Gidley: Graham-Durbin bill made the situation much worse

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. Welcome to "The Ingraham Angle." I'm tongue-tied from Washington. We have a huge show for you tonight, including my response to MSNBC and Chuck Schumer trying to pin blame on me for the shutdown. Wait for it.

But first, Trump shuts down the Democrats. The real truth about what the public thinks about immigration. And where oh where did all those FBI text messages go? That's the focus of tonight's breaking news Angle.

Seeing the looks on some Democrats faces today after the government was reopened it was a thoroughly entertaining. I was smiling all day long. "Difi" looked like she ate something bad in a Senate dining room. Disturbing Durbin looked like he swallowed Bob Corker. Look at him.

Donald Trump and the Republican leadership outsmarted them again. Again, it's a Wiley Coyote and the Road Runner. The idiotic move by Chuck Schumer to shut down the government to help illegal immigrants was a wildly unpopular, it quickly fell (inaudible) from the public.

Even by Friday, more Americans understood the truth that liberals in Washington put the interest of DACA people ahead of the well-being of our men and women in the Armed Forces. Think about this way, imagine being deployed in Afghanistan.

Maybe you're on your multiple deployments, you're away from your family for several months, and then you find out that the fools on the Hill are more worried about illegal aliens that about you and your family.

That must feel really good. It's disgraceful. All it took was McConnell promising to work on the immigration issue until February 8, and if nothing was resolved by then, to have a free and open debate on immigration, including a DACA fix.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, R-KY., MAJORITY LEADER: It ends the shutdown and restores full funding for the federal government through February the 8th.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y., MINORITY LEADER: If an agreement isn't reached by February the 8th, the Senate will immediately proceed to consideration of legislation dealing with DACA.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Big win, Chuck. "The Boston Globe's" Matt Visor summed it up this way in a tweet. He said, "Democrats have managed to accede to Republican demands, demoralize their energized base, give a disengage president a win, and a look like they held a meaningless three-day government shutdown. All at once."

I couldn't have summed it up better myself. Even before the shutdown, the Democrats dream of taking back power it was already slowly fading away because of the roaring stock markets and the strength of the overall economy. Now, what you are left wing friends across politics and the media do to save face?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a fool. He's a just an idiot. Like he's a stupid, old, blubbery man who doesn't know what he's doing.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN ANCHOR: The president was not involved these last few days, despite that, they've reach this compromise.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president doesn't have a good sense of his governing style.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the second time his staff has basically had to trick him into watching TV and tweeting instead of being hands-on after he bungled this by being hands-on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I'm watching Nicole Walsh, and I keep thinking it's Mika Brezinski. They are all becoming one person that when I'm watching them. It's amazing how amazing some of the same fanatics have been trying to ram through amnesty since 2006. Think of them. It's Graham, Schumer, and Durbin, all back, the three amigos.

Now, the president has to be very careful in the coming days and weeks, not to allow the foxes into the henhouses of the debate moving forward. Think about it. Republicans could not rid us of Obamacare last year after all those votes they had when it didn't matter.

But now by golly, they are obsessed with helping illegal immigrants, and they are going to get it done. As for Democrats, they just want to repeal and replace those blue-collar Americans who voted for Trump with new immigrants who vote for Democrats.

The president has got to hold firm, and I think he will, no chain migration, no visa lottery, real funding for the wall, not just authorization, but appropriations, and then, I guess maybe do the DACA thing.

You have all the leverage. Don't give it to the politicians, Mr. President, who don't respect you or your supporters. By the way, there are some more evidence of that Trump is more in the mainstream on immigration than Lindsey or Chuck will ever be.

Check out this new Harbert-Harris poll that just came out that tells us a really good tale, 65 percent versus 35 percent support a DACA deal that ends chain migration, eliminates the visa lottery, and secures a border with a wall.

