Flynn plea fuels media spin

HOWARD KURTZ, MEDIA BUZZ SHOW HOST, FOX NEWS: On "Buzz Media" this Sunday,

saturation coverage as Mike Flynn pleads guilty to lying to the FBI. An

intense spin on both sides by whether the former national security adviser

could point a finger at President Trump.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: Why has the White House told you so many lies about this

story?

CHUCK TODD, MTP DAILY SHOW HOST, MSNBC: There aren't many more dots --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

TODD: -- after Mike Flynn, right? Your dots go to your Kushner and then the

president.

LAURA INGRAHAM, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE HOST, FOX NEWS: The hyperbolic response

by the media, these people are completely unhinged. The facts are

irrelevant. Analysis irrelevant. Just jump right to the gallows for Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: And ABC makes a colossal mistake reporting on Flynn and suspends

correspondent Brian Ross.

The president calls for a tough NBC executives to be fired as they dumped

Matt Lauer, their biggest star, over allegations of sexual misconduct.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, THE TODAY SHOW CO-ANCHOR, NBC NEWS: I mean, for the

moment, all we can say is that we are heartbroken. I'm heartbroken for

Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he beloved by many,

many people here. And I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came

forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own story to

tell.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MORNING JOE CO-HOST, MSNBC: The stories we all heard we

heard was that Matt was a philanderer. I never heard a story that he was a

predator.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: Is the president spreading innuendo against others at NBC? Do

network executives know about the appalling conduct with numerous staffers

disclosed by Variety and The New York Times?

One of John Conyer's former aides tells NBC the Democratic congressman

pressed her for sex. And Nancy Pelosi calls for his resignation hours

later. Is that what it takes?

Plus, an important journalism story as The Washington Post exposes a sting.

How an undercover plot to trick the paper into running phoney allegations

of rape and abortion against Roy Moore was foiled.

I'm Howard Kurtz and this is "Media Buzz."

In the explosion of coverage about Mike Flynn's guilty plea in the Russia

investigation, ABC's chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross quoting

an unnamed confidant said this about Flynn.

(START VIDEO CLIP)



BRIAN ROSS, CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE CORRESPONDENT, ABC (voice over): He's

prepared to testify that President Trump as a candidate Donald Trump

ordered him to record him to make contact with the Russians which

contradicts all what Donald Trump has said at this point.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: That was flat wrong. Ross later admitting that the alleged Trump

order came during the transition when he was president-elect and wanted to

consult with Russia about ISIS.

Joining us now to analyze the coverage: Shelby Holliday, senior video

reporter for The Wall Street Journal, here in person; Mollie Hemingway,

senior editor at The Federalist and a Fox News contributor; Marie Harf,

former Obama administration spokeswoman and also a Fox News contributor.

Shelby, award winning correspondent Brian Ross says he holds people

accountable, so he should be held accountable for his mistake, suspended

for four weeks. Eventually, there was a clarification and there was a

correction. ABC had the suspension. How big a mistake was this?

SHELBY HOLLIDAY, SENIOR VIDEO REPORTER, WALL STREET JOURNAL: It was a major

mistake and it moved markets. It created a huge buzz in the media. The

tweet was seen, I believe, 25,000 times before it was deleted from ABC. So,

yes, it was a big mistake. ABC has apologized.

This has actually given the president something to seize on. It's creating

a side show for the president temporarily. But it did not change the

direction of the Flynn investigation or the fact that Flynn is the fourth

Trump associate to be charged in this Russia investigation.

KURTZ: Well, the Dow dropped 350 points. It wasn't only probably because of

this report but President Trump tweeting horrendously and inaccurate and

the sounds report congratulating ABC for suspending Brian Ross.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR FOR THE FEDERALIST, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR:

Yes. Brian Ross might be award winning, but he also has been the source of

many fake news stories and many false reports. He blamed the Tea Party for

the mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado which turned out not to be true.

He claimed that Saddam Hussein was behind the anthrax attacks in Washington

D.C. shortly after 9/11. He was told that was false. He ran with it.

He has a series of problems here. So, it is not just real damage caused to

the markets when you have fake news. It also does real damage to the

credibility of the media.

KURTZ: Let me interrupt you a second, quick thought on Brian Ross before we go to Molly.

MARIE HARF, FORMER OBAMA ADMINISTRATION SPOKESPERSON, FOX NEWS

CONTRIBUTOR: This is actually a place I agree with Mollie. I know that is shocking, but

Brian Ross has a long history of stories that are really on the edge of believability.

He has sources that I do not think coming from the national security world

when I was CIA spokesperson. He routinely ran stories that were not

accurate. This was a very big screw-up. I think he has a long history of

really screwing up.

KURTZ: Well, he also has broken stories that were true. But, we can all

agree, I think, Mike Flynn, former national security adviser, pleading

guilty in this investigation. This is a very big deal for the press. But

there has been a big gap in the interpretation/speculation about what this

means or doesn't mean for the president.

HEMINGWAY: Right. And so we frequently see with stories like this, the

media will make a huge claim, then we'll see a little bit of backtracking

to the point where it might even be meaningless. And there is the cycle

that has been repeated.

