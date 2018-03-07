Gutfeld on 'The Bachelor' finale

"The Bachelor" finale was last night. Here's the high point.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We just made a big circle. It's a trash fire.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

The show boiled down to a vacuous cad proposing to a woman after he had previously proposed to, then dumped and humiliated on live television, a different gal. And yes, I said gal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARIE LUYENDYK JR., 'THE BACHELOR': I've made some bad decisions. But the best decision was running back to you.

Lauren Elizabeth Burnham, will you marry me?

LAUREN BURNHAM, CONTESTANT, 'THE BACHELOR': Definitely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

That's a mistake.

The second woman accepted the proposal from this snore of a bore. Because you know love conquers all, especially when a producer demands it.

Now that other dumped woman confronted the jerk about his deceitful character and he apologized. She forgave him.

Why? Well, Arie used modern therapy-speak to paper over his actions. The woman is still hurt, but he feels her pain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LUYENDYK: I do regret -- regret proposing that day, because I wasn't fully ready.

BECCA KUFRIN, CONTESTANT, 'THE BACHELOR': Then why did you?

LUYENDYK: I think the pressure of this. The pressure of being "The Bachelor," knowing that there's a timeline and having to make that decision on that day.

KUFRIN: But you always have a choice, and you didn't need to make that choice.

LUYENDYK: I know, and I own up to that. That's on me. That is totally on me. I have no excuse for that. I apologize for that.

KUFRIN: And I forgive you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

That was fast. Sorry, ladies, he's taken -- at least for three or four more months.

So did Becca, the spurned ex-fiancee, learn her lesson that seeking love on a reality show often doesn't pan out the way one expects? Well, she agreed to be "The Bachelorette" in the next series. Yes, a show humiliates you and your solution: return to the very show that humiliates you. It's like me on "The Five."

Then they paraded all the new male flash for her to peruse. How quickly Arie the creep was tossed on the heap. One man showed up with a majestic steed. So who needs an ass when you can have a horse? I wish Becca the best of luck and look forward to seeing Arie on the cover of "Us Weekly," inevitably caught making out with a groupie at a promotional event for cheap vodka.