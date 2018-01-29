Hillary Clinton trolls President Trump at the Grammys

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," January 29, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, THE FIVE CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle along with Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Kennedy and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. This is a Fox News alert. The House Intelligence Committee to meet behind closed doors at this hour and could vote as soon as this evening on whether to release that secret memo the Republicans say show surveillance abuses by the Obama administration, DOJ and FBI. Keep it on Fox News for the latest developments on this breaking story. In other news, on Friday after the New York Times reported that Hillary Clinton helped protect a senior advisor to her 2008 presidential campaign who was accused of sexually harassing a young subordinate, she responded tweeting she was dismayed when it occurred but heartened that the woman came forward. Meanwhile, a video surfaced over the weekend of Clinton thanking her supporter.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Hey, everyone. I just wanted to say thanks. Thanks for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope is you keep up the really important, good work.

GUILFOYLE: But then, things took an even more bizarre turn. Watch.

CLINTON: Let me just say, this is directed to the activist (BLEEP) supporting (BLEEP). Let's go.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Well, and it doesn't end there. Clinton resurfaced again during a surprise appearance during last night's Grammys doing what else? Well, mocking President Trump.

CLINTON: He had a long time fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's. Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.

JAMES CORDEN: That's it. We've got it. That's the one.

CLINTON: You think so?

CORDEN: Oh, yeah.

CLINTON: The Grammys in the bag?

CORDEN: In the bag.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Kennedy, please decipher all of this for us.

KENNEDY, THE FIVE CO-HOST: Wow. What comedic genius. It's very funny because she's not the only Democrat that's trying to use a potty mouth in order to reach out to young voters.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah.

KENNEDY: The great thing about young voters though, is that they're not reaching back to either party. They're not interested. And so, when we hear these stories about Burn Strider and how he was harassing a young staffer, Hillary Clinton, the champion of women with her disingenuous tweets, coming out and saying she was so proud of the woman that she called her this weekend but to threaten her with legal action?

GUILFOYLE: Right.

KENNEDY: To somehow, you know, maybe pay her off or implied that the woman is going to be protected to make sure she wouldn't come forward with more of the story. What it says to me as you have four people who were associated with the campaign deeply entrenched, and there were senior staffers on the campaign who wanted Strider out of there and he was not fired. He was not taken off the campaign. It shows me that you've got a lot of Democrats who are doing whatever they can to bury her, to make sure there's plenty of room for a full Democratic field in 2020 that doesn't include her name.

GUILFOYLE: Very interesting. Because, yeah, they don't want to lose again because losing isn't fun, but winning is.

GREG GUTFELD, THE FIVE CO-HOST: It is.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah, it is.

GUTFELD: Yes. Let's talk about the Grammys.

GUILFOYLE: Do you want too?

GUTFELD: Yeah, which is short for grandmother. All right. Last night's ratings, they dropped 10 million households. They lost 33 percent in the prime demo. So, wherever she goes, she loses. And I'm waiting for her to blame that on the Russians that the Russians actually tinkered with the ratings. The interesting thing about the reading of the book, it wasn't just her, they had other musical artists. I think Cher did it. I think -- I can't remember the other -- who?



GUILFOYLE: Snoop Dogg

GUTFELD: Snoop Dogg. So, the excerpts were about Donald Trump being bored in meetings and about what he eats. The height of hypocrisy, if you ever read a tour writer of a pop star who demands five bottles of champagne and a donkey. There is no more petulant, self-involved behavior than a pop star. The funny thing is -- like, you know this. They'll demand the color of the furniture, the exact type of roses. They are spoiled rotten -- so ridiculing Donald Trump because he gets bored in the meeting, that is like a crab calling me crabby. It's absolutely nuts. And then, to top it off, they're having a relevant discussion about sexual harassment, about the Me Too Movement, and they include Hillary in this who has protected a serial harasser now twice, her husband, and the campaign guy that she overruled when they wanted to fire. Plus, if you don't -- forget this, this is probably worse, the fact that she said -- the Charlie Hebdo victims had sparked their own murders by drawing Mohammed. So, she's always blaming the victim. So the hypocrisy here is insane. There's a lot more going on there -- there were certain -- they dedicated time to certain musical artists that passed away that had interesting back stories that would not fit into the Me Too Movement.

JESSE WATTERS, THE FIVE CO-HOST: I just hope Gutfeld never gets a hold of my writer.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: All callers must be up.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Can you imagine?

KENNEDY: At the Grammys, they also read from Shattered or Unlikable.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

KENNEDY: And some of those Hillary books that have painted an unflattering picture.

WATTERS: Those were the books they've burn, Kennedy. They don't actually read those.