It is big news that Mike Flynn pled guilty particularly because the FBI had

previously said that they weren't even going to prosecute this. They didn't

think that he really lied, so much has misremembered. That's a big deal

that something happened here.

But in general, we have a story that we are supposed to believe that there

was treasonous collusion with Russia to steal an election and what we

actually get is learning that there was diplomatic ground work being laid

by an incoming administration. That's a big difference from what we were

promised when this investigation --

KURTZ: But is there a sense of indication for news organizations who have

insisted all these months that the Russia investigation was not fake news

as the president has repeatedly labeled as well as calling it a witch hunt.



HARF: Absolutely. And, look, a lot of the reasons the public knows about

what Mike Flynn has done is because reporters have broken the story. They

broke the news that he had talked with Ambassador Kislyak about sanction.

That was The Washington Post.

KURTZ: That was The Washington Post back in February or March.

HARF: Exactly. So, a lot of these stories, every time they come out, the

Trump White House says these are fake news. This vindicates a lot of that.

And I think it is fair for experts and commentators in the media to be

analyzing the Flynn guilty plea and what that might means for President

Trump --

KURTZ: Yes, right.

HARF: -- and for the investigation.

HEMINGWAY: I have to disagree here. I think what it shows is that the media

had been too frequently willful vessel of an intelligence apparatus. That

was an illegal leak about Mike Flynn. He was doing something completely

legal. Having a completely good conversation --

HARF: Well --

HEMINGWAY: He lied to the FBI. That was the story. Lying to the FBI was not

legal.

HARF: And I am not sure he was doing something completely appropriate in

that conversation.

HEMINGWAY: This is a big part of the of the story, is whether the

intelligence apparatus under the Obama administration was doing things

properly or not. In fact, they have been doing thing very improperly and

that continues. That story that the media have not done a good job covering

in part because they are just willfully receiving these leaks without

thinking critically about what they signify.

HOLLIDAY: Here is the thing with Mike Flynn. I think some -- I don't even

want to say liberals and conservatives. Some Trump haters have acted like

Flynn guilty plea, boom, investigation is over.

KURTZ: Right.

HOLLIDAY: This is the end. Trump is on his way to impeachment.

KURTZ: Right.

HOLLIDAY: Conservatives, Trump lovers on the other hand have said this

proves nothing. This vindicates Trump investigation over everything is fine

here. The reality, neither of those things are true.

KURTZ: I can tell you the White House --

HOLLIDAY: Significant step in a significant conflict and very sensitive --

KURTZ: I can tell you the White House view which is based on my own

reporting which is the president feels sorry for Mike Flynn and know he is

in trouble.

They think that what he is accused of doing, not the lying part, that in of

itself having contact during transition with Russia when they are trying to

fill out new foreign policy, that there is nothing wrong with that in

itself.

On the other hand, the president on a tweet storm continuing this morning

saying -- we just find it here -- that --

HOLLIDAY: Which tweet? There are so many.

KURTZ: Yes, there are so many. I got blue cards.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTZ: Flynn lies to the FBI. His life is destroyed. Not crooked Hillary

because of rigged system. Double standard. Critics say we focus too much on

presidential tweets. But how do you not report when he's again bringing up

his defeated opponent?

HEMINGWAY: Well, not just that, but the substance of what he is saying is

also worth covering. We have an FBI that let go their chief investigator on

this Russia probe because he was proven to be biased. He was tweeting out

insults or tweeting out hatred towards Trump.

He was also the chief investigator on the Hillary Clinton email probe. We

know that she broke the law. We know she obstructed justice, and she got

away with it. Everyone around her was granted immunity.

So the FBI's credibility really is in play here. Mike Flynn has said during

the campaign, he would go to jail if he did one-tenth of what Hillary Clinton

did. And that looks like it might be true. That speaks the FBI credibility.

KURTZ: OK. Robert Mueller did the right thing by taking this agent off the

investigation.

HEMINGWAY: No, he did not do the right thing because actually congressional

investigators have been asking for months what happened there.

(CROSSTALK)

HEMINGWAY: They stonewalled and obstructed what actually happened there.

They weren't telling House investigators.

KURTZ: Right.

HEMINGWAY: And in fact, they leaked this to the media, which suggests they

are not being very good about their congressional oversight.

KURTZ: Other administrations have reached out to foreign governments during

transition periods.

HARF: Right.

KURTZ: So this would have to be connected to other dots. Otherwise, it's a

simple perjury plea.

HARF: Exactly. They're not going to let him plead guilty here without him

giving them something. I think most legal analysts agree on that. This is

not normal behavior. I was in the administration. We put the sanctions on

Russia in December over their election interference.

And if Mike Flynn -- I know you want to get in here, Mollie, let me finish.

If Mike Flynn reached out to the Russians about those sanctions on election

hacking --

KURTZ: Which the White House denies.

HOLLIDAY: Which is true, now we know.

HARF: Which is true, now we know. Then, that is a problem. And it may not

be criminal, but any other administration that did that, you would be

furious.

HEMINGWAY: This is not the way to look at the problem though. You have the

media willfully receiving this opposition research campaign talking point

that Russia interfered with the election with the help of the incoming

Trump administration.

