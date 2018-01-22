Schumer blinks: Democrats end government shutdown

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," January 22, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: It's over, sort of, for now. The Senate is about to pass a spending bill to end the three-day government shutdown. The legislation goes next to the house and then the president will sign it. Leaders on both sides finally reached a deal to end the stalemate earlier. It's only temporary thought. It's a short-term measure to fund the government through February 8. Democrats ended up caving but that's not how Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sees it:

SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y.: The reason the Republican majority had such difficulty finding consensus is they could never get a firm grip on what the president of their party wanted to do. These days, you never know who to deal with when it comes to the Republicans. President Trump turned away from not one but two bipartisan compromises. Each would have averted the shutdown. President Trump's unwillingness to compromise caused the Trump shutdown and brought us to this moment. The Trump shutdown will soon end but the work must go on, and it will.

PERINO: We have word that the Senate has just passed a bill and President Trump earlier said he's pleased that Democrats have finally come to their senses.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SARAH SANDERS: What the president did clearly worked. The vote just came in 81 to 18. I would say that those numbers are much more in the president's favor then on Senator Schumer's favor. I'm not sure what changed for him and what he gained other than maybe Nancy Pelosi taking a bunch of Republican members out for dinner to celebrate their shutdown. I'm not sure what other positive things came out of this weekend for Democrats.

PERINO: As for DREAMers who still don't know what their fate is with immigration unresolved, here's what the White House said.

SANDERS: I think that they should storm Capitol Hill in protest there because that is the place that has held up this discussion. Democrats are the ones that shut this discussion down by forcing a government shutdown.

PERINO: All right, Greg, I'll go to you first for anything you want to talk about, but what teed up that Senator Phil Graham, former senator, used to say don't take a hostage we're not willing to shoot.

PERINO: . with the Democrats. But we have another thing we need to address.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: What's on my head?

PERINO: Yes, what happened? Three minutes before we walked in here.

GUTFELD: A door opened and hit me in the head.

PERINO: It's an unsafe show, just to let you know.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Do you have a second-degree burn? Are you concussed?

GUTFELD: Yeah, I'm pretty good. I'm a little light-headed.

PERINO: You're a trooper. You're here.

GUTFELD: Yeah, I am. It's pretty good. It was basically a three day weekend for the shutdown. It wasn't really a shutdown. It was like a supermarket when one aisle was closed. Everybody's back to business. I think the mistake that the Democrats made was taking a certain segment of greater society, what is called the DREAMers, though I resent that. I think we're all DREAMers. And putting them, linguistically, putting them in front of a lot of people. So, they put the DREAMers in front of other undocumented immigrants from other countries, they put them in front of immigrants who are actually waiting in line, you're putting them in front of American citizens who are waiting for their benefits, or American citizens and the military or even fallen heroes. So, I think, it was a losing argument for them to attach this to a spending bill because you're putting American citizens in the backseat.

PERINO: Juan, it's hard to vote against a bill because of something that is not in it. And I think the Republicans, strategically, were smart. Everything that they added to the C.R. were things that the Democrats liked, the funding of the government, the chip money for six years. And so, it's almost harder to keep basically arguing for something that is not in there, but they did get the concession that an up or down vote will be held on DACA in the Senate by February 8.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: But it's not promised. It's just a pledge is kind of uncertain. What I mean by it's not a promise. It is a promise, it's not guaranteed, Dana.

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: So, for the Democrats, when you see Chuck Schumer up there saying, hey, here's what we've done. I think from his position, we've revealed that the Republicans can be very hard on the DREAMers and most Americans want a deal for the DREAMers. And secondly, the polls have shown that most Republicans would have been blamed. But Schumer, and I think this is particularly true for the Democratic base, caved. I mean, he basically said this could look bad for Democrats if you were to follow the kind of spin, you know, what Greg was just saying about, oh, it's about the military or it's about putting the DREAMers ahead of somebody in the government or government functions for people who are getting social security, whatever. I don't know. But the problem for Schumer and the Democrats is the DREAMers, the Hispanic caucus, I think a lot of people in the base who just think, you know, Democrats are just feckless.

PERINO: Well, in a way, Jesse, I wonder about the Democrats, you know, we talk about the Republican civil war, but the Republicans, actually, were remarkably united through this period. And the headlines for Democrats especially in those red states where they have Democratic senators that are up for reelection, it became harder for them to swallow a lot of the headlines that were coming their way. Senator Schumer sided with them over the more progressive part of his party.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Well, Juan just said the Democrats are feckless and Schumer caved. I think he's the one who got hit in the head.

GUILFOYLE: That was a long time ago.