WATTERS: I think Hillary cheapens the whole Me Too Movement. Loo what she's done? She's been credibly accused of covering up sexual misconduct on her husband's campaign, in her husband's White House, her own state department, and now her own campaign. The people in her orbit, Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Huma's husband, I'm not even going to say his name. And then, like you said, she's been married to a serial sexual harasser, exactly. But she's been a total hypocrite for so many years.

Look, she said that Donald Trump was colluding with the Russians, and then got caught paying a foreign agent to collude with the Russians. She said Trump wasn't going to accept the results of the election, then, didn't accept the results of the election. She said Benghazi was about a YouTube video when she knew it was about terrorism. She had a terrible weekend.

That tweet she sent out was ridiculed by the right and the left, so she was forced into this weird video at dinner after a few drinks, and she said the bitches line which was totally lame, trying to sound relevant. And then, she gets wheelchair out to this little stunt at the Grammys. Crooked Hillary tanks the ratings. She should have read the passage -- wasn't it Wolff who accused Nikki Haley of sleeping with President Trump to get to the top? Hillary didn't say anything about that. She forgot about that passage.

GUILFOYLE: And Nikki Haley was none too pleased about that.

WATTERS: No.

GUILFOYLE: All right. So Juan, you seem a little bit expressionless for you, during this montage. I was looking for a sign.

JUAN WILLIAMS, THE FIVE CO-HOST: Sometimes, Kimberly, it's just too much.

GUILFOYLE: Is it?

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: Sometimes?

WILLIAMS: Listen, because apparently nobody heard she lost the election.

GUTFELD: True, you're right, including her.

GUILFOYLE: She didn't hear it.

WILLIAMS: And apparently, nobody knows about people on the Trump campaign using profanity or Scaramucci coming out with all kinds of awful statements about people and suggesting that people perform unnatural acts.

GUTFELD: I agree with you.

WILLIAMS: I don't know. But I guess this is one side of the political phrase, so let's go.

WILLIAMS: I'm just telling you that people all over on both sides.

GUILFOYLE: Look, Kennedy actually made the point.

WILLIAMS: Look, they're chirping now because they realize they've been stumped.

GUTFELD: No, you're not listening.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say, this to me is an example of -- guess what, she's reading something comedic from Michael Wolff's book. America is reading the book. So how do you guess that that is somehow Hillary Clinton evidence of her hypocrisy? My gosh. It's not written by a liberal. It's written by a conservative. And it's funny because, guess what, they have won Grammys awards for book reading, so you have people reading from the Trump book. I think it was funny.

GUTFELD: Juan, you make a great point. She did lose. So, given the choice on October 16th, would you rather be the president and have a bad book written about you or would you rather be the loser on an awards show that is losing viewers. You would choose to be president and not her. So, it is kind of a pathetic, solo performance.

WILLIAMS: That's my point. You guys are so in need of somebody to tear down and to whip up on because you can't defend Trump. You haven't mentioned Trump and the porn star. Oh, why don't we talk about that?

(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: It's hypocritical that she covered up a sexual harassment.

WILLIAMS: You can make a right wing case without lying.

WATTERS: I'm not lying. What did she do with the woman who accused the guy of sexual harassment?

GUILFOYLE: Hold on. Let me get Kennedy back in here.

WILLIAMS: Hang on, let me finish.

GUILFOYLE: Juan, we've been letting you filibustering.

WILLIAMS: People came to her and said, you know what, this guy is behaving appropriately. We think you should let him go. She said, you know what, let get this guy into treatment, and it's a good thing the young woman came forward and allowed her to have a choice.

KENNEDY: Correct the record. When he went there he only lasted a few months because he did the exact same thing. So the treatment didn't exactly work.

WILLIAMS: I don't think he even went.

KENNEDY: The woman who sprains her arm patting herself on the back for listening to women and saying we all deserve to be heard. Yeah, all those voices deserved to be heard, unless they're people who are accusing her husband or people around her of sexual impropriety.

WILLIAMS: I think people defend their family and the husband case. But in this case, I think you should not go full bore and say, oh, just because someone's charge -- you know what? Let's have fair process. Even in big companies, Kennedy, people are allowed to speak and.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Look at what she did to the women.

(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: I think Hillary Clinton took the appropriate and legal steps.

If you're asking me, should she.

WATTERS: Against the advice of her camping charwoman who said they should immediately fire.

WILLIAMS: That's fine. That's fine. But I think that ultimately this is a point where conservatives score because it looks like liberal hypocrisy.

I would just point out.

WATTERS: No, conservatives aren't scoring, you scored on yourself.

WILLIAMS: No, when we were discussing this last week, I thought this had taken place in the 2016 campaign. It turns out this is back to 2008.

GUILFOYLE: Well, it doesn't make it OK, whether it happened in 2008 or happened last week.

KENNEDY: The nation have been through in light of her husband. I think we know enough in 2008 to shield people like that.

WILLIAMS: I think you're stretching because I don't think there's any doubt this a hashtag Me Too moment in America right not we've never seen.