And the intelligence apparatus was part of that. Even imposing sanctions

can be part of that. To hype this claim of Russian interference. Our

media are not able to think like take a step back and think a little bit

critically about what they are seeing. They are just too willing to accept

what Obama era --

HARF: The media will always report significant intelligence.

KURTZ: I got a job in here. I did want to mention New York Times report

that President Trump had called the Republican leaders. Some of them are on

the record. He asked them to shut down or wrap up their probe because that

is rather unusual.

All right. So, Matt Lauer, we are going to talk later about he was fired by

NBC for allegations of sexual misconduct.

The president on the Twitter talking about, wow, Lauer was fired for

inappropriate sexual workplace behavior, but when will top executives at

NBC and Comcast be fired for putting out fake news. Check out Andy Lack's

past.

Andy Lack is the president and the chairman, excuse me, of NBC News. Trump

taking a shot at him without explaining.

HOLLIDAY: This shows you have personal -- the media -- his --Trump's

relationship with the media, it is for the president -- the president also

spent this week tweeting about TIME asking him to be the cover man of the

year. He called for a ban on CNN. He trashed "Morning Joe" ratings. He

actually called NBC fake news practitioners.

The entire week, most of his tweets have been about the media and slamming

the media. So, not talking -- not The Wall Street Journal.

HEMINGWAY: He is going after former colleagues. He used to be at one of

these -- at these outlets. But that's also that --

KURTZ: Well, he did ‘The Apprentice’ for 14 years at NBC.

HEMINGWAY: Right. I think -- I think he feels a really certain level of

hypocrisy on how they covered his "Access Hollywood" tape all while like

now we find out that there were many dense of inequities throughout the

media establishment that was covering him. I think he likes to highlight

that hypocrisy.

KURTZ: It is interesting. You feel like not only he does have this sort of

resentment at NBC from having worked there, and now feels the NBC is one of

the most critical networks against him, but you feel he is suggesting,

implying that there is a double standard on allegations against him in the

sexual arena. But on the other hand, NBC fired Matt Lauer pretty quickly.

HARF: Donald Trump became president. He should not be tweeting about

allegations of sexual misconduct. I'm sorry. I just think -- talk about

hypocrisy.

KURTZ: You think he should just stay silent?

HARF: On this issue? Absolutely.

KURTZ: All right. Let me put up this one other tweet related to Lauer from

the President of the United States. "So now that Matt Lauer is gone, when

will the fake news practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil

Griffin?" He is the president of MSNBC. "And will they terminate low

ratings Joe Scarborough based on the "unsolved mystery" that took place in

Florida years ago? Investigate!"

You want to explain that?

HOLLIDAY: Well, I'll try. He's calling for an investigation of something

that actually we do have the facts on. It is an unfortunate situation.

There was a woman working in Joe Scarborough's office. She had a heart

condition. She fell. She hit her head. She passed away.

KURTZ: Yes.

HOLLIDAY: Trump is spinning this unsolved mystery and suggesting in some

way that Joe Scarborough murdered this young woman.

KURTZ: He is suggesting that. But it was investigated.

HOLLIDAY: Well, he's calling for an investigation. It is not a mystery.

KURTZ: This is 2001 when Joe Scarborough was a congressman. It was in

investigated. It was natural causes. Mika Brzezinski, his partner, said the

president crossed another deeply disturbing line in advancing a false

conspiracy theory to intimidate the press. I was surprised he went there.

HEMINGWAY: Yes. That is exactly right. we have a responsibility as

Americans not to be passing on fake news. If you are the president, that is

even more incumbent upon you, to check your facts. And also think about

whether you are adding heat or light to a conversation. He did not do that

to this case.

You know, it's sad because it kind of works. We just talked about the

conspiracy theory.

KURTZ: Yes. Right. It was out there even though it is total lying stories.

HOLLIDAY: It seems surprising that he tweeted this, but in the scheme of

what happened this week, when Kushner was interviewed by Bob Mueller, we

knew that --

KURTZ: I understand. We are trying to focus on the media as they say --

HOLLIDAY: Looking back, it makes sense that the president --

KURTZ: Let me get a break. When we come back, a flood of leak stories as

the pundits are challenging the president's mental health. Is that insane?

And later, was NBC engaging in damage control when the network fired Matt

Lauer?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KURTZ: The top newspapers quoting unnamed sources saying President Trump is

privately suggesting that the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape may have

been doctored. The pundits are plunging into crazy talk.

(START VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS HAYES, ALL IN HOST, MSNBC: The president of the United States

genuinely appears to be losing his grip on reality.

EUGENE ROBINSON, COLUMNIST, WASHINGTON POST: Did he at some point lose that

awareness? Did he at some point start believing in the fake reality that he

creates?

INGRAHAM: Questioning President Trump's mental fitness for office is

becoming a vicious relentless obsession of the left.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: Mollie Hemingway, this is based on reports in The New York Times and

Washington Post also saying that privately, president still questions

Barack Obama's birth certificate. And then you have Washington Post, Trump

simply rejects back as he spins a new reality. What do you make of this

sort of intensified media chatter?

HEMINGWAY: Right. It does almost like a sick cycle to this. We heard this

in January and we heard it again a few months later. It seems to be part of

the campaign to undermine the president as opposed to well-reasoned

analysis. These are frequently --

KURTZ: Based on leaks by the way. Somebody is telling reporters this.

