled because, I mean, I think what I heard was rhetoric that was threatening, hostile, and made people fear that President Trump might, in fact, decide it was time to do a unilateral strike against North Korea. I don't think it led to this. I think what led to this was the South Korean president actually taking the risk of coming together and saying, you know what, we want to reunify, we want the peninsula to be one. Why don't you North Koreans join us at the Olympics, march in with us, let's talk -- let's have some talks. Remember, there's going to be talks between Vice President Pence who went. Those talks broke down, but the South Korean president did meet.

Today, you have a situation where Rex Tillerson, our Secretary of State, said -- as you saw at the start of the show, it's a surprise to us, speaking of the Trump administration, that you get Kim changing his posture in this way. And today at the White House, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was kind of unsure saying, you know what, we want to make sure that he is going to, as a pre-condition to any talks, denuclearize first. And then, other people say, oh, no, they agree to have the meeting. But Sarah Huckabee- Sanders state -- made it seem like we're not quite sure about this. And then, Tillerson said sitting down to talk is not negotiation.

So I think to myself, the way that we're casting this conversation is big win for Trump or not, is he getting enough credit or not? And I'm just thinking the real issue here is how do we deal as a country with North Korea, and are we doing so effectively?

CHAFFETZ: But the South Koreans were the first ones to say it was the presence of Donald Trump --

GUILFOYLE: Right.

CHAFFETZ: -- and the position he took that led to this position. And Obama's policy of appeasement was getting us nowhere other that going backward.

WILLIAMS: I don't think it was appeasement.

WILLIAMS: I think, in fact, if you go back to Republican administrations, if you go back even like to George H.W., then Clinton, then George W., and then Obama, all of them had tried in some way to make a deal. It's not, I think, their failing. I think it's the failing of the North Korea regime to hold to their word. And their word was -- you know, like what the six- party talks or we're going to make -- they always lie.

GUTFELD: You know what you did, you actually kind of like -- you nailed it by mentioning all of the past presidents. This one is obviously different. We actually are the crazy person on the street for once, and that is working. He's unpredictable. You don't know what he's going to do. And unpredictability is a great card to have in your hand.

North Korea finally was facing somebody who might actually nuke you. That's a first. They didn't expect anybody else to do that. But this guy might actually do it. And they're thinking, you know what, the way the sanctions are going, the way they're going after companies, this guy -- it's not going to end well for us, and it may still not end well for Kim, because the other thing we're not talking about is -- and I disagree, Juan. I'm not presenting it as good for Trump or is bad for Trump.

I worried about the people in North Korea because they still got -- we still have to address that. I mean, if they're still starving, you know, do we want to say it's a great -- you know, it's probably is better for the world that he denuclearized, but what about them?

WILLIAMS: I just wonder if the rhetoric -- you mean, everybody seems to be saying, oh, because Trump had this bellicose rhetoric, that shifted Kim's posture. I don't know that. Apparently --

PERINO: The Koreans say that at the White House --

WILLIAMS: No.

PERINO: -- in order to -- I mean, that we know.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: It is -- all of it is a piece of something --

GUILFOYLE: A part of the equation.

PERINO: -- we know why. Except there's one other thing that I think we don't know a lot about. And Dennis Wilder was on the 2 o'clock show today and he said that the Chinese have done something that it changed the way that the Kim regime is able to use currency. And that is -- I don't really understand how that all that dark money stuff works, but basically if he -- if the regime doesn't have a way to pay off the generals in order to keep them in line, then he realizes he's got to have to -- he's going to have to do something.

And they have a South Korean president now that they did not have during the Obama administration who is much more willing to say to the North Koreans, let's try to work this out. It just depends on who you end up with. And right now, what we ended up with is a president who is willing to do what it takes to stop North Korea from having a nuclear weapon. And you have Kim Jong-un squeezed enough that he's figuring, well, let me try this gambit and see if I can get him to the table.

GUILFOYLE: He's certainly unconventional in terms of it -- you know, he's approach. But I think it is part of the puzzle and the piece that has worked here, because certainly --

PERINO: The only different is he has nuclear weapons now.

