Florida shooting failures: Did authorities drop the ball?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Here we go. Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and she flies first class on a paper airplane, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

Sheriff Scott Israel was grilled by Jake Tapper on Sunday, where the official did everything possible to avoid blame for the blunders leading to the Parkland shooting. At times, he seemed like he was reading from a fortune cookie:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: Do you think that if the Broward sheriff's office had done things differently, this shooting might not have happened?

BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF SCOTT ISRAEL: Listen, if ifs and buts were candy and nuts, you know, O.J. Simpson would still be in the record books.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know what that means. There's 17 dead people and a whole list of things your department could've done differently.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Oh, man. I don't know. If its and buts were candy and nuts this jackass would be out on his butt. At least I made it rhyme, it was the same word. But he also said this with a straight face:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TAPPER: Are you really not taking any responsibility for the multiple red flags that were brought to the attention of the Broward Sheriff's Office about this shooter before the incident?

ISRAEL: Jake, I can only take responsibility for what I knew about. I exercised my due diligence. I've given amazing leadership to this agency.

TAPPER: Amazing leadership?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Amazing. See, he's less a sheriff and more a politician. And like a politician, he's just trying to cover his butt, hoping the media focuses on other things like ending evil NRA discounts, which has nothing to stop what happened in Parkland.

And so we keep hearing more about the mistakes that authorities received many tips warning them that Cruz was going to do something bad, including, potentially, a mass shooting. And then there are the deputies failing to confront the shooter. The sheriff denied these facts before. And now does all he can to save his job, including throwing one deputy under the bus:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ISRAEL: I gave him a gun. I gave him a badge. I gave him the training. If he didn't have the heart to go in, that's not my responsibility.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That's some leader. But would you be surprised, remember the CNN town hall? Knowing the lapses in his leadership, he diverted the audience away from his own incompetence toward Dana Loesch, who probably would have done a better job than him:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ISRAEL: I understand you're standing up for the NRA, and I understand that's what you're supposed to do, but you just told this group of people that you are standing up for them. You're not standing up for them until you say I want less weapons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That's the real disgrace: knowing what he knew then and playing that card for applause.

So maybe you should be mad but not at the NRA, at this dope.

Kimberly, when he says -- when he was talking about that deputy and he says, you know, he's only responsible up to a point, is he right? Like, he wasn't there so it wasn't his problem?

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: I mean, just the language, his rhetoric, really just shows his lack of integrity, lack of leadership skills and qualities. He is the head boss. He should be the one taking ownership of the situation and really making it a teachable moment and saying that this is in fact something that they could have done better, that the deputy should have gone in, that they had the training. That they should like re-examine situations like this. Maybe they're not making it real enough, so the people aren't confronted enough with situations like this to be able to make those snap decisions, you know, judgement. And this guy seems like he's just playing to the theater, you know. That he thinks he's some character, flawed for sure, in a Shakespearean play and he wants to just play to the crowd. And the more adulation that they give him, the better he feels. And you just see it by those moments, especially when you know what he knew at the time, how he behaved in the town hall. I mean, that's why so many people are calling for him to resign.

GUTFELD: Yeah. Or at least be suspended, Jesse. I don't know. When he said, he mentioned his amazing leadership. He's trying to steal from Donald Trump's vernacular, but it didn't work.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: It's like Hillary after Benghazi, had paraded her amazing leadership. It doesn't make sense to me. He's a political animal, and he acts like a politician because he doesn't accept responsibility. This guy switched parties to run for office. He was accused of running a page (INAUDIBLE). And at this point, he is now comparing himself to MLK, Gandhi and Abraham Lincoln.

GUILFOYLE: That's it?

WATTERS: Yeah. So he sounds like your typical politician. So, the one deputy didn't go in the building, and then when more deputies showed up, they didn't go into the building. So they were either cowards, they broke protocol or have the wrong protocol. We're going to find out which one that is. We also know that they were called 23 times about this guy. Two of those times they were warned that he was going to be a possible school shooter. And now he's running a P.R. campaign, he's going on CNN, and blaming the NRA, and not accepting responsibility. And he's taking credit away from the other department that showed up ahead of his own deputies. It almost seems like he's more concerned with bashing the NRA than solving the school safety issue. And Democrats, who for the last several years had said that police departments need to be held to a higher standard, need more supervision, need more scrutiny. Now, they really have no appetite to look into the sheriff. Republicans usually give police the benefit of the doubt, but at this point there's -- looks like there's a lot of mistakes that were made and Republicans want to investigate here. I think that's fine. Investigate. Let the facts fall where they may. I just don't want to see a cover-up because it sounds like there might be a cover-up going on.

