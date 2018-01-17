Flake, McCain defend press ahead of Trump's fake news awards

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," January 17, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle along with Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Katie Pavlich and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

We're waiting on the president's "fake news awards" as his relations with the press are more contentious than ever.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIIM ACOSTA, CNNA: Mr. President, did you say that you want more people to come in from Norway? Did you say that you wanted --

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much.

ACOSTA: Is that true, Mr. President?

TRUMP: Thank you very much. I want them to come in from everywhere, everywhere. Thank you very much everybody.

ACOSTA: Just Caucasian or white countries, sir? Or do you want people to come in from other parts of the world where there are people of color?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Jim, thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: We're not sure what to expect, but something is planned and we're going to keep an eye on that. Now, some members of the president's - - President Trump's own party are taking him to task for attacks on the press. John McCain wrote an op-ed at the Washington Post, and Jeff Flake delivered this review on the Senate floor:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JEFF FLAKE, R-ARIZ.: The enemy of the people was how the president of the United States called the free press in 2017. Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Joseph Stalin to describe his enemies. When a figure in power reflectively calls any press that doesn't suit him, fake news, it is that person who should be the figure of suspicion, not the press. 2018 must be the year in which the truth takes a stand against power that would weaken it. Let us resolve to be allies of the truth and not partners in its destruction.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: The White House had this to say about the senator's speech.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SARAH SANDERS: I found it quite interesting that he is coming out to attack this president considering he's one that was recently defending and, actually, oppressive regime. He went to Cuba a few weeks ago and served as a mouthpiece for the oppressive Cuban government. He's not criticizing the president because he's against oppression. He's criticizing the president because he has terrible poll numbers. And he is, I think, looking for some attention.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Looking for some attention, Greg.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Yes. I think the ultimate.

GUILFOYLE: Can you relate?

GUTFELD: Yes, I can. The ultimate joke by Donald Trump could be that the fake news awards is fake news. And it never happens. Just as a nice practical joke. Here's the problem with Flake, and that I call that Flake news, is that he's comparing a tyrant, Stalin, to the president of a republic. So, it's a little bit different, I would say. It's dishonest. It's hyperbole. You can criticize the press in America. In fact, Flake kind of worried me when he said that the only objective truth was in the media which is just nuts. If the media would admit it's biased, then accusations of false news would actually fade. It's the biggest lie of all, denying that reporters are not clouded by their own confirmation bias. We know it. It happens here. It happens there. So you have no right to criticize anybody for criticizing the media because it's not about lies. It's about shaping your story based on bias. And the other flaw in Flake's reasoning, and this is done for attention.

GUILFOYLE: Flake news.

GUTFELD: Flake news. It's that Trump is bad for the press. No one has ever been better for the press in history. Yesterday's medical press conference, he wouldn't let the doctor go back inside until he answered every question. He -- for eight years they were Obama toast. You know, in a coma under Obama because they agreed with everything that Obama did because they can't stand Trump. They suddenly -- they gave him -- I think Trump gave them a liver transplant. They're now alive, and they're bad? No, they should be bowing before Trump for actually bringing them back to life. He really is like an organ transplant for the press.

GUILFOYLE: So true. OK, so he revitalizing. So Katie, what do you make of it?

KATIE PAVLICH, GUEST CO-HOST: Well, I would go off on Greg's point and say that the White House press corps has ever been so interesting. I mean, we play it live, the briefings every single day. And the reporters who sit in that room will never use to get any kind of TV attention are now getting attention. But back to Jeff Flake's floor speech. The first thing is, if he's really so concerned about protecting the first amendment, protecting the press, and why is he bowing out early instead of standing and fighting, keeping his seat in Arizona, and then taking it to the president in a position of power. Instead, he's rolling over and going -- you know, doing this on his last stand. And what he said just wasn't true. He specifically said that this has never happened before. This kind of attack is unprecedented. Politicians, whether you're the president or congress, have always had a precarious relationship. That's the whole point of having a free, independent press, and the government is held accountable. So, they're always going to deal with this. We're going to see this for the next three years, definitely, the next seven if President Trump gets reelected. They need each other. Trump likes the attention, whether it's good or bad, and the press certainly likes the attention, especially those in the White House press corps.

GUILFOYLE: OK, Jess?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Let just talk about Acosta for a second. I respect him, but he's a total drama queen.

GUILFOYLE: D.Q.

WATTERS: If a Republican correspondent had treated President Obama like that, he would have thrown him in Gitmo. That was very disrespectful. And Flake, a noble statesman, but just totally out of control. Stalin killed 20 million people. Trump, the only people he's been killing has been ISIS. And you can criticize, like you said, the press. It doesn't mean you're attacking the first amendment. Fake news is the enemy of the Republican Party. President Trump is the only Republican that's actually said it. He's been incredibly open. He just did a 40 minute on the record interview with the New York Times at Mar-a-Lago just walking by. Also did another on the record interview with the Wall Street Journal. Just spoke to Reuters for 45 minutes.