GUILFOYLE: And that, too. And then I also think there's the China piece in term of their influence behind the scenes and putting pressure --

WILLIAMS: Will Dennis Rodman go?

GUTFELD: I hope so.

WILLIAMS: Because --

GUTFELD: He could be the secret --

GUILFOYLE: Let's not dumb down the segment.

GUILFOYLE: Stay tune for some news that will knock your socks off about the Trump economy, that's next.

CHAFFETZ: I love the Cars. Thanks for doing that for me. Democrats are so laser focused on unsubstantiated collusion and salacious Trump allegations that this good news today about the Trump economy likely went right over their heads. U.S. employers added the most workers since mid- 2016, 313,000 jobs in February crushing expectations. The unemployment rate holding steady for the fifth straight month in a row, 4.1 percent. In addition, the Trump administration's tax cuts appear to have lifted optimism among consumers and businesses. And the Democrats have to hate that, don't they, Juan?

WILLIAMS: No, this is good news. I mean, to me, what you want is an economy that's growing and consistently continues to improve. And in that sense, thanks Obama.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: I knew it.

WILLIAMS: But I will say this, I just think this is good news for everyone. There's some point of concern about wages not going up substantially. People used to make fun of that under Obama, if you recall. People used to talk about labor force participation. It's about the same. So -- but, what we see here is that things are going well. We continue to grow. As you were pointing out, optimism on the part of consumers continues to grow. The stock market had some ups and downs. I think, especially, with regard to Gary Cohn leaving, the stock market was somewhat-- you see the numbers go bump today, that again, good news.

CHAFFETZ: Well, it's also -- it's also Kimberly's --

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

CHAFFETZ: -- Birthday today. I'm sure that has something to do with it as well.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah.

CHAFFETZ: So happy birthday, by the way.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you so much.

CHAFFETZ: But what do you think of these numbers and everything that's --

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. You know I'm encouraged by. Wouldn't anyone be? I mean, whether you're a Democrat or Republican? Don't we want people to have jobs and we want the economy to be thriving. Don't we want less regulation, tax reform, all the things that he's working very earnestly and set vastly to achieve?

I think the numbers are fantastic. This is something that all American businesses should be happy about. And I think it creates opportunity, growth in the market for other people to get in, increase the work force, so that we have more families and more people that are doing well. And also then, providing back into the economic stream.

CHAFFETZ: So, Greg, was this all because of, of course, President Obama? Or did the -- maybe the change of the guard in the presidency have a little bit to do with it?

GUTFELD: I would say -- your answer is meanwhile the Democrats are planning to raise taxes.

PERINO: Repeal and replace.

GUTFELD: So that's you answer about President Obama, because it's the same actual principles, 313,000 jobs, that's the same number of people in the media working to impeach Trump.

GUILFOYLE: That's very funny.

GUTFELD: I think deflection tells you when there's good news. So if you look at the other networks I think Stormy Daniels is now a CNN contributor. I'm not sure, but if you turn it on it's all stormy. All bad weather. You have historic lows in black unemployment, Hispanic unemployment, obviously, the stock market is huge.

Then meanwhile, just off on the side, Donald Trump pardons a navy sailor who was jailed for taking pictures in a nuclear sub. This is a story that we've talked about --

PERINO: Yeah.

GUTFELD: -- that almost nobody really covered. And he, somehow, does that as, like, just an after-thought, which is kind of amazing. It is such a departure. I mean, compare that to, you know -- what is it? When he -- shortening of Bradley -- Chelsea Manning's prison term compared to this, what a change. And I found some interesting other statistics.

You know that household net worth is now up to $100 trillion. That's up 44 trillion since 2009, so that's obviously not Trump. But it tells you the strength of the economy. And the reason why the middle class is shrinking is because more high-income households are moving into the high-income households, so it's like triple since the late 60s. So basically, capitalism is working and we should be very happy.

CHAFFETZ: Dana?

PERINO: Well, I think it shows that if you unleash the economy and the tax cuts and the de-reg piece of the past year have certainly done that, you can see an economy operating, like, at the very highest level. So, you did say this is the highest jobs number since February of 2016.

CHAFFETZ: Right.