GUTFELD: Dana, when you watched the Jake Tapper interview, I guess it was on Sunday, do you think he realized that the sheriff had fleeced him at the town hall and this was like payback? He's like, all right, you knew all this stuff.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: But he does it in a way that's classy, right? He doesn't drag him through the mud, gave him a chance to answer. And the answer, as you pointed out, and you've showed is more horrible. There was no sympathy for victims or the families. So it was just all defensiveness. And quite honestly, I thought it was delusion. And I do wonder, if he actually thinks that he did nothing wrong. But I believe in the military, if your soldiers don't follow through, like you're responsible.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Or else it doesn't work.

GUTFELD: Chain of command, right.

PERINO: If you don't have a chain of command that is followed, then it would -- the chain will break.

GUTFELD: Juan, do you think he deserves some kind of discipline? I mean, there is talk of suspension or should he resign? The governor can fire him, even though he's an elected official, I believe.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: This whole conversation is just to me like way off in the weeds somewhere. I mean, to me, what we need to be talking about is what happened with those young people who are dead.

GUTFELD: That's what we're doing, actually.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't think so.

GUTFELD: If somebody reacted to the shooter.

GUILFOYLE: They would be alive.

GUTFELD: . they would be alive. But go ahead.

WILLIAMS: Well, no. I mean, President Trump today said that even without a weapon, he would have run in, right? I mean, the point is the dead young people.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And so, to me, you see now this rush of Republicans to blame the FBI, to blame the sheriff of the county. Never, ever to talk about the NRA, the proliferation of guns in this society that wacko young man, you know, underage, under 21, able to get an assault rifle. To me, this is where the conversation. So, we can go back and forth about whether or not you should fire Sheriff Israel. Fine. I don't know.

GUTFELD: That was the topic today, Juan. We often talk about practical solutions for the last few weeks.

WILLIAMS: That's not a practical solution.

GUTFELD: I think it is. If you're responsible for what happened.

(CROSSTALK) WILLIAMS: Do you think it's going to stop more shootings in the future?

GUTFELD: We shouldn't imprison anybody because that doesn't bring the dead. Somebody murder somebody, don't put him in jail because that doesn't bring back the dead. That's insane.

WILLIAMS: That is exactly opposite of what you would normally argue, where you say things like the death penalty and strong punishment will, in fact, discourage repeat crimes. In this case, I don't see the going after this sheriff or even the deputy. And, by the way, Dana, he thinks that he did a good job. His lawyer put out a statement saying he was the first to call in.

PERINO: I wasn't talking about Peterson.

WILLIAMS: OK.

PERINO: I was talking about Israel.

WILLIAMS: But I'm saying in terms of this conversation about the sheriff, it seems to me, it's almost like a political ploy by Republicans to get attention away from.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: The politics started in the town hall when he tried to divert the responsibilities for his actions on Dana Loesch. That was the political move. Now, you want to talk about the NRA and you want to talk about solutions to prevent future gun violence, let's roll this tape of -- Donald Trump actually mentioning the NRA in an interesting way today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Don't worry about the NRA. They're on our side. Half of you are so afraid of the NRA. There's nothing to be afraid of. And you know what, if they're not with you, we have to fight them every once in a while. That's OK. They're doing what they think is right. I will tell you, they are doing what they think is right. But sometimes we're going to have to be very tough and we have to fight them. But we need strong background checks. For a long period of time, people resisted that. But now, people, I think, are really into it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So Jesse, how political is that? That seems like the most middle-of-the-road, he goes to one hand and then the other on the NRA. I mean.

WATTERS: It's pretty honest and it's for a politician. That takes a lot of courage to take on someone that's been backing your party for decades. Juan makes this point like you can't chew gum and walk at the same time. Republicans have criticized the FBI, this sheriff. And Republicans have also put forward solutions to school safety by taking on the NRA and saying raise the limit for purchasing an AR-15, by banning bump stocks, expanding background checks. All we've heard from the left is, let's just crucify the NRA. I'm glad that all of a sudden you think police just need to be trusted, willy-nilly, and everything they do is perfect. Because now, when they do make mistakes, you should be able to hold police accountable.

WILLIAMS: Yes. But I didn't say.

WATTERS: So, you don't think they should be held accountable?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I believe these people are paid for by taxpayer money. And if they make a mistake they should be held accountable.