WATTERS: I completely agree with both Juan and you, Dana. Crying Chuck caved. It was the Schumer surrender. He totally miscalculated on Trump's core values. Why would Trump blink when you're prioritizing illegal aliens over the U.S. military. He walked into an ambush of his own making and now he looks weak going forward with more negotiations. I don't think Trump comes out of this looking bad at all. He came and stood on principle and didn't blink, and now has a stronger hand going into future negotiations. And the position that Chuck has taken has evolved. At first it was we're not going to fund the border wall at all. Then we're not going to link DACA to the border wall funding. Now, border wall funding is on the table and Trump has successfully linked wall funding to the DACA debate. Chuck does not look good here at all, and the Democrats totally miscalculated the polls on the issue. Just because 70 percent of the American people want to protect the DREAMers doesn't mean that's the highest priority of the American public.

PERINO: Right. They say -- the American were saying, OK, we want to help the DREAMers but don't shutdown the government because of this. And right before the show, Kimberly, we found out that President Trump is apparently currently meeting with Senator Doug Jones, the new senator from Alabama, and Senator Manchin from West Virginia, Democrats who -- apparently they're talking about immigration. So maybe they're trying to figure this out.

GUILFOYLE: We're putting them in the reasonable category versus upchuck who is probably puking right now at his private bathroom because he's not coming out of this looking good at all. Not a good move. But this -- when you deal with a businessman who knows how to negotiate, and now you have something that's married together that is very good for the Democrats, so how could they object to it? So, it's like strategy in terms of going forward. But ultimately, forget about the politics. This is good for the American people. And it's keeping with what the voters, what people want. And of course, you want -- we're a nation of immigrants, OK, but there has to be some specific structure and guidelines setup. And there's no need for us to protect people who are illegal immigrants who come here and are criminal recidivists and commit crimes of any nature. So, President Trump, this wasn't something that he was going to give up on. He was taking a stand. He also has to, politically, and because it's the right thing to do to not back off in terms of border security and protection. That is something that was pivotal in terms of what he ran on. He has a big problem with his base if he abandons that. So right now, advantage POTUS.

WILLIAMS: Can I just interrupt for a second to say this is not about Donald Trump. You guys seem to think this is a win for Donald Trump. Let me just tell you a couple things over the weekend in Washington. One, the White House answering machine saying Democrats has shutdown the government. They're responsible. The reason we can't answer the phone. And then a 30- second ad put out by Republicans that said Democrats are complicit whenever an illegal immigrant commits a crime. In fact, the kind of conversations among politicians was that -- guess what, Trump wasn't informed, not involved, in fact, not trusted in terms of further negotiations on this. That's why it came down to something between Schumer and McConnell. I don't think, by the way, the American people have lost track of the fact that Republicans control house, Senate, and White House and had not passed a budget and still don't have a budget right now. Even though we kicked the can down the road to February 8, they're going to have to make some kind of deal, and guess who is going to really wind up in terms of burden on the shoulders? Paul Ryan. House Senate passes a bill, let's say February 8. This got to go to the house. And then, what does Paul Ryan say to all of his freedom caucus guys? And if they don't do it, what does that look like for Republicans?

PERINO: I asked David Hoppe that today. He used to work for Speaker Ryan. And he said that -- he thinks that the speaker is pretty happy with how things turned out today and he's not concerned about it. But, I think, you know, whatever happens in this meeting today and going forward, that President Trump is having with those Senate Democrats might make a difference. Greg, listen to what Mitch McConnell said earlier on the Senate floor.

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL: I think if we've learned anything during this process is that a strategy to shutdown the government over the issue of illegal immigration is something the American people didn't understand, and would not have understood in the future. So I'm glad we've gotten past that and we have a chance now to get back to work.

PERINO: I think, Greg, one of the things is that most people didn't pay attention to this over the weekend because, one, there was a big football game that we're going to get to later on the show.

GUTFELD: There was?

PERINO: But also because the shutdown doesn't really have much of a bite until it gets into the later days. Basically, they cushioned it so much it's like a little shutdown.

GUTFELD: Yeah. And also, these shutdowns -- how many we've talked about?

PERINO: On this show?

GUTFELD: Yeah. We created a jaded populace. America knows the drill. They know that government is like a romantic comedy. The ending is very predictable. So, I always wonder if there's a solution for this, you know, like why do -- why does this happen because it's not a secret ballot. So people caved to peer pressure of their own party. They can't do certain things. I'm certain a lot of those Democrats would have been happy to have vote for it earlier but they can't. If you had a blind vote on these situations, would there be better action because there's less impact from peer pressure. But on the other hand, it would be less transparent to the voter and the voter would never know who the person.

PERINO: Yeah.

GUTFELD: But in these situations, you have to wonder. What would happen if they could vote exactly how they felt? If they voted exactly how they felt.

PERINO: Probably 90-10.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: . it would have passed.

