Anthony Scaramucci puts White House rumors to rest

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Welcome everybody to "The Ingraham Angle." I'm Laura Ingraham in Washington. Lots of news to unpack for you tonight. We have a big show on tap.

Anthony Scaramucci is here straight ahead to dish on Bannon, Fusion GPS, and his own future.

And later, my thoughts on the Golden Globes and candidate Winfrey.

But first, we start tonight, with President Trump showing the world what a real leader looks like, sharing a bipartisan meeting on DACA in front of the cameras. The president left no doubt as to who is running the show in Washington and the future of immigration. That's the focus of tonight's Angle.

Today, President Trump met with congressional leaders, Republicans and Democrats, on that thorny issue of immigration. He did something we don't see often in Washington. He let the press in to film some of the discussions.

I mean, look at Dick Durbin -- he's one of the president's most vicious critics sitting right next to the president. As I have been saying for many years during the anti-amnesty battles of 2006, 2007, and 2014, the people have a right to see where everybody's cards are in this game of high-stakes poker for the nation.

The president made sure that happened and quite a respectful manner.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This is an idea I had last week. I was sitting with some of our great Republican senators and we all agreed on everything. Let's have the same meeting, but let's add the Democrats. Dick, perhaps you would like to say a few words?

SEN. DICK DURBIN, D- ILL.: We can come together and reach an agreement. I think that things will happen in other places.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Tom, would you like to say something?

SEN. TOM COTTON, R-ARK.: I hope that this meeting can be the beginning of building trust between our parties, chambers, because I know for a fact all of the Republicans around the table are committed to finding a solution, and I believe all the Democrats are as well.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Bob, where are you with the bill?

REP. BOB GOODLATTE, R-VA.: You've challenged us, and we have should step up to that challenge. We have to do it in a bipartisan fashion, but we have to put our best foot forward.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Setting aside the substance of the negotiations for just a moment, one thing is abundantly clear after today. That media story that they have been peddling for days and weeks and months that the president doesn't have a handle on things, well, he was clearly in command.

He was gracious, and I think he could have been kinder to the 22 legislators in attendance. Yet, look at the way The Washington Post headline characterized the event, "We got a glimpse of Trump negotiating today. It didn't go well."

That is just absolutely pathetic. As usual, President Trump is like a powerful political astringent. He's trying in good faith to include Democrats in the process, and what does he get for it? Nothing but grief from the media.

Remember when president Obama had his one measly round table before at Blair House with Republicans before the Obamacare vote?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Treat all Americans the same under provisions of the law so that they will know that geography does not dictate what kind of health care they would receive. Thank you, Mr. President.

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: Let me just make this point. Because were not campaigning anymore, the election is over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That went well. Well, today at the White House, the petty author, Michael Wolff, became even smaller. I am referring to Wolff's phony narrative that President Trump is somehow not mentally equipped for the job.

Today we saw he's sharp, he's savvy, and he's really impatient for solutions for the American people. If anything, it's Washington that's not able to keep up with his pace. The bureaucracy moves too slowly for Trump.

All that he wants to get done, it's hard to get done on how glacially this whole thing goes. I think it's all about time that the Trump hating media and political elites, why not have their own fitness for their own jobs examined.

Call me crazy, but I actually think your abilities and fitness should be measured by your track record and your accomplishments or lack thereof. Think for a moment about the politicians in both parties as well, who failed their constituents with stupid policies and ideas that did zero except waste our hard-earned money or suffocate economic opportunity.

Look at the crime in Chicago and Baltimore. The homelessness, the epidemic that we are seeing up at in San Francisco and L.A. As for the press, let's not forget most of them were embarrassed by their predictions of President Hillary. They are still failing their readers and their viewers with the same old tropes that they tried against Trump in 2016.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How can you be a race baiting xenophobic bigot -- which Donald Trump is -- Donald Trump started talking about the Muslim ban. I knew immediately at that moment I could never vote for this guy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He's saying Trump is getting out of it? Jeb Bush couldn't win his home state. Imagine elevating the serious claims of a nasty crackpot journalists, reporters spent more time getting to understand the hopes and dreams of Americans who are outside of the sellout corridor.

I actually think Trump is growing into the job quite well. Thank you very much. By any objective measure, he's accomplished more and more good for the country in one year than I believe most other presidents in my lifetime.