WILLIAMS: Of course.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: But you want to give them a pass.

WILLIAMS: I did not. Why do you say such a thing?

WATTERS: Because you just said it. You say you don't care. It doesn't matter.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: This is a diversion. But let me just come to your point.

WATTERS: It's not.

WILLIAMS: The bump stocks, right? How long has congress had since Vegas to act?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: It would be a diversion if something had been done.

GUTFELD: Kimberly is raising her hand.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. I'm not raising an arm, just the hand. So here's the problem here. I think that, you know, if we really just want to be honest about it, all these things should be examined and look at. And to be fair, to give credit, the president did have a listening session to discuss this.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

GUILFOYLE: . and bring up weapons. They did bring up guns. The president is one of the first people to come out and say, look, we have to take an examination of all this and what happened. Maybe we need to raise the age. Maybe we should make it so that, you know, bump stocks aren't, you know, available, etcetera. So all these things are in play, but it doesn't mean that we should be derelict in our duty to do an examination of the sheriff's department, just like we've done in the FBI, to make sure that the right protocols in place. To make sure that this doesn't happen again. That is healthy, it is responsible, and it is competency. And that's what we need to focus on here. So all of this is appropriate discussion, just like we should discuss the sheriff here, Israel, and whether or not he's the right person to be doing that job. I think the answer is clear.

GUTFELD: Dana, when we talk about diversions and political agendas, it's like the NRA discount story is kind of like a diversion away. Everybody here at this table and Donald Trump at his listening event, there's everything from civil tags to hardening soft targets. How does banning NRA discounts are getting rid of that, how does that help?

PERINO: So United Airlines enterprise, rent-a-car, I think Hertz joined in, and now Delta. And so, in this scenario, I understand there's going to be opposition to the NRA. Just like there's opposition to Planned Parenthood, like the mirror organization for ideology. But in this situation, when you -- we've talk about see-something, say-something, should lead to do-something. And we know that the do-something did not happen in this case. So why would you take that out on dues paying members of the NRA who want to rent a car from you. Why are you punishing them? It doesn't make sense. And then it gets even worse, I think, because now an elected official in Georgia is saying, oh, yeah, Delta, we're going to come back at you and take away your tax break. Like, this is actually going to lead nowhere because a corporation has the right to make a decision. If they want to lose customers, fine. If it means that much to them and they want to take the P.R. hit for it, or maybe they think they get good P.R. out of this, they've made that calculation as a business. I don't think the government should come in then and try to punish them.

WATTERS: And lastly, this sheriff is the reason why people want to arm themselves because they don't believe the sheriff can protect their safety, as they didn't this time. They weren't able to protect themselves.

GUILFOYLE: Haven't work this time.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: An enterprise should probably focus more on the safety of their cars than this.

GUILFOYLE: You had a bad experience?

GUTFELD: Some people have bad experiences and you can google that. All right. The Democratic rebuttal to the Republican memo is out. Does it bolster the GOP case? Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Over the weekend, Democrats released a redacted version of their highly-hide memo to counter Republican allegations of surveillance abuses on the Trump campaign. Does it harm their case more than it helps them? The president thinks so.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: That was really just a confirmation of, if you call it the Republican memo or the Nunes memo, it's referred to a lot if things, but that was nothing but a confirmation. And a lot of bad things happened on the other side. Not on this side but on the other side. Somebody should look into it because what they did is really fraudulent, and somebody should be looking into that. And by somebody, I'm talking about you know who.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Adam Schiff spent his Sunday firing back on twitter and T.V.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I'm not surprised the president doesn't like it. I'm not surprised, frankly, that the White House tried to bury this memo responds as long as they could. But it's important for the public to see the facts that the FBI acted appropriately in seeking a warrant on Carter Page. They're not part of some deep state, as the president, apparently, would like the public to believe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Against my better judgment, I'm going to go to Juan first on this one. I'm not going to interrupt you. I'm just going to say wrong every time I think you're wrong. Go ahead.

WILLIAMS: I think that's the president's language.

WATTERS: Wrong.

WILLIAMS: I think the president called into Judge Jeanine and says Adam Schiff is a bad guy, and a liar and all the rest. It just strikes me as so funny because if you stop and think about it, his own justice department said it's reckless to put the first memo out, the Nunes memo, right? His own FBI said they had grave concerns. Why? Because it was going to undermine the FISA court and you have to put out dockets. So here comes the Schiff memo and, gosh, it indicates that not only where they're four judges on the FISA court who look at this, but it indicates that the FISA court said, you know what, we're not using any dossier as the basis for spying on the campaign or on Trump.