GUTFELD: Yeah, exactly.

PERINO: And last thoughts from you, Jesse?

WATTERS: That this was different because the media couldn't save the Democratic Party from the bad press of the shutdown, and this is the first time Republicans haven't really been fully blamed for a shutdown. So, two firsts and hopefully we don't do this brinkmanship again. It's boring and it's stupid.

WILLIAMS: It's coming. And let me just say, it's coming big. So, I mean, I think that.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, I don't think there's any way to get away from it doing it again. Remember, you look at the Democrats who did not vote to bail everything out. Guess who they are? They're the ones that are likely running for president. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker.

WATTERS: All of the smart ones from red states that Trump won.

WILLIAMS: They didn't vote for it on Friday.

PERINO: You know one of my favorite things about The Five, Kimberly, is the pronunciation police.

GUILFOYLE: Correct.

PERINO: It's so good. Earlier, I don't know if you caught it. I don't know if it meant to, but the Schumer surrender was really.

WATTERS: Did I?

WATTERS: I'm still recovering from the Eagles game.

PERINO: All right. New revelations from new texts released between two former special council team members who privately disparaged President Trump, and there are many that have mysteriously gone missing. Will fill you in, next.

GUILFOYLE: The Justice Department was turned over more texts of the FBI agent removed from Mueller's team over his anti-Trump views. These messages are stunning too. They suggest Peter Strzok and Lisa Page also went to the special counsel investigation knew the outcome of the Clinton email probe before the secretary was interviewed. How about that? Well, in a 2016 exchange, they referenced former attorney general Loretta Lynch's tarmac meeting with Bill saying, quote, timing looks like hell. Lisa Page responds, yeah, that is awful timing. And then said, quote, a real profile encourage since she knows no charges will be brought. We're also learning that the FBI is missing five months of text messages between the pair. Five months? How did this happen? Were they erased with Lynch bit as well? All right, Jesse?

WATTERS: Let's play a game. So Mueller is supposed to be interviewing President Trump soon. What if, afterwards, we found text messages from his team saying that they knew that Mueller was going to exonerate President Trump before the interview happened? Do you think people would be a little upset by that? I think people would be upset by that. But the mainstream media doesn't care about this. They don't care that the fix was in for Hillary Clinton. What I care about are these months of text messages that went missing. I don't believe they went missing. I believe they were destroyed. That's just common sense. It's not a glitch. This happens to too often in government. You saw with the IRS, the Benghazi emails, this happens with Hillary -- it happens all the time. It's no longer the government by the people, for the people. It's the government for the government. It's very upsetting. If this happened in a Republican administration, there's destruction of evidence -- and this was a critical time. Remember, this was when the Trump transition was taking place. This was when Flynn was interviewed. This was when Comey was fired. Messages were so bad before that we saw between these two people. Can you imagine how bad they were during that period? That all of a sudden they went missing. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, Juan. I know you think I am, but even you as a common sense individual and as an American have to realize this does not add up.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just disagree. I mean, first and foremost.

WATTERS: Come on. Juan, where are the emails? Where are the texts?

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: Come on.

WILLIAMS: First of all, this was before the period that you're talking about, the missing emails, right? This was early in 2017. So that's the difference.

WATTERS: No, this was from December until May.

WILLIAMS: OK. What we have.

PERINO: 2016.

WILLIAMS: Of 2016, not '17 -- '16, not '17. The bigger point though and the one that Kimberly and you were talking about -- yeah, that's what it say.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: The bigger point that Kimberly and you were talking about though is this woman saying, oh, and Loretta Lynch knew that she's not going to be charged, right? But the fact is.

WATTERS: Wait, wait, wait. Just back it up, Juan, because I just want to correct something that Juan said, the research that we have here.

GUTFELD: What's missing has a lot to do with the election, really doesn't matter what.

WILLIAMS: No, he was making a point that it was at a particularly critical point and that's not true.

GUTFELD: I think all of it was a critical point.

WILLIAMS: Well, fine, OK. But I'm just saying he wasn't right. OK. I understand. No big deal.

GUILFOYLE: We've got to respond to this, Juan, because we just got exclusive information that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has now said that there are over 50,000 text messages between Strzok and Page.

WILLIAMS: They were having an affair. Gee whiz.

WILLIAMS: The key thing here that would alarm me as a reasonable person is you're kind to say, was that if she was somehow indicating that the system was rigged and that they were not going to charge Hillary Clinton and this was known, let me just say if you're inside an investigative organization and everybody says we don't really have a basis to charge this woman, we're going to go forward in terms of asking her questions. So far, everybody from the attorney general to the FBI director says we don't see a basis. In fact, the FBI director later says that no prosecutor would have brought charges, maybe that's all.

