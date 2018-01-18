And the fake news winners are...

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," January 19, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hello, I'm Clive Owen with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and a sugar cube it's her ottoman, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

So last night, President Trump released his fake news awards. It's like the Oscars without the molesters.

Paul Krugman won big for saying the stock market would collapse instantly under Trump. The stock market gained 40 percent since then. But that's not the real point. Trump not only held Krugman accountable for his idiocy, he turned the reveal into a much-anticipated event, which is great. Krugman is treated among his peers like some moronic oracle immune to reality, Trump proves otherwise.

There were other winners, but you probably already know them since, get this, the press had to cover it. It's genius: Trump got the media to cover their own screw ups. And it's a good thing.

The media gets stories wrong, not because they lie but by rushing to judgment. They adjust stats in order to fit their biases. If the square peg doesn't fit the round hole, simply shave off the edges. Take Trump's so-called attack on the press and the flaky fallout. They say he called the press the enemy of the people. But if you look around, he was actually saying fake news. By conflating fake news with the whole press, that criticizing their errors was criticizing all of them, it's actually the media smearing the media. They do this with everything, including even terror. If you criticize radical Islam, the media calls you Islamophobic for they claim that you're actually knocking the whole religion. Likewise, point out the mistakes the press makes and you're knocking a whole religion too.

It's a shame. We could all use healthy criticism. The media should be thanking Trump for it. He's making them great again whether they like it or not.

You know what, Kimberly? The thing a like about this.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: What, Greg?

GUTFELD: He rolled this out -- what?

GUILFOYLE: Sorry, Clive.

GUTFELD: Yes, Clive.

GUILFOYLE: I like when you say Clive Owen and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

GUTFELD: He did two things that I thought were brilliant, he rolled it out after the physical. So after they went nuts -- the press went nuts about the physical, he gave them their physical and he made people wait for it. So, it was like at nighttime and finally when he tweeted it, everybody goes crazy and it's trending. It was a Perfect showman kind of thing.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I think it felt more like a colonoscopy to them. CNN the big winner, ladies and gentlemen. But this is President Trump owning it, saying, OK, this is what I've been saying about the press, and now I'm going to like mock them and have fun. It's totally consistent with his personality, the way that he does things. People enjoyed it. And let be honest, look what he did, he's like crash their website.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

GUILFOYLE: Very similar to what happened with the Obamacare website. Boom, it's down.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Except Trump didn't pay $4 billion for the website.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, indeed. One tweet it went out. So people were looking forward to this. Take it in good humor. You know, feeling good about Fox News right now because we fared well. But, you know, this is part of his personality.

GUTFELD: That is true. It's amazing how Fox News didn't end up on that list.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: Aren't we great?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You know, Juan, in the green room, you said -- I thought it was really nice of you to say I'm really glad we have this to see where the press goes wrong. Good for Trump.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Oh, yeah, I'm sure I said that. More fake news.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Is that a ventriloquist? I'm not sure it's Juan Williams.

GUTFELD: But there were legitimate errors if you read the list. They were legit.

WILLIAMS: It's like, what does this add up to? What does it mean? Jimmy Kimmel, I think, he said it's the stupid people's choice awards, right?

GUTFELD: That's insulting.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. Because I think the late-night comedians are on this because they want in on it. They wanted to win, right? Stephen Colbert took out that ad, the billboard in Times Square, for your consideration, Mr. President.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: So, but I think if you look at this from my perspective, gosh, the press looks so good. They corrected all these mistakes. There were retractions. People got fired.

GUTFELD: Why did they do that?

WILLIAMS: Well, because they're wrong.

GUTFELD: People want to be proven wrong by Trump? The prove-wrong Trump theory.

WILLIAMS: Talk about trying to prove that you're right, you're so wrong here. If a journalist makes a mistake and owns up to it, that's bad?

GUTFELD: They only did it because they're tired of hearing Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Such a like shame waterfall.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: It is a shame waterfall.

WILLIAMS: I will tell you what a shame waterfall? How about 2,000 lives in one year. Is that a shame waterfall?

GUILFOYLE: You ought to know. You ought to know.

WILLIAMS: I hear all these lies, and sometimes you guys.

GUILFOYLE: Niagara Falls.

GUTFELD: By the way, Dana, I once tried the shame waterfall in Vegas.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Took me hours to get it out of my clothes.

WATTERS: That wasn't water.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God. You just ruined.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I can't name names. Shouldn't the media take this to heart? Isn't Trump helping them?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, judging by their paid subscriptions, yes.

GUTFELD: Yeah, yeah.