WATTERS: wrong.

WILLIAMS: We have -- there you go. There's Trump again.

GUILFOYLE: He held back.

WILLIAMS: And they say instead, here we have legitimate documentation of Carter Page who had lived in Moscow for four years, business dealings with the Russians. There were contact between Russians, not only Page by Papadopoulos, all predating it, all justifying that the FISA court would say there is a reason, a legitimate reason, to look at these contacts with Russians.

WATTERS: Wrong. All right. I will later at the end go point by point account of that. Kimberly, would you like to come in and say.

GUTFELD: I sense a new segment or show. Wrong, with Jesse Watters.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Take it away.

GUILFOYLE: Or Greg in love with Jake Tapper.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Jake did a really nice job on that last.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: So what do you think about the Dem memo? Do you think it helps their case or do you think it just muddies the water?

GUILFOYLE: I think it muddies the water. I don't know, necessarily -- meaning the Democrats case?

WATTERS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: I don't know, necessarily, that it helps their case. I would say in part it does. Look, the president is very frustrated by it because he feels there's so much partisan politics at play. He says everything said about him and his campaign and his family and everyone associated with him in Russian collusion, and they tried to take the election away from him. They tried to delegitimize the presidency. He's at war with the press. He's frustrated. So this is just another example where he feels that people are trying to obfuscate issues. And make it difficult for the American people to understand, even as bright as they are, what's going on here. This is really just an example of politics not really working at its best in D.C., and that was the whole drain the swamp movement, right, because that's what we're seeing here.

WATTERS: That's right. One of the things Juan mentioned was that the dossier really didn't play any role in the FISA application, and that they had verified all this stuff when they made the application. That's directly contradicted by James Comey who testified in front of the senate intelligence committee that three months after the warrant on Page have been granted, that the dossier was still unverified and salacious when he briefed the president about it in January 2017, Greg.

GUTFELD: I have to admit that our memo is bigger than their memo.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: This game of rock, paper, scissors. Nunes' was paper and they were rock. Paper goes over rock in case you remember. They claim that they counter the Republican accusation of abuse, but it's -- they use the word speculate. That they speculated that they knew where the dossier -- that's not a reputation. A speculation is not a reputation. This is like me trying to return a serve from Venus Williams. It just went nowhere. I think the Democrats need to find an alternative path to work because Russia isn't going to get you to the office.

WATTERS: Dana?

PERINO: Well, I agree with that, that the Democrats need a method of some sort going into the midterms, and Russia cannot be it if they expect to win, although they do have a lot of energy on their side. I read three articles on each side, and to me it's a wash. I look at it and I think that one thing we don't have here is that there are four FISA court judges. We have the application. We don't have the conversation during the appearance in front of the judges. What did they ask them? What were the answers? We have no idea and I don't necessarily that we need to know. The other thing that this one does is to say that there were several of these people on the Trump campaign -- I'm not saying President Trump knew - - how would he have known that they were already under investigation? He wouldn't necessarily have known that. That Manafort, and Gates, and Page and these characters have this problem before they even join the campaign.

WATTERS: Well, one thing the Democratic memo does not do -- it clearly says that they told the FISA judge that Hillary and the DNC paid for it. They did not tell the FISA court judge. They buried that information. At no point was the judge made aware that Hillary and the DNC paid for this political dossier.

WILLIAMS: Wrong.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Right. Chaos, (INAUDIBLE) for Democrats ahead of the midterms, up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. On Friday at CPAC, President Trump warned Republicans not to get complacent about the upcoming midterm election. Democrats could also heed that advice in a bit to shake things up. The party in California has declined to endorse their longtime senior senator, Dianne Feinstein, in her bid for another term. Maxine Waters, the Democratic congresswoman from California, took the stage this weekend at the convention to drum up support for building a unified blue wave in November. And she's still not letting up on President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: Democrats, I don't care what the Republicans say. I say impeach 45. Impeach 45. Impeach 45. Impeach 45. My gun is bigger than your gun. My rocket is more powerful than your rocket, and on and on and on. All I see is two heads of state, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, both who have questionable agendas and questionable mental health.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Wow. Pretty strong. Dana, let's go to what I think was big news this weekend. You get an 84-year-old senator, Dianne Feinstein, not endorsed by her party as she seeks a fifth term in the U.S. senate.