And now as for the actual policy analysis of what this bipartisan gaggle may do on immigration, there were some good signs and some not so good signs today. First let's talk about the positive, the president reiterated his must haves in any DACA deal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We need a wall has to be built, end chain migration, cancel the lottery program, those three things are paramount.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, in a perfect world, we would have enough Republicans and even a few Democrats maybe, who would pass the Race Act that Tom Cotton, Senator Purdue Act before we took any steps towards rewarding those who are in the country illegally.

Citizenship shouldn't be bargained away for some song or a green card, we shouldn't do it. Now to the concerning part of the DACA roundtable.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: This should to be a bipartisan bill, a bill of love, and we can do it. When this group back hopefully with an agreement, this group and others from the Senate, from the House comes back with an agreement, I'm signing it. I will be signing it. I'm not going to say I want this or I want that, I'll be signing it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I hope the president hasn't been reading that Jeb Bush immigration book. Remember in 2014 when Jeb described illegal immigration as an act of love? Like clockwork, Jeb Bush tweeted today, "Encouraged the president is seeking bipartisan solutions to our immigration challenges."

I'll bet. Color me concerned. While the president seems eager to do a DACA deal, I would caution that this is not the reason why he won. The American people elected him to protect their security and well-being first.

So, I have five thoughts for the president and the GOP. Number one, focus on how immigration affects the American worker in the language that you use, even when you talk about doing something for the DACA kids.

Number two, Trump won because his position on immigration differed from everyone else's in that room for the most part. So, we need to keep the focus on what's good for American citizens and legal immigrants. Law and order remains popular, necessary to the Trump agenda.

Number three, let everyone be honest -- passing DACA will be some magic elixir for Americans. The GOP is going to be drummed out of office if they are seeing as being more compassionate toward illegals than American citizens.

Number four, if we don't change our legal immigration system and fast, the melting pot will break beyond repair. Assimilation, patriotic immigration, and merit must be central to any discussion. If we don't get this right, we want to be two countries, we're going to be ten countries.

Number five, if Republicans can't get Democrats to agree on chain migration, getting rid of it? We really know that they care more about illegal immigrants than the working Americans. That will be good for Republicans. Of course, it will be bad for the country.

Remember, the U.S. went from 9 million immigrants to 45 million immigrants coming in and just half a century. That was the largest movement of people in the history of the world. So, whatever they finally agree on, after today, we should all agree on this.

The president is fully engaged and fully committed to the tricky and often unpleasant process of shaking up Washington. If he can get these entrenched elites in D.C. to secure this border and focus on the needs of the American people in the immigration debate, that alone will be a massive victory for this president and the country.

As the details of this DACA plan unfold, we are going to be watching and very closely. That's the Angle.

For reaction, let's bring in our guest, columnist for the "Washington Examiner" and Fox News contributor, Byron York here in Washington, "Washington Times" opinion editor and Fox News contributor, Charlie Hurt and in Miami, five-time, Emmy award-winning journalist, Elvira Salazar, currently the anchor of mega-TVs nightly news cast. Great to see all of you.

Elvira, let's start with you on this. The president pleased Jeb Bush today with his approach to immigration. He looked to me very in command of the room. He was looking like he wanted to come up with some solution. I may not love the solution in the end, but boy, he seems to want to get to results and bring all parties to the table.

ELVIRA SALAZAR, CUBAN-AMERICAN JOURNALIST: We are very happy about that. Good evening and thanks for inviting me. I wrote in the beginning of this year for Newsmax that Trump was going to be for immigration what Nixon was for China.

Only somebody that is such anti-staunch, anti-illegal immigration could pave the way to what we saw today to acquire and to be able to achieve something that has not been able to be done in the last 30 years, which is to not only to give some type of legality to the DACA kids but to take care of 11 million people.

We can go into discussion, how are we going to do that? President Trump showed today that he is willing to put political capital, capital that he has, and now political willingness to solve the problem, starting with the DACA case.

INGRAHAM: Charlie Hurt, when I hear the president say we are going to do a DACA deal, to me that removes the leverage. Because if someone knows that you're going to do the deal, where's your leverage? I'm a little concern about that. I mean, the focus should be on the American people first, what's good for them.

CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm totally concerned as well, but at the end of the day, what he is trying to do is luring Democrats into negotiating all of this and if at the end of the day, they refuse to go along with it because it has security measures in it, then he can beat them up about it.