PERINO: Everybody is doing better. And I think Chris Wallace who gave a really good speech -- I can't remember the venue was, but it was about the media and covering the president. And it was one of those things where it looked like he was really sympathetic with the press corps and then he turned and said, on the other hand, don't get so passionate and involved. I was going to say that there was an example here -- yes, OK, this one. Zeke Miller of Time Magazine, he genuinely felt horrible about getting it wrong that the reporting that President Trump had had the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. removed from the oval office. He paid a big price for it. He felt shame for it. He apologized. He corrected it. And I thought it was kind of a bummer that he got listed on here because he was genuinely sorry.

GUTFELD: Yeah, he got the bust wrong. Jesse.

WATTERS: You've never done that.

GUTFELD: No, I know. Would you like to comment on Jim Acosta's response or would you like to just comment overall right now?

WATTERS: I'll do both.

GUTFELD: OK. Jim Acosta has responded to this fake news awards.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA, CNN: I have been called fake news myself, that the president of the United States is the king of fake news. I don't want people to think that I'm saying that because, you know, I have an ax to grind, or I'm here to criticize, or be political, or having an agenda, or whatever you're saying earlier. It's just a fact. It's unfortunate that the president has sunk to that level where he has to go around issuing these kinds of awards. It's just not -- it's just not like what you would think would happen in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That's my favorite part. It wouldn't happen.

WATTERS: I have one thing to say to Acosta, out.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Remember he got booted from the White House the other day for asking questions. You know what? He did it. He walked away in shame. So, it's funny to hear CNN talk about what a fact is considering they got four awards, not fake news, very fake news. That's how they have the moniker. Juan, I was disappointed, you know, I thought you were going to get one. I thought you got robbed, actually. I nominated you for a few.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Recount.

WILLIAMS: You got the big man's ear. So now, I'm really disappointed. I had an inside voice working for me.

WATTERS: I know.

WILLIAMS: I still can't win.

WATTERS: It was between you and Sanjay Gupta.

WILLIAMS: I'm telling you.

WATTERS: And neither of you guys got it.

WILLIAMS: I'm telling you, where is the minority presence on this list?

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: What is wrong with you? Now you're mad, you want to be on there.

WILLIAMS: You know what? He doesn't know, but I'm Norwegian.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: I thought you were Panamanian.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. Build a wall, Kimberly. Build a wall. We need a wall.

GUILFOYLE: What is going on here?

WILLIAMS: By the way, let me get this straight, you think it's great when the president of the United States is kicking reporters out of the White House?

WATTERS: After he answered the question and he said go.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say this.

WATTERS: I don't think Obama ever called it a question in one of those moments. They wrap him up and threw him right out.

WILLIAMS: I know seriousness is something you're allergic to.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: . but it's terrible, terrible that the president of the United States is behaving like an autocrat and saying, oh, reporters are careless and scandalous and wrong. What do you think? The president.

WATTERS: Autocrat?

WILLIAMS: . our president should be behaving this way? It's fine for him.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Because he said leave? It wasn't a time for questions. He just gave like a 45-minute briefing to these reporters when he was walking on the south lawn a couple weeks ago. What more do you want, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I tell you what, may be a helicopter until we don't even hear anymore lies.

GUTFELD: You know, Trump treats the media like flies buzzing around his ears.

PERINO: I also think that he utilizes his access to the media very well given that -- as you started out saying that everybody covered the fake news awards. And I think -- may be going into the second year of the presidency, everyone can just have a sense of humor, right?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Not overreact in this way. But you've got to cover the steps that he's tweeting and things like that, but just not overreact.

GUTFELD: Yeah. Did any of you -- see what the New York Times did today? They publish letters from Donald Trump supporters.

PERINO: It was nice pictures.

GUTFELD: Yeah, very nice. Is this meant, Kimberly, as some kind of olive branch to say, hey, these are the people we've ignored for so long, or do you think they're setting it up for the next day where they find Trump voters who don't like Trump?

GUILFOYLE: Perhaps that is more Machiavellian, so therefore I like it. I mean, look, both surprises, why not? I think perhaps I'll go with the latter.

GUTFELD: Do you think it's more like a carnival attraction, Juan? Hey, look at these freaks who voted for Trump. And they probably don't -- they probably don't -- you know, the rubes, you don't even know what whole foods are.

WILLIAMS: If that's the case, they failed. Because I thought the letters made the case pretty strongly for why people felt Trump was doing a good job. They felt -- I mean, these are smart people. I don't think you could describe these people in any way as deplorable. These are people who made the case, and the New York Times gave them a platform. So, you know, I just think -- I'm going to go with goodwill here and say it was an opportunity for them to say join the debate, we want to hear from people who have a different point of view.

GUILFOYLE: Let's hope so.

GUTFELD: Jesse?

