Uncovering errors in 'Fire and Fury'

JESSE WATTERS, GUEST HOST: Good evening. This is "The Ingraham Angle" and I'm Jesse Waters in New York in for Laura Ingraham. We have a great lineup of stories for you tonight.

Huma Abiden is one of Hillary Clinton's closest confidants could be in serious hot water.

We've learned that something she told the FBI under oath doesn't match what was revealed in a batch of her emails.

Plus, that tell-all book on the Trump administration just keeps falling apart. We've got the latest gaffe from "Fire and Fury" author, Michael Wolff.

And President Trump has postponed revealing his fake news award for another 10 days. But no worries, we have our own awards to unveil tonight. We'll also expose some brand-new liberal hysteria about the president and the national anthem tonight. You won't believe this.

But first, Hollywood goes to rehab and hopes we'll move back after the movies, after the worst domestic ticket sales in 25 years. Tinsel town tried to rehabilitate its image at the Golden Globes last night. The first award show since the 2017 sex scandals.

Nearly all the women wore black. Perhaps appropriate for a funeral where Hollywood tried to bury its past since. The mainstream media responded with rave reviews. Did the movie making elite really accomplish anything other than making themselves feel better about their tarnished industry?

Let's get into that with conservative millennial blogger, Allie Stuckey, in Dallas, in Washington, Attorney Michele Jawando, vice president at the Center for American Progress, and here in New York, Fox News contributor, David Webb.

David, I'm going to start with you. So, this Weinstein deal, I mean, this has been an open secret for three decades. It doesn't take a lot of bravery to now come out and say me too. They are a day late and a dollar short.

DAVID WEBB, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's a #campaign. We've seen that. It's the liberal left. Let's put a hashtag on it trying to cover the black eye with the black gowns. They aren't talking about the issue. What have they actually done?

In the news today, have you heard one thing about Rose McGouan or Charlie Rose at CBS. Have you heard anything about all of these people that have not only been accused but the cover ups? Have you heard about Matt Lauer?

WATTERS: Well, they didn't name names and if you want to be courageous and brave, Allie, you name names, but they didn't do any of that. To say like they have the moral high ground, that's been squandered don't you think?

ALLIE STUCKEY, TV HOST, "CONSERVATIVE REVIEW": Well, actually I think that congratulations are in order for these celebrities, Jesse. I want to say congratulations to Hollywood for finally realizing what we poor, ignorant, backwards conservatives have been saying for years.

That moral relativism especially in relation to sex and sexuality leads to bad things and that includes sexual assault and sexual harassment. So great job celebrities for finally catching up with the rest of us. You guys deserve a pat on the back, wait, you guys are already doing that.

That's the only thing that you did last night, which really gets to the heart of my whole problem with it is that Hollywood seems completely incapable of standing up for a good cause without self-righteously preaching to the rest of us about it. You already mentioned that this was their sin.

I disagree that they were trying to bury it. They were trying to project it on the rest of us trying to turn this industry peddling sexual promiscuity for years into a pulpit from which they'll preach to the rest of us how to live our lives. No, I'm not here for it.

WATTERS: Michele, so like do you understand the hypocrisy for Hollywood to lecture America on sexual morality. Like Bill Clinton giving seminars on sexual harassment in the workplace. Not the best front man.

MICHELE JAWANDO, VICE PRESIDENT, CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS: I actually have to laugh because when you think about the history of red carpet events and the history of the Golden Globes, art and fashion has always been political whether you are talking about in the 60s and 70s or in the 90s with the AIDS ribbons. So, to pretend that all of a sudden you are seeing this activism, and this is the first time, that would just be historically inaccurate.

WATTERS: How deep does the activism go? It's one thing to do the hashtag and the costume dress-up, but really, are they putting their money where their mouths are? I don't think so.

WEBB: No, they aren't putting their money where their mouths are. Look, she's right. Hollywood has always been political. The red carpet is political. Back in the '80s when AIDS became a thing, they were on it like that.

Remember Magic Johnson, the red carpets. You said in the beginning this was 30 years of Harvey Weinstein. Guys, you are 30 years too late to this party and unfortunately, the victims haven't had 30 years of victimizing.