Sixty eight percent of respondents opposed the visa lottery, 81 percent want to see illegal immigration level slashed. You've heard it, slashed, 79 percent think immigration should be based on skills, rather than family ties, and 60 percent believe DREAMers should not be given preference to bring their relatives to the United States.

Sixty one percent think current border security is inadequate, 54 percent support a physical barrier along the southern border, and a whopping 79 percent want secure borders rather than open borders.

Well, facts never got in the way of these open borders Republicans before, but maybe we can hope that Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake and the others get the message. Meanwhile, we stay on the corruption watch, as we learn today that the FBI somehow managed to lose five months' worth of text.

I was shocked, shocked, I tell you, to have found out that the only text the FBI failed to preserve or messages between the anti-Trump FBI Investigator Peter Strzok and his Paramore, FBI Attorney Lisa Page. Remember, both worked on the Mueller and Clinton -email investigations.

It was during that key period between December 2016 through May 2017 that the bureau claims a technical problem with updating software caused a failure to preserve these messages. So, are you saying -- is just like when we get stuff on our iPhone and you want to update, we always say no because we don't want the phone to slow down, is that what happened? It's ridiculous.

It's the FBI. Can you believe their explanation here? I have a thing I want to tell you. By the way, I love my pet rock when it came out. Attorney General Jeff Sessions have to step in now. He recused himself and that was frankly not necessary from the FBI-Russia investigation.

But now we need an independent review of all of this monkey business. There's too much to explain away. By the way, we have a lot more on that coming up. You do not want to move because it's hot tonight including the gradual push to release the House Intel memo and the FBI warrant abuse that we've been talking about for days on the show, there's new news on that.

But there's other huge economic news today that I got to get to that will be overlooked by everybody in the media, but not here. Once again, we will show that President Trump is fulfilling the promises that he made.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We will stand up to trade cheating, cheaters, that's what they are. We will stand up to trade cheating anywhere and everywhere it threatens the American jobs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The U.S. Trade rep's office just announced that it will grant relief in the form of major tariffs against imported solar cells and modules as well as a large residential washing machines.

Trump Trade Chief Bob Lighthizer cited Section 201 in the Trade Act of 1974, a law that gives the president's discretionary authority to grant release if the International Trade Commission finds that imports have been a substantial cause of serious injury. It's a real finding here.

There had been a pattern of unfair trade practices going on for years and this is the first time this law provided any relief since the early 2000s. Great news. Now, can you imagine Obama ever doing this or frankly, Hillary Clinton?

Hillary Clinton never would've done it because it was her husband back in 2000 who thought it was such a great idea for China to join the WTO. Remember, Obama did use tariffs once on tires, but that was only directed at China. Trump's tariffs applied to a large number of countries engaged in this abuse.

Now, of course, today's trade enforcement action was greeted by the usual globalist (inaudible) fire reporting. It's all wrong, but it's so predictable. Again, this pattern of unfair trade practices in major industries, this is just the beginning, is obscene.

Often times, even when we go to the WTO or World Trade Court and they judge in our favor, the offending countries do not rectify the damage, and that damage to American country is already done by the time they get any relief.

Well, I will tell you this, on trade, on immigration, so many issues, there is truly a new sheriff in town. And we are putting American industry first, American workers first, the American people first. And it's about time. And that's THE ANGLE.

Joining us now from here in Washington is Hogan Gigley. He's the White House deputy press secretary for President Trump. It's great to see you. How are you? Thanks for coming on.

HOGAN GIGLEY, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: Thank you so much for having me.

INGRAHAM: I will quiz you on trade, but I will get into what's happening on the fact that we had to shut down over, but now it's on to this February 8th deadline for passing some kind of DACA.

Now, Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, Dick Durbin, they want a plan that they tried to force on the president that a senior House member tonight, very senior, told me would never even be brought up for a vote, Hogan, right?

GIGLEY: It would never be brought up is what I'm hearing as well. If it ever got to the president's desk, it would never be signed. The president was very clear and we also the 55-minute show with the bipartisan-bicameral meeting in the cabinet room.