PERINO: And so, I can't remember what was happening in February of 2016, but I'm pretty sure we probably didn't do a segment touting how fabulous the economy was. And this segment was set up as the media won't cover this, and that is unfortunate. Thankfully, I think that people see this in their local newspapers, because all across the country, if you're getting a bonus, it's in the paper. And if you're seeing new businesses open up, because people are willing to take risks. If you have more capital in the economy, then people are going to take risks, open up a business. That means that even older people are going back to the work force. You know, they're finding new jobs like that.

But I'm pretty sure that if John Podesta had paid $130,000 out of his account to pay off somebody in Bill Clinton's world that was salacious, there would be coverage. So every media organization gets to make a choice.

GUTFELD: The difference is we all know what Trump is. Trump said I'm not a role model. That's why this Stormy Daniels thing doesn't really resonate with Americans because they know what they got. And also, the unemployment figures, aren't they the lowest in 49 years? So that's kind a big deal.

CHAFFETZ: At the end of the day though --

GUTFELD: To the media, it resonates.

WILLIAMS: Oh --

GUTFELD: I'm talking about Americans -- Americans know what they elected.

WILLIAMS: No, but when --

GUTFELD: So Donald Trump is attracted to adult film stars. I think that's not shocking.

WILLIAMS: Wait, I don't think it was attracting -- I don't think attracted is the workable word --

GUTFELD: But that's how it starts.

CHAFFETZ: At the end of the day -- but at the end of the day --

GUTFELD: That's how biology works.

CHAFFETZ: -- The average person back home, the steel workers, they're feeling good about life. They're optimistic, and companies are as well. And I think that's having the biggest impact on the economy.

Stay tuned because she mocked the vice president's faith, she now apologized. The old Joy Behar say sorry to the millions of other Christians she insulted. That's up next.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. "View" co-host, Joy Behar, made quite a mistake when she mocked our vice-president's faith last month.

JOY BEHAR, "VIEW" CO-HOST: It's one thing to talk to Jesus. It's another thing when Jesus talks to you.

SUNNY HOSTIN, "VIEW" CO-HOST: Exactly. Well, that's different.

BEHAR: That's called mental illness if I'm not correct, hearing voices.

WILLIAMS: We've now learned she has apologized to Mike Pence for attacking his religious beliefs. Disney CEO, Bob Iger, says Behar called the vice president directly to say she was sorry. Now, a source tells Fox News, Mr. Pence accepted, but also encouraged her to apologize publicly to the millions of Christians who watch her show. So let me come to you, Congressman, and say is this about ABC and business or this about religious faith?

CHAFFETZ: Look, there're a lot of people who take their faith seriously. And you can believe in whatever you want in this country. We should encourage that on all -- the whole religious spectrum. But what's not tolerable is when somebody starts mocking you for that and belittling you. And this is a faith with millions and millions of Americans that believe in these things.

And it's always striking to me that you have the people who preach the most tolerance end up being the least tolerant. And I'm sure it was a heartfelt apology. But let's see if she'll do it publicly and be sincere about it and say, you know what, it's OK if you believe in Jesus Christ in this country. I think that's a message that should get out. People shouldn't be mocked on national television for believing in their own faith.

GUTFELD: Or not believing.

WILLIAMS: Or not. We take care of you, man. But I just think that, in fact, I don't have any problem being a Christian in the United States. Nobody attacks me. But I will say this --

GUTFELD: We attack you for other things.

WILLIAMS: Oh yeah, I know. But I do think -- I do think that it's important to really take a step back, and remember that all of this started when Omarosa, I think she was on Big Brother Celebrity Edition, said that if you're worried about Trump as president, you really should worry if Trump disappears and Mike Pence comes on the scene because he has having conversations with Jesus, and he thinks Jesus is telling him what to say. That's what started this conversation on The View. So Dana, are we right to be critical of Joy Behar for just saying this?

PERINO: It is -- that's interesting that nobody really did asked Omarosa to apologize to the vice-president. I think there's a fine line. I could imagine that Pence listened to the apology and accepted it and forgave her, because that's what his religion tells him to do. And he lives his faith. But I think other people could have done that, too. You don't have to be Christian to accept somebody's apology.