PERINO: You think about the Bernie Burroughs during the last election. There's a real pull between the pragmatists of the Democratic Party where there's a shrinking number, and the progressives. And in California, progressive is where you really want to be if you want to succeed in Democratic politics right now. You think of Tom Steyer and Nancy Pelosi. Like, she continues to give Republicans a lot of -- to run against her. So I think that -- I wouldn't say that Feinstein is not going to win. I mean, if she wins the primary, she's probably going to win because the Republican Party is so decimated there. But I do think that this loose talk about impeachment absolutely helps President Trump. Maybe not himself in his approval ratings, but it will galvanize Republicans to go out and support other Republicans in order to prevent that.

You can't impeach somebody just because you don't like them or that their rhetoric isn't good. And in fact, I would say that there's one Democrat really making this point. Susan Glasser interviewed Congressman Jerry Nadler in The New Yorker. And so he was head of the Judiciary Committee, and it would be up to him. And he said, "My view of impeachment is to be very careful that when Tom Steyer is saying 'I will only give you money if you pledge that you will vote for impeachment,'" that that -- that Nadler says that is very premature.

So I feel like the elders of the Democratic Party are trying to tap the brakes on this, because they realize it's not the path to victory. And you cannot impeach someone because you don't like his Twitter account.

WILLIAMS: All right. Well, Kimberly, just to quickly finish up on the Dianne Feinstein point...

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WILLIAMS: ... she got 37 percent of support from the Democrats in California this weekend. Fifty-seven percent, just below the 60 percent threshold that would have won him the endorsement...

GUILFOYLE: Sure.

WILLIAMS: ... went to Kevin Delong, who's the Senate leader in California. And the key issue that apparently differentiates the two is Delong's support for immigrants.

GUILFOYLE: Well, OK, so you know it's pretty appalling that I know Dianne Feinstein very, very well for really, I guess, the majority of my entire existence on the planet. And I know her well from San Francisco, and she's, you know, been a tireless public advocate. I find her to be one of the more reasonable Democrats, which is probably why they are not supporting her. Because she's actually very good about the United States military, national security, foreign policy, has common sense as it relates to the economy, the tax issues.

And so they want to go so far left and so liberal that they're going to do -- they're going to seek out people like that. They want people who are like bomb throwers. But it's going to really fracture and alienate, I think, a lot of voters that might've gone Democrat. This new kind of, like, platform the Democratic Party has.

And so, you know, I think it's disappointing that they're doing this. Obviously, immigration is something that's like a hot-button issue right now. But it just goes to show you Democrats don't even know a winner when they see one.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, do you think it's a legitimate argument to say, "Well, it's five terms. She's, you know, 84."

GUILFOYLE: Ageist.

WATTERS: I mean, if people don't think she's fit at that age, then they can primary her out of there. It doesn't really bother me that much.

I just think the Democrats...

GUILFOYLE: How about Pelosi?

WATTERS: The whole platform of "I'm going to take your guns. Let's impeach Trump and Russia, Russia, Russia," is a garbage platform. And it's not going to do anything for the Democrats if they want to take back the House.

Trump's at 50 [SIC] percent approval. The economy is humming. Russia is not...

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait, wait. Did you say 50 -- I haven't seen that.

WATTERS: Yes, well, check the Internet. It's all over the place.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: And then the Russia stuff doesn't move the needle. It might motivate a small portion of the people. But that's fine. That wasn't the CPAC poll, by the way. That's the...

PERINO: I'm just thinking of the other ones this morning.

WATTERS: OK. And listen, they can motivate a certain part of the Democratic base with that stuff. That's not going to get them over the hump. Democrats have almost ceded the economy to the Republicans, because none of them voted for the tax cuts. They have to carve out an actual policy platform besides "Trump is mean and racist and mentally ill." It has to be something maybe on health care, or education, or college tuition.

PERINO: Guns.

WATTERS: I don't know. They lost the House trying to take back guns before. I don't know if they're going to make the same mistake again. They very well might. But the polls right now show an even race in the congressional midterms.

So Democrats right now, they're in deep, deep trouble. They know it, and they haven't learned any lessons from the 2016 election.

WILLIAMS: Sometimes I worry about where you get your information. But I want to -- I want to go to Greg.

GUILFOYLE: Sometimes?

WILLIAMS: I don't know, I don't know. So I want to go to Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Because Greg, I wanted you to comment on Maxine Waters and the "Impeach 45." Is that going to be a new slogan? Will we get hats?

GUTFELD: Yes, we'll get hats.

GUILFOYLE: T-shirts?