His own doctor told us things we didn't really want to know for an hour in the press room. It was incredibly transparent and you juxtapose that to President Obama who put more whistle-blowers in jail than anybody else, prosecuted them, had Hillary Clinton tying up reporters in ropes. I remember that. Never even went on Fox News, was terrified. And I didn't hear a lot of people saying oh, you know, President Obama is encouraging other leaders across the globe to crack down. When President Obama was using the IRS to crack down on political opponents, I didn't hear Jeff Flake saying, oh, he's inspiring the world leaders to crack down on their political opponents. It's baloney.

GUILFOYLE: Juan?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: You know, it's baloney that's apparently being cut by Republicans because it's not only Jeff Flake it's John McCain today on the op-ed page of the Washington Post saying that the president's rhetoric, the way that he talks about the press, the enemy of the American people, again, picking up on what Flake said about that being Stalinistic language, it's a threat to press freedom, not only in this country, but a bad example for people in the Philippines and other countries where, you know, reporters face intimidation, harassment and the truth -- the truth is constantly being suppressed.

WATTERS: I thought Trump abdicated his leadership in the world. Isn't that what they were saying? Now, all of a sudden, he's leading other leaders to crack down on the press?

PAVLICH: Did the crackdown start when Trump got elected or.

WATTERS: No, I think Venezuela has been throwing reporters in jail.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The United States of America, a country with a first amendment protection for the press, should not be giving any comfort or support to autocrats around the world who are seeking to suppress the press, but that's what this president is doing.

WATTERS: I mean, Trump has been pretty aggressive going after Venezuela, Iran, North Korea.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He's really cracking down on oppressive regimes.

WILLIAMS: Slamming CNN. Remember that one? Oh, I forgot about it.

WATTERS: That was a joke.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: First of all, it didn't happen.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I think he delighted in it. He delighted.

GUTFELD: What's wrong with that? What's wrong in delighting in a joke? Are we in a period now where you delight in a joke, somehow you're setting a bad example for other countries.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: How about this? Trump should get the lifetime achievement award for fake news, right? What? The birther movement? Obamacare is dead, right? Remember that? How about Obama was wiretapping Trump Tower? Remember that one?

WATTERS: Actually proven.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, it's not true. How about this one? The biggest inaugural crowd ever. How about this one? Landslide. I won in a landslide. Biggest victory ever.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: How about 6 percent economic growth coming any minute, he says.

GUTFELD: We're getting plus 3 percent, maybe three months in a row for the first time since 2005. I'm OK with that.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, yeah, yeah. I'm just saying this guy makes up more stuff and he should be crowned the fountainhead of fake news.

GUTFELD: Maybe that's what he will do, Juan. The fact is, you know what, we know what Trump is. He doesn't actually hide what Trump is. He's more see-through than the guy in operation, the little dude you can pull out the organs. You know everything what you get. You know, America kind of accepts that. It's the media that doesn't accept.

WILLIAMS: You shouldn't accept it, Greg.

GUTFELD: No, no, no. But the media doesn't accept a fundamental truth that we all know, that they're clouded by confirmation bias. We see it everywhere. I will admit it happens to me, but the media gets up in arms when you just point out the obvious fact. He's not saying the first amendment sucks. He's saying that he's tired of stories being shaped by confirmation bias. That's all it is.

WILLIAMS: But everybody, you say it's confirmation bias. You know what, there're people that are working journalist.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: . who try to tell you exactly what's going on.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: When he lies about having said S-hole?

PAVLICH: Yeah. But you know who makes good journalists who were doing good work, who are putting out the facts -- looks really bad? People like Jim Acosta who go into the oval office, ask a legitimate question about the kinds of people that President Trump wants to come here. He answers the question and says everybody, and Jim Acosta follows up with a loaded, racial question about only white people being able to come.

GUTFELD: That is the point.

PAVLICH: That is the problem.

WILLIAMS: That's a problem when in fact that's what people were thinking because.

GUTFELD: Trump answered the question.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: He answered the question. And he asked to follow-up loaded question. Trump told him to get out, just like Obama would tell everyone to get out.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: And then he follows up on twitter as the victim and says, I never thought this would happen to me in America.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: It's so sad.

GUTFELD: He said in America, as though there are other countries that are bad.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Here is the point though, Katie. Jim Acosta, as a correspondent in the oval office, should be an adversarial force, questioning.