(CROSSTALK)

JAWANDO: Are we really saying there is no time to actually do the right thing? Because I think --

WEBB: This isn't about -- this is about 30 years of waiting to do the right thing. For 30 years Hollywood knew what was going on and they put up with this. By the way, optics last night, Meryl Streep, what a hypocrite. This is Meryl Streep who he prays on Roman Polanski who raped -- drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl and then ran from the United States and there is Meryl Streep. That's bad optics there.

JAWANDO: And then Meryl Streep shows up with (inaudible) who is the president of the Domestic Workers Alliance.

(CROSSTALK)

STUCKEY: One night of doing something right. This is one night of doing something right. No one is saying that wearing black is a bad thing, but my point is that I'm not really concerned with what these celebrities look like, and external protest is completely fine.

What I'm more concerned with is internal honesty. I want some intersection here. What if they don't (inaudible) more appropriate then these celebrities joking about sexual harassment, and giving us their self- serving sanctimonious diatribes would have been apology. An apology for the part they played in perpetuating this corruption of their industry through this image of sex and power.

JAWANDO: I'm going to agree with you that if we're only talking about clothes a week from now then I have a problem. What I do hope tomorrow brings is activism. What it brings is protests and movement and people actually doing things and moving policy. Quite frankly time is up.

(CROSSTALK)

WEBB: Testimony because protests aren't going to get this problem solved.

JAWANDO: That's actually putting your money where your mouth is.

WEBB: And you know what?

WATTERS: I don't know if we'll be talking about anything besides Oprah because Oprah stole the show last night and no one is really talking about sexual harassment. Everybody is talking about Oprah Winfrey running for president. I think we have some sound of the Oprah mania from last night. Can we roll that?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: We begin with breaking news. Oprah Winfrey, quote, "actively thinking about running for president."

BRIAN STELTER, CNN SENIOR MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: The one thing Oprah Winfrey has more than anyone else in the world is star power.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You could close your eyes and imagine that speech being given in Iowa, let's say, right or campaign kickoff.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That was a soaring speech. It was a very presidential speech.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Her speech last night amazing. You couldn't help it like jump off your sofa with her, right?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is one of those moments that could be her defining moment to possibly run for president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. David, I love Oprah Winfrey. I admire and respect her. She gives one speech about sexual assault and we are going to hand her the codes to the nuclear football. That's what the media wants.

WEBB: OK. So, let me tell you this America, you are being punked by Hollywood. The fact is go back to the black gowns, go back to the lack of any discussion today, lack of any activism. I'll go with you on that because Oprah Winfrey is simply deflection from what Hollywood has done.

We are less than one year into the Trump presidency and we are supposed to sit here and start talking about Oprah Winfrey running for president. NBC puts up a tweet. I read it on the way to my radio show.

Two hours into show they finally take it down after they endorse Oprah Winfrey. They endorse her for the president. America, you are being punked. Let's get to the issues that matter. Oprah is not going to run for president.

WATTERS: Allie, let me ask you. I'm going to play devil's advocate here. She is a self-made billionaire. She has broad mass appeal. She can self- fundraise and appeals to middle America. There is a real threat of an Oprah candidacy if she decides to run. You would have to admit she would do a lot better than Pocahontas or Crazy Bernie.

STUCKEY: Yes. I think so. It sounds a lot like Donald Trump. The people wanting her to run for president are the same people who criticize Donald Trump for being a celebrity and having no experience whatsoever. So, what is it?

So, do you want a celebrity to run or not? I think it's fine if she wants to throw her hat in the ring. That's the beautiful thing about living in a constitutional republic is that anyone can run for president. If she wants to do it, fine. I won't be voting for her.

WATTERS: Michele, are you excited about the candidacy of Oprah Winfrey and if so, what's the first plan on the border, ISIS, on NAFTA? Does she know?

JAWANDO: I'm always excited about anything that has to do with Oprah Winfrey. I think the reason why people are so excited and talking about her today is that she inspired the country again and there was a moment where we all collectively believed in something together and it was the aspiration that we come to expect from our leaders.

