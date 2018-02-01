Jesse Watters, Jessica Tarlov debate FISA memo release

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 1, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to "Hannity." Breaking right now, President Trump has read the classified memo showing stunning FISA abuses against his campaign. It will likely be released as early as tomorrow.

Also tonight, "The Hill's" John Solomon reporting that Republicans are now looking to make the case that the so-called Russia investigation was based on, quote: politically tainted evidence tied to Clinton loyalist. We'll explain.

And meanwhile tonight, an all-out war on what is the truth and transparency is being waged right here in the United States of America. Fierce, unfair, opposition mounting, what? To conceal and cover up one of the biggest scandals in the history of this country.

Now, Democrats led by future MSNBC contributor, Congressman Adam Schiff, they are desperately trying to block the memo from going public by lying and playing cheap partisan politics and we have the evidence.

And tonight, Sara Carter is reporting that the FBI director, Christopher Wray, and the DOJ want all names redacted in the classified document and the media is proving just how abusively biased, agenda-driven and corrupt they really are -- and that is tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. Breaking right now, truth and transparency are under assault in our country. Democrats, the liberal media, they are now peddling their lies and conspiracy theories about President Trump with impunity. Now, it has now reached the point where they want to hurt the president so badly that they are now turning on we, the people, the American people and they refuse to pursue what is truth, with all the evidence that they can muster.

Now, in their panic, they are trying to utterly destroy the people that are exposing the single greatest threat to our constitutional government in our lifetime. Now, here is why. It has been a year of hell for this country. The media has been lying the whole time. They have been pushing propaganda, conspiracy theories about Trump/Russia collusion even though evidence does not exist. It's a fabrication. It's constructed in their liberal media echo chamber and then falsely repeated over and over again. They may even believe their own lies.

Now, the media has carried out this lie even though top ranking Democrats and national security officials have all said there's no collusion. In case they forgot, let us do their job and remind them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF, "THIS WEEK"/ABC, JUNE 18, 2017.: The allegation, of course, is that the Russians and hacking and dumping of documents in the election had essentially relationships with Trump campaign people. But I'm not prepared to say that there is proof you could take to a jury.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, "THIS WEEK"/ABC, JUNE 11, 2017: Do you agree with this conclusion that the president has reached that there was no evidence of collusion?

SEN. JOE MANCHIN, D-W.VA.: You know, we haven't seen any of that whatsoever, George. We have been looking and showing everything that they possibly have. That has not led to that.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN, MAY 18, 2017: The last time we spoke, Senator, I asked you if had you actually seen evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians and you said to me and I'm quoting you now, you said not at this time. Has anything changed since we spoke last?

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN, D-CALIF.: Well, not -- no, it hasn't.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC, MAY 18, 2017: Just to be clear, there has been no actual evidence yet?

SEN. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: No, it has not been.

JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER DNI, "MEET THE PRESS"/NBC, MAY 28, 2017: At the time I left, I did not have -- see any smoking gun certitude of evidence of collusion.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: No evidence, no evidence. They have been focused on perpetuating something they know is a lie.

Now, we have been slowly uncovering a massive American scandal that makes Watergate, the Pentagon Papers, look like minor infractions.

Now, Fox News is reporting tonight that President Trump has, in fact, reviewed the four page classified memo that exposes massive and severe FISA abuses against members of his campaign and then his incoming Cabinet. And sources are telling us the memo will, in fact, be released tomorrow.

As can you imagine, after a year of lies and painting of false narrative, Democrats in the media they are now hyperventilating and breathlessly doing everything they can possibly do to discredit and stop the memo from being released. What are they so afraid of?

Let's start with the MSNBC conspiracy host in training, Congressman Adam Schiff. He went running to all his liberal allies in the media like Paul Revere claiming that the memo sent to the White House had been, quote, secretly altered and, quote, material changes were made.

Now, in Schiff's twisted mind, this means that the memo wouldn't be able to be released to the public because House rules were violated. And the media goes into full hyperventilation mode and they were ecstatic and they were all wrong. We will explain that in just a second.

But, first, just take a look at what's happening.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC: Devin Nunes apparently feeling the heat of those criticisms and according to Adam Schiff going to the point of making material changes in the memo.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The thing has been a parade of depredations which is the kind of cherry on top of that sundae.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: Now have you Devin Nunes who made a fool of himself going down to the White House can no information. He was a courier for Donald Trump. Now he is coming forward and as you said, they have cooked - - they have cooked facts in a memo.

ALISYN CAMEROTA, CNN: Devin Nunes altered the memo.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN: That's what Adam Schiff says.

