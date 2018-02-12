Victims' stories take center stage as Congress debates DACA

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," February 12, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Good evening from Washington. Welcome to THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. It is great to be back in D.C., although New Orleans was fun. We have so many huge stories to cover from the capital to California.

We will be on them. Byron York has new information that the Obama DOJ might have overruled the FBI when they reportedly told Congress that Michael Flynn did not lie under oath.

And CNN has a crush on the sister of the North Korean dictator, isn't that nice? And they're not alone. We are going to analyze why this is happening.

But first, Democrats banking on the 'Me Too' Trump card. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

The past few days have convinced me more than ever that the Democrats and their American media are feverishly attempting to use the #metoo moment for Trump's undoing. Now that the Democrats have extracted this massive increase in domestic spending in the budget bill, they have essentially given up on the idea of working with the Republicans to actually improve the country and solve some problems.

Pelosi, Schumer, Durbin have come to the conclusion that that the only way to beat Trump is to avoid debates on his policies, which let's face it, for the most part are showing signs are working.

So, what they are instead doing is resorting to full on dehumanization and guilt by association. And sadly, it was obvious, almost from the start that the #metoo movement would become more about politics than justice. You think about it.

Justice requires more than an accusation and a denial. It involves probable cause, the rules of evidence, no hearsay allowed, and the cross-examination of witness, for instance. You know, this antiqued notion of innocent until proven guilty.

Now, of course, in some cases, the evidence is overwhelming. You think about Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, they come to mind, and they are discussing even criminal behavior, was well known by the glitterati for decades.

But after the two went off to rehab and the 'me too' thing really ramped up, let's face it, the folks pushing the movement really moved on to their real target, Donald J. Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL: If anyone knows about inappropriate behavior in the workplace at NBC, it's Donald J Trump. Is he aware that he is him?

SAMANTHA BEE: There's one industry that isn't even trying to get rid of sexual predators, and that is politics.

TREVOR NOAH: Do you want to be part of sexual assault month? I'm in. I'm in. When do I start?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Remember, last week as well the press exploded with stories about that guy, Rob Porter. A name most of you hadn't heard of before last week. He's a former staff secretary to President Trump who has been accused of two former wives and a recent girlfriend of abusive behavior.

His reportedly tumultuous relationships, to say the least, apparently didn't affect his work at, which by all accounts was top-notch. Even one of his ex-wives and said she didn't think he should be fired, despite what she claimed were his anger problems. And on Friday, the president refused to throw Porter to the wolves.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We found out about it recently, and I was surprised by it, but we certainly wish him well. It is obviously a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House and we hope he has a wonderful career, and hopefully, he will have a great career ahead of him. He says he is innocent, and I think you have to remember that. He said very strongly yesterday that he is innocent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, that was heresy because apparently the only acceptable response from the president would have been condemning Porter to a life of misery and inviting the wives to the White House for a #metoo lunch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANAND GIRIDHARADAS, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Trumpism doesn't merely tolerate abuse. Sexual abuse is a very apt metaphor for everything Trumpism is. This is a rape culture presidency and Donald Trump has become the commander-in-chief of American rape culture.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, MSNBC: This is a sexist, racist, and misogynistic administration and government.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, MSNBC: Trumpism is not about anything else more than a misogyny.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, CNN: He continues to not be for or speak out for the victims or the people who have been abuse before the abusers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's fine. I think the president could have mentioned the people who claim that Porter did that to him, absolutely, sure. He could have mentioned it. Maybe probably should have. But excuse me, if I don't think that the Democrats really care all that much about women who are victims of abuse and harassment.

Remember, folks, they campaigned with Bill Clinton. They partied with Harvey. They ridiculed Paula Jones and Juanita Broderick, and they look the other way when abuse was occurring for years because it helps them professionally, personally, politically, or all three.

It was only when Rose McGowan and Ronan Farrow, exposed the truth about Weinstein that stars, starlets, producers, directors, and even Hillary Clinton were forced to issue their late in the game denunciation.

