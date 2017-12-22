Trump ends 2017 on high note: What will 2018 bring?

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," December 22, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I am Dana Perino along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Jesse Waters and Tom Shillue. It's 5:00 in New York City. And this is "The Five." President Trump finished out his first year at the White House today, putting pen to paper to seal his first big legislative victory. Tax cuts for Americans. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The bottom line is this is the biggest tax cuts reform in the history of our country. This is bigger than actually President Reagan's many years ago. I am very honored by it. It's going to be a tremendous thing for the American people.

This is a little picture of it. It fits nicely in the box. I said take it out of the box because people have to see. And all of this -- everything in here is really tremendous things for businesses, for people, for the middle-class, for workers. Corporations are literally going wild over this. I think even beyond my expectations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: He called out Democrats again for opposing the bill but he didn't project optimism that both sides will work together again in the new year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think the Democrats will really regret. The Democrats already regret it. You know, they have their typical thing. It's for the rich. They know that's not true. And they have been called out on it by the media actually.

But the Democrats very much regret it. They wanted to be a part of it. It just doesn't work out. But I really do believe and I said on social media today, I really do believe we're going to have a lot of bipartisan work done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: The president is now in Florida where he will spend Christmas break. Kimberly, I'll go to you first. They certainly ended the year on the high note.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Yes, absolutely. And you can tell he feels very happy about it. He was almost quite sweet about the press. He is like --

PERINO: He gave them the pens and everything --

GUILFOYLE: Exactly. Little gifts, partying gifts for an awesome--

PERINO: And he loves the crew guys.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, and I thought it was very positive because he really wanted to get this done. I think he feels like, OK, we've got like you know, four tires on the car now. Like, we know how to drive. We are pointing in the right direction.

We know how to work cooperatively together in terms of, you know, a variety of different constituents within the Republican Party. And I think he feels like he is kind of coasting now, headed in the right direction and he might be able to get some of the other things done that he wanted. I mean besides, you know, tax reform, he is obviously very bold by immigration. He's got good economy numbers and then of course, I think he do fantastic--

PERINO: And he has, Jesse, a better relationship now with the leaders on the Hill.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: McConnell and Ryan. He didn't have -- he could not spend enough time talking about how good they are.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yes, no one saw that coming. A couple of months back, they asked Mitch McConnell if he likes the president's tweeting, and he goes, this week, I just started to like it because he said a very fun and nice things about. I mean, you get tax cuts, you get judges, you have ISIS and the economy is roaring. And you know, it's been a great year.

And now all these companies are giving $1,000 bonus checks to their employees - a bunch of them. You have Wells Fargo raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and Boeing is going to invest $300 million in the employees, so that's good. But there is obviously a huge risk going into the mid- terms.

And Speaker Nancy Pelosi should send chills up the president's spine. The House I think is a real risk. And they have to spend a lot of money. But you know what, Republicans have a lot of money. They raised $10 million on October, $42 million cash on hand. The DNC only has $5 million cash on hand. So they are in a lot of trouble. If they think it's going to be a wave with that money? It's going to be a trickle.

PERINO: But President Trump wants to prove you don't need to spend the most money in order to win. But do you think that you agree with him that the Democrats already regretting their vote on tax reform?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: No, that's more, you know, Trump talk and Trump boasting in the Trump bubble. I mean, he just has no idea what is going on, if it incredible because even today, you know, when he had people coming in and he is talking to people who were formerly aids like Corey Lewandowski and Reince Priebus and they are telling him quite plainly that 2018 looks like it's going to be not just a wave but a tidal wave and he has to watch out.

So he is talking about re-jiggering people inside the White House to better preparing himself. And the question is, who will he bring in? And what changes will be made because we have got a number of people including Dina Powell, for example, leaving the White House -- people walking out. The question is, who stays and what do they do to try to gird themselves? But I think with regard to the tax plan, I mean all he has to do is look at the polls.

PERINO: Well I think that though -- I think that he has an advantage time. And that it's not the RNC necessarily that needs to spend the money. But you have other entities willing to help to go out and sell tax reform because their job isn't done. They have to go out and remind people over and over again that this is a good thing and they are hoping that the economics will bear out and that those poll numbers start to change.

TOM SHILLUE, GUEST CO-HOST: Yes. And I think the average American when they start to see the tax cuts, I think it's going to resonate with them. And I don't think this tax cuts for the rich is going to work. I think that this Donald Trump behind the desk, just winging it with the reporters, this is the approach. If I was his communication director, I would say, you've got to do everything this way. There is rally --

PERINO: You don't like in front of the helicopter where you can't hear him?

SHILLUE: He tries different things. So you got the rally Trump, the base loves rally Trump. The establishment loves teleprompter Trump. They want him to be on the -- you know, they want them to be --

PERINO: Scripted?

SHILLUE: -- scripted. This unscripted --

PERINO: I don't think you are right on that.

SHILLUE: I think this is the way to go --

PERINO: I think you are wrong! I think you are wrong.

SHILLUE: You don't call me --

PERINO: I am trying to be like somebody on The Five.

SHILLUE: Do you know who calls this day?

