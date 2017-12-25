President Trump vs. the FBI

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," December 25, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEN. BEN CARDIN, D-MARYLAND: I think it is critically important that we

respect the independence of the Department of Justice and the FBI. No one

is above the law. Let Mr. Mueller do his investigation without

interference from the president.

MARC SHORT, WHITE HOUSE LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS DIRECTOR: We put all of our

faith and confidence in the Department of Justice and the FBI knowing there

should be no bias there. He is making the point that we need to make sure

there is no bias.

REP. JERROLD NADLER, D-N.Y.: The essence of police work, the essence

of our executive branch is you can have private opinions and do your work

unbiased. If you want to say that there was something wrong with the

investigation by Mr. Mueller and others, you are entitled to say that, but

you have to show some evidence of bias at work.

DOUG MCKELWAY: While many of you are busy with perhaps some last-minute

shopping or picking up relatives at the airport or wrapping presents, the

president was busy tweeting right up until Christmas Eve on the what he

believes is a compromised FBI investigation.

Let's take a look at the series of tweets that the president issued on

those days. First of all, "How can FBI Director Andrew McCabe, the man in

charge, along with leaking James Comey of the phony Hillary Clinton

investigation, including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails, be given

$700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton puppets during the investigation?"

And another here, "FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to

retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!" "And another, "Wow, FBI

lawyer James Baker reassigned according to Fox News." And lastly, "Fox

News, FBI's Andrew McCabe, quote, "in addition to his wife getting all of

this money from M, (Clinton puppet)," Terry McAuliffe he's referring to

there, "he was using allegedly his FBI official email account to promote

her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who

were investigating Hillary Clinton."

Let's bring in our panel now, Daniel Halper, contributing editor to "The

Washington Free Beacon," Charles Lane, opinion writer for the "Washington

Post," and Tom Rogan, commentary writer for "The Washington Examiner."

Chuck, let's start with you. A lot of people say it is not wise to be

tweeting this when you are under investigation.

CHARLES LANE, OPINION WRITER, WASHINGTON POST: It isn't, although I

would say it's especially unwise because of the tone it sets, I am sounding

like a broken record, for the president of the United States. It's not the

kind of language a president uses in general, much less when discussing a

criminal investigation.

The bigger problem here, and I think it was foreseeable, there is no

authority in America given our polarized politics, given how partisan

everyone is about everything, there is no authority in America who is going

to be generally accepted as capable of doing an objective job on this

matter. Mueller seemed to be the closest thing we had and he came in with

a lot of support even from Republicans. And now that seems to be going

away in part because there is such a strong effort to discredit him on the

one hand from Republicans, and also, I regret to say, unwisely, some of the

people working for him were saying things privately that suggests they have

an animus against President Trump.

MCKELWAY: Indeed. Daniel, that seems to be the case there, and this goes

beyond, in many of these examples that we have seen, beyond mere political

leanings into political activism of an extreme sort.

DANIEL HALPER, WASHINGTON FREE BEACON: There is clearly evidence of

that. We have text messages, we have relationships. There is insight into

that. And there seems to me to be three possibilities here. There is

either rank corruption within the FBI, which some are suggesting, or at

least some sort of ineptness. There's a -- either the president is trying

to work the refs, or there's some combination of the two. And it seems to

me that's the most likely outcome, rather. There are people who aren't

acting appropriately, and yet the president who himself is under

investigation via the special counsel is not focusing on himself per se but

plenty of people around him, and he's clearly concerned that it will touch

him, is clearly trying to work it in a way that may sour the outcome or may

help the outcome in this case.

MCKELWAY: And Tom Rogan, just an example of the dangers of this kind of

tweet, I'm going to read this tweet from Ted Lieu who said "@POTUS has

tweeted quite a bit about career FBI official Andrew McCabe who could be

called as a witness against Trump in an obstruction of justice case.

Trump's twitter feed is the gift that keeps on giving. Merry Christmas

Robert Mueller."

TOM ROGAN, COLUMNIST, NATIONAL REVIEW: I don't think obstruction of

justice is going to do anything bad for the president. I think if it comes

to it, it will be in the position of Russian funny money and links to the

Trump organization.

But I do think on this issue there clearly have been mistakes, and Deputy

Director McCabe in hindsight probably should have recused himself in terms

of that connection point, in terms of money and politics. I suspect the

reason now that he seems to be stepping down is to try to insulate his

organization from the pressure. But I think that there's a good point that

the president of the United States, the exceptionalism of American

democracy right back to the founders is the credible independence of the

judiciary and the coequal branches of the government. The president is the

chief executive of the United States. As someone who lives in his own

power and confidence, he does no service to the nation that should be

serving or to his own personal credibility as a leader by being quite so

visceral and quite so broad-based in his criticisms of this agency.

MCKELWAY: How compromised is the investigation given this political

activism? Impeachment, should it come to it, is an innately political

thing. Is there any recourse that the course could have in an impeachment

investigation?

LANE: Well, look, the founders of the country never envisioned prosecution

and investigation by this kind of organization of the president. They

thought wrongdoing by the president would be taken care of in Congress

through the means of impeachment. We're a long way from that.

I think the threat to our democracy, if there is one in all of this, there

are many, one that worries me a lot is the shear politicization of this

semi-clandestine national investigative police that we have called the FBI.

The bane of every society in the 20th century has been a partisan secret

police or a partisan national police force. That's what has brought down,

destroyed democracy in many countries. And we are dangerously, I think

dangerously near a situation where all partisanship of all kinds is

starting to creep into the FBI and organizations like that.

MCKELWAY: And before we leave this segment, I just want to alert that the

president has tweeted again in the last few moments. "I hope everyone," he

says, "is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it's back to work in

order to make America great again which is happening faster than anyone

anticipated!" This evening, the Trumps are providing hundreds of Christmas

meals to the Secret Service, the White House military office, and Palm

Beach sheriff's deputies.