The other thing is, on television, sometimes you say things that you regret or that are provocative. And I'm sure that Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, was sort of reluctant to be policing what is being said on air.

So I think -- I just would never say that, but here's what I would say. Everyone gets a choice. When you open your mouth, you get to say whatever you want, and she had to own it.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So Kimberly, Pat Robertson said they should pull the show. It's so offensive. What are you -- are now conservatives just using this as a way to go after a show they don't like?

GUILFOYLE: No. So thank you for the question, but I think it was appropriate that she made the apology and she called him directly. Obviously, you know, it's of concern because it was raised by a shareholder and of Bob Iger. So it's a very, you know, serious situation. And, you know, people are offended. Right?

I mean, they've got to think about it from a strategic perspective, too, and a ratings perspective, also in terms of just the public, you know, approach. So what are people thinking about this? There's millions and millions in this country of Americans that practice their faith and their religion. And they deserve to be -- you know, have the respect to be able to do that. And not only that, to say that about, you know, the vice president.

I'm quite certain that Joy regrets those comments. Certainly, ABC doesn't applaud them. And they specifically also brought up all the Trump supporters, as well.

So they're saying, "Listen, you've offended a lot of people. You've said terrible things now about the president, about the vice president, about Christians in America and Christians in general." That's not a good situation for the network to find themselves in, but Mr. Iger showing leadership in this direction, and she's made her apology, and I think you won't be hearing that any further.

WILLIAMS: Greg, what about evangelicals and religion, and Trump and his scandal?

GUTFELD: I don't know. I don't know about that. You'd have to ask them.

Not me.

WILLIAMS: You're not in that -- you're not in that group.

GUTFELD: I -- you know, I wouldn't have apologized, I guess. I think it's-- I think -- that's an odd situation to put somebody in. What she said offended a lot of people, but you know, our -- we offend a lot of people.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: I offend a lot of people.

GUILFOYLE: And you're never sorry.

GUTFELD: I have been sorry before, but I have been forced to apologize. And I -- and it's like it's -- an apology is not an apology if it's forced.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: And she said -- Joy Behar, we know what Joy Behar does. We know what Joy Behar is. And she makes a lot of money for ABC. I think -- I think it's weird that he did that. Even though -- even if a shareholder, maybe a big shareholder, complained.

And I thought what she said was -- you know, I don't care.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: But she's going into like her eighth decade. I think she's in her 70s. Right? Is she in her 70s? The fact that you're at that age and you still have to go to the principal's office, scarce the hell out of me.

Because it's like -- it just means that it's going to happen to me.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: I keep thinking, at my -- you know, I'm in my early 30s -- that I'll never have to go through what I went through in high school.

GUILFOYLE: Plus 20.

GUTFELD: Grade school. But it's like it never ends.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: You can always be in the principal's office. It's got to stop.

GUILFOYLE: And the shareholder was Justin Danhof.

GUTFELD: Who's that?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, you wouldn't know.

GUTFELD: Well, what does that mean? Am I supposed to be --

GUILFOYLE: Ponder it.

WILLIAMS: Ponder it, all right.

GUTFELD: I'll ponder it.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: I'm done.

WILLIAMS: From president to producer. Barack Obama may have a new TV gig. Dana Perino fills you in next.

PERINO: Breaking entertainment news. First up, President Obama never shied away from a camera in the Oval Office. There's word now he could be going Hollywood as a moderator of a new series on Netflix.

The former president and wife Michelle Obama are reportedly in talks to produce new shows for the streaming service. Content could focus on subjects important to them during their time in the White House like health care, nutrition or voting rights. That's from a spokesperson.

What do you think of that, K.G.?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I like this. Why not? You know, I'm always for more --

PERINO: I think it's natural for them.

GUILFOYLE: I think so, too. Why not have a diversified portfolio and everything in life? Like why not? More variety, more interests, more options.

PERINO: I always thought, Juan, that she might go on to have her own talk show.

WILLIAMS: Wow, I never thought that. But I mean, she's -- I mean, people would watch and see if it worked. I'm not sure it would work. I don't know.