WATTERS: Do they knew Hillary was going to tell the truth and not perjure herself? They knew exactly what Hillary was going to say during her FBI interview?

WILLIAMS: No, but I'm saying that up to that point there was no such condemning evidence that would be the basis for a successful prosecution.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Let me jump in here with some breaking news. A further statement from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, he said we will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why this text messages are no longer available and we will take any legal measures necessary to -- if there's any wrongdoing. So, that's a statement just in for Sessions, obviously, showing that he's going to take it very seriously, Dana, and pursue this to find out if there was any kind of malfeasance, wrongdoing or, you know, complicit in terms of.

PERINO: And there's an entity to do that, it's the DOJ inspector general. The I.G. has wide latitude and is able to look at both the FBI and the DOJ. We don't know what that person is doing because they have kept it secret and they're not leaking it out of there. So, I think that that's good. But I'm not surprised that the attorney general and the FBI director would be talking to each other. That's one of the things that is alleged here to be wrong. But I do think when the history books are written that that conversation between Attorney General Lynch and Bill Clinton on the tarmac that they will be seen as the linchpin of where all of these suspicions really started even if there's nothing there. The appearance of it, as these two were saying in their text messages is that the timing was terrible and it looked really bad, and it has led to suspicion and cast doubt on the impartiality of the FBI whether warranted or not.

GUILFOYLE: And now this add for more work for the Fox News channel, we've need to get to the edit room immediately for Scandalous. Go ahead.

GUTFELD: You do hear this argument. I noticed yesterday a lot of people saying, well, this is bad because it feeds into the idea that something bad happened, or feeds into the idea that there might be a conspiracy. It feeds into the idea that this is more than a coincidence. Maybe it's because it feeds into all of those things because it's true. The fact is they laid it out for you in the emails. When you read the emails, it's quite possible that there might have been a conspiracy. It may not feed into the conspiracy. It may feed the conspiracy of three things, OK. Three things that make up the story. Perhaps they might have been using the collusion investigation to thwart Trump's election. Possible. Lynch knew ahead of time that Clinton was going to get cleared before she has said -- claims she's going to obey Comey. The third thing is the technical glitches. So, when you put that all together, it's shadier than the sunglass hut.

WATTERS: One more thing, I just want to exonerate myself because December 2016 to May 2017 does covers the Trump transition, the Flynn interview, and the Comey firing. Juan, where's your apology?

GUILFOYLE: Jesse, what a comeback. Clean that up, aisle seven, big spill. All right. The March for Life or the Women's March: Which demonstration do you think got more coverage on the broadcast networks? The answer next. Stay with us.

GUTFELD: In case you missed the opening, when I walk in the door open and hit me in the head. So on twitter people keep saying they see this big red bump on my head. It's a big red bump.

GUILFOYLE: It was bleeding but not anymore.

GUTFELD: No, it's not. I think.

GUTFELD: . tomorrow. All right. I'm going to try to get through this monologue and then I'm going home to go to sleep. No, don't go to sleep. All right. According to the Media Research Center -- you're not supposed to go to sleep --

GUILFOYLE: Go to sleep.

GUTFELD: The evening news covered the Women's March three times more than the March for Life. Can you blame the news though? Fetuses just aren't as interesting. They can't wear bright pink hats or carry signs with shocking slogans that pass for edgy, and they're certainly aren't as cool as celebrities.

ROB REINER, DIRECTOR: We have a racist in the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: My body, my choice. My body, my choice.

JANE FONDA, ACTESS: Our democracy's survival and the Earth's survival depends on our ability to get people the facts.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: Trump can't read. Trump can't read. All he does is watch TV.

OLIVIA WILDE, ACTRESS: White women need to hold up our end of the fight, not just coming to rallies with like-minded others.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

GUTFELD: So we heard them loud and clear. Sadly, no one can hear a fetus. They're the truly voiceless. But we've heard this media coverage story before that the media covers X way more than Y. It's an old story. We do it. But we do it because it's true. The bigger question is why is it true?

Even if a network producer wanted to cover the pro-life march more, it's simply too risky. By pitching that idea in a meeting, you give yourself away that you might not be a liberal. It's like an NRA sticker: It tips people off that you're more red than blue. So, rather than expose yourself to your peers' disgust, you bite your lip. We've all been there at parties and at work. It's called preference falsification, where your public and private beliefs conflict. It's like when your boss comes in wearing an ugly shirt. You don't want to be the one telling them it sucks. A better example, when one of your most pompous talents, Joe Scarborough, thinks he's a pop star:

MIKE BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: We go to break with some of the powerful images from over the weekend as millions of Americans gathered in cities and streets across the nation for the 2018 Women's March.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC (singing): You may get a chance to stand against a column of tanks.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What this president is doing is just so wrong.