But what I think is most interesting, for an hour, Donald Trump opened up that meeting so that the American people could see what politicians when they get behind closed doors talking about this stuff. All they talked about was DACA. They must have said DACA a thousand times.

All the other people that are affected by illegal immigration -- none of that ever got brought up. Everybody could agree upon was DACA. If Republicans go along with this and do some sort of DACA deal, it doesn't include serious enforcement including chain migration. They're going to be --

INGRAHAM: The DHS secretary, Byron, said, well, enforcement has to be part of the deal. I was on a plane sitting there trying to pull stuff up on YouTube. I heard that, part of the deal. Enforcement is a solemn obligation of this government and it can't be in the future. It's got to be real and meaningful and Trump said that the wall.

BYRON YORK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I did not see any agreement taking place at this meeting. The section that worried a lot of immigration harder liners was this exchange between Senator Feinstein and the president. Senator Feinstein did the classic Democratic strategy, which is why don't you give us everything we want first and then we'll talk about what you want. And it sounded as if the president agreed with that, and then --

INGRAHAM: You know that's not going to happen. Let's play it. We actually have the exchange, let's let our viewers watch and then you can comment. I'll just read it because it's quicker. The president said I have no problem, I think basically -- I think that's what Dick Durbin is saying. Let's do a clean it's DACA, right?

YORK: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

YORK: The president says DACA, he means DACA, wall, chain migration, and visa --

SALAZAR: What you guys are missing here is we have to put this to rest. We have to finish with this DACA immigration deal so we can move on and do other things. We in the Hispanic community and I do represent millions of us and people that think like me is that we don't want to keep on talking about this immigration. We want to put an end to it.

We want some type of immigration reform law that will include not necessarily citizenship but some type of legality. Not only for the DACA kids --

INGRAHAM: I have a question for you. Do you think that the DACA people, who are upwards of 37, 38 years old now, should they then be allowed to bring in their aunts, uncles, cousins, twice removed like the chain migration that spiderwebs people who come in?

SALAZAR: I know where you're going. I believe that first of all, we're talking about from 16-year-olds to 30-year-olds, 800,000 kids, I mean, young adults that are most of them are working. The main problem is that they did not know that they were breaking the law.

You know, we are Americans, we are the beacon of human rights. You don't know because you're too little to understand. Not only that you are fully assimilated. You speak English. You forgot how to speak Spanish.

INGRAHAM: The jury is out on that -- 300 criminals as members of the --

SALAZAR: And they should be out of here.

INGRAHAM: So, should parents of the DACA, should they be able to stay? That's 1.8 million people who will be allowed to stay here illegally, that's a big number.

HURT: Donald Trump said I'm going to campaign on this. I'm going to make it a political issue. Democrats can't defend chain migration. But one other thing about DACA is I get --

YORK: He has the campaign on this. Remember, there are 49 Democrats in the Senate. There are all opposed to this. There are four Republican senators, who have signed on to this clean DACA agreement. It is Cory Gardner, Flake, Lindsey Graham and Lisa Murkowski.

INGRAHAM: Elvira, really quickly, does chain migration be part --

SALAZAR: OK. This is the scenario. It's like for me to be able to save my child, I need to leave him. That's not a very pleasant position to be in.

INGRAHAM: When criminals in the United States when they commit a crime, guess what, they are separated from their children. That's called repercussions for violating our laws. So, this idea that everybody is a saint that comes in as illegal immigrant. Everyone is a valedictorian and saving cats from trees and regular workers have to suck it up. I think it's ridiculous.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: The parents don't have any inculpability.

SALAZAR: The parents do, the parents broke the law.

INGRAHAM: We are out of time. It's all a scam on the American people. Donald Trump can end the scam. I appreciate Elvira, Byron. We can have you guys on for an hour. Thank you, guys.

By the way, coming up, there are rumors that Anthony Scaramucci may return to the White House? The mooch when we come back.

INGRAHAM: Two bigot shockers, Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart and Anthony Scaramucci may be back at the White House. Joining us now from New York, I wish he was here, Anthony Scaramucci. Hey, Anthony, how are you doing? Good to see you. Happy new year.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: Happy new year. Congratulations on your unbelievable show, Laura. God bless you.

INGRAHAM: Thank you. You've got to come on more.

SCARAMUCCI: I'm thrilled to be here. Let's make this not the last time. How's that?

