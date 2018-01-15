False missile alert sparks panic in Hawaii

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," January 15, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jesse Watters, Juan Williams and she jets ski on a water bug, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

Where's McGarrett when you really need him?

So after that false incoming missile alert in Hawaii, launch notifications will now require verification by two people. You'd think that would have been in place already. And may be a warning that prompts you to double-check a message before it goes out. I mean, when I want to delete an email, I'm asked, "Are you sure you want to delete an email?" And that's for an email not a state alert telling people they're about to die. And here's a thought: Maybe don't have the menu item for "incoming missile" so close to one that says, "just testing." That's like having the kid's trampoline next to a wood chipper.

This screw-up cannot be overstated. Imagine if it were you: your family being told you're all going to die and for 40 minutes, that's your reality. Then someone comes along and says oops. My wife was there in Hawaii. She saw mothers sobbing uncontrollably, realizing that they would never see their kids again. She watched families saying goodbye. And yet the press is already back to the swearword. What a contrast between real terror and phony posturing. The same people who report this missile accident with such restraint just days ago were melting over "s-hole." When the press conference in Hawaii hit, we took it live. CNN ran a repeat interview with Michael Wolff. A repeat. Maybe if that false missile warning had s-hole in it, CNN would have gone wall-to-wall.

It's disgusting that an event that led mothers to place children in storm drains is of less interest to the press than a crude phrase uttered in a meeting. But I guess if you can't blame the usual villain then why bother. Oh, wait, you can.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TULSI GABBARD, D-HAWAII: Our leaders have failed us. Donald Trump is taking too long. He's not taking this threat seriously and there's no time to waste. We've got to get rid of this nuclear threat from North Korea. We've got to achieve peace, not play politics.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Play politics? What did she just do? Her state's warning system screwed up and now Trump has to make his geopolitical calculations based on that? No. How about setting up a system that doesn't terrify people for 38 minutes and then you can take part in the conversation. Until then, fix your own backyard.

This infuriates me. If this had happened, Dana, in New York City, the media would care. The media would care. Instead, they've already moved on about the most ridiculous things.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Certainly, anything that happens in New York gets over covered.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: We know that. Sometimes it's warranted. You would think people would like an opportunity to go to Hawaii to cover a story. Thankfully it was a false alarm. And I think it really did expose a lot of the holes in the system.

GUTFELD: The system.

PERINO: So that's good. And I also think that it showed holes in our own family planning.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: I mean, right after 9/11, there was a big push, it was called ready.gov. It was part of the department of homeland security. And there was a big advertising pushed too to talk to families about having a plan. That if something happens this is where we are going to meet up. This is how we're going to get together, whether you need to have cash, whether you need to have, like, some sort of protection, enough food, enough water, things like that. And we've really gotten away from that. And this was a big wake-up call for people, including me.

GUTFELD: Well, you know, Jesse, this is a wake-up call. They reassign the worker. They didn't fire him. But they've got to do something with the entire emergency management system of Hawaii. They must.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: They have to fire more than one person. For me, this is about a big government screw up. They screwed up, so instead of saying false alarm, they didn't have anything ready to go in the script. They took 38 minutes to come up with this. Are you ready? There is no missile threat or danger to Hawaii. Repeat, false alarm. It took 40 minutes for them to cook up that tweet.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WATTERS: I cannot believe that. And they don't fire anybody. They reassign them. What does it take to basically cause mass hysteria in a huge scale? And the guy gets reassigned. So, the party that wants bigger government is OK with this. They screw up so big in the state of Hawaii, don't take any responsibility for it, compound the screw up, and then the Democrats want to give government more power over people's lives. They want more power over health care, more power over your life, more power over your business. This is the reason why we don't have big, bloated government. This is the exact reason.

GUTFELD: It's amazing. About that 40 minutes, Kimberly, they claimed that they were waiting for an approval for the retraction. But according to John Roberts, FEMA didn't need authorization. They knew 5 minutes this thing was not real. They made people's lives hell.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Yeah. Well, obviously, they have to really revamp and retool the system. And they'll think that the rest of the state right now are like scramble.com to say what can we do to make sure that we don't end up looking like Hawaii and have a major problem because this is really unacceptable. And I don't like when somebody gets - - will just reassign you. Usually, it's to a better job position or more money -- it's like ridiculous. But this is a serious issue of national security. And people were in complete and utter chaos and panic. Like you said, your wife was there and saw it.

GUTFELD: So lucky I wasn't there.

GUILFOYLE: You would have been -- they would have had to tranquilize him.

GUTFELD: I'm the guy in the disaster movie that people slap. Remember, wake-up. Wake-up. Knock it off. They would be slapping me.

GUILFOYLE: Sign me up. Sign me up.