HEMINGWAY: Right. Well, it is a campaign based on anonymous leaks. So it is

very difficult to determine how much to take seriously this conversation.

But, in general, it's people who haven't accepted the reality of Donald

Trump winning the election who are making this claim. Nobody should be

really be evaluation other people's mental health, particularly not people

who are still struggling to accept reality a year after it happened.

KURTZ: Well, I agree that some of this goes too far. But on the other hand,

if the president is saying things privately that contradict, for example,

everybody know it's his voice.

HARF: Right.

KURTZ: He apologized for the "Access Hollywood" tape. Billy Bush got fired,

said it was him. So, what do you make of the commentary part of this?

HARF: So I think these are some fair questions to ask, particularly if it

is about something like if he is fully aware or coming to grips with how

serious the Russia investigation is. Things like that.

The question of if he really understands the severity of things. It needs

to be done very carefully though because it is a very sensitive issue. We

can't evaluate someone's mental health from far away on television.

KURTZ: That hasn't stopped a lot of people.

HARF: Well, that hasn't stopped people. But it is a fair -- I think there

are fair questions to ask. How the president sees what is happening in this

country. How he sees policy issue? How he looks at certain things? That is

fair, but it needs to be done very carefully.

KURTZ: One of those is questioning the media's coverage on this very point

of Republican senator Lindsey Graham. Let us take a look at that and also

what he had to say as presidential candidate Lindsey Graham in 2016.

(START VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-SOUTH CAROLINA: You know, what concerns me about

the American press is this endless, endless attempt to label the guy as

some kind of kook, not fit to be president. He did win, by the way.

I am not going to try to get into the mind of Donald Trump because I don't

thin there is a whole lot of space there. I think he's a kook. I think he's

crazy. I think he's unfit for office.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: Shelby?

HOLLIDAY: I think those back-to-back clips just say it all. I think

generally, there is a lot of hypocrisy not just in the media, but on

Capitol Hill. People have questioned Donald Trump's mental state since the

beginning of the campaign.

I don't necessarily think it is productive. We know that Donald Trump likes

to crack his own narratives, cracks his own reality, tries to convince

other people that what he said is true even if it is not.

But we also know Donald Trump likes to joke around. It is hard -- I think

the big nugget of this story is the leaks. Are the people inside of the

White House leaking this information because they are genuinely worried

about his mental state?

KURTZ: Yes --

HOLLIDAY: Or is he just joking around --

KURTZ: -- for their own agendas and also --

HOLLIDAY: Not that those jokes would be appropriate, but it's hard to know.

KURTZ: Right. The president also takes a lot of it, for re-tweeting his

anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right party that upset Prime Minister

Theresa May. We will have to stop talking at this point, Marie Harf, Mollie

Hemingway. Shelby, we will see you a little later.

HOLLIDAY: OK.

KURTZ: Thanks for joining us this Sunday. Ahead, Matt Lauer apologizes as

stunning details emerge of sexual misconduct by the former "Today" show

star. But up next, harassment on the Hill. John Conyers losing democratic

support as one of his accusers goes before the cameras.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KURTZ: Very few liberal pundits or democratic polls have been pushing for

the resignation of John Conyers, the 88-year-old dean of the House despite

multiple accusations of sexual harassment. But then his former deputy chief

of staff, Marion Brown, went on the "Today" show.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

MARION BROWN, ACCUSER OF JOHN CONYER: It was sexual harassment, violating -

- violating my body. Propositioning me, inviting me to hotels with the guys

discussing business. And propositioning me to, you know, for sex. He has

touched me in different ways, and it was very uncomfortable and very

unprofessional.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: Within hours, the House democratic leader dropped her support for

her embattled colleague.

(START VIDEO CLIP)



NANCY PELOSI, MINORITY LEADER OF THE UNITED STATES HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES: I pray for Congressman Conyers and his family and wish him

well. However, Congressman Conyers should resign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: Joining us now, Susan Ferrechio, chief congressional correspondent

for The Washington Examiner. So, how important was Marion Brown? She is the

one who got this previously secret $27,000 settlement of a sue with

taxpayer money. How important was it for her to go on the "Today" show and

then suddenly we see Nancy Pelosi changed her position?

SUSAN FERRECHIO, CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: I think that's part of the reason that Pelosi changed her story, but I think the real reason behind it was that this was Washington politics colliding with the national outcry and demand for us to deal with sexual harassment issues.

What Pelosi called for initially which was that's waited out to see what the ethic committee does, that probably would have worked a couple of years ago.

KURTZ: Right.

FERRECHIO: But things are different now. So it was pushed forward of course by Marion Brown and her very compelling story that she told to few media outlets.

KURTZ: Right. And you can see her on television as opposed to print. I always think that that can be a game changer.

FERRECHIO: We found it credible. We did.

KURTZ: Yes. Do you think the media has been as aggressive with John Conyers as they have been? Let's say with the allegations against Roy Moore, especially given the fact that he has been around forever. He is the co-founder of Black Caucus and so forth.

FERRECHIO: Oh, yes. On Capitol Hill, they were really chasing down Democrats to try to find out why there is this different standard between what goes on in private sector where people getting fired immediately or in the media where we saw big media people go down fairly quickly.