PAVLICH: Right. But should he be a liberal adversarial force? He'll be a nonbiased.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Adversarial forces when President Obama was president. He got questions, I remember, what's the most enchanting thing you find about being president?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But you're saying to me, you don't think that President Obama, who was excoriated by this network for Obamacare.

PAVLICH: And he excoriated us all the time.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I'm just saying, I don't see you got any easy treatment.

GUILFOYLE: But you can't blame us for Obamacare.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: We're just telling it like it is.

GUTFELD: You've got to wonder, people that had escape the USSR who are here now or old enough to remember how bad it was there when they hear somebody like Flake make that comparison. I've run into Russians who look at Trump as a symbol of capitalism, something that actually works.

WATTERS: You run into Russians?

GUTFELD: I know, believe it or not, I married one.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Greg, you're on your own. President Trump wants illegal immigrants like this out of America now. Does anyone have an objection?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I wish I killed more of those (BLEEP). I will break out soon and I will kill more.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: That accused cop killer never should have been in the country in the first place. His despicable outburst in court, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Yesterday, homeland security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, confirmed her department seeking to charge sanctuary city leaders who refused to cooperate with federal deportation efforts. What just happened in a California courtroom may help her case. An illegal immigrant charged with killing two cops in the sanctuary state tells the judge he wishes he had killed more.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I killed those cops. They're dead. I don't regret that. The only thing I regret is that I killed two. I wish I killed more of those (BLEEP).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Unbelievable, Kimberly. Despicable human being. And it looks like he had already been deported twice.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

WATTERS: . before he came back and shot dead these two deputies.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. This really makes the case, you know, for the president and what he's been saying in terms of cracking down on repeat offenders and recidivists that were deported, that weren't properly kept out of the country. They're allowed to come back in. They're a revolving door to reoffend as a continual threat to public safety. This is someone of no regard for human life, and in fact was quite boastful as you see in the courtroom, taunting and saying that he was going to get out. He would kill more and it's terrible to see. I mean, what do you say to the family members of people like this that are, you know, it's like two crimes committed against him? First, he shouldn't be here to begin with. And but, for, you know, the gross malfeasance of these officials that don't enforce the law, their loved ones would be alive.

WATTERS: And some of these officials may be facing jail time. The department of homeland security secretary has her way, Greg. I think harboring or concealing illegal aliens in the country against federal law right here.

GUTFELD: I know. Well, this shows you that citizens must deal with the criminals while the politicians get to deal with the cause. So they get to do these symbolic sanctuary cities but they're not living in areas where they will be victimized. What you can do is this has to be news. You have to focus on the consequences of these symbolic gestures to persuade citizens that their politicians are accountable, again, because politicians don't feel the effect. Arresting officials, however, is exactly what the officials would like because it's a scripted Hollywood treatment with good versus evil. You have defined heroes protecting these innocent illegal, undocumented immigrants.

WATTERS: Criminals though.

GUTFELD: Yeah. But that's not how movies will portray them. And you will be the evil government agent, Jesse Watters, with a rifle coming in. So, I'm not sure -- going in and arresting officials is the visual that you want. What you need to do is you need to do what liberals do which is don't let any scandal go to waste. We have a horrible crime and a horrible thing like that. That has to be everywhere as a reminder that that's the consequence.

WATTERS: That reminds me, there was that image that was not the Hollywood image, but the woman in Kentucky, the clerk, who was refusing to enforce federal law on marriage. And I believe she was left in handcuffs as a result of that. What's the difference if you're disobeying federal immigration law or federal marriage law?

WILLIAMS: Excuse me. Federal immigration law, right, exists. And then you have the states that have their own laws, right? And they have purposely challenged what they see as a negative because they think, and the police chiefs have said this over and over again, this helps us get more cooperation from people who are here illegally, keeps us safer. Contrary to what Greg said. These are typically in big cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York. The officials live here and they want safer cities. The police want safer cities. They want cooperation.

PAVLICH: Totally.

WILLIAMS: The whole argument here.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, no. Let me just say the whole argument here is so bogus. This guy is reprehensible. He's a murderer.

GUTFELD: But?

WILLIAMS: He's no different than the guy who were shooting at people in Las Vegas or the guy.

WATTERS: Well, he is because he shouldn't have been in the country.

WILLIAMS: So what? The fact is.

WATTERS: What do you mean so what?

WILLIAMS: . we have 10 or 12 million.

WATTERS: Two cops are dead, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. The fact that he's an illegal immigrant -- this reminds me of the Kate Steinle case where all of you sitting at this table were saying, oh, this guy -- he's so obviously guilty. When the case was heard, his immigration status was never introduced.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: If he wasn't there, it never would've happened.

WATTERS: He came across the border five times. This guy came across twice.