GUTFELD: My wife, she would have seen the worst part of me.

WATTERS: I'm sure she's seen it already.

GUILFOYLE: Exactly.

GUTFELD: That's true. That's true. Juan, I felt that Tulsi Gabbard made that leap to North Korea a very political leap. It had nothing to do with North Korea. It had to do with dare and confidence. You've got to focus on the incompetents. You don't immediately jump and blame Trump over his relationship with North Korea. That is absurd.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: I don't think it's absurd.

GUTFELD: Explain.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's where the threat comes from.

GUTFELD: The threat was there incompetence.

WILLIAMS: No, no. The threat is that North Korea is 4,500 miles from Hawaii. And so, everybody wants to deal with the source of the threat. You can talk about, you know, if this was badly managed, and I agree with Jesse 100 percent. If you knew within 5 minutes that it was a false alarm, why did it take you 30 to 40 minutes to tell the public? You've got to do a better job.

GUTFELD: Trump's fault?

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. But I mean, you just like -- anything to defend Trump. But I'm just saying.

GUTFELD: No.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: This is so huge.

WILLIAMS: No, it's not.

GUTFELD: It's not?

WILLIAMS: Let me tell you something, what you see here is that Trump didn't take it seriously, so you should be screaming at Trump because Trump never ever responded to it. And in fact, one of the complaints from the people that you loathe, Jamie Lee Curtis, you know, Montel Williams.

GUTFELD: We'll get to that. We'll get to that.

WILLIAMS: All those people are saying crickets. Nothing from the president of the United States.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You want him to respond emotionally? I thought that's what you don't like.

WILLIAMS: No, I think he should respond as president of the United States, and one of the states.

GUTFELD: Let's do that. I think we have sound on tape of Donald Trump responding. Don't we?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, that was a state thing. But we're going to now get involved with them. I love that they took responsibility. They took total responsibility, but we're going to get involved. Take total responsibility. They made a mistake.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: There you go.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. You can see his concern is, don't blame me. Wasn't me this time. That's his concern. As of oppose to expressing even some of your outrage over.

GUTFELD: The priority and proportion is so off, it's disgusting. Dana?

PERINO: Well, I wasn't going to comment on that. I was going to say that the question about -- the concern about it being a hack.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: . I think is a very real one, right? Cyber terror is something that can come in lots of different forms. We probably couldn't even conceive of all those forms that have come in. But our responsibility, state or local government or even the federal government is to try to be more creative than whatever a criminal or hacker might do. If you have panic like that that leads to an accident, whether it just be because people crash into each other on the highway trying to get out or something much worse, including retaliation, and then -- yeah, you could lose a lot of lives for nothing.

GUTFELD: Yeah. Let me -- Juan brought up some of the single-digit-I.Q. celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis and the odious Jim Carrey who should just go away. Go far away. Let me quote Jim Carrey. Of course, what does he do? He blame's Trump. Say's it was a false alarm but a real psychic warning, because he's really deep like that. He understands psychic warnings. We allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world. We are headed for suffering beyond all imagination. Clearly, Kimberly, he's mentally ill. Here you have a system that failed its people and he goes after Trump. This guy has got serious problems.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, are you disturbed that there is no causal or logical connection to the event and Trump derangement syndrome?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: A-ha, I see. We have a Flintstone Vitamins for you, then, Greg. So, this is what's happening. At what point are you going to be, like, not surprised and nonplussed by this. You're going to say this is what they do and if there's any way to try to connect it. That's why he went out his way -- POTUS to say, I'm glad they took responsibility for it at the state level. Nevertheless, we're going to work cooperatively with them on national level to make sure that these types of things don't happen. OK, so he tried to button it up. Nevertheless, to think this is President Trump's fault and they want to characterize it and mischaracterize it as the most reckless presidency and dangerous presidency in the history of the world, right? I mean, that's the whole approach.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Let me just say this is the same guy who was insulting Kim Jong Un, who we all think is on edge anyway.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: And he calls him rocket man. Then he says, oh, no, you know what? My button is bigger than your button. Talk about infantile. Talk about making the whole world.

GUTFELD: That has nothing to do with the emergency management system flaw.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: President of the United States, is he able to understand his power?

GUTFELD: He wouldn't have let this happen.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no, no. We're talking about a far more serious threat than some government guy making a mistake. We're talking about.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's the largest example of shouting fire in a theater and you don't think it's a big deal?

WILLIAMS: I didn't say it wasn't a big deal. What I'm saying is the bigger deal is that North Korea actually fires a nuclear weapon at Hawaii, and if you don't understand that, you're the one.

GUTFELD: I know. I understand that. But we're not talking about that. What you're trying to do is you're trying to create a different context.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm not.