And that's something that is desperately missing from this president and it is desperately need today. That's why you have the #oprah2020 because we want leadership and that's --

WATTERS: She was definitely a captivating speaker last night and she's been so captivating for so many years. Even Donald Trump was considering putting her on the ticket in 1999 when he was flirting with running for president. I think we have some sound. Let's hear it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Vice presidential candidate in mind?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I really haven't gotten quite there yet. I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice. If she would do it, she would be fantastic. She is popular, brilliant, a wonderful woman. If she would ever do it. I don't know if she would ever do it. Like me, I have a lot of things going. She has a lot of things going. It would be a pretty good ticket. She is a very exceptional woman.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Trump is always ahead of the curve. I would love to see the Trump nickname for Oprah if she got in the race. We actually have a new report from Peter Alexander, NBC News hot off the press. A source close to Oprah tells, no as of today she has no intention of running for president in 2020. It is not happening. She has no intention of running.

WEBB: Somebody tell NBC.

WATTERS: It's over. It was a good day.

WEBB: Oprah is done.

WATTERS: She is out. Now it gets back to Warren and Biden and Bernie. All right. Guys, see you later.

Later on, we'll take a look at one of the stranger stories to come out of the Golden Globes. Do you believe in NBC tweet endorsing Oprah for president was really a mistake? It took 14 hours to take it down.

Up next, the president said first it was fake news, now it is a fake book. Corey Lewandowski joins us to discuss glaring contradictions by the author of that new book targeting Trump.

And we'll expose a ridiculous accusation from the left tonight that says the president doesn't know the words to the national anthem. Stay with us.

WATTERS: Big holes keep popping up in the stories told by Michael Wolff author of "Fire and Fury," the alleged inside account of the Trump administration. Wolff told NBC yesterday that the 25th Amendment providing for removal of the president by his cabinet was, quote, "a concept that is alive every day in the White House," end quote. But then he had this to say this morning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you speak with any members of the president's cabinet for this book?

MICHAEL WOLFF, AUTHOR, "FIRE AND FURY": I did not.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You didn't.

WOLFF: I did.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And did you speak with the vice president?

WOLFF: I did not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: OK. So, we've had a little bit of a guest issue. David Webb has agreed to stick around and join us again and in our nation's capital is David Goodfriend, who was deputy secretary to President Bill Clinton, chief of staff.

Now, this guy never even interviewed the VP, never interviewed the cabinet officials. I don't think he ever interviewed any of the first family that he talked to Ivanka, or Eric or Don Jr. Because a lot of this stuff doesn't ring true, David. How much of this do you think is just pure fiction?

WEBB: This is why I don't dive into stories of palace intrigue. They are often way overblown. He says -- he spoke initially gave the impression that he had spoken to everyone. That he had this unfettered access and he could walk around. Maybe he did for a little bit. You've been in the west wing. I've been in the west wing.

It isn't that easy to go in and out of rooms and now he can't answer pointed questions. These questions were never asked before the book came out. They just took it as "Fire and Fury", a Trump administration in its demise going down in flames.

What's going down in flames is another author who wrote another book that is salacious like a bad soap opera except this one won't be back it reruns.

WATTERS: David, the other David, let me ask you a question. I don't understand how this makes sense. The central premise of the book is that Trump didn't want to win the election. So, if he didn't want to win the election, why was he colluding with the Russians to win the election? I don't get it.

DAVID GOODFRIEND, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Yes. There is a lot of kind of weird questions that pop up around this book. I would be the first to say that as well. It reminded me when I worked in the Clinton White House you had people who would leave the White House and write these expose books, which I thought was betraying the privilege of having worked in the White House.

I think here, too, we should just assume. I will assume that 50 percent of everything in that book is just flat out wrong. Just write it off 50 percent of it. We don't know which 50 percent.

In my view if only 50 percent of what's been said in this book is real, it is incredibly damaging and all you have to do is look at the president's own reaction. If somebody said something about me that's a lie I would blow it off. I don't react.

