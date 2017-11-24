Misconduct accusations causing division among Democrats

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 24, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to this special edition of "Hannity: Scandals of The Left." I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle in tonight for Sean. The party that often pride itself for being a so-called champion for women is now facing widespread turmoil after multiple high profiled Democrats had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Minnesota Senator Al Franken was forced to issue yet another apology yesterday after two more women came forward and accused him of inappropriately grabbing them from behind. Bringing the total number of alleged sexual harassment victims to four. The apology read in part, quote, "I'm a one person. I hug people. I've learned from recent stories that some of those encounters I crossed the line for some women and I know that any number is too many. I feel terribly that I've made some women feel badly and for that, I am so sorry. And I want to make sure that never happens again."

Senator Al Franken is not the only Democrat facing accusations of sexual misconduct. Long time Congressman John Conyers is also accused of harassment including one instance where he held a meeting in his underwear. Unfortunately, the so-called party of women's rights isn't quite united in its response to this inner party sexual harassment. With some calling for Conyers to step down while others try to dodge the subject. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Conyers says it didn't happen, you say he should resign. Why?

REP. KATHLEEN RICE, D-NEW YORK: Because enough is enough. At this point what I am voicing publicly is what every single private citizen is saying across America. Why are the rules for politicians in Washington different than they are for everyone else? Once we start getting into the realm of politicians, well, let's get the ethics commission into it and, you know, let's investigate this, you know, and take forever to come up with a conclusion.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think Congressman Conyers, you state with him on Judiciary Committee resign?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I think the ethics process should proceed the allegations against Congressman Conyers are clearly disturbing, disappointing deeply troubling. The ethics investigation should be thorough, it should be swift, it should be comprehensive.

GUILFOYLE: So, is it time for Conyers and Franken to resign and will selected more outrage of instances of sexual misconduct fracture the Democratic Party?

Joining us now is Fox News contributor, Allen West, RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera. Thank you for joining me on this Friday evening. Lots to discuss.

And Geraldo, I'll begin with you. According to Senator Franken's spokesperson, he is expected to speak to reporters on Sunday. What do you think that he might say or should say to convince people that he should in fact not resign?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Well, he's been apologizing, you know, nonstop kind of, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

RIVERA: And I fully expect that he'll say that he's sorry, but he's staying in his seat. You know, I just have make a quick observation. I hate when the intensity of our reaction to some of these allegations is directly related to the political party of the person being accused. I wanted to have the same reaction regardless of whether the perpetrators are Republican or a Democrat.

The other thing I want to say is that, I understand when someone is an accused rapist or like Bill Cosby or an accused sexual predator like Judge Moore is. But sex harassment, there is a big wave now, what is it exactly? Conyers wears his underwear in front of a staffer. You know, I heard someone say today, it definitely was not sexual. You know, the thing that bugs me about Congressman Conyers specifically is that he got somehow the taxpayer to pay his settlement for, you know, for allegedly, you know, being out of line with one of his staffers. That is what I don't like.

GUILFOYLE: Geraldo, so you are saying that he should get a pass because he's 88 and it's not sexy and -- I think it is ridiculous. It's about also how he makes the other person feel. It's totally inappropriate. You should not be having or conducting any kind of meeting like that. We're not giving an age pass for something like that.

RIVERA: My problem Kimberly is very simple. If it's not criminal conduct that's being alleged, then what is it exactly? It's going to the ethics committee they say now. The ethics committee cannot, by law, review something that is a crime. If it's a crime, then it's alleged, then it goes to the U.S. attorney's office that you as a great attorney, already know.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

RIVERA: But you know, so people minimized the ethics committee. The ethics committees are not even going to get it if they're alleging a crime. If they're not alleging a crime, then what exactly is this? Are we using this new wave of sexual harassment allegations to get back at bed with bosses or hated ex-lovers? You know, I just worry that we've started down a very slippery slope here, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Well, there has to be of course Lieutenant Colonel, you know, due process in a situations, standards and also, you know, adjudicating the situation in terms of developing a fact pattern, verifying witnesses and information. But I don't think in any way it should minimize the seriousness, you know, of the allegations. They should be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

LT. COL. ALLEN WEST (RET), FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You're absolutely right, Kimberly. And what's kind of disturbing for me is the fact that who are these people that decide which women are to be believed?

GUILFOYLE: Right.