And ditto for Congress, you know, they didn't begin their soul-searching moments until reports emerged of a secret House slush fund that was used to pay settlements to those who were accused of wrongdoing, politicians and staff.

By the way, while we are on that, Congressman John Conyers, who was forced into retirement over harassment allegations, he was an old lech for years and everybody knew that. So, I ask you, if these Democrats cared so much about women, especially vulnerable young women, why didn't any of them speak out?

We all know why. Now, this is really good. Even a Supreme Court justice seems to be hopping on the 'Me Too ' bandwagon, citing a toxic testosterone filled atmosphere for Hillary's election loss.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUTH BADER GINSBURG, U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I think it was difficult for Hillary Clinton to get by the macho atmosphere prevailing during that campaign. Anybody who watched that campaign unfold would feel the same way that I do. Sexism played a prominent part.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I'm sure she cannot decide any case involving Trump without any prejudice whatsoever than outrage. This is another reason, by the way, to question life tenor for Supreme Court justices. She has basically become a political pundit.

Look out, Rachel Maddow, she could have her own show on MSNBC, and then there was 2020 Democrat hopeful, New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-NEW YORK SENATOR: I think he should resign, and if he is unwilling to do that, then Congress should hold him accountable. We are obligated to have hearings.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Has she ever returns that the money that Bill Clinton raised for her? I haven't followed that, but I doubt it. Look at, Gillibrand has fully weaponize -- fully weaponized the #metoo moment with the intention of driving the female vote in the midterms, and ultimately, sweeping herself right into the oval office.

And while we all condemn actual abuse and harassment and all of its forms, regardless of where it occurs, the last time that I checked, jobs, the economy, health care, education were still the top issues for voters including women.

Nonetheless, let's face it, a shift may be underway especially among younger voters. Ted Cruz said over the weekend that the left would crawl over broken glass to vote in the midterms. Thinking about it, he is probably right.

And if Gillibrand has her way, most of those with cuts on their hands and knees are going to be women. The left is really busy marshaling their allies, their resources, across the cultural and political spectrum to make the president toxic to women.

And ultimately drive him from office and the president has already seen some erosion and his female support. The Democrats know this is a magic bullet for them. If they turn the women's vote, by just a few percentage points, it can mean the difference in the midterms and in 2020.

But I want to be clear, this is by all means not a lost cause. That is not what I'm saying, contrary to what MSNBC and CNN would have you believe. Most women want greater economic opportunities. They want safe streets. They want solid public schools for their kids, and they want health care that covers the big stuff.

I think that is for most of us. And the president is doing more on all of those fronts than I think the past two presidents combined and he needs to sell this directly to the voters, including women voters, directly.

But tone matters, especially with women, it is not just what you say, but how you say it. And sometimes, it is also what you fail to say. That can be just as important as what you do say.

So, if he comes on too strong, or to defensively, in tweets or on off-the- cuff exchange with reporters, he could set himself back and he could confirm the unfair caricature of the left promotes 24/7. And that could mean disastrous results. And that's the ANGLE.

All right, we are going to have a lot more to say about that, about the ANGLE coming up later in the show, but we have to begin with a remarkable new development, indicating that the Justice Department may have overruled the FBI in the Michael Flynn case.

We are joined by the reporter who broke the story just tonight, 'Washington Examiner's ' Byron York, and by his fellow Fox News contributor, Kim Strassel of 'The Wall Street Journal.'

Byron, let's start with you. I had heard rumblings about this last year, that Mike Flynn did not lie in the questioning by the FBI. Remind us of how this all went down. It was very unusual how he came to be interviewed.

BYRON YORK, WASHINGTON EXAMINER CORRESPONDENT: Very unusual, remember December of 2016, that is during the transition. Flynn was the incoming, the next national security advisor. He was getting calls from all around the world. That's what happens when you are about to become the national security advisor.

He has a couple of conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador, and these were wiretapped because we wiretapped the Russian ambassador, which is perfectly reasonable.