SCARBOROUGH (singing): Holding up your hands.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

GUTFELD: He's, like, ten times worse than Nickelback. Anyway...

WATTERS: I like Nickelback.

GUILFOYLE: So do I.

GUTFELD: You know what? That doesn't surprise me, Jesse.

All right. But that's proof of preference falsification. As long as those around Joe don't tell him how bad he is, he'll repeat such mid-life desperation, much to the amusement of people like me.

So please, keep telling Joe that this stuff is great and I'll continue to laugh my ass off.

Although I think he got true revenge. I have a knot on my head.

But it's true. Like, if you, Dana -- if a reporter says, "Hey, we should expand our coverage on March to Life, the producer thinks something. And they think, "Oh, you're..."

PERINO: They roll their eyes.

GUTFELD: "... one of them."

PERINO: Great. Like, how are we going to show that?

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. There are no celebrities at March for Life.

PERINO: Right. And also -- well, OK. One thing about March for Life. These are people that come to the march but they don't just do March for Life every year, every...

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

PERINO: Once a year. They live this every day.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: They care about the issue, and they're actually having impact.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And they're making -- they are making a big difference.

I can understand why from a news perspective and from a video perspective you want to cover all of these marches all across the country, because they were big and in the major cities and because it is specifically about President Trump, and they know that they're going to get ratings for it.

GUTFELD: That's a good point.

PERINO: I think that's why it -- I think that's why it happens.

GUTFELD: Fair point. Jesse, do you plan on releasing a song anytime soon? And if you do, I will stop you.

WATTERS: No, I can't sing. But I didn't think that cover -- melody was that bad. I really didn't. I didn't think it was that bad.

GUTFELD: Well, you like Nickelback.

WATTERS: I tolerate Nickelback.

GUILFOYLE: A lot of people do, Greg. You don't even like Adam Levin. You don't like anybody.

GUTFELD: I know.

WATTERS: You don't like anybody.

GUTFELD: No, no. I just -- I just like good music.

WATTERS: That is -- well, I wouldn't call your bump-ins good.

GUILFOYLE: Well, Jesse could sell an album. He's, like, the Hoff. David Hasselhoff.

GUTFELD: Lee Hazelwood. How can you insult Lee Hazelwood?

WATTERS: I'll take my socks off and blow my hair out.

I think what they do...

PERINO: Great. Like Warrant. Yes.

WATTERS: I told you that in confidence.

GUILFOYLE: The world knows.

WATTERS: The media covers the conservative rallies and liberal rallies differently. If it's a conservative rally, if it's a Tea Party or March for Life or something like that, they either ignore it if it's the March for Life or if it's the Tea Party, then they infiltrate it, and they only show the most offensive and dangerous signs, and they try to interview the most deranged people and then, obviously, smear it.

If it is an Occupy Wall Street march or an Antifa rally, or even just one of these Women's Marches, they magnify it to make it look much bigger than it really is.

PERINO: Zoom out.

WATTERS: And then they lionize it to make them look like they're pure and noble. There's no interest in going into the guts of the Women's March and exposing those nasty signs and exposing that nasty behavior.

I accidentally got caught up in the Women's March on Saturday because I had to go live because of the Schumer shutdown. Thanks, Chuck. And there were people flipping the bird at FOX News when they were crossing by, hurling really nasty insults at FOX News. So of the signs were -- I mean, I couldn't even have it be around my children; it was nasty. So, you know, there's a total double standard. And you made a good point as to why.

GUTFELD: Kimberly, thoughts?

GUILFOYLE: I think your swelling is going down.

GUTFELD: Yes, I think your swelling is going down. Not going to be as horribly disfigured as I thought.

GUTFELD: The people on Twitter will let -- will be the judge of that. But it's -- it feels a little better. Thank you, pills.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Well, this was a, you know, predictable outcome. Wasn't it? I mean, of course. Like they're going to go to the television that's got the big splash with everybody there with the celebrities, the screaming, frothing at the mouth, the whole deal.

But again, I think it's such a good point that the individuals that are pro-life -- and this is, like, a calling where every day they wake up, and they're thinking about it; and they're passionate about it. It's not just, like, about a show of force for one day. It's a lifetime kind of choice and mission that they are committed to which I think is, you know, very noble. And they're consistent in it in terms of trying to pursue it.

Now, in terms of the Women's March, I mean, you know, I like women. Everyone loves women. We're for women. We're for equality. We're for equal pay. We're for job opportunities. We're for people not being, you know, I guess, disparaged or discriminated against for the "#MeToo" movement. And a lot of things that are going on now.

So if people want to use their voice, I'm all for it. I would actually really appreciate it, though, if you would pick up your signs. It's very discourteous to litter and not clean up after yourself.

