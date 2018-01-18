Biggs and Labrador on exposing the truth about Russia probe

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," January 18, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Sean, great show tonight as always and good evening everyone from Los Angeles. I am Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle."

Now you're going to want to stay with us tonight because we have unbelievable news. It's groundbreaking information. You were not going to want to miss it. In moments, we will talk to two House members who have actually seen that document from the House Intel Committee on the Russia investigation that could potentially sink the Robert Mueller probe.

Plus, California officials are telling local authorities and employers that they should not comply with federal immigration officers. We have the head of ICE here with his response.

And are you being lied to about the number of DREAMers who would get amnesty? We have some mind-blowing numbers to share with you ahead.

Plus, Anthony Scaramucci is here on Trump's economic revival and a speech that even some liberals are calling the best of his presidency.

But first, liberals exposed for putting DACA ahead of American citizens. Exposing the truth about corruption inside the Obama FBI and the birth of the Mueller investigation, that's the focus of tonight's Angle.

This is unbelievable, but the government again runs out of cash tomorrow, which means that unless the Senate votes for a temporary spending bill to keep the government open, all but essential government services will be shut down midnight Friday.

Democrats and a few goofball Republicans have decided to hold the entire funding of the U.S. government hostage for a deal to give legal status to 800,000 illegal aliens brought here as minors. Yes, you heard that right.

Members of Congress elected to represent the interests of Americans and uphold the Constitution of the United States have now fully exposed themselves as nothing more than a permanent lobby for open borders and unending cheap labor. It is a total travesty.

Now, the president, despite not having campaigned on giving amnesty to anyone -- is willing to do a deal to help the DACA people. But he required a few basic concessions from the party out of power like ending chain migration and the visa lottery and defunding the wall that he promised to build.

Democrats, not the president, walked away from the bargaining table in an attempt to force his hand. I'm thinking about this today -- do you remember who was blamed by the media back in 2013 when a few conservative Republicans, they were the party out of power forced a government shutdown? It was about ObamaCare. The media and the party in power then unanimously blamed Republicans.

JOHN HARWOOD, CNBC, OCT. 3, 2013: The resident drew a firm line that he will negotiate but he's not going to do it until after he gets both a clean CR that extends government funding and raises the debt limit.

RON FOURNIER, MSNBC, OCT. 3, 2013: I'm afraid they are going to send us right over the cliff.

DAN PFEIFFER, THEN-SENIOR ADVISER TO PRESIDENT OBAMA, SEPT. 26, 2013: We are not negotiating with people with a bomb strapped to their chest. We are not going to do that.

INGRAHAM: Well, they were following the narrative set by the head of the party in power, President Barack Obama.

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: When you have a situation in which a faction is willing potentially to default on U.S. government obligations, then we are in trouble. If they are willing to do it now, they will be willing to do it later.

INGRAHAM: A faction, it was a faction. We have a faction now, it turns out that Republicans weren't really hurt all that much in the 2014 midterms by that shutdown as many predicted, and the only thing most people remembered about the Ted Cruz filibuster was this.

SEN. TED CRUZ, R-TEXAS: I like green eggs and ham, I do. I like them, Sam I m.

INGRAHAM: I sometimes play that to my kids at night, puts them right to sleep. I mean, Democrats are playing with fire and we are seeing a little movement tonight by Chuck Schumer, we will get to that in just a moment.

A new CBS poll shows that even among those who support helping the DACA of folks, Americans do not want to shut the government down to do so. By the way, even with all the media disinformation out there about what chain migration is, more Americans think immigration should be based on merit.

More than family ties right second cousin twice removed, aunt and uncle, you know the drill. All of that is good news for Trump. You know what I say? I say it's time to call their bluff. Republicans shouldn't be cowed at all.

I say let the Democrats take their stand and force a shutdown of the government for illegal immigrants. Then the American voters will finally see once and for all what the Democrats and amnesty fanatics really think.

That the hopes and well-being and dreams of American citizens just aren't as important as the potential votes that they are going to get by an influx of illegal immigrants. Speaking of exposing the truth, Republicans in the House have finally seen the content of that House Intel report on the Fusion GPS dossier and the Mueller special counsel investigation and apparently it is a blockbuster.