Coming out of that, the president said for my national security package, I need four things. That is border security with a wall, ending chain migration, ending the visa lottery, and a lasting solution for DACA.

INGRAHAM: Luis Gutierrez over the weekend said, we gave them money for a stinking wall. He didn't really care about -- he cares about the wall, but we gave him that. What's the real truth about that?

GIGLEY: Not true. In fact, the Graham-Durbin bill didn't cover any of the thing the president outlined that he wanted. In fact, it made the situation much worse. It increased illegal immigration. It granted amnesty to upwards of 8 million people. It did not fund the wall, and it kept chain migration going.

And real quickly, the Migration Policy Institutes says we have about 3.25 million people here that are DREAMers and DACA recipients that would have received amnesty. Graham and Durbin also in the bill wanted their parents to receive three years in the country.

And then once they were all here, they will give them the right for chain migration as well. You are talking about 8 million, 10 million people by the time it's all said and done. It was absolutely incredible.

INGRAHAM: Now President Trump won in about three different states, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, but it was about 80,000 votes to gave him the election. Now you're talking millions of new voting American citizens, many of them probably beholden to the Democrats. What is that mean for the Republican Party?

GIGLEY: Look, if you remember, what Ronald Reagan actually did get into see, I don't think he got 30 percent of the folks that came here through the amnesty package then. The president is completely opposed to this package. Graham and Durbin are both negotiating.

They brought it to the president. They promised him he would get everything he wanted, and the border piece and wall piece, DHS did a study and said we need not one, but we need $18 billion for the wall. This was less than one-tenth of that.

They were talking about $1.6 billion for the wall. It didn't fund a thing. Graham and Durbin know it, and now the lid has been blown off and everyone sees them for what they are.

INGRAHAM: I want to play a sound bite for you. We will get back to Lindsey Graham because he's driving the bus on this. I want to talk more about that. They are blaming Stephen Miller. That's their new target. First it, was Bannon and then it goes to the list and now it's Stephen Miller. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stephen Miller is the reason that the president backed away from that immigration decision.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They will not get thereby allowing essentially Stephen Miller and Tom Cotton to in charge of all the policies in the United States.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: The reason we yank these things back is because Mr. Miller has never been in the mainstream Senate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Trump rocks the baseball cap. I'm sorry. Doesn't work for Graham. Now Stephen Miller is the big bogeyman and shifting. The Stephen Miller running policy and all the immigration policy? The president just doesn't know what's going on, that's the other thing they are saying.

GIGLEY: Right. They are trying to have it both ways.

INGRAHAM: And Lindsey Graham has said this repeatedly about Miller, Cotton and Purdue, he's attacking all of them. In a few minutes, I will explain what they are attacking me too, but go ahead.

GIGLEY: No question. Look, I know Stephen Miller very well. I've worked with him now for the three months I've been in the White House and we spent a lot of time together. Stephen Miller serves at the pleasure of the president (inaudible).

What Stephen Miller was hired to do is execute what the president wants done. This is the president's plan, it's not Stephen Miller's plan. Lindsey Graham knows that, and there's no reason for him to call out.

In fact, there is no daylight between Donald Trump and Stephen Miller on immigration. Neither is there any daylight between Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham on open --

INGRAHAM: Why does Lindsey Graham get to go on television and claim there's a bipartisan deal that the president rejected it when it's Graham and Flake, and then you throw on Susan Collins. Again, I'm sure they're all really nice people, they do not track the president's team on immigration.

You saw that poll, that Harvard-Harris poll, Hogan, shows that the American people want immigration levels, even legal immigration levels reduced. The president is squarely in the mainstream. Lindsey Graham is a radical fanatic on amnesty. He has been for more than 20 years. Frankly, I'm not being harsh here.

GIGLEY: A quick antidote. He is on the fringe on this. The polls show it. I was in South Carolina. I'm from there. He was my senator. I was executive director of the South Carolina Republican Party.