CAMEROTA: Not only that it's what Devin Nunes' people say. He either altered it a little or altered it a lot which is what Adam Schiff's people say for editorial reasons and to water it down before sending it to the White House. Either way, OK, they altered it. Isn't there protocol?

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: See the echo chamber? You got the liberal congressman and the liberal media and they echo each other. Wow, big surprise. And they are wrong.

Schiff is lying. Our own Catherine Herridge reporting tonight that edits made to the memo were for, A, grammar and, B, clarity and additional edits the ones that were done were requested by the FBI to protect sources and methods and at the request of Democrats, meaning people like Adam Schiff on the House Intelligence Committee.

Now, this part is very key and I hope Adam Schiff is listening, because he apparently was rushing to an MSNBC interview when the memo was being updated. All of the edits were made before the memo was sent to the White House for review and not after like Schiff is claiming. Now, in typical Democratic distraction fashion, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, they are all doing their best to disparage the memo and attacking House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. And they're demanding that Nunes be removed from his position. And their liberal colleagues are also attacking the memo.

Notice they all sound alike -- one big lying echo chamber. It's amazing. Propaganda.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D-CONN.: The release of this memo is really reminiscent of the darkest days of the McCarthy era with character assassination. It endangers methods and sources of the intelligence community.

REP. JIM HIMES, D-CONN.: All you need to understand is that the Republicans declared war today on our national security.

Well, the main concern I have is that most of the allegations in the memo are simply not true.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: If he were to release that memo, he would not only be endangering our country, but he would also be violating the rules of the Congress of the United States.

SCHIFF: We don't cherry-pick classified information and publish it to give the country misleading impression to protect the president's hide.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Right. The liberal media is following their commands from their Democratic allies because they are one big group together and all they have in the media is an extension of what the Democrats want. They are also trying to slam the memo.

Why are they so afraid of the memo?

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, CNN: He and his Republican allies are preparing a frontal assault on this country's law enforcement institutions. The Trump attack hinges on a memo that Trump's Republican minions on the House Intelligence Committee voted to release on Monday.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: John Kelly says he wants everything out, even if the FBI says it's a dumb and dangerous idea. Republicans may get their memo released today, but it will not be the last shoe to drop.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC: They go and say basically this memo is a pack of lies and yet we are still right now on track to have it released.

BRIAN KAREM, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: This is a tipping point for our democracy. Are we going to be a democracy after today? Or is this going to be demagoguery and despotism?

JIM ACOSTA, CNN: This is something that could haunt this White House in the months to come.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: This is something that will haunt this country if we don't fix what has happened which I will be explaining.

And even disgraced former FBI Director James Comey, well, is he trying to get in on the action. And tonight, Comey tweeted: All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart, American history shows that in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets are named after Joe McCarthy.

By the way, the last thing we need are lectures from Jim Comey. By the way, Jim, just a reminder, you have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you.

And Jim Comey needs to be put under oath. He needs to be questioned. And, Jim, I want to know why you exonerated Hillary Clinton months before you did the investigation, before it ever took place. And, Jim, what do you know about Trump-hating FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page?

And, Jim Comey, what do you know about Andrew McCabe waiting three weeks to alert Congress about the emails that have been found on Anthony Weiner's laptop? And, by the way, what did you know and when did you know about Hillary Clinton's paid for dossier? Did you know it was phony, Jim? Did you know it was bought and paid for by an opposition party candidate? Did you know it was presented to a FISA court? Did you pay Christopher Steele? Did you want to pay Christopher Steele, the former British spy that put it together with Russian sources that he likely paid?

So, Jim, let's cut the sanctimony, what is going on today happened on your watch. And with all due respect, I don't see any streets in the future being named after James Comey. But, if I was you, Jim, I would be saving these comments for your lawyers.

Now, back to the memo that we hear will be released tomorrow. Sources are telling us tonight that this is just the tip of the iceberg. The memo is only 10 to 15 percent of information that will be coming out the days, weeks and months ahead. Tonight, John Solomon of The Hill is reporting Republicans are looking to make the case that, in fact, the Russia investigation that we have been highlighting and special counsel Robert Mueller's probe were based on, quote flawed or politically tainted evidence connected to partisans loyal to Hillary Clinton.

Now, that would mean the entire thing was based on Clinton bought and paid for lies. And if the media had any ethical standards left, and if they really cared about truth, if they cared about the American people, if they believed in transparency, they would have been all over the story demanding on behalf of the American people, that the memo be released.

Now, let's put this in a little historical context here. I want to show you a couple of examples. Let's go back. Remember Watergate. Third rate break in. Trying to get opp research from the headquarters of the other party in a presidential election and then you lie and cover it up. A president was removed from office and had to resign over that.