I was always -- you know, in the larger picture thinking when I heard this, culture now dominates politics. No question. And so we had talked for a while about the possibility if President Trump hadn't been victorious, that they would have -- he would have created his own TV network or Trump TV.

Now here's Obama after two terms and basically, he's saying you've got to get into the TV business to control the messaging, the narratives that are out there, and he's going to do it. And it's possible, Dana --

GUILFOYLE: Control it?

WILLIAMS: Well, because what he's going to do, Kimberly, is he may be --

GUILFOYLE: Frame it (ph).

WILLIAMS: -- like, a talk show host and introduce issues that are a concern to him.

PERINO: Well, right.

WILLIAMS: And elaborate.

PERINO: And Jason, there's somebody said that this could be, possibly, the former president trying to shape his legacy going forward.

JASON CHAFFETZ, CO-HOST: Well --

PERINO: Not a bad idea.

CHAFFETZ: --- we understand why he was giving out all those free Obama phones. Now you can just watch him on your Obama phones.

WILLIAMS: Boob. Boo.

GUTFELD: Call back.

PERINO: That was a long time ago.

WILLIAMS: And also inaccurate.

CHAFFETZ: No, but -- you know, I think he's probably pretty bored, too. Once you've been the president of the United States --

PERINO: And he's a young man. He's got a lot ahead of him. And he always wanted to get into media, apparently, into the business end.

GUTFELD: Well, it's pretty easy to do. You just sit there, kind of like what he did as president. He is the TV version of a president. He's exactly what they want, which was a kind of an incompetent progressive without a plan. He would have been a perfect -- he could play himself if they bring back "The West Wing."

They should just do a great documentary where he plays an Obama impersonator, and he goes to parties and events --

PERINO: And pretends.

GUTFELD: And pretends that he's himself. I would watch that. But this would put me to sleep.

PERINO: All right. Next up, some big news for "Sopranos" fans. Watch.

JAMES GANDOLFINI, ACTOR: Let's understand each other from the get-go here, OK? I'm in the carton (ph) and waste management business. I'm only here because I'm a friend of Silvio's. You're a friend of Silvio's. You may be having a family problem that I can help you with. And if I can do it, that would make me happy.

PERINO: The hit HBO mafia drama wrapped up in 2007, but it's coming back, this time on the big screen with a prequel set in the '60s during the Newark riots in New Jersey. The star of the series, James Gandolfini, passed away in 2013. The movie will likely feature his character as a young boy.

Greg, what do you know about this?

GUTFELD: Well, you know what? There already is a prequel. If you go onto Netflix, go to "The Rockford Files." In 1979, there are two episodes written by David Chase, who wrote the "Sopranos."

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: They're -- the two episodes feature twos guys that later become characters in the "Sopranos." One of the episodes is called "Jersey Bounce." That's when they go to L.A., and they live next door to Jim Rockford's dad. Great episode. And the other one called "Just a Couple of Guys," where Jim Rockford goes to Newark to deal with some kind of weird thing that happened and runs into these guys.

So it's all about these Newark hoodlums with "The Rockford Files," and David Chase wrote this stuff, because he was thinking about "The Sopranos." So you've got to check -- nobody knows about those episodes. They're so good.

PERINO: All right.

CHAFFETZ: I love "The Rockford Files."

PERINO: You love TV?

CHAFFETZ: I love "Rockford Files." That's why I always wanted, you know, a Firebird.

GUTFELD: Yes. One of the greatest cars ever.

CHAFFETZ: Exactly.

PERINO: Are you going to watch it, Juan? Are you going to go to the movie theater?

WILLIAMS: I love "The Sopranos." I was hoping they would explain the final scene. I'm still puzzled.

PERINO: You're waiting for the sequel?

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: And Kimberly, Newark, that is an interesting time frame to look at. I mean, there's a lot of things happening there.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I think this is kind of fascinating idea, and I'm sure people are going to very much enjoy it. Some people are, like, adamantly opposed to prequels, but I like it. I like to go back, see kind of, like, the history of it, how it's developed --

PERINO: Me, too.