(LAUGHTER)

SHILLUE: My father-in-law called me.

PERINO: How interesting.

SHILLUE: My father-in-law called me and he said, did you watch President Trump? My father is a great American. Tell him over there. He is watching -- truck driver and teamster. He watched Trump today and he was very impressed with him. And I think the average American, they like to see this laid-back --

PERINO: Well, it looks you're in-charge when you're able to just rift a little bit like that.

SHILLUE: Yes.

PERINO: Kimberly, he did take a few questions from the press.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Yes. But he is just very comfortable on his own skin. He loves it. He thinks it's magnificent. He really enjoys being Donald Trump. He enjoys being President Trump, the deal maker. He likes to be able to give people compliments and love them. You know, that's why he was happy today. He gave McConnell some compliments. Sprinkles him shiver, a little love sandwich on Paul Ryan. That's fun. He is happy when he is the giving tree.

WILLIAMS: If he was so comfortable, he would have a press conference.

GUILFOYLE: Oh my goodness.

WILLIAMS: He didn't have a press conference. And he is still worried in fact that there is so much going on that people would actually ask him tough questions and they be get him off of that relaxing times--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: The president I think when he was running for president did every single interview that he every possibly could. So he is not afraid and he relishes sometimes going out there and man handling the press.

The concern was instead of asking legitimate questions about policy, they were going to ask him ridiculous questions that were going to get him off topic about Russia. And I don't think they want him to send him to Mar-a- Lago in a bad mood.

WILLIAMS: Right but I don't think that was the issue, Jesse.

GUILFOYLE: No.

WILLIAMS: I think the issue was, if you start saying to people, hey, how come so much of this goes to the rich and you have promise us a popular candidate that you are going to work out something for Mr. and Mrs. average America--

WATTERS: He is going to have to sell the plan.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He went like this which was funny but he will have to sell the plan. I think that was --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Omarosa? No, no, no.

WATTERS: So we don't have Omarosa. We're going to have to have someone in there on like you said, sell the plan.

WILLIAMS: That's part of what they were complaining about today. He doesn't have a successful public liaison office. But he -- I mean this is a difficult thing to sell because it's so contradictory that even when you do party, politics is a sport, you know, with Republicans over here and Democrats over here. What you are Republicans are saying and independents, especially, tax plan stinks.

WATTERS: Every payday I would get out there and I would say, look at your paycheck. If it's direct deposit, go on line and look at it. You are welcome and there is more where that came from.

WILLIAMS: Look at growing income in quality, look at past bills that allowed the rich to structure their income so that they don't have to pay the same tax rate as working people. This is an outrage.

WATTERS: If you want to pay more taxes, check that box? You can do that on you return.

WILLIAMS: What are you talking about? Nobody wants to pay more taxes.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The idea is that he promised that working class, middle-class people were going to get the lion's share of this. Instead, now he says the real benefit of this plan was reducing tax rates on corporations, Jesse.

WATTERS: And what did the corporations do? They showered their workers with $1,000 bonuses.

WILLIAMS: Where is this? I'm waiting to see it.

GUILFOYLE: On Twitter.

WATTERS: Look at AT&T, look at Comcast.

WILLIAMS: You see a few companies and you say that's the rule?

WATTERS: A 100,000 workers at Comcast get a $1,000 bonus check. That's pretty good.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Get out of here. I am off work, by the way. My son is there. So I hope he says, your dad is right.

WATTERS: Buy your dad a present.

PERINO: Kimberly, they did have this meeting with the president about 2018. And apparently, it's high stakes because you want to be able to try to defy the odds. And it usually a president loses seats in the first mid- term. That is a normal thing. They just don't have that many seats.

And one of the guys that was talking to me today said that the 12 Republicans who voted against tax reform, because their constituents are so mad that their taxes are going up, that those seats are vulnerable. And if you win, those 12, you are halfway to taking back the majority.

GUILFOYLE: You're absolutely right. I mean it's risky business, you know? And that's why it was so important and pivotal but maybe those constituents should have thought about that, in terms of supporting, you know, the tax bill, which really is quite, you know, appealing.

PERINO: But they didn't support it because their constituents didn't like it.

GUILFOYLE: Right. Well, but nevertheless now, let's see if they are able to then get, you know, reelected. I don't know. We will see what happens. But the problem is, there is not enough padding. There is not enough kind of room there to be able to give up few seats here and there because it's already too close of a margin.

However, let's see how this does at the beginning of the year, what else he is be able to accomplish that can help take it into the mid-term election to give them some positive momentum. And the other thing is, don't forget, you know, the campaigner. The campaigner and chief, and that Donald Trump is very good at getting out there and really boosting enthusiasm, and turnout. And I am sure he is going to do that.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Hey, the Democrats will work with me when it comes to infrastructure. And I immediately thought, but, Mr. President, where is the money? Because what you have done here is you created this huge deficit, right? And there is no added revenue. So Democrats will say, but, Mr. President, unless you change your tax plan to provide the money, how --

SHILLUE: There he goes raising taxes again.

PERINO: They are the ones floating the gas tax.