Sources are telling "The Ingraham Angle" that the contents paint a disturbing picture of misdeeds and corruption inside of the Obama FBI, which runs straight into the heart of the Special Counsel's Office. As of now, the report is secret, but many members of Congress are asking the speaker to move to declassify the document and release its contents.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The intelligence memo that we have just read is so alarming that it must be immediately disclosed to the American people.

INGRAHAM: I couldn't agree more. Speaker Ryan should cut through whatever bureaucratic protocol is necessary to see that the contents of this report is made public.

Let's remove all doubt about what is in that report. I'll tell you this -- if it turns out that our FBI has been compromised and that American citizens have been targeted for surveillance for purely political reasons or that the Obama Justice Department and maybe even some of the White House were in on it, boy, do the people have a right to know?

They have a right to know now, not six weeks from now and not six months from now. Remember, this dossier was a campaign generated document paid for by the Democrats. It was used to justify spying on anyone associated with Donald Trump, heads should roll. It's time to expose this entire circus to the sunlight.

All of us should be able to trust federal law enforcement to be objective and not filled with some vengeful political hackdom. We all deserve that and in this case, of course, the president and anyone else in Robert Mueller's sites deserve it too, and that's the ANGLE.

Joining us now from Washington are two House members who have seen these classified documents, Raul Labrador of Idaho and Andy Biggs of Arizona. We are also joined by Fox News contributor, Byron York, who has been extensively covering the Russia probe and this dossier issue.

Gentlemen, it's great to see you tonight. Congressman Labrador, I want to start with you. I started getting calls. I'm here on the west coast -- I'm I started getting calls about this at about 6:30 in the morning Pacific Time by a congressman who started to read this report and they didn't reveal anything they weren't supposed to.

But they said, Laura, whatever you do, the people have to know what is in this, this has to get declassified. Tell us how we can declassify it and whatever you can tell us about what's inside.

REP. RAUL LABRADOR, R-IDAHO: Great, Laura. Thanks for having me on your show. This is so important and it's important for your viewers to know that the House has the authority to release this information. We don't have to declassify it.

House Rule Ten and this is something I think we are going to talk a lot about over the next few weeks, it allows us the Select Committee to release the information based on the public interest.

If they believe that the information is important enough to the public that is of vital importance to the public, they can release this. So, all we need to do is have a vote from the House and the House Select Committee can do that.

I think we need to do that immediately. In the next week or so, I believe the American people need to see everything that is in this document. I cannot tell you, Congressman Biggs can't tell you either what we read today but people will be shocked when they see this information.

INGRAHAM: Congressman Biggs, before we get to Byron and we are going to hit on this immigration debate and the government shutdown, on this issue of the release of this report, is there any national security concern about releasing this document that you can see? Anything that Paul Ryan could point to avoid a move to declassify or a bureaucratic administrative more to release its contents?

REP. ANDY BIGGS, R-ARIZ.: I don't think so. I saw nothing in there that releasing it to the public would have any negative effect on the national interest. In fact, I think it's just the opposite. I think the national interest is harmed by keeping it a secret from the public.

I think we have to be transparent. We have to get this out there. It is so vital, so important. Americans are going to be as outraged and many of my colleagues who have read this. It has to get out.

And I don't believe we can hide behind the shield of national security interest because the problem is just flipped on its head. It was Democrats in that committee who don't want it released.

INGRAHAM: Byron, I wanted to go to you on this, I heard four people -- congressmen this morning. People very high up in the Justice Department and the FBI could very well lose their jobs if this report goes public. Do you believe given what we've heard from Glenn Simpson, as the head of Fusion GPS, he's trying to move on the dossier with the old administration, how explosive could this be?

BYRON YORK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it could be pretty explosive. You and I are the two people here who haven't actually seen the document, but we've been hearing about this for quite a long while. What's been interesting is the investigators in the House have been in a box for months.

They were learning things of great public interest, but it was classified, and they couldn't tell the public. The institution had the authority to declassify, the Justice Department, was the institution they were investigating.

It's a trap, and I think what we saw today was a brilliant effort to bust out of that, use a maneuver to create a summary of their work and allow all members of the House to see it. It wasn't a small group of 13 people on the Republicans, House Intelligence Committee.

All of a sudden it was anybody in the House that could take a look at this, and we've been hearing them coming out and saying, wow, this is really big and that is increasing the momentum to try this parliamentary maneuver that Representative Labrador and others have been talking about.