At our state convention, 2,000 Republicans booing Lindsey Graham for his stance on immigration because he wants open borders and amnesty. He always has, and it's his right to have that position.

But don't pretend as though you had to have a meeting of the minds with Dick Durbin and you gave up something to get something. You guys, Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham and Jeff Flake, have been on the same page of this policy for decades.

INGRAHAM: Hogan, thank you so much for coming. The trade quiz is coming later.

By the way, there was a curious development during the shutdown. One I know that some of you saw because you tweeted me about it. MSNBC and Chuck Schumer on different occasions going after yours truly for holding the line, as I have for many, many years, on illegal immigration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Republicans in the House have been, depends on where you sit, some people would say supported by others and others would say terrorized by news outlets like Breitbart or Laura Ingraham.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Terrorizing? Tell me she's not calling me out for terrorizing House members? When was the last time Casey Hunt mentioned illegal immigrants who actually do terrorize American citizens? We will get to this and a few segments.

MS-13 and what they are doing two areas right outside of D.C. Roving gangs of hardened, ruthless criminals who are terrorizing American citizens.

When offenders with multiple deportation stop reentering the country and terrorizing our people, that's when I will stop terrorizing congressmen about the issue. Thank you very much.

Speaking of terror, Chuck Schumer actually suggested that the president was about to sign on to the Graham-Durbin DACA deal until big bad Laura showed up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHUME: The hard right came after him. Breitbart calls him amnesty Trump. Laura Ingraham even insisted he would be impeached. By the weekend, he had backed off.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Not only has he been embarrassed today with his political ineptitude, now Chuck Schumer is just flat out lying. I never, ever said that the president should be impeached. He must be confusing me because I don't know make a Brezinski or something. I have no idea.

I said the president's base would be watching the DACA deal very closely and they wouldn't stand for amnesty. You know what, they obviously won't and wouldn't. I also set on the show that the presidents enemies want him impeached. I said that from the beginning.

So, Chuck, I suggest you get a better strategy team and you get your facts straight. Don't put words in my mouth unless you're willing to come on the show, we've invited you, and defend them.

And coming up, more text revealed an even deeper anti-Trump bias at the FBI. The evidence is just vanishing. Details next.

INGRAHAM: Just what they need it, some fresh black eyes for the FBI tonight. DOJ revealing the existence of 50,000 texts between the bureau's now disgraced agent, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. They are chatty Cathy's, aren't they?

Among the revelation, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch apparently knew in advance that the FBI plan to clear Hillary Clinton in her e-mail investigation. Clairvoyant is she? It is perhaps what wasn't included that is most damning.

The FBI claiming it has lost five months of texts between Strzok and Page. The timing is a little more than curious, don't you think? The missing messages are from December 14th, 2016 to May 17th, 2017. Why is that day important?

It was the day that Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel. I have it on my calendar. Here to react, Congressman Ron Desantis of Florida, who serves on the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, and Fox News contributor and Washington Examiner and reporter, Byron York.

Congressman, this has been such a wild new cycle. I mean, keeping track of it has been something. Are we actually to believe that the only texts that were not preserved were those between Strzok and his gal pal, Page? Apparently other texts all the other agents, no problem, but those can't find.

REP. RON DESANTIS, R-FLA.: I think if people believe that was just a coincidence and I like to sell them some oceanfront property I got out in Arizona. It doesn't make sense that that would just be an innocent thing. I don't accept the explanation we've been given.

I think we need to dig harder. I mean Wray is going to have to testify under oath in front of the Congress. Think about all the critical events that were going on during this time. You have the Trump transition. You have the Trump inauguration.

FBI agents running over to interrogate Michael Flynn for whatever reason. Then when you have the Comey when he says we are doing this big Russia investigation, the firing of Comey, all these things were happening.

You can imagine, based what we already know with Strzok and Page, they were saying all kinds of things about this, and I think it would be really devastating evidence of the bias of Donald Trump.