KURTZ: Yes.

FERRECHIO: But on Capitol Hill, they stick around. And they, you know, takes a while or gets referred to the ethics committee. We got several cases turning around right now. There has been no immediate exodus of those who are accused. And I think the press has done a really good job pointing out that there is a different standard.

KURTZ: OK. And now we also, speaking of standards, have Democratic Senator Al Franken, who has now half a dozen accusers. One woman says he groped her breasts during a photo op. Another accusation is like that. Another says he aggressively gave her a wet kiss. He certainly is drawing critical coverage. But do you think the press has been a little more restrained with the former SNL star?

FERRECHIO: I think the press is paying attention to the different levels of accusations here. The Detroit news has a great story that parses out the difference between why Al Franken and why not John Conyers being allowed to stick around in congress. You know, he is being accused of groping. Certainly, this is terrible.

KURTZ: Right. I am not going to defend him for a second.

FERRECHIO: Of course not. Now, Conyers is a different thing though, because this is a pattern of harassment.

KURTZ: Right.

FERRECHIO: You had one thing that Marion Brown said I thought was really compelling is that she believes that he enjoyed creating a really negative atmosphere for women in his office. And that this was long-term pattern.

KURTZ: Just briefly, the media are making those distinctions, but people who support John Conyers may see a racial aspect here as compared to Franken?

FERRECHIO: Yes. They were talking about that last week about, you know, who is accusing Conyers and also hat he is being asked to leave and Franken is not being asked to leave. You know, I don't think that argument works as well in this case, but there are other people being accused right now, Blake Farenthold of Texas.

KURTZ: Right.

FERRECHIO: Let's see how quickly he is forced out. I suspect it won't be long.

KURTZ: All right. Susan Ferrechio, thanks very much for coming by this Sunday. Ahead on "Media Buzz," a conservative actress peddles false charges about Roy Moore to The Washington Post and gets busted. But first, is MSNBC telling the full story about Matt Lauer and sexual harassment at the "Today" show?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS MEDIA BUZZ SHOW HOST: Matt Lauer is the face of NBC News and has been a franchise player for two decades.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MATT LAUER, HOST, NBC NEWS: You have said I understand to some close friends that this is the last great battle and that one side or the other is going down here.

HILLARY CLINTON., FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The great story here for anybody willing to find it and write about it and explain it is this vast right-wing conspiracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: Savannah Guthrie and the "Today" show team looked stunned as they

reported the news that NBC had fired their colleague for sexual misconduct.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, TODAY SHOW HOST, NBC NEWS: And we are grappling with a

dilemma that so many people have faith in these past few weeks. How do you

reconcile your love for someone with the revelation they have behaved

badly.

AL ROKER, TODAY SHOW HOST, NBC NEWS: Yes, we are still dealing with the

news of a friend of 30 years and we're all trying to process it. I will

deal with it and along with you folks as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: And some past "Today Show" skits looking rather creepy in

retrospect.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAUER: Drink it in, ladies.

JENNA BUSH, NBC CO-HOST: Again, Matt, really? It's the third time this week.

TAMRON HALL, FORMER NBC CO-HOST: Did your mommy give you that?

NBC CO-HOST: Stop it. You're making me lactate.

LAUER: Get it while it lasts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: After Lauer was ousted Variety reported that Lauer gave one woman a sex toy with an explicit note and exposed himself to another woman scolding her when she did not respond.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RAMIN SETOODEH, NEW YORK BUEAU CHIEF, VARIETY: Our sources say it wasn't

even considered a secret. It was known my many employees at the "Today

Show."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: And the New York Times reporting that Lauer pressured an unnamed

NBC staffer having sex with him in his office back in 2001 and that she

passed out with Lauer's assistant taking her to a nurse. Joining us now

from New York, Lynn Sherrer, former correspondent for ABC News who once

dealt with sexual harassment complaints and in Los Angeles, Matt Belloni,

editor of "The Hollywood Reporter."

Matt Belloni, NBC News chairman Andy Lack shoved Lauer out the door rather

quickly, said very little about what actually happened. Was the network

trying to control the narrative before the "New York Times" and "Variety"

came out with a devastating details of alleged sexual assault and

harassment by Lauer?

MATT BELLONI, EDITORIAL DIRECTOR, THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Well, it depends

on who you believe at this point. NBC is adamant saying that on Monday

night they got word of an accuser and that is what prompted the swift

action. Now, in media circles a number of outlets have been looking into

Lauer's behavior over the last, you know, two months. So, it's hard to

believe they didn't know this was out there.

But, you know, they claim that it wasn't until they were presented with a

hard evidence accuser coming forward they were able to go to Lauer and say

hey, is there truth here and then they acted .

KURTZ: Right. I'm going to contradict that in just a moment. First, let me

put up Matt Lauer's statement of apology, there are no words to express my

sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions.

To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. Some of what is being said

about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these

stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.

And Lynn Sherrer, we saw Savannah Guthrie and other Matt friends and

colleagues saying how heartbroken they were and they had no idea about

this. Jeff Zucker, a friend of Lauer's for 25 years, once produced the

"Today" show who became the president of NBC said I didn't know this Matt.

Your thoughts about that.