SHILLUE: Well, look, also, losing a couple of seats doesn't necessarily is bad for a presidency. It worked wonders for Bill Clinton's career because he lost a lot of seat. Remember the contract with America?

(LAUGHTER)

SHILLUE: I didn't say it.

PERINO: Well, it is just what happened. Then they could run on welfare reform and other things. They benefited from Republican ideas.

SHILLUE: Yes, but don't you agree sometimes that losing seats changes the presidency but it's not necessarily bad for a president's reelection prospects.

WATTERS: Well, if they bring in Chuck and Nancy, then maybe he could make a deal in triangular like in August and September. I looked at the map, the Democrats in the Senate, they are defending 26 seats.

WILLIAMS: Twenty-four.

WATTERS: Twenty-four or 26. And the Republicans are only defending like four or five. And it looks like the most vulnerable Republicans, Jeff Flake. The next most vulnerable -- they are all Democrats. So I think if the president goes to Montana or South Dakota -- excuse me, North Dakota and does some rallies and throws a lot of cash out tough--

PERINO: Well, here is the thing, like in North Dakota the Republicans don't have a candidate yet.

WATTERS: That's the other thing. And you don't want to nominate a candidate like Roy Moore that's going to flame out.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Jesse, you better move.

WATTERS: How long do I have?

PERINO: I mean even Steve Bannon apparently is trying to primary John Barrasso, the senator from Wyoming. That's not a good idea.

WILLIAMS: So, there I mean, now that's -- you guys have to deal with but you still have the solver war raging inside the party and Bannon is still a player.

PERINO: I actually think that -- and that's why I disagree. That's why I don't think that -- I don't think that the Republicans want him just to be scripted. I think what they wanted is for him to work cooperative with them in order to help get his agenda pass which is what happened on tax reform.

And Paul Ryan said, we learned the lesson on health care reform and the things that we didn't go well. What happens this time is when we have the president as the head coach and he brings everyone in the locker room. He was like, OK, you guys -- you guys go out on the field, you work out the details and we're going to come back here and huddle, and then we're going to sign this bill and then like take it across the goal line.

WATTERS: Goal line. You got that. I am so proud of you.

PERINO: It was like being on a high wire without a net doing a sports metaphor there. But I think I nailed it.

WILLIAMS: I think you spiked it.

PERINO: All right, we will move on. Comedian Dave Chappelle takes aim at Trump supporters in a new TV special. See it when The Five returns.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: It sure a favorite pass time for many on the left to mock President Trump and his supporters. It's a daily occurrence on CNN and here's one of the latest attacks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVE CHAPPELLE, AMERICAN STAND-UP COMEDIAN: Let's remember, President Trump isn't the only president who said merry Christmas. President Obama and the first lady Michelle Obama, said it many, many times. Does he looked to his base because no one ever stopped saying Merry Christmas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Then the comedy world. You know, what is really deplorable. It isn't the Trump voters but it's this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHAPPELLE: I never had a problem with white people ever in my life. But full disclosure, the poor whites are my least favorite. Donald Trump is going to go to Washington and he's going to fight for us. I am standing here thinking you dumb (BLEEP).

(LAUGHTER)

CHAPPELLE: You are poor! He is fighting for me.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Dana, you are like, did they laugh at that? Not like a lot, you know, uproariously but nonetheless he got some chuckles.

PERINO: Is that funny, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I thought it was very funny. It's edgy. You know, what I mean, that's what comedians do these days, I think--

PERINO: Like a razor blade.

WILLIAMS: What they do is -- I mean from Chris Rock to Dave Chappelle, the best comedians it's like cutting open a vein. And what he is saying here is, that he is a rich man. They should pass. I think this guy paid 60 million bucks by somebody to do three comedies especial, so he is beyond rich and he is saying, hey this Trump tax deal benefits him.

GUILFOYLE: Then he should like you.

WILLIAMS: That's what he said. He said, you know, what--

PERINO: Oh, he is fighting for me.

GUILFOYLE: He is saying, I am a rich guy.

PERINO: Oh, I get it now.

(CROSSTALK)

SHILLUE: Juan, you make a good observation. Dave Chappelle --

PERINO: The comedy guy.

SHILLUE: Well, not the clip that we play. And he is a brilliant comedian. Obviously he is a liberal comedian. But he said on Saturday Night Live, he said, I want to give President Trump a shot and the lefts came down on him.

WILLIAMS: Absolutely.

SHILLUE: So, he doesn't always play it -- he calls it as he sees it but there was a part of the monologue where he says that he hangs around with rich people now because he is rich. And he said rich white people look down on, you know, poor white people.

But the thing is, one observation he issue have made. The only rich people he hangs around with are rich liberals. What he means and he doesn't realize, is that rich liberals look down on poor white people. That he should have added.

WILLIAMS: Why do you think it is only liberals?

SHILLUE: Because the only rich people that Dave Chappelle hang out are rich, white liberals. I know that.

WILLIAMS: You think so?

SHILLUE: Yes. He is in show business. That's the key.

GUILFOYLE: How do you say? Do you hang out with him?