This president became the first president in U.S. history to pronounce I'm sane, really, I am. That makes me think he is protesting a little too much. He should be quiet.

WATTERS: Let me tell you why the president has to say something like that because if CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and they all spend 48 hours bringing up shrinks saying the president of the United States is crazy and then the president of the United States is asked to respond to that, the headline then becomes the president defends his sanity. That's how the media plays these games. Think about it.

WEBB: That's exactly what the media does.

GOODFRIEND: Fox News people said Barack Obama isn't really a citizen of the United States. It was crazy. Now President Obama didn't jump out and say I'm really a citizen, really, I am, here I am. No.

WATTERS: I don't know who on Fox News said that, David. I can't name one person on Fox News that said that. Eventually he did produce his birth certificate.

GOODFRIEND: Actually it's raising the sales of the book. Now the book is becoming a bestseller precisely because Trump is talking about it.

WATTERS: That's true, the book is through the roof now and maybe that's why Corey didn't come on the show tonight. It may be knocked his book down a few rungs off "The New York Times" bestseller list. It is so funny to be called insane by the left who is screaming at the sky, who is wearing hats with genitalia. Bernie Sanders thinks global warming is more of a threat than ISIS. If anybody is insane it's people on the other side.

WEBB: Yes. I mean, if you look at this, and I'm going to use a big word for the left now, this compendium of what's false and what's true. All these things they've said about Trump. He delayed the fake news award until next week. I don't care about that. I care about policy. That's what I care about that.

They put all this stuff at him and you attack the man, his family and his wife and his daughter. Representative Cowen attacks an 11-year-old, Barron, his son on Twitter. What do you expect a father to do? He's going to defend himself.

When President Trump became president, he didn't give up his right to say what's on his mind. No president never has or does. Frankly, I like a guy who is going to fight because I'm sick of the left throwing punches and the Republicans --

GOODFRIEND: I'll send you guys a box of tissues and wipe your tears.

WEBB: Let me tell you, David, you are a good man but I'm like Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I want to play some new sound that's coming in. There is this new attempt to undermine President Trump that is just unfolding tonight. He is at the college football national championship this evening.

Earlier, he took the field for the anthem and sang along, but now people on the left are claiming he doesn't know the words to the national anthem. All right. First we'll show you the clip that's making the rounds on Twitter and then we have an edited shot to show you from when he sang the whole thing word for word. Take a look.

(VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I don't know if you could see the video there, Goodfriend. The guy is singing along with the national anthem and now the top trend on Twitter is saying Trump doesn't know the words to the national anthem. I mean, give it a rest.

GOODFRIEND: I looked at the video. You take a look for yourself and from my viewpoint sometimes he is singing along and sometimes he is not. Sometimes his lips are moving and sometimes they aren't. I don't know if that means he doesn't know the words. You are jumping to conclusion.

WATTERS: Do you think the president of the United States doesn't know the words to the national anthem?

GOODFRIEND: No, I think he doesn't like to sing probably.

WATTERS: That's smart. I don't like to sing, either. It's not because I don't know the words.

WEBB: Right. But here's the problem is the left is -- hang on, David. The left doesn't know. It's what they did to Reagan. He is a dumb actor, he doesn't know what he is doing. They assign these values to people because it fits their narrative just like they went out and said the president was being booed so I listened to it.

I watched it live and I rewound it and watched it and rewound it and watched it and I'm sitting there listening to this and the first thing I said was the left will come out and say he doesn't know the words when they know nothing. Like a psychiatrist who knows he is crazy but has actually never talked to him.

WATTERS: There is no way the president of the United States, Republican Donald Trump is getting booed when Georgia is playing Alabama down in Atlanta. Guys, I have to run, though. I have to run.

You have to love Alabama they elected a Democrat to the Senate. There is hope for them yet.

Hillary's right-hand woman, Huma Abiden may have a new reason to worry. Coming right up, we'll tell you what she said to the FBI under oath that doesn't match what was revealed in her emails.

WATTERS: Welcome back to "The Ingraham Angle." I'm Jesse Watters in for Laura Ingraham. Hillary Clinton's top aide, Huma Abiden, may have reason to worry she could end up facing perjury charges.