GUTFELD: We're focused on this.

WILLIAMS: President Trump himself was very careful to say it was the state -- he's talking about the state. You heard from Christian Nielsen yesterday on Fox News Sunday, he said it was an unfortunate mistake. That's all it was.

WATTERS: Well, I feel more safe under commander-in-chief Trump than I would under commander-in-chief Obama. But I want to ask you.

WILLIAMS: Why is that?

WATTERS: Isn't it clear? I don't think President Obama did anything.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He made it worse. On the celebrity thing it's so funny. So they blame Trump for someone pushing a button in Hawaii. Chelsea Handler blamed Trump for the wildfires in California. Jennifer Lawrence blames Trump for the hurricane because God was mad at his election. And Lena Dunham blamed Trump for her weight loss.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: So anything bad that happens, it's Trump's fault. And if he does anything good.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: By the way, yogurt for brains, Jamie Lee Curtis said the Hawaii missile scare is on you, Mr. Trump. You. The real fear that mothers and fathers and children felt is on you. This does no help for the people who were panicking at that time is putting it on Trump. You know what this is? This is self-serving peacock preening. Look at me. Look at me. Look at me. Shut up and eat your yogurt.

WATTERS: That looks like a cry for help.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

WATTERS: When you're using all caps and you're like 50.

GUTFELD: She has other issues with the filming of True Lies that she should be focusing on instead of this. Google that, people.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, here we go.

GUTFELD: No. Did you hear about the True Lies scandal?

GUILFOYLE: Hit the tees.

GUTFELD: All right. Everybody knows what I'm talking about. Ahead, if the DACA deal is dead, blame Democrats, says President Trump. That's next.

WATTERS: There was a glimmer of hope last Tuesday that both parties might negotiate a deal on DACA, a program that protects illegals brought to the United States as children. But talks were derailed two days later after a testy meeting at the White House. President Trump says blame Democrats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Honestly, I don't think the Democrats want to make a deal. I think they talk about DACA but they don't want to help the DACA people. We have a lot of sticking points but they're all Democrats sticking points because we are ready willing and able to make a deal, but they don't want too. They don't want security at the border. They don't want to stop drugs. And they want to take money away from our military which we cannot do. So, those are some of the sticking points.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Rand Paul providing some perspective.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY.: And you can't have an immigration compromise if everybody is out there calling the president a racist. They're actually destroying the setting and use a little bit of it, but both sides now are destroying the setting in which anything meaningful can happen.

(CROSSTALK)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The president, yesterday, appearing before cameras to defend himself amid an outcry over his alleged rhetoric on immigration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed, that I can tell you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: OK. Dana, strategy for the Democrats, would you think they would be OK with, kind of, letting the dreamer deal get kicked down the road in order -- so they can run on it in the midterms?

PERINO: No, I don't think so.

WATTERS: So they really want to protect the dreamer that badly, immediately.

PERINO: Well, I think, probably, because they weren't able to fix it legislatively when President Obama was in office so he took executive action, which means that President Trump can take executive action of his own and his deadline is March. So, I don't think that this is something they can run on. And I think that that's wrong for on a lot of reasons. Not just politically, but the policy. I think it's time -- if they were really that close last Tuesday, they should be able to get this done. It sounds to me like they need to figure out if they're going to have more meetings. I wouldn't have that big a meeting in order to try to come sort of a deal. You need a smaller group of people that can actually speak on others' behalf and get to the deal that way, because if you have 22 people in the room, it's going to be impossible to do that. And they should designate somebody as the honest broker. Because now, there's a dispute over what was offered as a possible deal and what was gearing up to agree to. And if you don't even have agreement on what was presented as a possibility of this framework of the deal and it turns into name-calling by the end of the week, they're in big trouble. And I don't know really how they get it done by Friday. I think what they might have to do is pass some sort of a spending measure to keep the government open and maybe continue to talk about this.

WATTERS: Speaking of honest brokers, Greg Gutfeld, do you think the Democrats, when they leaked this s-hole comments, do you think they considered how it would play within the immigration negotiation or do you think they were just trying to hurt the president for the news cycle?

GUTFELD: I think it could be both. I mean, it's actually a pretty sneaky and clever strategy. It proves you're not racist by covering DACA. That's what they're doing. I think that's what they're doing. If you don't do this, then you must be a racist. I don't think the deal is dead. It's never dead. It's always a tug-of-war with a pitbull with Trump and, I think, as long as there's time. I think they already have that deal, but why accept it now when you can get a little bit more out of it. But I refuse to get upset over this s-hole thing after Saturday. It is small potatoes. It's a political football. It's gross.

PERINO: Was it confirmed that the Democrats leaked that comment?