GUILFOYLE: -- and see the characters, you know, from like their inception at a younger age.

PERINO: All right.

GUTFELD: I'm a fan of NyQuil.

PERINO: Oh, I love ZzzQuil. I tried the ZzzQuil and that (UNINTELLIGIBLE).

All right. Finally, anyone been wondering what Rachel Dolezal has been up to -- you all remember her? She's a former NAACP leader who was unmasked as a white woman. She has a new show on Netflix herself and has drummed up some controversy. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't want to focus on this for the rest of my life.

RACHEL DOLEZAL, FORMER NAACP LEADER: And do you think I do?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, why don't you just let it go away?

PERINO: So Greg, remember, she was a quite controversial character there for a while.

GUTFELD: This is what -- what I hate about the entertainment industry, is they devote attention to those who will be willing to do anything for attention. She's not a hero. It's likely that she has a mental issue. She could be mentally ill, which will make for some people, some very bored people, fun entertainment to watch, but it's kind of sad.

PERINO: That is interesting.

GUTFELD: I think.

PERINO: What do you think about it, Jason?

CHAFFETZ: I think it's a very sad story. I have absolutely no desire to ever watch it. And there are so many inspirational stories --

GUILFOYLE: Right.

CHAFFETZ: -- of people who have done amazing things in their lives. I hate to see somebody profit from just -- it seems weird.

PERINO: Juan, she wrote a book last year that was called "In Full Color: Finding My Place in A Black-And-White World." What do you make of it?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, I mean, to me, you know, White is the new black for her, I guess. I don't know that she's mentally ill. But I think in this moment, when there is so much kind of questions about post-racial America or racial transitions, and -- I just -- I find her interesting.

I'm also interested in the idea that she's not being paid.

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: So she invited this attention, and they're taking advantage of it, in the way that, I think, was-- Greg was just talking about reality TV. And --

PERINO: Well, and also, Kimberly, you know, this is the other thing, is that her son is a part of the show. And apparently, he is not thrilled about it. And he said, "I resent some of her choices, and I resent some of the words she's spoken." I kind of feel bad for him.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. I think he's in a tough position. It is his mom. And you know, you don't want to see a child being put in a conflicted position like that.

PERINO: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: This is probably not a show I'm going to watch.

PERINO: I think we're going to watch "The Sopranos" first --

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: -- and then the Obamas and then maybe not Dolezal.

All right. Stay right there. "Facebook Friday," up next.

GUTFELD: "Facebook Friday." Let's begin. This is a question from Patty B: "If the president gave you a nickname, what would it be?" Juan.

PERINO: What would you want it to be?

WILLIAMS: This has -- sort of has happened, because he says that I'm childish. When he tweets negatively about me says, he says, "Childish Juan Williams ran up to me to ask for a photo."

This is the most incredible thing.

GUTFELD: Childish Juan.

WILLIAMS: Childish Juan. The thing is --

GUILFOYLE: Is that the best or what?

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, at least I'm not "Lying" or --

GUTFELD: Look, Childish Juan.

GUILFOYLE: Little.

WILLIAMS: Little. Little, that's it.

GUTFELD: Little Juan Williams.

WILLIAMS: Yes, yes, yes.

GUILFOYLE: Or "Crying."

WILLIAMS: And you know what this is based on, by the way. If you have a second, I'll tell you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So we were out in the lobby one day.

GUILFOYLE: We have plenty of time.

WILLIAMS: And the guy, he comes up to say hello. And one of the janitors said to me, "Hey, Mr. Williams, can I get a picture with Mr. Trump?"

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And I said, "Well, I'll ask him." And that's -- on that basis, he says, "Oh, Childish Juan Williams ran up to me to ask for a photo."

GUTFELD: That's great.

Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: I don't know. He says "extraordinary" a lot. Sort of a nickname. I don't know. What would he nickname me? That's very interesting.

WILLIAMS: Wonderful Birthday Girl.

GUILFOYLE: That's cute.

GUTFELD: That's not a nickname.

WILLIAMS: That's not a nickname?

GUTFELD: Jason.

CHAFFETZ: I don't know. Curly.

