Rep. Garamendi on why he hasn't read classified FISA memo

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle." We have a ton of news to bring to you tonight. Of course, we are all waiting on the imminent release of that controversial FISA memo. Democrats are trying to stop it, but we hear President Trump has already given it the green light.

Also, a follow-up to last night's heart-wrenching interview with the parents of a young girl brutally numbered murdered by MS-13 gang members. Tonight, we will speak with two more parents who suffered a same tragedy on the same day and they were also consoled by President Trump.

Plus, mad Maxine Waters is responding to the State of the Union with parental warning, we will explain.

Hollywood crosses a line with a show depicting the violent rape of a conservative pundit, who is kind of a dead ringer for Ann Coulter and herself will be here to respond.

But first, Democrats define victimhood down, that's the focus of tonight's Angle. Everywhere you turn, the Democrats and their fawning media enablers are elevating the concerns of non-Americans over actual Americans.

Now last night, as I said, I interviewed the parents of 15-year-old Nisa Mickens who was murdered by illegal alien MS-13 gang members. They were President Trump's guest at Tuesday's State of the Union. I asked them what they thought about the Democrats failure to stand when they were recognized.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I thought it was very disrespectful for the simple fact that the Democrats, who were there, who did not stand up, they were African-Americans. If they not have the respect or to honor what just happened to our lives and to America's lives, regardless of how you feel about the president, show the respect. I would've shown respect if that was their loved one.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So classy and so moving. President Trump was right to address the brutality of the Salvadoran gangs, victimizing law-abiding innocent Americans and he also highlighted the otherwise forgotten victims among them.

Of course, all liberal media types could do in response to all of this was to dismiss it as MS-13? That threat is kind overblown, its political hype. This is mom reacted to that sentiment with incredulity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have no words. I mean, these are gang members that just decided to be a judge in a jury to take my daughter out like that. It's unacceptable. I don't want to happen to anybody else's family.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was so heartbreaking. Yet, for most Democrats, these victims and their families, they are almost invisible. The anguish of those families is really inconvenient to the story line that a lot of people on the left like to tell. That illegal immigrants are all good and they are all deserving of amnesty, benefits, care, compassion, et cetera. Liberals empathy, though, only seems to go one way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The awful pictures of DREAMers being deported I think will rally the nation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For me the first step begins by finally addressing the needs of DREAMers. It's a priority that's too long has been pushed to the back burner.

REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: We heard more insulting words of ignorance and prejudice toward patriotic immigrant families last night.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Those American families are not patriotic at all. By the way, raise your hand if you are wary of the endless immigration sob stories charted out by media coast to coast.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A crowd of rabbis, priests, pastors, and immigration organizations sing and pray for Luis Blanco. On the outside, you wouldn't know this may be the last time he'll see his family on American soil.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (through translator): Honestly, I didn't sleep well. It's a very difficult day. It's a day where big decisions will be made and I'm not sure how it's going to end.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Blanco has called Plant City home for two decades. Back in 1998, he was deported and then the next year he came back illegally to find work. Blanco has six American-born children and a seventh on the way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: You heard that. First of all, Blanco was here 20 years, does not speak English. He was deported once only to come back again illegally, and his 30-year-old wife is a DACA recipient, by the way. Now contrary to what Democrats have tried to do to brainwash generations of African- Americans to believe that Republicans are racist, terrible, heartless people, they've done the same with Hispanics as well.

Think about this, it's only Donald Trump who had the guts to point out that an unenforced border hits black, Hispanic, and working poor generally disproportionately hard. Lowering wages, shuttering a lot of people out of entire job sectors and of course, the crime.

So, playing the crass game of identity politics, what Democrats do is they created their own classes of imaginary victims. So, illegal immigrants' anxiety about deportation as you just saw on that piece is covered endlessly and with maximum emotion.

