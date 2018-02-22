Gutfeld on Pelosi slamming the GOP tax bill

How do you know when something good has happened? The left implodes immediately afterwards.

Take the tax bill, which has twisted Democrats into bitter pretzels. I mean, when you're saying the bill benefits the rich, then you call the millions of rebates crumbs, you look stupid. It's like noting that a chef is fat while he's cooking free meals at a shelter.

So the tax bill must be awesome, because the hits keep coming. The Dems actually want to repeal it, and I hope they try.

In a recent town hall, Nancy Pelosi claims the bill was passed in the dead of night -- a massive lie, even for her. We knew more about the tax bill than we knew about her immense wealth.

On "The Five," we debated the damn thing for months. None of us loved it completely, because we knew what was in it. Unlike Obamacare, a flaming mess dumped on America's porch, at midnight. Then there's this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: If what you're doing is cutting the taxes at the high end and therefore not being allowed to invest in the future, you're doing a grave disservice to our country.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's unpatriotic.

PELOSI: It's unpatriotic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Yes. So the bill is unpatriotic. How so? Are those millions of bonuses coming from corporations unpatriotic? I guess if it's not from Nancy's pen, then it's treason. Or is it the wage increases that came as a direct result of the cuts. Is that unpatriotic? I guess if it's not welfare, it must be evil.

The fact is to Pelosi, what's unpatriotic is any solution that her party, that hapless band of fools, didn't come up with. Whether it's immigration reform or tax cuts, it's just not right unless it's done by the left. And then boy, does it suck.