GUTFELD: Juan, I wouldn't mind a women's march -- I actually don't mind the Women's March, but it would be nice if they actually, you know, incorporated other parts of the world where women are truly, truly being, you know, harassed and beaten for simple things; and I mean, adultery can get you killed. They think the -- when you listen to these speeches, they're talking about, as if America is -- is this somehow evil, sexist regime. Do you believe that?

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, the Women's March on Saturday?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I think that that was largely an anti-Trump rally.

GUTFELD: Thank you. That's my point.

WATTERS: So much sense to that.

WILLIAMS: I don't understand...

GUTFELD: That's what it should have been called.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's what it was. I think that's what it was, and it was in cities all over the country.

GUTFELD: Don't call it a Women's March. Call it an anti-Trump rally.

WILLIAMS: Well, OK, but fine. But I mean...

GUILFOYLE: ATR.

WILLIAMS: The other part of it is that when you talk about the abortion rally....

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: ... you know what? They have it annually. They get a good turnout. And I must say I think the media coverage is more than equal. More than equal.

GUTFELD: Really?

WILLIAMS: Why do I think that? Because sometimes if you have a pro-choice march, the numbers are unbelievable, huge. And the media will still give time to people who feel that abortion is wrong and a crime against humanity, even as they talk about it. They don't say, "This was a smaller march" and like that. They just give equal time.

I think this is the argument from lots of people who say the media thinks that they're being fair, but they give disproportionate coverage to people who have loud voices.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, I'll take that.

Super Bowl LII is set. Jesse has a few stories to tell from last night at the Eagles game. He was there. Ahead.

WATTERS: Ever since I was a little boy growing up in Philly I've held out hope the Eagles would one day win the Super Bowl.

What an emotional night for me and my fellow fans to see our team get another shot.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What a night in Philadelphia. Doug Peterson and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to Super Bowl LII.

(CHANTING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The international news told us we couldn't do it last week. This week we did it against the Vikings, baby!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I know.

WATTERS: I was fortunate to be at the game last night to witness the Eagles demolish the Vikings, sending them to Super Bowl LII, where they're going to be facing off against the Patriots once again for the championship. They met last time in 2005 where they lost.

So I was walking to the stadium. And, you know, we get out of the taxi, and the first thing we see, a Vikings fan walked by. Everyone is pouring beer at him. And then once we get inside the stadium, the first thing we see, a guy passes out, falls, and you can hear the crack of his skull hit the cement.

GUILFOYLE: That's not a good sign.

WATTERS: They hadn't even had kick-off yet. The guy's already blacked out, drunk. Williams.

GUILFOYLE: Was he OK?

WATTERS: Would you like to congratulate me? No, we didn't -- we didn't...

WILLIAMS: Oh, no, a big congratulations. How much fun is it when your team's going to the Super Bowl?

WATTERS: I know. You probably don't know, since you're a Redskins fan.

WILLIAMS: You guess that right, buddy. It's been a long time.

GUILFOYLE: They went to the Super Bowl. I believe it was back, what...

WATTERS: Nineteen-eighties, I think?

GUILFOYLE: ... like 1989 or 1990? Something like that?

WILLIAMS: You know what? You know what? You what's -- what's funny about this is based -- I read where they put Crisco oil...

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: ... on the lampposts in Philly to keep the fans from going up. But apparently, as you said, it didn't stop them.

WATTERS: No, it didn't stop them. They greased the polls, and they still climbed the polls. I think we saw someone take a four-wheeler, Kimberly, and they tried to drive the four-wheeler up the steps -- there is -- of the art museum with the "Rocky" statue. There it is.

I mean, it's total lawlessness in Philadelphia afterwards.

GUILFOYLE: This is very typical for Eagles fans.

WATTERS: You were in San Francisco...

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WATTERS: ... when they won a few championships. Did they behave like that?

GUILFOYLE: Are you kidding me? Yes.

WATTERS: They hadn't even made it to the Super Bowl yet, and they were already acting like animals.

GUILFOYLE: Everybody knows who follows football, the Eagles fans are, you know, infamous, notorious for, like, getting after it and just being totally wild and just like animals. And really indicative of that is, feast your eyes on this. OK, Jesse Watters, Eagles fan. The 49ers, we had the most lovely Super Bowl parties. Champagne and oysters and caviar.

WATTERS: Oh, yes.

GUILFOYLE: That's how we tailgated.

WATTERS: you're digging yourself a deeper grave, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: By the way, this is true. People know it.

WATTERS: That's true. Let's go to our football expert.

PERINO: Me?

WATTERS: Dana, what do you think?

PERINO: Well, congratulations.

WATTERS: Thank you.