Lots of sympathetic nods from reporters and politicians stand and applaud for so-called DREAMers demanding rights. If you disagree and you believe in immigration measures that are designed to benefit the American people, you are smeared.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have a very hostile anti-immigrant voices in the House.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Last week, President Trump and DHS Secretary Nielsen made another shameful anti-immigrant decision by ending temporary protected status for 31,000 Salvadorans.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have a Republican president, Senate, House, all three of the most anti-immigration that there is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now that's completely absurd, Chuck. I'm going to throw it right back in his face. I'll ask him this, are Democrats anti-children when they fail to stand up for victims such as the 7-year-old Indiana girl who was repeatedly raped this month by a 24-year-old illegal alien? By the way We have a picture of him.

Was this animal a DREAMer? That's my question. Well, now, most illegal immigrants don't commit serious violent crimes, we all know that. But, they do comprise 22 percent of our federal prison population, that is a fact.

By the way, a new study of Arizona residents finds that illegal immigrants are 142 percent more likely to be convicted for a crime than other Arizonans. That is obscene. Now today, we have a thing called a catch and release policy.

It's completely nuts under which ICE agents must release unaccompanied and accompanied alien children back into the country. So, they are caught at the border and then they are processed quickly, and released back into the United States.

Health and Human Services then resettles these kids in communities and in states like yours. We have released 100,000 of these unaccompanied minors into the United States just since fiscal year 2016, unbelievable.

A recent HHS study shows that the majority of unaccompanied illegal alien minors are 15-17 years old. They are males, Northern Virginia gang task force a couple of weeks ago said, they are prime recruitment targets for MS-13. President Trump to his credit and our benefit wants to end this scourge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Many of these gang members took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as illegal unaccompanied alien minors, and wound up in high schools. Tonight, I am calling on Congress to finally close the deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13 and other criminal gangs to break into our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The Congressional Black Caucus and all those Democrats who set fuming rather than standing in support of grieving American families Tuesday night, I say shame on you. You have gone so far left that you have left America. That's the Angle.

Last night, it was my great privilege to speak with Robert Mickens and Elizabeth Alvarado, whose 15-year-old daughter, Nisa Mickens was murdered by MS-13 gang members. They were guests of President Trump at Tuesday's State of the Union address.

As were my next guests, Evelyn Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas, they are the parents, Kayla Cuevas, a 16-year-old, who was also killed by MS-13 gang members. Both of you I want to say I know it's very difficult to come out and talk about this subject because it makes you think of what happened to your daughter just two years ago, but we really appreciate your testimony and your witness to what is the truth, so thank you so much.

FREDDY CUEVAS, FATHER OF CHILD KILLED BY MS-13: Thank you for having us.

INGRAHAM: Evelyn, I would like to start with you. You have heard the sentiment expressed time and again that President Trump is making too much of this MS-13 issue. It's being used for just political purposes and people didn't even know about MS-13 unless it was from Fox News, kind of dismissing it. What is your reaction to that?

EVELYN RODRIGUEZ, MOTHER OF CHILD KILLED BY MS-13: You know, it's a situation that is all over and we need to find a solution in order to take care of this. It is a serious problem and I don't want another family to go through the pain that we have been enduring every day since this happened.

INGRAHAM: Freddy, for our viewers that don't know the brutality of MS-13, tell us what happened to Kayla?

CUEVAS: Unfortunately, that day, Kayla -- her best friend to go into seeing a friend. So, they went over to see a friend, so they can tackle whatever situation that they had which was very minor. They went over there, they made their peace on the way back, that's when the situation occurred.

Things went wrong. They were already in the parking lot and they were hanging out in the parking lot. Unfortunately, my daughter and Nisa on that specific day happened to be crossing the boundaries of Loretto Park. They happened to come across the controversy.

INGRAHAM: The motto of MS-13 is kill, rape, and control. Evelyn, I have a daughter who is 12 and a half years old, and my heart breaks for you to have read what they did to her, but they beat both girls with a baseball bat, and police who found them said they had not ever seen such brutality.

They've never seen anything like it. You were there at the State of the Union, and there were a lot of people who stood and applauded for the courage and for your daughter, and a lot of people who sat on their hands scowling, what do you say to them tonight, those who would not stand to honor your daughter?