WATTERS: I respect that the Times did that. And I think the two takeaways from the letters that I saw were that the Trump supporters were willing to cast aside the chaos and the brash style if the policies were good, and also the press hating Trump actually makes the Trump voters like Trump more.

GUTFELD: Well, I think that's true with me. I made, it has a definite effect on me, Dana. When I saw the antipathy just get so much I go like, OK, this can't be right. It can't be real. You can dislike somebody -- you can paint him as Hitler and then is insane, then you realize something is wrong.

PERINO: Like an overreaction? I think the New York Times did it with all sincerity because I do believe that they genuinely want to understand. Why won't people.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: You hear that. I was on the Upper East Side last night, and you heard people say they don't understand. One of the things is that it talks about the voters, not him. And I think all those letters were very, very good. If you haven't read them yet, go on the website and check them out because it will give you -- if you don't like the president, you can read those through and I understand why they do.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: You know, the one thing to consider in this is don't forget that this same week you had Jeff Flake, the senator from Arizona, you have John McCain (INAUDIBLE) both say this president is behaving with regard to the press in a way that undermines democracy.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: But Flake lied. You not know that Flake lied.

WILLIAMS: Why is that?

GUTFELD: Because he said that Donald Trump said the press is a threat to the American people. He said fake media, the fake news media. That's quite a distinction.

PERINO: Well, I think in a way.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: But also, I think that fake news would mean something that was wrong, like in the awards. But then, there are things that are true that seems unfavorable or negative to the president. That's also been called fake news.

GUTFELD: Well, you know, we'll have to leave it there. I'm Clive Owen. Ahead, no wall, no deals says the president. So will the government shutdown Saturday morning? That's next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I really believe the Democrats want to shutdown to get off the subject of the tax cuts because it worked so well. Nobody thought, including the Democrats, it could work this well. They've been so good that I think the Democrats would like to see us shutdown in order to get off that subject. That is not a good subject for them, the tax cuts, because of the way they work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Less than 48 hours until the government shuts down if a deal isn't struck on immigration. President Trump maintains there will be no deal if there is no wall. His chief of staff, John Kelly, suggested last night there might not be a wall along the entire Mexican border, as initially stated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KELLY, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: It's been an evolutionary process that this president has gone through as a campaign, and I pointed out to all of the members that were in the room that they all say things during the course of campaigns that may or may not be fully informed. Once we briefed him when I was at DHS and told him that the real experts on defending the southwest border, the customs and border protection men and women, came in and did a survey of the border. There are places where hydro graphically, geographically, a wall would not be realistic. So he has evolved in the way he's looked at things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Kelly said there could be fencing in some parts instead, and the president disagrees partially with his aid on the evolution claim. He says a wall is a wall. It's never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be of necessity see-through, and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection, such as mountains, waste lands, or tough rivers or water. OK. So, we're going to have a little debate around this table, for a change.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: Dana, is it consistent, inconsistent with the campaign?

PERINO: Well, I think with what General Kelly said last night was similar to what President Trump has been saying in the last six weeks. I remember, in particular, first hearing them start to make the pivot, acknowledging that when you have these big ravines or canyons or impassable places that you don't actually need a physical structure there, and that they would be satisfied with border security money going for technology like drones and such that the customs and border patrols is using. So, I didn't think what General Kelly said last night was a departure from what the president had said. I understand why the president might think, well, you can't say that I was uninformed on the campaign and want to push back on that. But, strategically, General Kelly, I think, was trying to get President Trump to a place where when he says he'll take the heat for any deal that's coming down, that he would be able to do that because they're going to have to deal in some way with these Democrats.

GUILFOYLE: OK. All right, Greg.

GUTFELD: You know what? We did this segment a long time ago because I'm having a Deja vu. Why did he win? He promised on the campaign -- it's always is a sale. If you can't say we're constructing a combination physical structure that has drones, cameras and some fencing. No, if you're a salesman you say three words. Build a wall. I mean, that's how you sell things. You don't go through this whole long description. Having said that, it is a long description. It will be a long description. Technology changes the definition of a wall. Ask any dog about a fence. Some of them are invisible.

GUILFOYLE: Yup. All right, Jesse, do you see this as an inconsistent in terms of when you compare what the president said during the campaign, what he's saying now, and what John Kelly said on Bret Baier.

WATTERS: Kelly and Trump were on the same page, but Kelly used two words which were not helpful, evolved and uninformed. Politicians don't want to hear evolved. It evokes the flip-flopper. And it's a smooth way of saying you change your position. It just wasn't a good word. Uninformed is almost worse, in a way, because it makes the president look uninformed, and that's just not good. I'm surprised the chief of staff would say that on live television. With that said, everybody knows you're not going to put a wall in the Rio Grande. Everyone knows you're not going to build a wall over mountainous regions. Trump knows that. He's a developer. He's a builder. He's familiar with landscaping. It's clear. What's also clear is the Democrats don't want a wall because they know walls work. They are OK with an influx of people from the southern border coming into this country and gaining amnesty.