INGRAHAM: At the same time, I guess, Congressman Labrador, the Democrats were OK with releasing the Glenn Simpson testimony, correct? We are going to play a snippet of that, it's important for them to see the founder of the Fusion GPS said. Let's watch.

It's full screen sorry about that. He was asked to do the FBI ever reach out to you or Fusion GPS in relation to the matters that Mr. Steele informed them upon? He said no. You've never heard from anyone inside the U.S. government in relations to those matters, either the FBI or the Department of Justice?

Answer, well, after the election -- I mean, during the election, no. What did you hear after and from whom and when? I was asked to provide some information to the Justice Department. Question, by whom and when? It was by a prosecutor named Bruce Ohr, who is following up.

Did Mr. Ohr reached out to you or how did that checkout? Yes. So, in other words, Nelly Ohr, who worked for Fusion GPS, he ended up being the source of the questions about that dossier. Congressman Labrador, your reaction to that.

LABRADOR: Well, I can't speak about the specific facts because I saw this memo today, I have to be very careful of what I say about the facts that happened here. But what's interesting is that this morning, the Democrats decided to vote against releasing this memo. That's number one.

Number two, when I was in the room and I heard from other members of Congress when they were in the room, there were no Democrats who actually came down to look at this memo. So, they were so interested in the Russia collusion story until it started unraveling.

So, now that we have some information that is being provided to every member of the House, they are unwilling to release it or even look at it. I think what the American people will find, is that they are going to be shocked by this memo.

I invite everybody to use the #releasethememo. We need to push our House leadership to do this and I believe that they want to do this. I hope that they do and they stand with the American people.

INGRAHAM: Congressman Biggs, we are way out of time, we could do an hour on this. Are people going to lose their jobs?

BIGGS: They probably ought to. Let's just say I'm shocked that some have it already.

INGRAHAM: All right, Gentlemen, fascinating. We didn't have time to get into the immigration bill that the president supports. We really appreciate the analysis.

Guys, get this, right here in California, local officials are telling their police officers not to cooperate with federal immigration officials. You cannot make this stuff up. The head of ICE is here exclusively with his response.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The federal government has decided to appeal the district court's granting of the preliminary injunction. We are ready as we were before. We will fight side-by-side with those DREAMers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We are coming you tonight from Los Angeles in the sanctuary state of beautiful California. It's ground zero in a showdown over illegal immigration. The San Francisco Chronicle reporting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is about to launch massive immigration raids across Northern California.

The raids will target criminals and those already slated for deportation, but local police departments are reportedly not planning to cooperate with the feds.

Let's go straight to the source, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan joins us from Fredericksburg, Virginia. Director Holman, thank you so much for joining us tonight here in California. We are at ground zero for the illegal immigration battle.

Your agency, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said that you are going to be carrying out immigration grades in Northern California soon. No big surprise, some of the Democrats are not happy about that.

Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris just wrote you a letter and they said diverting resources in an effort to punish California and to score political points is unimportant abuse of power not to mention a terrible misuse of the scarce. How do you respond?

THOMAS HOMAN, ICE DIRECTOR: Well, first, I didn't announce any operation. We didn't announce operations in advance of that. What I did say is we are going to increase resources in the state of California in response to the policies. Let me explain this isn't a threat to California, this isn't a retaliation for sanctuary city laws.

We used to have access to the jails, one officer can sit in the jail and processed ten illegal criminal aliens in a shift. Since they are released into the street, we have more resources to locate these people out in the community.

In a county jail they don't have access to weapons. We have to locate these people on the street and their place of business. We need more officers out there to do that job safely. Adding resources is in direct response to the sanctuary laws that forced me to be in that position.

As far as the congressmen who wrote the letter, I didn't think Congress was in the business of enacting laws they didn't want law enforcement to enforce. I am enforcing the laws that Congress enacted.

And for them to say I shouldn't be enforcing the laws, there will be no integrity in the entire system. We are simply law enforcement agency that's taken a sworn duty and enforce laws in this country.

We enforced the laws that Congress enacted. Both those congressmen sit on the legislative (inaudible). I'm doing what they tell me to do. I am enforcing laws that they have enacted. I'm enforcing laws that the president has signed.

INGRAHAM: Now the attorney general has said that they may take enforcement action against employers who assist ICE in finding these individuals or giving information to ICE about known illegal immigrants.

The state might actually go after employers for working with the federal government and they cite their protection of the Immigrant Acts, which was signed into law and went into effect January 1st of this year.