Here's how the media covered Watergate. Then they were a little different. Not as partisan as today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

DAN RATHER, CBS NEWS, MARCH 1, 1974: As you probably know by now, seven persons were indicted today for trying to cover up the Watergate scandals overshadowing what happens to those seven men is the more important question what does today's development mean for Richard Nixon? For the president of the United States, is the worse now over? Or only beginning?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, NBC NEWS, OCT. 20, 1973: The country tonight is in the midst of what may be the most serious constitutional crisis in its history.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, NBC NEWS, OCT. 31, 1973: History shows the American people will put up a great deal even when the demands on them are outrageous as they often are. But they will not put up with anyone who claims to be or tries to be above the law, immune to the rules applying to everybody else. It seems to be known instinctively that if anyone acquires that privilege, it will be the end of this country.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Is Hillary above the law? Do we have a dual justice system? Do we have equal justice under the law?

Compare that coverage to what we showed you earlier how the media is trying to malign, ridicule a memo, detailing a major FISA abuse against an opposition party during a campaign. This scandal in the end will make Watergate look like a parking ticket. And members of Congress that have seen the memo say it shocks the conscience.

Yet the media doesn't want you to see it and seemingly doesn't care as they do the bidding for the Democratic Party like they have done for a year, pushing a false Trump-Russia narrative that has no evidence. Now, the media is now actively working and in concert with the Democratic Party. They are working to prevent you, the American people, from seeing what's in the memo.

Let the memo speak for itself and you decide. And all of this proves is that the news media, they don't seem to care about civil liberties. We do have constitutional protections, the Fourth Amendment on reasonable search and seizure, and the media have just become shrills and hacks for the Democratic Party. They are only focused on undermining and destroying President Trump. Whatever they can possibly find or do or make up.

Here is another historical comparison. Remember the Pentagon Papers? That exposed how the American government, especially the Lyndon Johnson administration, lied to the public about the country's involvement in Vietnam for decades. Now, The New York Times and The Washington Post at the time, they fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court for the right to publish those classified documents and guess what? They won. Guess what? The truth was exposed.

But now the media is doing the exact opposite. They want the memo kept secret, which is pathetic. They are doing a great disservice to you, the American people. Instead pushing for truth, they are now trying to attack anybody that is trying to expose the biggest case of abuse of power we have ever seen in our lifetime. And people that are trying to be transparent and let you see the truth are under attack by the press and the left that has now aligned themselves. They are one in unison now.

There is no separation between left wing liberal politicians and your media. No line of separation. The media is a bunch of willing accomplices and basically propagandists desperately trying to change the narrative. They have been wrong for an entire year.

Here's what they won't tell you. This is what this all comes down to. The scandal starts with Hillary Clinton. They don't care if she rigged -- Donna Brazile, head of the DNC, rigged a primary against Bernie Sanders. Imagine if Donald Trump did that and in the Republican primary.

Then, corrupt the officials James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe and probably Loretta Lynch, they put the fix in protecting Hillary Clinton with an exoneration before an investigation even though we know she mishandled and destroyed classified information and broke the law. From there, Clinton took that idea of rigging primaries and then tried to apply it to the general election. Hillary Clinton's campaign and the money she controlled through the DNC, they spent over $12 million for what turned out to be unverified, totally false, a dossier filled with Russian lies to influence and lie to you, the American people.

Then, this is where it gets interesting. Then that Clinton bought and paid for dossier was then taken by senior Obama administration FBI officials -- not rank-and-file, we love them -- and used in part, and this is what we will learn tomorrow, to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on members of the opposition party, the Trump campaign. In other words, they politicized and weaponized America's powerful tools of intelligence to spy on an opposition campaign during an election year and shredding the Constitution in the process.

How do you people in the media not care about this? And then they used it to spy on an incoming presidential, you know, transition team and then beyond that. How bad is it? We'll talk to Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett and FOX News contributor Sara Carter.

All right, it all starts with Hillary rigs a primary. Gets exonerated without investigation we know she broke laws 18 USC 793.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Seven ninety-three.

HANNITY: OK. Then she pays for Russian propaganda to lie to the American people because we know it's full of lies. Then the lying dossier is used to obtain a FISA warrant. That's what we are learning tomorrow. I can't - - how is this not bigger on a scale on steroids in human growth hormone than Watergate?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It should be so much bigger, and people should be very concerned about this.

Sean, what bothers me most is the fact that they don't even want the memo, and I'm talking about some people in the mainstream media, the Democrats and others, that are trying to stop this memo from becoming public. I have spoken to people intimately involved with this memo. There is nothing in the memo they say -- these are people within the intelligence community -- in that memo that would expose the intelligence community, the national security apparatus of the United States. What it's going to expose it is a domestic problem that has been unearthed and uncovered.