PAVLICH: Bravo, California. These are the type of guys that you are protecting. The -- was very disingenuous when it comes to these debates about illegal immigration. They have claims that Republicans and the justice department want to go into communities and rip apart families. These are the kind of guys they're targeting. And this is not an isolated incident. Cases like this wrapping are happening every single day, not just against cops but against every day families who have lost their children, who have lost their husbands, who've lost fathers to their kids. We see this all over the country, and yet it is ignored and pushed away as if it doesn't matter because it could have been anybody doing this. It could have been prevented. We have an obligation to prevent it, and this justice department is doing that by going into these cities, going in with ICE and scooping all these people out because these local governments are protecting guys like that that you just saw.

WILLIAMS: They go into 7-eleven, and as I understand it, they're going to have a big sweep in San Francisco, in California.

PAVLICH: They're enforcing the law, Juan.

WILLIAMS: So going into 7-elevens is getting this guy? I think the Obama administration said let's get the criminals, but we don't have to treat all.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: The Obama administration released tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with convictions of homicide, rape, and other violent offenses back on to the street.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Don't tell me that they were interested in making sure that criminals.

GUTFELD: I think that was the fire, Katie.

PAVLICH: It was not.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: He was called the deporter-in-chief. He was deporting record number of criminals.

PAVLICH: And releasing record number of criminals on the streets of America. And in terms of the point you just brought up, deporter-in-chief meant people -- they turned them right around. It doesn't mean they're going in with ICE and allowing them to take out these criminal in these communities. And if you talk to ICE agents on the ground doing the work, that's exactly what they will tell you.

WILLIAMS: I'm going to stop there.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: So, when they call the doctor, the press corps has gone insane after President Trump's physician gave him a clean bill of health. CNN came up with its own diagnosis. More fake news up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Something out of the box. We haven't seen it before. A White House doctor fielding questions for nearly an hour about the results of a president's physical, and that test included, unprecedented, cognitive exam at Mr. Trump's own request.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REAR ADMIRAL DR. RONNY JACKSON: The president's overall health is excellent. All clinical data indicates that the president is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency. His cardiac performance during his physical exam was very good. Overall, he has very, very good health. Excellent health. I say, based on his cardiac assessment, hands down, there's no question that he is in the excellent range. He's very healthy. So, I had absolutely no concerns about his cognitive ability. That's why, you know, I put out in the statement, you know, that the president's health is excellent. His overall health is excellent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The president passed, obviously, with flying colors, but CNN's in-house doctor not buying it. Sanjay Gupta didn't examine the president, obviously, but that hasn't stopped him from offering his own diagnosis.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANJAY GUPTA, CNN: President Trump had these tests that are actually looking for the presence of calcium in the blood vessels that lead to the heart. And steadily, up until just this past week when he had to performed again, those numbers have gone up. When they get to a certain range and his numbers are in the 130s, that means he has heart disease. There's no question. You know, by all standards, by all metrics, anyway, a doctor, a cardiologist would look at it, the president does have heart disease.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Wow. That's what he said without having examined the president, Kimberly. So, I'm going to ask you because I know that you've made lots of men's hearts flutter. You think.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: I didn't gave them heart disease.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: How about our hero's heart, is it in trouble?

GUILFOYLE: I think the president is going to be just fine. You could not have possibly expected to turn on CNN and hear them say anything flattering. Of course they're going to jump to conclusions. I don't know why the good Dr. Gupta should say that, OK, he's got the heart disease. There is no evidence to suggest that. That is not what the president's doctor said. He's also not privy to all of the records that medical tests and results. But the bottom line is, he went on there and he loses credibility when he makes a statement like that without any fact or evidence to support it. They call that fake medical news.

WILLIAMS: How tall are you?

WATTERS: I'm going to say two, but I'm actually 6'1".

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Let's say 6'3", 239.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: But you don't look like Trump to me.

WATTERS: Thank you.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Because online there has been -- everybody now is putting up pictures of athletes. You know, Tim Tebow, 6'3", 230. What they say, you don't look anything like Donald Trump.

PAVLICH: Juan, let me fill you in on a fact.

WILLIAMS: Yes, ma'am.

PAVLICH: Muscle weighs more than fat.

WILLIAMS: Right.

PAVLICH: So muscle people, like athletes, oftentimes weigh more than people who had more fat on their bodies.

WATTERS: They called that the girther movement.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, that's what they're calling, like the birther, girther.

WATTERS: I did a lot of aggressive reporting for this segment and called our in-house medical person, Dr.

PAVLICH: ... weigh more than people who have more fat on their bodies.

WATTERS: They call that the girther movement.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's what they're calling it. Exactly. Birther, girther.