GUTFELD: You know, the thing is, I want them to continue down this path, because the best -- the best way you can elect your adversary is be irrational about how much -- like, if you are irrational in your anti- Trumpism, it will only help them. The same way calling Obama a Kenyan-born interloper helps Obama. Like the more -- every party has...

GUILFOYLE: You did that.

GUTFELD: ... an extreme. Yes, but I was doing it -- I was doing it to mock people who believed that. Unfortunately, they didn't know I was mocking them.

But -- and here's a serious point about this whole impeachment thing. Remember what happened after the Clinton impeachment? Something called 9/11. It's a correlation not an observation. I mean, it's barely a correlation. It's an observation. But it's the kind of political distraction we choose that ends up ignoring certain catastrophic threats before us. If we get so bogged down in this stuff, we don't see the other things in front of us. And you could argue, like, Clinton was so, like -- he spent all his time trying to cover up the stuff he was doing and he didn't see what was coming down the pike.

PERINO: Also what happened to Clinton's approval rating when they tried impeachment.

GUTFELD: Went up, went up.

WILLIAMS: All right. A California mayor feels it's her duty to keep ICE from doing their duty. She's tipping off illegals that the feds are coming. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: Not only is California unwilling to help the Trump administration curb illegal immigration, one mayor just took steps to warn illegals the feds were coming.

Democratic Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf put out a press release this weekend to sound the alarm about potential ICE raids in her city before they happened. She says it was her ethical obligation to do so.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LIBBY SCHAAF (D), OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA: My priority is to keep this community safe. It is not my wish to panic people but to ensure that they're prepared with information.

Residents should know that they do not have an obligation to open their door if an ICE official knocks.

While I am very committed to being a law-abiding citizen, I feel confident that my sharing this information, because I did not receive it through official channels, is legal and frankly, it's my ethical obligation.

I felt that it was my duty to share the information.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Hmm, mm, mm. All right. Well, consulted with a lawyer, clearly.

No word about the ethical obligation Schaaf has to protect the legal United States citizens in her city. The move came days after the president warned that he may pull ICE agents from the state, which refuses habitually, to cooperate.

So let's go California, shall we?

GUTFELD: Yes. I have a solution, as always, to the great problems of this world. The Mexican president is angry at Donald Trump about the wall. California wants to do its own thing independently as a sanctuary state. Remember the Louisiana Purchase? I do. Sell California to Mexico.

GUILFOYLE: We'd owe money.

GUTFELD: No, no, no, no, no. I did the math. You sell California to Mexico for 47.5 trillion. They could pay it off over 25 years, Mexico. We'd take 10 trillion, thrown that into the budget, and announce a three- year tax holiday for the remaining 49 states. You don't pay any taxes, because we got it from Mexico.

And then the remaining 37.5 trillion goes against solving world -- major issues like hunger, poverty, air pollution, which costs 2.5 trillion a year, for 15 years that's 37.5 trillion.

The Mexican officials and police can now deal with California, gang crime, and their bankrupt cities and their economic inequality. We get tax breaks, and the world conquers all of its problems. This is the answer.

We'll be right back.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my goodness. All right, coming to a briefing room near you soon.

GUTFELD: Probably not.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, probably not. I'm a little bit worried about the massive amount of debt that California has but, OK, if you did the math. That's enough to pay that off. OK.

PERINO: Well, it's -- let's just say this is another hypothetical situation. That there's going to be a drug bust, and somebody in the Justice Department or the FBI knows about the drug bust that's coming, and they give a heads up to the people so that they scatter. How wrong would that be?

GUILFOYLE: Who goes to jail?

PERINO: To me, that's the same thing. They're here illegally. They should have to suffer the consequences for that.

I actually think that the Democrats, if they want to push back on immigration, these stories about parents and children being separated at the border and held miles apart, unable to see each other. There was one story today of an African woman who has not seen her 6-year-old daughter in several weeks. And I think that's a much stronger play for them. Not this.

GUILFOYLE: I totally agree. I mean, but sometimes you just wonder where the common sense goes.

All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: Common sense goes here, Kimberly. You're going to...

WILLIAMS: People will say that I'm his new mother.

GUILFOYLE: He got a mom text.

GUTFELD: You're a mother from another mother.

WILLIAMS: Exactly, a brother from another mother. There you go.

WATTERS: All right. Juan would disown me.