They would then be intruding on the privacy of the illegal immigrants. So, this is what you are up against, you are up against state officials who are threatening local law enforcement or employers.

HOMAN: Look, he certainly knows what the laws it says. We are enforcing the laws enacted by Congress. Is there any other federal law enforcement agency where a congressman or elected officials say do not enforce the law?

No one asks the FBI not to enforce the law or DEA or ATF or the local police departments. We are clearly enforcing the laws enacted by Congress. For those that say they don't want to give us access to these low-level criminals and county jails -- the local police department arrested these people.

They locked them up in their facilities. These aren't choirboys, these are people who have been arrested for crimes. If not for serious crimes, why have they been arrested?

INGRAHAM: Speaking of people who have been arrested and deported, that horrific story from two years ago, two police officers brutally murdered by illegal immigrants, killed these beliefs officers and deported several times, we have a sound bite of what he said recently when he appeared in court, let's watch.

INGRAHAM: You see what he says, he says, basically, I killed them, they are dead, if I could, I would kill more. This is what the fallout is of the sanctuary state wide policies that have been in effect. We have other examples, individuals who have stabbed 61-year-olds, who have also been deported. You never hear about these people from the attorney general or these other officials like Jerry Brown, who are always lobbying for more, frankly, open borders policies.

HOMAN: Well, look, again, you know, these sanctuary city policies, it's a clear public safety threat. Releasing a public safety threat back into the (inaudible) bad policy. They are in a county jail. They've been arrested by local officials. They thought they were dangerous to the community.

Then they are done with them, why not let the federal law enforcement agencies take charge, not only remove them from community but remove them from the country. When you enter this country illegally, you committed a crime.

INGRAHAM: Now, it's a universal right. Very quickly, the local mayor of Oakland has told reporters that her police in her city are not going to assist you in any upcoming enforcement actions, a quick message to her?

HOMAN: Let me speak not to her because I don't respect her opinion, I don't respect what they did. Let me say this to the men and women of the Oakland Police Department -- first of all, I'm sad you've been put in a position that a politician who was never carried a gun and badge and never put their life on their line, make these decisions that affect public safety and offers officer safety.

If you are doing a lawful operation and there is an ICE agent within earshot, we will do everything we can with our legal authority to assist you. We will do everything we can and to make sure you go home safe that night to your families. We will never turn our back on law enforcement.

INGRAHAM: We appreciate it, Director Homan. There's going to be an upcoming legal clash no doubt about it here in the state of California on this immigration issue. We will be watching at every step of the way. Thank you so much, sir.

HOMAN: Thank you very much.

INGRAHAM: That was fascinating. In America to put it simply you've been lied to, in just a minute, we will tell you why politicians are not being honest with you about the actual numbers of so-called dreamers who could get amnesty if the left gets their way.

INGRAHAM: Now, we've been led to believe that an amnesty deal for Dreamers would cover 800,000 or so illegal immigrants who receive protection from that deportation under that Obama era DACA program. But, there's a big but, that's only those of course who registered for the program. There are actually a staggering 3.6 million illegals brought into the United States before their 18th birthday who could ultimately be eligible for amnesty under the DACA deal that the Democrats are pushing. That's a little bit of a differential, don't you think?

That bombshell was dropped in a report from USA Today just a few hours ago, and they cited a study in October by the Migration Policy Institute. We've got to go to the policy institute to get the numbers.

Here with reaction is Fox News contributor and senior editor at The Federalist Mollie Hemingway in Washington along with Mega TV news anchor Elvira Salazar in Miami. It's great to see both of you. Mollie, I want to start with you on this because I think people get confused between the DACA and the Dreamers. And the DACA it's only the 800,000, correct, that they have to register and sign up and they fit in that timeline. But there is a much larger pool of people who if they had their druthers the Democrats would extend amnesty to.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, THE FEDERALIST: Right. And the DACA are the sort of most photogenic, most sympathetic group of not just illegal residents in the country but people who were brought here as children. The media presentation of this group is not entirely accurate, they were brought in as children. In fact the average age of a DACA recipient is 24. They say they're in college. I think it's something like five percent of them are. They portray them as people who are Dreamers dreaming of a college education. I think fewer than 900 are in the military. The media presentation has not been entirely accurate.

But even then we're just talking about the DACA recipients. The larger population, which is what a lot of people want to provide amnesty for, is much, much more significant to the tune of millions.