PERINO: They've already voted for it, but the Democrats twice in the last couple of years. They've already voted for border security that would include physical structures, plus the technology. So, we're actually arguing over something really stupid.

WATTERS: Welcome to The Five.

PERINO: No, no, we're not arguing about it, the country is.

WATTERS: We're smart.

PERINO: We're very, very good.

GUTFELD: We're offering in-depth analysis.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: OK. And witty repartee from some members of the table. OK. So Juan, what do you make of what Jesse said? I mean, what is the problem with Democrats and liberals that they just don't want this wall?

WATTERS: No, I think a wall is redundant at this point because.

GUILFOYLE: Because Trump is the wall.

WILLIAMS: . keep repeating, you know, immigration, crossing that southern border, 45 year low. I mean, we've already invested money in this so- called virtual fence that you were talking about, Greg. So, I mean, you know what, you got to do it and I think Democrats are willing to make some concessions in order to get a deal. It's the president that's stopping everything. But what I love about this is he says it's about the military. How the military got into it, I don't know. Or how about this one, all these immigrants, they're criminals. Oh, yes, tied to terrorism is tie to crime. Just trying to justify something that lacks justification as a spending issue when conservatives.

WATTERS: We did a story just yesterday about an illegal alien that shot two deputies.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: How many times a day do you want to do stories about American citizens who commit a crime. That's not the issue.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Here's the thing that made news in my mind today. So we have some kind of a deal going forward, and you have Republicans, negotiating with Republicans and try to get a deal to avoid a shutdown. What does Trump do? He comes out and says, no, child health protection is not to be part of this deal. He actually throws his fellow Republicans under the bus, you guys ignore it.

PERINO: But they fixed that by two.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, they fixed it. You watch them fix it. What you've got here is a war inside the Republican Party because Trump is not to be trusted by Republicans.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God. But here's the best part of what you had to say and it came in the first 10, 15 seconds.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

GUILFOYLE: So, basically, you're tired of winning because you said that we don't need a wall because we're doing so well.

WILLIAMS: We are.

GUILFOYLE: How many people are coming in to this country.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: For several reasons. Including the fact that what we have now is people saying, you know what, the economy is doing better -- economies around the world -- we're doing better, so we don't need to come.

GUILFOYLE: Wait, so that's what it is? That's because like Mexico has been made great again, so therefore.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: So Juan admitted the economy is doing well.

WILLIAMS: What's wrong with that?

WATTERS: I'm surprised to hear you say the Trump economy is doing well.

WILLIAMS: Look, it's the American economy, I hate to break it to you.

WATTERS: Well, because of the tax breaks it's gone even better.

GUTFELD: You're saying he's making Mexico great again.

PERINO: Everyone is great again.

WILLIAMS: As much as this uninformed and evolving, according to some people.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

WILLIAMS: I mean, this is his own people talking. Not me.

GUILFOYLE: We have to cut Juan off now. Tom Brokaw is warning for all those Democrats overconfident about winning back control of congress in November. That's coming up next.

PERINO: President Trump made a trip to Pennsylvania, today, to help support Republican Rick Saccone, he's running for congress. A special election is coming up there in March.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think he's going to do really well. He's a great guy. He loves this area. He loves this country. I've just said to him, I hope you're going to do as well, but we're here and we're going to be helping. I'll be back for Rick. And we're going to fill up the stadium and we're going to do something really special for Rick. I look forward to that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: The president doesn't want to lose any more seats in our nation's capital. Both parties are bracing for an intense midterm battle in November. Many Democrats are confident they're going to win back control of Congress. Tom Brokaw blowing some wind in their sail.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM BROKAW, JOURNALIST: Democrats going into this year, if you're looking at what they're talking about right now, they think all they have to do show up and they're going to get the congressional majority back again. They better have a plan. And the plan is not to go hard left, by the way, the way they're going to be led by Elizabeth Warner or Bernie Sanders. They've got to have a steam -- addresses the old Democratic middle, people who are the working class Democrats. And unless they get to that, they could get beat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Juan, Tom Brokaw, I think he's right. You can't go into the midterms just expecting the wave to build. You've got to figure out a way to build it yourselves. Do the Democrats have any message to do that?