INGRAHAM: You could bring in a technical person at the FBI.

DESANTIS: Where are the actual hard devices? That devices were FBI devices. Those devices should be produced.

INGRAHAM: Doesn't this environment remind you of the Hillary Clinton and then the Lois Lerner, Blackberries are gone but then you find them? I thought you can never delete text messages. I thought that wasn't even possible.

BYRON YORK, CORRESPONDENT, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Well, you know, Jeff Sessions, the attorney general said a kind of apologetic note to Congress saying we are going to look and do everything we can to look for this and will do all the technical things we can do to find this.

On the other hand, we still need to see a lot of these texts, if they did indeed cut off on December 14th, 2016. Remember that investigation started -- the counterintelligence investigation started in July. So, you have texts from July, August, September, October, November and half of December. There's a lot to see even now.

INGRAHAM: And one of my sources on the hill tonight said there is an enormous amount that they've already seen that is not public yet. We didn't find out one thing today that Loretta Lynch, of the tarmac fame, meeting with the Bill Clinton tarmac fame, the former attorney general did know ahead of time. What does that tell you?

DESANTIS: Comey said I never told anybody.

INGRAHAM: He testified to that effect, correct?

DESANTIS: He testified under oath to that and then also there's the Strzok text message to Page when Trump sews up the nomination. They say, oh, my gosh, it's going to be Trump-Clinton. And Strzok's response to Lisa Page, well, now we have extra pressure to wind down the Clinton investigation. So, you look all his other underlying biases, and then you look at that, it stinks to high heaven.

INGRAHAM: Byron, I want to read a tweet from (inaudible) at NBC directed at you tonight. This is actually NOT a big development, all caps not, in the Trump Russia probe. It is a pseudo development in the partisan attempt to discredit that investigation by suggesting that it hinges on the sentiments expressed by an FBI agent, rather than the evidence. Byron York, in response to you.

YORK: Well, first of all, you have Peter Strzok, who is the lead investigator, not only in the Clinton investigation, but the Trump-Russia investigation, the two most significant political investigations in many years, who is demoted to the HR Department. I mean, it self-evidently a big deal.

INGRAHAM: This is (inaudible) it sounds like he works for the DNC. Is he related to Debbie Wasserman Schultz? He sounds ridiculous. I never even heard of him before. I don't even know who he is.

DESANTIS: Strzok is the one that interviewed Cheryl Mills. He interviewed Huma. He was there for Hillary's interview.

INGRAHAM: Why is he even working at all in the FBI? I mean, the man should have been fired and should not be heard from again. I'm sorry. HR?

DESANTIS: I mean, you have him and Lisa Page.

INGRAHAM: None of these people should be working.

YORK: They were suggesting parts even what we know now. I've been told that they will say to each other that we need to switch over to I-message, suggesting that instead of their FBI issued Samsung phones, they maybe had personal phones as well. There's also a reference --

INGRAHAM: Only Apple devices obviously.

YORK: There's a message in which one says I sent you an email to your Gmail account and I think it went to your Verizon account, you need to delete that. They were clearly conducting business of some sort.

INGRAHAM: Whispering sweet nothings about the (inaudible).

YORK: Well, now, we also know they were having an affair. So, how much of that is --

DESANTIS: There was a security risk of what they were doing.

INGRAHAM: Really quickly, "Axios" is reporting tonight that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the public urging of President Trump has been pressuring FBI Director Christopher Wray to dump the deputy director, Andrew McCabe for a whole variety of reasons.

But Wray threatened to resign if he was removed. It sounds like we have a lot of people being removed then. If the attorney general is telling the FBI to get rid -- he's the head of the department.

DESANTIS: McCabe needs to go. There's so many problems with him. Just get a fresh start, what's wrong with that?

YORK: This is a part of a larger Sessions' effort to clean house at the FBI which is absolutely needed. There are some people in Congress who believe that Wray has been too defensive about the FBI.