PERINO: I will say that it will be amazing that so many people in America will actually be rooting for the Eagles, because nobody likes an overdog.

WATTERS: That's true. An overdog? I haven't heard that one before.

PERINO: It's...

WATTERS: I know, but I don't think it's used quite frequently.

GUILFOYLE: You just dissed her.

WATTERS: An overdog? But everybody wants to...

PERINO: But you got my point.

WATTERS: Everybody wants to take out the Patriots, and I'm glad we're going through the Patriots to win it, because I wouldn't rather beat another team.

Greg.

GUTFELD: What's the name of your quarterback? What was his name?

WATTERS: Foles.

GUTFELD: OK. So Stephen Miller, a.k.a. Red Steese (ph), you know, not the advisor, did a great service by re-tweeting all the tweets from last year saying that Philadelphia should cut Foles...

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: ... and hire Kaepernick.

WATTERS: Oh, no.

GUTFELD: Kaepernick. It was such a joy to read these tweets of these people who just know so much about the right thing to do, that if you keep this guy Foles and not hire Colin Kaepernick -- thank you for the pronunciation -- you are clearly racist and that you would not make it to the playoffs, as well. So I thought that was interesting.

And by the way, you've got to worry -- you've got to worry about -- about the Pats. Because they like spotting teams. They know that they've got such a great quarterback, they spot teams 17 points.

WATTERS: OK. Well, we're going to need some help in two weeks, but I think we've got it.

Coming up, convenient or creepy? Amazon's first futuristic supermarket opens today with cameras instead of cashiers. Would we want to shop there? Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: If you hate waiting to check out at the supermarket, the new Amazon Go store in Seattle is just for you. There's no line, no cashiers, no registers. But not free.

When shoppers walk in, they scan their smartphones, and hundreds of cameras are mounted on the ceiling, along with sensors, and they track the items that you select. Certainly sounds convenient, but it comes at a cost. Your privacy. What do you think, Dana?

PERINO: Well, I think now, if you have, like, a card for your local supermarket or your convenience store, then your privacy is already being tracked anyway.

I am -- I am for this, because this is going to happen. There is no stopping this. And I think that because people are conditioned, and so, like, in a hotel room, like, you go to the minibar. A lot of that is not on our system anymore. If you take something out of the minibar, you get charged.

The thing is, you're never really sure, if you put it back, if that money is not still taken off of your account. So I would be a little wary of it, but they say that they've got it all worked out.

WILLIAMS: They do, and there's no customer service. That's a little question about if you want to return something after you've left the store. But Jesse, they say the big problem is kids. Kids come in. Not only do they take stuff, they put it back in the wrong place, and it screws the whole system up.

PERINO: No kidding.

WATTERS: So you could use your own children to get you discounts by screwing around with the shelves. I like that idea.

WILLIAMS: You like that?

WATTERS: I also -- you know, when you go to the checkout situation, I always have more than ten items, so I want to go to the express lane. But if I have ten or 12 or 13, I always try to cheat.

PERINO: You're that guy?

WATTERS: That takes away that problem.

I also don't like getting in behind some mom of, like, seven, and she's just got loads and loads of food. And, you know, you're trying to look around to see, like, another line that's empty. And I don't like the self- checkout, because something always happens. And then I have to bring over someone from customer service.

GUILFOYLE: You can't find anybody.

WATTERS: And I weigh it, and it has to be here to register. I don't like it. I like this idea, though.

WILLIAMS: But now you're going to also -- they do have somebody, when it comes to buying beer, wine, alcohol, because they check your age.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, yes, yes. Well, OK, well, good. Because there should be some safeguards in place. That's for sure. Because otherwise it's going to be a lawsuit. Then somebody is going to be sold alcohol they shouldn't have. And something could happen, God forbid, a terrible accident. So yes, there's -- obviously, there's going to be some little sticking points here and there. It's still a little bit like creepster to me, but then so are many things and people.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Greg, what about jobs? Because I think there are, like, 800,000 people in America who either work the register or pack the bags.

GUTFELD: Same number of DREAMers.

WATTERS: Ooh.

GUTFELD: Hey, it shows the disconnect between private opinions in public posturing. Everybody pretty much loves this idea. It is -- it is a minibar cubed. It's like a -- it's not a new idea. This is a vending machine that you can walk inside of.

And the fact is, these things will be not -- these things will be around the corner, replacing bodegas and 7-Elevens.

GUILFOYLE: What about the jobs?

GUTFELD: The point is, that's the public posturing, when you go, "What about the jobs?" The fact is, my guess is Amazon is providing more jobs than they're costing. And I think that there will be -- these will also need security. They will need stocking. The jobs aren't going away. They're going to be reshuffled. I used to be very paranoid. I have hope. I have hope.

WILLIAMS: All right. "One More Thing" up next.