SHILLUE: They do look down on white people, rich white liberal.

GUILFOYLE: See the way he said that? He wants to stay it one more time.

WILLIAMS: So, I guess, you hang out with?

SHILLUE: I hang out with the people.

(LAUGHING)

GUILFOYLE: Hey, Jess, what about the Don Lemon comment?

WATTERS: Listen, as someone that's been on the frontlines --

(LAUGHING)

WATTERS: There is a war on Christmas and the workers use one. I remember we used to go, schools used to ban candy canes, he used to say happy holidays, they call them holiday trees, they call them winter solstice vacation. I was there. I saw it! I was there. I confronted people. So it did happen.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I had shrapnel wound. And I remember also President Obama for eight year on all of his cards that he sent out, never said Merry Christmas. All he said happy holidays. The Trump Christmas card now says Merry Christmas. But you know what, everything is racist. I mean the list of all the things the left if called racist. Math is racist. The electoral college, canoes are racist, trucks, nursery rhymes, brown bread lunch is, white meat, and praising the founding fathers. Those are just a small list of things the left has called racist. I googled it and it's very easy to find.

WILLIAMS: Really?

GUILFOYLE: Even, Jesse, found it.

WATTERS: Even I am impressed.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: The canoe thing, I don't get it.

WATTERS: Neither do I.

WILLIAMS: I don't get much of this list but I am interested in what, Jesse, has to say. But wait a second, you mean to say that --

GUILFOYLE: He is the Christmas warrior.

WILLIAMS: First of all, Jesse, as a Christian, I have to tell you, I have been a Christian for a long time in this country. Nobody bothers me. I don't have any problem.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I was fighting for you and you didn't even know it.

WILLIAMS: I so appreciate it. Merry Christmas.

WATTERS: And then they send people like us off to war to do the dirty work.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: You get to seat back.

WILLIAMS: Thank you for your service.

GUILFOYLE: Winter solstice and all.

WILLIAMS: But I will say this, I think that in fact just as, Jesse Watters, went to war -- over the war on Christmas, I think Donald Trump thinks he can talk to, Jesse, when he says Merry Christmas. And, Jesse, gets --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The people who think there is a war on Christmas which is part of his base.

WATTERS: I think that has to do with religion, not race. Do dog owners use dog whistles?

SHILLUE: Not anymore.

PERINO: Well, actually, my previous dog, Henry -- yes, I had a whistle because I can't do it well myself. So I have a little whistle and it was like a coach's whistle. And it was almost kind of broken but he would come running if I blew it.

GUILFOYLE: They have these little tiny whistles--

PERINO: Yes, they work very well.

GUILFOYLE: -- to stop barking or for bad behavior, or whatever.

PERINO: If you're training a dog?

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: Are you getting a dog?

SHILLUE: No, no!

PERINO: Your kids are getting a dog?

(LAUGHTER)

SHILLUE: That was cruel of, Dana.

GUILFOYLE: But don't they want a dog?

PERINO: You are the best dad ever.

SHILLUE: I live in an apartment.

GUILFOYLE: You make enough money.

WILLIAMS: What about a pony, Tom?

(LAUGHING)

GUILFOYLE: So mean spirited.

SHILLUE: Dog whistling to my children.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: War on dogs. OK. Well, a closely watch nail biting political race in Virginia is going to decided soon and you might be very surprised to learn how, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: We have a big crowd outside tonight. In America most political races are settled by the voters. But when there is a tie, some are actually settled by coin tosses, picking names from a hat or drawing straws. It's almost 2018 but that's what's going to happen in Virginia next week when election officials decide a House race by picking names out of a bowl. Tom, what do you think of this?

SHILLUE: I think it's a good idea. I think it's a little fun to things, you know, a matter of chance. Maybe in the modern era, perhaps -- you know, the Hamilton era, we could have duels. I think a duel would be a great way. Dana is disapproving. I don't mean a real -- I mean like Hamilton, like a rap battle.

PERINO: Oh, a rap battle? OK.

SHILLUE: Yes, like they do in Hamilton.

PERINO: Can you do one?

WATTERS: The two white politicians from Virginia you want to see rap?

SHILLUE: Yes, why not?

WATTERS: Which one is the Republican? The guy or the girl?

PERINO: The guy.

SHILLUE: He is going to lose. He would lose the rap battle. Forget what I said.

WATTERS: That's the dumbest thing I have ever heard, but I love it. I am excited about it.

WILLIAMS: You love it?

WATTERS: I love it. I am very excited. I want to there be for it.

WILLIAMS: What?

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Are you going to go there?

WATTERS: It is exciting.

WILLIAMS: Exciting?

WATTERS: The whole state hangs in the balance, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, actually, let's just explains to the viewers that in fact, Jesse, is exactly right that. Control of the House of Delegates in the State of Virginia is currently 50-49 Republicans. And that if the Democrat wins, you will have a tie and you will have a Democratic governor coming in.

WATTERS: To break the tie.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: I also think it opens it up for cheating because I could easily manipulate drawing a name out of a hat.

WILLIAMS: You could?