They talked about sanctions, and somehow, the Obama Justice Department became very concerned about this. They convinced themselves that this may be a violation of the Logan Act. You have probably told your viewers about Logan Act.

It's 200 years old, never successfully prosecuted, they did try to charge to people in the 19th Century, but it didn't work. So, on this basis, this pretense, they go to interview Michael Flynn in January 24th, fourth day on the job in the White House, right? And what I learned --

INGRAHAM: Acting AG Sally Yates, who then resigned, she sends the FBI over to the White House. He has no lawyer with him, for some reason, he agrees to be interviewed. It is just bizarre.

YORK: So, this becomes a huge issue. Congress wants to find out what is going on. In March, James Comey, then FBI director, briefs Congress and he said the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn did not think that he lied to them. Something happened between then and December 1st when he pleaded guilty to lying in that interview.

INGRAHAM: Kimberley, what is your gut here? They were trying to squeeze Mike Flynn to get at Trump, to try to crack him and then he'll crack the whole operation? I had heard from the beginning that Mike Flynn didn't lie. They didn't think he'd done anything wrong when we talked to the ambassador.

KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, COLUMNIST, WALL STREET JOURNAL: When you look at Mike Flynn, you basically have two options for why he would have done this. One theory out there is that maybe Mueller had something worse on him, and this was his way of getting out.

The better theory, which has been out there is that his son was also under investigation, and curiouser and curiouser that the headlines came out that his son was no longer going to be under investigation right about the time that Flynn accepted this plea deal.

So, the thought was that he was helping out his son, but look, for people out there who have worries about the Mueller probe and how legitimate it is, and whether or not it has other ambitions, this is ground zero for them.

Because you end up taking the partisan accusations of a very partisan acting attorney general, trying to gin up a charge on an act that's 200 years old could never be enforceable in law, and manages as a result of this to drum a guy not only out of his job, but ultimately land him with a felony charge.

INGRAHAM: Byron, this is what this seems to be from the beginning. They needed to get into the Trump campaign, into one of the top aides to Trump, and they know how Trump reacts to this stuff. He gets his back up. I am a target because you guys are mad that you lost this election, and then they are off to the races. But I think Sally Yates is really an important and overlooked person in all of this.

YORK: Extremely important. And I believe she has really only spoken once about this. She testified in May to a Senate Judiciary Committee, subcommittee, and she said that she went to the White House, right? So, she goes, after she has interviewed Flynn, she goes to the White House.

And the White House counsel says to her, well, what if Flynn did lie to the vice president, what if one White House person lied to -- what is it to the Justice Department? And she said, oh, it is a very, very big deal because he might --

INGRAHAM: Blackmail.

YORK: It's blackmail and I don't understand that, either. And a lot of people on Capitol Hill did not understand it either.

INGRAHAM: All right, Kimberley Strassel, now we have to move on to Susan Rice, who has made another appearance in trying to save the Obama administration. We find out today in this new Graham memo that she sent an email to herself. We have a full screen of it on inauguration day saying the following.

'President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the intelligence and law enforcement communities by the book. The president stressed that he is not asking about initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement needs to proceed as normally would by the book.' That is about to the January 5th meeting. Why would you be documenting a January 5th meeting on January 20th in an email to yourself? Is that a CYA deal?

STRASSEL: It looks very CYA to me, can you think of any reason why someone would do this? Let's go back to Susan Rice, remember, she has links to the Flynn issue as well, and that she was involved in unmasking him, and then ultimately of course that was illegally leaked to the press, his name.

But look, on this particular email, it reminds me of the story back in 2003, Jay Rockefeller, the Senate Democrat on the Intelligence Committee was briefed on wireless wiretapping, he did not say anything about it at the time, but he wrote himself a letter and stuck it in a desk drawer.

And then later when there was controversy, he wielded it out. He was like I never thought this was a good idea to begin with. I think what we have here -- yes, Susan Rice is putting down I want everyone to know that this is exactly what happened in this meeting. Just in case it turns out that someone starts asking later.