RODRIGUEZ: You know, everybody has their opinions. I just want to thank for those who stood up and believed in what we are trying to do. You know, I don't know what they were thinking. I know as a parent, I'm feeling the loss of my daughter. I feel it every day.

There's not a day, second that I don't think about my daughter. They just don't understand the pain of a parent losing their child to this gang violence. I hope they never will. It's something you don't think about. You know, our kids should be burying us when we are ready to go, their lives are ahead of them.

I want the government to really think about the choices and the solutions and the plans that they have in order to take care of this problem. It's a serious problem. They need to really consider it. I know there are other issues here in the U.S., but this is one issue that they need to tackle on.

INGRAHAM: Well, I think that there is a lot of empathy expressed on a daily basis for people who are in the country illegally, who fear deportation, and I'm sure that's a legitimate fear. What we want to do on this show is a showcase those who are forgotten.

Until President Trump came along, I think they were largely ignored and invisible victims. We think the empathy should go to American citizens who are brutally hurt and harmed and killed by people, who should never have been in this country in the first place.

That's what we are going to do every night and we salute you for coming on. I know how hard it is, you're not a political person, but I think we need solutions that -- ensure that none of this happens again.

RODRIGUEZ: I just want the resources and the programs to come into our community and that school, and like I said this is not just happening here. It's happening all over.

INGRAHAM: Forty states, 10,000 members of MS-13, all across the United States. Evelyn and Freddy, we really appreciate your time. Thank you for being with us tonight.

CUEVAS: Thank you for having us as well.

INGRAHAM: Now we go to someone who sees nothing wrong with amnesty and very liberal immigration policies, we see him from New York. David Bernstein is the co-founder of Run for America. David, why didn't Democrats stand for those families?

DAVID BERNSTEIN, CO-FOUNDER, RUN FOR AMERICA: Well, look, first of all, I should say that my heart goes out to Kayla's parents, and hearing their story it's incredibly moving and nothing like that should be allowed to happen in our country. Democrats didn't stand as a statement about this president totally xenophobic and racist policies and the ways he's chosen to go about fighting this issue.

Immigration is a huge problem in this country. The way this president has chosen to go about it has sought to divide people, to pit people against each other, and doesn't seem intent on trying to solve the problem. It seems intent on trying to create enemies and trying to create a divisive nature, and they didn't want to be part of that.

INGRAHAM: Well, it's selfish, don't you think? I mean, that you're holding onto this vicious hatred of President Trump the man, people can feel whatever they want. But when you have four parents literally in tears in the gallery and you are there, not putting this on you.

But literally in tears who lost a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, and you can't get out of your own way to get up off your backside and look up to that gallery and applaud them, that's where I think the Democrats always take it too far, David.

You can hate President Trump, you can think all the things you are thinking. It's all wrong, you can think it, you can say it, that's fine. But to not stand for those family members, if you're a Democrat you stand for them because you're for the little guy. But you look like you're for own views. I'm sorry I don't mean to talk over you.

BERNSTEIN: I mean, I can't really disagree with you there, Laura. I think that, you know, as you pointed out, wrapping themselves up in identity politics that the Democrats are participating is not good policy. It's policy that exist primarily to satisfy their base and it is not good policy for them to win elections frankly.

Because there are people out there who are concerned about these issues and the State of the Union should be an opportunity for a little bit more bipartisan energy, and we should all be able to stand up for families who have lost their children to any kind of violence. That does seem to be taking it a little bit too far.

INGRAHAM: All right, David, thank you so much.

Up next, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle debate the wisdom of releasing that highly anticipated FISA memo any hour now, and Hollywood thinks it's entertaining to depict the rape of a conservative commentator on a talk show host. Ann Coulter will respond.

INGRAHAM: Fox News is reporting that we are just hours away from President Trump declassifying and releasing that controversial FISA memo. The FBI and Democrats are furiously trying to prevent the memo's release and we should see what they are so desperate to keep hidden as early as tomorrow, it will be released.