WATTERS: I think I would do a coin toss and say, that's a little more fair. I mean you can cheat. Who is drawing the name?

GUILFOYLE: Only if you set the time --

PERINO: What if a robot chooses a name?

WATTERS: The robot?

PERINO: If a robot --

WILLIAMS: I couldn't trust it.

WATTERS: They could hack the robot.

SHILLUE: Tug-of-war!

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: I actually love tug-of-war.

PERINO: I hate it.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I ask question for all of you but first let me give you some information. In Idaho they had coin tosses. In Nevada cards, they have had cards and the high card wins.

WATTERS: It's cool in Nevada.

GUILFOYLE: That's in Nevada, I mean, it's so cool.

WILLIAMS: And in Montana, what they do is, you reach into a jar full of quarters. You pick out a quarter and the quarter with the highest date on it wins.

WATTERS: I love that.

WILLIAMS: So, now, for The Five, how would you settle this election? I begin with my friend, Merry Christmas to you.

GUILFOYLE: Merry Christmas, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Kimberly, how would you settle this?

GUILFOYLE: Let's leave it there.

WILLIAMS: No. No, I want you to settle this.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. I actually a big fan of arm wrestling.

WILLIAMS: But one is a guy and one is a girl.

WATTERS: So what, Juan? So what?

GUILFOYLE: Again, I am a big fan of arm wrestling. I could beat a lot of men.

PERINO: Thank you for saying that.

WATTERS: I'm a guy, so I would agree. I like that idea.

WILLIAMS: What do you think?

WATTERS: I like the coin toss. Straight up coin toss and settle it that way, and this is going to show you, every vote counts.

WILLIAMS: That's right.

WATTERS: Every vote counts.

WILLIAMS: What happens if it's like the NFL and the coin lands on the edge?

WATTERS: Oh, then you re-flip.

WILLIAMS: All right. Now, the lady who is the epitome of fairness, Dana Perino.

PERINO: I don't know. I think I do a horse race.

WILLIAMS: A horse race? In Virginia that's appropriate.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Yes, so in Virginia, so like each one get to choose a horse. And then, there's a race. And whoever wins, wins.

WILLIAMS: By the way, one suggestion in Virginia was an oyster shucking contest.

PERINO: Oh, I would not that.

GUILFOYLE: No, I rather have the oyster eating contest and win for sure or kiss the pig contest.

PERINO: She's good at that.

WILLIAMS: All right, Tom.

GUILFOYLE: You know, like a real thing is a real thing.

WILLIAMS: Tom, very quick.

SHILLUE: Yes, the jellybeans. You know, the jar of jellybean, guess the number. That's a good, I would love that one.

PERINO: Are you any good at it?

SHILLUE: I am great at guess the jellybeans.

PERINO: No way.

SHILLUE: Yes.

PERINO: We should do that sometime.

SHILLUE: Yes, I'll beat you all.

(Inaudible)

SHILLUE: You pick the jar.

GUILFOYLE: I could eat the jellybean, but you might be able to guess the number.

WILLIAMS: My gosh, how about guess my weight. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, folks. I mean, you saw the (inaudible) ahead. Have a holiday spirit ends the drive, the competitive spirit among all of us, especially the guys. We'll be right back.

GUILFOYLE: What do you weigh?

WILLIAMS: 180.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Remember this classic scene from Christmas vacation?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(Inaudible)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Honey, I think I know what's wrong.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't believe this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What is all the yelling about? What is going on here?

(Inaudible)

UNIDENTIFIED SPEAKERS: Hallelujah. Hallelujah. Hallelujah.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Clark Griswold practically blinding the neighborhood with all the lights on his home. And it's not just happening in the movies. A new study reveals how competitive Americans are about the holidays.

One in five decorate their home to try outshine others on their block, 69 percent raised their game for the holidays this year, putting up more lights than last year, getting bigger trees and breaking out new decorations. So this is keeping up with the Joneses phenomenon. You get competitive with the lights around Christmas.

SHILLUE: I do not get competitive. But like I said, I live in an apartment which is why we -- I discourage the pets. But we don't even have. We have a tiny little Christmas tree So I don't do a lot of decorating, but I like this.

I like the competitive spirit. We also noticed in the statistics, it's guys. Guys are much competitive than women, that makes a lot of sense to me. But I like it, I think it's great. It's in the holiday spirit.

WATTERS: But women get competitive too, Kimberly. It's, you know, "What did your husband get you for Christmas? My husband got me this". You guys do the same thing.

GUILFOYLE: But Juan. You know, but I mean, women are competitive too anyway too, right? We like to play sports. I grew up playing, you know --

SHILLUE: Women in sports? What are you talking about?

GUILFOYLE: OK, anyway. It's like a weird thing today. Women don't arm wrestle. We're not competitive or whatever, but yes. But why not, right? Do you want to be able to compete and take that, I think, in a good way. It's like taking healthy, you know, pride and interest in yourself and what you're capable of doing and then your creativity, whether it's athletics or decorating doing things like that.

PERINO: I compete to give the better gift.

WATTERS: Yes, because you are a great gift giver.