WEST: And which women are not to be believed. And I think that is what is most, you know, confusing about this situation. And this goes all the way back to, let's be very honest, with Bill Clinton and the women who accused him, but yet, they were not supposed to be believed and they were attacked. And yet, when you have a 40-year-old case and when you talk about Roy Moore, then all of a sudden that's to be believed.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

WEST: But yet, when it comes to Al Franken, this is just a guy who likes to hug people and it's no big deal or with John Conyers, we want to look at different way. There has to be consistency in what we see happening out there and I just don't see that consistency.

GUILFOYLE: All right, Kayleigh. How do you see this situation? You know, it's tough because it can have some effect in terms of gender lines to how women perceive it or someone who's been in a situation like this. You know, we are all for due process and adjudicating it and determining the credibility and the veracity of the witnesses and their statements. It is more complicated when things go back way in time as the Lieutenant Colonel has posited.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, SPOKESPERSON, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE: Well, Kimberly, that's right and that's why every single one of these cases has to be looked at in isolation. They can't be lumped together. Everything a person should be heard. I think it's very troubling while we've seen particularly from Congressman Conyers when you see someone who paid $27,000 of federal taxpayer money to settle with a woman who is accusing him of firing her for not accepting his sexual advances.

That and of itself, that misuse of the taxpayer funds should be enough to call for his resignation. But what we're seeing Kimberly really is a case of the powerful praying on the people. It's five party lines, its people and powerful positions, be it in Hollywood, be it in media, be it Congress preying on the American people. It's a swamp that Donald Trump talked about all along.

GUILFOYLE: Okay. Well, you know, Geraldo, the Democratic Party liberals had made themselves out to be the champion of women's rights. I mean, do you think we can expect a march on Washington on behalf of the women that have made this allegations or had been victimized or had to sit there and had a meeting with Conyers in his underwear?

RIVERA: Well, I wouldn't hold my breath on that one, Kimberly. But let me just give you an example. You mentioned Franken now. Franken is famous now, notorious of infamous for patting the butt of someone they took a picture with allegedly. So, that's outrageous we say. What about the allegation that's gained quite a bit of legitimacy that George H.W. Bush, Bush 41 from his wheelchair tells a joke when women stand alongside him, who's your favorite comedian?

Mine is David Tapafil (ph), you know, and he pats the lady on the butt. I mean, if it's outrageous for Franken, it's outrageous for George H.W. Bush and he talked about senior citizens, he's what, 93-years-old now.

GUILFOYLE: I know. You're the one that seems to be making some kind of exception for those that are elderly or infirm after a certain aides that they get some kind of, you know, get out of sexual harassment jail free card.

RIVERA: Well, maybe I was speaking, you know, as a senior citizen myself.

But my main point with Conyers particularly is that the allegations -- there is one thing when he was going after allegedly some subordinate and asked them when they got paid off for the taxpayer money, that's outrageous and the fact that he somehow weaseled his way so he didn't have to pay it out of his own pocket, the fact that it was secret for so long, also outrageous, I think Congress is totally complicit. I think on right and left, Democrat Republican, I can give you 100 cases where Mark Foley, bitter, you know, Craig, I can go on and on and on --

GUILFOYLE: Right.

RIVERA: How many times our leaders have been guilty of these misdeeds, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Well, also, taxpayer money shouldn't go to have to pay for these misdeeds and this kind of, you know, abuse that people have to suffer in a work place. I mean, Kayleigh, what is your response when he rings up the other side, do you feel like it is a double standard or, you know, hypocrisy of any sort?

MCENANY: No, I think from that Republican Party, you see it on unequivocal stance from both the president and our party saying, if any allegation is true, that individual should step down. It's a clear standard. But it's one we haven't seen embrace by the Democrats. They've covered for Bill Clinton for three decades. And now it's Congressman Conyers. You have one Democratic lawmaker as of this morning calling for him to resign. Maybe it's a handful now, but where is the consistency from their party? Don't cover for your own, be the party of women. That's when you claim you are, well, you're not acting like it.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Well, Lieutenant Colonel, how about that because, you know, they do really hold themselves out to be the gold standard, but the response and assessment and, you know, being proactive on behalf of women in the sense of the liberals and Democrats has not been their most, you know, worthy shining moment.

WEST: You're absolutely right. The actions do not match up with the rhetoric and you brought up the point, I'm waiting for Madonna or Ashley Judd or some of these other individuals to come out and, you know, start screaming from the raptors, but you're not going to hear that. I was in Congress when the Anthony Weiner incident came down. And you know, for him to have done the things that he did and then continue to maybe even run for mayor of New York City, I mean, you have to put these things in perspective.

