Efforts to stop the looming government shutdown

BRET BAIER: This is a Fox News alert. You are looking live at the Senate floor

there. This is the final vote coming up in the Senate on a stopgap

government funding bill. As we mentioned, the House passed that measure

earlier today. The Senate first had a procedural vote just moments ago.

Now we are waiting on this final vote. Spending $81 billion on disaster

relief, the senators decided they are going to wait until after the first

of the year to deal with that. So now you're talking about the government

funding. This is the shutdown voted everybody has waited for. They have

to get to 60 votes in order to get it through. The House, as we mentioned

earlier today, did its job on that front.

UNIDENTIFIED LAWMAKER: Every time we get to the end of the year we think, I

have just to get it done, I have to get it done.

UNIDENTIFIED LAWMAKER: One thing that they are supposed to do is to keep this

government running, to keep the lights on.

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Look, we have maintained our position all along, we

want a clean bill, and that is what we hope happens and we hope it happened

soon.

CHARLES SCHUMER, D-N.Y. SENATE MINORITY LEADER: The hard right has such a

pull on the Republican Party that any form of compromise that does things

in the middle splits their party.

UNIDENTIFIED LAWMAKER: There will be drama, there will be chaos, there will be

yelling and screaming. And then we'll avert a shutdown.

NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: News break -- the Republicans

control the Congress. They control the House, they control the Senate, and

they have the signature in the White House. And they don't need us to keep

government open.

UNIDENTIFIED LAWMAKER: On this vote the yeas are 231, the nays are 188. The

motion is adopted. Without objection, the motion to reconsider is laid on

the table.

BAIER: Again, the House passing it. The president weighing in today on

twitter as he often does, "House Democrats want a shutdown for the holidays

in order to distract from the popular just passed tax cuts. House

Republicans, don't let this happen. Past the CR today and keep our

government open." They did just that.

Let's bring in our panel. Steve Hayes, editor in chief of The Weekly

Standard, A.B. Stoddard, associate editor at "Real Clear Politics" and

host of "No Labels" Radio on Sirius XM, and Mollie Hemingway, senior editor

at "The Federalist." If we have this vote we are going to break into the

panel and get our tally as it goes along here.

Steve, your thoughts on this end of year push as we often see a fiscal

cliff?

STEVE HAYES, EDITOR IN CHIEF, THE WEEKLY STANDARD: It's interesting to

watch Republicans during this debate about the government shutdown because

they have really stuck together despite the fact that there have been some

pretty serious internal differences among Republicans in the House on

levels of defense spending, what have you. But they have stuck together,

and every time Republicans stick together in an environment like this it

diminishes the leverage the Democrats have. This gets them through to the

next one of these next month.

I think Republicans will have much less leverage at that point because you

are going to see a push I think by Republicans to increase the spending

number overall, and Democrats are going to point to the budget control act

and say, if you want to increase defense spending, we are going to increase

domestic spending.

BAIER: A.B.?

A.B. STODDARD, ASSOCIATE EDITOR, REAL CLEAR POLITICS: January is looking

like a real problem. Somehow they managed to put off not only dealing with

these tough decisions on spending, but whatever deal they have made to get

through this deadline involved dealing with disaster relief later and

dealing, most importantly, with immigration, which is a really contentious

issue. A lot of people have been assured that this is going to be, that

there's a bipartisan coalition at work on this right now, and this is going

to be dealt with in January. I think that's where you're going to see a

lot of threats from proponents of fixing some kind of legalization for the

DREAMers before that January 19th deadline for the next spending. That

comes before the State of the Union address. It can be a very tough time

for Republicans.

BAIER: On the spending for the disaster relief, one key figure is Puerto

Rico governor Rossello, and he was up on the Hill waiting for this to see

if it was going to happen. Again, what they said the Senate is punting

until January. He says, that's OK, we are expecting a better bill, meaning

probably more money, Puerto Rico and other disasters rolled in there.