WATTERS: I would assume it was, but I could be wrong. Let's not make a mountain out of an s-hole.

GUTFELD: Nicely done.

WATTERS: Kimberly, some conservatives, border hawks, think the president was walking into a trap when they came to this deal they didn't like, a lot of the things that were being push, and maybe some of them are happy that this s-hole comment came out and this thing looks like it's falling apart.

GUILFOYLE: Well, I mean, I agree with Greg. You never know how this is going to turn out because I wouldn't, you know, count them out. But, yeah, he got pushed up against a couple of issues and he was trying to in the spirit of negotiation, trying to say, OK, look, I'm willing to come to the table here. We're going to bargain. We're going to do the art of the deal. And then, they're like, went ahead anyway in bad faith and called him a racist. I agree with Rand Paul. It's a nonstarter. How could this go forward if you're accusing the person you're trying to negotiate with of being a racist? It's like, where do you go from there? Because it's basically saying that any of his intentionality as it relates to DACA is malignant, is bad, that this is a guy who's racist. He's not going to have the best interest of all Americans, only some Americans. And there's just no proof or evidence, whatsoever, to support that. If you talk to anybody that knows President Trump for a long time, and I do as well, but -- or anybody who works -- they have very favorable and positive things to say, except for some disgruntled from, like, the Apprentice.

WATTERS: Juan, did you know that the president not only is not racist, he's the least racist person that you'll ever talk to.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's what he says. You know, take the man at his word. It's laughable but I will listen to him. I mean, the problem here is about the negotiations. Let's get back to DACA for a second. I think the president clearly is back on his heels. If this was a prize fight, he was knocked back by what happened last week. They were talking and the president was intent. I mean, he televised that session to demonstrate his capacity to hold negotiations, to be forceful. He had some missteps there, you remember, when he was saying, oh, yeah, I will give you a clean DACA deal, and then Kevin McCarthy had to come in and say, oh, Mr. President, hold on. So then he goes back on that.

But once the stuff about calling those countries, that unfortunate name comes out, then, clearly, it discombobulated the whole set of negotiations. He's now trying to get back at it by saying, oh, the Democrats don't care about any kind of border security. And that's clearly his talking points. I don't know how you can say that. I mean, I go back to the gang of eight. The deal that was attempted when President Obama was in office and part of that deal was a large increase in spending on border security, approved by Democrats and Republicans. Who scuttled the deal? The far right talk show host of the Republican Party. I mean, that's also true, by the way, going back -- I think it's '06 in the Bush administration attempt to an immigration deal. There was lots of added border security. We're now at the point where last week they said we're at the lowest point in 45 years in terms of border crossing. We have more border security in terms of the people from immigration -- whatever you call it, ICE, whatever, on the border. We have more drones.

GUILFOYLE: And why is that?

WILLIAMS: Because both sides, the Obama people who were trying to make the case to get the deal on the gang of eight, put more money in there, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Well, but President Trump has definitely redoubled the efforts. That's something.

WILLIAMS: He hasn't been there that long.

GUILFOYLE: OK, all right. Let's not be fair.

WATTERS: I think it is clear that whatever we think is going to happen in Washington usually doesn't. Condoleezza Rice making some headlines with her take on the Me Too Movement, up ahead.

PERINO: Condoleezza Rice broke barriers as the first African-American woman to become secretary of state and national security advisor. She was also one of the first two women admitted to the all-male Augusta National Golf Club. In a new interview, Rice was asked to share her thoughts on the Me Too Movement sweeping the nation. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that the movement to expose these circumstances is a good thing. Let's clear the air about it. I do think we have to be a little bit careful. Let's not turn women into snowflakes. Let's not infantilize women. And what I really don't want to happen is I don't want it to get to a place that men start to think, well, maybe it's just better not to have women around. I've heard a little bit of that. And it worries me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Kimberly, that was one of the first thing that you brought up is that a concern would be that women's advancement in the workplace would actually stall if people thought, well, maybe we don't want to promote this person because we don't cause any problems going forward.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely. And I want to support and promote women and put them in the positions that they deserve by merit and credibility and qualifications to be in. And what I don't want to see is have this reverse pendulum thing where then, all of a sudden, people are saying, OK, there's a chilling effect that we're witnessing happening where them women are discriminated against by virtue of fear that has been set forward on this whole social media sphere to say, oh, we don't want to take any problems, so better not.

PERINO: Yeah.

GUILFOYLE: . get involved or engaged or put someone in this position." Like, take a safe and not appropriate course of action.

PERINO: Yes. Sometimes, Jesse, I think that the media should go to Condoleezza Rice first to ask for comments, because when she commented on the national anthem controversy, it made so much sense. And it was like, "Oh, that's exactly right." And I think that she made a lot of sense there, too. How about you?