But, let's go back. What about the dossier? Everybody was selectively leaking over the last year information on Michael Flynn, highly classified information.

HANNITY: Illegal, crime.

CARTER: Illegal and a crime. And nobody has been charged with that yet. There was selective leaking on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, on Erik Prince.

Let's go back and look at all of this and the dossier.

HANNITY: Here's my question. If Donald Trump paid for a phony Russian dossier, millions of dollars, to lie to the American people in the campaign. And then dossier is used to get a FISA warrant on Hillary, OK, how would the media and America react to that?

JARRETT: The media would have stormed the White House and taken him to handcuffs.

Look, the fact is that there are plenty of villains to go around, top officials at the FBI, Rod Rosenstein at the Department of Justice, but lately the biggest villain is Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the Intel Committee, he spent months trying --

HANNITY: He lied about Nunes today.

JARRETT: And now, he is trying to misrepresent the truth and the law by mischaracterizing the changes in the memo as a pretense for stopping it.

This isn't a war against the FBI. This is an attempt to hold people in government accountable for their wrongdoing. And Adam Schiff knows that. He knows the rules. And he is aiding and abetting the cover-up of potential crimes.

HANNITY: OK. You know -- you have more information. We're going to actually -- why don't you explain what you were telling me earlier tonight that's coming?

CARTER: Well, I think what we're going to see was a concerted effort, like you said, Sean, to use the dossier in order to verify the warrant. And I think it's going to go beyond that. I think that the FBI what this memo is going to expose is that the FBI used other information in an effort to get that warrant.

HANNITY: Did they know it was false? Did they know Hillary paid for it?

CARTER: I believe they did know it was false. I know that they knew Hillary paid for it.

HANNITY: Did they know that the information was fed to somebody else?

CARTER: Absolutely.

HANNITY: Christopher Steele, so they basically --

CARTER: Christopher Steele.

HANNITY: -- sourced the same information.

CARTER: From the same --

HANNITY: We will learn that tomorrow.

CARTER: We absolutely will learn that tomorrow.

HANNITY: So, the FBI knew that they were telling a court false information, paid for by opposition candidate.

CARTER: Absolutely.

HANNITY: Meaning top echelon, not rank-and-file. We love you guys.

CARTER: Yes, absolutely. I mean, this is about cleaning up house. There are a lot of FBI agents out there, former and current FBI --

HANNITY: They are on my side. They're writing me every day.

CARTER: Exactly. They want to see this cleaned up. Start with the partisan politics and see this cleaned up right now.

JARRETT: Every lawyer in America goes you cannot go before a judge and solicit a warrant on an affidavit based on a false document.

HANNITY: They knew Hillary paid for it, correct?

CARTER: Correct.

HANNITY: They knew she paid for it.

JARRETT: Especially if you know the people behind it had nefarious reasons, political reasons. The judge in this case who signed that warrant should be outraged and hold the people in contempt.

HANNITY: Can he do it when it's released and he discovers it for sure?

JARRETT: He absolutely can do it. He can haul the litigants, the lawyers --

HANNITY: Why did you give me false propaganda from another campaign?

JARRETT: Answer these questions. And bring your toothbrush with you.

HANNITY: So, the whole country has been held hostage phony narrative because of a Clinton paid for dossier lie. Is that a fair statement?

CARTER: I think it's a fair statement. If they want to accuse -- and I'm talking about the Democrats and others -- of the Russians, the Russians won here.

HANNITY: Is that a fair statement?

JARRETT: It is a fair statement, absolutely and completely fair. It's worse than that. They never had a basis to even begin the Trump-Russia investigation. They violated the Department of Justice laws.

HANNITY: Thank you both. Tomorrow is a big day. We are just getting started.

Tonight, Michelle Malkin and Mike Huckabee are next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: We are being told the classified FISA memo will be released tomorrow. Here with reaction, former Arkansas governor, Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee, and the host of "Michelle Malkin Investigates", CRTV, a big hit show, Michelle Malkin.

I don't ever get to see you and we are related. I mean, this is ridiculous. How are you? So good to see you.

MICHELLE MALKIN, HOST, "MICHELLE MALKIN INVESTIGATES": We're family. It's a reunion. It's great to see you, too.

HANNITY: I'm so happy about your daughter as we talked about on radio today. Thank God. She is doing so well, going to college. We are proud of her and proud of you.

MALKIN: Thank you. That means a lot.

HANNITY: OK, following this story.

MALKIN: Yes.