There's going to be a lot of these anti-Trump superheroes who are going to pop up, like this person in California, like Rahm Emanuel, who kind of want to earn their street cred by fighting the system and fighting Donald Trump. You get a lot of free publicity. And they can survive it, because they're in left-wing precincts.

But I don't think it's good for the country. She's breaking the law. U.S. Code 1234 -- you cannot conceal, harbor or shield from protection an illegal alien. You can face fines or imprisonment, up to five years. Although she's never going to jail.

It's amazing how the Democratic Party has changed their platform over the last couple decades. This party a couple years ago voted for the border fence, voted to, you know, not shield illegal aliens from protection, voted for sweeps, voted for raids.

Now it's just open season. Let them in, give them free stuff. Never prosecute them. It's amazing. They're not the party of law and order any more.

And Trump, when he fights the federal government, when he thinks things are wrong, he's called a traitor. When the Democrats do it, they're heroes.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think the -- a couple of things. One is big news when you have the Supreme Court of the United States decline to look at the DREAMer situation. It means that the March deadline is not going to be in place.

The second thing to say is, I think that what the mayor of Oakland is doing is saying even if you are here illegally, there are certain steps. Like, you don't have to open your door. You don't have to do X, Y, Z. That's information that's given out by everybody. That's not breaking the law. That's not supporting people being here illegally. And I think that's an important distinction to be heard.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you so much. Are you feeling super stressed?

GUTFELD: Sell California!

GUILFOYLE: Wow. Are you feeling super stressed out like a lot of other Americans? One writer has an interesting take on who's to blame, what's to blame, next. Greg.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Americans are anxious and exhausted, more so than usual, according to a new study. Sixty-three percent cite the future of the nation as a stressor. USA Today columnist points to a long list of contributing factors, like mass shootings, natural disasters and also, quote, "travel bans, minority groups in the crosshairs of the Trump administration, or patients with catastrophic illnesses threatened by the loss of health care. Such fears are real and specific."

And Greg, certainly, that is true for some people. But overall, we talked about this last week, how we have a theory.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: About the worries -- like, why you worry about the future.

GUTFELD: Oh, I think it's an evolutionary module in your brain, because you want to live longer. So you just naturally worry even when things are good.

But the exhaustion that this person is talking about is caused by our own inability to shut off content, right, from our phones. It's not about the story itself but the quantity of the stories.

This guy is blaming his liberal exhaustion on the right, but he's actually just losing. And that's exhausting when you're losing. But you know what it is? You always feel sick and tired after the third trip to the buffet. And it's no different here, where you've got to put your phone down.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: This is the buffet.

GUILFOYLE: Who goes three times?

GUTFELD: I do. And nobody feels worse when they go for a walk, unless you get run over by a teenager who's texting.

PERINO: That's true. you never regret taking a walk. That's true. Well, yes, you wouldn't want that. But you never regret taking a walk. That's true.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Especially if you have a dog.

PERINO: Jesse, taking a social media break, maybe that can help people not be so stressed out.

WATTERS: Well, I'm stressed, because I work with Greg every day, and he's just very tiresome. But I've learned how to cope.

GUILFOYLE: Wow, he was nice to you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I don't know what happened!

WATTERS: Juan doesn't bother me at all.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

WATTERS: This guy in the green room over here. So I think...

GUILFOYLE: Diva. Diva.

WATTERS: OK. We can talk about it in the "One More Thing" or in your case, two more things.

I think this country -- this country is so soft right now. You had that civil rights movement, the Vietnam War in the '60s. You know, we got attacked Pearl Harbor, 9/11.

Now we have -- things are so good now, as Greg -- this is buffet season. The travel ban, how many Americans does that affect? I don't think it affects any. I think maybe a handful.

The DACA, people are anxious about that. That's 700,000 people in a country of 350 million. Enough. Go take a walk.

PERINO: Juan, are you stressed and exhausted?

WILLIAMS: I feel exhausted. I do feel like -- I don't think there's ever been a time...

GUILFOYLE: You're getting over the flu.

WILLIAMS: That's true. But I think in terms of the politics, people in Washington say to me, "Hey, you weren't around in the '60s, buddy."

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: The cities were burning. They were throwing this president out, this president -- I mean, you know, you couldn't -- the race relations were terrible. Everything.

And I think, well, that's true. I wasn't around in the '60s like I am now, but I must say, right now, people -- it's not just me. The polls say 60 plus percent of Americans think that, you know...

PERINO: Well, they also, Kimberly -- they worry about the future, because especially, maybe if you're worried about the industries of the future and what sort of jobs are going to be available and A.I. is coming and all of this stuff.