INGRAHAM: Fantastic. Let's talk about you and the White House. I'm reading all these stories and reports that, you talk to the president regularly. He has an enormous amount of respect and affection for you. There's some desire to bring you back in. The White House is kind of being coy about it.

SCARAMUCCI: That's all news to me. I have not heard any of that and so I sort of addressed that on how we show over the weekend. I sort of figured it's a little bit of nonsense. I'm not a presumptuous person. I don't expect to go back to the White House.

I certainly set on the air, I didn't think General Kelly would want to hire me back although I think he's doing a great job, by the way. I just think that at the end of the day, they seem to be doing a great job.

I thought today's communication strategy was absolutely brilliant so my hats off to them for allowing the American people to see the president, Laura, the way you know the president, the way I know the president, and his extreme, quote/unquote, "presidential nature," which you saw today for 45 or 46 minutes.

INGRAHAM: Scaramucci, don't you love how the left keep saying he is mentally unstable? They are so desperate to try to discount his successes and accomplishments. They are getting -- what's funny about this is that they are the ones becoming more and more unhinged and I think mentally unstable -- disturbed almost.

SCARAMUCCI: I don't want to give them a lot of advice on your unbelievably popular well-rated show because I know that they are listening. The advice I would give them is you should sort stop that's because you are playing right into his hands. He wants you to go fully off the rails.

He wants you to go crazy on him every single day and night because you look so disingenuous and you look so emotionally involved in it to the point where you've lost your objectivity completely. That's part of the whole derangement syndrome that goes on.

The president surely stoking that, describing himself as a stable genius, I thought that was terrific. I've added that to my vernacular now, although, my family members view me as an unstable --

My point is that at the end of the day, he's doing a great job. You know it. I know he's doing a great job. I think the Democrats tonight are going back to their boardrooms or wherever they go and look at each other and he looks unbelievably presidential today.

INGRAHAM: Tonight, you were on CNN and you said something interesting, let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCARAMUCCI: There is a nuance to him as well, he is a globalist by nature. He wants to be part of the world order.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, globalist by nature, part of the world order. I hear that, and I think of the speech he gave not long ago at the U.N., let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Both our friends and our enemies put their countries above ours. We while being fair to them must start doing the same. We will no longer surrender this country or its people to the false song of globalism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, which is the real President Trump. He said he's a globalist. He said he's against the globalist approach for American sovereignty.

SCARAMUCCI: I got cut off a little bit over the air so let me finish it over here. What I was basically trying to say is that there is a duality to the president. He has a globalist streak in his personality where he wants to be part of the world order. He wants to give speeches at the U.N. He's going to Davos in two weeks.

He recognizes that the international system leads to global prosperity. At the same time, superseding all of that is his America first strategy, taking care of the American worker, American business, American families, infrastructure and et cetera.

He gave an interview with the "Financial Times" about five or six months ago, Laura, where he basically explained that duality in his personality. So, I was trying to get that out over there. Thank you for letting me get it out over here.

But I would say he is a U.S. person first, an America person first. But I do think as evidenced by what he is doing in two weeks and his U.N. speeches that he does want to participate in the global community.

INGRAHAM: He's not an isolationist. My point is he has specifically campaigned against the philosophy of globalism. Globalism is a philosophy that kind of erases national borders, national cultures, and national identity to a global order. When I hear global order, I hear watch your freedom, watch your independence, but I get --

SCARAMUCCI: That's vernacular now. It sorts of twisted that barbed wire. When I talk about the global order, I talk about our allies, the strength of our allies, hand checking hard our adversaries.

INGRAHAM: That's not Obama's globalism.

SCARAMUCCI: Not Obama's globalism but going back to like a Kissinger/Dean Atkinson approach to keeping the peace. Let's keep it.

INGRAHAM: For sure. Great to see you. By the way, Anthony, you caught that college championship game last night, I did, I was there. It wasn't just a moment to savor for Alabama fans. One of the best moments on the field came before the game. We are going to share with you what it means when we return.

INGRAHAM: Last night's college football championship wasn't just a great game, roll tide. Before it started there was not only the presentation of the colors and the salute to the military, but President Trump made a point of the standing midfield for the anthem.

To discuss the impact of that moment we are joined by Joe Theismann who quarterbacked the Washington Redskins to Super Bowl victory of 1982. Boy, do we miss you, Joe. He's in Scottsdale, Arizona, and of course it's great to see you, Joe. I'm such a big fan.

