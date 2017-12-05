Gutfeld: The real collusion between FBI and Clinton campaign

Last summer an FBI agent was pulled from Robert Mueller's special investigation into Trump. Makes sense. Peter Strzok seen there had exchanged anti-Trump and pro-Hillary texts with a mistress who was also on Mueller's team. That's evidence of bias, and let's face it, stupidity.

Strzok also had interviewed top Clintonite Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, as well as overseeing the probe into Michael Flynn, which raises this bias test: If Flynn's lies warrant a charge, why don't Huma and Cheryl? It's a good question. Especially when the same lawyer also change a vital phrase in Comey's statement about Hillary's email. "Grossly negligent," my nickname, became "extremely careless." That small change reduced Hillary's action from criminal to merely incompetent and that ironically preserved Hillary's nomination, helping pave the way for Donald Trump. That's pretty hilarious, if you're not a Democrat -- you should be really angry.

So do these revelations mean Mueller probe is biased? Maybe. But this whole thing went from being about colluding with Russians to anything involving a Russian. If you rooted for Drago in "Rocky IV" then you're guilty. I did.

And it's obvious that the media craves something really big. They want a holiday ham from Mueller, but so far all they got is a fuzzy breath mint. Look at them losing their colluding minds:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: I think they're shocked that the noose is tightening because I don't know if they were arrogant or just incredibly un-self-aware and really dumb about what the job was about. How important it was and how under the microscope every move you made would be. I think they just thought they'll go in there and flimflam and riff through it. And I think they're shocked that the news in tightening. And the people might go to jail.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: You're exactly right.

BRZEZINSKI: For the rest of their lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

"For the rest of their lives"? They're so cute when they're nuts.

You know what this is? It's called the fainting couch. You both need one, you chuckle buckets. But now we actually do have proof of collusion not between Russia and Trump, but Hillary's camp and the FBI. Ignoring that would be grossly negligent.