HANNITY: Donald Trump pays for Russian dossier. That dossier is used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Hillary.

MALKIN: Yes.

HANNITY: What would happen?

MALKIN: Of course you would have all the watchdog, those investigative reporters clamoring for as much transparency and sunlight. Whatever what are they doing? When the tables are turned, they are obstructionists. I cannot tell the difference between the liberal Democrats tweets and mainstream media tweets.

HANNITY: No, they are one and the same.

MALKIN: Yes.

HANNITY: But it's never been this bad.

MALKIN: Right.

HANNITY: They wanted truth in Watergate to their credit. They wanted -- maybe because it was a Republican. In this case, they want to prevent truth because this is the biggest scandal I think we have seen.

Governor Huckabee, you are also a historian. I know you love history. From a historical perspective, compare this to Watergate. Compare a third rate burglary cover-up into opposition phony propaganda research bought and paid for, then being used as a basis for a FISA warrant against a sitting - - well, then candidate, then a sitting president and what havoc it has reeked on this country for a year.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first of all, to compare to Watergate, Watergate was a fraternity prank compared to this, because this goes to the heart of the highest levels of law enforcement. It's bad enough when campaign aides do things that are nefarious and wrong. But when you have the people who carry badges and guns and have the power to take away people's personal liberty, put them in jail for the rest of their life, now you're dealing with something that goes to the very heart of the most fundamental constitutional protections that Americans ought to be able to expect.

What I don't understand, Sean, is why that there is not a unified outcry and a demand to see what really happened from Democrats, Republicans, independents, and a true and free press. But we don't have a free press.

HANNITY: We are going to learn tomorrow that the FISA warrant in part, the foundational argument in part was the phony Clinton, Russian paid for dossier. I mean, it takes my breath away. If it was Trump paying for phony Russian propaganda for Hillary and then that being used as a FISA warrant in part, what would the reaction to this country be now? It would be so vastly different.

HUCKABEE: It would be. And the fact that we're not getting a different reaction and they still want to talk about some Russian meddling, Sean, there is no evidence of that. I'm not so worried now about, did the Russians meddle in the election? I'm worried did the FBI and Department of Justice meddle in the election? That's what ought to be of far graver concern to Americans than anything else that has been alleged towards some Russian involvement.

HANNITY: It seems when Comey and Strzok and Page who hate Trump and all the names they have called them, McCabe with their insurance policy, have you ever heard of an exoneration being written months before you investigate and interview the key participants in a crime, potential crime?

MALKIN: No. And the whole thing is just such a bizarre row soap opera with bizarre row Romeo and Juliet there tweeting and texting each other. And then, what you are dealing with here, Sean, is the fundamental corruption of our core intelligence infrastructure. And it wouldn't have happened.

HANNITY: Weaponizing intelligence --

MALKIN: Exactly.

HANNITY: -- as a political weapon.

MALKIN: As a political weapon. And it wouldn't have happened without the parallel corruption of the media. What we are talking and what we are seeing here is the death of true, honest investigative journalism.

And it's been left to people like you and your team and a few lonely people with integrity who are never treated as journalists, right? I mean it's these lap dogs who get to determine who is doing journalism or not. There is no credential for doing journalism. It is the pursuit of truth wherever it leads.

HANNITY: Well said. I cannot say that any better. What to do we do at this point, Governor, because when you -- especially as it relates to Robert Mueller.

Because if you take away all of this, I argue there is no Robert Mueller. There is no Special Counsel. That all of that you can connect to the phony dossier, then to the phony FISA warrant based on lies, paid for lies.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The one thing we need is truth. Jesus said it best. You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.

HANNITY: Amen.

HUCKABEE: What I don't understand is, why won't the Democrats let this stuff come out? Why won't they push it out? If it is what they say which is nothing, just a bunch of stuff, then they ought to be demanding that it be put forward so the American people could see it for nothing.

The reason they are so resistant to this information coming out is because many of them, particularly Schiff and others, they know what's in it. And they are scared to death that it's going to expose all that they have been lying about for more than a year.

And that's going to put them in a real difficult position to try to defend what they and the people they have been protecting have done to the American constitution. And I'm going to make clear. This is no longer about Donald Trump.

Like him or hate him, this is not about him. This is about whether our constitution is going to be followed and whether all Americans are protected under the same law or not. nd whether law enforcement agencies can target us, based on our political views and if that happens, we have lost this great republic.

HANNITY: We have 20 seconds, Michelle, last word.

MALKIN: The Schiff has hit the fan. You know, Justice Brandeis also said it best, sunlight is the best disinfectant then there has been a dark cloud that has hung over these intelligence agencies and they don't like the light.