Joining us now with reaction is Democratic Congressman John Garamendi. Congressman, first off, we want to congratulate you, you are a very brave person because you are just the third Democratic lawmaker to come on this show since it began three months ago. You are now a member of an elite club.

REP. JOHN GARAMENDI, D-CALIF.: Let's make it a weekly thing.

INGRAHAM: It's great to see you, Congressman. So, tell us about this memo and my first question is why haven't you gone to read the memo?

GARAMENDI: I was about to do so Tuesday morning. Late Monday night, the committee voted to release it and I said I just assume not read the classified version of it because if I do, I can't talk about it. I'm on the Armed Services Committee and I do classified information virtually every week, often every day and I know that I can't talk about it. I knew it was going to become public and then I could talk about it.

INGRAHAM: All of these congressmen have been all over television, they are not talking about what's in the memo, they are talking about the need to have transparency. So, are you saying all those congressmen are violating their congressional ethical obligations? It seems like willful blindness to the viewers I imagine.

GARAMENDI: No, I don't think so at all, I know this is coming out and we will review it. What's important is that we need to recognize that we are in a highly partisan, very, very charged environment, Democrats and Republicans both of them going back to their corner, coming out, and fighting it out.

But what has to be done, to fully understand this, and the Democrats have their memo, Republicans have their memo, put them both out there, let the public judge exactly what this is all about. We need to know, we have a very serious challenge.

The CIA director said that he fully anticipates that Russia will interfere in the 2018 elections, which are coming up next month in March. So, we need to be prepared. However, very little almost nothing has been done about protecting our election process. That needs to be done.

INGRAHAM: I understand that completely.

GARAMENDI: I hope we all do.

INGRAHAM: What does that have to do with the memo?

GARAMENDI: The memo itself speaks to another part of the problem that confronts us and that is how do we --

INGRAHAM: Congressman, come on, the memo doesn't have anything to do with Russia collusion. You know that as well as I do, I bet my bottom dollar it has nothing to do with collusion. What it does have to do with is how a FISA application was drafted and on what it was based.

If it was based on opposition research, that should never have been done. That's the problem. You guys are the oversight of the executive branch. You do the oversight of the FBI and the DOJ. The American people are very concerned about this investigation and I think the people have a right to know.

GARAMENDI: Allow me to go back to the point I made a moment ago and that is that we are in a very charged, highly partisan situation in that committee, in the Congress and around this country. What we have to do is to make sure that our intelligence agencies are acting properly under the restrictions and the Constitution and able to protect this nation.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, are we going to find out after they have written a report to try to impeach the president? Don't you think we should know now if the basis of the investigation was faulty?

GARAMENDI: Absolutely. There are two reports, Laura. There is the Republican report, Democrat report --

INGRAHAM: I'm fine with releasing the Democrat report. I'm fine with that.

GARAMENDI: Let's get it done. Put them on the table, and let's get the information out there. That's what we have to do.

INGRAHAM: Go take a peek at the memo tonight.

GARAMENDI: Tomorrow morning it will be at the top of the news cycle. Here's the point, two things we need to do, Laura. We need to make sure that our intelligence agencies are able to protect us. Secondly, both of those memos on the table, and a hearing, let's get the memos out there.

INGRAHAM: All right, Congressman, we really appreciate it. Remember, number three, tell your colleagues we don't fight it's OK to come on. They will be fine.

GARAMENDI: It's been a pleasure, Laura.

INGRAHAM: The Senate Intelligence Committee is having its own heated debate over the FISA memo. Joining us now for reaction on the Republican is Senator Jim Lankford of Oklahoma, a member of that committee.

Senator, you heard the Congressman Garamendi there. He hadn't read the memo. He's concerned about releasing the memo. He didn't want to read it because then he couldn't talk about it, I didn't quite follow that.

I'm glad that he came on. Your view on this situation now because the Democrats are saying Republicans are anti-FBI and poisoning the whole kit and caboodle with their integrity and the character of the agent.

