Media coverage in focus as Dow hits another historic high

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

MEDIA COVERAGE IN FOCUS AS DOW HITS ANOTHER HISTORY-MAKING MILESTONE

Gary Kaltbaum: You have psychiatrists going to congress without diagnosis saying he's unstable and completely forgetting about $7 trillion of wealth created because of the election and since the election, and I can just go on and on. Just yesterday, 2 million, it was announced 2 million less people on food stamps. 4 percent unemployment. GDP is in the three's because of the tax bill now, 600,000 people having $600 million in bonuses, plus a lot more going on there.

Gerri Willis: At the end of the day, 25,000 on the Dow, who ever thought we would see this. Now the Atlanta Fed saying we're going to have economic growth in excess of the 3's. Unemployment at a 17-year low. We love growth, let's get bigger and let’s get this economy going.

Jessica Tarlov: I think there's a little bit of media bias here and I think there’s a lot that President Trump has brought on himself. This is a story and we know that the sizable cuts to the corporate tax rates is spurring this and investors have been waiting for this to happen and have been getting excited all year. Now we're seeing the profits from it, as it were. And I think that President Trump is certainly within his rights to be talking about it, but he should be talking about other things less, like the size of his nuclear button.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Look, Barak Obama would have killed for these numbers. He presided over one of the worst recoveries since the Great Depression. But, it’s more than the stock market. You talk about what really matters to people, over 2 million jobs created, remember, President Trump said he would be the greatest jobs president America's ever seen and he's delivering on that.

NEW WORRIES OVER AMERICA'S POWER GRID AMID PLUNGING TEMPERATURES

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Absolutely we should upgrade our power grid, and it's a reminder that there are other threats to our power grid like terrorism. Yes, absolutely, we're hoping that the Trump administration is taking this into account, that we're making the proper investments. That as we collect more taxes because of the growth in the economy, thanks to tax reform, that some of that money is being used to protect us.

Gerri Willis: It's a serious storm and according to the best estimates I've seen we’ve had about 40,000 people without power along the East Coast here and then down into North Carolina and Western Virginia, but I have to tell you, a lot of this is caused by things you really can't plan for like downed trees, and oil supplies that are depleting, rapidly, as people use this energy.

Gary Kaltbaum: Many smart people think we're 20 years behind on the power grid. We have been promised for a long time by politicians, not just on that, but on the airports, on the roads, on the bridges, on the schools. Politicians need to get onto these essential things for the future growth of this country.

Jessica Tarlov: We have big spenders now on both sides of the aisle. President Trump is dedicated to an infrastructure bill and I think that democrats will sign onto this and this should be at the top of our list. We also have to mention Puerto Rico, who still doesn't have power down there. I know it's not part of the 50 contiguous, but those are American citizens that are migrating, in mass, to Florida.

NORTH KOREA, SOUTH KOREA TO MEET FOR TALKS TUESDAY AHEAD OF WINTER OLYMPICS

Gary Kaltbaum: There's 28, 501 reasons North Korea’s doing this. And we have 28,500 soldiers right there. We have one president that’s basically told this man, if he wants to keep breathing he needs to act correctly. I don't trust him as far as I can throw him. I think he's trying to put a fissure in-between the U.S. and South Korea. I don't think it will work.

Gerri Willis: A lot of people have forgotten that in 1987, North Korea bombed a Korean air flight killing everybody on board as a way of disrupting the Olympics in South Korea. There's reason to be concerned. I think we should open the door, but you have to be super careful with this, in my view.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: I think the president deserves credit for this small gesture of peace on the part of North Korea to South Korea. Believe me if they were acting more belligerently right now he'd get the blame. I think he deserves credit because the only thing that has changed is we have a president who is talking tough and following it up with action.

Jessica Tarlov: I think that if we have max sanctions on this country then they shouldn't be able to play with us, literally, at the Olympics.

FOX ON THE SPOT

Rachel Campos-Duffy: President Trump continues to deliver strong economy and gets rewarded in 2020 election

Jessica Tarlov: Many democrats will back down on demand for Dreamers to avoid government shutdown

Gerri Willis: Booming market gets small investors to finally jump back into stocks

Gary K: (GDX) gains 15 percent this year