HANNITY: It's so good to see you in studio. I'm so happy for you and your family. Thank you for being with us.

MALKIN: Thank you.

HANNITY: And, Governor, thank you. Very profound comments. This country is in a crisis that it doesn't know about. It will know more tomorrow. When we come back, Ed Henry has a report from the White House, Jesse Watters, Jessica Tarlov and much more. Stay with us tomorrow night, also a big night. Hope you will join us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right, President Trump making big news drawing two separate speeches he gave to Republicans today. Joining us now from the White House with more, Fox News chief national correspondent, Ed Henry. Is tomorrow release the memo day?

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Sean, that is what a senior white house official suggested to us a short time ago. That is obviously going to be a big story.

And in fact, I spoke to a senior Republican a short time ago who pushed back on these reports suggesting that maybe the memo will be less than has been hiked up saying that there are four separate revelations in the memo that have not leaked out.

So that is something we will be watching very closely. As you noted though the president also trying to conduct other business, particularly his domestic agenda and made some news on immigration.

A few moments ago you saw him there at this RNC event at the Trump International Hotel, his own hotel here in Washington. He declared he is open to a deal on DACA but insisted Democrats have not moved an inch in terms of either DACA or working with him on cracking down on illegal immigration.

The president suggested it's because Democrats want an issue in 2018. He said if that's the case, he is going to turn it around on them in the midterms. He also expanded on that headline grabbing comment where he said in the State of the Union, Americans are dreamers, too.

Today he said Republicans should stop calling the kids of illegal immigrants, DREAMers because it's a trap to make illegal immigration seem less ominous. And then you see those pictures of Nancy Pelosi.

He told lawmakers today the president that he was stunned that Pelosi and other Democrats did not applaud when he noted African-American unemployment has reached a new low. He blasted Democrats as what he called stone cold when it comes to the economic recovery.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We were waiting for February. And then we got hit with these corporations giving tremendous bonuses to everybody. That Nancy Pelosi called crumbs.

That was a bad -- that could be like deplorable. Does that make sense, deplorable and crumbs? Those two words seem to have a resemblance. I hope it has the same meaning. But she called it crumbs when people are getting $2,000 and $3,000 and $1,000. That's not crumbs. That's a lot of money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Interesting because Hostess Brands actually makes Twinkies giving their workers $750 cash bonus plus an extra $500 in 401(k) plans. The House Majority Whip Steve Scalise joked today, it's a matter of time before Democrats start realizing an economic recovery is baked in the cake, Sean.

HANNITY: I love Twinkies. All right. Thank God, they saved the company. All right, Ed Henry, thanks for being with us. Joining us now reaction. The co-host of The Five, the host of Watters World, his world we live.

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, yes, yes.

HANNITY: Yes, OK. And Fox News Contributor Jessica Tarlov. Look, to me, there is only one story. Let's imagine for a moment, Donald Trump and his campaign pay $12 million, thereabouts for a dossier filled with Russian lies.

Russian -- Russian propaganda, misinformation, to lie to the American people to influence the campaign but even worse, then that is used in part to get a FISA warrant on Hillary.

TARLOV: You wanted him to match that?

HANNITY: How would you feel how would you feel about that, Jessica, the liberal?

TARLOV: All right, fine. I will take it. If that's what would -- if that's what had actually happened then I would feel terrible about it but that's not what actually happened.

HANNITY: Yes, it is.

TARLOV: No it's actually not.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST, "THE FIVE": How do you know?

TARLOV: I know because can I read.

HANNITY: Did you read the memo?

WATTERS: Did you read the memo?

TARLOV: No, not the memo.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: This is a tag team. Go ahead.

TARLOV: It is completely unfair every week.

(LAUGHTER)

TARLOV: Basically no one has read the memo. I know the president has now. We know that --

HANNITY: By the way people in the media were saying that I'm advising him on the memo. First of all, you can't advise this president. He is such his own man. You can't tell him not to tweet. He has his own ways.

TARLOV: I don't know what's happened.

HANNITY: I'm saying it every night, call your congressman, release the memo. Hello. Go ahead.

TARLOV: How I understand it from all the sources that I have read, not about the memo, I'm talking about the Steele dossier, is that the FBI certainly had it, corroborated elements of it, and that's what they used. We also don't know if they used that to get the surveillance warrant on Carter Page who was under surveillance since 2015.

HANNITY: Let me tell you something. They used it. I know for a fact and we will learn tomorrow.

WATTERS: Well, we're going to learn tomorrow. And you know, the left doesn't like dirty cops on the street and you have dirty cops on the swamp and they are OK with it.