PERINO: I can really pick them. I can really pick them. had a hard time but I didn't get one for my husband until today, but I nailed it.

WATTERS: You did.

GUILFOYLE: You're pretty good at gifts though, I think.

PERINO: Also, the interesting is, we have the Perino-McMahon annual scavenger hunt on Christmas Eve. It's a highly competitive event, and Dr. Jeff Shiver (ph) gets the van but I would be working on the riddles, because he has to participate this year.

WATTERS: How big is your tree, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Big enough, I don't know. What do you mean?

WATTERS: Your Christmas tree, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I didn't decorate it if that's what's you're ask -- is that you're after?

WATTERS: Oh I'm just --

WILLIAMS: I don't know how big it is. I don't know. I didn't measure it. But unless -- so what happens was, that the kids went out and got the tree.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: And I am here. And Delise decorated the tree with the kids.

PERINO: It's awesome. Do you show up and it's done.

WILLIAMS: Well, pretty much.

PERINO: Perfect.

WILLIAMS: You know, yes, I helped a little bit with some of the lugging and all of that. But to me, I find some of these people go overboard, like there's a house that I just love to go visit, check that already visited it.

In Washington, it's a house of a bishop and, man, it look like what Clark Griswold had done it, looks like it was luminous. The sky was lit from the reflection.

WATTERS: Right, the rich man had liberals that live in apartment building, they look down upon these roves in the suburbs with their Christmas lights on their houses?

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: Yes, they do, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Why do you think I am driving back?

PERINO: What's that street when you're on your way to LaGuardia Airport and there is that one street, that all of that -- there's like a row of town homes, I can somewhere, and it's off day, like they have a highly competitive thing every year.

SHILLUE: You've been to Queens, Dana?

PERINO: Well, yes, how else do you get to LaGuardia.

SHILLUE: I don't know.

PERINO: I've been to Queens.

WATTERS: What about you? Are you a Christmas light guy? I know you live in an apartment, but growing up?

SHILLUE: Yes, I love Christmas and also, I love artificial trees. I wrote in defensive artificial trees on the Fox News website, highly controversial.

PERINO: Relay a lot of comments.

SHILLUE: Yes, lot of people thought it, they call me a phony, everything else. I love a fake tree, I love seeing --

PERINO: Why? What you like being point?

SHILLUE: Because when I was a kid, we use to put the tree together as a family. And it was fun. Plus, I don't like those Christmas tree villages where you have to go in and haggle with the guy. And, you know, it's a big embarrassment for the dad. And then, they tied on the tree for, you know, putting the thing on the roof of the car. It's a pain.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Yes. You just tip the guy to put it up there and tie it.

WILLIAMS: I think Tom is a conservationist.

SHILLUE: Oh, that's an insult, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Is it? But around here, it know it would be. Let me guess, there you go, so I'm the opposite of all of this. I'm a guy who gave my wife trouble because she wanted to decorate the outside of the house. And I said, why are you doing this? It's going to call attention to us.

WATTERS: Yes, you want to remain low profile?

WILLIAMS: That's what I feel, because I grew up in an apartment as a poor kid, and I just -- I think if you do that, you just cost some -- but I like the idea that some people go to extremes.

WATTERS: I will admit one thing. I do judge people by the thickness of the stock on the Christmas card.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: You know what I'm talking about?

PERINO: Oh absolutely.

WATTERS: If it's really thick stock, they spend a lot of cash on that.

GUILFOYLE: Then you tell it six times.

WATTERS: All right. Friday on the other side of the break, don't miss it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

SHILLUE: It's Friday, you know the drill, even if I know. Facebook Friday begins right now. OK. I thought there would be a burst or something like that.

OK, here we go. Question from Cheryl H. If you starred in a movie, what would it be and which character would you play? Oh, Kimberly, you want to answer this one.

GUILFOYLE: What character I would play in what motive.

SHILLUE: If you were in a movie --

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

SHILLUE: -- starring in a movie, what would you be? What movie would it be?

GUILFOYLE: Bad Boys. I really like that movie. So it'd rather -- maybe must be, I'd rather be the Will Smith or the Martin Lawrence character.

WILLIAMS: A female versus of Bad Boys.

GUILFOYLE: Again, we are doing all of these things, Juan, to educate you that women can be in movie like that too.

WILLIAMS: You're an action hero.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

SHILLUE: Wow, that's cool.

GUILFOYLE: And I felt like that as a movie star.

SHILLUE: Jesse, you want in on this. I can see you're thinking, you've been thinking what movie.

WATTERS: The first thing I thought of was Arnold Schwarzenegger from "Commando." But I mean that's just so obvious, maybe something to expand my range. Maybe like a romantically, there is some, maybe a deep thinking type of role. Something along those lines, people may not expect.

SHILLUE: That jump from you, Jesse?

WATTERS: I don't know. Shillue, leave me alone.

SHILLUE: Dana, what do you think? A Classic.

PERINO: Well, I like to think of a Laura Ingalls "Wilder" or like, some sort of like "Little House on the Prairie" thing, but then Melissa Francis will be like, "Oh, I did that."