KENNEDY: Running for president knows better than pretty much everyone else in the country. Especially how to protect other women or at least she should -- especially is she claims to.

GUILFOYLE: Her record is not stellar to say the least in this area.

That's why it says Hillary hypocrisy because as it relates to production of women and sexual assault and sexual harassment, obviously, she was all of those scattered teachable moments that her husband tossed out in front of her.

WILLIAMS: Oh, that you're after the husband. So you're not really even talking about.

GUILFOYLE: I'm talking about Hillary Clinton. Read the A-block, what does it talk about here, sexual harassment in 2008.

GUILFOYLE: Go ahead, Greg.



GUTFELD: One last point. You know, talking about it and seeing all these arenas expressing gender equality and it's very touching to see, but who expresses gender equality more? Would you say Fox News or would you say the music industry or the Grammys? The Grammys awarded, 70 percent of their award winners were women. Most of the women there weren't allowed solo performances, right?

KENNEDY: She was nominated for album of the year, the only person nominated was not invited to.

WILLIAMS: No, she was invited. She chose not to.

KENNEDY: No, not to sing a solo performance.

WILLIAMS: Correct, not to sing solo.

GUTFELD: My point is there were a lot of opportunities there -- there's a lot of hypocrisy. Ed Sheeran was nominated with four other women. He beat those four other women and said.

KENNEDY: He also won the Grammys.

GUTFELD: That terrible joke coming. Anyway, my point is 70 percent of the awards were won by women and they can't lecture us anymore. I'm sorry. I think these awards shows have to take a timeout. There's too many of them.

They're trapped in their own myopic emotional world and they don't understand what America is seeing. We just look at this and we're going shut up. We just want to see the bands.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Myopic, excellent use of the word, and also your pronunciation was spot on.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

GUILFOYLE: This pleases me. Coming up, a shake-up at the FBI we're going to tell you why. And we'll also check in with our fellow Five co-host, Ms. Dana Perino who's in Washington tonight. Hi, Dana. She's next.

WILLIAMS: Shake up at the FBI as deputy director Andrew McCabe stepped down today. He was previously planning to retire later in the spring, but a source familiar with the situation tells Fox News he was, quote, removed, from his post effective today. McCabe has been a frequent target of criticism from President Trump as well as some Republicans in congress.

Meanwhile, on the issue of the Russia investigation, senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, says he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller should stay put. The senate majority leader sat down for an expensive interview with Dana Perino on the Daily Briefing. Watch.

MITCH MCCONNELL, U.S. SENATOR: I think we ought to let Mueller finish the job.

DANA PERINO, THE FIVE CO-HOST: Do you think that congress needs to do anything -- has a responsibility to protect Bob Mueller? There are pushes by some in order to have legislation that would protect him from being fired. You're reluctant a while ago. Are you still reluctant to do legislation?

MCCONNELL: Yeah, I am. I don't think it's necessary. I don't think the administration wants to get rid of Mueller. And therefore, the legislation is not necessary.

WILLIAMS: Let's bring in Dana Perino from Washington. Dana, what was the buzz there in D.C. when McCabe was removed?

PERINO: Well, I wish the news would have come out about 45 minutes before it did because then I could have asked the majority leader about it, but that's how things happen. Breaking news happened right after that. I think that there's actual some confusion because we don't have direct information yet from the FBI director Christopher Wray, but I would say that because Wray went to Capitol Hill yesterday, on a Sunday afternoon, and he was given an opportunity to read the memo that Congressman Devin Nunes had put together, it does seem a little suspicious that then he comes back the next day to the FBI, and according to some reports was going to move McCabe to another job which would have been seen as a demotion. Or maybe he was asked to step down directly. We just don't necessarily know enough. But one thing is for sure, I think that there's a lot of Republicans feeling like they finally got a scalp in Washington.

WILLIAMS: And with your interview with Mitch McConnell, it's clear that he doesn't want legislation at this moment to further protect Robert Mueller despite the pressure coming from Democrats, and even some Republicans.

PERINO: Yeah, he was pretty emphatic that he thought it wasn't necessary. And if you know anything about Mitch McConnell, he's not into doing like extraneous things just because they look good. He thinks it's not necessary for two reasons. He thinks that the president is not putting too much pressure on the justice department or the FBI, and he thinks that it's unnecessary to actually pass legislation to protect Robert Mueller because he believes that he is actually protected as is. So, I don't think that there's any legislation that will move under Mitch McConnell's leadership because he sets the calendar and sees no need for it.

WILLIAMS: Dana, thanks so much. We'll see you tomorrow as we discussed the state of the union.

PERINO: Let me tell you one thing. Bring a coat. It's cold.

WILLIAMS: OK, it's cold here too.

GUILFOYLE: I hear that.