INGRAHAM: Yes, Susan Benghazi Rice, OK, that is all I need to say. And did she ever get immunity? Do we know if she got immunity?

YORK: Don't --

INGRAHAM: We don't know.

YORK: I don't know.

INGRAHAM: That is another question that we have to get answered. Guys, and by the way, there's more kabuki theater from the Democrats. This time during Senate immigration debate going on now.

And up next, we are going to examine how they are cynically using the poor DREAMers for pure politics.

INGRAHAM: Chilling words from an illegal immigrant after he was convicted of murdering two law enforcement officers. Luis Bracamontes promised those inside a Sacramento County courtroom on Friday that he would, quote, 'kill more cops soon.'

During the trial last month, the defendant said he wished he had killed more police officers, if you can believe that. Against this backdrop, the Senate began debate today on immigration reform. But Democrats don't appear interested in making a deal for the so-called DREAMers.

Remember, they rejected President Trump's offer to give amnesty to 1.8 million illegal immigrants and now they seem intent on pounding Republicans as anti-immigrants.

To discuss, I am joined by Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar and Republican Congressman Todd Rokita. We will also get perspective from Pam Davis Owen in Reno, Nevado. Her nephew, (inaudible) County detective, Michael Davis, was one of the two officers murdered by Bracamontes.

Pam, thank you so much for making the trip and talking to us tonight. I think it is really important in this conversation that we keep American citizens, who have had a direct horrible impact from uncontrolled borders in this conversation because they rarely get attention that they deserve.

So, thank you for joining us. Pam, your reaction to what you are seeing happen on Capitol Hill today and this week with a push for ultimate amnesty for as many as 1.8, but if the Democrats have their way, many more than 1.8 million individuals in the United States.

PAM OWENS, AUNT OF DETECTIVE MICHAEL DAVIS: I am against amnesty, 100 percent against the amnesty for the DACA people, I do feel bad for them. I'm OK with the path to citizenship, for the kids who were brought here, not for their parents who brought them, not for their aunts, uncles, cousins. The government is here to protect the American citizens and illegal immigrants, not the illegal aliens.

INGRAHAM: Pam, tell me about your nephew, was one of the most heartbreaking of stories over the past few years. I track a lot of crime stories just because I care so much about the victims, but that was a horrific day for the California PD, but obviously, for your family.

OWENS: Yes. Michael, he was a wonderful, wonderful person. And he was the kind of guy who I don't care if you were somebody he had arrested or his best friend, his partner, or family member.

If you asked for help, he was the first one there to help, and because his father was killed in the line of duty on the same day, he generally never worked that day. Why he was working that day, I don't know.

But the difference between when my brother was killed in 1988, that was an accident. This was completely, totally, you know, a murder that could have been avoided if the government had done the one thing they are supposed to do, which is protect the citizens.

INGRAHAM: Did you ever hear after the murder of your nephew -- or did you hear much from the politicians in California, any calls, or offers of help, or concerns?

OWENS: Tom McClintock, from day one, has been very, very, very supportive.

INGRAHAM: A Republican.

OWENS: Republican, yes, no Democrats. None at all. In fact, I was --

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. Pam, I actually did not know the answer to that question before I asked it. Not what you are supposed to do in TV, but I did not know the answer. I am actually sad that I was right. So, Nancy Pelosi, who was on her feet for eight hours last week in the filibuster for the illegal immigrants, the so-called DREAMers, she never picked up the phone to call you?

OWENS: Nope.

INGRAHAM: You have got to be kidding me. Unbelievable.

OWENS: And in fact, when Camellia Harris was at the May 15th officer memorial, and she was terrible. She made us angry at her lack of caring, and now that she is not to -- I get so angry even thinking about it.

INGRAHAM: So, again, I am going to go to the congressmen next, Pam, but your nephew is gunned down. A California police officer, a day when the two were killed. We have an unremorseful, guilty as hell illegal immigrant in the United States. You did not get a call from Pelosi, Feinstein, the former mayor of San Francisco? None of these people called you? Not one of these people called you, do they show up at the funeral?