WATTERS: We could all use a little more Condi Rice in our lives.

GUILFOYLE: Some, a lot.

WATTERS: A great American. And if she wants to invite me to play golf in Augusta, I'm available.

GUILFOYLE: You need, like, 18 holes, I think.

WATTERS: Yes, exactly. Maybe two rounds.

It's good that a woman is kind of leading the charge against the "#MeToo" movement swinging wildly out of control. A man cannot do that. And she makes two great points. You can deny women opportunities and you can also disempower them.

I read an article about this guy, Aziz Ansari, he's this comedian, and I guess he went on a date, and he acted very obnoxious. And takes her out, brings her back to the apartment and pressures her to go farther than she wanted to go. Didn't pin her down but just was really rude and obnoxious and inappropriate. She left very upset.

I read an -- this is kind of pulling a Dana move. "I read an article in the Atlantic over the weekend."

GUILFOYLE: Oh, you mean, preparing?

PERINO: Well done.

WATTERS: Well, sure, but name dropping a very nice periodical, by Caitlin Flanagan. And she talks about how women back in the day used to be a little tougher when it came to dealing with obnoxious men. She said this: "If a man wanted more, I was taught flat out say no. If they wanted a lot more, I would physically get away from the situation. Always keep cab money so you don't have to rely on him for transportation. And if it got too physical, slap the guy in the face."

And I think it's time to bring the slap back.

PERINO: I'm thinking about that right now.

WATTERS: Bring the slap back.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh. I would pay to see it. I'd pay to see it.

PERINO: Greg, you were talking about that, too, which is at some point, does the pendulum swing so far that it makes an important moment ridiculous?

GUTFELD: There's -- there's variables involved here that are making that. The cases of harassment are being conflated, because we don't know what the cases are. When a company finds out that there's a reporter or whatever is in trouble, they react in fear. They throw a blanket of silence. So you don't know why Garrison Keillor is gone. You don't know why so-and-so is gone.

And then you find out. And it's like, wow, that was a -- that's weird. Because that's not like Harvey Weinstein. That's not like sexual assault. That's, like, a clumsy pass. That's weird.

And then -- and then what happens is you have this climate of fear affecting men, and women are understanding it.

Now, Margaret Atwood, she wrote "Handmaid's Tale." This is the feminist dystopian classic idolized by the Hollywood left; won awards at the Golden Globe. The "#MeToo" movement loves this book. But the author of this book, embraced by the "#MeToo" movement, is saying accusations without due process leads to extremism. And now she is getting blowback. The person who wrote "The Handmaid's Tale" is getting blowback for saying, "Watch it. This is going too far."

And then you have Catherine Deneuve. I think that's how you say it. She said this is -- we've got to pull back on this. She had to apologize for saying, "Maybe let's slow down. Let's take a look at this."

So it shows you how dangerous it is even for women to step out of line. And that's a dangerous sign, because if you are telling people to be quiet over a cause, that's going to lead to what Margaret Atwood said, which is pure, unadulterated extremism, a massive panic. And it looks like it's not stopping. What, Aziz was obnoxious in that date, but he never stopped her from leaving.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: She stayed the entire time. And you've got to wonder. It's like, is an obnoxious date the same as Harvey Weinstein? No. Not even close.

PERINO: Juan, I'll give you the last word here.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think we're conflating a bunch of things, because it's just convenient. And I just think it's...

GUILFOYLE: We're good at that.

WILLIAMS: Yes, we should be very careful here. Because one thing is you want to make sure that women are heard. If somebody really...

GUILFOYLE: True.

WILLIAMS: ... feels that they have been abused or hurt, you want to make sure they, as a society -- historically, we have not heard that voice from women. So today we're talking about, like, this comedian guy. Well, that's a whole different situation than somebody being a boss or having power over someone's career.

GUTFELD: That's a date.

WILLIAMS: That is a date situation. And again, very troubling. And I don't know how I would feel if that was my mom or my wife or my daughter. I was going to say, "Hey, Anziri [SIC], take it easy here." But clearly, she needs to be heard, but he was not her boss. And she chose to be in that situation, to go in his apartment. I think you have to imagine that she has some volition and some consciousness, and she should exercise it.

But I'm taken by the Catherine Deneuve situation you were talking about, Greg, because she signed a letter saying, "Hey, let's slow down."

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: "Everybody's not guilty." But then guess what? Some of the other cosigners on the letter said things like, "Oh, women can enjoy rape." There were some porn star who said -- and she immediately said, "Hey, hey." That's why she backed off.

PERINO: All right. Well, I'm sure we'll be talking about more of this. It's good to have Condi Rice on the show, of course. She's welcome to come here to visit us, too.