But if Congress wants to do the right thing, Congress needs to let us know in full transparency who are the people that were recipients of these taxpayer-funded bailouts for their behavior? That is something that they need to do or else it will be seeing to some big boys club.

GUILFOYLE: I think you made, you know, great point, Geraldo which there has to be a full, and thorough, a fair accounting from both sides in terms of how these things were handled. An investigation back to understand that, where were the taxpayer funds allocated to and after what kind of, you know, due process et cetera are we able to vet the allegations and then also to act in a way, you know, expeditiously you know, to make sure that there was some kind of like the justice and there were some kind of reprisal and some kind of education going forward that this would in fact not continued to occur.

RIVERA: Well, we Weiner who is going to jail, so justice has been served in his case. You have got this other Republican Congressman Barton out of Texas who just got caught sending lewd pictures of his genitalia to a girl he was courting. What's he going to do?

GUILFOYLE: Well, but his statement is that it was a relationship that he was having with these different women and that there was some back and forth in terms of, you know, don't try to blackmail me with these photos et cetera that he was in talk to capitol police.

RIVERA: You know, I was at Polo, the restaurant that you love also in New York and Kathie Lee Gifford was there.

GUILFOYLE: Uh-hm.

RIVERA: Erica and I saw Kathie Lee at a table as we were leaving and she says to me, Kathie Lee looks up to Erica and me. Can you believe what's going on right now? I don't even know who to say hello to. I'm afraid that someone is going to consider it sexual harassment. I mean, maybe you know it when you see it, but my point is you need clear standards and you need a standardize repercussion for bad behavior. Obviously a criminal case, Weiner goes to jail.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

RIVERA: Good riddance. That's where he should go. But you know, I think Congress has to clean its own house.

GUILFOYLE: All right. We're tardy on time. But Kayleigh I'm going to give you the final word as well.

MCENANY: Yes. I will just say that we have a systemic problem that when accuser brings forth a claim against a powerful lawmaker, they are obstructed to go to immediate counseling. And then their name and the name of that congressman is shrouded in secrecy. It's a powerful versus the people, it is inexcusable and Congress needs to clean this up.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Lieutenant Colonel, a lot more needs to be done here. It seems like they've been feeling pretty abysmally.

WEST: Yes. So, a lot more that needs to be done. I find it very interesting that you have Congress out there deciding how much money that we can keep ourselves as they go through this tax bill process, but yet they're using our money to take care of their abhorrent behaviors.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Absolutely unbelievable. Bad deeds. Okay. Thank you so much panel, fantastic to have you here tonight.

WEST: Thank you.

GUILFOYLE: And one prominent Democrat is now slamming former President Bill Clinton for his history of sexual misconduct. We'll tell you who it is after the break. Stay with us as this special edition of Hannity continues.

GUILFOYLE: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity." Senator Franken and Congressman Conyers aren't the only prominent Democrats to be embroiled in sexual harassment scandals. For decades, multiple women have accused former President Bill Clinton of serious sexual misconduct including rape. Now some Democrats are finally speaking out against Bill Clinton's pattern of abuse including former senior advisor to President Obama, David Axelrod, watch this.

DAVID AXELROD, CNN ANCHOR: You know, I was arguing with a friend who said, how can people have voted for Donald Trump after that "Access Hollywood" tape? And I had to be honest and I said, look, I voted for Bill Clinton twice. And I think he was a really fine president, a brilliant guy, committed public servant, but I knew, I mean, everyone in politics knew about his behavior and we look the other way. And I think there's a lot of soul-searching to be done.

GUILFOYLE: Shocking revelation. And many believe that Bill Clinton's history of sexual misconduct and the subsequent cover-ups may have played a role in his wife's brutal 2016 defeat. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton still promoting her book, "What Happened" said that, no one in the Democratic Party has sought out her advice for the 2020 presidential election. I wonder why. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HUGH HEWITT, THE HUGH HEWITT SHOW: Has anyone been to see you yet? I think Kamala Harris may have been to see you, anyone else?

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Nobody's actually been to see me. I see Democrats all the time and nobody has said, hey, I'm going to run or I'm thinking about running, give me advice now because it is too soon. And there may be some private planning going on by some people, I wouldn't know who, I wouldn't has her to guess, but in terms of actually speaking out advice, you know, people have said, hey, I want to come talk to you, but I haven't had those conversations in large measure because I've said, I'm going to focus next year on 2018 and then, you know, I'll be happy to talk.