The Daily Mail reported Abedin's backed up copies of work related emails with the former secretary of state on the laptop of her now estranged husband, Anthony Wiener. It would contradict what Abedin said under oath to the FBI.

Let's dig into this with Attorney Scott Bolden, former chair of the Democratic Party in D.C. and Ned Ryan, former speech writer for President George W. Bush joins us from Virginia.

I think I butchered your name, Ned, I'm sorry about that. We know who he is and see what he looks like. Now I guess the allegation is that Huma lied under oath to the FBI and mishandled classified information and even disseminated classified information to her sex offender ex-husband. Are we going to have to lock her up now with her ex-husband? Hasn't she been through enough?

A. SCOTT BOLDEN, FORMER D.C. DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN: Not at all in my opinion. I don't know what you want to go to, but let me be real clear with you. I'm not concerned at all about her being charged with perjury because whatever her inconsistent statement was, it had no material effect on the outcome of the investigation. Nor will the FBI go back or DOJ go back and take a look at that, because what emails did she say she backed up? The same emails from the State Department. The FBI found those emails, reviewed them, and shut down the investigation. Why? Because there was no material difference or impact.

And so whether you agree with that or not, that's what the law is. Politically it may sound crazy to you, but legally, and as a former prosecutor, not a prosecutor in this country is going to go back and prosecute her for perjury.

WATTERS: Inconsistent may mean something like not telling the truth to some other attorneys. Go ahead, Ned.

NED RYUN, FOUNDER AND CEO, AMERICAN MAJORITY: First of all, Jesse. I state the obvious here. No normal America is going to have top secret emails on their personal computer. And this was done knowingly. She knowingly forwarded, she knowingly backed up the emails on her personal computer. This was intentional.

And you look at what the -- how the Clintons and their cronies acted. For them it was a different set of rules. For them really the law was like a series of suggestions that they could either follow or not follow at their convenience. And to lie to a federal agent -- this is one of my biggest issues, Jesse. General Michael Flynn was -- pled guilty to lying to a federal agent. So if Michael Flynn is guilty, Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin are also guilty. And if they're not guilty, why is he guilty? And I think this speaks to a much bigger issue that we're dealing with in our country of a rule of law. We have a bifurcated justice system in which some people are guilty and others aren't and those that aren't, it's because of their last name.

WATTERS: Scott, speak to that issue, but regardless of what you think about what our guest said I think that most Americans believe that there are a different set of rules for people in power in the swamp and then regular Americans.

BOLDEN: There certainly aren't. The DOJ has discretion --

WATTERS: Come on.

BOLDEN: There aren't different sets of standards.

WATTERS: You know if this person wasn't named Abedin or wasn't Clinton they'd be behind bars.

BOLDEN: You want to prosecute Huma Abedin for perjury, right?

WATTERS: I don't. I think she has been through enough. She was married to Anthony Weiner for 10 years. Jesus, hasn't she done enough time?

BOLDEN: DOJ and FBI aren't going to go back and look at this once she has been cleared. But two, what was her inconsistent statement about? Whether she backed up the emails? They went back and found that she backed up the emails. But what were the emails? They weren't new. There were the same State Department emails that had she testified to.

WATTERS: There were 18 classified emails that were found on Anthony Weiner's laptop.

BOLDEN: Of course because they were backed up.

WATTERS: That's against the law just there. Hold it, Ned.

BOLDEN: They are the same emails that DOJ looked out already --

WATTERS: Ned, let me broaden this out. Let me broaden this out for you right now for you. Hold on one second, guys, let me broaden it out. So you have this issue, and then you have the dossier that was paid for to dig up fake dirt on Trump with the Russians. And then you have Uranium One, and now you have pay to play at the Clinton Foundation being looked at by the DOJ.

BOLDEN: Allegations, not proof.

WATTERS: They're looking at it. That's two, three, four issues, even Hezbollah, they go soft on Hezbollah in order to do the Iran deal.

BOLDEN: Those are allegations.