WILLIAMS: Well, look at this race in Pennsylvania. It's getting so much attention right now. You've got someone who is a marine veteran, former U.S. attorney, right? So, the message that comes from the candidate is almost out of the Republican playbook thing because what you're saying is to a rural district, I think they voted for Trump by like 20 points. You know what? Here's somebody who's going to represent your values. I think this is what we saw from Patty Schachtner up in Wisconsin, who said, much to my amusement, at the top of her campaign materials said "Former member of the Bear Hunters Association in Wisconsin."

So I mean, what they're doing is saying, "You know what? I care about the opioid crisis. I care about health care for seniors and delivering health care access to everyone. I care about people in this community. We're Democrats." And I think that's the message that's coming through from Conor Lamb. It came from Patty Schachtner. I think you're going to see more of this.

It's ironic to me that the word in Washington is that Rick Saccone -- is that how you say it? Saccone?

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Is having trouble raising money, because you have, like, the Ricketts family putting more than a million bucks into this guy's campaign. Trump going out there. I think it's evidence of the high level of alarm right now in Republican ranks over the idea that Democrats are doing so well and so many are predicting, as Brokaw just said, a huge maybe tidal wave for Democrats, come -- on November.

PERINO: To -- to Brokaw's point that -- about going to the left.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: If these people -- can these people figure out a way to run as Democrats that are sort of middle-of-the-road, blue-collar workers if the national party is going so far left, into Bernie land?

GUTFELD: Well, you know what it is? I think what Brokaw was saying was to resist the move towards socialism in one respect, but it's also about identity politics. I think what he's saying is we -- you can't be a divisive party anymore. It didn't work. You can't just be stressing gender or skin color. You've got to look at the Democrats as human beings, not male, female, black, white, gay, straight. You should be doing -- you should be looking at them as Americans, because that's what worked for Trump. And that's something that they should really learn from.

And I do think the Republicans should be taking this seriously, because they're seeing a lot of people retire. That doesn't help. So you're already starting in a hole.

But this prediction of big wins could be wildly off, because people who vote for Trump or vote for Republicans often don't tell you that they are. We've learned that lesson.

PERINO: That's actually repeated several times in "The New York Times" letters.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: They're outing themselves. Like, "There, I said it. I'm a Trump voter, and I'll get..."

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I'll tell you one thing, though, Jesse. There's going to be a lot of money spent. The Republicans, I think, have like $85 million raised so far just for those races.

WATTERS: And they're going to need it, because I think they're down a lot. The -- I spoke to a guy last night, off-the-record dinner, Doe Shianna (ph). He's very plugged into Pennsylvania politics, and he's a big Chamber of Commerce guy. And the people running in Pennsylvania, two types of candidates. There's the Trump candidate, and then there's your traditional, conservative Republican candidate.

And all the Chamber of Commerce money is going to the traditional Republican candidate, because they're worried about the Trump Lites. Trump works because he's Trump. If you try to kind of be a Trump imitator, it doesn't always play, because only the Donald can pull off being himself. It's very risky to do it yourself.

So I think if the money can get behind people, they're qualified and don't make a lot of mistakes, the bloodbath's not going to nearly as bad as it -- as the Democrats are predicting it. The Democrats will probably nationalize the election and just go heavy negative against Donald Trump. Don't really run on policy, because the policies have been popular. The tax cuts are really going to start humming. And just make it about his style...

PERINO: It's going to be about him.

WATTERS: ... and his character.

PERINO: Yes, that's right. Every midterm is a -- is a referendum on the party in power. So the -- -Republicans have their work cut out for them.

But he also gave a bit of news today, President Trump saying he's going to return to Saccone's district. He's going to do a rally. And I imagine that will probably help a lot.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, absolutely. Look, he's going to get after it, and he's going to work hard, because you know, this is part of his legacy, too, and his ability to campaign and maintain influence and be able to get legislation passed that he promised the electorate, the working men and women across this country.

I don't think in any way, shape, or form the Republicans aren't going to work very hard to try to win. They know that they're up against it. Like you said, because it's usually a referendum. So the Democrats were the ones that should worry, because they should not take any of this for granted.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You know, that's a district that lost it's -- the reason they're having a special election is because Tim Murphy had that whole issue with the mistress and the abortion stuff, right?

PERINO: Yes, that was the one.

WILLIAMS: And so now you -- so now you have here are, as a rural Republican conservative district, and they are looking and they're thinking, "Well, gee, I wonder what's going on?"

Of course, Donald is in the news with his porn star. I wonder if that affects it. At some point, does the evangelical community in this country say, "Oh, my God. Look who we are supporting. This is unbelievable"?

GUTFELD: I predict that they won't.

WILLIAMS: Yes, in other words, that they'll buy into this. "Oh, we'll just close our eyes and we won't be so evangelical. We'll just take whatever we can get"? Come on. I just think that's -- I don't understand.

