Can Trump help strike a bipartisan deal on immigration?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Sixty-two percent of the Trump

voters support a pathway to citizenship for the DACA kids if you have

strong borders. You have created an opportunity here, Mr. President, and

you need so close the deal.

SEN. DICK DURBIN, D-ILL.: We can agree on some very fundamental and

important things together on border security, on chain, on the future of

diversity visas. Comprehensive, though, I worked on it for six months. We

don't have six months for the DACA.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If we do this properly,

DACA, you are not so far away from comprehensive immigration reform. And

if you want to take it that further step, I'll take the heat. I don't

care. I don't care. I will take all the heat you want to give me. And I

will take the heat off both the Democrats and Republicans. My whole life

has been heat.

BRET BAIER, ANCHOR: It was an extraordinary meeting today at the White House.

President Trump meeting with members of the Senate and the House, both

parties, saying the press may want to stick around, and we did. And we sat

and saw and broadcast this negotiation ongoing about immigration priorities

primarily. President Trump and lawmakers wanting to get to four high

priority areas -- border security, chain migration, visa lottery system,

and DACA policy, a lot of back-and-forth.

And you can imagine immigration conservatives not too happy about it. Ann

Coulter tweeting out, "Trump flanked by Dems and open border GOPs announces

plan for 100 percent open-ended amnesty (per courts). But don't worry.

There will be border security, political euphemism for you are not getting

the wall."

With that let's bring in our panel: Jonathan Swan, national political reporter for Axios; Julie Pace, White House correspondent for the Associated Press, and Katie Pavlich, news editor at Townhall.com. Julie,

it was quite something.

JULIE PACE, ASSOCIATED PRESS: A 55 minute pool

spray. That's pretty rare at the White House, and it's a lot easier to do

the reporting when you actually get to sit in the room and hear the

negotiations.

BAIER: We're all for it, by the way.

PACe: We love it. I think it's great. I would take more of these pool

sprays.

It was a fascinating discussion because you actually do see that on

immigration, which is this really sensitive, very emotional topic, there

actually are the broad outlines of an agreement. There actually have been

for years. But it's when you get beyond these top line talking points --

border security. To Democrats and Republicans, border security can mean

very different things. When you talk about comprehensive immigration

reform, when you start talking about whether that would mean citizenship or

legal status for people, so the president is not wrong when he says he

could see the outlines of a deal here, but getting through the details of

this both on a potential short-term package that could address DACA and

border security and then certainly on a longer-term comprehensive

immigration package, there's a lot to work through here.

BAIER: Sure, but Jonathan, he said whatever you all come up with I am

going to sign even if I don't totally agree with it.

JONATHAN SWAN, AXIOS: Right, but the Republican leaders are still

paralyzed with fear of alienating the base and alienating members who don't

want to give amnesty without really big concessions in terms of a wall, and

frankly you see in that meeting, Julie is exactly right, the definition of

what a clean bill is came up. Trump goes, oh, yes, I like a clean bill,

but then it turns out in Trump's mind a clean bill is DACA plus a wall.

And look, where this is heading, like it or not, unless some dynamic really

changes, it's quite likely we get a government shutdown.

BAIER: Or another punt.

SWAN: Or another punt, but they may not get the votes for a short-term CR

because there's a lot of these defense hawks, Republicans, who aren't

willing to go again and kick the can down the road because Ryan give away

the farm last time. So it's actually not going to be that easy to get a

short-term CR.

BAIER: We have seen this story before in Washington about conservatives

concerned about immigration policy. Let me just rewind and just the

atmospherics of that moment. After three days of this Wolff book about

mental capacity and how the president is essentially babbling, he kind of

held court there today.

KATIE PAVLICH, TOWNHALL.COM: He definitely gives the White House an

opportunity to take back the narrative to get away from the drama that the

book presented on the national stage. It allowed the president to do a

number of things. It allowed everyone across the country to see that he

was in control, asking Republicans and Democrats to come to the table with

good ideas that they can agree on but in a civil manner.

It also allowed him to put members of Congress on the record in their own

words about what their ideas were to present them directly to the American

people. And on the issue of DACA and getting a deal, the thing is that

DACA is not just about DACA. It includes comprehensive immigration reform

in terms of all the DACA recipients in this country have parents, they have

families, the parents that brought them here are illegal immigrants, so

they are very directly connected. So you actually can't do DACA without

addressing comprehensive immigration reform. It would be very difficult.

BAIER: Or chain migration and the lottery system and everything else. But

you think the lawmakers in that room, Julie, were surprised that the

cameras were still there?

PACE: Just for people who aren't in the White House every day, you have to

explain how rare this is. We often come in, the press comes in and we see

the top of the meeting where maybe the president, maybe one or two

Congressional leaders will make statements that frankly don't have much

news in them, and then the real negotiations happen behind the scenes.

So to see this play out in real time, to see Kevin McCarthy interrupting

the president to talk about a clean bell, to see the back-and-forth between

the Republicans and Democrats, it's great fun. It's pretty extraordinary.

BAIER: So on the day that some conservatives are concerned about his

positions and what he said in the meeting about immigration, and on the day

when the White House said the president is going to Davos, Switzerland, we

get word that Steve Bannon is stepping down from the Breitbart News

network, saying "Steve is a valued part of our legacy and we'll always be

grateful for his contributions, what he has helped us to accomplish." But

this is a pretty stark fall from grace politically for a guy who was at the

top of the heap.

SWAN: Trump broke him. Trump made phone calls last week and he told

people explicitly you've got a choice. It used to be you used to choose

between Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon. Now you are choosing between me

and Steve Bannon. And the White House was keeping score, who was going on

TV, who was trashing Bannon, who was dilly-dallying around. And Steve

Bannon found himself completely isolated. His biggest funders, the

Mercers, have backed away from him, and now he's a man who still views

himself as a revolutionary, as this great historic figure, but he finds

himself without a media vehicle, without a platform, without any major

donors funding his political activity, and without any staff. He's a man

entirely alone. It's quite remarkable how fast he's fallen.

BAIER: Katie?

PAVLICH: Just given the way that Steve Bannon swooped in to Breitbart

years ago when Andrew Breitbart passed away, I am happy to see he is gone

and I hope that Breitbart as a news organization can regain what Andrew

Breitbart decided to start there because his name certainly deserves

better.

BAIER: I left off of the list the immigration concerns, Davos, and

bringing up earmarks. That too, all in the same day.

PACE: To bring back earmarks really rattled a lot of conservatives, to

hear the president, I think it was Michael Needham from Heritage who said

to hear the president who promised to drain the swamp talk about bringing

back earmarks is pretty extraordinary.

SWAN: This the other Trump. This is the president he wants to be, the

post-partisan president, bigger than Republican and Democrat, this

transcendent figure. This is the guy he wants to be.

PACE: And earmarks, the upside of earmarks is it's a heck of a lot easier

to make a deal when you have the earmark power.

PAVLICH: Democrat resistance to Trump from the beginning has been so

baffling because he had a record of being a Democrat, being an independent

who can work with everybody. So I think he proved that today with his

meeting on immigration. He is showing he can moderate on a variety of

issues, and he's got this hardcore right winger --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: -- that the left has actually painted him out to be.

BAIER: We will see how hard the hardline integration conservatives come in

coming days and hours.