WILLIAMS: All right. So, we're going to take it around the table, and let's pick up on the news of the day which is clearly McCabe. Kimberly, McCabe being forced out is what Fox News is able to report now. What we know about this is that previously there were objections to his presence at the FBI from President Trump. But the Trump people are saying that he didn't fire McCabe.

GUILFOYLE: Well, right, they're pretty consistent on their statements.

And Sarah Sanders also reiterated that today. So, this is something that wasn't at the direction of President Trump. What's interesting is that he wanted to stay until March because of his retirement benefits, but they made this effective by the end of January to get him out right away. So something had materialized. And Catherine Herridge was reporting this as well for Fox News within the past 24 hours that made it a more urgent, imminent decision to have him leave his post. So, I think that is significant and I'd like to see us get some more reporting on that in terms of what was behind of some of the specifics and facts that really prompted this kind of very quick ouster.

WILLIAMS: So Jesse, a lot of the suggestion, both from Dana and from Kimberly, is that FBI Director Wray got to see this memo that was prepared by the Republicans. According to reports, what we know is that the memo suggests that the memo -- the dossier, I should say, was used in part to justify the request for a FISA warrant, but that part of it was approved by Rod Rosenstein, who's the deputy over at justice, the deputy attorney general. Lots of complications here, but possibly involving the deputy FBI director.

WATTERS: Right. He had to go and got the kiss of death today. Eric Holder preys this guy as he left the room, so that's not going to be good for him at all. I'm not sure if he was pushed out, retired or what. I've hearing he did get full benefits or will get.

GUILFOYLE: They did a terminal leave, and so that he'll be able to get his retirement. But he wanted to stay there and do it the proper way and they did not allow him that.

WATTERS: So, does he get the full benefits?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I do know the timing is fishy because it's the day after his boss looks at the memo, and you've got the text rolling around, and you have an I.G. report coming out that he behaved really unprofessionally.

WILLIAMS: But we don't know that.

WATTERS: Well, allegedly. And this is the guy -- remember, this is Andy. This is the office -- Andrew McCabe's office, where these two FBI agents allegedly cooked up this insurance policy to protect the country from Trump's presidency. He's also been accused of going soft on Hillary, of using the dossier to justify the spine.

GUILFOYLE: Email investigation.

WATTERS: The email investigation, right. And then, did not disclose that his wife got donations from Clinton -- did not disclose it at first, Juan. Did not disclose it at first. So, with all this, you have people retiring early, getting demoted, getting fired, getting moved around. It looks like it's chaos at the justice department.

WILLIAMS: Kennedy?

KENNEDY: Well, this is one of the reasons why we have to be very mindful about how much power we concentrate in the hands of law enforcement and intelligence agencies because when that information and those abilities are politicized and weaponized, this is how they can be used. If, in fact, the Steele dossier was the basis for that warrant, that FISA warrant, and the application that was given to that federal judge, which, you know, according to the Washington Post and New York Times, that didn't disclose that, A, Christopher Steele had lied and, B, that the money, the bulk of the money came from Fusion GPS in order to fund the dossier. Those things were left out. That's critical information that a federal judge would have needed. Therefore, one of the Trump campaign officials was wiretapped because of that. And that's essentially spying. That's something that the Obama administration has denied. I don't care who the administration is.

That is overstepping your bounds. We should all be very mindful of this. And to me, that's the most problematic right now. But there are so many outlying issues, including the hundreds of thousands of dollars that Terry McAuliffe and his associated Pac gave to Andrew McCabe's wife in order to run in that losing state senate race in Virginia. But there are many problematic things here. And in those texts, you realize that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page both talked about McCabe not recusing himself soon enough.

WILLIAMS: All right. So Greg, you know, from the left, people say, oh, this is just muddying the waters, going after the FBI. What do you think?

GUTFELD: Like a 40-year-old member of Menudo. This guy was on his way out. I don't see this as really big story. We know he's leaving. We're missing the big story here, it wasn't him being pulled out, the bigger removal, the Cleveland Indians dropped Chief Wahoo, All right. He's the mascot, apparently, sexually harassed the Philly fanatic and Mr. Met. The news is coming out. The news is coming out. Now, this isn't news, but Chief Wahoo, that's news.

WILLIAMS: All right. Up next, rappers Jay-Z and Eminem taking aim at President Trump in an attempt to be relevant again? Gregory with the details, next.

GREG GUTFELD: Oh, there's a band. So you remember Eminem? Here's a picture in case you forgot. He's still mad at Donald Trump because he won't respond to his sad raps about the president.

EMINEM, ARTIST: That's an awfully hot coffee pot. Should I drop it on Donald Trump, probably not, but that's all I got. Racism is the only thing he's fantastic for because that's how he get his (BLEEP) rocks off and he's orange.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Gramps is so adorable. Anyway, he just told a music journalist that a, quote, blanking turd would be a better president than Trump.