WATTERS: Those are four items that involve Hillary Clinton that are being looked at by the Department of Justice. That's a lot considering that most of the allegations are regarding Donald Trump and they haven't found anything on him.

RYUN: They haven't found anything and doing this investigation --

WATTERS: One at a time. Scott, one at a time. Go ahead, Ned, you can respond.

RYUN: One at a time. Thank you. You know what, I think a lot of us find highly suspect any investigations done under the DOJ under Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch and under the FBI with James Comey because of the political nature that I think the DOJ and the FBI were under those three and their leadership.

That all to say, I think we need to go back, fully conclude these investigations and really get to the bottom of it. Was it is pay to play scheme? Was the Clinton Foundation a slush fund? Why did the Uranium One deal take place?

But even Jesse, if you are looking at some stuff taking place, for example, with Bruce Ohr, the number four guy at DOJ whose wife was hired by Fusion GPS to investigate Donald Trump, he didn't find it within himself to mention this to anybody even though he met with Christopher Steele, even though he met with Glenn Simpson. This calls into question. I think the only silver lining, Jesse, in this entire Mueller investigation, it has shown us where the real investigation needs to happen which is under a highly politicized and corrupt DOJ and FBI under the Obama administration.

WATTERS: Scott, 30 second, you have the last word, go ahead.

BOLDEN: Under the Trump administration you don't think DOJ is corrupt? Let me get this right. You want Jeff Sessions to investigate Hillary Clinton and other issues regarding Hillary Clinton, the same DOJ or attorney general who at Trump rallies chanted "lock her up, lock her up, lock her up."

Now I'm glad we're in the political space talking about this because that dog won't hunt in the legal space and it is not going to happen. They have been cleared. Hillary Clinton and her husband have been investigated over --

(CROSSTALK)

BOLDEN: With new evidence, with new evidence Hillary Clinton and her husband have been investigated at least 100 times. And you know what? They've never been charged, never been prosecuted, never even been indicted.

WATTERS: Because they have gotten a lot of special treatment and that's definitely been looked at and admitted to by the FBI and the DOJ.

BOLDEN: And Republicans have been part of those investigations, too.

WATTERS: Guys, we have to run. I'm sure we'll be talking about Clinton scandals for another year or so.

BOLDEN: It's good TV.

WATTERS: You're going to have to wait nine days to hear President Trump's fake news awards. But you only have to wait a minute or two to hear our own awards for media mischief, so stay right there.

WATTERS: President Trump has delayed his fake news awards until a week from Wednesday. But that doesn't mean -- we don't have to wait. We're going to hand out our own media awards tonight, and these are just from the last two days.

We're going to recognize the work of such luminaries, Carl Bernstein and Mika Brzezinski. But our first award for, quote, lack of impartiality goes to an entire network, NBC. NBC called Oprah Winfrey our future president in a tweet last night on its official account, then it took 14 hours to take the tweet down. Then NBC blamed some mysterious third party for posting the tweet. We wouldn't get the impression the peacock network is rooting against President Trump or anything.

So let's bring in Fox News host of "MediaBuzz" Howard Kurtz in our Washington studio. So Howard, this is like blaming the intern except they're blaming a third party. I don't even know what that means. What is a third party?

HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS MEDIA ANALYST: I think we need a special prosecutor to find out who this third party is. This was like a parody of a left wing organization, particularly the "our president" part. And the thing about it is, you know, what this suggests to me is the 14-hour delay, either NBC executives were up all night partying after the Golden Globes and were too out of it to do anything until noon or they didn't realize there was anything wrong with the president Oprah tweet until they started getting some criticism in the press, Jesse.

WATTERS: They've been getting a lot of bad press. I think the NBC franchise says Trump tax cut wasn't going to help workers, and then NBC after the Trump tax cut passed started giving out $1,000 bonus checks to workers for Christmas. So they haven't had a great track record over there at NBC. But you know what, that's who they are, and I think they are just in it for the money and the ratings. Let's get to our --

KURTZ: Unlike everybody else in television.

WATTERS: Of course not, of course not. We don't care about the ratings at all.