OWENS: The governor did, but it was --

INGRAHAM: Good.

OWENS: It was because he felt he had to. It wasn't very sincere.

INGRAHAM: All right, Pam, thank you so much. I appreciate that. Again, a story which you are not going to hear from many other shows. I just appreciate your being with us. God bless you and your family. I know how difficult all of this is for you.

I want to go to the congressman now. Congressman Cuellar, I just want to say first of all thank you for joining us because not a lot of Democrats decide to come on Fox, and I really appreciate you coming on to share your perspective on this issue. I really do appreciate it.

And Congressman Rokita, obviously, in Indianapolis, you have been dealing with the aftermath of a very popular NFL star who was killed in a DUI by an illegal immigrant, who since been deported.

But let's start with you, Congressman Cuellar. You hear the anguish of Pam, whose nephew was a phenomenal human being and he was killed a few years ago by an illegal immigrant. Just sentenced a few days ago. What do you say after hearing that anguish in her voice?

REPRESENTATIVE HENRY CUELLAR, D-TEXAS: Well, first of all, I mean, I can understand what she is going through. I've got three brothers who are police officers. In fact, one of them was an undercover narcotics officer and became a lieutenant in charge of that.

Right now, he is a border sheriff, so I know what it is to have brothers that are police officers and not know what could happen from one day to the other. So, I understand what it is to have three family members that are police officers.

And again, to me, it doesn't matter if that person who killed that police officer, is documented or undocumented, or somebody that's here, you know, whoever goes after a police officer, we need to make sure that we throw the book at that individual.

INGRAHAM: Yet, but obviously, it makes it worse, does it not, and Congressman Rokita, we will get to you, but he obviously should not have been in the country. Otherwise, they would still be alive. That is what makes it worse.

And I know Congress is working on this bill and a push for legalization, and some more enforcement provisions, changing the immigration, but I've got to tell you. I think people are fed up with this crime, and this has got to stop. This is madness.

REPRESENTATIVE TODD ROKITA, R-INDIANAPOLIS: Laura, if I could jump in, I would like to say that this is completely preventable, had we had a wall, had we had a wall system, had we been enforcing federal immigration law, what happened to Jeffrey Munro last week, would not have happened.

So, this is completely preventable, but we have for the first time, let me go back to Ms. Owen's comments. For the first time, Laura, in American history, we have a political party, the modern Democratic Party who is putting the interests of illegal aliens, lawbreakers ahead of law-abiding citizens, Americans.

It hasn't really happened before until now. And you are exactly right, Nancy Pelosi, I watched her. She stood on the House floor for eight hours for illegal immigrants but wouldn't do it for Mrs. Owens family. It's ridiculous.

INGRAHAM: Congressman Cuellar, my thought here, and maybe you will disagree, is that the Democrats, for all their talk about caring about what happens to the DREAMers, they have it in their hand, 1.8 million will get amnesty. I don't agree with it, but they will get it if they go along with this deal. It seems like they don't want to the deal. Am I misreading this?

CUELLAR: Well, I can't speak for anybody, but I will speak for myself. First of all, the last time that we had amnesty was with a Republican president and Ronald Reagan, working with the Democratic Congress. That was amnesty.

Now, what point are we going to get over here, are we going to do legalization? Something else, I don't know, that is something that we have to work on, but you've got to understand that whatever we do changing the DREAMers legalization, people like myself that to live at the border, we don't just come in and come to border, spend a few hours, and we think we know this because if you look at the crime rate here at the border using the FBI statistics, the crime rate here, let's say Laredo, my hometown, or just the crime rate along the border is lower than the national crime rate. In fact, the most dangerous thing of me being near the border, let me finish. The most dangerous thing that I have here at the border is when I leave to go to work in Washington, D.C. I'm not talking about the politics, but the crime rate is much higher in Washington, D.C.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: While, I don't even dispute that, but all I can say is guys, we're going to have you back on the radio. I know this was short because Pam, we had to hear her story, but the idea that we should have more border crossings because it is so safe in Laredo, I just don't think you are going to win a lot of support on that argument, Congressman. I get what you are saying.

