Gutfeld: The Women's March vs. March for Life comparison

According to the Media Research Center, the evening news covered the Women's March three times more than the March for Life. Can you blame the news though? Fetuses just aren't as interesting. They can't wear bright pink hats or carry signs with shocking slogans that pass for edgy, and they're certainly aren't as cool as celebrities.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

ROB REINER, DIRECTOR: We have a racist in the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: My body, my choice. My body, my choice.

JANE FONDA, ACTESS: Our democracy's survival and the Earth's survival depends on our ability to get people the facts.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: Trump can't read. Trump can't read. All he does is watch TV.

OLIVIA WILDE, ACTRESS: White women need to hold up our end of the fight, not just coming to rallies with like-minded others.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

So we heard them loud and clear. Sadly, no one can hear a fetus. They're the truly voiceless. But we've heard this media coverage story before that the media covers X way more than Y. It's an old story. We do it. But we do it because it's true. The bigger question is why is it true?

Even if a network producer wanted to cover the pro-life march more, it's simply too risky. By pitching that idea in a meeting, you give yourself away that you might not be a liberal. It's like an NRA sticker: It tips people off that you're more red than blue. So, rather than expose yourself to your peers' disgust, you bite your lip. We've all been there at parties and at work. It's called preference falsification, where your public and private beliefs conflict. It's like when your boss comes in wearing an ugly shirt. You don't want to be the one telling them it sucks. A better example, when one of your most pompous talents, Joe Scarborough, thinks he's a pop star:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

MIKE BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: We go to break with some of the powerful images from over the weekend as millions of Americans gathered in cities and streets across the nation for the 2018 Women's March.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC (singing): You may get a chance to stand against a column of tanks.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What this president is doing is just so wrong.

SCARBOROUGH (singing): Holding up your hands.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

He's like, ten times worse than Nickelback. But that's proof of preference falsification. As long as those around Joe don't tell him how bad he is, he'll repeat such mid-life desperation, much to the amusement of people like me.

So please, keep telling Joe that this stuff is great and I'll continue to laugh my ass off.