Let's get to our next award. Remember Carl Bernstein, he's the other Watergate reporter, the one whose career took a little bit of a different turn than Bob Woodward's. But some people still apparently want to hear what he has to say. And this is why he wins our words have no meaning award. Roll it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARL BERNSTEIN: Yes, we're in a real constitutional crisis in an unprecedented place. How do we deal with this? Are we in a constitutional crisis, Speaker Ryan, Leader McConnell? We need to keep our heads down and just keep going after the story and stay calm about it and recognize we are in a constitutional crisis, and we have a special responsibility.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Did you get that? There is a constitutional crisis.

KURTZ: I kind of was getting that impression. Carl Bernstein attacks President Trump just about every day or every week. He has called him a liar, he has called him worse than Nixon, he's talked about the malignant presidency, and he gets a lot of attention because it's the Watergate aura about what he says, although he actually worked on the original story about the unverified Russia dossier. The thing is to compare even in those worst possible interpretation, to compare their allegations against President Trump and his associates in the Russia case to the scandal that made Bernstein famous is just a ludicrous stretch.

WATTERS: OK, and if everything is a constitutional crisis then nothing is. I think that's the fourth or fifth reference that he used. I think there was the Mueller firing was a constitutional firing. A tweet was a constitutional crisis. Now the 25th Amendment we're going to look at a constitutional crisis. We got it, Carl, we got it.

All right, and last but not least, the lack of self-awareness award goes to MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski. She doesn't seem to realize that her friend's attitudes may just reveal something about her.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: I had some friends that went to Paris over the holiday, and they said they were --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Paris, Texas, right?

BRZEZINSKI: Paris, France.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, Paris, France.

BRZEZINSKI: And they said they were just really embarrassed to be Americans. They said it was the first time that it was sort of chilling that they didn't even want to share where they were from.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: OK, well, I don't think any American should be embarrassed in Paris because if it wasn't for America they would all be speaking German.

KURTZ: Playing the World War II card.

WATTERS: I play that as much as possible.

KURTZ: Mika comes with a Democratic family, she does hang out with people who consider Donald Trump an embarrassment. She said much harsher things about him on "Morning Joe," but it does come after a period of time when she and Joe Scarborough had a very bitter falling out with President Trump with whom they had been friendly for years. And in fairness, President Trump has personally attacked Mike Brzezinski, low I.Q. and all that on Twitter. So I don't think there is any question that she is sharing her opinions and I don't think you're shocked she hangs out with people who don't hold Donald J. Trump in the highest regard, Jesse.

WATTERS: And it does showcase the kind of elitism. And I like Mika. I think she is talented, and I've watched that show a few times, and she's interesting. She looks like fun. But to talk about your friends that are vacationing in Paris and they are ashamed to be Americans, I just don't know about the rest of the American audience when they see her talking like that if they really even care to relate. I don't think they do.

KURTZ: It's like the foreign correspondent who said I interviewed the cab driver and here's what he has to say about American politics.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: No, it definitely doesn't come off as down to earth, I should say, but I don't think she really cares too much about appearing down to earth. Howie, thanks for joining us. And we are looking forward to next Wednesday's edition of the fake news awards.

All right, the more Washington learns about that Trump/Russia dossier the more likely it looks that some of the investigators are now under investigation themselves. Ed Henry joins us next with the latest on just who may have colluded with whom.

WATTERS: Fox News' Ed Henry was on "The Ingraham Angle" a few weeks ago to tell us how the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff was worried Republicans were about to shut down their investigation into Russia. Now he may wish they would. Not only has no hard evidence of collusion between the president's team and the Russians emerged, the committee's focus has now turned to whether the Obama administration used a dodgy dossier to spy on Trump campaign officials. Let's get an update on where things stand from Ed Henry in Washington.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Jesse, good to see you. It is looking more and more like the House Intel panel investigation is going to heat up this month, but maybe not in the way that Adam Schiff wanted. When last we reported on the top Democrat on the panel late last year he was seen leaving closed door testimony with Donald Trump Junior just before a series of leaks from that testimony started popping up on CNN, "The New York Times," and other media outlets, raising questions about his handling of the sensitive information during that testimony.