WATTERS: I did a lot of aggressive reporting for this segment and called our in-house medical person, Dr. Marc Siegel; and he blasted Sanjay and said this: "Sanjay is not a cardiologist or an internist. He's out of his depth. And he probably found this on Google. It's not medically accurate. It's unfair, and he's playing to a liberal audience. He does not have heart disease." Flat-out.

GUILFOYLE: Sam as me. Dr. Siegel and I concur.

WATTERS: Dr. Siegel concurs with Kimberly. Dr. Guilfoyle.

WILLIAMS: Dr. Guilfoyle and Dr. Watters are in the house.

WATTERS: Right.

PAVLICH: But isn't there a serious question here about the ethics of medicine in this situation? I mean, the American Psychiatric Association has an ethics guideline about not diagnosing people unless you have specifically sat down and evaluated them.

And my concern is, if they can question this about the president, they can question this about any average American and say, "Well, you're this, even though I've never talked to you. I've never actually examined you." And that's actually a very serious problem.

But on a lighter note, the doctor was up there for so long, and I really think they should've put a time limit on it. Because at the point that I'm getting details about colonoscopies and sedations and prostate issues, it's just too much for me. I don't need to know all of those details. So next time, let's just cut off the questions at 30 minutes.

WILLIAMS: But I do think, in the defense of Gupta, didn't he cite numbers in terms of, like, his cholesterol?

PAVLICH: There's no defense. He didn't evaluate him.

WILLIAMS: No, I agree with that.

PAVLICH: And the doctor said specifically that he didn't have heart disease.

WILLIAMS: So Greg, you know, you and I love food. Both big food guys. And so they were describing Trump's diet: 12 Diet Coke the day. When he has a meal, he'll get two Big Macs, two of those -- what is it, fish, Filet-of-Fish, and then finish it off with a chocolate shake. Now, is that...

GUILFOYLE: Well, he's eating fish. That's good.

WILLIAMS: That was great. You're the best. Thanks. But Greg, what do you think? Do you think that you can be in good health...

GUTFELD: You know, he's not of this manorexic generation.

WATTERS: No.

GUTFELD: He's an old-school guy. You put a rump roast in front of him, he'll meet you on the other side. That's -- we know these people.

GUILFOYLE: He'll add sauce to it.

GUTFELD: People are missing out on what CNN did. This is progress. Sanjay said that Donald Trump has heart disease. CNN is admitting that Donald Trump actually has a heart. This is major, major progress.

By the way, they do need an emergency quadruple bias bypass. They need some cognitive dissonance stents inserted to relieve the pain. Give them, like, six weeks of brain rest and then followed by two weeks of FOX News, and they'll all be fine.

WILLIAMS: You think that's it? By the way, Greg, you didn't mention the dentures.

GUTFELD: He didn't have them.

WILLIAMS: That's right. The doctor says...

GUTFELD: Said that yesterday, Juan. I think you have a memory issue.

WILLIAMS: I do. I might.

GUILFOYLE: Call Dr. Gupta.

WATTERS: Sanjay can give him a lobotomy.

GUILFOYLE: Dr. Watters will perform the lobotomy.

GUTFELD: You know what would be a great little move for Donald Trump? Offer to pay for the same tests for the White House briefing room. Everybody does the cognitive and the physical test, and they all have a little party and trade.

PAVLICH: And then compare notes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Let's see Acosta's BMI.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

WILLIAMS: All right. Ahead, a Greg-a-logue on Hawaii's priorities following one of the biggest false alarms of the century. That's coming up. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: So after scaring the crap out of millions of people, what has Hawaii chosen to do? Sue the FCC to block the rollback of net neutrality.

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin said in a statement, "Big business must not be deciding what people in Hawaii can access on the Internet."

I don't know, Mr. Chin. Something tells me big business wouldn't have placed an incoming missile notification next to the frigging light switch. And they wouldn't reassign just one worker. They'd reassign the entire staff to Siberia. But such are liberal priorities: It's not Saturday's catastrophe, but the speed at which citizens can get their cat videos.

My theory: The Democrats have fallen in love with resisting Trump so much that they've forgotten that they're supposed to be working to make lives better, not worse.

Let's review what else gets Democrats' attention. As the rest of us focus on cop killers, they hold us hostage over DACA; and while the economy charges ahead, they normalize socialism; and while they give citizens heart attacks, they go after the FCC.

Yes, did you hear about Sean Shields? He's a dad who nearly died from a massive coronary in Hawaii during that false alarm while he was talking to his kids. I'm sure he's thrilled Hawaii is going after the FCC in court. After that, they can talk to his lawyers, too.

Hey, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Hey, Greg.

GUTFELD: How are you?

GUILFOYLE: Pretty good.