INGRAHAM: Mollie, because we go to Elvira here, you actually wrote a piece saying the Democrats do not want in reality a DACA deal. Why would you say that?

HEMINGWAY: Well, I think there's at least a case to be made that they don't actually demonstrate they would like a deal, in part because it's not great electoral politics. Both Republicans and Democrats do this where they use an issue that whips up their base to make sure that they turn out and vote. And when people aren't willing to make any concessions on a border wall, on an end to chain migration, on an end to visa lotteries or restrictions on any of these things, one wonders if they are really serious about a DACA fix as they claim they are.

INGRAHAM: Elvira, I want to go to you. When I host my radio show I hear from a lot of Americans, and a lot of them are immigrants to the United States. What I hear often is I had to wait eight years and spend all this money and fill out all the paperwork, and I did it because I believed in the rule of law, in the system of laws in this country. And they are really annoyed that people come into the country whether with their parents or not and then they start making demands of the government. That irks a lot of people, and I'm not an immigrant, but but I can understand why that irks legal immigrants.

ELVIRA SALAZAR, MEGA TV NEWS ANCHOR: I understand, and that's true. But the problem here is that it doesn't matter whether it's DACA or the Dreamers, the system has failed everybody, has failed fellow Americans, the people that are in line, and the illegals.

Why do I say that? Because right now the illegals are the ones bearing the brunt of the responsibility. And those kids that came into the country before they were 18 years old, what are we going to do with them? Just like the 800,000 that Congress is fighting for, what are we going to do? We can't deport them because they are kids. I know that some fellow Americans would like for them to be deported, but you know Laura that is political suicide. That is not going to happen. So then what I think we should do is just sit at the table and create this immigration reform law with the wall, with no chain migration, with no lottery. Let's give whatever the other side, the Republicans are asking for, but we need to put an end to this situation, and we need to understand that those kids will stay because they are the perfect, ideal immigrants.

INGRAHAM: They are not all kids. Elvira, let's be honest here, I think the average age is 24. And they can be up to 36 or 37 years of age. It's not like toddlers and diapers that we are helping.

SALAZAR: Laura, 50 percent of illegals in this country have been here for more than 15 years. Those people have homes, cars, kids, friends, churches.

INGRAHAM: I get that, but it doesn't change the fact, I get it --

SALAZAR: But the system failed, and the system allowed them to be here, and the business of a America --

INGRAHAM: We have a new sheriff in town now, we've got a new sheriff in town. Mollie --

SALAZAR: But what are we going to do? We have a new sheriff in town but what are we going to do with the ones that are already here?

INGRAHAM: You know what I say, Elvira. I get it. I get it. What I think is the president campaigned making on America great again, to represent the American people. And while MSNBC, Mollie, today, another series of sob stories interviewing illegal immigrants who are in college, even though only five percent have graduated from college, and talking about, oh, aren't you upset that you might not be able to do study abroad? I kid you not to that was one of the questions to an illegal immigrant here in California.

HEMINGWAY: And even more than that, so many of these stories, people don't talk about -- elites very much like the current immigration policy, it benefits them a great deal. For people who are at the lower end of the income scale it's not the same story. Immigration has many benefits. It also has some downsides, and we don't talk about those trade-offs when we are telling one side of the sob story and not about people, Americans who are struggling at the other end of the income scale, and that needs to be told. And more than anything we talk about working on a fix for people who are currently here, but unless we do the systematic, fundamental changes to make a coherent immigration policy, it doesn't matter.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, unfortunately we're out of time. Elvira, I'll have you on radio tomorrow. We'll do a really long segment. A great segment, though. I really appreciate it.

And by the way, the president is fulfilling some pro-life promises. And the latest teen fad that could literally kill your child. Our seen and unseen segment next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our seen and unseen segment where we expose what's really behind the big culture stories of the day. You don't want to miss this. We begin with one of the biggest battles in the culture wars, it has been for 40 plus years, and something President Trump is doing that no sitting president has done before. Let's bring in FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. OK, Raymond, what is Trump doing for the first time in history? Winning.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Not since Ronald Reagan. This is a big deal. Tomorrow before they pro-life march --

INGRAHAM: March for life.

ARROYO: Hundreds of thousands, the march for life, the president has never addressed a march for life. This president is having a Rose Garden ceremony with organizers of the march as well as young kids from colleges across the country. He will address them. It will be simulcast on the mall itself. Ronald Reagan did a phone call that was simulcast but this is the first president that will actually be seen there.