New tonight I'm told that Schiff keeps asking for more witnesses to try and prove collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia that has not panned out. That is being rejected by Republican Chairman Devin Nunes who is instead bringing in this month a series of witnesses that may bring more damaging revelations on the other side, top FBI and Justice Department officials who allegedly went easy on Hillary Clinton, and more revelations as well about Fusion GPS and that dossier you mentioned paid for in part by the DNC and Clinton camp.

So Nunes is now planning to bring in eight witnesses, including FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page who exchanged those anti-Trump text messages. Another witness we're told will be Obama Justice Department holdover Bruce Ohr who was just stripped of another title. He is now no longer the head of the organized crime drug enforcement task forces. Ohr there testify January 17th about critical issues such as the fact that his wife worked for Fusion GPS. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the panel, who has seemed to buy into every Russia allegation involving the president, got called out on CNN yesterday for seeming to dismiss the allegations against top FBI and Justice officials before he did investigating. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: How do you not know that it's a legitimate investigation? I thought that the whole idea was we are supposed to believe the FBI and the people at the Justice Department are men and women of integrity.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: If they are investigating Hillary Clinton it doesn't take a genius, let alone a stable genius, to see why. It's not because there is some new evidence that has come to light. It's because they are being badgered by the White House to do it.

TAPPER: With all due respect, Congressman, aren't you contributing to the lack of faith in these institutions?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Devin Nunes also scored a big victory on Friday what TD Bank turned over more bank records for Fusion GPS. The key is we're hearing this will reveal more about Fusion GPS's clients but also their relationships with media companies. So there could be more journalists who were either on the payroll or working in some way with Fusion GPS. These could be big revelations, Jesse.

WATTERS: OK, so it looks like bottom line, Schiff is a leaker. This guy at Justice, Bruce Ohr, was demoted because he was having secret meetings with the dossier firm, and the dossier firm's bank records are going to get cracked open. Who knows where this money was flowing in from? And then these kind of anti-Trump FBI agents that were sending these love texts to each other, they are in the crosshairs. This whole thing is now boomeranging. What kind of repercussions could all of this see?

HENRY: As you mentioned, the key question that Devin Nunes is trying to get at is, was it the dossier and these behind the scenes maneuverings by FBI and Justice Department officials more friendly to the Obama administration than to Donald Trump, is that what led to the surveillance approved by Obama officials that then eventually led to Robert Mueller? Is that just a conspiracy theory that conservatives pushing, or is there hard evidence to show there was a direct correlation? That evidence is not there yet but there are pieces of it as you start putting THIS together that are obviously very alarming.

WATTERS: Let's just look ahead really quickly because we only have a few more seconds. If they can prove that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC paid for this fake dirt from this dossier firm to smear Trump with and the dossier was used by the DOJ under Obama to justify surveillance of President Trump which sparked this whole probe, what does that mean? What could that say? And could someone be punished for that?

HENRY: Here is one of the key pieces that you are getting at, which is the FISA law, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act where a judge would approve this surveillance of Trump aides, there is very specific parts of the law I'm told, and just from reading it myself but also from people who are experts on this, that say that if justice and FBI officials did not fully disclose what was going on behind the scenes, they could be in violation of law, they could be in a lot of trouble basically for using this to surveil Trump officials and that this could really blow up in their face. They're not there yet, but there is a lot of maneuvering behind the scenes and we're going to hear a lot more I'm told in the next few days.

WATTERS: Well, it definitely looks corrupt on the surface but we're going to follow it. Ed, thank you very much.

HENRY: Thank you.

WATTERS: Don't go away. We'll be right back.

WATTERS: Before we go, a reminder to check out my show "Watters' World" airing Saturdays at 8:00 eastern. We have a very special guest, a therapy llama. All these snowflakes in college, they get so stressed out, you know, they like to pet a llama and we are going to show you guys that.

So that's all we have time for tonight. I'm Jesse Watters in for Laura Ingraham who is going to be back here tomorrow. Now, in the meantime, Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team are set to take things from here. Shannon, take it away.