PERINO: Well, we can do that another day.

All right. Is there a "mansplaining" double standard in Congress? We'll explain that one when "The Five" returns.

WATTERS: Cory Booker put on quite a show on the Hill Tuesday while questioning Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on language used at that immigration meeting last week. The senator didn't like her answers and berated her in an ongoing rant. They head of the RNC accuses him of "mansplaining" to the female cabinet member.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RONNA ROMNEY MCDANIEL, RNC CHAIR: I just think it would've been covered differently if it were a Republican senator yelling or lecturing a woman coming before the Senate, not giving her a chance to explain herself, grandstanding.

I know he's auditioning for 2020. I understand that. But he was disrespectful, and he did mansplain to her. And she's an intelligent woman. She's the secretary of homeland security, and she deserved an opportunity to answer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Right?

WATTERS: Here's Booker's response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: We attack senators almost every single day. But it's a little insulting to say that I should be treating cabinet secretaries one way or another depending upon their gender.

And so these are political operatives. I wish they would come out and deal with real issues of inequality when it comes to women, like equal pay for equal work. But this is politics.

I'm standing here as a United States senator in my official capacity, challenging a cabinet secretary who was lying before the Senate on an issue that affects my state as well as this nation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: If I remember correctly, didn't Democrats accuse Republicans of doing the same exact thing to Hillary Clinton? All right, so is this just Democrats kind of getting a case of their own identity politics?

GUTFELD: Absolutely. They've lived and died on sexism, racism accusations, which are based on mind-reading. They look at you, and they just know that you are racist or a sexist. That's exactly what -- what is happening to Cory Booker. He obviously hates women. It's clear that he hates women. Like, I don't know what's in his head. I don't know the first thing about him, but I'm assuming that he hates women, because that's what they would do to one of us.

But Corey's sin wasn't this, obviously. It was that he made his craving for his attention and power obvious. When you watch that, it's so artificial that it became comical. What he thought would elevate him to national prominence actually lowered him to the stature of a cartoon at a campus sit-in. He reminded me of a Beavis and Butthead character whose name I cannot mention.

WATTERS: OK. Juan, Ronna makes the point that if this had been Hillary or Kathleen Sibelius, and a Republican had been waving his arms and yelling, come on. They would've had to issue an apology.

WILLIAMS: What?

WATTERS: Come on, Juan. You would have gotten behind this.

GUILFOYLE: Come on, Juan.

WILLIAMS: First of all, let me just say I think you are so off on this. The real story here is that this poor woman had to sacrifice her integrity in order to cover for Donald Trump and say, "Oh, no, he never said that."

GUTFELD: That could have been a story.

WILLIAMS: That's what's going on here. And you're saying, "Oh, because Cory Booker overdid it," and I think he was quite theatrical. But he's a politician, and he does have a reason to be upset. The president going around and calling...

WATTERS: Look at that picture. That's going to live forever.

WILLIAMS: So that is...

GUTFELD: Al Franken.

WILLIAMS: ... a politician...

GUILFOYLE: Frankenstein.

WILLIAMS: ... making a show of his indignation over the fact that there's racism and bigotry being spouted in the Oval Office. That's fine with me.

WATTERS: I agree with half your point. Kimberly, I think politicians should be able to yell at whoever they want. Women, men, whoever. Right?

GUILFOYLE: That's the only point you agree with, right?

WATTERS: That's the point I agree with.

GUILFOYLE: OK. So I just think, I mean, first of all, like, beyond Howard Dean frightening, I will say, to that. That just too, like, a total dip in his stocks. Sorry about that. So that threw it off.

And then, by the way, totally two separate issues. The fact of the matter is it doesn't matter if she was trying to explain this or that. The way he behaved was totally over-the-top and not appropriate. And I don't think he was very respectful to her, and I think he was just, like, not even behaving like a gentleman. And you can have some righteous indignation and have a different viewpoint, but you don't need to do that.

GUTFELD: It was so flamboyant.

GUILFOYLE: Completely -- it's a double standard. Because Jesse is right. Correct, Jesse, that if was the other -- shoe on the other foot or on the other party, totally different. There'd be outrage...

WATTERS: On the other heel.

GUILFOYLE: ... brimming over the top -- or the other heel -- and say, "Wow, this is so inappropriate. And to talk to a woman like that."

WILLIAMS: Did you happen to notice how they treated Eric Holder in Fast and Furious? Or how they treated people during Benghazi? Or how about the IRS commissioner in the middle of the IRS scandal?

WATTERS: Yes, you guys got away with everything. That's what I remember. I remember we landed no punches.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes. Republicans screaming and venting.