GUILFOYLE: Joining us now with reaction is radio talk show host Gina Loudon and former Clinton pollster and Fox News contributor Doug Schoen. Thank you both for being here with me tonight.

DOUG SCHOEN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sure.

GINA LOUDON, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Thank you for having me.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. There is a very heated conversation about sexual misconduct, sexual harassment. There are allegations and it's going across the board. Do you think we're going to start, going to see more and more Democrats distance themselves from Bill and Hillary Clinton in light of this?

SCHOEN: Well, look, Kimberly, my sense is that with Bill Clinton, many of the allegations have already been litigated, they have been dealt with in an impeachment process or in court. You know, to me, if there are new allegations, fine, let's deal with them. But to go back 20 years to re- litigate or earlier, I just think it's a waste of time and energy. I would say this. If you want to talk about Uranium One, if you want to talk about the dossier, there are a lot of unanswered questions there. But to go re- litigate what Bill Clinton may or may not have done, you know, I don't think that's worthwhile. Just one other point --

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

SCHOEN: I work for Bill Clinton from `94 to 2000, and what David Axelrod says, and he's a dear friend of mine but when he says everyone knew, I didn't know.

GUILFOYLE: Okay.

SCHOEN: The revelations about Monica Lewinsky were news to me when they came out.

GUILFOYLE: Okay. But there were also -- you can hear us now?

LOUDON: I can hear you.

GUILFOYLE: People were aware of what's going on and I understand about not re-litigating, however as a former prosecutor, when a crime has been committed, I don't look the other way just because of the passage of time. To me, when there's allegations of, you know, sexual misconduct, not just harassment, but you know rape, as in the case of Juanita Broaddrick which she has made that claim against, you know, the president, you know, shouldn't that be addressed and what about the Democrats like owning up to that in terms of the double standard that they've seem to have as of late?

LOUDON: Well, of course they have a double standard Kimberly because if they didn't have a double standard, they wouldn't have any standards at all. This is a transparent attempt on the part of the Democratic Party now that a Clinton will never be on a ballot again. For them to claim some sort of sexual purity, this the party of Clinton, of Weiner, of Franken, and we're supposed to fall for that?

They must think voters are really stupid if they're going to fall for the Democratic Party now being the party. And just like you said, where's the apology to these women that they smeared for all these years? If they knew this was going on, what are they go along with it?

GUILFOYLE: You know, she makes a great point. I mean, when you see people that have been savaged in the press and the media and by quite frankly, by Hillary Clinton herself, it's very disturbing. And I mean, do you think it played a role in the fact that she was, you know, defeated.

SCHOEN: Well, it may well had played a role, but I think to person people voted against for a lot of very good reasons was Secretary Hillary Clinton. I think if she'd listen to Bill Clinton campaign more in the Midwest, focused on working-class voters, talked about jobs, she would have done a lot better than she did trying to mimic the Obama campaign from 2008 and 2012. And you know, you mentioned Juanita Broaddrick.

As a prosecutor, you surely would know that when there are multiple stories, multiple accounts of what happened in an event, it's a much tougher case to litigate when the person who allegedly was violated has told different stories at different times.

GUILFOYLE: Okay. Well, she maintains that also gave what's called the fresh complain at the time. She complained of it. She had the physical injuries to the lip that she said, you know, put some ice on that. Look, I mean, the bottom-line is not just Bill Clinton, what Hillary Clinton did was wrong in the way that she treated those women and then expected that she was going to go on to be, you know, president of the United States given her abhorrent behavior.

LOUDON: Yes. The way to have done this with any legitimacy Kimberly would have been for the Democrat Party to come out as a party and apologize to these women. If they are so concerned about the long term, the post- traumatic stress of women who go through these sorts of things as they say every day, right? Whenever they can get in the news, trying to take some moral high ground now, then they should be concerned about the fact that these women are still traumatized by what happened to them under that administration.

And they've been continually traumatized as all of their allegations have been swept under the rug for all these years. And it's just too convenient for the time now for them to come out and say, oh, wait a minute, we are the party of sexual purity suddenly. The public isn't going to buy this.

GUILFOYLE: Okay. Now, you know, in an earlier segment, you know, we're talking about this -- Geraldo Rivera is seeming to kind of give a pass by saying, well, wait a second, Conyers is older, you know, so what if he had a meeting essentially in his underwear? I'm sure it wasn't, you know, sexual in nature. But just because he doesn't look like David Beckham in his underwear, then it's okay to do that?