All right. A former Army soldier jailed for leaking our national secrets now wants to be a U.S. lawmaker. It's true. Chelsea Manning, running for Senate.

WILLIAMS: 2018 shaping up to be a very interesting election year. Buzz right now growing loud about Mitt Romney re-entering politics with a run for the Senate in Utah. He's reportedly telling friends, privately right now, that he's going to do it.

But the big news over the weekend was someone else's candidacy. You remember Chelsea Manning, the former Army private convicted of leaking classified government documents. Well, she just filed papers to run for the Senate in Maryland, and she released her first campaign ad.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHELSEA MANNING (D), MARYLAND SENATE CANDIDATE: We need to actually take the reins of power from them. We need to challenge them at every level. We need to fix this. We don't need them anymore. We can do better. You're damn right we've got this.

GRAPHIC: Chelsea Manning, U.S. Senate #WeGotThis

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Oh, crazy.

WILLIAMS: Wow. I thought for a second that that was, like, a right-wing ad. No, that's a left-wing ad.

PERINO: No, she's all yours.

WILLIAMS: She's all ours. Well, what are you going to do?

GUILFOYLE: You got this.

WILLIAMS: Well, let me just say -- we got this. Let me just say, she' s running against Ben Cardin and I don't think she has anything of a chance. So Kimberly, what is this about?

GUILFOYLE: It's terrifying to me. To be honest, I think it's ominous. I think it's not a good ad. It's kind of terrifying. It's frightening. I don't know. It seemed dark and like the end of times, of the world.

WILLIAMS: Do you think -- do you think she's -- the real purpose of the run is just to expose her, to get her publicity?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, yes, yes. I don't think there's true intentionality there. I think what she's doing is trying to get press and keep her name in -- you know, in the public sphere. And so I find it to be disingenuous and also frightening.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, what about Romney? How do you, as a Trump guy, feel about Romney getting back in the game?

WATTERS: I just like how the producers framed this. That there's a convicted felon and traitor running on the Democratic ticket, and now, we're going to talk about the multimillion-dollar family man running on the Republican ticket. Round of applause to you guys.

And -- I do think...

GUILFOYLE: It's overwhelmed the control room.

WATTERS: ... are doing these things. I think they should run Reverend Wright for Senate while we're at it, maybe Jane Fonda for Congress. Kathy Griffin, I think, maybe would make a good governor. Run as many kooks as you can, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Wait, you're putting Romney...

WATTERS: No, I'm talking about the other thing we were discussing.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: About Romney...

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: ... listen, he's a great American, and he's a principled conservative. And it's his seat if he wants it. I don't think, like, a lot of people hope he's going to come into the Senate and be, like, the Rosie O'Donnell and drive Trump crazy. That's not going to happen. I think when he wants to speak up, he will. And when he's going to vote with the Trump administration.

WILLIAMS: You do think that?

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: OK. Dana.

PERINO: I would think that one of the things that the Democrats should do is reignite that hashtag, "#ThanksObama," because without President Obama commuting the sentence of Chelsea Manning, they wouldn't have this problem. And this race will get a ton of attention, because it is an irresistible story. And I do think that whoever is backing her and pushing this, they will drop her as soon as their purposes have extinguished. Because I don't think she'll win, but it will make the 2018 midterms chaotic for the Democrats until they can figure out a way to put this -- put this to bed.

WILLIAMS: Is that it? So you think this is like a Bernie Sanders type, far-left effort? You don't think this is just her...

PERINO: No.

WILLIAMS: ... or a vanity campaign?

PERINO: I don't even think it's a Bernie Sanders thing. No, clearly, she has people helping her. That was -- that ad looked like it was done on the "House of Cards" set. It's not something that you do -- it's not a YouTube video. I mean, there is some serious power and money behind that. And whoever is doing it, I hope they're there to help her when it all comes apart.

WILLIAMS: Wow. That's a really interesting comment.

WATTERS: I wish her luck.

WILLIAMS: I didn't -- I haven't had that thought.

PERINO: It's the same thing that happened to Cindy Sheehan.

WILLIAMS: So Greg -- Greg, now just back to Romney for a second. So Romney has called Trump a fraud and a phony. Jeff Flake, the senator from Arizona, says he hopes Romney comes in and gets going, another voice against Trump inside the Republican Party.

GUILFOYLE: They made up after that.

WILLIAMS: In fact, Flake is now supposedly going to give a speech in which he said Trump is like a Stalinist or something. What do you make of this inside-the-party fighting?

GUTFELD: The Republican Party needs both kinds of Republicans. They need nice Republicans, and they need jerk Republicans. The nice Republicans like Mitt need the jerks to help win. Without a jerk, you lose. We learned that with Mitt Romney. He lost because he wasn't a jerk.