GUTFELD: Robots.

GUILFOYLE: I don't worry about any of that. Greg is the one that has the nightmares, or maybe you call them dreams. Where I come to get you in the future.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

GUILFOYLE: Sarah Connor.

PERINO: You can just calm -- everybody can just calm down. Kimberly is on it.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. I mean, no offense, I really am on it.

PERINO: She's on it.

GUILFOYLE: So I'm not stressed about any of that. Because I feel like a very good choice that I was put in charge.

PERINO: Indeed. All right. "One More Thing" up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: All right, time for "One More Thing." Let's do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(IMAGE OF GREG WEARING A CROWN)

GRAPHIC: Greg's Diva News.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Greg Diva News."

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: All right. I realize that...

GUILFOYLE: You stole my crown.

GUTFELD: That is not. It's my crown. You will never see it again. You know what? We divas have to stick together. So in this new segment, which will air every single day for the rest of my life, I will salute divas all over the world, including this one. Let's check her out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CAT SITTING ON CHAIR AND BATTING AT DOG)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: She refused to give up her seat to a dog. She said no. That is not just a diva, that is a strong female. And I salute that cat for not giving up her seat in true diva fashion.

GUILFOYLE: There you go.

GUTFELD: All right. There you go.

GUILFOYLE: Anything else, Greg?

GUTFELD: No. No more "One More Things."

GUILFOYLE: Two more things.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: OK, a news anchor in San Diego, not Ron Burgundy. This woman had a visitor while she was on set. Let's look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In for reading your garden of bugs or...

(BIRD FLIES ACROSS SET)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How is that for -- how is that for an introduction?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. We'll be right back. Bird day.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We'll be talking about that next. Or now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: They did a nice job winging that. Sorry, Greg. And, you know, nice job.

GUILFOYLE: Really -- it's really getting mailed in today. Good thing mine is fantastic.

So in political news, first lady Melania Trump spoke earlier today at the governors' luncheon for spouses at the White House, and she spoke about being encouraged by the young activists who have been speaking out in light of the Parkland shooting in Florida. She commended them on leading a movement geared towards gun violence prevention. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELANIE TRUMP, FIRST LADY: I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change. They're our future, and they deserve a voice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: OK, true. We all talked about that one, about children getting involved and using their voice to express their feelings. She talked about how important it is that adults take responsibility in children having to manage the myriad of issues that they are faced with today.

GUTFELD: All right. Dana.

PERINO: Well, you know, when it rains, it doesn't always have to pour. We had some good times this weekend. I want to show you my friend Bradley. He's two and a half. He's on a scooter. He just learned to use it. And we set up a race between him and Jasper.

GUTFELD: Of course.

WATTERS: Whoa!

PERINO: But he wanted -- and Bradley wanted to do it over and over again. Every time -- Jasper just won't let the kid win.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh, Dana, you're making children cry.

PERINO: No, he loved it.

GUTFELD: So basically, you just showed this tape to show your dog...

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: ... beating the pants off a poor kid.

PERINO: Yes, exactly.

GUTFELD: You are a terrible human being. Speaking of -- Juan.

WILLIAMS: Here we go.

GUTFELD: Segue.

WILLIAMS: Cheap shot, cheap shot.

Anyway, a weekend in heaven? No, but how about a weekend with my grandkids on Broadway? As you can imagine, twin 5-year-old American girls right now are pretty excited that previews of "Frozen: The Musical" have started on Broadway. So on Friday the family went to the show. The girls dressed up as Elsa and Anna.

WATTERS: Ah-na.

WILLIAMS: Ah-na. And to top it off, the next night we went to see "Spongebob Squarepants" on Broadway.

PERINO: Wow.

WILLIAMS: Young people love both, I've got to tell you. But the big surprise to me was how much they love Spongebob.

And of course, they stopped by FOX. And I'm sure you come, as a loyal FOX viewer, knows how much FOX loves to make up the ladies. So here they are at makeup. A big thanks to you, Nicole. Thank you so much.

GUILFOYLE: That's very sweet.

WILLIAMS: This was a great weekend in New York. And Broadway...

PERINO: And they sat still the whole time? They enjoyed it?

WILLIAMS: Absolutely. they loved it. Five-year-old girls in heaven.

PERINO: That's better than Greg when bailed out on me after I bought him a ticket to a Broadway show. And he left halfway through.

GUTFELD: Terrible, terrible play.

WATTERS: They ran out of wine.

GUTFELD: All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five."