SENATOR JAMES LANKFORD, R-OKLA.: I mean, there are 35,000 employees in the FBI and there are some fantastic people that work all around the country to keep us safe from terrorism and gang violence. They work exceptionally hard in cyber security. There are some fantastic folks.

But it's very clear that there are also some people that were in headquarters that we have text messages back and forth, they worked in the Hillary Clinton email scandal and then were hired on to do the Trump investigation by the special counsel that clearly had biases against President Trump and were trying to support Hillary Clinton in the campaign.

There is question about that. It's not a challenge that 35,000 hardworking men and women, keeping us safe in the FBI. This is a challenge to the people they are frustrated with that are at headquarters that are not following basic FBI code and procedures.

INGRAHAM: And Senator, did it bother you to find out yesterday that the Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was one of few people who knew that there were thousands of those Hillary emails as early as September 28th of 2016, and then the Congress wasn't told about that until a full month later. Do you have concerns about that given your oversight responsibilities?

LANKFORD: I do have concerns. I do I sit on the Intelligence Committee and on the Homeland Security Committee, both of them having oversight there for the basic functions of our security and our intelligence that is very serious. Any time you get evidence and you sit on that evidence for a long period of time, and then once it's exposed and Jim Comey knew about it, then they frantically went through it in a couple of days to be able to work through that. That's interesting to see them during the heat of the election to sit on additional information that on Anthony Weiner's computer that his wife was sending him information that did include some of this email traffic that was supposed to be secured traffic, but then she is also forwarding on to her husband's unsecured computer as well. That's a big concern and should have been a big concern.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: And by the way, Senator, Jim Comey has been quite the tweeter lately. And he tweeted this earlier today. "All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy." Your reaction to that?

LANKFORD: That's a stunning reaction. Clearly the FBI, if they have a bad actor there, that is a biased person, then that person needs to be cleared as well. Again, we have 35,000 great folks that are serving. We need to continue to honor their service as well.

It was interesting, I heard a comment that the congressman had made before saying nothing has been done to prepare for that. That is absolutely not true. I personally spoke with Kirstjen Nielsen who is the new head of the DHS. I have spoken to now the chief of the staff for the president when he led it, they have actively engaged in trying to protect our elections. DHS has been very engaged with our states. They are working very hard to make sure that there are additional protections coming up in the next election. So that has already begun.

INGRAHAM: All right, Senator, thanks so much.

And by the way, strong conservative women suffer a lot of verbal abuse, believe me, from liberals. Much of it is really obscene. Now Hollywood is in on the act. We'll tell you a lot more with Ann Coulter up next.

INGRAHAM: This time a lot of folks think Hollywood has really gone too far. The television show "Law and Order Special Victims Unit" has pushed liberal politics before. We all know that. But last night's episode portrayed the brutal rape of a conservative commentator by a member of the radical leftist group Antifa.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: PC culture has taken over this country, and you know what? We are sick of it.

(SHOUTING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you OK? I need an ambulance right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Some observers, especially on Twitter, are saying the victim looked a lot like conservative commentator and bestselling author Ann Coulter. Here to respond from West Palm Beach is Ann Coulter. Ann, I know you don't watch this show, I don't either, it's way political and I don't watch any of these shows. But what goes through your mind when you see this? This on NBC which just had to jettison its big anchor Matt Lauer after all the stories came out about him and women, and now this storyline?

ANN COULTER, NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLING AUTHOR: I heard about it when I got in last night. My fans were mostly upset that they thought the actress didn't do me justice, God bless my fans. And no, there were pretty direct quotes from me or at least lies about things I had said. So it was pretty clearly supposed to be me.

I don't care, I could not care less. I know it would be much better TV if I did care and I was indignant, but it could be a public service announcement. This is how you react. I'm not like the Berkeley students who thought it was a personal assault if Ann Coulter gave a speech on their campus by smashing windows and threatening to burn the place down. And in fact, Laura, I did not break a single window since hearing about this show.