GUTFELD: Just having a casual conversation here. This guy has a -- he can sue Hawaii, right?

GUILFOYLE: Well, there's people have been talking about that and asking about it, you know, on the Internet. You know, is this something that they could have some legal responsibility, some kind of, you know, penalty, fines, et cetera. He could bring some suit. Would they, perhaps, settle it with him?

I think it might be tough, you know, to do. But you know, obviously, he couldn't say this is -- it was cause; there was a proximate causation. But then is he going to sue the city? Is he going to sue the state?

GUTFELD: Sue North Korea.

GUILFOYLE: Is he going to try to sue the person working? Is he going to sue Kim Jong-un? Is he going to try to sue President Trump if he watches CNN? It just -- it gets complicated.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: So, you know, obviously, everybody feels so sorry for him, because it's a horrible thing to have happen. It just goes to show the seriousness of the situation. When something like this happens, it has, you know, far-reaching, delicate, you know, implications.

GUTFELD: You know, Jesse, this is really about priorities, skewed priorities.

WATTERS: It is. But Hawaii, I'm going to give it a pass, because it's heaven on earth. They can afford...

GUTFELD: That's how they get it.

WATTERS: I know. You know, if it's not the false alarm, it's judges slapping down Trump initiatives.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: You know, huge prostitution, the homeless problem in Hawaii. But that's fine. They're going to go tackle the wrong issues.

Liberals do it all the time. You know, they put refugees ahead of coal miners. They put a legal -- they're trying to shut down the government over illegal aliens.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: They always side with Black Lives Matter over police officers. That's fine. That's how they continue to lose elections.

GUTFELD: Juan, I saw you, surprise, roll your eyes at Jesse. But I -- this story...

GUILFOYLE: Slot machine.

GUTFELD: I will actually -- I will implicate the media in this. The Hawaii story, in my opinion, is a bit like the Vegas story. In that, if there is no new news or spin or visuals, we treat it, it's over and we move on. I would say that everybody is guilty of doing the same thing.

WILLIAMS: Sure. But you think that...

GUTFELD: We should stick on this.

WILLIAMS: We should stick on this.

GUTFELD: Until we find out what -- what's changed and what could be done about it.

WILLIAMS: I think there are congressional hearings that are going to be held on that point.

GUTFELD: That's not enough.

WILLIAMS: I don't know. If you want -- you want the hammer to come down.

GUTFELD: I want the hammer to come down.

WILLIAMS: But you know what? I mean, it's interesting. I take something different away from this whole thing, which was there was no chaos. There was no breakdown in social order in Hawaii.

GUTFELD: Close.

WILLIAMS: And this guy, this guy.

GUTFELD: People running.

WILLIAMS: This guy is the one person who said he had a health issue out of it. I don't think there were any deaths reported.

But the key issue for me is, you know, you look at something like this, and you see that so many messages were sent by people that were legitimately frightened, thought their lives might be coming -- and they sent messages that are quite touching to loved ones. But I don't want to overdraw the picture on one guy who said he had a heart attack. I don't know.

GUTFELD: All right.

PAVLICH: What's the purpose of having this warning, right, because it clearly could be a threat to Hawaii? There's a reason why they have the button to push saying there's a ballistic missile incoming.

My issue is not only just there's no accountability for the guy who sent this out and that it took 40 minutes for them to rescind it. The other thing is, if you look at the fallout of this, people didn't know what to do. There were no shelters to go to.

GUTFELD: Right.

PAVLICH: People were putting their kids in storm drains. So if there's going to be this option in the emergency response system of a ballistic missile warning, people should probably know how to react to that. And it was very clear that nobody knew where to go or what to do. That is the bigger issue, considering we live in a world where this maybe could happen.

WILLIAMS: And then they went online, Katie. And because net neutrality had been thwarted, they couldn't get...

PAVLICH: They couldn't order their...

WATTERS: It's Trump's fault.

GUTFELD: Check out if the parents remembered to get their children back from the storm drain.

PAVLICH: Yes. "Mom, help me."

GUILFOYLE: "Just a minute."

GUTFELD: All right. Could California split in two? A declaration of independence there, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Liberal politicians in California have run the state into the ground. It's the poverty capital of America. Taxes are through the roof, and illegal immigrants who have committed crimes roam free.

Two conservative residents have had enough. They've launched a campaign to divide rural California from the coastal cities to create a New California.

Here is a portion of their declaration of independence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to seek a constitutional remedy to the abuse of power.

It's been ungovernable for a long time. High taxes, education, you name it. We're rated really, I think, 48th or 50th in the -- from a business climate and standpoint in California.

TOM REED, NEW CALIFORNIA MOVEMENT FOUNDER: We have to demonstrate we can govern ourselves before we're allowed to govern.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: Jesse, if New California becomes a state, should they build a wall? With Old California?