GUILFOYLE: Used to be?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, please.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Time now for "One More Thing" -- Greg.

GUTFELD: I don't know what that is. Arnica?

GUILFOYLE: Arnica. It's going to reduce the swelling.

PERINO: I'll write it down for you while you do your "One More Thing."

GUTFELD: All right. It's time for this.

GRAPHIC: Greg's Social Etiquette News.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Greg's Social Etiquette News."

You know when you go to a party or any party, and you look around, and it doesn't look very good, and you just leave? That's rude. Take a look at this penguin.

GUILFOYLE: You do it all the time.

(PENGUIN JUMPS ONTO BOAT AND BACK INTO WATER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I know. This is in the Antarctic. This penguin just jumps up.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

GUTFELD: Then the guy looks around. Now, imagine if you're the guy who owns the boat, and the penguin is just checking it out and looking around, seeing if he knows anybody. Checking out the spread.

PERINO: Not a good party.

GUTFELD: "Screw it. I'm done." That's -- that hurts people's feelings.

PERINO: That was cute.

GUILFOYLE: That's like you. Inside, still cute.

GUTFELD: Stick around for a while.

PERINO: You have a thing for penguins.

GUTFELD: What?

PERINO: You have a thing for penguins in 2018.

GUTFELD: Yes. I've decided to move onto penguins.

PERINO: All right. I'll go next. FOX News launched its new newsroom today. The main newsroom, it had been in the basement since the channel launched in 1996. It's now in the light-filled second floor. It's 7,600 square feet. Studio space includes all sorts of things, a media ribbon, featuring 72 displays. There's robotic cameras.

WATTERS: Wow.

PERINO: And you're going to see great shows coming out of that newsroom. So we thank you, FOX News Channel.

GUILFOYLE: There's Hemmer.

PERINO: Yes, there's Hemmer telling you all about it.

GUILFOYLE: Juan time.

WILLIAMS: Lots of talk in D.C. among my conservative friends this weekend about the Supreme Court of the United States. Any signs that Justice Kennedy is about to retire? How about Justice Sotomayor calling paramedics to her home on Friday to treat low blood sugar? And most of all, anybody have any thoughts about Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 84? Is she ready to retire? Here's your answer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How is your health?

JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG, SUPREME COURT: It is very good.

My current answer, the answer that will continue to be my answer, as long as I can do the job full steam, I will be here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So there you have it, the notorious RBG, in it for the long haul. It upset poor Gregory.

GUILFOYLE: Brutal.

PERINO: Did you hear, Kimberly, you might like this story about how they - - Nina Totenberg of NPR and Ruth Bader Ginsburg have been friends. Because Ruth Bader Ginsburg got a phone call from Nina Totenberg when Totenberg was in college, asking her about some sort of amendment issue. And they became friends.

GUTFELD: That's a great story, Dana.

PERINO: I'm trying to stretch a little bit.

GUTFELD: Can you make me feel even worse than I do?

PERINO: All right. We'll go to Jesse.

WATTERS: OK, first, I just want to thank my man Joe Norton, who was at the Eagles game last night, working the stadium. And he knows what I'm talking about. So thank you very much. Also, just wanted to...

PERINO: Tell us, Joe.

WATTERS: Also, I want to thank my man Ryan for hooking up the tickets. I really appreciate that.

GUTFELD: What is this? Who carried in your pipe?

WATTERS: Tonight I'm going to be on "The Story" with Martha. She's a big Patriots fan, and you know I'm an Eagles fan. And we're going to be matching up. And maybe some bets are going to be placed between us to make it interesting. We'll talk about that tonight. And you know, she can bust my chops. And I think I think everybody thinks the Patriots cheated so we're going to be talking about that, too.

PERINO: All right. All right, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

GUILFOYLE: I end on some sad news this evening for us here at "The Five" and at the FOX News Channel. Today, we are all mourning the loss of one of our crew members. Yesterday our video operator, Bryan Sterling, passed away.

Bryan was a vital part of the FOX News team, working at the channel for eight years and on this show for the majority of his tenure. He had a wonderful demeanor and was always someone who had a smile on his face. You couldn't have known a nicer man.

He leaves behind a wife, his 13-year-old son, and a 16-year-old daughter. They are in our thoughts and in our prayers. Brian was loved by everyone, and he will be greatly missed.

My heart goes out to the family and to the children. I know what it's like. I lost my mother when I was ten, and people really came together to make donations to help our family my brother and I. And I know the FOX News Channel is doing that for Bryan and his family.

WILLIAMS: It was a shock. He's so young.

PERINO: Indeed. Well, our deepest condolences to their family, and we will certainly be participating in the fund for the kids.

"Special Report" with Bret Baier is up next -- Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Dana, thank you.