CUELLAR: We will. We will. It's ridiculous, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, we appreciate it. I hope that we make progress on this.

And up next, we'll debate tonight's angle, the hidden agenda behind the Democrats embrace of the Me Too movement, coming up.

INGRAHAM: All right, here's where it gets fun. Reaction now to the angle on Democrats weaponizing the Me Too movement to attack the president. Shirley Husar is a columnist for 'The Washington Times' and Richard Goodstein is a Democratic strategist. Richard, you saw the angle. I think people have taken advantage of this Me Too movement, something that started as applying to everybody, now it is get Trump.

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: If I understood your theory, it was if you do a good job, whether you've engaged in criminal behavior really doesn't matter. That's the standard.

INGRAHAM: Where is the criminal behavior?

GOODSTEIN: Well, you saw her black eye.

INGRAHAM: You're a lawyer, right?

GOODSTEIN: Has it been proven in court? Of course not. Is the evidence, if you are a prosecutor between the black eye and the protective order and the girlfriend and the FBI concluding that he wasn't worthy, that Rob Porter wasn't worthy of security clearance, that actually is a big scandal here that countless people are --

INGRAHAM: I actually think that is a legitimate point, and I'm glad you raised that point. My point is a broader point. And I said that very clearly in the angle, I think that President Trump should have immediately said abuse is abuse. I think he knows that. He is frustrated because I think he knows this.

GOODSTEIN: He has unclean hands, I am sorry.

INGRAHAM: He knows this individual as somebody he works with. And I think he is saying he has gone, I wish him well, let's move onto the business of the country. You can quibble with that. But my point is a broader point, that this movement is being used not for justice for women but really in a targeted way to do which maybe Bob Mueller can't do or what Hillary couldn't do, which is get Trump out.

SHIRLEY HUSAR, 'WASHINGTON TIMES' COLUMNIST: Absolutely. This movement is about a switch and bait. It started with Oprah Winfrey saying me too, me too. And what you did is you had Hollywood, Laura, Laura, you had Hollywood that basically used this agenda to make it their platform. We don't need that.

What we need to understand, like you said earlier, this is a strong president. Women love strong men. They love leaders. They love men who have fortitude. That is what we are getting with this president. He is a pro-actor, not a reactor. Hollywood wants to pivot us away from the dreams, American dreams that we are all trying to accomplish in this country. But we can't do that because Hollywood wants to run the show. Hollywood needs to stay out of politics.

INGRAHAM: This is Democrats grabbing the Hollywood mantle.

HUSAR: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: It started with Weinstein, then it was Kevin Spacey, all these guys, and then it moved over to politics. Capitol Hill, Congress. We had Kennedy and Chris Dodd for years under the table, right about two blocks from here, no one cared about the Me Too movement. They care now, though, because they thinks that is their way into this administration. And I'm saying everyone reacts perfectly, but the idea that these Democrats who put up with all of this nonsense for years, Bill Clinton, Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, ridiculed these women, now, suddenly, oh, we care about all. I'm sorry, but I don't think it is happening.

GOODSTEIN: Here's the problem. Donald Trump has unclean hands. His own wife, sorry, accused him of rape, but she said not legally, right.

INGRAHAM: What are you talking about?

GOODSTEIN: Ivana Trump in her own book said this.

INGRAHAM: I actually interviewed her. She likes her husband very much. They have a great relationship.

GOODSTEIN: She hasn't retracted what she said in her book. And look, look, these 12 women, let's just talk about the due process.

INGRAHAM: Do you guys have any issues. Do you care about any issues that the American people care about?