SCHOEN: Look, I have a different view of this, Kimberly. This is a real- time real-world event. Let's let the ethics committee investigate and if the facts are as compromising as you are now suggesting in many reports have suggested, I'm not sure there's a place for him in the House, I'm not sure there is a place for Al Franken and the reports about Joe Burton, I think on the Republican side also merit investigation by the Ethics Committee. Put another way, I think we need to be nonpartisan about it, not trying to cast one party or the other party as a party of sex. If it happens and it's as egregious as this incident suggests may have occurred, let's investigate and take the appropriate actions.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Regardless of partisan politics, it should have the same standards and the same due process Gina, you know, for either side.

LOUDON: Correct.

GUILFOYLE: That's the bottom-line.

LOUDON: Yes. And there is a really important psychological component too for these women I think as we are going through this process that they are validated that they know that some of these things have been investigated, but we also need to be very careful as a public to make sure that we make the distinction I guess between evidence and facts versus feelings and allegations because there is a distinct difference and we can't keep messing them together like the Democrat Party seems to want to do a lot of times.

SCHOEN: All right. To me, this is nonpartisan, Kimberly. I think you're exactly right. I think though Gina makes a very good point. We need to investigate allegations, see the full totality of what did or didn't happen and make judgments there. We can't rush to judgment on partial press reports that are not in any way full accounts to what did or didn't happen.

GUILFOYLE: You know, you're bringing up a great point, and the problem is, also with the passage of time, Gina, when you see these situations like the Roy Moore case, where there is, you know, a period of behavior that's been alleged over a very long period of time. It makes it very tough to go back to be able to examine the veracity of it and get those statements. It's not something that can't happen, you know, overnight to be able to figure it out. It should be taken very seriously like I said on all sides.

LOUDON: Yes. It should be taken seriously but it shouldn't be tried, as you both know, and the court of public opinion. And I think we insult the public frankly when television pundits or the media decides in general that it can try this. You know, it's decided that all of a sudden now, this election should be overturned for an entire state. I think that's a very dangerous precedent to set and I think that you've seen massive public outrage if something like that were to happen.

SCHOEN: Simply, we are going to have an election in Alabama on December 12th, the people will be able to decide what they want to believe, what they don't want to believe, and I hope the Senate seats the winner of that election, whoever it may be.

GUILFOYLE: And then if there is an investigation that needs to continue, of course.

SCHOEN: So be it.

GUILFOYLE: So be it with due process and evidence that is proffered --

SCHOEN: Correct.

GUILFOYLE: -- and evaluated.

SCHOEN: Correct.

GUILFOYLE: So, we can also make some kind of distinguishing factors in terms of the spectrum of statements and then also, sexual misconduct or sexual assault which is criminal in nature and should be prosecuted if appropriate and relevant. Such a pleasure to have you both here tonight.

SCHOEN: I couldn't agree more, Kimberly. Thank you.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you so much, Gina and Doug.

SCHOEN: Thank you.

GUILFOYLE: Coming up, the mainstream media has been covering up Democratic scandals for years. Well, we will show you what new shocking example, next. Don't go away.

GUILFOYLE: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity." The liberal mainstream media is once again colluding with the left. According to reports when the Washington Free Beacon quote, once a reporter goes rogue, the strategy briefing to secret Dem donor conference. The article continues quote, Washington Post reporter gave a presentation at a secret California gathering where Democratic politician, liberal activist and their biggest donor, the future of the progressive movement without notifying her superiors that she would be attending according to a post spokesman.

The Washington Free Beacon claims of san obtain copy of the conference agenda, the list if events and featured guest. And according to the agenda speaking right before was none other than leftist billionaire George Soros. We reach out to the Washington Post for additional comments and were told, we have nothing more to share.

All right. Joining me now with its reaction is the national spokesman for Cora, Conservative commentator Niger Innis. Founder and executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk. And Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes. Thank you all so much for being here with me tonight. The mainstream media often fails to cover Democratic scandals. Do you think this report Todd proves that it is more purposeful than ignorance of the scandal?

TODD STARNES, FOX NEWS RADIO: Absolutely. As a matter of fact, Kimberly, this is an example of not just a fake news, but propaganda news where you actually have a reporter from the Washington Post going into these secret meetings and gathering all this information. Quite frankly, it is a direct violation of the society of national journalist's code of ethics. That is to avoid conflict of interests real or perceived and avoid political and other outside activities that may compromise your integrity. Well it is very clear this is exactly what this Washington Post reporter has done.

GUILFOYLE: Niger, this is quite disturbing when you hear this reporting. What were your initial thoughts, when you found this out?