PERINO: I think if the goal is to make Cory Booker look bad, that the better thing to do is to not say anything at all. And I think I would've said, "As a cabinet secretary, happy to be there and answer the senator's questions. I look forward to working with him in the future." Done.

And you don't have to have somebody go in and try to defend you that way. Because it just undercuts your argument.

WATTERS: It looks weak.

PERINO: She is a secretary of homeland security. She does not need anyone to come to her defense. She was there. She can handle it herself. That's what I would do.

WATTERS: All right. That was womansplaining right there.

GUILFOYLE: It's not like you can control her.

WATTERS: A big cash bonanza and jobs announcement from Apple. A win for the U.S. and a win for President Trump up next.

WILLIAMS: President Trump had faith that the tax reform would boost the economy in all kinds of ways. Apple now the latest big company to take advantage of the bill he signed into law last month. It's building another corporate campus, hiring 20,000 more workers as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy. CEO Tim Cook is giving the president credit.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TIM COOK, CEO, APPLE: There are large parts of this that are results of the tax reform, and there's large parts of this that we would have done in any situation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So it sounds like President Trump's tax bill has been a huge windfall for Apple.

COOK: There are two parts of tax bill, right? There's a corporate piece and an individual piece. I do believe the corporate tax side will result in job creation and a faster growing economy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Mr. Trump, of course, very pleased.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Did you see what happened yesterday? Apple and now it was just announced that they're giving each employee a lot of money. So our tax cuts and our tax reform has turned out to be far greater than anybody ever anticipated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So Dana, Apple is going to save $43 billion in taxes. They're going to pay a 15.5 percent rate instead of a 21 percent rate that...

PERINO: To bring that money back?

WILLIAM: Yes.

PERINO: Well, like, three cheers for America and the workers and all of us who use Apple products.

And I think the one thing that's amazing is that President Obama wanted to cut the corporate tax rate to 27. The House Republicans came came back and were like, "We said we want to do 25. They couldn't do a deal, because there was a problem that President Obama had on the personal rates. He didn't -- he wanted to raise ratees on the rich.

But actually, what he's -- what President Trump has done on the corporate rate side has produced immediate results. President Obama could have had a piece of that and he chose not to do it.

WILLIAMS: Well, is this a matter of corporate reputation? I see now that there are lots of hedge fund people and others saying to corporate leaders, "Hey, you know, you guys, you just got a windfall. You've got to demonstrate some social commitment here."

Is this Apple trying to help with their own reputation?

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: I think part of it, but it's not charity. I mean, this company is there to make money and sell products and help their shareholders.

PERINO: And retain workers.

WATTERS: And retain workers. And these aren't, you know, little, tiny penny stock companies. These are blue-chip companies, manufacturing giants, tech giants, as well.

And I just want to touch on Trump's rhetorical device there. I love when he says, "Did you see what just happened?" Like everyone's like, "Breaking news." And then he goes, "It's beyond everyone's expectations." I'm going to have to start talking like that.

Did you see what just happened? Jesse was on "The Five." Performed beyond everyone's expectations.

WILLIAMS: That's the way I would do it.

PERINO: Well, when they're so low.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, wow.

PERINO: Just kidding.

GUILFOYLE: It's low, though. You see that?

WILLIAMS: I think that was mansplaining.

So how do you take this, Kimberly? Because you see both sides now, Republican saying, "Oh, yes, this is evidence of a success," and Democrats saying, "Hey, wait a minute. Apple would have done most of this anyway."

GUILFOYLE: There it is, that bi-polarity again.

Look, this is to be expected. Right? I mean, obviously, Republicans are going to be happy about this, but who wouldn't? Why wouldn't any American be happy about this? These are actually very positive, quick, fortuitous results that have happened very quickly on the heels of this announcement.

So the president is right to say chalk one up for his team and for what he promised. That's fine. It benefits everybody. Who doesn't want to a good economy? Who's against that?

So the Democrats, what do they really have to say here? You know? It just looks like they're not going to be honest about a very important accomplishment and something that is very positive. Who doesn't like jobs? Who doesn't like these new families -- 20,000 families, individuals are going to be able to have more money and increase the economy? I don't know. I think it's great news.

WILLIAMS: Greg, is Apple to be saluted for having hoarded all this money overseas for all these years and now getting a break, bringing it back?

GUTFELD: They are hypocrites. Poor Tim Cook trying to admit Trump did something well. He'd rather compliment Windows 95. Did you see that?

GUILFOYLE: That was good.

GUTFELD: But it proves my point. You know, you don't have to like Trump to accept the achievement. It's OK to hate the guy and say he did OK. That describes almost every boss I've ever had. It's like you don't have to like -- it's a tired analogy. I'd rather hate the doctor that saves my life than love the doctor who, by sheer incompetence, ends it.