INGRAHAM: He has a great reputation goes in and want to get his reputation back here by the way, the FBI isn't the only part of the swamp that needs good draining. A department in the Trump administration is quietly trying to place illegal immigrants all across the country. We will expose it. We thought we had gotten rid of it with Obama, but it's still here, up next.

INGRAHAM: This is going to shock you to think this is happening under the watch of one of the best presidents on immigration, which is President Trump, but according to Judicial Watch, the federal government has been quietly relocating illegal immigrants around the country on commercial flights.

The president of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd, said that's because the Obama administration holdovers are still running major agencies. He joins us now via Skype from Montana. Also joining us from San Diego is immigration advocate Enrique Morones from San Diego, as I said. Gentlemen, it's great to see both of you. Brandon, let's start with you. This is the program which took place and began under President Obama. And it was recently passed in 2008, and eventually it was child trafficking concerns motivated the idea that you can't immediately deport minors back to noncontiguous countries. That's different, however, from relocating them across the country on commercial flights, correct?

BRANDON JUDD, PRESIDENT, NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL: It is, and it actually expanded from 2008 to releasing anybody that claimed a credible fear that said they didn't want to go back to their country. And we were releasing all individuals crossed the border illegally.

INGRAHAM: Enrique, why is this the way to enforce American immigration law on the books? In other words, to me it seems like a magnet. If you tell people if you get across the border we will protect you, we will send you to a sponsor. Is Enrique there? I just see a truck. Otherwise Enrique has changed. And we will just send you all over the country to various locations, and you will be able to stay. There he is. What of that, Enrique?

ENRIQUE MORONES, FOUNDER OF BORDER ANGELS: First of all of course it's not true. That's not what is taking place. In the last six years, there's been less migrants crossing the border, especially from Mexico. Now it's mostly Central Americans. And it's a very, very difficult to get asylum, very difficult. Most don't get asylum. So it's not a matter of just saying I want asylum and you get in like the Border Patrol Union likes to state. If that were happening then the Border Patrol Union is greatly responsible because they are promoting that concept to smugglers.

INGRAHAM: Enrique, I'm confused, though.

MORONES: President Bush started the program. The people that do have credible fear, that do have a family member, many of them are allowed to go to that family member and stay there until they go to court.

INGRAHAM: They never go to court. Enrique, you are smart. You have been doing this a long time.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: No. No. Let's play tag here.

MORONES: With these cases on many occasions --

INGRAHAM: What is the percentage of individuals who have been ordered deported show up at their hearings? Go ahead, Enrique, you know so much.

MORONES: About 55 percent. About 55 percent of the people in these cases --

INGRAHAM: Brandon. They never show up. That is a complete lie. They do not show up for their deportation hearing. Brandon, go ahead.

MORONES: Who's the liar here?

INGRAHAM: Why are you on with us if you're going to call is a liar? Why are you on a network that is filled with liars? Hold on a second, Brandon. Enrique, one question. Brandon, I asked you a simple question and you obfuscated and went to another point, which is cute, but it really doesn't work on the show. I asked you a question.

MORONES: I answered it.

INGRAHAM: How is it enforcing U.S. law to say if you cross the border illegally you will most assuredly, unless you are a known felon, you will be released after a short period of time to a sponsor, and you will be flown via commercial airline with an HHS sponsor, escort to your location of choice. And my question was, how is that comporting with the rule of law? Now you may answer, and then Brandon will get a shot.

MORONES: It's not happening. It's very rare exceptions that that takes place. So it's important that you know the facts, that you speak the facts. Don't talk about exceptions. Talk about the reality. Forty percent drop in undocumented migration in the last five years, long before Trump.

INGRAHAM: OK, well, we have 621 percent increase in southwest border family unit apprehensions from April 2017 to December 2017. We had 1,226 family units crossing in April. December we had 8,121 just in one month, one month 8,121 families crossing the border in anticipation, undoubtedly, of amnesty. Brandon, I did not give you enough time here. If Enrique might let you speak for five seconds. Go ahead, Brandon.