LYNN SHERRER, FORMER CORRESPONDET, ABC NEWS: You know, there is no doubt

that this kind of upheaval is very, very painful and I sympathize with

that. But Howie, the real shock is that they didn't know. The real shock is

that they didn't expose him sooner. This is a man who was treating the

workplace like a brothel and it was known.

There were people out there who knew things were going on. I heard the buzz

for a long time just as I heard it about Charlie Rose before he was outed,

just as I've heard it about so many other people. And I think the shock is

that they didn't know sooner. Really, it's a news organization.

KURTZ: Right. Look, this happened at Fox with Roger Ailes. This happened

at CBS with Charlie Rose. Many people said they didn't know. I think

everybody knew, but coming back to the point we were discussing Matt

Belloni, I had said look, NBC at least knew for weeks based on my reporting

that the news organizations were pursuing these allegations instead acting

all shocked to hear about this complaint just this past Monday night.

Now, the New York Times reporting that NBC News president, Noah

Oppenheimer told staffers that he and Chairman Andy Lack repeatedly asked

Lauer for weeks about whether he engaged in inappropriate conduct with

staffers and Lauer denied it. That's kind of at odds with the original

statements.

BELLONI: A little bit yes. I mean, they are saying that you know, it

depends on what they ask because when you hear that somebody is reporting

around a star like Matt Lauer you might say to him, hey, what's going on

here? Is there something we should know about? And if he dismisses it maybe

you give your $20 million a year star the benefit of the doubt. But I think

the difference that they are saying is that they were presented on Monday

with hard evidence from an actual accuser not buzz in media circles.

KURTZ: Right.

BELLONI: And that maybe a key distinction.

KURTZ: Well, interesting point -- go ahead Lynn.

SHERRER: But it wouldn't have been just buzz in media circles if somebody

had set up an atmosphere where these women could have come forward sooner.

I really think that's part of what we're dealing with here. You need to be

proactive in these cases. The pain that these women have gone through.

And you know, by the way, Howie, I worked for a guy, Ed Joyce at Channel 2

News WCBS TV in New York who had one of those buttons that shut the door.

It didn't lock it. It shut it. It's the creepiest thing in the world. And

this is about power and privilege. The bar you're (INAUDIBLE) works here.

KURTZ: Yes, and especially with a $25 million a year anchor as opposed to

maybe some mid-level staffer, but Lynn, this business of open secrets, so

Mika Brzezinski said on the air she had heard all these rumors about Matt

Lauer. She was sort of scolding herself for not doing more, but Joe

Scarborough said, well, that was just about philandering not something far

worse, you know, you've been in positions -- ABC Marc Halperin, where you

hear things or you things after the fact?

SHERRER: Absolutely. And there is a difference. The point here is not to

say there will never be romance and sex in the workplace I mean unless like

the vice president that you're going to or a married man always has his

wife with him, of course things are going to happen. It's ridiculous to

pretend it won't.

The difference is what's appropriate, what's inappropriate and what's

repeated and what is not reciprocated. Reciprocal is a very big word here

and you know, Howie, the law hasn't changed much. Sexual harassment has

been against the law since the 1970s. The only thing that's changed is our

willingness to tolerate this behavior.

KURTZ: Yes. I guess that's why you wrote a piece that was titled "All Men

Are Not Pigs" and all men are not guilty of sexual assault but certainly

we've seen a lot of high profile cases now. And Matt Belloni, last point

here. We now have had two of the three network morning shows fire their

star anchors for sexual misconduct.

Jonah Goldberg had an interesting piece in the National Review saying

when this all happened at Fox, the reaction of much in the mainstream media

was it's all about the Fox culture, Fox is terrible. And now that it's

happened at ABC, CBS, NBC and elsewhere, it's being described as a societal

problem or male problem. Do you think there is some validity on it?

BELLONI: Perhaps, but I think the culture itself has changed over the past

few months in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and so many other

scandals and so many different industries. I mean, this is a complete re-

alignment of the morning news programs. But it's coming at a time when

there is upheaval everywhere.

Fox News was out on its own, and let's be honest, there was a culture that

Roger Ailes created that permeated a lot and no one is saying that Andy

Lack at NBC is perpetuating some kind of a culture there.

KURTZ: Wait a second, let me just get Lynn on this last point. I mean,

couldn't it be said that NBC did have a culture of looking the other way or

tolerance given what went on over two decades.

SHERRER: And Howie, not just NBC. As you know, I worked at ABC News for a

lon time. I worked at the Associated Press. I've worked at a few places.

The number of e-mails I have gotten over the past few weeks from women

saying, oh, imagine the sigh of relief that some of the guys we worked with

are having now that they are retired.

KURTZ: Fascinating point. Let me just quickly mention that other media

icons falling, Minnesota Public Radio firing Garrison Keillor, a radio

legend over what he says was just touching a woman's back and ended up

touching her bare skin. He apologized for that.

And entertainment mogul Russell Simmons after a piece, Matt Belloni, in the

"Hollywood Reporter" by screen writer Jenny Lumet saying he raped her in

1991, stepping down from his companies. Thanks a lot. Great to see you

both. Appreciate it.

BELLONI: Thank you.