There are two things, I haven't seen any of it. I just heard that segment, but it's funny how liberals always think we are as precious as they are. Just that woman who was talking whom I gather was supposed to be me, no, that's how liberals talk. They are constantly in a state of outrage. Come to one of my speeches. You will see that's not my approach.

INGRAHAM: Ann, imagine if there was a storyline about some politically correct figure being raped brutally, with a very familiar storyline connected to, I don't know, a Muslim commentator or something -- I just don't think people would look the other way. I think it would create a huge conversation. It would be Islamaphobic, how dare you bring this up. This is making my life more dangerous.

COULTER: Right, seriously. Me giving a speech, the main import of which was going to be federal law, we should enforce it. That was enough to threaten to burn the campus down and have Berkeley cancel me and most college campuses. But people are being thrown off Twitter. I think Milo was thrown off Twitter for calling and actress ugly.

So I'm thinking, why don't they follow my approach and not care? But I do think it's worth bringing up at this point also what raging frauds and hypocrites they are. One of the things was that this character, I read it in NewsBusters wants to deport dreamers. Laura, I promise you the writers, the actors, the producers of this TV show, they will move heaven and earth to make sure their kids don't go to school any place near a Dreamer. Their only contact with illegal aliens is the woman who cleans their toilet whose name they don't know. But they are going to stand up for the illegal aliens. So much of Hollywood is just wanting to feel morally superior to conservatives and particularly to Trump voters.

INGRAHAM: I thought the show was another reminder of why it's so good to read and not watch certain shows on television, except the shows like this where you can actually get a laugh and maybe learn a little something. Ann, thanks so much.

And by the way, mad Maxine Waters, someone I know Coulter loves, lashes out at the president. Well, mad Max is about to make a sequel to "Passion of the Christ," wow, a different Max. The inside stories in our Seen and Unseen segment next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our Seen and Unseen segment where we peer behind the big culture stories of the day. And this week Maxine Waters response to the State of the Union. And it was on BET. Plus a claim by the star of "The Passion of the Christ" that the sequel will be the biggest film in history. I'm joined now by FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo of the "Will Wilder" series. Raymond, first BET featured a response to the State of the Union a day after the State of the Union.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Timing can't be perfect, Laura.

INGRAHAM: And this was Angela Rye who was introducing Maxine. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANGELA RYE: In case you missed the president's State of the Union last night, spoiler alert, you missed nothing. Of course we won't spend all of our time together lamenting about the walking disaster that this the KKK's commander in chief.

She joins our special tonight to deliver a rebuttal that will seal the lips on that s-hole Donald trump calls a mouth.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: Whenever he appears on TV, there should be a disclaimer that says this may not be acceptable for children.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: She should've had the disclaimer for the host of the show. That is a potty-mouth. We cut out some of the other things.

INGRAHAM: We cut out the other lines.

ARROYO: Where's her disclaimer?

INGRAHAM: First of all, Maxine Waters, did a child to make the backdrop for that set? What was that?

ARROYO: I thought for a minute they went to her live in the parking lot of the capital.

INGRAHAM: Wait minute, where is the car parked? Look at that. That's like a white cabin. I didn't even understand that. But there's always understatement with Maxine Waters, right. And he will never be presidential. Let's watch the next one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATERS: He's not presidential and he never will be presidential. He claims that he is bringing people together, but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist. We deserve better. That's why I have called for his impeachment. Some believe it's too early. I disagree. The time is now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: What do you say after that?

INGRAHAM: Racist, xenophobic. But you know what they should do? They should just have a number for all of the insults. It's like, well, and then he's 143. Why say it all at this point?

ARROYO: If you're going to impeach the president you have to have grounds for impeachment, not I don't like him, he's mean, he's angry, he's upset. And the other thing, this is Black Entertainment Television.

INGRAHAM: It is actually sort of entertaining.

ARROYO: Mildly, but I would've preferred Medea doing political commentary.

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God, that's a great idea.

ARROYO: Tyler Perry would draw a crowd and actually have an audience and he'd be funny.

INGRAHAM: OK, let's go to "The Resurrection," Mel Gibson is going to do the sequel to the passion of the Christ which made more than $1 billion.