JUDD: Laura, I can personally tell you I did a shift patrolling the border today. I can personally tell you we let go nearly all those individuals that crossed. Under the Obama administration, it has been much better under the Trump administration, but you still have those Obama holdovers that are forcing us to process the illegal aliens that we catch and set them up so that they can then turn around and release them. And that's got to change.

And I am hopeful that it is going to change because we know that President Trump is tough on immigration. He just has to deal with those Obama holdovers.

INGRAHAM: Let me play for you a sound bite from a flight attendant who called into my radio show today. Let's listen really quick.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There were four of them. They took up four seats in first class, young women and young children. They all have a brand-new close, one bag of all brand-new belongings. No identification whatsoever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We had to cut that short, but she went on to say they had an escort with them and she didn't know where they ended up ultimately, but this happens time and time again. She's a long time flight attendant, she knows what she is talking about. Enrique, really quickly, you can respond.

MORONES: Sure. Why don't you ask Chris Harris? He's the Border Patrol Union. Ask him why he shot a migrant and killed a migrant. This is what's really taking place along the border. So you take these exceptional cases and try to make it sound like it's happening all the time. These are rare exceptions. The people that are forced to leave, much of it because of U.S. interference in those countries. The U.S. should be much more welcoming. They are not even in the top 20 countries.

INGRAHAM: Enrique, you don't border, though, right? You just don't want to border at all?

MORONES: I do want a border. I do want a border. I want a humane border.

INGRAHAM: What's a humane border? A border that is Swiss cheese? What is that?

MORONES: That's not what I want. I want a humane, intelligent border.

INGRAHAM: That's just a cliche. I want a humane border. What does that mean? If you can't answer the question, you come on the show and you call Fox a liar.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: By the way, how is this all affecting you in your community? This is shocking. Details of immigration policy run amok from the head of an MS-13 gang task force up next.

INGRAHAM: Contrary to what Enrique just said, we do have a problem with quietly relocating illegal immigrants all around the country right near here in Washington, D.C., even under President Trump. Now, for details of how these immigration policies affect you and your community, we turn to Jay Lanham, the director of the Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force. Jay, you were so great on radio today I had to bring you on TV because you were awesome. Tell us what MS-13, specifically a Salvadoran illegal immigrant gang has done to a previously safe community of middle-class, upper middle-class people in northern Virginia. Tell us.

JAY LANHAM, NORTHERN VIRGINIA REGIONAL GANG TASK FORCE: Obviously gang activity has increased the level of violence and criminal activity period in the northern Virginia neighborhoods. You know, they show this image of power and respect, but in reality, it's not power and respect.

INGRAHAM: But what other tactics? MS-13, what are their tactics? What are they do?

LANHAM: Their tactics is about having respect. So if you don't respect them, then they are going to retaliate with violence, and it's going to be pretty brutal violence.

INGRAHAM: What do they recruit people?

LANHAM: So they go after kids, especially kids from Latino communities, especially the unaccompanied minors who were brought here.

INGRAHAM: We just talked about it. So they are being sent via commercial airlines all across the country to, quote, "sponsors." By the way, a lot of the sponsors themselves are illegal immigrants. They live in those communities and the kids are in a new place. I feel terrible for the kids. They're in a new place. They don't speak the language, a lot of them, sadly, are illiterate in their own language. You said that on radio. They come here and these people are like I'll be your friend, I'll be your father, and suddenly they are in it.

LANHAM: Exactly. They are very vulnerable and the gangs know it and they exploit that, they exploit their lack of family structure, their relationship issues, everything.

INGRAHAM: I read recently about decapitations. Again, some of these are reported and some are not. Decapitations, Manassas, Virginia, again, Manassas, Virginia, a quiet bedroom community in Washington, D.C., when I came here 15, 20 years ago, it's like a different place.