INGRAHAM: A lot of people thought and predicted that Donald Trump was just saying he was pro-life. Remember that famous exchange with Hillary during debate, he said this is baby. These are babies.

ARROYO: The most pro-life pronouncement we've ever heard --

INGRAHAM: I remember watching the debate going, oh, my God, did he really just say.

And so Reagan did a phone call, Bush sent a letter.

ARROYO: He did some kind of recorded speech, I think. But this is the first time in the Rose Garden ceremony. But there is substance that the president is following this up with. Today he established at the Health and Human Services Department a conscience and religious liberty protection unit essentially that will allow health care providers, institutions and doctors, to opt out of abortions and gender reassignment surgery. Highly controversial, but a defense of religious liberty that was really rolled back under President Obama.

INGRAHAM: Gender reassignment surgery, that's what our kids are needing today. How do we go from that to laundry pods? I'm a liquid laundry person. I don't like pods. The pods frighten me.

ARROYO: These little Tide pods, kids have begun to eat these as a challenge online which shows you, you couldn't get kids to put soap in their mouths without a punishment. Now an online challenge, they are cooking them, they eat them.

But Laura, five people have died over this.

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: They vomit, they get sick, the whole nine yards.

INGRAHAM: Sounds fun. That's what happens when I watch Pelosi's speeches.

ARROYO: It has caused blindness. But you know what it tells me -- if it's pretty, people are drawn to it. They crave it because it looks like a candy. Like so many things in the culture, you will even be attracted and do things you shouldn't do.

INGRAHAM: Dumb stunts online, we have seen this.

ARROYO: And 10,000 complaints a year to the Centers of Disease Control of kids are eating these things.

INGRAHAM: Use the powder.

ARROYO: Don't tell them that.

INGRAHAM: They will be snorting the powder.

What about the #Hetoo movement? We've heard the Me, Too, not the male models are saying they've been abused.

ARROYO: There was a big story in "The New York Times," Bruce Weber, a very famous fashion photographer, the guy who created all those Calvin Klein ads, Abercrombie and Fitch, remember the naked young kids and all the teens, he shot that. Fifteen male models came forward and said wait, I was abused by this guy, and I won't to go through all the gross details. However, it is an interesting question, you have men who are sexually abuse, they are paid about 100 times, in some cases 200 times less than their female counterparts.

INGRAHAM: Should there be equality?

ARROYO: Maybe it's time for a #Hetoo movement. That's what some are saying.

INGRAHAM: He too, I don't think in the women's march on Saturday -- the pro-life march will be massive tomorrow. All these kids, buses from Notre Dame, how many buses from Notre Dame?

ARROYO: A hundred buses from Notre Dame, a thousand kids.

INGRAHAM: But the chicks are showing up on Saturday, right? Are they going to be standing up for the men?

ARROYO: I hope they don't look like the Golden Globe ladies we saw. This is the problem. It's mixed messages.

INGRAHAM: Do we have that full screen of the Golden Globe gals?

ARROYO: But this is a little bit like the laundry pod story -- people see one thing and they are drawn to it. But if you are saying respect women, respect me for who I am.

INGRAHAM: The low, low, low.

ARROYO: This may not be the image you want to portray.

INGRAHAM: Well, it's pretty women.

ARROYO: I'm all for beautiful women, but do you want to be respected for your mind and your work, or for other aspects?

INGRAHAM: Always for the mind. You men only care about the mind of the women.

ARROYO: I do.

INGRAHAM: Rebecca has both, your wife.

ARROYO: She has both.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, thanks so much.

By the way, Arroyo, President Trump delivers what many are calling, I kid you not, the best speech of his presidency. It happened today. The Mooch is here with reaction.

INGRAHAM: A speech today delivered by President Trump, a glowing report card he gave on the state of the U.S. economy, his first year in office. Speaking to workers at H&K Equipment in Pennsylvania, Trump cited the immediate effects of his historic tax cut and what they did across America.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: There has never been a better time to hire in America, to invest in America, and to believe in the American dream then right now. Americans crossed oceans, tamed the wilderness, dug out the Panama Canal, and launched a man onto the face of the moon. American hands and grit poured the concrete in our highways and forged to the steel our skyscrapers.