SHERRER: Thanks Howie

KURTZ: Coming up, how the Washington Post exposed a scam involving

utterly false charges of rape and abortion against Roy Moore. And later,

the mainstream media still fighting the Trump tax cut.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KURTZ: The Washington Post was approached by a woman named Jamie Phillips

who made inflammatory charges against Roy Moore saying the Alabama senate

candidate impregnated her when she was 15 and drove her to have an

abortion. But the paper started digging and suspected it was sting

especially after seeing a GoFundMe page and Ms. Phillips talked about

taking a new job. Post reporter Stephanie McCrummen confronted her.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANIE MCCRUMMEN, WASHINTON POST REPORTER: It says that you're moving

to New York and that you've accepted a job to work in the conservative

media movement to combat the lies and deceit of the liberal MSN.

JAMIE PHILLIPS, ROY MOORE'S ACCUSER: I was looking to take a job last

summer in New York but it fell through.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: That wasn't true. A Post reporter later saw Phillips going into the

offices of Project Veritas run by conservative activist James O'Keefe who

specializes in stings designed to embarrass mainstream news outlets.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES O' KEEFE, PRESIDDENT, PROJECT VERITAS: I have to run to this meeting

right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK. Did Jamie Phillips work for Project Veritas? Did

you guys send her to speak to -- pose as a victim of Roy Moore to the

Washington Post?

KEEFE: I'm 14 minutes late.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: They did later speak. Joining us now from New York, Noah Rothman,

associate editor of "Commentary" magazine. So, how did the "Washington

Post" in your view handle these explosive and fake allegations from an

undercover conservative activist who is trying to trap the "Post" reporters

into saying incriminating things about Roy Moore that could be captured on

videotape?

NOAH ROTHMAN, ASSOCIATE EDITOR, COMMENTARY: They handled it very well.

They have been transparent about the process that they used to uncover this

individual. It's kind of a sloppy operation to begin with but they

demonstrated how they uncovered her identity and how they pursued this

story and had a bunch of other reporters on and not just the interviewer

but a variety of other print reporters.

And then when Mr. O'Keefe is exposed, he put out these videos of other

Post reporters in candid settings describing being very professional, not

getting ahead of the Russia investigation for example and being a little

critical of their editorials side for being overly critical of the

president. If this was an attempt to show bias on the part of the

"Washington Post," it backfired spectacularly.

KURTZ: Yes. Let me just mention that because he thought it was a great got

you. National Security reporter Dan Lamothe said the news side is trying to

critically call bull when there is some bull of only Donald Trump and also

give him credit when there is credit, which sounds like a good approach to

me.

You say that James O'Keefe, controversial guy, he's got one criminal

conviction for this sort of thing, based this whole undercover sting on an

assumption -- you call it an ignorant assumption of how the mainstream

media work and whether a paper like "The Post" would rush into print with

this half-baked allegation.

ROTHMAN: Yes. I can only imagine that the assumption of ignorance and

malice on the part of Mr. O'Keefe and his colleagues drove them to send

this compromised actress to play a role for which they advertised online to

a bunch of professional back-checkers and assumed that it would get

through. You can only assume that that would work based on your notion that

these people are acting in very bad faith.

Similarly, these face saving efforts, these videos of "The Post" reporters

undercover were only on the assumption of ignorance in the part of the

audience because an audience might not know that reporters and editorial

side of a newspaper have a kind of a conflicting relationship at times.

And it's sort of your job to explain to an audience that there's a

distinction between a reporters and an editorial side of a newspaper.

KURTZ: Yes. I know a lot of people is skeptical about that but I can tell

you that that is true. Now, this was an effort obviously to use lies and

deception. Jamie Phillips had a phony name, phony job, trying to really

help the Moore campaign if it had been successful. And it was originally

off the record but executive editor of the Post, Marty Baron said, you

know, if you lie to us, if you deceive, then the off-the-record agreement

goes out the window.

You wrote something in"Commentary that really caught my eye. You said

that tragically, conservative media activists are becoming the debased

partisan creatures they once resolve to combat. What did you mean?

ROTHMAN: It was the assumption on the part of many who got into this

business including myself, that your effort is to make -- create a more

literate media consuming audience, an audience of media consumers who

cannot be fooled by omissions and bias on the part of mainstream outlets.

When activists operate like Mr. O'Keefe did in a way to exploit ignorance,

not educating the audience about what the difference is between editorial

side or reporting side. When you are actively trying to court that

ignorance in order to advance an agenda, you become the partisan creature

you once resolved to combat and that's corrupt.

KURTZ: And you're saying this obviously as a conservative. And look, I'm

not saying that it made it through media arm bias or that the coverage is

always fair or perfect or not sensationalized, but in this case the "Post"

did the right thing, looked into it and found out that it just wasn't true.

Noah Rothman, thanks very much for joining us from New York this morning.

Great to see you.

ROTHMAN: Thank you.

KURTZ: Appreciate it. After the break, a big victory for the Republicans

as the Senate passes a huge tax cut bill and the president accuses the "New

York Times" of out and out lobbying against it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is going to cost me a

fortune this thing, believe me. This is not good for me.