LANHAM: Yes. Yes, the activity in gangs has increased exponentially. The ruthless, brutal violent crimes that they are carrying out now, it's much worse than it was 20 years ago when we first saw the gangs emerging.

INGRAHAM: And it's not just MS-13. There's Florencia-13, the Latin Kings, L.A., Chicago has these problems. What do you do? They are here now. And this is an illegal immigrant based again. What do you do? You find them and try to deport them, but this takes a long time and a lot of your manpower.

LANHAM: We are not going to arrest our way out of this problem. We have to have programs that intervene and prevent these kids from joining the gangs in the first place. And the platform that we work off of is enforcement and intervention prevention and education. If you don't have both, we are not going to be successful.

INGRAHAM: We have so much extra money to be spending on prevention and education. Our American citizens need prevention and education. It is shocking. Thank you for the work you are doing.

And some newspapers are better than others at reporting, actually "The Washington Post" has done a pretty good job of reporting this, but we are talking about Gaithersburg, we're talking about Manassas, we're talking about Arlington, Virginia. You could run there from here. That's how close it is. Thank you for the work you are doing.

And by the way, a major network does a story about the artistry of some of the worst terrorists in the world, I kid you not. Parents of a 9/11 victim respond next.

INGRAHAM: Once again the left and the media, they seem to have more sympathy for terrorist killers than their victims. The latest example comes from CBS Sunday morning with a story on an art exhibit -- brace yourself -- featuring the works of Gitmo prisoners.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To me, this is the most important work in the show because it's the most clear link we have to a mind of someone capable of terrorism.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To me they give hope because we won't have these things in common.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What? Not buying it. Al and Maureen Santora, who lost their firefighter son Christopher in the World Trade Center on 9/11, with us now for a very different reaction from that 9/11 mother. There is Christopher, handsome young man. You guys, both of you, I saw this and my blood boiled. My old producer Lee Habeeb brought it to my attention over the weekend. I had to stop myself. I'd love for either of you to respond.

MAUREEN SANTORA, MOTHER OF FIREFIGHTER LOST ON 9/11: I was particularly disturbed that when they came to our house and they interviewed us that the only thing they put on the TV was that we were in objection to the art being shown, and that we objected to some of it possibly being sold. We objected to a number of things. First of all, we were very upset that nobody in the college thought it was responsible to reach out to the families about this art. This is a public institution. We pay taxes in New York City and New York State. We fund this institution. And so we are funding this art being shown.

INGRAHAM: And Al, of course your wife talking about the John Jay College of Criminal Justice where ironically a lot of the firefighters and police and their families who responded on 9/11 attend and attended. That's another insult here. Who in their right mind would have thought this, and not far away, by the way, from ground zero, that this would have been a good idea? Go ahead.

AL SANTORA, FATHER OF FIREFIGHTER LOST ON 9/11: I have absolutely no idea. This is a slap in the face to all Americans, especially to the families of the 343 and the 23 police officers that died at the World Trade Center. Many of the first responders graduates of John Jay, as I am. I'm an alumni. I received my masters and my bachelors at John Jay. And this is a college of criminal justice.

And to put this kind of display, a show, by the perpetrators of 9/11 is a slap in the face to everyone. And not to ask or even bother to notify the families that such a thing was going to happen. I found out by chance through somebody who had heard about it. And then CBS had contacted us and put us on for about 30 seconds or 20 seconds and really didn't cover the outrage that we feel and many of the other families, many of the higher echelon in the fire department who died on 9/11 are John Jay graduates. I'm sure every one of those families is especially hurting.

INGRAHAM: It's a total outrage. We're going to stay on this issue. Al and Maureen, thank you for your thoughts on this. And we will be right back. Stunning.

INGRAHAM: That's about all the time we have tonight. But stay tuned. We have another great hour ahead. Shannon Bream broadcasting live from Jerusalem, Israel. She has an exclusive interview with Vice President Pence. And it's awesome, and lucky her because I love going to Israel. And we're going to stay on all these issues we hit tonight.