So you don't -- you can hate the guy. He helps your company. You have all these new workers and all these bonuses. Relax, buddy.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Yes, buddy. Relax.

"One More Thing" up next.

GUILFOYLE: Relax.

GUTFELD: "One More Thing" in a moment. But don't forget: "The Five" is now on-demand, the whole show available in just a few hours. You can watch it on your computer -- what are those? -- on the FOX News app or on Roku, Apple TV or at FOXNewsGo.com. Login with your TV provider username. Good luck. Password. And click on "The Five." I tried that.

I'm up first. All right. Let's do this. I haven't banned a phrase in a while. With all these hearings going on, all I hear all day is "So-and-so is in the hot seat. So-and-so is in the hot seat," as if sitting in a hot seat sounds bad. It sounds kind of therapeutic.

PERINO: It's good when you have heated seats in your car.

GUTFELD: Seats are amazing. So I say enough with the hot seats. Say "under scrutiny." You are under scrutiny. OK? No more hot seats, all right? Unless you're talking about me.

All right. Dana.

PERINO: All right. Well, you know, I like a good pair of Uggs, you know, to wear around, OK? But look at these.

GUTFELD: They're called plain people.

PERINO: Look at these shoes, Kimberly. Would you wear these?

GUILFOYLE: I can't see.

PERINO: They're full leg Uggs. OK?

GUILFOYLE: Oh.

PERINO: So the brand's creative director said putting on Uggs is like putting your foot in a warm pot of butter. And immerse your legs. They cost between $270 and $1300.

GUILFOYLE: They can keep them, because it looks, like, a bizarre camel situation. And why would I cover these up? Let's be honest.

WATTERS: There you go.

GUILFOYLE: There you go.

GUTFELD: A camel who needs lipo. Jesse.

WATTERS: OK, this is my Greg Gutfeld imitation. Now for...

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAPHIC: Jesse's Aardvark Fat Shaming News

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: ... Jesse's Aardvark Fat Shaming News.

GUTFELD: How dare you?

WATTERS: So at the Cincinnati Zoo, they're trying to weigh an aardvark.

GUILFOYLE: What?

WATTERS: Yes. And they can't get the thing on the scale. They're trying to weigh it. It doesn't want to get weighed.

WILLIAMS: Aww.

WATTERS: And instead of just like, you know, getting it off the scale.

PERINO: It doesn't want to get fat shamed.

WATTERS: They posted the poor fat aardvark's video on YouTube to fat shame it. I think that's wrong, and the Cincinnati Zoo needs to apologize.

PERINO: Poor little guy.

GUILFOYLE: By the way, that is not...

WATTERS: It's fine. The weight is fine.

PERINO: When does it get any hair?

GUILFOYLE: First of all, that is not a fat aardvark.

WATTERS: Well, apparently, they think it is in Cincinnati Zoo.

GUTFELD: Damn that zoo.

PERINO: We went there.

GUILFOYLE: I'd weigh an aardvark versus way (ph) an aardvark.

OK, so in other papal news. Yes, Greg, say nothing during this.

GUTFELD: I won't.

GUILFOYLE: So there's two amazing things by the pope today. First, he married a flight attendant.

GUTFELD: They're not allowed!

WATTERS: They can't get married.

GUILFOYLE: No, let me finish. A flight attendant couple, in mid-flight. And he stops his motorcade in Chile to help an officer who fell off of her horse. So this was pretty interesting.

So this was -- what happened was they were married in a civil ceremony, and then they hadn't been able to get a church service yet. This is the other video. And therefore, then he said he was going to do it and perform the service, which was amazing. So you see this. Kissy, smooching. And that was fantastic. So he was very excited. And then the last one was just to stop when you saw -- to save the woman because of his motorcade.

WILLIAMS: I thought that was considerate.

Anyway, never too late to praise the Lord or Edwin Hawkins. The man known for singing the gospel classic "Oh Happy Day" died earlier this week.

(MUSIC: EDWIN HAWKINS, "OH, HAPPY DAY")

WILLIAMS: He recorded the Grammy Award-winning song on two-track tape, never intending it for release. A San Francisco D.J. got a hold of it and made it a hit, No. 4 on the pop charts, No. 2 on the R&B. Covered by Elvis, Aretha Franklin, Susan Boyle -- there are too many people. Edwin Hawkins brought a happy day to many Christians and certainly to gospel lovers.

GUTFELD: All right. Well, someone feed me the news, because the cupboard is bare. Bret Baier. Where are you, Bret? There you are. "Special Report," everybody.