GOODSTEIN: The 12 women that accused Donald Trump, you can name Juanita Broaddrick, You can name Paula Jones. The evidence that we haven't heard from this is you can't name one of them, can you --

INGRAHAM: But here's the problem is the election occurred after that dump occurred. You dumped all this information out there, the election occurred, and people though, you know something, late in the game accusations against individuals are hard for a man or a women to dispute.

GOODSTEIN: Do you think that they got due process, these 12 women?

INGRAHAM: I don't think you can have real due process when it is something that is not reported contemporaneously at the time when you file charges or you go to a higher ups. Is very difficult for women. It is very difficult for men or women accused. That is just a fact. It is very difficult.

HUSAR: And you have to understand that you have Hollywood and Democrats who are hurting in this country and hurting women in this country. There are women who support Mr. Trump. They love him.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Look, guys. We are out of time. You guys are going to talk more we'll go to black. Here's the deal is at some point maybe we'll talk about health care, jobs, the economy, entrepreneurship, all the science training we're supposed to do, STEM training for women, but I don't think Democrats want those debates. I don't think think -- they want to talk about Me Too, Me Too, Me Too, Me Too much sometimes. And you guys are great. I love having you on.

And the media have discovered the breakout star of the Winter Olympics. Is it the luge? Is it the bobsledder? Well, pay no attention to the fact but she is a member of one of the world's bloodiest dictatorships, straight ahead.

INGRAHAM: The mainstream media are gushing over the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the Olympics. CNN, for example, assured us that Kim Yo-jong would be favored to win the gold if diplomatic dance were a medal event. Forget the atrocities Kim inflicts on his own people. That doesn't matter.

For reaction let's bring in Gordon Chang, author of 'Nuclear Showdown, North Korea Takes on the World,' and Michael Fuchs from the Center for American Progress. Mike, let's start with you. I thought that was odd of CNN to focus on her diplomatic dance given what we know about what they have done to their own people. I don't know. You don't want to go to the Hitler comparison.

MICHAEL FUCHS, CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS: Look, I think that a lot of people fell into Kim Jong-un's trap here. The North Korean knew what they were doing sending this cheerleading squad down. This is their diplomatic charm offensive for the Olympics.

INGRAHAM: Yes, but why did CNN buy into it?

FUCHS: It was ridiculous. I think a lot of people unfortunately fells into it, and what it really did is it obscured the incredibly important high-level diplomacy that was going on or frankly was not going on I think when it came to the U.S. unfortunately during this high-level engagement.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, hold on. OK, Gordon, do you think Pence should have turned around when the sister was sitting behind him and gave her the thumbs up? What should he have done there?

GORDON CHANG, AUTHOR, NUCLEAR SHOWDOWN: No, he should not have shaken his hand, which is what a lot of people wanted. He could have nodded at her just to acknowledge her presence. But, you know, by and large, I think the vice president had a strategy, and that was essentially to ignore the North Koreans, not to legitimize them. The one big complaint I have about the media is that they didn't cover the vice president when he went to the Cheonan memorial to honor the 46 sailors that North Korea killed in 2010. They did not cover when he met the North Korean escapees, and they didn't say very much that the vice president brought father of Otto Warmbier to the opening ceremonies. Those things should also have been covered.

INGRAHAM: That is actually an interesting, point, Michael. CNN, I'm still stunned. When I read it over the weekend, I was trying to stay away from politics, I was like how can you possibly, possibly frame this issue this way?

FUCHS: No, I agree with that. But to Gordon's point, a year ago the Trump administration unveiled its strategy on North Korea which was maximum pressure, maximum engagement. I agree that Vice President Pence did a great job when he was there with the maximum pressure side of things. But unfortunately he left out the engagement part of it. And I think the biggest danger there was taking away from this trip what looks to be a growing divide between the United States and South Korea, which is an important alliance that's necessary for dealing with --

INGRAHAM: Gordon, 15 seconds. The South Korean leader is clearly cozying up to North Korea, 15 seconds.