NIGER INNIS, CORE NATIONAL SPOKESMAN: I was not surprised. I mean George Soros is our very own living doctor evil. It's actually deadly serious because he is not only the foundation, if you will of every left-wing supporter and politician from Camilla Harris to former President Obama, but he also has an international network of NGO's that he funds to sometimes openly undermine governments and counter U.S. foreign policies. One of the scandals that I hope that the media really expose is investigated is something that six U.S. Senators have been asked to look into which is how our government is actually funding NGO's that are tied to George Soros, that are actually contradicting U.S. foreign policy in places such as Macedonia to Zimbabwe. That is the real scandal. The fact that The Washington Post is in bed with these folks, it makes me a little concerned. I'm not really all that surprised though.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Charlie are you surprised?

CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER: I am not, but it is important to note, George Soros is a big problem, but just right behind him, there is a new richest man, he is worth a $100 billion, Jeff Bezos, who conveniently owns "the Washington Post." In fact, he acquired it last year and he went to a huge purge, if anyone believe in freedom and higher to bunch of very left-wing journalism reporters and in fact, right after Donald Trump's surprise victory, he hired personally over 15 new journalists and reporters who went all over Washington to try to find evidence of Russia collusion. The Washington Post was one of the most well read newspapers in the country has now become a political arm of the leftist causes. And you see they are invited on the front and center stage of the secret meeting with George Soros, but it's important to remember, Jeff Bezos is just are right there with George Soros through the Washington Post doing the exact same (inaudible).

GUILFOYLE: You know he is absolutely right. He became increasingly more dangerous in terms of his level, his reach, certainly his financial ability to influence and corrupt American journalism.

STARNES: Absolutely. Consider what happened here. You have a reporter who was assigned to cover President Trump strategizing with these progressives and leftists. The Washington Post tells us we don't know anything about it. Instead of being horrified and embarrassed at the fact that one of their reporters was demonstrating a clear bias by attending that meeting.

GUILFOYLE: Yes and seemingly no repercussions whatsoever, total blind, ignorance. Looking the other way Niger, at the situation instead of actually engaging in journalistic ethics and following through and providing some kind of accountability.

INNIS: Can you imagine what would happen if some Fox News reporter or Wall Street Journal reporter had ties to the poke brothers? I mean this would be at the top of 60 minutes and on the top page of The New York Times. The silence on the left is deafening with this conspiracy on the left. Look, there is one thing that I'm hoping that the next 3-7 years of President Trump's administration that he cleans out the cobwebs of this international network. It's not just George Soros. Its other billionaires that we don't hear from that are behind this international effort to often undermine and contradict actually stated U.S. foreign policy and cause domestic mischief.

GUILFOYLE: Far-reaching implications and unbelievably inappropriate, the levels of impropriety. What do you do about this in terms of trying to do something, do you have some thoughts about a plan to try to investigate this and bring about some accountability in ethic?

KIRK: There should be some accountability and ethics and it should start with the Attorney General should open an investigation into the open society foundation which is George Soros' nonprofit organization which he just transferred $15 billion in two. To have to give away 5 percent in a year. Think about how much money that is, but there is good evidence to show that George Soros has been instrumental in funding left-wing groups such as black lives matter and Antifa which are now being investigated by the FBI. You have to follow the money, you have to see is he actually funding this groups and where are they getting their source of training and their financial backing. What can be done, we need to get the Attorney General involved and see if there's any mischief involve in a lot of this domestic terror groups such as Antifa, but even more than that, we have to expose how the left have become funded by these billionaires, now Jeff Bezos worth $100 billion to corrupt our democracy and the change the trajectory of this country.

GUILFOYLE: You know really Todd, this is such a serious situation. Because the implications are so far reached. You look back at the campaign and the paid protesters and what was going on, they're really trying to stifle democracy and the election process. Now having the tentacles so far is you know very widely read and available newspapers that can really impact not just American journalism, the truth, and the facts that get out there, but also discuss the implications of foreign domestic policy.

STARNES: What we've seen here is clear evidence of collusion and it is not just the Washington Post. Remember back in the campaign when you had CNN asking the DNC to go over and debate questions when you had Donna Brazile turning over the questions to Hillary Clinton's campaign. Again, this is a very serious issue and it's important for all of the viewers to understand they need to be news consumers, they need to be good stewards of where they get their news and it's important for all of us to understand what's really going on here.