Americans do anything, build anything, and create anything as long as we have pride in our country, confidence in our values, and respect for our great American flag. Because America doesn't belong to the Washington powerbrokers, it belongs to you. And I think we have taught them that.

INGRAHAM: Joining us now with reaction from New York is former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Anthony, this speech was awesome. I know you have already written a piece for USA Today chronicling all the successes that Trump has had. If any other president in another party had ahd such a year of accomplishment, the media it would going bananas.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Yes, 70 percent approval rating, they would all be cheering him. But Laura, it's common sense and its policy, and policy, as we know matters. And it's great leadership from the bully pulpit, he's encouraging people that actually don't even like him like Tim Cook to invest in America because it makes so much common sense and it's so commercially sound. That's the reason, Laura.

INGRAHAM: In the next segment I'm going to talk about this group I talked to today, big equipment distributors, heavy equipment distributors across the United States, unbelievable stories. But you see him in those settings, Anthony, and you see him with people who are actually creating something, not people who, frankly just like me, talk for a living. But they are actually creating something, concrete things. They know what it's like to make a payroll every day. And I like him in those settings. I want to see more of him with real Americans creating real opportunities for other Americans, don't you?

SCARAMUCCI: No question about it, and he's also benefiting from what I call the spring loading, Laura. The last administration was decidedly antibusiness, so there was a hoard off cash that business leaders were saving because they were so worried about the government. As he is unleashing growth and he's reducing regulation, which I do write about in tomorrows USA Today piece, you are going to see extraordinary growth over the next three or four quarters. And I think he's going to surprise people in the midterms.

INGRAHAM: And remember, we are talking about Apple, you said a Tim Cook has said really negative things about the president, all these CEOs who abandoned Trump's business council, remember that, Anthony?

SCARAMUCCI: Sure.

INGRAHAM: They said this is the end of the Trump agenda, the business council has been disbanded. When push comes to shove, who has been better for Apple? Obviously Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. But people are still trying to give Obama credit for this, I kid you not, 20,000 Apple jobs.

SCARAMUCCI: I hear you, and that will last for a little while longer, but by the middle of next year there will be nobody to give credit to other than the president and his administration. But the really good news, Laura, is for the American people. Watch how consumption starts to improve now as each American both lower middle-class families have extra disposable income. That will set off the virtuous circle that we often talk about in the economic world.

INGRAHAM: Are you worried that the market is overheated, Anthony? Everybody is like it's going to collapse. It can't stay this high. It can't keep going up, up. There's going to be a correction. How bad could that be?

SCARAMUCCI: So over 30 years that I've been in Wall Street, one of the big metrics I look at is the price of the market relative to the GDP, that's starting to trend a little high. We are in that 175 percent zone, Laura. But the very, very good news is you are seeing a big increase in corporate profitability and growth. So next year's earnings will probably support current asset prices. So at these levels I'm totally OK. We will have to see what happens over the next couple of months if it continues to go up.

INGRAHAM: And Anthony, you mentioned this but a lot of people don't talk about it, is the repatriation of capital, profits back to the United States. Wall Street Journal did this yesterday, $2.5 trillion overseas, 311 companies. It's now starting to come back. And the Feds say they are going to get upwards of $350 billion in taxes just from that repatriation. We are not even talking about how significant that figure is. That's wild.

SCARAMUCCI: It's amazing, and what viewers need to know is that there's a terrific multiplier effect off of those numbers, so as that money comes back into the economy, it can be used for infrastructure, rebuilding airports, rebuilding roads, the electrical grid. There is a whole host of things that can happen now as a result of good economic policy.

INGRAHAM: I can't wait to see your piece tomorrow, USA Today. I'm going to post it on LauraIngraham.com. Anthony, thank you so much for that analysis.

And what I learned today, I just mentioned it, from people on the forefront of this economic resurgence, when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Before we go I wanted to share with you what a fantastic time I had to add an event earlier today in Las Vegas. I've been traveling around. There I am. And this is a great group of distributors of heavy equipment, they also support for heavy equipment. There's like Italian companies, Swedish companies, but a lot of American-made heavy equipment. And these are individuals, that truck is made in Iowa, by the way, believe or not, massive. It costs $150,000, worth every penny. But they told me the greatest stories about what happened to their businesses since Trump came into office. Hearing it from the job creators themselves made a huge difference, and I salute each and every one of them for making this country stronger and more economically sound.

That's it tonight.