Eminem says these things to agreeable wimps, I.E., music journalist who never challenge their subjects. If an artist breaks wind, they just giggle and writes how cool it smells. Eminem also says Trump supporters are brainwashed, and that a rich guy like Trump has no business telling the non-rich anything. Yet, Eminem is also filthy rich. Using his logic, why should anyone listen to him? But my question to Eminem is this. Why rage when you can engage? It would be refreshing for him to actually have a conversation with the people he denigrates. If he had the guts, he'd make his points better and not come off as an irrelevant crank.

But he won't. And avoidance of debate reveals weakness in one's own arguments.

But now Jay-Z has knocked Trump, and Trump responded back. That's got to kill Eminem. Apparently, Van Jones asked Jay-Z about the low black unemployment rate under Trump. Jay-Z responded that it's not about money at the end of the day.

Isn't that weird? Pelosi, Jay-Z, Eminem, all stupid rich. One says $1,000 is a crumb. Another says that a job isn't important for happiness. Why is it only the really rich say that? Because they don't need either.

Well, except for Trump. He never says that. Maybe that's why he's president. And they aren't.

Kennedy, you are an alum of M-TV. I find it interesting. Van Jones -- I love him; he's a very nice man -- said that Jay-Z is a good role model for Donald Trump, because he grew in public. He was confessional and vulnerable about his marriage. I don't think he had a choice in that.

KENNEDY: No. And ask Becky with the good hair, because you know, Beyonce had to write about these things and bring them to the fore, and there was a great amount of Internet speculation, as well as in music journalism, which you talked about a little bit ago.

What I find disingenuous is there are a lot of issues and a lot of things that Jay-Z can take to task, and one of them is the federal minimum wage that a lot of people on the left are pushing for. And who does that hurt the most? Unemployed black teenagers. And they have the hardest time entering the work force. That's a real issue.

But saying that money doesn't buy you happiness, it doesn't when you're rich.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KENNEDY: I mean, a statement like that shows that you can be really rich and super miserable, but for those who have zero mobility and no choices and no chance of moving up, a little bit of money and a nice job sure would be refreshing, considering how the cards have been stacked against many people that Jay-Z is supposedly defending.

GUTFELD: You know, Juan, part of this -- part of the criticism to Donald Trump was that he found Trump's "the S-hole" comments to be hurtful. Has Jay-Z ever listened to his own rap lyrics about women?

WILLIAMS: Yes, I don't -- I'm not a fan of that kind of stuff. I think it's misogynistic and I don't -- I think it's damaging to young black people. But the biggest audience is young white people, actually.

GUTFELD: Fair point. By -- simply by numbers. Right? Not by percentage, but there's just more white.

WILLIAMS: No, percent. The most people who buy that kind of music are white.

GUTFELD: Well because blacks are, what, 13 percent of the population.

WILLIAMS: But I'm saying, even in terms of percentages, it's overwhelming who the fans of rap music are.

GUILFOYLE: He's saying there's a larger number from which to therefore pull a larger percent.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's it.

WILLIAMS: No, you asked about percentages. You asked about percentages.

GUTFELD: He's right. You're wrong.

WILLIAMS: Anyway, both in percentage and absolute numbers, the white audience is bigger. But I worry about it in terms of the black audience.

GUTFELD: OK.

WILLIAMS: But let me just say in response to you that I think it was Donald Trump who said wages are too high during the campaign, and he still won, so I don't understand that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But when it comes to something like this being hurtful or damaging...

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: ... I don't see how you get away from that. That's what the man said.

GUTFELD: All right. Jesse.

WATTERS: I mean, I love Jay-Z. I just think he's getting soft. Jay-Z is...

GUILFOYLE: You must not need anything from him right now.

WATTERS: I have no need for Jay-Z.

GUILFOYLE: Super Bowl tickets.

WATTERS: I just listen to your music, and I don't listen to anything else.

GUTFELD: But he doesn't deal anymore, so you don't need anything.

WATTERS: Greg, I told you that in confidence.

But I mean, your feelings are hurt and you're a rapper? Your feelings are hurt? Come on, man.

And then you're saying, you know, black unemployment, you know, record low; and he's saying it's not about money. Every song he sings is about getting more money.

KENNEDY: Yes.

WATTERS: And he doesn't like...

KENNEDY: Like money (UNINTELLIGIBLE)

WATTERS: Yes, Trump's tone is, like, polite Queens English compared to some of the -- his lyrics.

I think they have a lot more in common than they realize. They love money.

They love women.

GUILFOYLE: Both entrepreneurs.

WATTERS: They love attention. They both have big mouths. It goes on and on.

GUTFELD: You're absolutely right. You know what they are? They are actually equals. They are. They're kind of like -- it's just a different generation, I think. Anyway...

KENNEDY: Wouldn't you like to hear a conversation between the two of them?

GUTFELD: I think they would probably go play golf.