And by the way, the president walked out with those ROTC members, members of the military, the salute to wounded veterans, and veterans, military folks. It was a beautiful moment. It was overwhelming cheers in the stadium. There were a few boos from misguided college students, but overwhelmingly huge positive reaction. What did you think and watching that, comparing that to the NFL and what we've seen this season with a drop-off in viewership and so forth?

JOE THEISMANN, SUPER BOWL CHAMPION: Laura, just listening to you describe it I get goose bumps because it was such an incredible moment in the celebration of a great nation and what we represent and what it's all about. I had the opportunity to play in front of President Jimmy Carter. And I can tell you something, when the president is in attendance it's a different type of a game.

But to see so many people celebrate this great flag, this great country of ours -- and the NFL has taken a hit for it. I think the viewership is down. There are a lot of people that have served this country, there are a lot of people who have sacrificed and had family members that have sacrificed for the freedoms that we had.

And that's sort of the double-edged sword a little bit. The flag stands for something very special. It's stands for those people that have sacrificed to allow us to be who we are and have the freedoms that we have. And to me, I never agreed with some of the things that the players have done, but yet they do have the right to do that because that's what freedom for the flag was all about.

But to see the president out there last night at that football game, he's a huge fan. He's a fan of sports, he's a fan of football. And to see him at that game I think was very, very special.

INGRAHAM: And Joe, by the way, I was lucky enough to get tickets to the game, and that was around some amazing people. All the players and family members of the old athletic director and a former coach at West Point played for Bear Bryant, Bill Battle, just amazing people, so patriotic. And I can tell you, when they show the soldiers in Kandahar and of course in Afghanistan and Iraq, I think they showed soldiers in Iraq as well, the stadium went just crazy for the soldiers, for the troops.

THEISMANN: They have, Laura. And that's the thing, I think the support of what has gone on, the opportunity to be able to voice your opinion in a positive way about the men and women who fight for our freedom, the police officers, the first responders, the firemen, those people who put themselves in harm's way, it's a special breed of people. They don't know when the wake up the next morning what the day is going to hold in store for them. And that's why I think they should be honored. And that's why the flag honors them. It's the little ways we can do it at home.

INGRAHAM: Something has to happen before the game which as an Alabama fan I was beyond outraged by, so upset is when that clip emerged from the running back Bo Scarborough, and we have a little snippet from it. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SHOUTING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We had to bleep it, but he said blank Trump as they were walking into the stadium. And that made the rounds. And it was rumored that he was benched. Do you know if he was benched? Was he benched for the game? I don't even know.

THEISMANN: No, he wasn't benched for the game. It's just wrong. It just shows --

INGRAHAM: Joe, you're a straightforward guy, I've got to ask you, straightforward guy, should he have been benched? That's what young people are seeing the day after that, one of the greatest playoff games, championship games ever, bowl games, that was one of the greatest games. All of us were there felt like we were so privileged. That clip -- if I were Sabin, I would've said, you know something, take a seat. If you can't hold your tongue, are you kidding me? I would have benched him. I've had a chance of meeting Nick Sabin. I'm surprised he didn't.

THEISMANN: I'm not surprised because look at a lot of different things that have happened on football teams on different types of teams where people have been able to say and do things. It's unfortunately Laura, it's part of what has become a norm in our society today, an expression of any type. But to me you disrespect the office, you disrespect the person. Everybody is entitled to have an opinion, but there's a respectful way to do things.

INGRAHAM: That's not an opinion. That's stupidity. It's not an opinion. That's profanity and stupidity. I'm sorry. It's both.

THEISMANN: And thinking about it I probably would have said I'm sorry, you can't play in this game.

INGRAHAM: You know what he said instead, not talking about Sabin. Bo Scarbrough then compounded the problem by claiming in a tweet that he was talking about Georgia. He wasn't talking about Georgia. He said I said anything about the president. I did say something I shouldn't have said about Georgia. I'm sorry for that. No he didn't. He said Trump. You can hear it very clearly in the tape.

So anyway, that was an amazing game, President Trump was great there, the troops were honored. So all of that was incredible. But that moment, that was a disappointment. And these guys are lucky and privileged to be playing for such a great team and a great coach.