ARROYO: It was $600 million at the box office, only $30 million to make. But it's one of the biggest R-rated films of all time.

INGRAHAM: OK, but let's go to "The Resurrection." How does this come about?

ARROYO: Jim Caviezel did an interview with USA Today. He said this is going to be the biggest movie of all time, he said. And the media is now going wild. "The Today Show" said has Mel Gibson really been forgiven? The guy won a Golden Globe last year for "Hacksaw Ridge."

INGRAHAM: Whoa, wait, wait. "The Today Show" with all that they have dealing with, is wondering whether Mel Gibson has been forgiven? Let's watch what Mel said about "The Resurrection."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEL GIBSON, FILM DIRECTOR: It's not just about a resurrection. It's not the man comes back, walks through walls, has holes in hands, eats a piece of fish. It's not that. It's a vast theological experience. I think we need to delve into what that means in a way that you take as the centerpiece and you juxtapose it against many things that go on around it and in other realms. So it gets pretty wild. It's like an acid trip. But I think --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: With the saints. It's OK.

(LAUGHTER)

GIBSON: You have a spirit guide to take you through it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's why they call him mad Max.

ARROYO: This is much more to say about this. We'll do it in the days ahead. And he's told me this about the fall of the angels, the prophets, much more than just the resurrection.

INGRAHAM: Well, and Raymond, the left is turning on its own, targeting the author of that trashy presidential fiction book. And we're going to deal with that and we have a lot more still to get to. Stay right there.

INGRAHAM: The never Trump media are suddenly finding their moral compass regarding sleaze ball fiction writer Michael Wolff. And I told you weeks ago, the "Fire and Fury" author got so many things wrong in his book, including, by the way, fabricating a conversation involving yours truly, that I suggested he turn his attention to writing fan fiction for a living. A few honest lefties called him out, but most held their fire so long as Wolff was dishing dirt on the president. But today Mika Brzezinski kicked up a fuss over Wolff's tabloid reporting of an affair that never happened between the president and Nikki Haley.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He has embraced. I'm going to go as far as to say that you might be having a fun time playing a little game dancing around this, but you are slurring a woman. It's disgraceful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Very dramatic. And I'm sure that wasn't done for Me Too affect. A little late, though. Fair minded folks like journalists Jonathan swan found the Wolff book so filled with inaccuracies long before Brzezinski that he demanded his name be removed from acknowledgments and subsequent publishing. And who could forget when Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show" put the nail in Wolff's itty-bitty coffin.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TREVOR NOAH, HOST, "THE DAILY SHOW": You insinuated, or said out loud that Donald Trump is possibly having an affair with someone in the White House. Where do you get this from?

MICHAEL WOLFF, AUTHOR, "FIRE AND FURY": You have to read the book.

NOAH: But I read the book. I don't know what you got that from in the book.

WOLFF: You just have to somewhat read between the lines, and then you have to see. I'm not going, just the took is, it's there.

(LAUGHTER)

NOAH: But it's not there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was so amazing, I could watch that 100 times. By the way, weeks ago when Wolff's book sales started to peter out, his publicist pushed for him to come on both my radio show and "The Ingraham Angle." I declined. But apparently over at the peacock, they still had the stones to pull.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you kidding? You're on the set of "Morning Joe." We don't B.S. here.

WOLFF: Read me the language.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you kidding me?

I'm sorry, this is awkward. You're here on the set with us, but we are done. Michael Wolff, thank you. We're going to go to break now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That wasn't choreographed at all. That's I call most flee TV. All right, Trevor Noah, you're the best at that. I'm sorry, we're going to be right back to close out, don't go.

INGRAHAM: By the way, Nancy Pelosi insists that Devin Nunes be removed as head of the House Intel Committee. That's her next card that she's played. Oh, please.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow night with the anticipated release of that FISA memo. It better be good. They better not have oversold that thing. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a blockbuster news day. Michelle Malkin will be here, so many others, with insight, humor, and madcap stuff you're not going to get anywhere else.



