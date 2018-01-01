White House response to protests in Iran

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report with Bret Baier," January 1, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

HASSAN ROUHANI, IRANIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): The government

will definitely not tolerate those groups who are after the destruction of

public properties or disrupting the public order or sparking riots in our

society. Our people will not tolerate it either.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-SOUTH CAROLINA: If I were President Trump I would

have a nationwide address pretty soon explaining why the Iranian nuclear

deal is a bad deal for the world, what a better deal would look like, and

urge Congress and the European allies to get a better deal with Iran before

it's too late.

You just can't tweet here. You have to lay out a plan.

EMANUEL: And of course, we are looking at the Iran protests that have

erupted in recent days. Let's bring in our panel, Tom Rogan, commentary

writer for the Washington Examiner, Mara Liasson, National Political

Correspondent of National Public Radio, and Mollie Hemingway, senior editor

at The Federalist. Ladies, gentleman, happy New Year. Mollie, your read

on the Iranian protests?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, THE FEDERALIST: It has just been quite dramatic to

follow this news over the last couple of days. I think it shows us that

contrary to what people have been saying about Iran being a regime that is

very unified or the country being unified and everybody is emboldened by

their shared hatred of Donald Trump that you actually have at least a large

contingent that is not pleased with Iran, they aren't pleased with their

foreign intervention, they are very upset with the corruption of the regime

and the bad economic effects of that. And so whether regime change is

likely is a huge question. I don't think it's likely but this is still a

dramatic turn of events.

EMANUEL: No surprise president Trump turned to Twitter to talk about the

protests that we are seeing. Let's take a look at that. "Iran is failing

at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama

administration. The great Iranian people have repressed for many years.

They are hungry for food and for freedom. Along with human rights the

wealth of Iran is being looted. Time for change." And not surprise former

ambassador Susan Rice said the Obama administration had a very different

view. She was tweeting how can Trump help Iran's protestors -- be quiet.

Mara, you've covered both administrations. Your thoughts on what we've

seeing?

MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO: President Obama was more retrained

than President Trump because his administration believed that if he showed

too much support are in the protestors it would back fire and the regime

would paint them as an American puppet movement. Donald Trump doesn't feel

that way. He is going out much stronger in favor of them. But as Lindsey

Graham says, you have got to have a strategy. Does this mean he should re-

impose sanctions on Iran? Remember he decertified the deal but he didn't,

and Congress hasn't at least re-imposed sanctions. So what does he do

next, that's the big question, how does he support these protests, because

there have been protests in the past during the Obama administration and

they didn't go anywhere.

EMANUEL: Tom, your thoughts on what does he do next?

TOM ROGAN, COLUMNIST, NATIONAL REVIEW: I think the most obvious thing he

can do is to try as much as possible to keep W-Fi networks in operation.

The Iranians are really putting bigger steps in shutting citywide. The

U.S. has the capability to provide some measure of relief there.

At the same time, I think there is an opportunity in the portfolio of the

Iran nuclear to make the case to the Europeans to embarrass them on the

international human rights concerns which they talk a lot about and say,

listen, the nature of this regime, why don't we go back to the drawing

board as they are trying to do at the moment in getting ballistic missile

counterpoints into the deal, more vigorous inspections of military sites.

Why don't we restructure this so that there is more of a moral concern

about where the sanctions relief money goes, that it doesn't go to Lebanese

Hezbollah and missiles into Riyadh, but it might go to a private, European

or American company and to private-public partnership with an Iran company

that isn't linked to the Revolutionary Guard.

That's very in the weeds, but there are functional opportunities here. And

I think Trump quite frankly is right to make that case on Twitter, the

moral case, food and freedom, because there is a lot of arrogance from the

Obama people saying we have to stay quiet. We are so important, Obama's

words. This is a domestic Iranian thing but will flow on the merits of

public --

HEMINGWAY: Remembering too that the Obama administration wasn't just quiet

because they thought it would be helpful to the protestors. In fact they

didn't want to be helpful the protestors. Everything subverted to the

overarching Obama administration goal of getting that Iran nuclear deal,

and that included, as we learned in recent days, not investigating the

Hezbollah operations fully where they delivered million dollars of cocaine

to Europe and the United States. But everything, because the Obama

administration believed that the mullahs were going to be in power for a

long time and they placed their bets with them. And they find this moment

probably very embarrassing because this type of unrest is contrary to the

narrative that they have sold and that has been carried by a lot of media

outlets, too.

EMANUEL: No surprise Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a strong

opinion about what's going on the streets of Iran. Let's take a listen to

this.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER: This regime tries desperately

to sow hate between us. But they won't succeed. And when this regime

finally falls, and one day it will, Iranians and Israelis will be great

friends once again. I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest

for freedom.

EMANUEL: Mara, obviously for the Israelis the best possible scenario would

be something, dumping the regime in Iran to avoid a military conflict.

LIASSON: Sure. But the question again is what is the best thing that

Israel and the United States can do to make that happen? Donald Trump was

very clear in that tweet he wanted regime change. Time for change. So

what can the U.S. and the Israelis do to make sure that happens? We have

been for regime change for a very long time. There have been protests in

the past, and we have not gotten what we wanted.

ROGAN: I think it would be crazy to talk about going to war with Iran to

try and use a secondary front with the protestors, but that basic

demographic level, Netanyahu is right, whatever Israeli political interests

are in the sense that you have a very young, angry population who has not

seen the dividends of the promise, and the narrative of the Islamic

Republic is one of liberation and shared sacrifice and a kind of nice

socialist utopia, and the reality on the ground is suffering.

And again, I think that is something the United States and the economic

level to reform things so that money flows to people on the ground. The

big problem is ultimately the regime will collapse because the hardliners,

Khamenei, the IOTC, their doctrine is a mission from God. They will not

yield. And it will take a flip in the security forces, and at some point

that will happen.

HEMINGWAY: And calling out evil and unjust regimes is actually an OK

things to do. People mocked President Reagan when he called the Soviet

Union an evil empire. But this is particularly when it aligns with your

nation's interests, and in this case Iran is the number one sponsor of

state terror. It's a nuclear. They're causing all sorts of problems in

the region. So it's OK to call them out.