THEISMANN: But what a spectacular evening, both Alabama and Georgia played their heart out. And I will say this, the pass the young man from Alabama threw that tied the football game, I believe he was throwing it to the guy behind the guy that caught it.

INGRAHAM: OK, Joe. I was sitting there and I didn't see that.

THEISMANN: Take a look at that clip again. Take a look at it again, because he throws it into a space where I believe he's throwing it to the guy that's hooking behind him, and all of a sudden the other guy shows up, and here we are today, Alabama with another national championship.

INGRAHAM: I had several heart attacks in the stands, several heart attacks last night, but Georgia played a great game and I felt bad for the Georgia fans. But it was an amazing night. Joe, thank you so much, really appreciate it.

And by the way, when he bragged that he had a bigger nuclear button than Kim Jong-un, the experts predicted the president was stoking war with North Korea. Wait until you hear what is happening now, up next.

INGRAHAM: Welcome back to our new and recurring segment, "The Experts." Remember those prophecies of gloom and doom following President Trump's tweets that his nuclear button was bigger than Rocket man's?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We all live in a world that could literally be ended in terms of a habitable planet because of this sad man's insecurity.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's like somebody hasn't told him how this is reading to the rest of the world.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: His potential mental instability has actually now intersected with the single most dangerous potential issue that faces us all as humans on the planet.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This isn't 3D chess. This is a child getting angry and knocking the board over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Can we retire the 3D chess verbiage? I'm tired of that.

So maybe those experts can explain this. North Korea suddenly meeting with South Korea to reduce military tensions, a thaw in relations. Here to react, Gordon Chang, author of the 2006 book "Nuclear Showdown, North Korea Takes on the World," and with me in Washington, Michael Fuchs who is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. Michael, let's go right to you. Predictions of doom and gloom, it's all going to end. Trump is a disaster on foreign policy. Suddenly Kim Jong-un's people are talking to South Koreans. They're going to go to the Olympics.

MICHAEL FUCHS, CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS: Look, I think this is clearly a good development here. The North and the South are talking. That is good. Diplomacy is the only way we're going to solve this threat in North Korea. I think that President Trump's comments to date have unfortunately exacerbated the problem, and I think what we are seeing out of Kim Jong-un reaching out to the south right now is actually trying to poke and prod for weakness in the alliance between South Korea and the United States. He sees some of the errant tweets coming from the president of United States.

INGRAHAM: So he's meeting with the south because of the tweets? That is a good thing, right? So isn't that going to be reverse psychology from Trump?

FUCHS: Look, I'll take it right now. But again, I'm more scared of President Trump's tweets than I am --

INGRAHAM: Than Kim Jong-un.

FUCHS: No, no, no, not at all.

INGRAHAM: I'm joking, I'm teasing. Let's go to Gordon Chang real quickly. Gordon, your quick take on this?

GORDON CHANG, AUTHOR, "NUCLEAR SHOWDOWN": I think Kim Jong-un understands that sanctions are hurting his regime. Those are U.N. sanctions that have been put in place because of the Trump administration, plus also unilateral U.S. sanctions. And we see this. Kim Jong-un in his new year's address talked about sanctions being an existential threat to his government. Also there is anecdotal evidence of so many instances of people not getting money. So this is a real indication that the underlying Trump policy of cutting off money to the North Korean regime is actually starting to work. And that's one of the reasons why Kim Jong-un wants to talk to the South Koreans because he wants the South Koreans to pay them cash.

INGRAHAM: Michael, closing thoughts, real quick.

FUCHS: I think this is a potential opportunity for the United States. The real question now is what does the Trump administration do? Are they able to stay in lockstep coordination with ally in South Korea and try to actually start U.S.-North Korea diplomacy, which is the only way we're going to really address this.

INGRAHAM: All right, gentlemen, we will have you back for an extended discussion. And by the way, I know you guys were watching the Golden Globes the other night, the popcorn and some big super gulps. Up next, Oprah, her future? I'll comment and a lot more.

INGRAHAM: Welcome back. The little Wolff and the black dresses, that's the focus of my bonus angle.

First, I was remiss on Friday because I did not mention the part of that Michael Wolff's screed that mentioned yours truly. It's just a small anecdote that claimed that at the funeral of former FOX News chairman Roger Ailes, quote "Right-wing professionals remained passionate in their outward defense of Trump but were rattled, if not abashed, among one another. At the funeral, Rush Limbaugh and Laura Ingraham struggled to parse support for Trumpism even as they distanced themselves from Trump himself."