Now the jerks need the grace and manners of the nice Republicans to offset or soften the chaos caused by being a jerk. Yin and yang of the Republicans. You need a Trump and you need a Mitt together.

Back to Chelsea, here's the irony. She claimed to be a hero against surveillance, but all she wants is to be surveilled.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: This is somebody craving attention.

GUILFOYLE: By a lot of eyeballs.

GUTFELD: Yes. She's craving attention. She's an unstable, sick person seeking attention. And people who are backing her have to understand, like you said, when that spotlight fades, what's going to happen? And we know what happens to people like that. They don't take care of themselves.

WILLIAMS: Yes, we've never seen any politicians craving the spotlight in this country.

A very rare interview coming up, featuring Britain's Queen Elizabeth. See her relive the day she became queen for the first time on television. You've got to see it, next.

GUTFELD: Do I?

GUILFOYLE: Hold onto your crowns, folks, because it's time for -- da, da- da, daaa...

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAPHIC: Kimberly's Royal News

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: ... la, la, la. "Kimberly's Royal News." Yes, yes.

(HOLDING ONTO CROWN ATOP HER HEAD) I'm not going to wear this the whole segment, guys. I might, like, get injured.

OK, I've always wondered what it's like to become a queen. Can you tell? We've got some insight for the very first time last night from Queen Elizabeth. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Diamonds are (UNINTELLIGIBLE); they're very heavy.

QUEEN ELIZABETH, UNITED KINGDOM: Yes. Fortunately, my father and I have about the same sort of shaped head. Once you put it on, it stays. I mean, it just remains still.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have to keep your head very still.

QUEEN ELIZABETH: Yes. And you can't look down to read the speech. You have to take the speech up. Because if you did, your neck would break. It would fall off.

There are some disadvantages to crowns. But otherwise, they're quite important things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: I love it. OK, I've been practicing with this. Can you tell?

The British monarchy has long been a source of fascination for Americans, and so our segment here. And why? Why do the royals pique our interest so much?

Some psychologists point to obsession with fairy tales. Also, status, wealth, power and escapism from our everyday, mundane lives, sitting here at "The Five" with Greggins.

Greg, I'm skipping you purposely, and I'm going to very carefully want...

GUTFELD: I do adore one royal.

GUILFOYLE: What?

GUTFELD: It's George Brett. He had hemorrhoids.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh.

GUILFOYLE: How is it in five seconds...

GUTFELD: I want to ruin the segment.

GUILFOYLE: ... you ruin my royals segment? I tried to skip you.

GUTFELD: George Brett had hemorrhoids.

GUILFOYLE: Stop it. Juan.

WILLIAMS: What, what? By the way...

GUILFOYLE: You gave me this crown.

WILLIAMS: ... you look divine. You look divine.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Thank you.

WILLIAMS: You know what was interesting to me?

GUILFOYLE: One time one of my jewels popped out, but we fixed it.

WILLIAMS: Yes, well...

GUTFELD: That happened to me once.

WILLIAMS: This is what was interesting to me. So when the Nazis were coming, they had to hide the crown, and they took some of the jewels out, and they hid it underneath...

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WILLIAMS: ... the ground. I was, like, wow, that was interesting. I had no idea that they would go to such an extreme.

GUILFOYLE: They have to, because they were trying to preserve, because everything was getting taken.

Jesse, what do you say?

WATTERS: I mean, I just can't believe...

GUILFOYLE: Why do people love it?

WATTERS: ... what a softball interview with the queen.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

WATTERS: He had the queen right in the crosshairs. I would have just crushed her. Left a lot on the table right there, the Smithsonian. Totally in the tank, huh?

GUTFELD: She would not make "Watters' World."

WATTERS: No, she wouldn't.

GUILFOYLE: This is not what I expected. All right. Dana.

PERINO: I'm a fan. You know, I lived in England for a while.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: And I liked watching it. And maybe it's because we don't have to pay for it.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: So in America, you're like, "Oh, wow. How wonderful." But they're not actually causing us any expense, which is one of the reasons that we don't have a monarchy.

But what I'm going to do. I'm going to stop here, because I know you have to go. I'm going to give you Peter's commentary for this segment. No, no, no. It's too long. I'll give it to you. It's not flattering to the royals.

WATTERS: You can't say that on television.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God. This is getting awkward. Greg, you already tried to do something.

GUTFELD: George Brett. Hemorrhoids.

GUILFOYLE: Terrible. Goodbye, Greg.

"One More Thing" is -- take it off of him, thanks. "One More Thing" is up next.