GUILFOYLE: And read what is the discerning and critical are Charlie to make sure, you know to make sure that they're actually getting the truth and reading multiple sources, not just one. Follow the money. Look to see who is behind it. Who is funding this and who is trying to fill your mind?

KIRK: That is exactly right and the left try say that conservatives are the party of the rich. 8 out of 10 wealthy counties in America voted for Hillary Clinton and now you have the world richest man and the fourth richest man in the country funding leftwing causes. Trying to disrupt democracy here in this country. The left has really been funded by these people who want to create a government and not see America continue in international dominance and they want to be stabilize capitalism as we know it. This is very, very dangerous, these are people who do not share our values and other they have a limited amount of money, they have unlimited amount of power which is what the left wants. The viewers need to continue to pursue good news channels such as Fox and read the Wall Street Journal and stay away from these new sources that are being funded by people who do not share our values and want to see America succeed.

GUILFOYLE: Charlie brings a great point, Niger, but just the influence and the intention to corrupt and American democracy and basically mind control people by putting forth this propaganda and pretending, parlaying it as journalisms and following ethical standards, that is the real problem here that they had been able to take it this far.

INNIS: It's a real crisis and it's a generational crisis because the impact of this propaganda that you speak of that is on college campuses in our elite universities, institutions all across the country. You have generations of young minds being poisoned. We have an opportunity with this president in office, the Attorney General really needs to investigate this and I hope that Tillerson will take that letter from six United State Senators that they need to stop funding these George Soros related and far left-wing groups that are often times violent and kind of the foreign version of Antifa that we spoke of earlier. We have the opportunity to break this network up as quickly as we possibly can.

GUILFOYLE: Todd, quick and final thoughts.

STARNES: Look, instead of covering these big issues, you have people like CNN April Ryan who's out there suggesting Sara Sanders make baking a peak on pie for thanksgiving for goodness sake. This is what we are dealing with.

GUILFOYLE: I don't fake baking pies. Thank you guys so much for being with us tonight. Coming up, another NFL player kneels during the national anthem yesterday. We are going to have President Trump's response and more as this special edition of "Hannity" continues. Stay with us.

GUILFOYLE: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity." An American tradition is to watch football on Thanksgiving Day, but one player chose to bring politics into the game. As you can see, Olivier Vernon for the New York Giants took a knee during the national anthem, something he is been doing for several games now. President Trump responded on Twitter saying "can you believe that the disrespect for our country, or flag, or anthem continues without penalty to the players. The commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss." Earlier this week, the president called out the NFL with a suggestion of keeping teams in the locker room during the anthem. He tweeted "the NFL is now thinking about a new idea, keeping teams in the locker room during the national anthem next season. That is almost as bad as kneeling. When will the highly paid commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing her league." Joining us now with reaction is Fox News contributor, and pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Robert Jeffress and Fox News contributor David Webb. David, I'll begin with you. It is us the right move for the president to continue to call out the NFL, call at the players, call out the commissioner for their unpatriotic actions?

DAVID WEBB, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It absolutely is. The president is winning on the issue. Cultural Americans and see the anthem and the flag as one. We stand for the anthem, we face the flag once flown for those key minutes and he is winning on that issue culturally. The subjective ideas around his tweeting is just that. The NFL is paying another price. We've done the business many times over the years. The NFL is losing image and the advertising which means as you look at playoff numbers, you look at sales, you look at costs, and they are losing their business as well. The players are affecting their business and the ignorance and the uninformed part of this. March on, I want to go back to lynch, he stand for the Mexican anthem. If you take him out of the celebrity bubble and he is arrested in Mexico, he will be treated significantly differently than he would as a celebrity. And to all of those NFL players, I've said this for weeks on my show and I'll say it again. If you really want to go back to Colin Kaepernick, and you really want to protest police brutality as you see it, then turn around and take any in front of a police officer, not to the flag in the anthem.

GUILFOYLE: There is such disconnect in terms of messaging here and taking on the way these unpatriotic displays. The viewers don't like it, ratings are sliding, all of the above. It's more like grandstanding.

ROBERT JEFFRESS, FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, DALLAS: I think it is and I think there's a bigger issue here, Kimberly. Whether it's calling out LaVar Ball is the president and earlier this week and now calling out the NFL, I think President Trump is touching on a very important issue in America right now and that is a lack of gratitude. These NFL players ought to be thinking god every day that they live in a country not only where they can earn millions of dollars every year, but they can disrespect our flag without being thrown in prison or worse as they would if they lived in China or North Korea.