TARLOV: You guys love law enforcement.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- OK with Congressional oversight. You are supposed to be OK with transparency.

TARLOV: I am.

WATTERS: I think it was Barack Obama that said, if you don't want the truth to come out, you have something to hide. What do you guys have to hide?

TARLOV: I don't know. I haven't seen the memo.

WATTERS: You don't want it to come out because you are doing everything you can to make sure it's not released.

TARLOV: I'm not doing everything.

WATTERS: Pelosi said should be fired.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: He should have been fired a long time ago. He was the guy remember who ran up to the White House and broke a fake information.

WATTERS: You guys are the ones obstructing justice here.

TARLOV: It doesn't seem like that at all.

WATTERS: Because you, guys, don't want the truth to come out. And as a journalist, Jessica --

TARLOV: What truth?

WATTERS: -- you should want more information not less.

TARLOV: I absolutely want it. I would certainly love to know what's in that memo so I could deal with you two on this.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: Keep going.

WATTERS: We will know tomorrow.

HANNITY: We will know tomorrow.

TARLOV: I'm excited.

HANNITY: Let's assume for a minute but what I said is true.

TARLOV: OK.

HANNITY: Let's assume we do know there were salacious lies. Let's say Donald Trump produce as memo that says Hillary Clinton had hookers in her room in a Ritz Hotel in Moscow urinating on her bed.

Now, if that was in there, and it was not true, and then it ends up being the basis in part for a FISA warrant against her by used by Trump, you would be pretty pissed off and the media would be apoplectic tonight, true or false.

TARLOV: Absolutely.

HANNITY: True?

TARLOV: This is the only show I have been able to talk about the pee tampon.

HANNITY: You know it's not true.

WATTERS: Someone pees sleeps in the bed, where are you going to sleep?

TARLOV: Well, I don't think he is having a sleep over with them.

WATTERS: That is not true. That doesn't make any sense.

TARLOV: It's transactional. I don't think it's a cuddle fest.

HANNITY: But this is what else we are going to learn. We are going to learn that the FBI, I believe knew that the dossier wasn't true and they did it anyway and they allowed it to be used anyway. Let's say that -- let's say first hypothetical, we will be able to do a real live show tomorrow. Let's say that's true.

TARLOV: OK.

HANNITY: OK.

TARLOV: Those people --

HANNITY: If the FBI knew, did they abuse their power by bringing to a FISA court, yes or no?

TARLOV: If they knew they were taking factually inaccurate information --

HANNITY: To a court?

TARLOV: in the presidential -- to a court to get FISA warrants to spy on members of his team, they shouldn't have their jobs anymore.

WATTERS: We have it on tape saying that exactly.

TARLOV: Any normal person would say that.

WATTERS: Do you guys like the FBI? Do you hate the FBI when they are going after Hillary? Do you hate the FBI --

TARLOV: No, actually I..

WATTERS: And then they cleared her and then you loved them. And then they came out with the emails right on the eve of the election then you hated them. Now they are opening up an investigation of Trump you love them again. I can't figure it out.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Over the summer when Jim Comey came out there and he indicted, non-indicted her said all those crappy things about her that then carried over --

HANNITY: I have got to run.

TARLOV: I am just getting started.

WATTERS: You have got to go quicker than that.

HANNITY: It's his world. And you live in it, remember that.

TARLOV: I remember it every week. Maybe next week, you can be in my world.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: OK. We will make -- we will make an exception for next week. Rush Limbaugh sounding off on the FISA memo. That's next straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: So earlier today, Rush Limbaugh has some very wise, harsh words for those trying to block the release of the FISA abuse memo, watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" HOST: What's the big deal with this memo? If Trump is guilty, if Trump did all this, why are they worried about a memo detailing how they did it? If Trump did it, if Trump colluded, if Trump did all this horrible stuff and Carter Page did all of this horrible stuff.

If Stephen Miller did all of this horrible stuff, if Melania Trump did all of this horrible stuff, if Donald Trump Jr. or if Eric Trump did it, or if Barron Trump did all of this horrible stuff, why in the world is the FBI, so afraid of people finding out how they done it?

Why is the FBI, why the drive byes, why is the Democratic Party so worried, so concerned about how they got there? I have gone through as much as of this as I can absorb before it all starts to turn into a blue purple murky haze. And I can't find any good reasons to not disclose this memo.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's great. By the way, when I do radio, microphone is here. How does he do it from so far away? Maybe that's why he is so number one. I don't know. Former Utah Congressman and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz and Judicial Watch President, Tom Fitton.

OK, I think this is what we are going to get tomorrow. This is why they don't want it, because the phony Clinton bought and paid for dossier was used in part to get a FISA warrant, it's Russian propaganda, Congressman.