WATTERS: Who would pay for it?

PAVLICH: Old California.

WATTERS: The only reason I don't think they shouldn't do this, because you have to then add another star to the flag. I like 50. Fifty's fine. If you're going to break it up into two, then you'd have to drop Hawaii to keep it even at 50.

GUTFELD: Make it 52.

WATTERS: Yes, maybe. I just like the way it is. You're going to have to sew new flags. Not a good idea.

GUILFOYLE: Not a good...

GUTFELD: It creates jobs! For flag makers.

WATTERS: That's true.

GUILFOYLE: He was willing to drop Hawaii, then.

WATTERS: American flags.

PAVLICH: Yes, Greg, what...

WILLIAMS: I bet the flag would be made in China. The Chinese Betsy Ross.

PAVLICH: Make those stars a little bit smaller.

WATTERS: OK.

PAVLICH: Greg, questions about California. Everyone thinks it's this beautiful utopia of rich, beautiful people. But it's actually the capital, poverty capital of America.

GUTFELD: It's amazing. This movement is way more preferable than the movements you find down in downtown L.A., which has turned into Turd Village.

If you -- if you've been in L.A. recently and get off at the overpasses and -- it is absolutely -- especially around Skid Row. There's a joke in there, but it's too grim. It's terrible.

GUILFOYLE: Kind of made the joke.

GUTFELD: It's horrible.

But I don't blame anybody who's there, because California is kind of like your broke uncle who acts rich. He picks up the tab, the presents and meals on credit cards, but he owes every bookie 100 G's. Every bookie in town has him. And the time for paying up is closing in.

PAVLICH: Kimberly, our California native, what do you think about New California?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I don't think that's going to happen, but I feel for the people in rural areas in California that are paying so many taxes. They're not really getting anything, you know, for it. And California just really, in so many instances, disregards the law. They kind of do whatever they like. They legislate as they go. And they're having a tremendous amount of problems. Obviously, fiscally, they have some serious issues, and you know, good luck to whoever becomes the next governor.

GUTFELD: Ooh. I know what that means. Somebody you know, Kimberly. Who rhymes with Gavin Newsom.

GUILFOYLE: Rhymes with?

GUTFELD: I said rhymes with Gavin Newsom. I didn't say is Gavin Newsom.

WILLIAMS: So you guys have to just take a moment with me and explain why do conservative always like -- the Texans want to secede. Now you have this conservative movement in California.

GUTFELD: America seceded from England.

PAVLICH: Because conservatives pay the taxes.

WILLIAMS: This is not -- this is not pro-, loyal, patriotic Americans. These are people who are running.

PAVLICH: Well, they don't want to secede from the country and the union. They just want to secede from California.

WILLIAMS: Well, since we're talking about secession...

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: They are talking about "We want to be part of America, make this a better union. We just don't want to be part of California." Paying and getting nothing for it.

WILLIAMS: I think sometimes people, if you don't want to be part of anything you disagree with in this highly polarized country. But I think the left does not say, "Oh, we're going to secede or we want to break apart." I don't see people saying that.

PAVLICH: That would take far too much effort.

WILLIAMS: Oh, by the left, because the left is lazy. I see.

GUTFELD: If you were a Siamese twin and the other twin was a real jerk.

WILLIAMS: I see.

GUTFELD: California is.

WILLIAMS: It's like splitting twins.

GUTFELD: Yes. "I've had it with you. I'm out of here."

WILLIAMS: Well, I just think that...

GUTFELD: We can still live in the same house.

WILLIAMS: In 2016 the far right also tried to break California into six states. That didn't work, but they're back at it. And I just think this is frustration boiling over.

WATTERS: I think you should secede from "The Five," Juan.

WILLIAMS: I agree.

GUILFOYLE: We've offered him a lobotomy and now to secede.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Really, I think I need to secede.

GUTFELD: You get to sit at a table -- you get to sit at a table over there and still be...

WILLIAMS: Would I get free Coke?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Free Coke? Free cigarettes? What about cigarettes?

GUILFOYLE: And fish fillet.

WILLIAMS: And fish fillet? And my man Donald Trump, could he come? Would he come leave the office, leave the White House?

GUILFOYLE: To come and hang out over there with you?

WILLIAMS: Yes, because that would make me very happy. Just get him out of there.

PAVLICH: But Juan, we don't want you to leave the country. We just want you to have your own state.

GUILFOYLE: A little fiefdom over there.

WILLIAMS: A little fiefdom?

PAVLICH: I guess so, but we'll be able to come visit.

WATTERS: Juan's World.

PAVLICH: As long as we help pay.