CHUCK TODD, HOST, MSNBC MTP DAILY: No matter how you slice this thing, the

GOP tax plan is going to be a big boom for the wealthy and specifically the

Trump family.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: As the Senate was moving toward passing that major tax cut, a big

victory for the president -- Donald Trump tweeted this, "The failing New

York Times, the pipe organ for the Democrat Party has become a virtual

lobbyist for them with regard to our massive Tax Cut Bill." And we're back

with the "Wall Street Journal" Shelby Holliday.

So, a 51-49 vote, passed at 2:00 in the morning, which is one of the

reasons it's been kind of overshadowed, but "New York Times" and

"Washington Post," I mean a whole bunch of news stories say this tax cut is

tilted towards the wealthy and corporations. Some middle class families

will pay more. Do you see that as reporting based on experts and CBO or is

there an underlying feeling of opposition to the contours of this bill?

SHELBY HOLLIDAY, REPORTER, WALL STREET JOURNBAL: Well, reporting is

obviously different from editorial boards but the editorial board at the

New York Times did oppose this tax bill and has a matter of fact tweeted

out the numbers of senators so people could call them and oppose the tax

bill.

KURTZ: Right. And that's what prompted the president's tweet, let me just

jump in --

HOLLIDAY: Exactly.

KURTZ: -- because editorial, you know, it's the opinion side. They can

oppose the tax bill all they want. But basically coming -- suggesting call

your senator, you know, they take positions on everything but it's a little

unseemly isn't it?

HOLLIDAY: And this happened too before there was a final bill before this

mad dash to pass it. And now the bills have to be reconciled. So it is a

little too early to say how exactly this stands out.

KURTZ: With conference committes…, but talk about the news

coverage because here has been -- I've read every one of these stories, a

pretty steady drum beat that this either doesn't help the middle class or

increase taxes on some middle class people, which is at odds with the

administration's argument that --

HOLLIDAY: That it does.

KURTZ: -- that it does.

HOLLIDAY: Right. And I do think there is an argument to say that it does

help the middle class. But it also helps wealthier Americans. There was

favorable treatment of pass through taxes that usually benefits wealthier

Americans --

KURTZ: And small business owners.

HOLLIDAY: Corporations, yes. So, there are a number of arguments to be

made and again, it's too early. We don't have the final bill reconciled by

both the House and Senate.

KURTZ: The problem is nobody has the bill. 500-page bill until a few

hours before the Senate voted, but is the reporting on, you know,

legitimate reporting of raising questions about who benefits and who

doesn't, which always happens with this big messy tax bills, as if

imbalanced by a look at what the positive economic impact might be of

cutting taxes for individuals and for big companies?

HOLLIDAY: There is not much positive news coverage, but that tends to be

the case with huge bills. We saw this with health care as well. There was a

lot of negative coverage, a lot of discussing how things would be changed

negatively. I mean of course people reading news want to know how these

bills impact to them.

I would say Wall Street Journal has covered it fairly. People should read

mu colleague's article but back to the editorial board page, this did cause

a lot of uproar because -- and I'll also give both sides. It's up to the

viewer to decide if it was appropriate. But when the "New York Times"

started tweeting out the phone numbers of senators, a lot of people said

hey, that you're moving into the realm of activism and to the realm of

lobbying.

As the president noted, they're effectively lobbying people to oppose the

bill, and that's different from what most of editorial boards do. The

editorial board did say the job of the editorial board is to advocate for

policies we agree with and against proposals we don't.

KURTZ: Right.

HOLLIDAY: The "Times" also said they were trying out this new type if

social media and that is what a lot of companies are doing these days.

KURTZ: Right. I do think it's fair to raise questions about how this adds

a $1 trillion to the debt. It wasn't as much focused on that during the

Obama administration which doubled the nation's debt. And too much focus on

whether this helps Donald Trump. He's a rich businessman. If he cut taxes,

he's going to benefit. I don't think that's the main point. Shelby

Holliday, great to see you. Thanks for coming down --

HOLLIDAY: Thanks for having me. Super fun to be here.

KURTZ: Glad you feel that way. Still to come, Sean Hannity makes the cover

of the "New York Times" magazine but not exactly in the way he wanted.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KURTZ: Sean Hannity is on the cover of today's "New York Times" magazine,

which is kind of amazing, but well, he was less than pleased with the cover

shot after a 3-hour photo shoot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN HANNITY, HOST, FOX NEWS HANNITY: Here is what the New York Times

magazine chose as a profile cover of me. How far will Sean Hannity go? It

doesn't end there. Look at that. I mean, could you pick a worse picture? At

the very top of the article's online version, here are three of the images.

They all suck.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURTZ: I actually thought the article was pretty fair, but come on, look

at that. Those unflattering photos give ammunition to those who say a left-

leaning newspaper wants to create a caricature of a Fox News conservative.

I think it works for me. Maybe Hannity can pull it off. That's it for this

edition of Media Buzz. I'm Howard Kurtz. Thanks for watching. We

appreciate it. I hope you like our Facebook page. I post my daily columns

every week, original videos that we make. I try to respond to your

comments. Try to do the same thing on @HowardKurtz on Twitter. I you want

to write to us, mediabuzz@foxnews.com. We keep the conversation going.

We like to hear from you even to those of you who kind of raise your

voices. And don't forget, we are back here next Sunday, 11:00 eastern. See

you then with the latest buzz.