GUTFELD: That's pretty good. "Curly Jason -- Curly Jason ran up to me in the cafeteria."

GUILFOYLE: Are you aware if you have a nickname from him?

CHAFFETZ: I don't know. He was -- he was very ginger with the idea that the Oversight -- you know, I don't want to get sideways. "Can't ask you any questions." So he was always a little cautious.

GUTFELD: Interesting. Dana, a nickname?

PERINO: I'm afraid I have one, and it's probably not a good one.

GUTFELD: Well, come on. Everybody's got to play.

PERINO: I'll take "High Energy."

GUTFELD: "High Energy"? That's been used. Hasn't it?

PERINO: No. Low energy!

WILLIAMS: Low energy.

GUTFELD: I think he's going to -- he called me "Clive."

WILLIAMS: Why?

GUTFELD: Because I look live Clive Owen. A lot of people tell me that.

GUILFOYLE: You made that up.

GUTFELD: Question from Mary A.: "What is something you always wanted to learn to do?"

PERINO: Play the flute.

GUTFELD: Dana, play the flute. Why?

PERINO: I think it's a pretty instrument, like the music from it is very pretty.

GUTFELD: Of all the instruments, the flute?

PERINO: Yes, it's gorgeous.

GUTFELD: Jeez. You can't get in a rock band unless it's Jethro Tull.

CHAFFETZ: What?

PERINO: I don't want to be in a rock band.

GUTFELD: I can barely think of any band besides Jethro Tull.

PERINO: I wanted to play the flute in church, OK?

GUTFELD: You did live on the edge, didn't you?

PERINO: I was in the hand bell choir.

GUTFELD: Right. Yes. I think we have -- I think your nickname is Safe Dana. "Oh, there's Safe Dana, wants to play the flute."

Jason.

CHAFFETZ: I wish I could blow glass. Like a glass blower.

GUTFELD: There's a theme here.

CHAFFETZ: I wish I could do that.

GUTFELD: Wind instruments.

WILLIAMS: I don't think we want to talk about this.

GUTFELD: Blow glass?

CHAFFETZ: Like make those glass -- you've seen that on TV, where the guys get up there, and they make the glass.

GUTFELD: Wow! Juan.

WILLIAMS: Seriously? Are you joking?

CHAFFETZ: They don't give me the questions in advance.

GUILFOYLE: He was under pressure, and he came up with that.

WILLIAMS: OK.

CHAFFETZ: Glass.

WILLIAMS: I want to learn -- so my whole family speaks Spanish, but I don't speak Spanish. Even my grandchildren speak Spanish. I should learn how to speak it.

GUILFOYLE: You're Panamanian.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

CHAFFETZ: Can I revise my answer?

GUTFELD: No. There's no revisions in Facebook.

CHAFFETZ: I want to go with the Spanish.

GUTFELD: There's no turning back.

All right, Kimberly, I know you -- you can do everything. But there must be something.

GUILFOYLE: Well, we can sit and think about it. Let's see. But what I would like to do -- actually, I want to go with an instrument. I used to play the piano when I was little, and then I didn't keep up with it. But I think that's a lot of fun.

GUTFELD: Something I always wanted to learn to do, be -- be more -- I need to be less selfless. You know? I'm constantly giving so much. I need to be more --

PERINO: You need to be more selfish.

GUTFELD: -- selfish. I need to be more selfish.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's what I think is the problem.

PERINO: That's a good idea.

GUTFELD: And I'm glad you all agree with me.

All right. "One More Thing" is up next.

GUILFOYLE: Blow glass?

GUILFOYLE: It's time now for "One More Thing." We have a fantastic special coming up on the FOX News Channel. You recall the evening, what happened the night of June 12, 1994, when Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were brutally murdered. Well, disgraced football player O.J. Simpson may have some insight, because he gave a bombshell interview in 2006 where he reveals his hypothetical account of what happened on that infamous night. Take a look.

O.J. SIMPSON: I'm going to tell you a story you've never heard. It concerns the murders of my ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her young friend, Ronald Goldman. Forget everything you think you know about that night, because I know the facts better than anyone. This is one story the whole world got wrong.