Contrary to what the left would tell you, this is not a racial issue. This is a grateful issue. It's an issue I'm glad the president is hitting head on. The fact is that if all Americans were grateful for the good things god and others have done for us, I think you would see a lot of the negativity in our country dissipate overnight. I think our president is showing great moral leadership and addressing this topic.

GUILFOYLE: In terms of being a nation that is grateful, grateful for military service for those that have shed blood to be able to protect our rights to express ourselves and terms of freedom of expression, first amendment rights, there is a way to do it that is respectful like you discussed versus doing this behavior. It doesn't make any logical or coherent sense. I don't think they even understand what messages behind this.

WEBB: Taking the point of grateful and their right to do this was never in question, the responsibility to do it on the job which is affecting the league, but there is also something else. This flag and what it stands for, greater than the cloth is printed on. It stands for the very reason they can do this, so they are ungrateful. I have to say this about LaVar Ball. I tweeted this out last week. Shoplifting a pair of sunglasses and no big thing, is it ok if we shoplift the big bowler shoes because is no big thing? There uninformed, they are ungrateful. I will stand with them if there is real issue, a brutality. You are a prosecutor, you deal with the facts, and I will be there with them. There is an effective way to deal with that issue. We need to deal with bad shoots, but we need to respect we have in this country.

GUILFOYLE: What about people who criticize the president of the United States saying he shouldn't get involved in this? I think it shows courageousness and transparency that he is willing to take a stand, not necessarily for what's popular to get involved, but speaking as a businessman at a patriot and a commander in chief, let's all try to be a little more graceful and responsible for our behavior and by the way, the failure contract that you signed and agreed to be able to go and play the game that you are paired very well and blessed to be able to go out and excel in the field.

JEFFRESS: I laughed. I laugh every time I hear the president's critics say this is it normal for a president to weigh in on issues like this. They don't get it. That is why he is president because he does weigh in on issues and people are tired of normal, they want somebody who will deal with it. That is why he got elected and I predict that is why he will get reelected. People like this kind of president.

GUILFOYLE: Let's talk about the kind of the attitude in the country right now. It seems like every time we talk about this issue, some of the players are not even correctly articulating what the original message is, it becomes a different kind of protest. Why are they kneeling, if you ask some of them, its police brutality, then its equal rights and it's constantly changing?

WEBB: There uninformed and this is the probably have in this country. We have a lot of people who are uninformed or at least not even tactical and what they're doing. If your causes police brutality, do something about it. Kneeling on a Sunday and your mansion is not effective.

GUILFOYLE: How about going to a community outreach program or working?

WEBB: In Chicago, there were over 600 murders. Go to these towns and cities. It's not racial, it's economics. Fix a lot of economic problems in this country. Uplift as many people as you can, go back and help the others.

GUILFOYLE: Go ahead.

JEFFRESS: I was going to say. I have a brother who is a 30-year veteran of the police department. I know police brutality is real, but it's also very rare. If the exception, not the rule. We have to celebrate what our police do positively for us. I agree with David. If they are really sincere about this, what they ought to do is say and protest, I'm not going to take my salary for the next six months and I am going to donate it at ACLU to fight injustice. Why not do that, if they are sincere.

GUILFOYLE: That is so true. Put their money where their mouth is. What's wrong with that idea, David?

WEBB: Because is not about action. It's trendy, it's against President Trump, and it's all the things that they are playing. Look, if they want to do the real work, I be doing the real work in these communities for years. Help this children, help this families that is what we need to do in America and that is the American family, is not black or white. Our culture is strong. When we are strong, the world is better off.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely right. I love your comments about gratitude and how important it is to have in life and to appreciate the blessings that you have and if you want to disagree or express an opinion, there are so many beautiful ways to get involved to make a difference and make an impact versus being a showman to get more attention.

JEFFRESS: There is an yesterday on Fox, I issued what I call the gratitude challenge to all Americans and that is make a list of three things you are grateful for, good things in your life and once a day, thank god for those three things for the next 30 days and see if your attitude doesn't change dramatically. That would bring up a lot of healing to our nation if we could do that.

GUILFOYLE: All right. We are very grateful to have the two of you here tonight. Pastor Jeffress and David Webb, always a pleasure. Will have more of a special edition of "Hannity" right after the break, don't go away.

GUILFOYLE: Welcome back to the special edition of "Hannity." Unfortunately that is all the time we have left this evening. Sean will be back on Monday. And you can catch me on "The Five" weekdays at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, thank you so much for joining us this evening. I hope you had a lovely thanksgiving. And please have a great weekend.