CHANG: Yes, but also The Washington Post reported that the vice president spoke with Moon Jae-in, South Korean president, and they agreed that the United States would talk with North Korea if South Korea would continue pressure. So I actually think that they divide that everyone talks about is not such a big gap today because of what the vice president did.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys. And by the way, it's very patriotic, the site of Mardi Gras, that I bet neither of you have ever seen before right after this. Oh, look at it. I was there last night.

INGRAHAM: Happy Lundi Gras. I have a little ring they gave me last night. It is the Monday before Ash Wednesday. I just got back from my first Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It was unbelievable. I attended the Krewe of Bacchus, their parade, 50th anniversary rendezvous, watching more than 30 floats and marching bands coming into the convention center at New Orleans yesterday. It was unbelievable, late last night. It's one of those serial experiences you really have to see to believe. But FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo found another krewe dedicated to honoring our veterans and transforming their lives. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: In New Orleans, along the Mississippi, a pre-parade a party is underway. These are members of a Mardi Gras krewe know as the Legion of Mars. Mardi Gras krewes host balls, parades, and undertake philanthropic works throughout the year. But this particular krewe was founded up by a group of JAG lawyers from New Orleans. Rico Alvendia was one of them.

RICO ALVENDIA, ATTORNEY: A few of us have returned from active duty serving overseas, and we noticed that there were no krewes around that would actually honor just a military. And with so many people serving overseas, we wanted a krewe in Mardi Gras, we wanted to have fun, but we wanted to do something that would honor the military, fallen soldiers, wounded warriors, so many out there.

ARROYO: Of the 70 plus krewes of Mardi Gras, the organizations that actually parade and roll through these streets, this only one, the Legion of Mars, dedicated to celebrating and populated by veterans. And as you see, rain or shine, they are rolling.

A little ran could not stop this krewe. Many of the riders have seen combat in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam. For some of these vets, this is not just a parade, but an experience of joy and healing. Fred Bermaster (ph) and Bill Trow (ph) served in Vietnam together, but it was the Legion of Mars that reunited them after more than 45 years and changed them for the better.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I guess everybody knows the story about Vietnam veterans, how we were treated and all of this other stuff, and PTSD. So I really wasn't a joiner. And so my wife thought that it would be a good idea for me, personally, to join a group that was catering to vets. And it has. It has been a blessing. It has kind of brought me out of my shell and gave me an opportunity to meet folks. And I feel a lot more comfortable being around veterans.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It caters to veterans and active military, so we not only get to interact with people who had served years ago like us, but we also get to interact with the new people and the people who are serving our country today.

ARROYO: Every branch of the military is honored. And before the parade, special mention is made of the Purple Heart Recipients whom the krewe invites to ride with them each year.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are very appreciative of the people who sponsored us and this float. They really went out of their way to do this for us. And we really appreciate it because so many people forgot the Vietnam veterans.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm born and raised in a New Orleans, this is the first time that I have ever ridden in the parade.

ALVENDIA: It's amazing how much support we get from the general public. People really appreciate the military, and that's why it is so important for our members to see that. It is fantastic.

ARROYO: Of all of the krewes of Mardi Gras, the Legion of Mars has a reciprocity that makes it unique. While they toss beads and their hallmark canteens to the crowd, this krewe gets something back from parade goers, the respect and gratitude they so richly deserve.

Raymond Arroyo, Fox News, reporting from New Orleans.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: That's fantastic. The founders tell us that they named the krewe, k-r-e-w-e, by the way, after Mars, the Roman god of war, because he only fought to secure the peace.

And next, an adorable addition to the angle family. And we have photos.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Before we go, congratulations and a lot of love to Angle executive producer Tommy Firth and his wife Cara on the new baby. I cried when I saw this. Tierney Ann (ph) came into the world on Thursday morning and Tommy tells us that mom and baby are happy and healthy. Big sister Poppy is thrilled to have another girl in the house. Tommy, you are so in trouble, you are so outnumbered three to one. Oh, no. Look at her, she is priceless. Can't wait to meet her. Enjoy those girls, Tommy.

And that's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream is up next. Good night from Washington. We'll see you back here tomorrow night.