Mollie, it does look like January is going to be quite something.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, THE FEDERALIST: Right. And one of the things that is

interesting about a shutdown is that Republicans have previously shut down

over concerns about the budget or Obamacare, other things that they thought

were very serious. They believe they took a political hit for that so

they're not inclined to shut down the government. Democrats being the

party of government are not inclined to shut down the government even

though they claim they might do it over legalization or amnesty for people

who have come here illegally. So there's not really much of a caucus on

the Hill for people who want fiscal restraint.

One of the largest complaints about this tax bill, it's very good for

corporations, it's very good for jump-starting the economy, but is it

enough to offset some of these spending problems that we have? There are

people fighting for that, except for maybe Rand Paul who said he does not

want to see people busting through spending caps, and he pointed out that

busting through spending caps has increased our deficit by $6 trillion

which is something that Congress has done 29 times. It just does not seem

like there is much of a desire to pull in spending, and unfortunately I am

not sure if there is public desire for that either.

BAIER: It's such a turnabout from where we were election cycle, two cycles

ago when a lot of the campaigning happened in front of the national debt

clock.

Steve you had an interview with the House Speaker, Paul Ryan, in which --

to "The Weekly Standard," in which at the end of the day he says we have

got to go after the root cause, health care inflation and entitlements.

Welfare reform is going to be our next lift. We're never going to give up

on entitlement reform and the things we need to do to get the debt under

control. With one more reconciliation I think we have a pretty good shot

at getting some of these things done."

But the Senate majority leader telling Axios today "I think the Democrats

are not going to be interested in entitlement reform, so I would not expect

to see that on the agenda." That is a bit of a different message from two

sides of the capital.

HAYES: Yes, it is a pretty extraordinary difference. Paul Ryan has made

no secret going into my interview that he wanted to address welfare reform,

that he was always going to return to entitlement reform, that he wanted to

get back even to health care reform. And Mitch McConnell came out today

and dropped a nuke on Paul Ryan's plans. Ryan said these are the top

priorities of his 2018 agenda. Mitch McConnell in effect said, not going

to do that, that is not on my agenda at all.

And he went even further. He said he wants -- this is Mitch McConnell said

he wants to work with Democrats on an infrastructure bill. We heard the

president talk about $1 trillion infrastructure bill. There's not much

enthusiasm, I can tell you, in the House conservatives for a big

infrastructure bill, particularly one that is defended in Keynesian terms

that Donald Trump has been defending. I think Mollie is right about

spending restraint, but of course the real spending restraint that really

matters long term is entitlements, and with that reform, that is going to

continue to grow exponentially.

BAIER: And A.B., there is another side to this, and that is the ObamaCare

question, again, the Senate majority leader saying today that there is not

going to be an immediate effort for another repeal and replace. Lindsey

Graham saying, you bet we are going back at it without the mandate

ObamaCare is going to take some hits pretty quickly.

STODDARD: This is really a rip that they took repealing the mandate

because that is what gets more people who are healthier into these

marketplaces and makes them more, keeps them more competitive. The people

in the pool are going to be sicker and older, the cost for the coverage is

going to be more expensive.

And so you heard President Trump say we are going to replace it later was

something that is going to be much better. This is the last thing that

they want to do, to go back to the drawing board on ObamaCare. It's why

the speaker tried to put it off. But it is going to be politically

perilous for them come the middle of the spring or summer inching towards

that midterm election, maybe we are not at magical six percent economic

growth as a result of the tax cut bill and the public has really soured on

what has happened to the ObamaCare exchanges, begging Congress to do

something about it. That is really a political risk going into those

elections.

BAIER: Last word, Mollie.

HEMINGWAY: Getting rid of the individual mandate was important because it

was a horrible assault on people's liberty and it was a regressive tax on

the poor. But A.B. is right, the regulations that accompany ObamaCare are

what caused so much trouble for the efficiency and the cost of that

program. And Congress did not handle that this year, and it is something

that they need to deal with. So get ready.

BAIER: We will see. A lot on the table in January, should be packed.