SHILLUE: Oh yes, that's been --

PERINO: I can't do that. I don't know. I don't know. I don't think of myself ever being in a movie.

SHILLUE: Oh, like an old, like a classic old screw ball comedy like Katharine Hepburn. That would be yours.

PERINO: OK, fine. Name it. Bringing up baby, with you and your dog.

WILLIAMS: Do I get to answer?

SHILLUE: Yes, jump in. I didn't think you wanted to.

WILLIAMS: No, no, I'd be delighted.

SHILLUE: Mr. like, you know, don't decorate the house, I want to be in the house.

WILLIAMS: Yes, you think I was -- want to go home through the tonight, because I just reminded the point of descent here. Anyway, I think Clarice Starling in " Silence of the Lambs," was dealing with all of that. And she's solved the mystery. It think she's pretty cool.

WATTERS: You want to play a female lead?

WILLIAMS: Is that a problem?

WATTERS: No, just interesting one.

SHILLUE: Holy cow, this is a lot. We're like --

WILLIAMS: OK, OK. I will play John Wayne, how about that?

WATTERS: All right.

WILLIAMS: "Dirty Harry."

WATTERS: That's better one.

WILLIAMS: Is that better?

WATTERS: That's better.

WILLIAMS: OK. OK.

SHILLUE: I don't want to engage, that's what he wants to know. Question from Todd Y. What's the one thing you hate about being on TV? Jesse, nothing.

WATTERS: No, I like that. I don't like the makeup. I don't like the make up. It takes a long time for me so I don't like the whole makeup thing. and taking it off.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Is that why you wear it around all day?

WATTERS: Yes.

SHILLUE: Dana, you told me the fans, that's what you have about -- you said it during the break. I'm break.

PERINO: So mean.

SHILLUE: I got a --

PERINO: No, I didn't say that. That's when you were showing me the picture of the puppy you got your daughters for Christmas.

SHILLUE: Kimberly, one thing you hate?

GUILFOYLE: About Christmas?

SHILLUE: She wasn't paying attention all this time.

GUILFOYLE: No, I answered the question about two movies. Bad Boys will be Bad girls.

SHILLUE: And so, what do you hate about being on TV?

GUILFOYLE: Oh being on TV, not being able to check your e-mail while I'm asking the question?

GUILFOYLE: No, I would say I would hate -- I hate being -- about being -- not really anything per se. I think that holiday --

WATTERS: You have the free clothing, I know you do.

GUILFOYLE: Well, that's not free.

WATTERS: No, you know what I mean.

GUILFOYLE: It's the hard work that you earn it. I don't know that I really hate anything about being on TV except for maybe I think it's hard for families during the holidays when you work on a 24-hour news organization.

SHILLUE: Good answer, good answer.

GUILFOYLE: No, but it's true. That's the only hard part of it during the holidays.

SHILLUE: Juan?

WATTERS: I hope that I was free.

WILLIAMS: Hey, hey, these guys are the gift (inaudible).

WATTERS: I'm just saying.

GUILFOYLE: He wears that quite often, actually.

WILLIAMS: I like that tie. I like it a lot.

GUILFOYLE: Oh no one likes it?

WILLIAMS: In fact, somebody said to me that it comes from a museum. I was a museum, some artist designed it.

WATTERS: Definitely an artifact.

WILLIAMS: Hey, the only thing that's ever happen to me is like, I'm having an argument with a family member. And right in the middle of the argument somebody wants to say hello. And I have -- I want to say hello, I don't have any problem with that, but then my family member will be like what? You know, I'm talking to you.

PERINO: Wow.

SHILLUE: You choose the fan over the family?

WILLIAMS: I think it's -- well, it's that one moment for that person.

WATTERS: I know, but that wasn't one. I know how you feel.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Question from Bob J. What would you put in the time capsule to be opened 100 years from now, Dana? Hundred years, one century.

PERINO: Wow. Well, everything is going to be recorded already. Like it's all on the internet.

GUILFOYLE: I know, time capsules aren't in the internet.

PERINO: So it's not really a time capsule.

WATTERS: Come on Bob J.

PERINO: Yes, let's go to the next one.

SHILLUE: OK. What's your most despise TV commercial from Stand T? Jesse?

WATTERS: Despise TV commercial, anything that get stuck in your head. 1- 877P, I don't like that one. And I think that might be a rip off. We investigated that back in the day.

SHILLUE: Is that right?

WATTERS: Yes, that's fishy that whole thing. I don't think any kids were getting cars.

SHILLUE: Are they an advertiser, I don't want to start slandering our advertising.

WATTERS: Actually, you know what, probably a great operation. We're going to have the fact check that one.

SHILLUE: How about this, from Clyda C. Who is your best friend growing up and are you still in contact with them, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: OK. So my best friend growing up, I'm not in regular contact with, but I had a couple. There was like not just one but a bunch of girls that I went to kindergarten with.

SHILLUE: Couple of best buds.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

SHILLUE: Anybody, we're coming out anyone want to --

WILLIAMS: Yes, you know, my best friend actually just came to Thanksgiving dinner. Yes, it was terrific. And his son is now a Division 1 runner at Maryland. I'm like I would gone to see the kid race, he's terrific.