GUTFELD: "One More Thing," but in a moment. First, if you missed part of today's program or want to catch up on previous shows, "The Five" is now on demand. The full show will be available in just a few hours. You can watch it directly on your computer or on the FOX News app, on Roku, Apple, or Fire TV. Or at FOXNewsGo.com. Login with your TV provider user password -- username, password -- and click on "The Five." I know you're following that, America.

Juan, you're first.

WILLIAMS: All right. So I think you all know that today is Dr. King's birthday. But keep in mind that this year marks the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination. So this MLK Day really is about a new generation understanding a unique American hero, and apparently, the message is getting through. Take a look at these two very gifted young people, one in Dallas and one in Houston.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I may not look like Dr. King. But I believe like Dr. King. I wish that all of our differences would be celebrated and that everyone felt included.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I believe when all of these children who are joining hands are not hungry, have had a good night sleep and a decent home and have received the best education and the best health care, then we'll be able to say that Dr. King's dream has really come true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Wow. Just terrific. They were both winners, one in Houston and one in Dallas, I believe. And it sounds to me like Dr. King's dream, very much alive.

GUTFELD: K.G.

GUILFOYLE: Very nice. All right. Well, tonight, big night on FBN. "Strange Inheritance," season four launches with Jamie Colby. And usually the items stored away in your basement include grandma's old tea set, a box of trophies from her high school cheerleading days, right, stuff like that, maybe a crown someone gave you.

But for one New Jersey family, one item passed down from their grandparents turned to be much more than meets the eye. You're wondering what this is, right? You're not going to believe it. They were actually in possession of a long-lost painting by Rembrandt.

GUTFELD: Wow.

GUILFOYLE: And here is their story.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMIE COLBY, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK: What was the painting of?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Somebody in a chair, passed out. And there was two people trying to revive the passed-out person.

COLBY: That could freak a kid out, for sure.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: And you can catch the entire episode tonight on FBN at 9 p.m. with my good friend, Jamie Colby. You go, girl.

GUTFELD: I inherited some strange stuff. We'll get into that later.

Oh, me. Time for...

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAPHIC: Greg's Crime Corner

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: ... "Greg's Crime Corner." Let's take a look at this. We were - - we were on the lookout now for Mr. Steven Segal, who went into this -- and stole a bag of chips.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SEAGULL WALKING INTO STORE AND TAKING CHIPS OFF SHELF)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Anybody know the whereabouts of Mr. Segal? Please call me at my home phone. I'll be waiting.

OK.

PERINO: They've learned.

GUILFOYLE: I used to love those (UNINTELLIGIBLE) birds (ph).

GUTFELD: Dana.

PERINO: OK, so I spent the weekend in Florida in Naples with several of my FOX friends, including Bret Baier, Shannon Bream, Chris Stirewalt and Charlie Hurt. We were there for Bret Baier's charity. He raises an amazing amount of money for national children's -- Children's National Hospital.

That's in Washington, D.C., where Bret's son, Paul, had over 14 surgeries and procedures since he was born with a heart defect. So he went down there. Three hundred and thirty people at the event, and we raised $547,000.

GUTFELD: Wow.

PERINO: Three hundred thousand more than was raised last year. The people that bid on to come to see "The Five," 75 grand. And I told them -- I promised they would get a picture with Kimberly Guilfoyle.

And it was also sponsored by Shelly and Ralph Stayer of Johnsonville Sausage. Huge FOX friends down there.

GUILFOYLE: Fantastic.

PERINO: No. 1 -- No. 1 market for FOX.

GUTFELD: Is that on tonight? Are you on tonight?

GUILFOYLE: Very nice.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: Send some sausage up.

All right. Great football weekend. My Philadelphia Eagles hung on in a nail-biter. They won 15-10. There he is, Matt Ryan. Mrs. Julio Jones in the back of the end zone, preserving the victory. So we're going to be advancing to the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Also on the other side, in the AFC, this is probably one of the greatest finishes in playoff history.

GUTFELD: Screw-ups.

WATTERS: Case Keenum hitting Diggs by the sideline, walked off touchdown. Never happened before in NFL playoff history. They're going, so we're going to meet the -- the Vikings in the NFC championship game, and we're going to win and go to the Super Bowl.

GUTFELD: All right. Well, that's really, really exciting.

WILLIAMS: That's an NFC game.

WATTERS: I know, I know. I said NCO. It's NFC.

GUTFELD: That was a terrible missed tackle, by the way.

PERINO: Obviously.

GUTFELD: All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next. Can someone call a park ranger? "The Five" is being followed by a bear -- Bret Baier.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You've been working on that one.

All right, thanks, Greg.

GUTFELD: I have more. Every week now, Bret.

BAIER: Fantastic. All right.

GUTFELD: Every week.