KENNEDY: Play golf?

GUTFELD: I don't know.

WATTERS: Before Trump became president, Jay-Z would love to hang out with the Donald.

GUILFOYLE: Right. I mean, it's just -- you know, it's hypocritical. I think, you know, Jay-Z obviously has a voice. He's very talented. But you know, he could use it, I think, in a lot more effective and powerful way to help in the black community and as it relates to jobs and whatnot.

At least the president, he made a promise. He said he was going to try to do it and earn the votes and be able to improve the unemployment numbers in the black community; and he's done that. He's delivered on his promise.

You look at some of the polling, too, the black community actually does support his immigration policy. So there you go.

GUTFELD: All right. Ahead, a high school teacher's antimilitary rant. You probably haven't seen it anywhere. The outrageous tape up next.

WATTERS: A high-school teacher in Southern California is under fire for criticizing the intelligence of those who serve in the U.S. military.

Gregory Salcido, who is also a Pico Rivera City councilman, is on tape slamming service members as the lowest of the low. The classroom rant, recorded by a student, has gone viral. Listen.

GREGORY SALCIDO, TEACHER: Think about the people you know who are over there. Your freaking stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They're dumb (EXPLETIVE DELETED). They're not high-level bankers. They're not academic people. They're not intellectual people. They're the freaking lowest of our low. Not morally. I'm not saying they make bad moral decisions.

They're not talented people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Wow. The El Rancho School District says it is investigating the matter.

Kimberly, of course this is in California.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I know, and I freaked out when I saw it yesterday and then sent it around.

Yes, this is so offensive to me. I mean, I'd like to see this guy go and serve and spend one day doing what the brave men and women do that defend this country and our freedoms and our First Amendment protections for people like this moron to go ahead and try to pollute the minds of young people.

I mean, it's unbelievable to me that he could say something so ignorant and so disrespectful. But you know, thankfully, people record some of these things, and you're able to find out about it. And what is there to investigate? Why isn't he, like, in big trouble for this?

WATTERS: I love how they say they're investigating. What do you think the results of the investigation are going to be?

GUTFELD: You know, I don't like -- I don't like this person. But I don't think this is unusual. I think what he's shown -- what he's shown is the disconnect between academia and real life.

The reason why he said that was he didn't stop to think that maybe one or two people in his class might actually know a veteran or be -- or have served in the military. He didn't -- it didn't even occur to him. He was so divorced from reality that he -- because -- and this is the big point.

GUILFOYLE: And his toxic view.

GUTFELD: Is my -- he doesn't know anybody in the military.

And that brings me to my bigger point, is that colleges have to start hiring people with life experiences. This man has no life experience. If you don't know a veteran, you have no life experience. If you don't have a person that you talk to regularly who's been in the military, you have no life experience. You need to have that as part of your life.

A college student can learn more from a military veteran than this dirt bag who has such -- he -- it's such an ignorant way of -- it's because he doesn't know anybody. That's what it is.

If colleges follow this route, there are going to be no brick-and-mortar colleges. It's all -- people are just going to say, "Online colleges. Screw this."

WATTERS: University of Phoenix?

GUTFELD: University of Gutfeld.

KENNEDY: Very good.

GUTFELD: Starting one.

WATTERS: Wow. I would drop out of that in a heartbeat.

Juan Williams, do you agree with Greg? Ignorance.

WILLIAMS: That Greg should drop out? No.

No, the one point I would say to you, Greg, is this wasn't college. It was high school.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And the second...

GUTFELD: Same thing, for me.

WILLIAMS: The second thing is, I -- I just think that this guy is so misguided. Because he doesn't apparently realize -- and I take your point to heart -- that he could have been sitting in front of a young person...

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: ... whose dad, whose uncle, whatever, is in the military.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So I think that's inappropriate.

What I do think is right, though, is that, you know, you look back on Vietnam and some of the episodes in our own history, people have been very critical of the military. I don't have any trouble...

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: ... with criticisms of the military.

I do have problems when you start to somehow besmirch the intellect of people who choose to serve our country. I mean, that to me is bizarre. I've known soldiers who are brilliant people, not just physically able. And they're, of course, far superior to me physically.

But I think that, on the moral issue, he said he's not worrying about their morality in terms of the killing and the like. He just thinks they are intellectually inferior. I just disagree.

KENNEDY: Well, it also betrays his own lack of intellect. He's not be -- he's not able to distance government action from people who join the military.

And I think someone like this should spend a day at Walter Reed and talk to wounded veterans who have fought for our freedom, you know, which is an ideal which is sacred.

And some of my favorite veterans are those who have become libertarians. And who have become somewhat antiwar, having fought in theaters right now.

And he's in Pico Rivera. He's the city councilman who, by the way, was disciplined for smacking a student in the head in 2012. So this person is also violent and incompetent.

