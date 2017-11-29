Gutfeld on a student praying for white death

It's not often I get to do a monologue where I don't get to say anything -- just quote. Here it is: A Texas State University newspaper piece tells white students, "Your DNA is an abomination."

Rudy Martinez, the writer, begins, "When I think of all the white people I've ever encountered, there is perhaps only a dozen I would consider decent."

Hmm, I wonder if one of them is Lou Dobbs.

Now, if you think that's a little mean, try the ending of the piece. Rudy writes: "Whiteness will be over, because we want it to be, and when it dies, there will be millions of cultural zombies aimlessly wandering across a vastly changed landscape. Ontologically speaking, white death will mean liberation for all. Until then, remember this: I hate you, because you shouldn't exist. You are both the dominant apparatus on the planet and the void in which all other cultures upon meeting you die."

I've got to say that is some amazing writing, as evil as it is.

According to The Washington Examiner, the writer of this piece, Martinez, was arrested in D.C. during Trump's inauguration and tried to crowdfund for legal fees. That's not surprising. That figures.

What's surprising is that in an era of safe spaces, where students get out of classes or ban speeches because of diverse opinions in words, a college paper in Texas can run this savage call to violence.

And as Hollywood creates movies and TV shows that push the myth that America is a sexist, racist tyranny, a college paper would happily run a piece that essentially calls for genocide. But I guess if the color's white, mass murder is OK.