OK, "One More Thing" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: "One More Thing" in a moment, but first, if you missed part of today's program, or want to catch up on previous shows, "The Five" is now on demand. The full show will be available in a few hours, and you can watch it directly on your computer or on the FOX News app on Roku, Apple or Fire TV or at FOXNewsGo.com. Lots of options, so no excuses. Log in with your TV provider, username, password, and click on "The Five."

All right. I'm up first. Many of you saw this today, and I thought it was a very special moment for an incredible American. Let's do "Honoring Heroes."

So just a short time ago, 94-year-old Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole received the much-deserved Congressional Gold Medal for his decades of service to the country. Please watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(APPLAUSE)

(BOB DOLE IS PRESENTED WITH CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Quite a special moment, indeed. And Mr. Dole is a decorated World War II Army vet who earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, and he served in the Kansas House of Representatives, U.S. House of Representatives, before being elected to the Senate, where he holds the record for the longest-serving Republican leader in the Senate. He was also the GOP's 1996 presidential candidate, if you recall. So congratulations to a true American patriot.

WILLIAMS: Kimberly, before you go on, can I just say that Bob Dole is also the man who created the World War II memorial in Washington; and every veteran in the country really owes him a debt of gratitude.

GUILFOYLE: Very nice. Thank you, Juan.

OK, Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, it is time for this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAPHIC: Greg's Diet Tips

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Greg's Diet Tips." Tips, tips, tips. Hey, you know, I've been trying to lose the post-holiday pounds, because I put on some weight.

GUILFOYLE: How is that?

GUTFELD: I'm not going to deny it; you can tell. Anyway, I found that the best tip for snacking between shows is snow, especially in this weather. Let's take a look at my good friend, Archibald Von Hippo.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(HIPPOPOTAMUS MUNCHING ON SNOW)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: He's there with his ex-wife, Darlene, who always seems to show up when he's trying to have a good time. Anyway, he's trying snow for the first time. He's never had snow before. You know?

GUILFOYLE: Is that him?

GUTFELD: Like every Hollywood celebrity at a club. Anyway.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: Nobody knows what I'm talking about.

WATTERS: Juan does.

GUTFELD: But anyway, this is a great way to enjoy something cool and refreshing without packing on the weight. Well done, Archibald Von Hippo and his ex-wife, Darlene. At the Cincinnati Zoo, by the way.

GUILFOYLE: Notice, she walked away.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: OK, Jesse.

WATTERS: OK, so big anniversary I'd like to discuss today. This is the Lewinsky scandal anniversary. That's right: 20 years ago Matt Drudge broke the story right there, splashed it across the site. "Newsweek Kills Story on White House Intern, Blockbuster Report." Twenty-three-year old sex relationship with the president. And it changed the media forever.

And FOX News has a special coming up, "Scandalous."

GUTFELD: Really?

WATTERS: It's going to be a seven-part documentary.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

WATTERS: A series. Seven parts. It was going to be 14, but they had to edit it down. It debuts Sunday, January 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX News.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh, you can't even make that up.

GUTFELD: I don't think seven parts is playing it up enough.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Juan.

WILLIAMS: Hey, hey. OK, so now for some non-Donald Trump news.

A meteor crashed into southeast Michigan last night 40 miles outside of Detroit. No fake news here. NASA said the meteor, which measured about two yards wide, weighed more than a metric ton, registered a force equivalent ti a magnitude 2 earthquake and exploded with the force of 100 tons of TNT.

People reported seeing the fireball across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Missouri, even into Ontario, Canada. In two weeks -- get this -- another asteroid, this one much bigger than any building on earth, is approaching the earth.

GUTFELD: Yay!

WILLIAMS: Let's hope it's not a smash hit.

GUILFOYLE: All right. OK, Katie.

PAVLICH: Global warming, I tell you.

Well, the 2010 Winter Olympics are coming up soon in South Korea and four members of the American men's bobsledding team are actually American military members.

Sunday, Green Beret Nate Weaver qualified for the upcoming Olympics in South Korea, and he trained by doing sprints while deployed with the 10th Special Forces group in the Afghanistan desert, which is awesome. It will be his first Olympics, and he will be competing alongside Sergeant Justin Olson, a member of the New York National Guard, Sergeant Nick Cunningham, also in New York National Guard, and Army Captain Chris Field (ph). So they are all representing the U.S., and three of them have represented team USA before.

WATTERS: If Little Rocket Man tries anything, the bobsled team will be there.

PAVLICH: They're there. They're going to sled on over.

GUILFOYLE: That's it for us. "Special Report" is up next. And Bret has a big interview tonight with White House chief of staff John Kelly. You do not want to miss that. We're excited about it -- Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Thanks for the tease, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: You're welcome.