But he really should go talk to some of the men and women who have sacrificed themselves and find out where their journeys have taken them.

WATTERS: That's a great idea.

GUILFOYLE: How about fired?

WATTERS: All right. We'll take that, too.

Directly ahead, you won't believe who's going from the White House to the Big Brother house. We'll see next.

KENNEDY: F. Michael (ph) wrote on that song.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any more interesting, Omarosa has a brand-new gig.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you heard? Omarosa.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No way.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: "Celebrity Big Brother" starts CBS February 7.

KENNEDY: Indeed, Omarosa returning to her roots on reality TV on the new "Celebrity Big Brother." The news comes after resigning from her position as an aid in the Trump administration.

Now, you remember Omarosa shot to fame after appearing as the villain on "The Apprentice."

So Jesse, you have always been a very big supporter of this Trump White House. This has to delight you, that an alumna such as Omarosa is now going to be gracing your screen on a competing network during the Olympics.

WATTERS: It's better than "Dancing with the Stars." She's great TV.

She's a great villain. Everybody loves to hate Omarosa. She's very controversial.

For some reason, the president seems to love her.

KENNEDY: Still?

WATTERS: You know, yes. And she's very loyal, I guess.

But I didn't like how she acted like she had this dirt on everybody in the Trump White House that she was going to sell and make everyone look racist.

That I don't like about Omarosa. But as they say in the business, I wish her the best of luck.

KENNEDY: You always have.

So Greg, how to upset were you that you didn't get that call to join the "Celebrity Big Brother"?

GUTFELD: I would do it in a second.

KENNEDY: Would you really?

WATTERS: "Celebrity Little Brother."

GUTFELD: Oh, how dare you?

WATTERS: Sorry.

GUTFELD: I had this dream that FOX News had hired her, and she ended up, like, being a contributor and subbing on "The Five."

GUILFOYLE: And then what did you say you'd do, Greg?

GUTFELD: I said I was going to throw myself off a building.

But you know what? This is further proof that loyal people aren't always the best people. They just happen to stick around, because they're loyal.

This is what she's supposed to do. She's supposed to be on a show that has a finite life span. She's like a predatory weird fish that you drop into an aquarium, and you see what happens. You saw that with "The Apprentice."

You saw that with this -- with the White House, which was a reality show for her. And you're going to see that with this.

She -- she's what you put in a situation to upset everything and create ratings. She will never probably get an actual job again.

GUILFOYLE: A catalyst.

GUTFELD: She's a catalyst.

KENNEDY: She is. And well, she's -- she's something else. And this...

GUILFOYLE: Indeed.

KENNEDY: I have to share something. I got to go to media day at "Big Brother." And we were in the house for about 14 hours.

GUILFOYLE: Wow.

KENNEDY: And you do all the challenges, and you can only eat the food they give you. There are no pens. There are no newspapers. There are no telephones. You obviously don't have your phone. You can only talk to each other.

And after half a day, you start to go insane. I cannot imagine what will happen to her after -- because you know, at least on other shows like "Survivor," you get to walk around the island and sort of bathe in the waves and go fetch water and, you know, chop open coconuts. But there, you are stuck with each other in a stinky house on a studio lot.

GUTFELD: I love it.

KENNEDY: Twenty-four hours a day.

GUILFOYLE: It smells bad?

KENNEDY: It did. I will never forget.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my goodness. All right. Well, that's not nice. I really, really dislike bad smell stories.

OK, so here's the deal. She loves this, because she's hoping to get in there there and make a scene and a spectacle and get everybody going at each other, and she'll do that and that's why they're delighted to have her on there. Because of course there's going to be drama. Of course, then that equals ratings.

So this is what she's good at. She's like a specialist in this field, of total chaos.

GUTFELD: That hurts.

KENNEDY: Juan.

WILLIAMS: So I think Greg -- I think Greg was on -- I think piranha is the word you're looking for.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's -- I couldn't think. I couldn't think of the word.

WILLIAMS: So I think it's like that. But you know, when I think back to what happen at the White House where, if you'll recall, she got into it with April Ryan, the reporter for Urban News Network.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And then April Ryan is the one who reported that, in fact, Omarosa got into it with Chief of Staff Kelly and that Kelly had her led out.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Now, that would have been some reality TV. Because if she was angering people in the public liaison office, she's angering the chief of staff, I don't know about her relationship with the president, but I don't know of anyone in the Trump White House who was speaking highly of Omarosa except Omarosa.

KENNEDY: Mercy. All right.

Well, don't you worry about a thing. "One More Thing" is up next. Stay right here.

GUILFOYLE: It's time now for "One More Thing" -- Greg.

GUTFELD: All right. Time for...

GRAPHIC: Greg's Dating Tips.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Greg's Dating Tips."

All right. You know, if you're going back on the dating scene, you know, it's really important that you're properly clean, especially if you're kind of hairy, like this fellow.