OK, I can tell you that that is totally fabricated. It never happened. And by the way, it's really poorly written. What does parsing support even mean?

And after talking to others even there, I can tell you that Trump wasn't really even discussed much if at all at the funeral. But Wolff didn't care. He wanted to advance his rickety anti-Trump agenda, the facts be damned. He didn't care. And no I didn't buy the stupid book. I borrowed someone else's.

Second, the Golden Globes, for once I wasn't in the slightest annoyed when my cable went out on Sunday night. I have one of those systems that are supposed to be so great, they control all the TVs. It never works. I was blissfully unaware of that #Timesup and those black dress decorations by women who for the most part just happen to be a bunch of leftwing Democrats, same women who were mostly silent during Harvey Weinstein's reign of sexual terror.

Excuse me, but watching a bunch of self-absorbed actresses trying to one up each other with emoting and conjured up empathy isn't exactly my idea of a fun Sunday night. That "Times Up" group led by leftwing industry types announced before the show that they would all be wearing black to protest men who harass women. There wasn't much of a mention of women who harassed men as I recall.

Imagine the pressure on young actresses in attendance to conform. Not only are so many in the industry afraid to express views that may be remotely conservative, now they are afraid to dress the way they want to dress and the color they want to wear. So how is it any less demeaning and domineering for a bunch of powerful women to tell other women what to wear than it is for powerful men to do the same? Answer -- it's not.

And as for resulting in some tangible change for the farmworkers and the hospitality workers, well, I'll let Rose McGowan, the actress largely responsible for blowing the whistle on the sleeve in Hollywood sum it up. She said "That's a Band-Aid to make yourself feel better about what you have all known about and have been silent witnesses to and/or participants in that silence. And no, I don't forgive."

Now Washington is taking up that tedious torch of fake protest. A group of Democratic lawmakers have announced that they are going to be wearing -- wait for it -- black in support of Times Up and that movement at the State of the Union. Another reason not to watch. If it weren't for President Trump, I wouldn't. Must every moment of our communal life be overshadowed by protests?

And then there's Oprah Winfrey. I caught her speech on YouTube. I had a five hour delay coming back from the big game last night. It was nicely written and it was well-delivered, her talk at the Golden Globes. But it was also purely political. Are we to believe that she, like Meryl Streep and all the other actresses and producers and so forth, just had their epiphanies about Weinstein, Spacey, and all the rest of them in Hollywood?

Oprah, who by the way, has spoke really compellingly about the abuse she suffered as a child -- she had the biggest megaphone in the media for decades. Surely she knew that both straight and gay men in Hollywood had abused their positions of power for years. There are victims all over the place. So my question is, what took them so long?

Here's my angle on this. Since that Russia collusion narrative about President Trump hasn't materialized and since all these predictions about the Trump-apocalypse hasn't come through, the economy is doing so well, the left is desperately scrambling for anything to hold onto, anything to give them hope. So it's "Hoprah," she is their lifeline. I say Oprah should throw her hat in the ring, why not? The president apparently feels the same.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well. I did one of her last shows. She had Donald Trump before politics, her last week, and she had to Donald Trump and my family, it was very nice. I like Oprah. I don't think she's going to run.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oprah's accomplished, she's fun to watch, she's smart. And I think she will also quickly see just how different politics is from hosting a talk show. It's a different game. America isn't the room who gave her the standing O on Sunday night. If she did run, before long I predict she's going to have a lot more respect for just how hard it was for Donald Trump, a total outsider to politics, to have run, beaten all those Republicans, beat the Obamas, beat the Clintons, beat the media, beat Hollywood, and win it all.

Oprah Winfrey versus who? Who could she run against? She can run against Matt Damon, George Clooney, Rosie, Elizabeth Warren. What other parade of horrible can I trot out?

Before we go, be sure to stay right here. We have a lot more to get to.

INGRAHAM: Before we go, breaking news out of California. A district court judge appointed by Bill Clinton has put a temporary hold, a preliminary injunction granted, in forcing the president to reinstitute the terms of DACA. The administration has to return the terms of DACA. The administration has to return the terms of DACA as they're renegotiating DACA, this is judicial activism at its finest. We'll report more on this tomorrow and I'll also do it on radio.

Now, Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team are up to take it from here, Miss Shannon.