WATTERS: Nice.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Let's do the tease one more thing is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It's time now for one more thing before we begin our programming note, please set your DVRs for our Christmas special, it's on money. Somebody hear got the surprise of his life doing our secret Santa reveal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: What is it?

PERINO: Call back something --

WATTERS: Oh, you didn't do it, yes, I love you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Don't miss it, it's money at 5:00 p.m. OK, Jesse, it yours.

WATTERS: A great gift giver.

PERINO: Well, I had a little help on that one but yes I'm actually very good.

WATTERS: all right.

PERINO: OK. Jesse, it's you lucky day again. You're up first.

WATTERS: OK. So tonight, 10:00 p.m. I'm hosting the "Ingraham Angle" for Laura Ingraham, so tune in then. And then, Saturday night at 8:00 o'clock, special guest Anthony Scaramucci, the Mooch, is going to be in "Watters' World." There he is so make sure you don't miss that.

And I want to place some status for you, a very famous liberal actress in Hollywood actually watches this show. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MERYL STREEP, ACTRESS: Well, I watched "The Five" today. And I think that's an entertainment show.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Well --

PERINO: Is it entertaining?

WATTERS: It's entertaining.

PERINO: I am glad it's entertaining.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's what shes --

GUILFOYLE: if you said to Howard Kirk, I know he had on the media buss.

PERINO: That's nice.

WATTERS: That's a nice compliment.

PERINO: We like to have him watching. That's great. Hopefully she is watching because I've got corny jokes. All right? Here we go. You got the light, next show thing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dana's corny jokes of the day.

PERINO: That's actually three jokes, jokes of the day. I need to recut that obviously, all right.

How is the alphabet different on Christmas than any other day? How is the alphabet different on Christmas than any other day?

On Christmas is has no L.

GUILFOYLE: That's a good one. I will say that's clever not corny.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right, yes.

PERINO: OK, yes. All right. I'll take that. What do reindeer say before they tell a joke? What do reindeer say before they tell a joke?

GUILFOYLE: Ho-ho-ho.

PERINO: This will sleigh you.

GUILFOYLE: Also clever.

PERINO: I think they wrote it, but I like it.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: OK. Last one, well, what would you call an elf who was just won the lottery?

WATTERS: Happy Gutfeld.

GUILFOYLE: Oh my god.

PERINO: That's a good one.

WILLIAMS: Elf of Wealth, I don't know.

PERINO: It is a welfy.

GUILFOYLE: Oh wow.

PERINO: You were close. You were close. That is our corny jokes. Juan, you almost got it so you need to go.

WILLIAMS: All right. So Christmas magic can happen anywhere including the grocery stores. That's what happen this week at Russo's in Watertown, Massachusetts.

They were setting up the sound system for Christmas carolers to steronate the shoppers, and all of a sudden, one of the workers Gilly Assuncao performed a sound check. There he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Unbelievable.

PERINO: I got goosebumps.

WILLIAMS: Yes, he is an immigrant from Brazil where he begun singing. He came to the USA hoping to go to music school, but says right now it's too expensive so he's working at the store. Well, he is hoping for another Christmas miracle for you. That was awesome.

PERINO: Indeed. All right, Kimberly, you're on.

GUILFOYLE: Very sweet, OK. Well, this is the greatest Jenga move ever, all right. So this is Austin Reid.

SHILLUE: This is so funny.

GUILFOYLE: This is the greatest move --

SHILLUE: She can't do it. I'll do hers. I'll do Kimberly if she wanted.

PERINO: But it's awesome now.

GUILFOYLE: Austin Reid --

PERINO: What do they look like, what do they do?

GUILFOYLE: Austin Reid, OK, I was great video, Austin Reid from San Rafael, California was enjoying the game of Jenga. And it was on Thanksgiving, he pulled it's like an amazing move, and I used to play Jenga all the time when I was little. So I love the video of it and the whole thing.

PERINO: Oh, they have it, here we go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Wow. That's very impressive. That was absolutely worth the buildup and everything. OK, Tom Shillue.

GUILFOYLE: Tom, what was yours?

SHILLUE: We posted that on the Tom Shillue page, so if you want to see that again in super slow motion.

GUILFOYLE: Look, I have two, would you like to have another one?

SHILLUE: I would love it. Let me do that -- this one is the hard felt Christmas one, right? Yesterday, president Donald Trump played -- he paid a Christmas visit to our brave wounded service members at Walter Reed National Medical Center. Healing then is some of the bravest people in the world.

While he was there, he awarded the Purple Heart to 1st Lieutenant Victor Prato of the 127th Airborne. Prato is 25 years old of Somers, New York, suffering multiple soft tissue injuries following a vehicle-borne improvise explosive device, how about that?

PERINO: That is so moving for this brave soldier and obviously for President Trump as well.

So that was a very fun show on week, set your DVRs, never miss an episode of "The Five", we're going to see you back here Monday for our Christmas special. It's one of our best shows we've ever done. Merry Christmas everyone, and to you too, Bret, over now to you.