(RACCOON STANDING IN SINK WASHING ITSELF)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Look at him preparing for his date. He's getting all the important spots. He's looking forward to it. You know, he just got out of a bad marriage. And he just met somebody online. And it was just a mouse click away, he said.

GUILFOYLE: Come on, man.

GUTFELD: And now he's just -- look at him. He's incredibly thorough, this little guy.

WATTERS: Swipe right.

GUILFOYLE: Swipe right, yes.

GUTFELD: He's hoping that maybe he finds someone special.

KENNEDY: Swipe fresh (ph).

GUTFELD: Swipe fresh (ph).

Look at that. Anyway.

GUILFOYLE: You are aware that I have a Kimberly's dating news and tips segments. You just tried to...

GUTFELD: I think I invented mine well before yours.

GUILFOYLE: I will see you after the show. We'll fight it out. We'll duel it out. Good thing I have an outstanding "One More Thing" today.

So we've got a dog superhero, as far as I'm concerned, to help save a life.

And he's being called a hometown hero from his home town in Northern California and one of mine, my -- right there. Pittsburg, California.

So an elderly man was going to -- for an early morning walk, OK, when he fell, and he was unable to get up. And he fell into water, so he was in danger.

And then Moe, the Golden Retriever, saw the incident, began aggressively barking, which alerted his owner to the elderly man in distress. His owner, John Newman, was able to help the man out of the water. The old man was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be OK. And the local police are very thrilled with Moe and said that he is a hero. And they brought him lots of treats.

Look at how nice. The things that dogs do, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes, but he didn't bathe.

KENNEDY: They are still superior to cats.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Jesse.

WATTERS: OK. I'd like to thank the people at the Constitutional Convention for allowing me to speak at their education policy conference the other day. You know, we love the poorly-educated here, and we always try to help out everybody.

So on to other news. You ready? A new installment of...

GRAPHIC: Jesse's Aardvark Fat Shaming News"

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: ... "Aardvark Fat Shaming News."

GUTFELD: What?

WATTERS: We showed you about the aardvark at the Cincinnati Zoo. Put on a scale, and blasted out on YouTube, making everybody see how fat it was.

Now, they're weighing it again, and they're reporting that it's doubled its weight.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: They told everybody this thing's doubled its weight. It's obviously ashamed. They don't care. And...

GUILFOYLE: It's not even fat, though, Jesse. That's the thing.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is extremely fat. Git's gaining a lot of weight. And his name is Winsol. And apparently, he's very clumsy. We're going to keep you guys posted on any new developments in aardvark news.

GUILFOYLE: He looks so happy.

GUTFELD: How dare you steal my news thing?

GUILFOYLE: How does it feel?

WATTERS: I learned it from you.

WILLIAMS: Aardvark-orexia.

All right. Juan.

WILLIAMS: So as Greg told her earlier, very interesting news coming out of Cleveland this weekend.

The Indians have decided to remove Chief Wahoo's big-toothed grin from the team's jerseys, sleeves and caps starting in 2019. The baseball commissioner, Rob Manford, really pushed for the change.

The Indians said, quote, "Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game."

Now, this caught my attention, I've got tell you, because my favorite football team, the Washington football team, has a very objectionable name; yet their ownership refuses to budge on this issue. I don't -- I can't understand.

I'm hoping that what we're seeing from Cleveland, as we've seen from a bunch of college teams, is a break in the clouds and that one day soon, Washington football team will see the light and follow suit.

KENNEDY: And do you know that they're replacing Chief Wahoo with Elizabeth Warren?

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

WATTERS: Ooh. Wow.

WILLIAMS: Well, that would be great. I think she's prettier.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, interesting taste, Juan.

OK, Kennedy, delight us.

KENNEDY: Yes. Well, you know how annoying it is to be on a plane and, you know, people invade your space, whether they're corpulent or stinky.

There's a new trend of...

KENNEDY: ... of self-important yoginis rubbing your nose in their practice. And there was a woman on the plane who was doing a series of yoga poses, oblivious to the other passengers. She was doing all sorts of...

GUTFELD: Oh, God.

KENNEDY: ... salutations.

GUTFELD: In the aisle.

KENNEDY: In the aisle. And while physicians agree that you should actually get up and move around and even stretch a little bit on the plane, this follows a nationwide trend of people showing you just how lightened they are -- enlightened they are by having a yoga class, an impromptu yoga class of one in what should be a relaxing...

GUILFOYLE: Right. I don't think I could face (ph) the issue. That's like -- we're going to veto that.

All right. A programming note: be sure to watch "The Five" tomorrow. We're going to be in Washington, D.C., previewing the president's State of the Union address. We are live at 5 p.m. Eastern. And we don't want you to miss it. All right?

Meantime, "Special Report" is up next with the Bret Baier.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You guys are coming here?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: It will never be the same.