GUILFOYLE: And this will be Sunday evening on the FOX broadcast network at 8 p.m. Eastern. And this has never been seen before. It's going to be quite fascinating. Because this is the case that really went around the world. It is a 2-hour special, titled, "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession." You'll hear from Christopher Darden, as well, and Nicole Brown Simpson's family. And many more.

PERINO: I'm going to watch that.

GUTFELD: I'm going to watch Fox News instead. Anyway.

PERINO: Well, as long as you're watching Fox, everyone will be happy.

Well, this is one of my favorite days of the year: Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday, everybody. So we have some beautiful, wonderful --

GUTFELD: Yay!

PERINO: -- Magnolia cupcakes that we're going to pass around. And just because we know Juan loves the banana pudding at Magnolia, we got you a special one.

GUILFOYLE: He does. Is this the best?

WILLIAMS: That was very kind of you. Thank you.

PERINO: And here's a plate for you. To you. And you.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you so much.

PERINO: Happy birthday, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you, my love.

PERINO: The seventh birthday we spent together.

GUILFOYLE (GESTURING AT PHOTOS ON BACK SCREEN): Why are all these, I'm, like, eating food and doing -- you know?

PERINO: Hey.

GUILFOYLE: Cupcakes! The breakfast of champions. Fantastic. But thank you all so much.

PERINO: OK.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you.

PERINO: All right. Greg is next.

GUTFELD: All right. Saturday, that's tomorrow, 10 p.m. This is a great show. Ten p.m., "The Greg Gutfeld Show." Dr. Drew Pinsky, Lauren Saban, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, and special guest dropping by, Mr. Carter Page. That's going to be exciting.

Now it's time for --

GRAPHIC: Greg's You're Bee-utiful News

GUTFELD: "Greg's Your Bee-utiful News." That's right. Where you get all of your bee-utiful news.

Let's take a look at this fellow. Here's a guy couldn't grow a beard on his own. So he decided he'd have a beard full of bees. And he's actually lecturing while he's wearing the bees.

Do you know how he did that? He has a queen on him and some bee pheromones. Isn't this exciting?

PERINO: Wow.

GUTFELD: So a lot of people have weird hobbies.

Is this what you want to do, Jason? After blowing glass? Cover yourself in bees?

CHAFFETZ: Well, the glass --

GUILFOYLE: Where's Trey Gowdy? We want the texts coming in.

CHAFFETZ: My answer --

PERINO: Trey Gowdy, don't let us down.

GUILFOYLE: Trey, send them.

PERINO: Trey, please send us emails making fun of Jason Chaffetz.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Poor guy.

PERINO: Aren't you glad, Juan, we have someone else to pick on?

WILLIAMS: He's a good man.

All right. Get ready to lose an hour of sleep on Sunday. That's right. It's time to spring forward as we return to Daylight Savings Time.

GUTFELD: You got the weak "One More thing."

WILLIAMS: This Sunday will mark 100 years since Daylight Savings Time made its debut in the USA. Europeans began two years earlier. Both sides of the Atlantic used the longer day to save on fuel during World War I.

But I've got to tell you, the debate over moving the clock back and forward is still going on. Just yesterday, the Florida legislature voted to keep Daylight Savings Time year round. If the governor and Congress approve, they'll join Arizona and Hawaii, the two states currently exempt.

PERINO: It gets confusing, though, with the flights and everything.

GUILFOYLE: That was fascinating.

GUTFELD: It was.

CHAFFETZ: All right. As chairman of the Oversight Committee, one of the things I did was I brought Martin Shkreli up before the committee. Remember, he took the generic drugs, rose them to record high levels. And we had him before the committee.

PERINO: Right.

CHAFFETZ: Do you think you've done anything wrong?

MARTIN SHKRELI, BUSINESSMAN: On the advice of counsel, I invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and respectfully decline to answer your question.

CHAFFETZ: Well, today he was sentenced to seven years in prison. And I hope he serves every single second of it.

GUILFOYLE: OK. And everyone, have a great weekend. Thanks for the birthday wishes. "Special Report" is up next. Hey, Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Happy birthday, Kimberly

GUILFOYLE: Thank you.

END