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I think we are also going to start to see that financial trail, who was paying for it and how it was financed, who was moving it along. I'm worried that it's actually broader than just the FBI.

Remember this Peter Strzok character. This was the chief at counter espionage. He was the assistant director for counter intelligence. Is he using a non-security phone to send 50,000 text messages to his lover who is having an affair with.

If you don't think the Russians, the Chinese and everybody else -- the Russians, the Chinese and everybody else already know about it, the American people are going to be actually the last ones to hear about it.

HANNITY: The irony of Hillary paying the Russians -- paying for Russian propaganda in the end. And then that is used to get a warrant to spy on her opposition candidate in an election year, Tom Fitton, you deal with government corruption all the time. Ever deal with anything this big?

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH PRESIDENT: No. I have been doing this for 20 years at judicial watch. And, you know, I saw the FBI files go over to the Clinton White House. The Chinese generals go into the White House.

But never did we see the powers of government being used to spy in a political opposition like this or at least any information that we had to date. And I know why the Democrats don't want this to come out, Hillary Clinton helped pay for, this her campaign.

The Democratic National Committee also helped pay for this dossier which was used by the Democratic administration. So you have got a Democratic Party upset about news or confirmation that Democratic Party money went to help the FBI spy on its political opposition.

And James Comey, who went to the president directly -- president-elect Trump directly with this dossier and threw it in his face in a private meeting, did he tell the president that it had been paid for by Hillary Clinton? Remember that precipitated ultimately in his firing and the appointment of Mueller who, by all accounts, is still using this dossier to target Trump world.

HANNITY: You know, at the end of the day, Congressman Chaffetz, that's it. That there would be no Trump, Russia Collusion without all of these events or the fact that if the FBI knew that this was Hillary Clinton paid for propaganda and Comey, as we understand it, wanted to even hire Christopher Steele and pay Christopher Steele.

We'll learn more about that, too. And did Rod Rosenstein expand the FISA warrant? And if he did, he is the one that appointed Mueller. It seems so corrupt and incestuous to me at this point how do we possibly make this right?

CHAFFETZ: Well, only sunlight is going to make it better -- only exposing it. You know, I find it curious that the FBI is saying, please, don't release the names. Don't release the names. We don't want to disparage all of the FBI. We want to highlight the people that are doing the wrong.

You call them out by name. That's how you get rid of those people. That's how you highlight the wrongdoing. And you make them accountable on this. And it's going to be the inspector general that will come up on the heels of this and fill in even more. Only give you four pages tomorrow but then the inspector general fills in, too.

HANNITY: Felony who are committed, Tom Fitton -- we only had 20 seconds. And Comey, Page, Strzok, McCabe and likely, lynch, gave her a pass so she could stay in the race, true or false?

FITTON: Well, that's what it looks like. And the question is whether the next step is going to be after this memo is released. Are we going to get the accountability we desire? Are we going to find out who did the unmasking, who did the leaking? This is just a tip of the ice berg and just one battle that needs to be fought for full accountability on this scandal of the century.

HANNITY: That's very important point. Tomorrow I'm told it was 10 percent of what's coming. That's scary. All right, thank you all for being with us. We will continue to follow the truth and we will also fight for your right to know. Our video of the day, Hannity hotline next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters has had said some pretty crazy things over the last year but last night in her own state of the union rebuttal, she kind of had outdid herself. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: This president with his vulgarity and his disrespect for women and people of color is a terrible role model for our children. Whenever he appears on TV, there should be a disclaimer that says, this may not be acceptable for children.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I don't think she likes the president. Let's remind you of some of the, Congresswoman's, best moments, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATERS: Impeach 45! This is a bunch of scumbags, that's what they are.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Those are very strong words.

WATERS: They organize around making money. The fact that he is wrapping his arms around Putin, while Putin is continuing to advance into Korea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: She thinks Russia is out to get her, that was in the news story. "Hannity" hotline time.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I agree that the memo should be released. Obviously, I think most of the viewers of the show do. I agree it should not be redacted.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just want to say that the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for the way they behaved at the State of the Union Address. They were rude, disrespectful and deplorable.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sean, you're such a glory hound. Tucker's show ends and you don't let him have one second. As soon as your show ends, you take all kinds of time from the beautiful Laura Ingraham. Get off the TV, you glory hound! P.S., Tucker's hair is way better that yours. Get over it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Tucker doesn't talk to me. If you have anything to say, shout out at us, 877-225-8587. I can't believe -- I'm taking ten seconds of my show, Laura Ingraham is next. Ten seconds early, you're not even ready, are you?



Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.